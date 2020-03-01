Pete Buttigieg, aka Alfred E. Newman, has suspended his bid for the Presidency.

…”a person briefed on Mr. Buttigieg’s plans said on Sunday, following a crushing loss in the South Carolina primary where his poor performance with black Democrats signaled an inability to build a broad coalition of voters.” (link)

The move to drop out makes sense within the most likely Club pattern to support Joe Biden. Buttigieg drops out now ahead of Super-Tuesday allowing less fragmentation of the vote. It will be interesting to see if he follows a Club plan to endorse Joe Biden because Buttigieg previously wrote high praise for Bernie Sanders.

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will stay-in to block Bernie’s delegate count in Massachusetts and Minnesota respectively (both states vote on Super Tuesday). Klobuchar will likely drop-out after Tuesday. Warren might follow.