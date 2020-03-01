Buttigieg Drops Out…

Pete Buttigieg, aka Alfred E. Newman, has suspended his bid for the Presidency.

…”a person briefed on Mr. Buttigieg’s plans said on Sunday, following a crushing loss in the South Carolina primary where his poor performance with black Democrats signaled an inability to build a broad coalition of voters.” (link)

The move to drop out makes sense within the most likely Club pattern to support Joe Biden.  Buttigieg drops out now ahead of Super-Tuesday allowing less fragmentation of the vote.  It will be interesting to see if he follows a Club plan to endorse Joe Biden because Buttigieg previously wrote high praise for Bernie Sanders.

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will stay-in to block Bernie’s delegate count in Massachusetts and Minnesota respectively (both states vote on Super Tuesday).  Klobuchar will likely drop-out after Tuesday.  Warren might follow.

  1. icthematrix says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Obviously the club is trying to resurrect Biden, and pushing Buttboy out helps (they hope). Frankly I think they need Biden running through till November for multiple reasons:

    1. It’s mostly about electability down ticket for the Senate and House. Sociocommie Sanders is radioactive while Warren is toxic. Mini Mike is the wild card helping a brokered convention.
    2. Biden needs political cover to keep the pending investigations at bay so the massive corruption can’t be exposed before the election (“you CAN’T investigate a candidate for President 🤓”)!

    Frankly I don’t see how Biden can maintain any lead short of everyone else dropping out…hence the payoffs beginning.

    When it’s all said and done, the DNC is about a rerun of “Burning Bernie” and picking their candidate via a brokered convention. Could be anyone.

    Reply
  2. 335blues says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    This guy could not even run a city, he nearly destroyed South Bend Indiana,
    why would anybody think he’s capable of running America?

    Reply
    • jumpinjarhead says:
      March 1, 2020 at 8:40 pm

      Apparently, in the eyes of a great many “enlightened” Americans who obviously care a great deal about “firsts” in our society by various identity politics and “victims” groups, his being a homosexual is quite sufficient “capability.”

  3. XO says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    A year of reading this site has completely changed how I view the democrats. I now view everything as scripted, and think about why certain events were initiated.

    Thank you. To everyone here.

    • abdiesus says:
      March 1, 2020 at 9:02 pm

      ….absolutely agree…the only addition I would make is: It’s exactly the same kind of scripting with the Uniparty no matter whether it’s Rs or Ds – they script everything, because they have to keep the American taxpayer in the dark about how they are secretly cooperating in order to rob us blind.

  4. Deborah Fehr says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Hmmm wonder how much he is being paid? less if he goes with Bernie, Lots, lots, more if he sides with Biden

  5. MLK says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Buttigieg got 2% of the black vote in South Carolina. Apparently blacks don’t like being called bigots for not supporting a 38 year old gay guy whose only claim to fame is that he didn’t get himself into trouble in the military.

  6. allenrizzi says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

  7. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    The end is near. And dear.

  8. RJ says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:06 pm

  9. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    I’m just glad I don’t have to hear his Sunday School sermons anymore.

  10. CharterOakie says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Just what exactly is the edge of a boot-edge, and how could it possibly be noteworthy?

  11. namberak says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    As a Hoosier, I apologize for this bit of pond scum having infected the body politic …

  12. dufrst says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    • dufrst says:
      March 1, 2020 at 8:44 pm

      Meant to post this one

      And

      Pete is doing the company’s bidding to deny Sanders the nomination. Klobuchar stays in place for the Minnesota race and Warren stays in place for the Massachusetts race. The South, Biden should clean up and Bloomberg will challenge Bernie everywhere else. The goal for Tues is to minimize Bernie’s haul of delegates on Tuesday, given Bernie will win CA big and get a massive infusion of the popular vote. Indeed, he will likely leave Tuesday with an insurmountable lead in the popular vote. But it’s not a popular vote game, it’s a delegate one. On to the convention!

      • dufrst says:
        March 1, 2020 at 8:45 pm

        Lastly,

        IF these polls are correct, Warren and Klobuchar will get boosts in order to aid them in their races on Tues.

        • Sammy Hains says:
          March 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm

          Naturally Mayo Pete’s support would go to the women.

        • Sherri Young says:
          March 1, 2020 at 9:08 pm

          Mighty darned late to attempt to influence Super Tuesday. Mayor Pete’s name is still on the ballot and was all through the early voting period. His dropping out right now won’t change much at all in Texas.

        • Jase says:
          March 1, 2020 at 9:32 pm

          Warren is just Bernie with better hair and less honesty.
          If they see she can’t win, a lot of her supporters may plump for Bernie, especially if it finally gets through their thick skulls they are being taken for another ride – a ride with no free stuff at the end of it.

  13. Yy4u says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    We all need to remember Biden, the establishment, the deep state, the ruling class, the bureaucracy, the administrative state, the media and Globalists are ALL the Democrat Party and so opposed to both Bernie AND POTUS.

    Berniebots understand (as do Trumpsters) that crony capitalism status quo does not work…the Berniebots just don’t know socialism is worse.

  14. Sammy Hains says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    One DNC shit sandwich, hold the Mayo Pete

  15. Webgirlpdx says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    So now Pete and hubby will get a nice student loan payoff from the DNC.

  16. crossroadscanvas says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    maybe the dems can do some engineering and come up with a Buttibeto beta for 2024

  17. 4EDouglas says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    That Side by side with Alfred E. is”‘separated at birth” scary…
    At least now I don’t have carefully spell his name…

  18. MGBSE says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Good!
    He’s even more of a rabid communist than Bernie.

  19. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Biden 28%
    Sanders 24%
    Bloomberg 21%

    Dems whittle it down to 2 or 3 old white guys. Shocking I tell ya.

    Harvey Weinstein takes a disability waiver so his funraisers are missing.

  20. Guffman says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    BootEdgeEdge: What, me worry?

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:38 pm

  24. sundance says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:38 pm

  25. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    I’m surprised that Mayor Pete dropped out now, just 2 days before Super Tuesday. What would it have cost him to WAIT, until after Tuesday?

    This move is like a poker player folding pre-flop, instead of getting a free look by checking to see what comes. It’s either VERY stupid, or very contrived, with the intention of bringing about ANOTHER outcome.

    Was Pete PROMISED something to do it NOW? Money? Future (2024?) considerations? A VP slot on the eventual nominee’s ticket?

  26. RJ says:
    March 1, 2020 at 9:54 pm

