Fake News Constructs Russia Narrative 2.0 via Democrat Intel Briefing Spin…

The New York Times and a host of allied political narrative engineers attempted to spin up another Russia narrative yesterday.  The claim surrounds a briefing by DNI Joseph Maguire (pictured below) to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).  Adam Schiff and house democrats in the briefing claim DNI Maguire stated Russians favored President Trump and would work to assist his re-election.

The Democrat spin was to claim President Trump replaced Maguire as an outcome of this briefing; and Trump wants to ignore Russia interference assistance. etc. etc.  The media ran with the framework of the Democrat narrative; and the political operative piled-on.

However, in a surprise move Jake Tapper actually undercuts the narrative engineering through his own sources with information on the reality of the briefing:

(1) DNI Joseph Maguire never said Russia was, would, or is working to interfere in the election to help President Trump.  Rather the briefing nuance was that Russia has an understanding of Trump and would likely view him as a deal-maker they could work with and Sanders, Buttigieg et al were unknowns.

(2) President Trump wasn’t angered at the Maguire briefing; however, he was angered that he had to find out about the briefing from GOP members of the HPSCI instead of Maguire briefing the President on the material prior to briefing congress.  The executive office was blindsided by committee members asking questions of the White House, when Maguire never informed the President of his briefing material in advance.

Those two points were spun wildly by the left-wing media.  Kudos to Jake Tapper for setting the record straight.

However, it is not a surprise for President Trump to end the tenure of Maguire as DNI given this end-run around the President and the possibility Maguire’s motives might just be another example of the intelligence community undercutting the office of the President. [I would say that’s highly likely]

The fact DNI Joseph Maguire would brief congress without informing the White House of the briefing material highlights a possible intent by Maguire to undermine the President.  Whether that intent is accurate is a moot point.  The action by Maguire leaves open the possibility, and his lack of judgement created a mess for the White House.

Therefore Maguire’s action showed poor judgement and a compromise within his position.  Given the sensitive nature of the position he holds, both issues are fatal flaws.

Hence, President Trump selected a more dependable Richard “Ric” Grenell to replace Maguire as interim Acting DNI.

  1. Orville R. Bacher says:
    February 21, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Didn’t Bloomberg’s family emigrate from Russia? He must be a deep, deep Russian Plant.

    Reply
    • Tall Texan says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:07 pm

      Triple M…Manchurian mini-Mike!

      Reply
      • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
        February 21, 2020 at 3:18 pm

        The only ones I know (without a doubt) who colluded with Trump to get him elected…..
        The AMERICAN Flag waving constitutional loving people of this great country!
        And….
        We’re going to do it again!

        Reply
    • fhb says:
      February 21, 2020 at 3:54 pm

      brennan & charlie & vindmans are plants….maybe #44 too. Is it funny about backbenchers-they sit and watch how the game is played …then jump in and get theirs. Bernie did that as he watch senators, reps, and all sorts of gov’t people do their thing and make/get money ..so he pounced in 2016 only wanting to get a piece,,, well he and his wife did so, they also realized how much others got and were getting so he held until #44 made him an offer…bernie knew he’d be back for 2020 this time for a HELUVA Lot more. now #44 is saying “he won’t interfere” but really he is leaving it up to his people—Susan Rice to snoop dogg ” we have an army” . and do not believe that his heart attack was natural….watch out….

      Reply
  2. sundance says:
    February 21, 2020 at 1:49 pm

      • treestar1313 says:
        February 21, 2020 at 2:12 pm

        Now why didn’t that happen to McCabe et al?

      • NJ Transplant says:
        February 21, 2020 at 3:13 pm

        He’ll probably get less time than Roger Stone.

        • stringplayer55 says:
          February 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm

          Did you see where virulent Never Trumper Judge Napolitano actually said that the case against Stone should be thrown out and that he should not be retried? Judge Amy Bermann Jackson made declarations of a political nature from the bench in the Stone case. Despite Jackson saying that the 7-9 years recommended by DOJ prosecutors handling the case was extreme, she still was biased against Stone because of her bias against President Trump.

      • rebelinme2 says:
        February 21, 2020 at 3:41 pm

        The topic of all of these initial five Compromised Intelligence Reports – foreign countries’ weapons systems – was outside the scope of Frese’s job duties as an analyst covering CT topics.

        Frese knew the information was classified at the Secret and Top Secret levels because the intelligence products from which he had learned the classified information had visible classification markings as to the classification level of the information, and the intelligence products accessed by Frese were stored on secure, classified government information systems.

        The leaked info wasn’t very secret if Frese accessed them even though they ‘could only be seen by people with special top security and it was outside the scope of his duties. Kinda brings to memory the Feinstein debacle where an aide took the blame saying they wandered in to her office where her computer was and had been given the password to search it and Feinstein though benefiting from it was not to blame, but the aide was.

    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:05 pm

      Her Twitter feed is NOT what you’d expect from a CBS investigator….quite impressive.

      • Nigella says:
        February 21, 2020 at 2:11 pm

        She used to work for Fox and did good work.. Nice to see that hasn’t changed

      • GB Bari says:
        February 21, 2020 at 2:25 pm

        Yes. Ms. Herridge has been an outstandingly high quality reporter for years.

        Keeping my fingers crossed that CBS management doesn’t at some point “persuade” her to shift her reporting to stories that are less-supportive of the President.

        • Merle Marks says:
          February 21, 2020 at 2:47 pm

          I have spoken with Ty Woods’ (Benghazi victim) father a few times. He was a member of our church. He has appeared on Hannity’s show on more than one occasion. Mr. Woods told me that Hannity cared about his show and ratings, while Catherine Herridge was the real journalistic pitbull of the network and promised to keep Mr. Woods posted if any developments occurred. And she did. He said she was the real deal!!

          • jeffsn4 says:
            February 21, 2020 at 3:08 pm

            Hannity is a snake, mark my words, one day it will come out that he was actually a Never-Trumper.

            • stringplayer55 says:
              February 21, 2020 at 4:02 pm

              Oh, come on! Hannity likes to hear his own voice too much. But your characterization of Hannity is insane!

            • rah says:
              February 21, 2020 at 4:04 pm

              I don’t believe that for a minute. Hannity thinks he can be the successor of Rush but about everyone other than Hannity understands that there can be no successor to Rush. Hannity can go on and on about his Marshal arts training all he wants but he is a twit, always has been a twit, and will always be a twit. That being said, I believe the world, including the TV and radios worlds, are a better place with Hannity in them and quite frankly I admire the man for his work ethic.

              • Ackman419 says:
                February 21, 2020 at 4:15 pm

                Can’t stand Hannity anymore.
                Couldn’t stand him on TV, before I cut the cord.
                Can’t stand him on radio. I turn it off or change the channel.

                I get that he has a large platform, and his message is consistent.
                What I don’t like is the propaganda.
                Such as the 99% spiel. Or his adherence to the Russian hack theory.
                Also, he is as arrogant as they come in the media.

                All that adds up to big NO THANKS to Hannity.
                Not my flavor at all.

          • GB Bari says:
            February 21, 2020 at 3:13 pm

            She’s the “real deal.” 👍

            Good to read confirmation of my gut instinct about her.

    • bessie2003 says:
      February 21, 2020 at 3:18 pm

      At first I was sad to see Catherine Herridge leave Fox; now realize that her being at CBS news there is a new audience, the left, to receive a new take on things, without the emotional spin.

    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      February 21, 2020 at 3:34 pm

      Catherine continues her red-pilling of the CBS News audience.

      CBS soon to fire her or was this hire CBS leaving themselves an exit strategy?

      For that matter, was Jake drunk or could he be creating some distance for himself?

  3. Nigella says:
    February 21, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Another Russia scandal that wasn’t…

    • Caius Lowell says:
      February 21, 2020 at 1:56 pm

      Pelosi: “But we have to keep investigating to show definitively that there was no Russian interference to protect our pristine democratic institutions! Why can’t you understand that?”

      • cboldt says:
        February 21, 2020 at 2:04 pm

        Or the other typical (bogus) challenge – If it isn’t true, Trump can come in and prove it.
        A variation of this tool was used to appoint Mueller. Make a false accusation, then run with it.

        • Caius Lowell says:
          February 21, 2020 at 2:05 pm

          Oh they’ve got all the swamp tricks down. Of course DJT has a background in NYC real estate, so he’s used to tricks, albeit different ones.

          • bruzedorange says:
            February 21, 2020 at 2:33 pm

            CNN reporting:
            “Caius Lowell, a Trump spokesperson not officially on the President’s re-election campaign staff, admitted to President Trump using NYC prostitutes in making real estate deals. The White House has yet to release a denial.”

            • Caius Lowell says:
              February 21, 2020 at 3:46 pm

              “bruzedorange, a Hillary spokesperson not officially on the candidate’s election campaign staff, admitted to the Clinton campaign’s using a DC hitman to silence Seth Rich. The Hillary Clinton for President campaign has yet to make a denial.”

  4. jat says:
    February 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    They know their parade of losers don’t stand a chance, so they are teeing up another Russia hoax. *yawn*.

    Liked by 9 people

  5. Dee Paul Deje says:
    February 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Putin must like the U.S. to be the strongest country in the world both economically and militarily. Putin must be a huge fan of MAGA. Look at all those Russian bots he keeps sending to the Trump rallies.

    • Jorizabeth says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:49 pm

      Exactly! Well put. I was thinking the same, that Deep Staters are sick of ignoring the YUGE crowds at the rallies. Can’t be possible we are sick of their shenanigans!

      • paper doll says:
        February 21, 2020 at 3:05 pm

        The PT rallies are almost the only political expression of MAGA allowed. In most other ways you’ll get deplatformed or “canceled “…. You bet they are well attended 😊

  6. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Strange how Russia 2.0 shows up immediately following that bonfire debate.
    They got nuthin’…..

  7. Don McAro says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Didn’t this “hearing” take place last week? What were they holding the story to cover for the Horrendous debate?

    • GB Bari says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:32 pm

      Of course!
      They had to create, write, and distribute the replacement narrative & talking points since the truth would not damage the President. Then release the manufactured fake news to distract their gullible readers away from the absurd Dem debate.

  8. cboldt says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    See too, Macguire has been acting DNI since August 8, 2019. That’s 197 days. Tenure for “acting” is 210 days by statute.
    Good argument that MaGuire just “aged out,” and there is no other reason at all.

  9. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Interesting that Clap Tapper would actually come out with contradictory (hence accurate) reporting. Perhaps this is the beginning of his effort to get on the right side of the fence before the Durham investigation concludes?? I’m hoping (suspecting) news reporters and agencies may be named and called out.
    Also CBS hiring an actual investigative journalist like Catherine Herridge…????

    • bruzedorange says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:40 pm

      TV journalists have big egos too.
      There’s just too much room out there for anyone in the mainstream to be the only one (aside from determined, right-wing bloggers) who got the story right.

  10. Deborah Fehr says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    yeah its all over the news here in Canada. I just shake my head Global news reporter Jaxson something, loves reporting the dirt from Washington. they say he exploded at Maguire and then let him go and replaced him with a Russian friendly trusted friend. Sheesh! I think it’ll get worse before it gets better. Good thing the Dems are doing a good job of imploding their own party as well. WHat a mess that is.

    • IGiveUp says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      Will Canada survive? We’ve heard of Ezra Levant but can’t think of anyone else in a position of some influence who isn’t batshit crazy there. Should Canadians feel secure that their country can survive intact its descent into madness? What exists within Canada to save your country from political and cultural collapse?

    • Deborah Fehr says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:19 pm

      another thing they are commenting on is his comments about the best picture being from Korea….that was funny but Hollywood didnt like it. I feel like lots of the Celebrities felt the same, but as soon as Trump says it they have to jump on the offended bandwagon again. The comment from the producer of the movie said, makes sense…he cant read…And he made a comment about Brad Pitt….I dont know, everytime Pitt opens his mouth I think nice guy but dumb….really he does not come across as genious material….maybe he should star in a movie that makes him smart and he will get more respect…instead of all the cool, hot dude movies he is in. Just thinking out loud…

      • heartscontent says:
        February 21, 2020 at 2:53 pm

        I’m Canadian and I can barely stand the ant-Trump news on all stations. Their sources are always the usual, Washington Post, NY Times, CNN. Meantime, we have the most inept, juvenile Canadian leader in history but, according to the Canadian media, Justin is always working to resolve the issues…..same storyline no matter what the problem. God help us!

        • old45model says:
          February 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm

          HC, you should live in Oz – the garbage we are fed on our TV “News” is also the same.
          Once upon a time,
          Long, long ago,
          We actually had journalists that virtually reported the news verbatim.
          Now it is just childish, brainless waffling.

        • Darren says:
          February 21, 2020 at 4:35 pm

          Canada is gone. All channels now leftist moonbats. Sadly too many Canadians trust the news. I work every day to try get people to question what they watch. Personally I turned it off years ago…

    • Dekester says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:52 pm

      Cheers Deborah thanks for posting.

      I am unable to watch our “news” out here in Southern B.C.

      Sadly they have an incredible influence on the populace as they have a true monopoly on what information gets out there.

      God bless PDJT

  11. EggsX1 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    The conclusion that Russia has an ‘understanding of Trump’ is specious. How could the intelligence leadership even conclude that Russia understands Trump when the DC beltway and much of America don’t? Does anybody think that after what Trump did with China, Russia is thinking “We can make a deal with this guy!”?

    That the intelligence leadership came up with this garbage clearly shows it was a hit job.

  12. Rob says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    I wonder what happens to Joseph Maguire now? Better keep an eye on him.

  13. Paul says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    How does one stop Russians or anyone else from liking Trump. Seems clownish to me

  14. Don McAro says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Looks like Brennon pulled it out of his ass

  15. Rj says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    I just heard the local radio news pushing this garbage about Russia as gospel proof. Then they played a audio clip of the one and only John Brennan saying Joseph Maguire should refuse to leave his job and keep working. What the Hell ?

  16. Nigella says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    And yet another “leak”… Schiff… I’m looking at you

  17. The Devilbat says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    All of this, including the democrats choice of a candidate to beat Trump is simply a distraction. The DNC is working 24/7 on ways to implement the most massive voter fraud in world history. The fraud will not be for the presidency but rather for the house and the senate.

    If the democrats can keep the house by means of voter fraud, they can keep going after Trump for at least two more years. If the democrats ever managed to control the senate they would impeach Trump and have the votes to remove him from office.

    Always watch what the other hand is doing and remember; the ends justify the means.

    • Rob says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      “If the democrats ever managed to control the senate they would impeach Trump and have the votes to remove him from office.”

      A simple majority would indeed control the Senate, but 2/3rd’s is needed for removal. That would require quite a few Republicans, which would not be guaranteed.

  18. cornfielddreamer says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Crook Tapper’s modus operandi is to use once in a blue moon an unexpected through in an ocean of lies, in order to prop his credibility.

    I can’t believe until about five years ago I was still falling for this stuff!

  19. Mike Robinson says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Can’t help but observe that 1950’s school kids never did “Duck and Cover drills” under their school desks because “the Brazilians were coming!”

  20. treestar1313 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Come on, the predicate that Putin wants Trump in charge when a true socialist like the bern would be his true soulmate is just silly. Putin also knows the dems as the crooks they are and knows he could make all kinds of deals. Just ask Nobama.

  21. Ellis says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    This NYT fake news piece was savagely ridiculed on the twitter last night. Russia, Russia, Russia again isn’t going to work.

    Frankly, I think this is directly related to not just Grenell, but also reported last night was the appointment of Kash Patel as a senior adviser to Grennell. Full scale panic in DC.

    • GB Bari says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:53 pm

      Oh Yes.

      Kash Patel worked with Devin Nunes in uncovering a LOT of the Russia / Spygate hoax shenanigans, so he is definitely a threat to the Dems and Deep State.

  22. Magabear says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Demonrats+the media=fake news.

    The math is easy and oft repeated. 😎

  23. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    This morning The CN&N’s Toobin and Mudd were Frank Figliuzzing out their hind ends, telling lie after lie.
    An amusing over the top even for them.

  24. MACAULAY says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    What prompted Tapper to act like a real reporter….rather than a propaganda agent for the Democratic Party? That’s the real story—Tapper coming clean.

    Could even he have gotten tired of the B.S.?

    • cornfielddreamer says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:45 pm

      This was his M. O. for years. Lie all the days of a month, tell the truth on the 27th of the month, between 4 and 4:30.

      • Merle Marks says:
        February 21, 2020 at 2:55 pm

        Tapper found out their paychecks will now be tied to viewership…

      • GB Bari says:
        February 21, 2020 at 3:03 pm

        But if you read down Fake Yapper’s entire twitter thread on this subject you will see he really doesn’t support the truth, he goes right back into the Russian Election Interference narrative. What a putz.

        No one challenges him to explain why Russia didn’t interfere with the 2018 mid-terms…..
        They must have wanted the Dems to win, right? Crickets from the Fake News Media on that one……

  25. dawg says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    This is laughable. They are really grasping at straws. I mean REALLY grasping. I dont even know the details of this, but what I gathered in the little that I have read or heard about it doesnt even merit a response.

    This is another one of those things that I think the administration should respond to with:

    “Yeah, and?”

  26. StanH says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    It’s all they have folks. “Russia, Russia, Russia…she was supposed to win.”

  27. Brenda says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Isn’t McGuire done in March anyway?

    • CharterOakie says:
      February 21, 2020 at 2:59 pm

      Correct. Maguire was appointed ACTING DNI on Aug. 16, 2019. An Acting cabinet official can serve 210 days according to the Vacancies Act.

      I didn’t do the precise calendar math, but his tenure would have expired in less than 3 weeks anyway.

      If Jake Tapper and his “sources” are the basis for believing that Maguire went around the WH and angered POTUS …
      …well, I’ll just wait for POTUS or Nunes, or at least Grisham, Gidley or Conway, to confirm it.

  28. Garavaglia says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Yawn

  29. A Call for Honesty says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    The Washington Examiner is occasionally right:
    “there is simply no way that Putin has decided Trump will be better for those outcomes (undermining NATO, US ME leadership, energy dominance) than any and all of the Democrats trying to unseat him.”
    Article: “Why the Trump Russia intelligence report doesn’t quite add up”

  30. cheering4america says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    What a sad world we live in, media-speaking, when we are surprised that Tapper commits an actual act of random journalism.

  31. jeffsn4 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    This is just…..ridiculous. How are people falling for any of this crap?

  32. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    “The action by Maguire leaves open the possibility, and his lack of judgement created a mess for the White House.

    Therefore Maguire’s action showed poor judgement and a compromise within his position. Given the sensitive nature of the position he holds, both issues are fatal flaws.”

    Get him outta here! OUT. OUT.

  33. Bryan says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    How many times does the media have to get burned spinning the Democrat line before they decide to actually remain skeptical of spin before they fact check themselves? Sounds like Tapper at least has reached the end of the line on that front–at least for the moment. Someone–anyone–in the field of journalism stands to make a LOT of money if they actually start performing journalism instead of propaganda.

  34. Krystal says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    If Senators can fly to other countries and meet with leaders such as Iranian leaders because they say we must keep dialogue open even with our enemies, then there should be no reason President Trump cannot have dialogue with Putin. It is just so ridiculous. The Senators are doing it to undermine the President and perhaps for other nefarious reasons but the President is in charge of foreign policy and should be able to meet with whomever he wants without being called a puppet of Putin’s.

  35. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    “…the possibility Maguire’s motives might just be another example of the intelligence community undercutting the office of the President. [I would say that’s highly likely]”

    My reaction is a little stronger, because I would add that everyone working for the President should, by now, be especially sensitive to any situation that could even be possibly considered as, not just undercutting, but denying the authority and constitutional prerogatives of the President. From Comey on, it has been one arrogant usurper bent on having his way over the President’s. That universal tendency to deny this President IS openly displayed in Maguire’s failure to inform the President before “going public”, and if he wasn’t fired because of it, he should be told that he should have been.

  36. NJ Transplant says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Shelby Pierson, who is the IC election security threats executive, was appointed by Dan Coats. She is the one who gave the information to Schiff, along with her “analysis.” She should be #1 of the clean house initiative given to Kash Patel.

    • Theckman says:
      February 21, 2020 at 3:46 pm

      As many of DAN Coats loyalists as possible need to go!!
      DAN Coats was supposed to help engineer it all. Sounds like Trump caught on got rid of Coats right?

  37. jx says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    To end the lies prosecute the liars. Prior inaction is why we are where we are.

  38. dcnnc says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Russia 2.0 is not aimed at us. It’s aimed squarely at democrat voters. Given the horribleness of their candidate field, they have to frame it as voting against Russia and Putin interference to make them more palatable.

  39. Theckman says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    If you watched Maguire testify during Impeachment hearings he did not inspire confidence.
    Schiff led Maguire around like a little dog on a short leash.
    Maguire used the fact he had just gotten the position when the whistleblower made the complaint as the reason it was not handled properly. Whatever..
    Maguire came across as honest but, easily overwhelmed.
    Schiff was manipulating him and you know Trump can’t stand to witness weakness in his staff members.
    Maguire appeared over his head and he may have been placed there so Schiff and operatives could pull this who knows.
    Trump was done with Maguire after that show. Nothing personal and it’s not even always that Trump doesn’t think the person is disloyal, it’s his expectation that he wants the very best for staff positions. Maguire got the Trump NEXT and Don’t LeT the Door hit you on the way out.. Treatment.
    I would wager there are no cakes and/or little going away gatherings when Trump has beens leave their jobs.
    Slink out the back way or get your stuff really early and leave sounds like a good plan

  40. Dee Paul Deje says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Putin responds to the accusations:

  41. Tom H says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Howie Carr doing a great job ripping this story, including the Jake Tapper angle.

  42. Theckman says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    John Kerry continues to meet with Iran.
    Pelosi took a crew to the Middle East which Trump overshadowed when the military killed a terrorist.
    Obama has met with Merkel multiple times and I am sure more that no one is aware of.
    The outrage everyone should feel about all these clandestine meetings with foreign leaders and our own government leaders that despise Trump is an outrage!!
    How can any of the left say Trump has caused instability with his foreign policy when they themselves are sowing such discourse by undermining our elected presidents authority!?
    I would not doubt there have been multiple organized, secretive meetings with Obama and his crew telling all these globalists to be patient, their plan just hit a short term snag called TRUMP.
    I don’t know how Trump gets anything done!
    Trump knows the people he was talking to paid their dues and have a right to start over.
    Trump certainly respects them a lot more then the govt. Officials that have committed multiple crimes and appear to be getting away with it.
    Why should their rules be any different, that’s what Trump was communicating.
    MSM never listens.
    Of course people laughed they are not used to being told they are equal and by the President no less.
    Never saw Obama giving that kind of speech or even touching CJ reform. Too hard to address? No lobby to pay you off?
    Trump can trust very few he walks a tightrope everyday but, is still willing to look in the camera like he did yesterday and call out Comey, Page, McCabe, Strozk for what they are: treasonous, corrupt, liars that belong in prison along with many of their associates.

  43. JohnCasper says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Russian interference in American elections equates to a small pond.

    FBI/DOJ/CIA interference in American elections equates to an ocean – apiece.

    The FBI/DOJ/CIA are “The Russians”.

  44. rah says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Russia, Russia, Russia. They know they can’t change the outcome of a presidential election and anyone with an IQ in the double digits knows that there is no way in hell they would want Trump to win. Their intent is to sew division among the people and distrust in electoral the system. IOW the goals of the Russians is the same as that of the democrats.

  45. Superman says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    The story that Barr wants to quit because of Trumps tweets and this story are so obviously propaganda disinfo I can’t believe Sundance fell for the Barr story.

  46. Theckman says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    John Kerry continues to meet with Iran.
    Pelosi took a crew to the Middle East which Trump overshadowed when the military killed a terrorist.
    Obama has met with Merkel multiple times and I am sure more that no one is aware of.
    The outrage everyone should feel about all these clandestine meetings with foreign leaders and our own government leaders that despise Trump is an outrage!!
    How can any of the left say Trump has caused instability with his foreign policy when they themselves are sowing such discourse by undermining our elected presidents authority!?
    I would not doubt there have been multiple organized, secretive meetings with Obama and his crew telling all these globalists to be patient, their plan just hit a short term snag called TRUMP.
    I don’t know how Trump gets anything done!
    Trump knows the people he was talking to paid their dues and have a right to start over.
    Trump certainly respects them a lot more then the govt. Officials that have committed multiple crimes and appear to be getting away with it.
    Why should their rules be any different, that’s what Trump was communicating.
    MSM never listens.
    Of course people laughed they are not used to being told they are equal and by the President no less.
    Never saw Obama giving that kind of speech or even touching CJ reform. Too hard to address? No lobby to pay you off?
    Trump can trust very few he walks a tightrope everyday but, is still willing to look in the camera like he did yesterday and call out Comey, Page, McCabe, Strozk for what they are: treasonous, corrupt, liars that belong in prison along with many of their associates.
    Trump is unlike any President In at least the last 70 years, more?
    Those that know please enlighten me!
    All I know is the transparency and Trump’s willingness to call a spade a spade when behind the scenes he’s being told/no begged, not to spew the latest outrage that is the swamp will never happen again.
    Don’t take Trump for granted he has so many enemies some not only in his party But, cabinet members.
    Trump may not have served in the military, but I would choose him as my foxhole companion, sergeant, Lt., you name it , anytime!!! Trump thinks outside the box and would instill my belief I would survive!
    The man is fearless!!!!

  47. sundance says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:29 pm

