Michigan Directorate: Unapproved Human Activity Is A Threat To The Interests of The State…

What do Governor Beshear (KY), Governor Wolf  (PA), Governor Northam (VA) and Governor Whitmer (Michigan) have in common?…

In the latest round of edicts from the Michigan Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance, Governor Getchen Whitmer extends the citizen home arrests through the end of the month. Additionally forbidding any travel between state residences.

Subversive citizens, acting against the interests of the state, will be captured and fined.

Additionally, the state-defined list of approved “non-essential” products is further restrained to forbid the purchase of any home gardening, private food growing or other subversive and regulated activities.

However, Michigan citizens may purchase Lotto tickets as they are deemed essential to the state ministry of compliance monitoring.

The first-term democrat dictator issued a new order that continues to require residents to stay under home confinement unless they seek to: engage in approved forms of isolated exercise; travel for a job essential to the administration of the state; care for a loved one (as defined by the state which does not include contact with a person to whom you do not have a direct familial relationship as defined by legal connection); or pick up pre-approved “necessary” supplies including approved/regulated food products and/or medicine.

MICHIGAN – Beginning Friday, people aren’t allowed to travel between homes they own in Michigan or to vacation rentals, and large retail stores must cordon off areas dedicated to furniture, gardening and paint, which aren’t viewed as essential supplies.

[…]  Whitmer’s new order adds more restrictions to reduce crowds in stores.

Large stores will have to limit the number of people inside their facilities to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space, according to the governor’s office. Small stores must limit capacity to 25% of total occupancy limits, including employees, under the fire codes.

“To regulate entry, stores must establish lines with markings for patrons to enable them to stand at least six feet apart from one another while waiting,” Whitmer’s office said in a statement. “Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries or paint.”

[…] The new order also encourages people to “limit, to the maximum extent that is safe and feasible, the number of household members who leave the home for any errands.” (read more)

Good luck comrades…

 

