Laughable and Political – Former ICIG Michael Atkinson Releases Ridiculous Political “Statement”….

Everything anyone needed to know about the motives and intents of fired Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson is evidenced by his releasing a political statement tonight protesting his termination.
Atkinson doesn’t write a “letter”, his diatribe is not addressed to anyone, it is just a political “statement” designed to be exploited by the same people, for the same intents, as his prior ICIG work product. This transparently political effort is ridiculous.
Just as pathetic and political as Atkinson’s statement, is the statement expressed by current DOJ IG Michael Horowitz on behalf of Atkinson:
….“Inspector General Atkinson is known throughout the Inspector General community for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight.”…
What makes this Horowitz statement so ridiculous, political and hypocritical, is that only four days earlier IG Horowitz was so alarmed at the gross incompetence of Atkinson that he submitted an interim memorandum noting extreme deficiencies in the FISA work product of Michael Atkinson as legal counsel for the DOJ-NSD.
The DOJ and FBI have an internal FISA self-check mechanism. The DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) chief counsel Michael Atkinson, and the chief counsel for every FBI field office are required to conduct an “Accuracy Review” of selected FISA applications. One per field office (25 to 30 field offices),which are also sent to DOJ-NSD (main justice) for general counsel Atkinson inspection.
Horowitz detailed 39 examples of Michael Atkinsons’ willful violations of law and policy within 42 “accuracy review” files at the DOJ-NSD. The error rate within the DOJ-NSD files that Atkinson was responsible for was over 93%.
IG Michael Horowitz was so alarmed by the gross incompetence he sent an urgent interim memorandum to the DOJ and FBI notifying the Attorney General and FBI Director of the systemic violations discovered. Two days later the FISA court responded to the IG memorandum by demanding the DOJ/FBI reveal the names of the application targets.
So it is more than a little disingenuous and self-serving for Michael Horowitz to be clutching his pearls about Michael Atkinson getting fired as ICIG, when only a few days earlier Horowitz was raising alarm bells about Atkinson’s gross incompetence in his former position as general counsel for the DOJ National Security Division.
Perhaps Horowitz didn’t think anyone would notice?
Perhaps Horowitz was so assured of MSM providing cover, that he didn’t think anyone would connect the dots from his recent memo on the DOJ-NSD incompetence, to the man who held the job, Michael Atkinson?
Regardless of Horowitz’s anticipatory outlook, the recent IG report outlining Atkinson’s gross incompetence in the FISA scandal, vis-a-vis the 42 DOJ-NSD Accuracy Reviews, is the atomic shield against the political narrative Horowitz, Atkinson and their political allies might attempt to deploy.
Funny that.
RESOURCES:
♦ IG Michael Horowitz report on Atkinson’s gross incompetence HERE.
♦ FISA Court response based on Horowitz’s report of Atkinson’s incompetence HERE.
♦ Details of ICIG Firing & Background Connection to all the above – Available HERE.
National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate)….
Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance ally Mary McCord in her role within the House Intel Committee headed by Adam Schiff….
Ms. McCord then helps Ciaramella create a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint via her former DOJ-NSD colleague, now ICIG, Michael Atkinson….
…And that’s how the impeachment operation was started. (read more)
I have nothing to add to this pile of steaming hot 💩 that TRAITOR ATKINSON wrote compounded by HOROWITZ and his usual two faced conclusions!
Horowitz must be Dr. Fauci’s long lost brother!
You said it Joe!! They look joined at the hip.
Joined at the head…🤭
Yes Gold 😂
You do not seem to miss an occasion to malign Dr.Fauci. Your comments are as predictable as CNN Acosta’s questions to President Trump. 😉
Yeah well Fauci relied in part on the totally bogus UW/Gates foundation #FearPorn ‘model’. Well they just ‘updated’ it today and about 70% of their ‘predictions’ vanished-now they predict 81K deaths. In the whole country. You better believe we’re going to ‘malign’ Fauci-and hopefully drive him out of Washington-
https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections
Please do. Let me know how I can help. PJ Media had a pretty good analysis of the media’s stat-porn, hyper FEAR campaign … bashing America as the MOST SEVERE outbreak of the ChiCom-19 virus. When properly analyzed … America is performing BEST (along with Germany) in fighting ChiCom-19
Fauci knows full well those early models were wildly over the top, backed up with very little actual science. Fauci’s mission is to instill fear and panic, helping justify a long shutdown. In the process wreaking Trump’s economy, right in time for an election. Unfortunately, it was very predictable seeing corporate media and most leftists hail Fauci as some sort of prophet.
Our country is long overdue for a revolution. The last two generations have screwed us by falling asleep at the wheel. It is OUR generation that must correct this before all is lost. I have been saying this for years. Our founders would have all of these people stuck on pikes lining the potomac and would have already burned DC down and started over.
It’s coming, but we’ll be trying it the peaceful way (for us) to start… We have an actual Leader for a change.
And shit like this is why he came to help us help ourselves and won’t let us down.
Let’s not let him down either.
I agree with sticking people on pikes, however, instead of starting with Dr Fauci, it would have a significantly more beneficial impact for the country starting with the POS at CNN, followed by the other garbage pundits of established MSM before going after Dr. Fauci. ;););)
I’d like to see the row of them started with “he” who has no proof of having been born on our soil to two citizen parents.
What little credibility Horowitz had just went out the window. Atkinson wasn’t even in the position long and he did nothing but try to bury his cohorts criminal actions.
Integrity comes from actions not being labelled. What a bunch of losers.
RATS 🐀 have ZERO credibility.
@Orygun, I agree with your point of view. My question is, who in POTUS’s orbit recommended him for that position?? POTUS keeps making these poor choices that end up hurting him. Atkinson was one of the vipers who came at Sessions to step down (and others) Wray, Bolton, McMasters, Haspel, Chad Wolf……..
Well, it’s just a damn shame that you or some of the few others here that like to criticize our President for “poor choices” when having to choose from swamp scum didn’t run for office and defeat him so that you could do the job so much better than he is…
Sigh… maybe next time, eh?
The right to kill babies is nowhere written in the Constitution, but the Supreme Court established it as a Constittional right, The right to freedoms of speech and religion, and the right to keep and bear arms are specified in the Constitution, but the Constitution is a living document that does not require amendment with 3/4 of state legislatures’ approval, it only requires the vote of five men and women in black robes, even though this power is not granted by the Constitution. “We the People” is hereby overruled and nullified.
It’s very easy to “do things by the book” when you get to rewrite the book as you go along.
I know that under the Whistleblower Act my informant had no legal claim to accuse a non-employee of the IC of actionable wrongdoing to me,, who only has authority over IC employees. for the purpose of my officially taking accusations to Congress. I know that the rules prior to this whistleblower’s allegations required first-hand knowledge of events so that if he/she made a hearsay allegation, his source could not credibly protest, “I was misunderstood, I never said to the whistleblower what he/she is alleging,” thus creating a non-proscutable he said/ she-said dilemma.
I realized the whistleblower’s complaint was manufactured by Schiff’s lawyers, it was shady and unreliable, and I knew that Congressman Schiff wanted to use a phony complaint to impeach the president, so I went along. I knew that under Mr. Schiff’s secret hearing rules that my testimony could not be openly cross-examined so me and the whistleblower could lie without going to jail.
Yes, I previously went along with the phony Russian collusion fraud in the FISA warrants, but it was fraud for a righteous cause. I’m a good guy, don’t you see? It is a fact: Orange Man Bad. If it takes committing fraud to remove him, there is nothing wrong with that, and everyone knows it.
/s
Gotcha your sarcasm.
Lawfare must have written this for him. He comes off like he represents the IG’ in the USA. I am sure that we will have 1,000 IG’s sign his letter in protest. It’s how they roll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we couldn’t care less how many sacks of sh!t sign the bogus letters.
That’s how WE roll.
Atkinson forgot to mention that it was his job as the Inspector General for the IC to investigate and seek the prosecution of the CIA and FBI employees who abused the FISA process to illegally spy on the Trump Administration. Instead, he did nothing but look the other way and then attempt a coup of his own making!
LikeLiked by 20 people
To be kind, he also didn’t mention that he, and his peers, have an extra chromosome that is expressed as a superior intellect, unblemished by self interest, and fully capable of making decisions for the greater good, without a whiff of partisan influence from the less gifted, yet more powerful political animals that compete within the DC habitat. He implied it to a small degree, but never presented it as a defining characteristic to be used as a crutch.
That’s the kind of humility we would expect from the Atkinson’s of this world. Such people rarely call attention to their genetic superiority.
Their photos look like some the Cal Burkley Lawfare Alumni…Once you learn to identify their “look” you can sport them every time…I think once you drink the Kool Aide your eyes pop out like shiff, polousie, comey, and peach45…etc
This says more about the scum Horowitz than the scum Atkinson. Can one be scummier than the other?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sundance:
“Perhaps Horowitz was so assured of MSM providing cover, that he didn’t think anyone would connect the dots from his recent memo on the DOJ-NSD incompetence, to the man who held the job, Michael Atkinson?”
No, Horowitz knews better. It’s almost as if someone else wrote the “cover” and Horowitz signed it.
Maybe after they blackmailed him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe.
They are tied in that respect
Yes, and in this case, No.
Both equally bad
He states in his final paragraph that federal employees should speak up THROUGH THE PROPER CHANNELS if they think there is wrongdoing occurring. How can he reconcile this statement with what actually occurred in the Ukrainian telephone call matter with respect to the whistleblower?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Because he’s a liar.
Succinct and accurate. I like it.
Honorable? Do we have the fullest confidence?
The midget whistleblower needs to be tried for his traitorous and dishonest complaint
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes jarhead. Been waiting for a long time for accountability.
Your patience and trust in the President will be rewarded.
I truly love ❤️ our President! He’s doing such a great job!! Whatever he is thrown he gets all of us through it.
His last paragraph is reminiscent of the former AG Holder’s ‘hold the line’ twitter comments and former Director Comey’s looking at the trees memes – messages to the remaining coup members that have yet to be outed or ousted.
Sundance on it again. Terrific.
Will Sundance or somebody (Joe diGenova, other?) review Richard Grenell’s alleged shakeup of the intelligence community?
I’ve read blurbs recently that he is sending some duplicate IC / ONDI bureaucrats back to their home departments? Is that the extent of his cleaning house?
I believe it’s mostly window dressing to please Trump in case he wins in 2020. The intel community is working very hard to defeat his presidency.
As I have suggested before, a thorough cleaning of the FBI and CIA would be needed. Not to mention a complete washout of the National Security Council and almost every single elected pol on the Intelligence communities.
Trump has no friends in the intel community at its highest levels outside of military operations.
No, a complete removal of the feral bureau of insurrection and cocaine importing agency is required to set things in motion and going in the right direction.
They are deep state globalist tools that we don’t need.
That clown Horowitz should be sacked next.
Exactly! I’ve said from Day One that Horowitz was cleverly sidestepping his authority and responsibility to investigate and make criminal referrals to the United States Attorney’s Office. Horowitz has a staff of criminal investigators who have the same authority as FBI agents and his office functions as an internal affairs investigation unit. There is no reason his office hasn’t been making arrests at the DOJ, FBI and CIA for the past two years!
LikeLiked by 6 people
While IGs have great latitude in conducting investigations, they do not have indictment authority. They can only make recommendations…
Hey now…Horowitz gave us that often used phrase “lack of condor”…No federal bureaucrat ever tells a lie, they simply have lack of candor, no bias and no intent…move along, nothing to see here…
That was my first thought too. We’ve waited too long for Horowitz to do his job. It’s been four years and he hasn’t produced much. Typical CYA deep stater.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The moment the letter was put out on Government letterhead.
I think he may have to do that after congress D’s get a spanking like no other…Coming soon as in Merry Christmas!
Ain’t much intelligence in that ‘Intelligence Community’!
Some of the dumbest people I know are intellectuals.
All of the ones I know are… “intellectuals”. All one has to do to be one is to profess it and ramble incoherently.
These inspectors are a bit like movie critics or Yelp…
They can rate their experience on a scale of 1-5, & provide a little info as to the ‘inside baseball’ and nuance, but don’t really have the drive or capacity to effect actual change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, as##wipe. Explain how every FISA warrant you reviewed and signed off as solid work was a piece of trash. Forget the Whistleblower. What about your day job?
Just shut y’re pie hole….
As you circle the bowl and head down the drain …
With all your other brown log friends !
AMF
AND:
Might I suggest, that this posting would be a fine place to display a small photo of “Meth Cat” for the unbelievable Gaul that supporting statement from the DOJ-IG shows…
Perhaps a frame or two from “Bill the Cat”….would also be in order to further support the statement by Meth Cat…
Good’day mates…!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Perhaps Horowitz didn’t think anyone would notice?”
Precisely, especially in the middle of the corona virus “crisis”.
I disagree. He knows there are many people who’ve written books and bloggers such as Sundance who won’t miss his action. And CV won’t last forever.
Dear President Trump, please fire every single federal government employee today or tomorrow. See how quick the CV scam gets kicked to the curb. There is not a single goverment employee that makes any positive difference in my daily well being.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
😐😑🤦🏼♀️
The Deep State speaks. It tries to stick together, and stick up for its own.
The meta-message from these men is that the bureaucracy is above the law, because they are the law.
The bureaucrats feel they should be the ones firing Donald Trump, not the other way around.
Sadly, the ongoing farce of the Democrats’ Presidential candidate nominating process reinforces the bureaucrats’ conceit that they are the real rulers of the country, and elections are glorified opinion polls.
Might be a good time to put Nate Cain the Registered whistleblower on the CF and U1 back on a few programs to tell his story as it appears he clearly named manes back in Nov 2019 to the DOJ in a 400+ page document of evidence.
So I’d highly recommend people such as Sara Carter, Tucker, John Solomon, Chanel Rion get Nates’s spin on MA.
In this string here is one of Nate’s quotes.
“I did my part and believe the right people are doing theirs now. It’s up to Barr and others to ensure justice is applied fairly & equally under the law.”
So unfortunately we are back to AG Barr again.
https://mobile.twitter.com/cain_nate/status/1193303044131299333
I’d just like to point out all of the HARD PHYSICAL EVIDENCE BARR has or had in his FBI/DOJ possession. Never forget this……..
1) The Wiener Laptop
2) The 47 Hammer Hard Drives
3) The deposition from Dennis Montgomery another Registered WB on the Hammer Program
4) Access via the NSA database all of the 33k HRC missing emails
5) The 400+ pages of evidence testimony from Nate Cain on CF and U1
6) Mifsud’s Phones
And this doesn’t count his access and authority to declassify EVERY document involved in the Russia Collusion, Fake Dossier, Illegal FISA Warrants, DNC Server Hack, Seth Rich records, FIB and DOJ communications and of course the Impeachment hoax which would including every potential communication between MA and Shifty.
Pretty disgusting when one sees all of the actual physical evidence not to mention access to every classified communication, email, text and phone call related to all of this and the American people have zero crimes and zero indictments.
Many people think Sessions was PT worst hire. IMO I would say that Barr has now taken over that role.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’d say you got this figured out pretty good bogeyfree! 👍 Barr has had and still has a chance of preserving his legacy but we’ll only get a preliminary report from Durham unless he turns out to be Guber Huber. Guess I’m running out of patience too with bagpipe Bob Barr, not a single word or arrest to date regarding the DAMN coup(s) against the President of the United States of America. Systemic problem my ass!
I’d say leave the rest and just stick with Chanel Rion.
A lot more attention to detail on the others seems to be in order imho.
7) Epstein’s files
If his lips (or keyboard) are moving, he’s lying.
I’m thinking our POTUS should replace one or the other with Devin Nunes and make it a lifetime appointment…
LikeLiked by 4 people
An open letter to the Chair of the CIGIE,
I woke up Saturday morning to the news that the POTUS had fired the Intelligence Community IG. The morning got better with that news. It had seemed it was a long time coming.
If that IG is your idea of “integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight”, I seriously question your judgment. Judgments that were so richly demonstrated in the last FISC documents audit and the 100% failure rate of the FBI. Why wasn’t that caught prior to the latest audit. Where is the quality of your quality control? Fortunately you are not in charge of aircraft quality control. All the US planes would be falling out of the sky.
It is seriously concerning that your judgment is used to insure quality of control of our Federal government.
Sincerely,
One of the Nation’s Grandmothers
Amen Nana!
NC Nana
👍
Didn’t see this, citizen! Thanks for posting.
Herridge is going to slip on a banana peel in the CBS parking lot if she keeps asking these questions.
I am fired? What? Me? Wonderful me?
Probably there is a team looking frantically (and unsuccessfully) for a properly prepared FISA warrant. The problem is, nobody can remember what one looks like.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And they couldn’t find it.
If that’s the predicate We’re screwed that’s for sure….
Horowitz, another deep sewage clown, needs to go next…
Yeah…….I can hear it all now…..
Horowitz….To his superiors……
“But…..but……What I said last week?….I don’t recall”….””Really”
“Read my new letter”…….”I’m still with all of you”
“Can I still come to the parties?”
“Brennon and those guys are still invited”….
”How about if I cut off a finger?”………”Please”….
I sometimes wonder if Horowitz would have even looked for or found any of that fisa corruption if it wasn’t for him knowing Durham was right behind him looking into it?
Actually Horowitz fits in perfectly with Barr, Wray, Huber and Durham IMO.
IMO they own all of this below!
Here are many of the “incidents” that have occurred over the past few years and you tell me if truth and justice is paramount anymore and if there isn’t a two tier system of justice within DC!
1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
5) Wiener Laptop Email Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
18) Epstein – No Crimes, No indictments
19) Withholding and then losing exculpatory evidence and records in the General Flynn case as alleged by Sidney Powell
Seriously, look at this list and virtually NOTHING from our Government!
I’m not sure it is even statistically possible but here it is.
One thing is clear, this team is pretty consistent.
Horowitz is simply the spokesman for the IG group of Lawfare investigators, this guy was cast by the director to be a bumbling mr. Magoo…much like Muiller, a figure head…I would bet that he nor Adkinson actually wrote these statements, their Lawfare crony staff composed them and distributed them to the MSM…
I am playing the smallest violin in the world for Atkinson. And Sundance this is an amazing find re Horowitz. First, I do believe Atkinson is wrong that iit s not under the power of a President to fire an IG. Reagan fired them all when he came into office.
And Horowitz, what a putz he’s turning out to be. In his quarterly report to Congress he has to report on how many of his findings and recommendations from his reports are still open or closed. And if he agreed with Wray that more training is needed in response to all of the crimes at the FBI to close that recommendation he’s a lazy sack of shick. His BONUS dp[ends on the number of successful recommendations are (I believe). Horowitz’s reports may be grand to read, but its the follow up that REALLY MATTER. Insane how NOTHING has come from his reports.
Clutching Pearls. Love the phrase. Defending a fired IG seems to me MOST UNSEEMLY. and sends a message that he disagrees with the President’s decision. Guess he belongs to the club of all the spies, investigators at the FBI, spooks at the CIA, etc.protecting their own. Is this the best he can do for our country? Seems like another limp d*ck.
Protecting the identify of a whistle blower? The media was all over every whistle blower in past times. I can’t even list how many whove had their identity exposed. Oh but this is different right?
These “whistleblowers” are after Trump and partakers in the NEVER ENDING PLOT to harm Trump. I am starting to believe that TDS is a weaponized virus, for which there is no drug to cure.
Catherine Herridge is on it…
Great question, unfortunately our DOJ doesn’t explain themselves.
That answer is in the same pile as the wiener Laptop and the rest of the “never to be heard from again” evidence
Very true…maybe Richard Grenell can change some of this garble.
You can bet your arse someone on the POTUS team ask Ukraine to ask that question imho…I’m think Mr Mayor…
You definitely can Gold, some of us here are looking at all the wrong people for all the right reasons… and we definitely have an “expectation” and “time frame” PROBLEM.
Just like asking the right f’ing questions, things happen in the right f’ing time frame and that is up to our VSG President in more ways than one. This isn’t a NORMAL business as usual political situation and it cannot be figured out for a reason!
Sorry for all of my typos. My anger and frustration blinds my grammar eye.
I’m almost at a loss for words.
It’s like there was a failed attempt to impeach President Trump and afterwards the participants are crying foul while covering their tracks w/ bullshit excuses.
Surely that couldn’t occur in our nation’s capital because our politicians are honorable patriots without a nefarious bone in their body.
They just think they are covering their tracks.
They aren’t. It’s ALL out there in the big wide open…
Our President is an incredibly patient man with his own plan. He doesn’t even need our help, believe it or not!!!
Judicial Watch has been after Atkinson for a few months.
Wish list inside the court filing —
I asked brennan on twatter if he preferred a synthetic type necktie or my personal favorite a good old fashioned hemp one.
He didn’t reply, can you believe it? How RUDE!!!
POS
What the hell is the “Inspector General Community’? FTA, Horowitz…
Hopefully, Horowitz will be next to be fired.
I am in awe of President Trump having to deal with all these Commie azz wipes every day.
No worries. AG Barr is all over their corrupt and criminal behavior. You can literally feel the fear oozing from their public statements. Tick Tok, Tick Tok…. (heavy sarcasm)
I hear the pipes….
If there was one question I could ask PT it would be……..
Is CTH one of your daily reads and if not your missing out BIGLY!
This is one CTH edition that needs to be emailed, faxed, mailed and sent via carrier pigeon to PT
Might I suggest someone link??? this to Don Jr. and Mark Meadows Twitter Page. Not a tweeter but hope their is a way for them to see/read this ASAP.
I’ll attach it to Don, Don Jr, Eric Rudy & @realDonaldTrump tomorrow on twitter feed. Watch for it…
And good night…
I seriously wonder why you are so adamant that President Trump needs so much help?
Do you really think he’s doing such a bad job or so inadequate that he just can’t make it without your to-do lists or reading here at CTH?
Do tell, I really am curious since you spend so much time making those lists for him etc…………………………
There is no justice for Republicans.
Horowitz must go together with Wray and Burr.
They write and do stupid things for two reasons///
One, they’re told what to do and say by people above them, and two, they’ve been getting away with their contradictions, nonsense and lies for so long it’s habit
I saw mention in a tweet that Horowitz will retire in November. Wish I had saved it. With his time as a law clerk, he very well might have 20 years federal service racked up by November.
https://oig.justice.gov/about/meet-ig.htm
And live his life out with a big fat pension courtesy of the taxpayers.
“Federal service” doesn’t seem to mean what I always thought it did.
Horowitz may still be feeling the sting of having his December FISA abuse review “clarified” as to scope by AG Barr and Durham simultaneously with his report’s release.
More importantly, it may be that he has had some remarkable offers by lawfare firms in anticipation of his retirement. If so, he has to give an oblique nod in that direction if he wants to go back to the private sector. There probably are plenty of DS players who have lawyered up or are expected to after President Trump is re-elected. Grabbing Horowitz would be a win for one of those firms.
Horowitz’s statement fires shots in both directions. The last sentence refers to the IG position for the pandemic fund. Nanzi and her henchmen want to set up a redundant special congressional oversight committee even though there is oversight and an IG built into the law. Schiff wants to open an investigation into how pandemic funds are being spent. IMO, this sentence is a warning to Nanzi, Schiff, and Clyburn to back off. Their services are not needed.
Another one of Obamas hand picked cronies
.
.
“Perhaps Horowitz didn’t think anyone would notice?”
OK, remember that 1/2 the country complains for days that calling it the Wuhan Virus is rayciss. And both the Horowitz report and the Boasberg primary sources are much too long for them to read. Horowitz has it easy.
It is almost like a cheap dime store novel. This incredibly unbelievable charade going on with
the DOJ. My faith is horribly shaken in the federal department responsible for justice in our country. How in hell did these cheap, disgusting people get into these positions of power? I think these are especially drafted people coming out of some kind of (?) mill at (mostly) the Ivy League schools. They are indoctrinated with (?), and ride greased skids to these positions where they wreak havoc in our government systems. One thing seems to be true for many or even most of them, they mostly know each other. And a good part of them are psychopaths.
Let’s leave Assange and Snowden hang out to dry. No one protected their identities. And they won’t even ADMIT Seth Rich was a whistle blower. I guess dead men don’t talk. And an IG put his career in jeopardy to protect the identity of an Adam Schiff sycophant. Seems there is no shortage of people willing to become slaves to some politician. And this is where my thoughts turn the dark side of life.
I’ve been ready for Wiener’s lap top info for years. Who’s protecting that info?
I can answer that. It would be Attorney General Bill Barr.
Look up the Merriam Webster online Dictionary meaning to the word “Crony”………
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/crony#examples
Examples of crony in a Sentence
The mayor rewarded his cronies with high-paying jobs after he was elected. the criminal’s cronies were also closely questioned about the illegal gambling operation
Recent Examples on the Web:
That is why the president berates judges who don’t reinterpret the laws in such a way as to keep him and his cronies out of prison.
— Windsor Mann, TheWeek, “Trump freaks out about all the wrong things,” 27 Feb. 2020
When a Republican is in the White House, unqualified cronies end up in charge of federal emergency management, and American cities and towns end up ruined.
— Ryan Cooper, TheWeek, “Why America is so vulnerable to coronavirus,” 3 Mar. 2020
These example sentences are selected automatically from various online news sources to reflect current usage of the word ‘crony.’ Views expressed in the examples do not represent the opinion of Merriam-Webster or its editors. Send us feedback.
4 more years is not enough time to drain the swamp.
.
.
It would be ironic if a “whistle blower” exposed a copy of the Schiff-Atkinson basement bunker transcript that Schiff never released.
tell me how long it would take to indict a person for deliberatly hiding Carter Page exculpatory evidence from the fisa court… I mean seriously Durham! Last I heard Durham was doing body guard duties for adam shiff.
Seriously… im done.
Trump should fire the lot and flip the tables. declassify every last friggin piece of non-critical bullshit .
joke
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/measure-your-coffin-day-john-durham-charges-man-with-threatening-to-kill-adam-schiff
Except Trump didn’t mention any of this when he answered questions about this at his daily press event. This was teed-up for him to shine a light on the FISA abuse reports. But Instead Trump went into the whistleblower instead. Once again he gave the wrong reason for the right action. He needs to be briefed better.
Atkinson is to dumb to realize he’s the first victim of the whistleblower. Instead he writes him a love letter.
Letters written in fear of Lindsey Graham hot on their trail with more Senate Judiciary committee investigators. /s/
lol, Sounds like Horror Witz got Acky Boy fired. Maybe Birx can getDr. Fauci fired. Dr. Fauci was gasing it on C-span tonight. Had to turn it off.
Going out on a limb here, but what if:
Horowitz is not as stupis as it would seem.
However, the average Dem IS.
Thus, by issueing blindingly obviuosly conflicting statements, he is appeasing the libtard wolfpack (a wise one covers his tracks) while by means of the blatant contradiction, he is signalling his disapproval of Atkinson to everyone with an IQ of over 85.
That is the way Presidrnt Trump would play it.
Horowitz gives some platitudes about Atkinson’s ‘ integrity,’ ‘committment to the rule of law,’ etc. but note that when he refers to the handling of the Ukraine leaker, he quotes testimony from the acting DNI that it was ‘by the book,’ Horowitz didn’t state that he had reviewed the matter himself and reached that conclusion, because if he did he’d know Atkinson did not follow the law for a number of reasons, including violating the plain meaning of the statutes which empower him to act. What he did was ignore key language of the statutes in order to accomplish his purpose, which was to bypass DOJ and deliver the leaker’s letter directly to Congress.
My view on Horowitz is he’s very careful and a thorough investigator who has disclosed in his reports much of the misconduct that we knew had happened in Russiagate and the Carter Page FISA. He gets the benefit of the doubt from me. Maybe he’s just happy to see Atkinson gone as IG and from govt altogether. Perhaps one day we’ll get the full story on Atkinson’s conduct but declaring that this leaker is protected by the WB law is simply false, not to mention that no IG has authority to act in matters concerning the president, who’s chief executive and his power to conduct foreign policy is a Constitutional prerogative.
The guy tossed his integrity in my book and has no excuses. You do not take such an obviously partisan position as a government lawyer and he breached the trust placed in him as a public servant. He clearly is among those extreme partisans who regard Pres. Trump as illegitimate and not duly elected, so in his mind he didn’t really violate his duty by flouting the law (the extremist anti-Trumpers rationalize their illegal behaviors much like criminals do)
If you want a excellent 16 min. legal seminar on how Atkinson violated the law, watch this video
I think his analysis is spot on,
