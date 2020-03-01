Steve Bannon Discusses China and Coronavirus as an Economic Contagion – The Prescience of The Trump Doctrine…

Coronavirus As An Economic Contagion
Steve Bannon discusses the Chinese Coronavirus as an economic contagion and how the Trump economic security doctrine applies to the current downstream impacts. Even before the Coronavirus surfaced in China there was lower manufacturing factory activity within the Chinese economy. The necessary response within China to control the spread of the Coronavirus was to shut down most commerce. Factories, schools & businesses throughout China were impacted as various containment measures took hold.
Economic Nationalism -vs- Economic Globalism
Despite the intense doomsayer predictions surrounding the ‘Coronavirus as an economic contagion’ narrative, the U.S. economy remains strong. When evaluating economic impacts for the USA it is important to remember 80 percent of all activity within the U.S. is internal. We create and consume eighty percent of our own production.
.
The Coronavirus issue hits on three main points of policy outlined by President Trump since his initial announcement of candidacy in 2015: (1) The need for secure borders and strong immigration controls. (2) The need to stop reliance on Chinese manufacturing; and (3) The need for the U.S. to have independent control over key sectors of manufacturing; including healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as a matter of national security.
The U.S. economy is unique in the amount of balance within it as compared to other industrial economies. We are not dependent on exports to sustain our economy; and we are not dependent on any imports at the macro level. Unlike China, Asia and Europe, and despite decades of efforts by globalists and multinationals, the U.S. generates and sustains a tremendous amount of our own economic prosperity. The January data:
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed data last week showing January wage growth .5%, personal income increases .6%, consumer spending at .2%; overall U.S. savings at $1.33 trillion, and low inflation at 1.7 percent year-over-year. Solid and stable.
Both consumer spending (+.2 Jan) and inflation (1.6% Jan) were impacted by lower energy prices (-.7%) & mild weather in January. Reuters spins the lower rate of spending growth to imply a contracting U.S. consumer; there is no data to support that narrative.
The Commerce Department said the goods trade deficit contracted 4.6% to $65.5 billion in January. Goods imports tumbled 2.2% last month and exports dropped 1.0%. This is not necessarily surprising as manufacturing companies have started more long-term supply chain changes in the latter part of last year.
Coronavirus As An Economic Contagion
Obviously economic activity in China is severely impacted by the Coronavirus issues. The level of their impact is not yet quantified; however, any economic contraction within China can have impacts on downstream economies based on their level of dependency.
As an example the European economy is heavily dependent on China for delivery of products and for Beijing to purchase industrial goods from the EU.
The EU focus on climate change (to the exclusion of their own economic interests) created a scenario where they strongly curtailed manufacturing of some dirty industrial goods (ex. steel) and instead started to purchase more of their needs from China.
As a result of these EU political decisions; and within this EU process; the pollution was shifted away from Europe along with the production. However, the outcome is their dependency on China increased. The result: when Beijing sneezes the EU economy catches a cold.
Conversely, the EU is also an export driven economy. Over the past decade EU leaders gave China preferential treatment due to their ‘dirty product’ import needs. China is now a big purchaser of EU products… and when China slows purchasing, again the EU feels the impact more severely.
The U.S. economy is more balanced. As a consumer economy we consume our own production and we have the resources to produce just about everything we need. The America First policy of President Trump is specifically focused to keep this advantage in place; and actually grow the advantage of our natural economic disposition by returning production of major goods prior administrations watch go overseas.
The impact to the overall U.S. economy, from Coronavirus as an economic contagion, is far less than all other industrial economies. However, the impact to U.S. multinationals (Wall St) who are dependent on global transactions, trade & manufacturing, is disproportionate.
Under America-First it was always U.S. manufacturers, those who do business inside our nations’ economy, who saw the greatest benefit. U.S. owned companies doing majority business overseas (ie. Wall Street multinationals) do not gain as much advantage under the America-First programs. The same is true now with a global economic contagion.
Within a global economic contagion the U.S. companies who rely on the internal American economic cycle to produce, sell and receive income are safe. Our internal economy is strong. However, the U.S. multinational companies are again at risk…. hence the stock market.
There is a comical, totally disconnected and utterly false article on Reuters that claims Wall Street is for President Trump while Mainstreet favors Bernie Sanders. Interesting that the media may actually attempt to flip the MAGA focus via bald face lies of the President attempting to save Wall Street, while abandoning Mainstreet. Will be interesting see if this in deed develops.
The key is that allot of voters in the US are headline level literate and still equate the “Economy” with health of Wall Street.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A reverse strategy of what dems usually do: accusing the good guys of doing the bad things they are doing
Now they are claiming the bad guys are doing the Good that POTUS is doing. Like obama claiming credit for MAGA economy.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nice response also here…
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/politics-the-great-awakening/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media and Democrats worked very hard to establish the idea that Wall Street is Republican when it seems clear that Wall Street supports Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you mean Wall Street supports UNIparty?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I guess the UniParty.
In recent years hasn’t the Wall Street money been to Democrats? Wall Street if nothing else supports business as usual because once they figure out the system they will extract their enhanced returns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I agree with your article but what is also very important is the 0 to -0% rates by central bankers (EU, Japan) hence, capital flowing into are markets globally. Central banks cannot continue buying and supporting theretheir owns bonds, they’ve been doing that for 10 years and it’s only gotten worse. If the the supply chains are interrupted further that means when our markets complete their final decent, we are all going to see a massive move and breakouts to the upside.
I agree with POTUS, “If I’m re-elected, your going to see the markets make new highs”.
As of right now, caution by investors globally is on a Sanders win, so they will stay sidelined until we near election time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon did a respectable job defending PDJT and his policies…..better than any Republican Senator has.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Except for the fact that Bannon, once again, is not paying attention. As usual.
Bannon keeps harping that Pres Trump needs economists on the coronavirus team.
Mnuchin and Kudlow are both on Pres Trump’s coronavirus team. What are they – sliced bread?
Bannon is just like the Republican Senators – don’t come between them and a camera.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once again, Steve Bannon opting for attention.
LikeLike
Jeans – I understood Bannon to say that an economics — specifically a supply chain — task force is needed to tackle those issues, similar to but separate from and in addition to the covid-19 task force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr Peter Navarro is taking care of that. That is literally Dr Navarro’s job.
Dr Navarro has been yelling about our over-dependence on China for too many supply chains for years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They need one of the better alternative medicine doctors on the team, to deal with information and testing issues of several nutrients, especially vitamin C and vitamin D at the “ultra high” doses – e.g.adult doses like IV vitamin C 50,000 – 100,000 mg (see Riordan IV protocol and ) and temporary 50,000 iu/day vitamin D to alter immunity. We use them personally in the tropics for really bad things.
This IS a politicized issue that is nominally an “untested” technical solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Vitamin D” is not a vitamin. Instead, it is a hormone, a secosteroid. Further, it is used by some rheumatologists **to suppress** the immune system. Few in the heavily commercialized supplement retail market know this and so push the narrative that “Vitiamin D” boosts the immune system. It is in fact the opposite. Other claimed benefits to stop bone loss have also failed in all studies.
Vitamin C on the other hand is indeed a vitamin critical to the body and helps in the immune system. A supplement I have used with anecdotal benefit when I have a cold is zinc gluconate lozenges.
Good, adequate length sleep is also critical to the immune system as is **moderate** exercise. Eat a balance diet. etc.
LikeLike
Vitamin D modulates the immune systems and reduces inflammatory cytokines. This improves immune function. e.g. my spouse was on chemo that was clearly inadequate; after raising her vitamin D to ca 40,000 iu/d, masses in her liver dissolved or broke up, as suggested by a UCSF trained specialist in his research area thirty years. After several years she is off chemo, but still takes the vitamin D and IV C…
Not bad for hopeless, but much easier for early acute viruses.
Likewise (IV) vitamin C is a greatly misunderstood subject in political and economic conflict. If you not have seen 50 – 250 grams IV C a day in action you all have no idea. Decades ago, I ran a biolab as a side project.
LikeLike
Peter Navarro has been working the supply chains related to Coronavirus since the end of January. Navarro has been interviewed on multiple platforms & states they have been working “at Trump speed.” I think he has even been interviewed on Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast.
With the stock market decline & worries about supply chains, Bannon’s idea to highlight the role of Navarro, Mnuchin & Kudlow is good. The general public may not realize why they are part of the team.
LikeLike
LORD God Thank you for a real American man at the helm of the USA!
LikeLiked by 10 people
While Bannon is clearly perceptive and informed, I’m surprised that he went along with the theory that Hillary or Michelle could be trotted out. I disagree with him, that the Dem’s will try to take out “Trump” in any way that they can in this election.
I believe that this election is already lost for them, and none of the Dem candidates seriously wanted to be POTUS anyway. We should be looking for the Dem’s to try to take out President Trump in other ways.
Down-ballot choices, mid-terms, and 2024 are where their new schemes are brewing. It is imperative that we support Republicans across the board this election cycle, and going forward. Give PTrump a team.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Supposing you are correct and Dems find a way to take out Trump. They are still going to want someone in the WH they can control and Bernie may not be that guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Down-ballot choices, mid-terms, and 2024 are where their new schemes are brewing.”
Do not forget state and county AG and DA postions where Soros can hobble the MAGA agenda and conservatives personally (i.e. Rep. Tom Delay (R-TX)) by using frivolous charges through Lawfare tactics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re right, that too! (Plus God knows what else.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon also said PDJT should testify before Senate, Spmetimes he’s just out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to let you know how deep the Dems are going into the local races, there are Soros funded groups in rural Western NC counties holding forums sponsored by the League of women voters who are portraying themselves as non-partisan. I talked so someone today who went to one of these forums and couldn’t believe it; she call the League of Women Voters and let them know this was not a non- partisan group. (In case you live in NC, the county is Madison).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democratic problem IS the down ballot. If Bernie is the nominee, half the Dems (traditional) will stay home in November and the down ballot suffers. If Biden is the nominee (nomination stolen from Bernie), Bernie’s disciples will stay home and the down ballot suffers a different death, but a death nonetheless. This is why we hear talk of Michelle being drafted to unite the party. Even if she loses, the down ballot may not suffer and the House might be preserved for the Dems. It’s all about denying Trump a House/Senate majority. If that happens, the Democrat party is destroyed as America is set on a path of prosperity and the Obama experiment of Hope and Change is buried in the ash heap of history.
LikeLike
I missed Maria’s Sunday Morning Futures, but it’s on Youtube. Steve Bannon was great! His Warroom podcasts are always informative.
In other, but related news, the relatively young 50-something Washingtonian who died from COVID-19 was reported today to have been a resident of a nursing home. So he was debilitated. This is in line with Anthony Fauci and other experts’ prediction that COVID-19 will be like flu in that most fatalities will be among the elderly and other chronically ill. Fauci said to expect an occasional healthy person’s dying, as happens with flu, but the vast majority of healthy people who get sick will recover.
Part of the scare is due to rumors that COVID-19 could be a genetically engineered super-bug bioweapon. This rumor is tied to China’s only P4 dangerous-pathogens-containment facility being in Wuhan.
LikeLike
There are some out there with long-held, well-thought out, clearly-articulated takes on exactly that:
See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLLn_t0ItXY&list=PLj_IAjCrQU0JjepZZ9aV4bUpyDjKvXuPM “Coronavirus And The Global Orwellian State – David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast”
LikeLike
My question is this – How do they know so soon that the patient died from
the Coronavirus when they have other serious health issues?
LikeLike
That’s a good question.
LikeLike
I am by no means an Isolationist, but Good Fences Make Good Neighbors. The better the fence, the better the neighbor.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Once again we hear Hillary coming up again as the potential nominee.
LikeLike
Man, I’d love to see her lose again. I’m almost tired of watching replays of election night 2016 on YouTube (OK, not really).
LikeLiked by 2 people
It certainly would be fun watching for I suspect that if she ran and lost again,
she would go off the rails in public this time.
LikeLike
Most importantly, we also have the greatest food production capability in the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump has been cajoling, incentivizing, and giving a heads up to these Wall Street multi-nationals for quite some time about moving manufacturing back to the US. For those that failed to heed the advice, take your losses and accept the responsibility.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been avidly following Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” podcasts for past 2 weeks—viewing his podcasts via YouTube—with no trouble (all current and past ones easily accessible, given advance notifications, could set reminders–all no problem)
Today: NOTHING. Gone. Nothing available which Steve Bannon did recently any place–on YouTube or googling him. AND, could not access his shows done today, Mar. 1st .
Like overnight YouTube changed the rules?!?!? Weird. And scary….. Change an algorhythm (sp?) and poof: NO MORE NEWS from one of our providers??????
LikeLike
CA hospitality industry is already screaming about the unfair impact that the scare tactics being used by the media is adversely affecting their businesses.
Next week will be an interesting one for the Democrats.
LikeLike
Great thread on the WHO report. Worth a read
👇
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1234037012845318144.html
LikeLike
Is Bannon rehabilitated?
LikeLike
Maybe the virus was leaked from the bio-weapons lab in Wuhan.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/26/coronavirus-link-china-biowarfare-program-possible/
LikeLike
Steve Bannon’s podcast “Bannon’s War Room” is awesome. He is about the only podcast that is all boiled down to the information that you need except for Rush and The Conservative Treehouse.
LikeLike