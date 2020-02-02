Look – Headline: “New South Carolina Poll is a Disaster for Joe Biden”…

Yesterday we shared: “The Biden Purpose if Finished, Watch How Fast He Plummets“, the reasoning is simple. The Zelensky election was April 21st, 2019. Joe Biden announces his run for office April 25th, 2019. Impeachment 1.0 collapses with Robert Mueller testimony on July 24th, 2019. Trump-Ukraine was the beginning of impeachment hoax 2.0.

Joe Biden was never a viable candidate. He was pushed into the election to set-up a hoax impeachment narrative of President Trump investigating his 2020 political opponent.

New York Times relays story of Rudy Giuliani traveling to Ukraine on May 9th, 2019. If Biden didn’t run, Trump talking to Zelensky is an investigation of corrupt Ukraine activity in 2016. If Biden ran, that conversation is spun into Trump talking to Zelensky to request an investigation of his 2020 opponent. Hence dual purpose of Biden run for office.

With the impeachment hoax 2.0 at a closing point, Biden’s usefulness is finished. Today, as predicted, the headline reads: “New South Carolina Poll is a Disaster for Joe Biden“:

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden may have just received the worst news of his campaign, as a new poll shows his support in his firewall state of South Carolina collapsing along with his once-dominant support among black voters, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer closing the gap.

Biden’s support in South Carolina had held steady all campaign season, and the hope was that it was strong enough to allow him to survive early defeats in Iowa and New Hampshire and pull off a big win ahead of Super Tuesday when the largest single-day haul of delegates is available. If the new Post and Courier-Change Research poll is right and his lead is evaporating, then it puts much more pressure on him to win either Iowa or New Hampshire. (read more)

It’s all rigged folks. Just like the DNC rigging the 2008 and 2016 nominations for Obama and Hillary. Just like the RNC rigging 2012 for Romney and attempting to rig the 2016 with their splitter plan for Jeb. It’s all a rigged scheme.

If there’s one thing the last dozen years of national politics has taught us, it’s that DC politics is heavily controlled, party/club manipulated and ran by operatives of the administrative state. Nothing is organic, everything is purposed for a reason.

…”There are trillions at stake” etc.

Biden was needed for impeachment hoax 2.0, nothing more. And now he’s no longer needed, all pretenses will be dropped and Biden will be dispatched to the ash-heap of history. A decade from now no-one will even remember why Biden ran, and historians will never connect Biden’s July 25th announcement to the collapse of Mueller the day before.

Funny how that happens.

Machiavelli would be proud.

“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”

The DNC Club is positioning Mike Bloomberg. It was planned to happen exactly as it is happening. The fight for the Democrat nomination is between Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg. Everything else was, and is, chaff and countermeasures.