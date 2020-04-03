President Trump Removes Coup Plotter ICIG Michael Atkinson – DC Media Conscripts Go Bananas…

…The recent IG report outlining Atkinson’s gross incompetence in the FISA scandal, vis-a-vis the 42 DOJ-NSD Accuracy Reviews, is the atomic shield against the political narrative….
President Trump has sent a letter to congress giving them 30-days advance notice and informing them of the removal of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson:
The necessary, albeit politically controversial, move comes about two months after President Trump assigned Ric Grenell to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Grenell is ultimately the acting boss of the overall intelligence community. It is likely DNI Grenell provided some key insight into the sketchy background activity in/around Atkinson’s office, and the overall intelligence apparatus writ large.
Additionally, former congressman Mark Meadows is now President Trump’s Chief-of-Staff; and Meadows has been a critic of those within the intelligence apparatus who attempted a soft-coup twice: Once by special counsel (Russia investigation) Robert Mueller; and once by impeachment (Ukraine investigation) using CIA operative Eric Ciaramella and NSC operative Alexander Vindman.
Also, in the recent FISA review by the OIG the DOJ inspector general specifically identified issues with the “accuracy reviews” conducted by DOJ-NSD chief legal counsel. Who was that former DOJ-NSD chief legal counsel? That would be current ICIG Michael Atkinson…
Currently, former CIA Director John Brennan is under investigation for his role in the FBI spy operations against the Trump campaign and administration. Brennan is being investigated by U.S. Attorney John Durham, an assignment from AG Bill Barr.
Few people have asked why it would take a U.S. attorney to conduct a review of the CIA considering ICIG Atkinson should have been doing that oversight already. The answer within that non-discussed dynamic points to the reason why Ric Grenell as ODNI was needed.
Intelligence Committee member John Ratcliffe has been nominated for the permanent ODNI role, but his nomination has not been taken up by corrupt Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) Chairman Richard Burr. Ironically, Senator Burr is now under investigation for insider trading related to his selling of Wall Street stocks prior to the financial collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since our original research into ICIG Atkinson revealed he was part of a corrupt effort to cover-up his own involvement in the FBI operation against candidate Trump, there have been some rather interesting discoveries.
The key to understanding the fraudulent “whistle-blower” complaint, doesn’t actually originate with ICIG Atkinson. The key person is the former head of the DOJ National Security Division, Mary McCord.
Prior to becoming IC Inspector General, Michael Atkinson was the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division, Mary McCord.
It is very safe to say Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson have a working relationship from their time together in 2016 and 2017 at the DOJ-NSD. Atkinson was Mary McCord’s senior legal counsel; essentially her lawyer.
McCord was the senior DOJ official from the intelligence division who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House in 2017 to confront then White House Counsel Don McGahn about the issues with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the drummed up controversy over the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak phone call.
Additionally, Mary McCord, Sally Yates and Michael Atkinson worked together to promote the narrative around the incoming Trump administration “Logan Act” violations. This silly claim (undermining Obama policy during the transition) was the heavily promoted, albeit manufactured, reason why Yates and McCord were presumably concerned about Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. It was nonsense.
However, McCord didn’t just disappear in 2017 when she retired from the DOJ-NSD. She resurfaced as part of the Lawfare group assembly after the mid-term election in 2018.
THIS IS THE KEY.
Mary McCord joined the House effort to impeach President Trump; as noted in this article from Politico:
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
“That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added. (link)
Former DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord was working for the House Committee (Adam Schiff) who created the impeachment scheme.
Now it becomes critical to overlay that detail with how the “whistle-blower” complaint was organized. Mary McCord’s former NSD attorney, Michael Atkinson, is now the intelligence community inspector general who brings forth the complaint.
The “whistle-blower” had prior contact with the staff of the committee. This is admitted. So essentially the “whistle-blower” almost certainly had contact with Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.
There is the origination. That’s where the fraud starts.
The coordination between Mary McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint.
That dynamic would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018. What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of government.
Michael Atkinson and Mary McCord worked together in 2016/2017 on the stop-Trump surveillance operation (FISA application via DOJ-NSD). Then, following the 2018 mid-term election, in 2019 Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson team up again on another stop-Trump operation, each in a different position, and -working with others- coordinate the House impeachment plan via the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint.
HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes was/is focusing more closely on the false statements of ICIG Michael Atkinson as they relate to his involvement. Overlaying that focus is the contact between the CIA ‘whistle-blower’ (Eric Ciaramella) and the House Intelligence Committee via Mary McCord.
There became a very obvious dynamic that the impeachment construct was manufactured out of nothing.
National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate). Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance ally Mary McCord in her role within the House Intel Committee headed by Adam Schiff. Ms. McCord then helps Ciaramella create a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint via her former colleague, now ICIG, Michael Atkinson….
…And that’s how the impeachment operation was started.
Even more recently the inspector general for the DOJ and FBI, Michael Horowitz, reviewed elements of the DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) that directly relate to Michael Atkinson.
The DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) chief counsel [formerly Michael Atkinson], and the chief counsel for every FBI field office are required to conduct an “Accuracy Review” of selected FISA applications. One per field office (25 to 30 field offices),which are also sent to DOJ-NSD (main justice) for general counsel inspection.
Keep in mind, these “accuracy reviews” are known in advance, so the FBI has all the time in the world to select the best FISA file for review. Additionally, I surmise the OIG wanted to inspect the “accuracy review” FISA’s because they would show the best light on the overall system itself. The OIG was looking for the best, most compliant, product to report on.
However, when the OIG inspected 42 of these Accuracy Reviews, the IG identified that only three of them had accurately assembled documents (Woods File) supporting the application. The error rate within the files self-checked was over 93%.
So the best FBI files are selected to undergo the FBI and DOJ-NSD accuracy review. The accuracy review takes place by FBI legal counsel and DOJ-NSD legal counsel. However, the IG found that only three FBI applications in the accuracy reviews were compliant.
The error rate in the files undertaken by the internal accuracy review was over 93% (3 compliant out of 42 reviewed). These were the FISA files with the greatest possibility of being accurate. It was specifically Michael Atkinson who held responsibility for conducting former “accuracy reviews” the IG finds were grossly non compliant.
The IG memorandum, evaluating the prior performance of Atkinson as legal counsel for the DOJ-NSD, now provides evidence to support President Trump saying he no longer has confidence in ICIG Michael Atkinson. However, in the immediacy of the anti-Trump narratives, almost all media will not see the connection.
Media reporting on the CIA ‘whistleblower’ and impeachment, ignored Atkinson’s role as legal counsel in the DOJ-NSD.
Prepare for the egg-on-face when that FISA connection is made…. though it might take a while before that narrative destroying reality bomb is deployed.
All the right people; that is to say all of the political operatives who participated in both of the soft-coup attempts; will now go bananas as President Trump removes ICIG Atkinson for his involvement in the plot.
Senator Chuck Schumer:
SSCI Vice Chairman, Senator Mark Warner:
House Intel Chairman, Adam Schiff:
Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
Obviously, it took a certain amount of strategic patience to get all the right people into position in order to prepare for the political backlash as an outcome of confronting those political operatives who participated in the coup effort.
The severity of pearl-clutching and teeth gnashing; together with the scale of their apoplexy in reaction to this development; is directly proportionate to their level of participation in the overthrow of President Trump.
The IG report outlining Atkinson’s gross incompetence in the FISA scandal, vis-a-vis the 42 DOJ-NSD Accuracy Reviews, is the atomic shield against the political narrative.
The collective guilt-driven apoplexy from the deepest part of the administrative state is the one constant in an ever-changing universe….
That’s the worst tie I’ve ever seen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
May be, but don’t mess with the man behind the tie! He’s cleaning house, one cockroach at a time!
LikeLiked by 13 people
i have a Tie that s my Mother’s Clan Tartan . That may be what it is. Beware when Trump has that look of a Lion that ate the Meerkat smile on his face. Look out Dems!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is not purple though is it. And it does appear to be Scottish Tartan. It is a beautiful tie
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha, I like Scottish plaids too.Besides, wearing one nowadays is an act of defiance.
LikeLike
I used to own a tie just like that one, only cheaper.
LikeLike
I like it, but then I’m from California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not from California and I LOVE the tie. I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Mr. Grenell when he was Ambassador to Germany. A really top notch nice guy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
WAS? I believe he still is the Ambassador to Germany unless something has changed recently.
LikeLike
Wardrobe Nazi Nadler may need to launch hearings over that tie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Optimistically PDJT takes of problems in his own time and as conditions permit. With Grenell and Meadows together, it may suggest an increase rate of in swamp drainage. Who knows in months to follow ther may even be a change of administrative personnel at NIH and CDC.
As to the Nads, he is still waddling at podium speed with his waistband firmly tucked under his arm pits, trying to outrun the fashion police and probably others. I am sure all of his sins, sartorial and more importantly ethical and legal, will eventually catch up to him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
waistband firmly tucked under his arm pits — lol !!!!
LikeLike
So Trump gave Atkinson an extra month to participate in the coup conspiracy to overthrow the US Government?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t you think by now his every move is being monitored, phone calls, text messages?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mr. Atkinson, please speak directly into the microphone on your desk. We have taken the liberty of removing your file cabinets and computer files to make room for the 10 people reassigned to use your office and computer for the next 30 days.
You can use the public phone down the hall next to the bathroom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s on administrative leave until the 30 days are up. DJT had to give Congress 30 days notice before the removal could take effect
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as he can find enough light switches to scatter the Deep State cockroaches, his choice of ties can be overlooked. Watching Schiff-for-brains react to this will bring a special feeling to my heart, as there are few people on earth more deserving of a months long case of acid indigestion.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like it, but then I’m from California.
I have to admit not liking most of POTUS’ ties. I don’t like the shiny red or blues. The stripes are fine and so is the pink.
Also, I have seen POTUS twice is a really nice tan/beige suit that suited his skin and hair color. The navy blues he wears are boring and don’t flatter him at all.
LikeLike
I adore him in anything he wears. Love him in blue, love him in black, love his ties, love his hair, love his smile and his frown. I just love him. And when I see him, I just feel good.
The First Couple – Melania and Donald Trump – Joseph Blanchard
LikeLiked by 9 people
You and me both 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice 🌺
LikeLike
Me, too. I think he is the best president since Our founding era.
LikeLiked by 1 person
absolutely beautiful.. I wish we could see more of this, but not possible with the lecherous media.
LikeLike
I prefer the darker suits. 😊
LikeLike
Is this conversation really deteriorating to ties and clothes? Seriously who cares?
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLike
As an engineer, I’m sure you would have a different take if Mr. Grenell’s attire included a pocket protector.
Also…does anyone happen to know why only the title was named in the Presidents letter and Atkinson was never actually named?
LikeLike
For the same reason that crooked, slimy congresscritters warner and burr are misidentified as ‘honorable”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a mutha beautiful tie!
LikeLike
Atkinson removal was most definitely required. I think it’s clear that Nancy and Schitty are gearing up for yet another impeachment drive. This would start as another whistle blower frame up originating in the IG’s office. Schitty will start convening pandemic related hearings and, voila, whistle blowers with fake stories will come out of the woodwork.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly! Pelosi and Schiff are ticked off because they just lost their point guard. Burr and Warner, you two dingbats should be very worried.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are so right about Burr and Warner. Life without the influence of those two crooks is very appealing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If AG Barr would charge Wolfe with leaking CLASSIFIED documents or whatever higher charge is applicable and should have been done, Senators Burr and Warner will be pissing their pants on live television. Will someone place tape it for me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is Burr still there? He should be out on his bum for his insider stock trades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a DOJ investigation right now on Burr for insider trading, sizing him up for his tailored Cloak of Immunity.
LikeLike
Not sure it’s DOJ. Normally that would be SEC, but I think members of Congress are exempted from insider trading laws. I think the only recourse is Senate Ethics Committee. Burr says he’s cooperating with them.
LikeLike
The depth and breadth of the SWAMP and DEEP STATE is mind blowing…. it would appear the ENTIRETY of Washington DC is 100% corrupt.
There is no one left who takes his government job seriously – except Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What about the Wolverine Brigade? And Ric Grenell? And Ben Carson? Just to name a few. Don’t paint with too broad a broad please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hoop, what clued you in? Don’t mean to be too sarcastic but the point is, the FISA abuse is a symptom and not the syndrome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thinking that the middle of a Dem pandemic would be a great time to pull some more plugs to further drain the swamp. Do it mister president. We’re behind you 100%.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 6 people
IIRC Sally Yates wrote a long winded (50+ pages) legal thing to say that the IG could look at everything in the DOJ EXCEPT the DOJ-NSD. Would that have been her attempt to preclude an IG from looking at the Woods files, and the DOJ-NSD reviews of the Woods files?
If so, would that be evidence of knowing that there was a problem, and trying to keep it hidden?
(As Sundance pointed out, Yates was one of the people that went to the WH to mess things up for Gen. Flynn, and IIRC, she signed off on some of the FISA warrent information presented to the FISA Court).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. It was more or less common knowledge that Flynn knew about the Brennan off-the-books billions from his time at DIA, and they knew if he was confirmed as NSA, he would audit the IC. The Deep State had to shut that down and hide the evidence, or face the wrath of Congress and Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“they knew if he was confirmed as NSA”
clarification: He was already NSA (though not for long). NSA and other positions on the National Security Council are White House staff and do not require “confirmation” by Senate. He was serving in office when the FBI goons came to the White House to try to entrap him (failing that the next tactic was simply to make up fake 302 etc.).
But your key point remains, the Deep State scumbags were desperate to sideline General Flynn by any means possible.
LikeLike
Atkinson was part of the General Flynn set up. Because of Sundance we all know this. Much of America does not know this and will be literately in shock to find it out. BTW Adam Schiff certainly knows this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One more swamp rat bites the dust. No worries, he’ll be over at Lawfare posthaste to continue to subvert our nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not exactly, what if he’s seeking immunity from prosecution, as in taking singing lessons now?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Calling Doctor Durham. We have an about-to-be-fired ICIG with an immune system problem. Can you help him out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
😅😉🙏
LikeLike
Crisis or not, Trump still has other things to address
See when a key piece gets shown the door, the wackos get triggered!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Atkinson is one of the ringleaders of the IC FISA Spy Ring. Don’t give him a pass like Sessions gave the Awan Brothers Pakistani Spy Ring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
D.C. Media Conscripts go bananas………………..that is not a long trip !!
LikeLike
Maybe if Trump cleans more house everyone will realise that the Wuhan Virus isn’t really worth shutting the country down over. NYC is a mess, but it was always going to be bad.
LikeLike
Dear SD and TCH community. Thank you for your tireless investigation and research. Big time, thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Donald Trump looked up at the sky today…’DC media conscripts to crazy’. What’s the point?
LikeLike
If It Weren’t For Fake News, They’d Have Hardly Any News At All:
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/if-it-werent-for-fake-news-theyd-have-hardly-any-news-at-all/
LikeLike
Clean out ALL of the rotten eggs! The democrat corruption involved (Obama Administration bad guys and House and Senate destroyers of the Constitution) is astonishing! My guess is that they were all making a lot of money off of the American taxpayers as well as running a subversive political movement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Horowitz and Atkinson, 2 Deep State hacks whose job was and is to cover issues up and protect the Deep State! I always knew that Horowitz, Atkinson, Huber, Sessions, Wray, Barr, maybe Durham are and were there to protect the “Institution”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, didn’t Barr say Durham’s investigation would be out around spring?…….Maybe priming the pump?……Letting Pelosi and the plotters know its all coming out?
LikeLike
No, a Grand Jury requires multiple people, so all coup conspiracy investigation must be halted as nonessential…/s
Plus, if atkinson would be sentenced, he would be immediately let out because of the chinese virus, to make room for people caught in church or getting haircut. /s
Seriously, criminal spies are rarely prosecuted, because they threaten to reveal “sources nd methods” and other “secrets” in their public defense.
LikeLike
President Trump has once again made the demoncrat dogs go wild and I love it!! Jimmy Boy Acosta will be asking his usually rude and nasty questions because CNN Has become the bottom of the fish tank dwellers and he and Donnie Boy Lemonhead are so morally pathetic. I want this COVID-19 crap stopped. I want everyone to go back to work. I want things normal. The left does not!! How about those love letter emails to Cheryl Mills from that;s right “Dr, Head scratcher Anthony Fauci”(I see him behind the president, when he speaks, scratching his face and head while telling us not to do it!! He sent fawning emails to Cheryl Mills(attorney for Shrillary Clinton) how adoringly well she did at the Senate committee investigating Benghazi, He just groveled and drooled all over her!!! I don’t trust him one bit. Check his emails and contacts Ric Grenell! He wants COVID-19 4ever!!
LikeLike
Acosta needs a good helping of that fish tank cleaner.
LikeLike
Thank G-d for President Trump! He allows himself to be attacked from all sides, to protect us and save the nation.
I pray for justice and for our country to return to, one nation under G-d!
I will support and follow our VSG PDJT to hell and back!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything shut down and people being controlled by centralized dictates gives American people first-hand experience and sample what it would be like living under a Communist-style government.
I think Trump is seeing the present conditions as a way of making it real for American Democrats to decide what side of the fence they would rather be. Must keep in mind probably half the democrats, as sheep following a goat at the slaughterhouse, are too stupid to know what is good for them or what is bad for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Atkinson has that militant “so whatchoo gonna do about it?” look that Andrew McCabe sported.
LikeLike
So far, its worked for McCabe……………..
LikeLike
Atkinson has that militant “so whatchoo gonna do about it?” look that Andrew McCabe sported.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Honorable” “warner” & “Burr” ~~~?
gasp!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
add a “DIS” to it!!
LikeLike
Look at http://www.weaselzippers.us and you will see the The great Dr. Anthony Fauci said, on Jan 21, that the virus was not a threat to the United States!! Take him out of the White House Mr. President and fire him too!!!! Send him packing with all his social distancing nonsense crapmaster!! I have been sitting in my house for 2 weeks in California for what?? We have had 12 people die(I am sorry for that) in an area of 5.000.000 people!!! Two some Newsome closed us down and why?? He should have quarantined the Bay area(San Fran Sicko) and Los Angeles along with San Diego but the rest of the state is fine!!! Those 3 cities have major homeless problems and packed them into rec centers!! Now they will likely get the virus!! He let 9 murderers out early too!!! He knows he’s being recalled. Get him out too!! We have to ask our president to come to California and help get republicans back in power. Ones who have cahones like him!!
LikeLike
No doubt you heard the mayor of SF, her name is Breed, who said that the homeless cannot be forced into staying in the hotel space that is designated for them. However, the rest of us can be forced to stay inside our domiciles. Next: the Storm Troopers!
LikeLike
I just love PDJT!! He be the BOMB 💣 BOOM!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I inadvertently heard the story on National Panhandler Radio, with its cast of thousands all carrying Nina Totenbags, of Atkinson’s firing and you can imagine how slant on that. Sundance is correct that in the immediacy of the anti-Trump narratives, leftist, pretorian guard media will not see the connection between the current IG memorandum, evaluating the prior performance of Atkinson as legal counsel for the DOJ-NSD and his firing. This should be yet again another fun filled episode . . .Bewared when planets and stars align.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance,
You don’t give opinions very often mostly facts which is great but in your opinion do you think…….
Barr and PT already have the Atkinson transcript that Shifty has kept hidden??
And
Do you think they also have any prior communications such as emails, texts and phone calls?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good questions. I for one would bet yes.
The NSA ‘has everything.’ And FISA works ‘both ways.’
LikeLike
What I would like to know, is who within the executive branch gave the President the advice to nominate this guy to ICIG in the first place? Someone should start an on-line database to start to identify all of those involved in this broad conspiracy to clearly commit treason from deep within the bowels of the federal government. Maybe something including their history of government service, lists of suspicious activity, city of residence, and facial photographs so that when we see them out in public we can look them in the eye to see the full depth of their character…
LikeLike
“Invisible enemy” is not just the (most) recent china-virus.
>Never forget that our very excellent President Trump said, “I know WHO you are”.
LikeLike
I believe it was Lincoln who said the best way to repeal a bad law was to enforce it. So, I wonder how those big city useful idiot Democrat supporters are liking their 30 day free trial of Democrat Socialism so far?
LikeLike
The DOJ IG report on the FISAs; POTUS’s letter to Schmuck Chumer; Boasberg’s order; and now Atkinson being fired.
Is that the smell of fit finally hitting the shan?
Let’s have the smell of napalm in the morning to go with it.
With almost anyone else in the Oval Office but VSG DJT, I would not have confidence that justice will ultimately be done.
And when it’s finally done, the seditious and/or traitorous bastards will be on record, repeatedly, for having refused to work with him for the good of the USA. They will deserve what’s coming to them, and I will feel very little pity for them.
He gave them the rope; they tied the nooses themselves and then placed them around their own necks. So be it.
LikeLike
The place to start is with the new form for whistleblower complaints that was posted then backdated to cover Ciaramella’s letter. Someone in the bureaucracy made and posted that form, and the electronic fingerprints are there. That person didn’t just make it up. He or she got the form from someone else and was told to post it. The author of the form was given instructions to do it by someone, and I’m quite sure, as a good bureaucrat, he or she wants to CYA and will finger the person who gave the instructions. I’d bet a dollar to a doughnut that chain leads to Atkinson and that he knew what was going on with Ciaramella. The question is, who will Atkinson give up to save himself?
LikeLiked by 1 person