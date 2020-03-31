Rank and Vile – DOJ Inspector General Identifies 93 Percent Non-Compliance Within FISA Review – Issues So Bad IG Presents Interim Report Before Reviewing Details…

After the DOJ Offfice of Inspector General (OIG), Michael Horowitz, presented his December 2019 findings of the FISA application used against U.S person Carter Page, the gross deficiencies and intentional fraud were so extensive the IG said he was going to review a sample of FISA applications to identify if the fraud and abuse was widespread.
The OIG began reviewing FISA applications from eight field offices (the proverbial “rank and file”). The OIG selected 29 FISA applications from those field offices over the period of October 2014 to September 2019. Additionally, every field office and the DOJ-NSD generate internal “Accuracy Reviews”, or self-checks on FISA applications; so the OIG inspected 42 of the accuracy review FISA files to determine if they were compliant.
The results were so bad the IG produced an interim memorandum to the DOJ and FBI [pdf link here]. Within the 17-page-memo the IG notifies Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray that all of the claimed FISA processes, in every field office, are grossly deficient, and in most cases there is zero compliance with FISA standards. The IG memorandum is presented before the IG even looks at the specifics of the non-compliance.
Below is the report/memorandum. Additionally I am summarizing the stunning top-lines identified by the IG memo:
- The IG reviewed 29 FISA applications, surveillance warrants, used against U.S. persons.
- The 29 FISA applications were from eight different field offices.
- The FISA applications were from Oct/2014 through Sept/2019.
- All of the FISA applications reviewed were approved by the FISA court.
The ‘Woods File’ is the mandatory FBI evidence file that contains the documentary proof to verify all statements against U.S. persons that are contained in the FISA application. Remember, this is a secret court, the FISA applications result in secret surveillance and wiretaps against U.S. persons outside the fourth amendment.
♦ Within the 29 FISA applications reviewed, four were completely missing the Woods File. Meaning there was zero supportive evidence for any of the FBI claims against U.S. persons underpinning the FISA application. [ie. The FBI just made stuff up]
♦ Of the remaining 25 FISA applications, 100% of them, all of them, were materially deficient on the woods file requirement; and the average number of deficiencies per file was 20. Meaning an average of twenty direct statements against the target, supporting the purpose of the FISA application, sworn by the FBI affiant, were unsubstantiated. [The low was 5, the high was 63, the average per file was 20]
♦ Half of the FISA applications reviewed used Confidential Human Sources (CHS’s). The memo outlines that “many” of applications containing CHS claims had no supportive documentation attesting to the dependability of the CHS.
♦ Two of the 25 FISA applications reviewed had renewals; meaning the FISA applications were renewed to extended surveillance, wiretaps, etc. beyond the initial 90-days. None of the renewals had any re-verification. Both FISAs that used renewals were not compliant.
But wait… it gets worse.
The DOJ and FBI have an internal self-check mechanism. The DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) chief counsel, and the chief counsel for every FBI field office are required to conduct an “Accuracy Review” of selected FISA applications. One per field office (25 to 30 field offices),which are also sent to DOJ-NSD (main justice) for general counsel inspection.
Keep in mind, these “accuracy reviews” are known in advance, so the FBI has all the time in the world to select the best FISA file for review. Additionally, I surmise the OIG wanted to inspect the “accuracy review” FISA’s because they would show the best light on the overall system itself. The OIG was looking for the best, most compliant, product to report on.
However, when the OIG inspected 42 of these Accuracy Reviews, the IG identified that only three of them had accurately assembled documents (Woods File) supporting the application. The error rate within the files self-checked was over 93%.
So the best FBI files are selected to undergo the FBI and DOJ-NSD accuracy review. The accuracy review takes place by FBI legal counsel and DOJ-NSD legal counsel. However, the IG finds that only three FBI applications in the accuracy reviews were compliant.
The error rate in the files undertaken by the internal accuracy review was over 93% (3 compliant out of 42 reviewed). These were the FISA files with the greatest possibility of being accurate. Let that sink in…
My fear is, and perhaps their intention, is they will use their bad practices as evidence to prove that President Trump was not targeted, but rather a subject of laziness or ineptitude, or too busy and not enough agents, just like every other subject of a fisa court. “We will try harder. We can do better. This is not who we are.” Sound familiar?
In other words the “Clinton Defense”
Incompetence not malice!
Remember who is in charge of this fiasco? Who is he Boss of the FISA court? Who’s people are the secret judges who allow this secret illegal process to proceed unimpeded? JOHN ROBERTS, Chief Justice of The United States. Roberts must be impeached immediately, virus or no virus.
This can be concurrent with the arrest and imprisonment of those agents, lawyers, and directors who aided and abetted these criminals.
AG Barr is on the spot Yuge.
Now what?
I’m usually pretty up-to-date on these things, but wasn’t the Fisa just renewed in the last month and a half? If so, funny how this report comes out today!
Blah, Blah, Blah
Everyone has known about this for several years.
Will a justice department person ever stand up for the people , in his country who pay him?
Not
The worse part is the entrenched bureaucratic minimization of misconduct and apparently shoving the fraudulent Carter Page in the stack of warrants that had procedural deficiencies. Nothing new. Horowitz is a tireless investigator and and honest public servant but he alone can’t push back against 75 years of ignoring egregious misconduct at the top levels. I really don’t want to see a couple of low level agents prosecuted for quench public thirst for punishment. If Congress and the corrupt Gang of 8 and Intel & Judiciary Committees don’t care enough to take decisive action then we are screwed.
If you look at the Church Committee’s investigation of the CIA in the 70s, the top level got off scot free including the director who destroyed millions of documents regarding all the creepy,illegal programs the agency was running.
B2 yawns. Says he has full faith in the current leadership of the blah, blah, blah…
The cynic (or the conspiracy theorist) in me thinks that the establishment (including the media) knew this was coming and the Durham report is soon to follow. What better way to deflect attention than to have (make) a pandemic that sweeps the world and especially this country. A pandemic that affects 5/100ths of 1% of the U.S. so far.
It is amazing how everything Ukraine and Biden disappears with the release from China. Plus everything on the grocery list also just went away overnight…….. Alakazam presto changeo
A wounded beast is the most dangerous when it realizes it is cornered and is about to die…
And some people believe it’s just the 7th floor of the Fan Belt Inspectors that’s corrupted and lawless and little Chrisy Wray is no better.
The whole entity needs to be shuttered and everyone who wishes to continue that field needs stringent testing and lie detectors then if passed the U.S. Marshall service will be their new employer.
Have faith and trust the plan! Bill Barrf will surely fix this.
Only POTUS / AG Barr / Senate reaction can elevate this report and make it visible to the American people. We know state media will bury it. Director Wray should offer his resignation .. but he won’t.
Nonetheless .. it’s confirmation of FISA abuse. Deep State illegalities are being exposed.
What did they have to fear. Obamas minions were going hog wild and everybody knew. The stuff was appearing in the media.
This should mean that everything down-stream of the Cater Page warrants is tainted? If so, then allot of people to include the Muller Team, were activity involved in objection of justice. at the least.
Tell me, is this reason enough for an artificial, flu virus pandemic in order to cover their tracks?
By artificial, I mean a virus not created by nature.
“objection of justice” should be “obstruction of justice”
FWIW, I have written a strongly worded letter to my two senators–both of whom are on the Judiciary Committee.
We as citizens were willing to give them some time to address the corruption–but what I see is bloviating on TV and no effective oversight.
We citizens have lost our patience with this. It is especially concerning when we are in the middle of an unprecedented loss of liberties as we live through lockdowns to combat a virulent virus.
I don’t think these folks understand the tenor among the populace.
The REAL PROBLEM with FISA is that it is an illegal and unConstitutional construct.
Congress cannot constitutionally pass a bill over-riding parts of the constitution.
To over-ride, or change, the constitution a constitutional amendment is required.
In other words, the constitution must be altered by the ONLY LEGAL
AND CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS that exists.
The legal Article V process for amending the constitution requires the amendment to be passed by both houses of congress, then it is sent to the States where 3/4ths, or 38 of 50, of States
vote affirmatively for the amendment.
In the case of the FISA court, this has not happened.
Thus, congress is engaging in blatantly unconstitutional behavior by illegally enacting
the FISA court which allows warrantless spying on citizens.
They laugh in our faces, and say “what are you going to do about it?”
Roberts is laughing.
Barr is laughing.
McCarthy is laughing.
McConnell is laughing.
Piglosi is laughing.
Cryin Schumer is laughing.
They are all laughing at us.
I anticipate that neither significant punitive and/or judicial actions against offending individuals nor structural, process-related corrective actions will occur. Barr will continue to protect his own and the FBI/DOJ institutions. Move along.
the I G has oversight of the national security division ,now. that means john carlin and others asses are in a sling.
Ten bucks Obama-Soros-Clinton has an enemies list, and a lot of those targets were on it.
