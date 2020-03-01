Pete Buttigieg, aka Alfred E. Newman, has suspended his bid for the Presidency.
…”a person briefed on Mr. Buttigieg’s plans said on Sunday, following a crushing loss in the South Carolina primary where his poor performance with black Democrats signaled an inability to build a broad coalition of voters.” (link)
The move to drop out makes sense within the most likely Club pattern to support Joe Biden. Buttigieg drops out now ahead of Super-Tuesday allowing less fragmentation of the vote. It will be interesting to see if he follows a Club plan to endorse Joe Biden because Buttigieg previously wrote high praise for Bernie Sanders.
Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will stay-in to block Bernie’s delegate count in Massachusetts and Minnesota respectively (both states vote on Super Tuesday). Klobuchar will likely drop-out after Tuesday. Warren might follow.
Obviously the club is trying to resurrect Biden, and pushing Buttboy out helps (they hope). Frankly I think they need Biden running through till November for multiple reasons:
1. It’s mostly about electability down ticket for the Senate and House. Sociocommie Sanders is radioactive while Warren is toxic. Mini Mike is the wild card helping a brokered convention.
2. Biden needs political cover to keep the pending investigations at bay so the massive corruption can’t be exposed before the election (“you CAN’T investigate a candidate for President 🤓”)!
Frankly I don’t see how Biden can maintain any lead short of everyone else dropping out…hence the payoffs beginning.
When it’s all said and done, the DNC is about a rerun of “Burning Bernie” and picking their candidate via a brokered convention. Could be anyone.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, if POTUS is correct and I believe he is along with Sundance’s view then maybe they will try and quell any violence now before it breaks out on election date.
Gonna be some volatility in the markets going forward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or President Trump is stirring up a hornets nest….
I LOVE this guy, haha…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too late. Ukraine is investigating Biden.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy could not even run a city, he nearly destroyed South Bend Indiana,
why would anybody think he’s capable of running America?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Apparently, in the eyes of a great many “enlightened” Americans who obviously care a great deal about “firsts” in our society by various identity politics and “victims” groups, his being a homosexual is quite sufficient “capability.”
LikeLike
Edith Wilson was the first female president. Valerie Jarrett was the second. That box has been checked twice already. We are enlightened and don’t know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent!😀
LikeLike
A year of reading this site has completely changed how I view the democrats. I now view everything as scripted, and think about why certain events were initiated.
Thank you. To everyone here.
LikeLiked by 12 people
….absolutely agree…the only addition I would make is: It’s exactly the same kind of scripting with the Uniparty no matter whether it’s Rs or Ds – they script everything, because they have to keep the American taxpayer in the dark about how they are secretly cooperating in order to rob us blind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm wonder how much he is being paid? less if he goes with Bernie, Lots, lots, more if he sides with Biden
LikeLike
Buttigieg got 2% of the black vote in South Carolina. Apparently blacks don’t like being called bigots for not supporting a 38 year old gay guy whose only claim to fame is that he didn’t get himself into trouble in the military.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
The end is near. And dear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love It !!! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clear support of free speech.
lol
LikeLike
I’m just glad I don’t have to hear his Sunday School sermons anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you suggesting that you listened?
Strong stomach.
LikeLike
Just what exactly is the edge of a boot-edge, and how could it possibly be noteworthy?
LikeLike
As a Hoosier, I apologize for this bit of pond scum having infected the body politic …
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are forgiven—at least you did not refer to him/her as “gay.” There is nothing “gay” about homosexuality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The word “abomination” comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
seen on Indiana plates – Wander.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Meant to post this one
And
Pete is doing the company’s bidding to deny Sanders the nomination. Klobuchar stays in place for the Minnesota race and Warren stays in place for the Massachusetts race. The South, Biden should clean up and Bloomberg will challenge Bernie everywhere else. The goal for Tues is to minimize Bernie’s haul of delegates on Tuesday, given Bernie will win CA big and get a massive infusion of the popular vote. Indeed, he will likely leave Tuesday with an insurmountable lead in the popular vote. But it’s not a popular vote game, it’s a delegate one. On to the convention!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lastly,
IF these polls are correct, Warren and Klobuchar will get boosts in order to aid them in their races on Tues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Naturally Mayo Pete’s support would go to the women.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mighty darned late to attempt to influence Super Tuesday. Mayor Pete’s name is still on the ballot and was all through the early voting period. His dropping out right now won’t change much at all in Texas.
LikeLike
Warren is just Bernie with better hair and less honesty.
If they see she can’t win, a lot of her supporters may plump for Bernie, especially if it finally gets through their thick skulls they are being taken for another ride – a ride with no free stuff at the end of it.
LikeLike
We all need to remember Biden, the establishment, the deep state, the ruling class, the bureaucracy, the administrative state, the media and Globalists are ALL the Democrat Party and so opposed to both Bernie AND POTUS.
Berniebots understand (as do Trumpsters) that crony capitalism status quo does not work…the Berniebots just don’t know socialism is worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One DNC shit sandwich, hold the Mayo Pete
LikeLiked by 2 people
So now Pete and hubby will get a nice student loan payoff from the DNC.
LikeLike
maybe the dems can do some engineering and come up with a Buttibeto beta for 2024
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Side by side with Alfred E. is”‘separated at birth” scary…
At least now I don’t have carefully spell his name…
LikeLike
Good!
He’s even more of a rabid communist than Bernie.
LikeLike
Biden 28%
Sanders 24%
Bloomberg 21%
Dems whittle it down to 2 or 3 old white guys. Shocking I tell ya.
Harvey Weinstein takes a disability waiver so his funraisers are missing.
LikeLike
BootEdgeEdge: What, me worry?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Eliz warren also gets big boost from a PAC on super Tuesday ($14 million)….the largest PAC spending on super Tuesday.
Source:
https://www-nationalreview-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.nationalreview.com/news/warren-benefits-from-pac-spending-spree-in-super-tuesday-states-after-vowing-not-to-take-a-dime-from-pacs/amp/?usqp=mq331AQOKAGYAe6mv-zNh_aIhwE%3D&_js_v=a2&_gsa=1#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fnews%2Fwarren-benefits-from-pac-spending-spree-in-super-tuesday-states-after-vowing-not-to-take-a-dime-from-pacs%2Famp%2F%23referrer%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.google.com%26ampshare%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nationalreview.com%252Fnews%252Fwarren-benefits-from-pac-spending-spree-in-super-tuesday-states-after-vowing-not-to-take-a-dime-from-pacs%252F
LikeLike
LikeLike
a male/male kiss warning has been issued in a sting of counties beginning in Indiana and extending north along the lake Michigan shore and extending out over he lake.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wander (of the mouth)
LikeLike
I’m surprised that Mayor Pete dropped out now, just 2 days before Super Tuesday. What would it have cost him to WAIT, until after Tuesday?
This move is like a poker player folding pre-flop, instead of getting a free look by checking to see what comes. It’s either VERY stupid, or very contrived, with the intention of bringing about ANOTHER outcome.
Was Pete PROMISED something to do it NOW? Money? Future (2024?) considerations? A VP slot on the eventual nominee’s ticket?
LikeLike
LikeLike