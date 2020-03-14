Canada Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement…

Canada completes the North American cycle with their ratification of the USMCA to replace NAFTA. Mexico and the U.S. ratified the new trade agreement last year and January respectively. The Canadian parliament did so yesterday.
CANADA – Canada on Friday formally approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), taking the last legislative step to implementation of the deal to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The trade deal, ratified by the Mexican legislature last June and by Congress in January, was formally ratified by the Canadian Senate Friday, and shortly thereafter received royal assent, the Canadian governor general’s approval.
The deal was passed through the legislature before Parliament shut down for five weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
[…] With royal assent, the USMCA has cleared its last continental legislative hurdle to become the law of the land in all three signatory countries.
Canadian approval kicks off a three-month period for all three signatory countries to agree on implementation regulations, including naming each country’s representatives for the conflict resolution mechanism. (link)
Washington, DC – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today commented on the Canadian Parliament’s approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):
“Now that the USMCA has been approved by all three countries, an historic new chapter for North American trade has begun. This landmark achievement would not be possible without President Trump’s leadership and determination to strengthen our economy, and the hard work of our negotiating partners in Canada and Mexico. USMCA is the gold standard by which all future trade agreements will be judged, and citizens of all three countries will benefit for years to come.”
Background:
USMCA was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on January 29, 2020, after it received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress. The President was elected on replacing NAFTA with an agreement that puts American workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses first. He achieved this goal with the USMCA, an agreement that will bring manufacturing jobs back, help service industry workers, and raise wages.
All three countries are working together closely on implementation in advance of the Agreement’s entry into force. (link)
Barney in the Red Dress had nothing to do with it!
So glad the Fat Lady took lessons from Obama and Pelosi to expose stupidity! Socks is busy.
Rob – I almost didn’t recognize her without her signature purple….
That sickly smile/smirk allows one to recognize at 60 yds.
She is still upset that it didn’t include underwater basket weaving scholarships, and unconscious bias awareness training.
And life goes on….
So will the media now correlate trade with the spread of disease and blame Trump?
‘Bout damn time. Sparkle Sox and Thunder Thighs couldn’t wait it out any longer.
She actually appears to have lost 30 lbs, or my memory is the pits.
Might be the stress of agreeing to the terms of USMCA…or a tighter girdle?
Her bottom third is obstructed
I thought immediately that she was slimmer too!
Oh, so now they sign it. But only after we are told hundreds of trillions of us will die from C19. Which has to be at least 10 or 20 times as many of us as the 150 million that Joe Biden revealed were killed by guns in just the last 13 years. OMG! Did I just say 13? That’s so unlucky, so all this settled science must surly be true and at least 13 times over!
“Did I just say 13?”
Your a day late. Yesterday was Friday the 13th.
I have not heard a peep about this on any other news outlets, so far. Not like I am parked in front of a boob tube watching, though.
Local and national, all I seem to hear is all-virus-all-of-the-time.
The western world, and certainly Canada, requires another Enlightenment. Leftism is a deeply atavistic, superstitious belief system.
Canada is currently governed by people who think electricity comes from little holes in the wall.
Gasoline comes from the gas station, of course, and food comes from the supermarket. The migration of people from country to city that has marked the modern world has created a population divorced from the basic facts of life. Affluence is not our birthright: it’s the product of centuries of strenuous effort. It can be lost far more easily than it came.
Prime Minister Trudeau strives for a post-industrial world. He assumes the fruit of industry will still fall from the tree, after he cuts it down. Uh, no..
Civilization stands poised to take a fatal dive from the shoulders of giants.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Prime Minister Trudeau strives for a post-industrial world. He assumes the fruit of industry will still fall from the tree, after he cuts it down. Uh, no..
Ayn Rand wrote about the looters 60 yrs ago.
Atlas Shrugged IMO is worth the read. All 1206 pages of it.
Should really help the Virus Rebound that is to come in the economy and the markets, IMO.
Thank God.
And thank you, President Trump.
MAGA 2020
Aw!!! What happened to the purple dress?
The RCMP wanted their tent back.
After a 9-month Piglosi and Socks delay.
Hey, THIS is WINNING. The ‘resistance’can delay, but they can NOT derail the Trump train.
And they lose far more than they gain, from each delay. Cutting nose/face comes to mind.
The trade train was pulling away from the station and it was either get on board or get off the tracks.
45 is the Master!
of course Dimms will disown their contribution on delaying the agreement to strip out the pharmaceutical medical areas…right?
Well, at least this new treaty promises to avoid the worst abuses of NAFTA. A little step in the right direction, but at least in the right direction, and negotiated in part by someone who at least can spell the word.
The planting of the NAU has now been completed.
It’s puzzling that so many here who cheered Brexit now cheer our own entanglement.
Princess Sausage B1tch still looks as lovely as ever.
A real beauty…
Enfin!
GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I want to personally admonish Presidents George Herbert Walker Bush and William Jefferson Clinton for approving NAFTA and helping to destroy our manufacturing sector while causing the closing of over 60,000 factories in the US over that past 25 years. I want to personally thank President Donald John Trump for correcting this horrible financial injustice!
The bush/clintoon/obozo/biden/piglosi/schumer/feinstein crime family is owned by the wizard of Wuhan, aka dictator Xi.
One of Melania’s causes is cyber bullying. So without the snark I’m just going to say – GREAT JOB POTUS for getting this done and thank you to Canada and Mexico for agreeing.
My community of WNY is just one of the rust belt areas that were devastated by NAFTA. Thousands of good paying heavy industry jobs were lost to Mexico & China. Now if we can just get rid of Cuomo and his leftist ship of fools who are ruining the business climate in New York maybe we can recover. It’s been a long time coming. Thank you President Trump, and your team of Wolverines!
For all of Justine’s preening and posturing he is well aware that if he didn’t agree to this his country would be economically destroyed, which he doesn’t care about in the least, but which does affect his political future, so he went ahead and signed on the dotted line.
Probably hoping the current COVID hysteria would hide his capitulation to a man he hates but who has continued to best him every single time their paths cross!!
That picture would be more realistic if they were all frowning. As is, it’s fake.
Canada has been slow to confront Covid. Let’s hope they don’t start sending it to us now.
Uh, I’m sure it’s been being transmitted for some time now.
Hancouver BC comes to mind, along with several other Canadian cities.
Very arrogant woman!
Ahhh… could we perhaps use the term “hidden” rather than saying her bottom third is “obstructed”?
I think USMCA can have great symbolic effect. Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil & the other south & central American countries should maintain the closest alliances. The Euros aren’t going to be able to keep the EU lash up together for obvious reasons and Trump sees that. Also the Euros of course think only they are competent enough to be in charge of trade matters and want to bind and subjugate the US economy to Europe’s. They also want to continue to fuse NATO to the EU as its defense and enforcer. That was never the mission of NATO and it is not the mission of our agencies to meddle with the affairs of nations to pressure them to join NATO/EU, yet that is what has been happening. We should keep friendly trade relations with all nations but no complex multilateral agreements like the TTIP, which Trump wisely didn’t sign.
Trump rejecting the TTIP and the Paris climate accord, supporting Brexit and questioning NATO and the future role of the US in Europe is certainly at the root of much of the rabid, disingenuous opposition to him and his presidency. The euros and specifically Soros were the ones that branded Trump an ‘isolationist,’ ‘nationalist, and ‘populist. He is not an isolationist and there is no populist movement in the US that resembles the populism/euroskepticism in European countries. The most offensive is the political left latching on to American nationalism as an evil somehow similar to the nationalism of Nazi Germany. Of course we’re nationalists, which is that we are bound together by a shared belief in democracy, liberty, equality and self-determination as expressed in our foundational documents, or at least we used to be. Good Lord.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Sundance say awhile back that Canada would agree to USMCA if PTrump weathered the impeachment, but they would refuse to sign if he was removed? That Pelosi promised Trudeau the “Trump Problem” would “go away,” but that he’d be forced to capitulate when President Trump wasn’t removed?
