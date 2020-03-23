MUST WATCH – Tom Cotton Outlines Nancy Pelosi Emergency Relief Scheme…

There are many people, many voters, simply stunned at how the Democrats are trying to use the COVID-19 economic emergency to add unrelated ideological elements to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Senator Tom Cotton walks through some of the items the Democrats are demanding before they will allow economic relief to U.S. companies and workers. MUST WATCH:
Pelosi saw Trump’s approval going up, and furthermore saw that passing the Senate/WH/Dem bill would end up looking to people like Trump saved things. Electorally and PRwise, that CANNOT happen. Stop the Senate bill dead, and create your own House bill to get credit for Dems instead.
Desperation
This. They wwill let people die and tank the economy to stop Trump getting a win.
There really is no governing with these people.
This is what they do. Everything is politics and Pelosi is a pro at it. Why know one is asking why she was on a break in CA while the country is facing this crisis is beyond me. PDJT needs to circumvent here or co-opt her. Don’t ask me how because I no politician. Would like to see a Republican with as much savvy and aggression take over the House in 2020.
Demoncrank self immolation in 3-2-1 …….
Hmmm…..yep. Maybe she she’s the writing on the wall and has now decided to go out in a blaze of glory for her cause.
sees not she’s d@mn autocorrect smh
The democrats resemble kamikazi pilots toward the end of WWII, sure to inflict some damage but ultimately destroying themselves in the process.
Great description.
Kamikazi pilots were honorable men of the Japanese Imperial armed forces.
Pelosi & Co. are more like these jihadi zealots strapping on suicide vests. Destroy everything with the hope of ruling over the ash heap.
Better..
No, Pelosi and Co. are the ones who would strap suicide vests on us, run for cover and then detonate the vests. Only God will finally sends Nancy and Co. where they belong.
The people that vote for them are dumber than a rock as well as love what they do. Without the black vote there wouldn’t be a democrat in congress. Same ole sh*t ever two years(4 and 6). Thanks LBJ.
and that is not going to change until the country is completely gone in 2024 or perhaps even 2020.The free sh*t crowd puts them over the top everytime.
This wish-list bill was written prior to the crisis. They know the Senate and Trump won’t allow it, so what’s their next move. We already know the Democrats think several steps ahead and coordinate accordingly with their media allies, what’s the next shoe to drop?
It’s a ridiculous hill to die on. It’s worse than Kavanaugh. Clear majorities of the public are aware. Not everyone of course. But check the comment sections from WashPo, Slate, The Hill etc
The problem with the Democrat’s game plan is that Trump is ahead of them.
Remember how we warned everyone about the “hoax”? This is IT.
But will the majority of voters hear about this latest travesty or will the evening news just continue with their “Orange Man Bad” marathon?
Rhetorical question
I know – I just thought I’d ask – LOL!
Which is why the RNC needs TO DO THEIR JOB and immediately create and run ads …24/7.., showing the RATS refusing to help NEWLY UNEMPLOYED Americans receive Government relief.
Is there a level above cold anger, because I am pretty sure cold anger doesn’t describe my current state?
Same!! But honestly, some of my anger is directed at my friends and family members who simply can’t be bothered with anything having to do with politics and who are willingly rolling over while our country goes to He&& and our civil rights are just taken, one by one by one!
even worse if spouse
Correct mom….I am past my capacity to discuss this with family members like this. I’ve been at it to many years. They are in FUBAR. I’ve given up on them. They are just On the wrong side of the equation.
Yes, and we’re almost there.
Hopefully PDJT sees it too and can bring back the rule of law….
“Hot anger” might be the phrase you are seeking.
I like it, so far that best describes me at this point.
How about 211degree anger – any hotter and you get steam conversion. (ask your friendly local firefighter how explosive that is 🙂
Nuclear. Nuclear Anger.
And I’m right there with ya!
Good grief, November cannot get here fast enough. Load the vans with all the voters you can round up. Slaughter those traitors.
Exactly. Get involved in Repub. Voter Registration if you can.
Drive people who need help to the Polls if you can.
Make sure elderly/disabled know they can vote by mail in many (all?) States and help them out w/ the registration info – it’s all on the web.
OMG. Share this around EVERYWHERE before it’s removed from the internet.
It’s a long list of every SJW issue they’ve been clamoring about for a decade loaded into the Bill.
NONE of these things have any bearing on Reality or Pandemic right now. (ie. $15 Minimum wage at a time when >>>>>>> people have no jobs, or the job they DO have is in danger of being cut!)
Disgusting. This is designed to make SURE the original Bill FAILS.
Nancy Pelosi controls the Senate…McConnell may as well recognize that.
Correction… Nan controls the blackmail book.
Curious??? What does she have on Chucky?
He describes the Dems Bill *perfectly* in this tweet:
Nasty Nancy’s bill includes $600/mo. unemployment checks for “New entrants to the job market.”
Universal income by another name.
This is an ideological wish list thrown up to thwart relief for Americans. We send money like there is no end to the supply to EVERYONE ELSE in the world, but when it comes to supporting our own nation our politicians play games? I was going to say elected officials, but in my mind that they are elected, and not chosen for us, is a matter of debate.
One thing is certain friends, we need to show up on election day and vote these, really bad word here, out.
This country is reaping the rewards of two tiered justice and no consequences for crime if you have money, power, and connections in the DOJ and or FBI. It looks as tho it is only going to get worse.
Sounds like porkulus bill is a vehicle to use for voters fraud. Pelosi and her minions are fcking evil.
PDJT should take this list and apply it to every foreign country before 1 penny of foreign aid is sent.
Require this list in every trade deal. Sign the executive order tomorrow. See how Nan and the dems like that. Make every other country live by these democrats rules they put on the USA.
No one! was in the House this morning but Pelosi and McCarthy and Pelosi flew in this morning. Unbelievable.
Nothing I can say other than the usual maga disdain I have for Dems of nearly any stripe.
Funny thing Nancy and Chuckie Cheese- the people you are harming are not just Deplorables but the very people that put your stupid party in office. They won’t forget being harmed.
And yet these same dippy voters gave the Dems a 40+ seat flip of the House in 2018 after they acted like petulant babies and far left loons the first 2 years of the Trump Presidency.
Trump will amplify this travesty all through the election. They don’t care but the American people do because they are the ones getting hurt by the dems and they know it.
