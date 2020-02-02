Look – Headline: “New South Carolina Poll is a Disaster for Joe Biden”…

Yesterday we shared: “The Biden Purpose if Finished, Watch How Fast He Plummets“, the reasoning is simple. The Zelensky election was April 21st, 2019. Joe Biden announces his run for office April 25th, 2019. Impeachment 1.0 collapses with Robert Mueller testimony on July 24th, 2019. Trump-Ukraine was the beginning of impeachment hoax 2.0.
Joe Biden was never a viable candidate. He was pushed into the election to set-up a hoax impeachment narrative of President Trump investigating his 2020 political opponent.
New York Times relays story of Rudy Giuliani traveling to Ukraine on May 9th, 2019. If Biden didn’t run, Trump talking to Zelensky is an investigation of corrupt Ukraine activity in 2016. If Biden ran, that conversation is spun into Trump talking to Zelensky to request an investigation of his 2020 opponent. Hence dual purpose of Biden run for office.
With the impeachment hoax 2.0 at a closing point, Biden’s usefulness is finished. Today, as predicted, the headline reads: “New South Carolina Poll is a Disaster for Joe Biden“:
WASHINGTON – Joe Biden may have just received the worst news of his campaign, as a new poll shows his support in his firewall state of South Carolina collapsing along with his once-dominant support among black voters, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer closing the gap.
Biden’s support in South Carolina had held steady all campaign season, and the hope was that it was strong enough to allow him to survive early defeats in Iowa and New Hampshire and pull off a big win ahead of Super Tuesday when the largest single-day haul of delegates is available. If the new Post and Courier-Change Research poll is right and his lead is evaporating, then it puts much more pressure on him to win either Iowa or New Hampshire. (read more)
It’s all rigged folks. Just like the DNC rigging the 2008 and 2016 nominations for Obama and Hillary. Just like the RNC rigging 2012 for Romney and attempting to rig the 2016 with their splitter plan for Jeb. It’s all a rigged scheme.
If there’s one thing the last dozen years of national politics has taught us, it’s that DC politics is heavily controlled, party/club manipulated and ran by operatives of the administrative state. Nothing is organic, everything is purposed for a reason.
…”There are trillions at stake” etc.
Biden was needed for impeachment hoax 2.0, nothing more. And now he’s no longer needed, all pretenses will be dropped and Biden will be dispatched to the ash-heap of history. A decade from now no-one will even remember why Biden ran, and historians will never connect Biden’s July 25th announcement to the collapse of Mueller the day before.
Funny how that happens.
Machiavelli would be proud.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
The DNC Club is positioning Mike Bloomberg. It was planned to happen exactly as it is happening. The fight for the Democrat nomination is between Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg. Everything else was, and is, chaff and countermeasures.
“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.”-Benjamin Franklin
I guess I’ll be voting for Bernie in the SC primary, then.
Ditto.
We want Cankles!
We want Cankles!
Strike 3 your out
1968: Richard Milhous Nixon was tanned, rested and ready!
2020: Hillary Milhous Clinton is pasty, worn out and ready!
take him out there, and finish him in court for fraud & corruption. Its about time these slime balls start to face their fates.
Or..look into others who are not running..their are plenty of options in addition to Biden.
Just in case this latest anti-Bernie iteration doesn’t work, they’re exploring those options now.
But I hadn’t heard about “stuffing the ballot box” for the Berner in SC. Do they hold an open primary..?
Chris Wallace just gave Amy Klobasher a bad time about a 12 year old prosecution that might hurt her with black voters. Did you use questionable tactics with witnesses and so forth…She is doing ok in Iowa so I guess he wants to help the dems eliminate her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My take:
Gropin Joe drops like a rock as SD predicts
Crazy Bernie shoots up to the disapproval of the Uniparty
Pocahontas hangs in there ala little Marco
Butttt i geg hangs in there as he may be promoted for 2024
Lil Mike tries to buy the election. May buy the Dims but not the election
Crazy’s supporters go crazy. How crazy remains to be seen.
That’s Boot-edge-edge. Check with VSGPDT!
lilannie, thanks for the clarification. Must be my accent.
Yes, in the last week or two there are two major “scandals” being pimped about her. One is the bad conviction of the black, and the other is her refusing to prosecute a rich fraudster who contributed to her campaign. Both were widely known locally, but never reported since she started running, until they got the memo to knock her out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess this is how they work.
They hold onto these little tid-bits until they are useful.
While I don’t disagree with your premise, Biden announced his candidacy in late April of 2019, not July.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Biden_2020_presidential_campaign#Announcement
Yes, thanks Belmont. I posted below a question about the timing. It does appear that even if the announcement had not formally been made at the time of the Zelensky call, Biden’s intentions were already well known.
Cedor, Please note: The Ukrainian Anti Curruption candidate Zelensky, was elected 4 days before Groping Joe JUMPED into the election…⁹
Yep, every story has it as April 25.
Apr 25, 2019
https://docquery.fec.gov/pdf/876/201904259149600876/201904259149600876.pdf
Mueller Report released to public on April 18. Took Senile Joe a week to officially declare. Always was curious about the timeliness and how they were connected.
Thank you for continuing insightful and brilliant connecting of the dots, Sundance. POTUS remarked at a recent rally that the Swamp is so much worse than originally thought. The more we know, the worse it is. Thank God for President Donald J. Trump. 🇺🇸
During Biden’s entire political career, he has been nothing more than a stooge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where would we be right now if Obama had enthusiastically endorsed Sleepy Joe?
Obama is too much of an egomaniac to endorse anyone else enthusiastically; maybe Michelle my Belle..
The fade in Joe’s SC support might be the black voters realizing Barack’s thumbs up is never coming.
L’il Mikey Bloomberg will get black support the day after Mayor Pete, and the day before Bull Connor.
The Democrats are locked into the trope that money buys elections; that’s partly why Hillary thinks she wuz robbed. Crooked Hillary outspent the Trumpster by $100s of millions.
Jeb! had the same fantasy. The concept of ideas affecting people’s votes is lost on the Uniparty: that’s maybe our salvation.
It also may be the realization that Obama-Biden’s biggest contribution to blacks was more welfare and Medicaid and that President Trump is giving them jobs, income, and self-assurance. Many realize that blind loyalty got them nowhere and with nothing (except dependence on the government—which has been the desired outcome since LBJ for the Dems)!
But a well compensated stooge.
Who’s the candidate? Bloomberg isn’t even actually running. He’s just trying to get President Trump. By announcing that he’s a candidate he can spend unlimited amounts of money without violating the campaign finance laws. He’s building an operation but it’s for someone else. Who? I thought it was going to be Cadillac Deval but he hasn’t made a splash at all.
The other Mike.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think that last name will have any clout after full disclosure / declass. I also don’t think it will sway black support back to the dems now that they have a real comparison of what support for their communities really means. Heck, PDJT isn’t even a community organizer and he did more for their communities than Obama who had a ton of experience. They won’t make that trade. What’s funny is, I truly believe that they may run her thinking she will be “hands off” to PDJT…he will not be kind nor will history. On the flip side they may be looking ahead to 2024.
2024 makes much more sense for any Dem. I’d like to believe declass will happen – just don’t see it forthcoming.
Hillary is going to be the candidate. They’ll be throwing her into the van soon, like a side of beef, to roll her down to Iowa where she can wow the superdelegates with her unquestioned awesomeness.
This is going to be really entertaining.
My thought also if down ballot is the concern.
Will depend on health.
Hillary is best option if the machine has written off 2020.
At least Joe is nimbling on his wife’s fingers.
Trump’s call to Zelensky was on July 25th, 2019. How could he have known already that Joe Biden was running for President. What time did Trump make the call and what time did Biden announce? I’ve wondered about that previously, but was never able to nail down the specifics. Is there another Sundance, anywhere, who can uncover these kinds of facts?
I wonder if Pelosi was set up too? She’s is unarguably not mentally lucid at all times. Who better to be SOTH when 2.0 was launched? Which raises the question…Who is the next lame brain up to bat for the dems?
Re: Steyer in 3rd- never forget this evil charlatan’s wealth schemes (and connection to Herb Sandler of the infamous Podesta ‘pizza map’ email)-
http://sunshinestatenews.com/story/tom-steyer-and-herb-sandler-biggest-hypocrites-america
I knew that business about SC being a firewall was a total sham. Biden never even made a ripple in SC. Well, at least we’ll no longer be subjected to his idiotic ramblings and outright lies. Wonder if Biden knew he was being used…Mmmmm, probably not.
If Biden’s forced to drop out, I wonder how long before he knows he’s no longer running. I’ve got a feeling they may never tell him… just rent a high school gymnasium once a month and invite a few friends. C’mon man!
Can Bloomberg succeed? I sincerely doubt it. Even lower actual odds than Sanders or Biden for sure. So Bloomberg is also a “filler”, the real focus being on 2024. The question is who the chosen one is for the future nomination. That’s what the rigging is really all about.
Sanders must also have this figured out by now, at least enough figured out anyway. So if he really wanted to win the nomination, one would think he would be almost exclusively running, soon anyway, against the Establishment / Big Club billionaire Bloonberg.
Bloomberg will be able to pay much more for Bernie to go away with as little grumpiness as possible.
Bernie can always run as the Independent he really is. Better yet, he can form an American Communist Party and run as the Communist he actually is!!
Not easy to get on the ballot as an independent in every state. I don’t know the rules, but there are hoops to jump through and a deadline.
yep………two house instead of just one should do it for the Bern.
Again, SD fast-forwards CTH readers to yet another predictable historical outcome. Liddle -vs- Crazy; what a delicious freak-show. Do join us in Milwaukee this summer for the festivities.
From Ace of Spades HQ blog:
:The Impeachment Farce Has Exposed More Than The Insane Never Trump Mania Of The Democrat Party…
—CBD
It has also exposed what so many of us have suspected for many years; our federal legislature is a fundamentally unserious body. It is filled with vain, arrogant, profoundly unintelligent and incurious apparatchiks whose only foci are the pursuit of the front-and-center position in front of the media’s microphones or cameras, followed closely by the frantic charge into every pocket with the least hint of cash. Whether those pockets belong to constituents, donors, foreign despots or enemies of America is of very little importance.
“Oh,” you will say, “we have known that for a very long time!” No…we have known of and mocked a core of extremely stupid, extremely obvious clowns such as AOC, Sheila Jackson Lee, Yvette Clarke, Ted Lieu, Eric Swalwell, and that’s just a sample from the Democrats. I would love to say that the Republicans are more intelligent, but I simply don’t have evidence of that.
And the Senate? The most august deliberative body in the world? They are simply the best thieves from the House of Representatives….no smarter, just more craven. Sure, some of them are acting in our interests, but only because those interests temporarily align. Are there a few honorable and intelligent among a sea of fools and thieves? Sure! But until recently I made the lazy assumption that there were far more of them than the facts reveal.
Donald Trump’s appearance on the national stage has done a few things, but perhaps his most important and long-lasting success is the pulling back of the curtain. We see in its naked, pus-filled and evil glory the deep state, the corruption of our central government and the embarrassing lack of gravitas and wisdom among those who preen and crow and brag about how special and wonderful and elite they are.”
Don’t forget Cowgirl Frederick, Messed-Up Maxine, Justin the Jerk, Chicken Man, Erkle, Maloney Baloney, English Major Val, the MF’er Rashida, Impeach or lose again Al, Mrs. Brother, etc!
Your theory rings true. Everything else about this Ongoing Perma-Coup has been manipulated, staged and framed. Why not Br’er Adam and Br’er Nadler cooking up a Biden Tar Baby to trap Br’er Donald?
These are Black Op events aimed at creating an agit-prop Narrative to bring down a government. In other words, this is more classic CIA spycraft, like John Brennan using Halper and Downer to set up Trump Campaign volunteers. This time, they used CIA officer Eric Ciaramella. aka “Br’er Charlie”.
All they needed was a dupe.
Enter the Biden.
Now we know why Barack wouldn’t endorse him, he was too busy setting him up for the fall!! (An no, don’t confuse this fall with autumn)
“Perma-coup” – Wow that’s exactly what it is! They never stop and not a single damn one of them has been prosecuted.
The same DNC nitwits that thought Hillary would win easily thought Biden would be the person to siphon away blue collar votes from PDJT. They are clueless to how normal Americans think. That they’re in the predicament they currently find themselves in is hilarious to watch.
Groping Joe is a faint/diversion…Hillary is in the Bull Pin, maybe for a shot.at VP
Correction——-
Hillary is in the
Bull PinHog Pen!!
Is the DNC really that smart? They sure have stupid Congresspeople: Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi, et al. They probably thought Joe was their best hope until they found out what a dunce, feeb, weirdo he is. Now they’re gonna get behind little Mike for his money. Once again Bernie gets burned!
“They probably thought Joe was their best hope until they found out what a dunce, feeb, weirdo he is.”
Like they didn’t already know his many faults? No, he was a tool in every negative sense of the word:
The Biden Purpose is Finished – Watch How Fast He Plummets…
February 1, 2020
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/01/the-biden-purpose-is-finished-watch-how-fast-he-plummets/
“The crew creating impeachment hoax 2.0 needed Biden, much in a similar way the same crew needed Robert Mueller for impeachment hoax 1.0.”
Now we know why no one brought it up on the debate stage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Show us the feet, Mini.
PDJT has acquired real estate in Mini Mike’s head for free. 😆
The Democrats don’t have a candidate that can win.
They know this. They have already written off the presidential election.
So everything they do needs to be viewed through that lens.
They don’t want Sanders because that assures a total wipeout of Democrats down-ballot. Every Democrat running will have to either endorse Comrade Sanders and his radical Marxism, or denounce him. You will see the widespread distancing of Democrats, reminding voters that Sanders isn’t even a Democrat.
Democrats will NEED a 3rd party candidate. It’s ironic. The true 3rd party candidate will be running as a Democrat, and the Democrat will be running as a 3rd party candidate.
BUT— how does the Democrat Party finance a 3rd party candidate against their own candidate which they are obligated to?
That’s where Bloomberg comes in.
Michael Bloomberg is the Democrats’ INSURANCE POLICY—Not against Trump. Against Sanders.
Sanders cannot win. Bloomberg cannot win.
But the DNC is hoping Bloomberg and his money may be able to save Democrats down-ballot from annihilation.
Democrats in 2020 are going to experience the GOP 2016 nightmare predictions that never happened.
Bloomberg can not salvage the down ballot vote because the Sanders supporters will stay away. But they need Mike’s money. The party will go bust when Sanders wins the nomination because the socialists will rely on FEC money.
You’re not making sense.
Sanders will be the Democrat nominee.
Bloomberg will be a self-financing 3rd party candidate.
Why would Sanders supporters not show up to vote for Sanders in that scenario?
Bloomberg dressed for battle…
(he’s also pulling a Nadler)
LikeLiked by 4 people
The PMS – DNC cabal is positioned to come out on top no matter who wins. If their can”t-ti-dates loose they get to wipe out the uncontrollable AOC wing of the Cabal complex. Not uncontrollable. The slog to Social/Communism/ one world gubmint progresses on.
I do believe that Sundance is a psychic and can predict the future!
At least when it comes to democrat shenanigans and criminality…
I don’t have cable and don’t watch much local TV, but I have not seen one tv ad, heard one radio commercial, or seen one billboard for Biden here in South Carolina. I have seen or heard ads for Steyer (way too many ads for Steyer!), Gabbard (nice one where she recites the pledge of allegiance), Bloomberg, Sanders, Mayor Pete, and I think Klobuchar.
We have open primaries but the Republicans saved money by cancelling their presidential primary. I’m trying to decide who should get my vote on the dem side. I think Sanders throws the biggest monkey wrench in their works but voting for him goes against everything in my psyche. Decisions, decisions…
Any thoughts on my voting choice? The rest of our primary for senator, congress, etc , happens at a later date so no worries about voting in the dem presidential primary.
That’s a tough one. My first thought, Biden because it would annoy the democrats, who now want him gone. Maybe not for the same reason you said about Sanders. Warren is a fake and bigtime liar, Buttigieg is a lightweight despite his academic credentials and then there’s Amy, who would probably be a good school board member. I would stay home.
Operation Chaos 2020: Bern, baby, Bern!
Operation Chaos 2020: Bern, baby, Bern!
Tulsi has billboards plastered along I95. I haven’t seen SLO
Joe or MidgetMike ads either.
MiniMike isn’t running in SC. I must fast forward through 5-6 Tom Steier commercials a night here, though.
Imagine that, a likely prez candidate who honeymooned in the Soviet Union(!) and thousands of neo-Marxist profs infesting our colleges and universities. McCarthy was absolutely right and is an unjustly maligned national hero, maligned even by many clueless conservatives stupidly buying the left’s smears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And it will be glorious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sanders can’t win. Bloomberg can’t win.
But with both on the ballot, the DNC hopes enough Democrats will show up to vote for one or the other to keep down-ballot Democrats from being wiped out.
not down ballot…Electoral College Steal Plan…like SHAMPEACHMENT, ELECTORAL COLLEGE STEAL PLAN is about trying to muddy the waters so 45 does not get 50% plus in many states…For those who do not think this is possible, remember 45 won 306 to 225 but check out official results of 304 to 227!
Globalists don’t care about US Constitution…they demand destruction
Republican Party was built to WIN NATIONAL ELECTIONS
Biden hides his own Easter eggs.
It does seem that his senility has worsened since the rope from Hunter’s misdeeds have tightened. Acting?
If Sanders does well in the first two primaries, then the DNC will allow him to gain the nomination. That will keep the Michael Moore’s of the party from burning it down. The DNC will then use the drubbing Sanders will receive in the general election as a means to get rid of the squad and the radical elements of the left. The handwriting is on the wall for all to see.
It is not unreasonable to say, that President Trump should have, say, opened his own Special Counsel — or many, in the persons of friendly state Attorneys General, and citizen voices like Sundance’s — and the declassification and release of all documents as that Counsel(s) discovered the place of each, as so many pieces in the puzzle, in the ongoing attempted coup d’etat against him and the 2016 election. By the time Mueller was set onto the President, in just 8 days after Comey was fired, we had already seen the idiotic Russia hoax taken deadly seriously, even given primacy by the outgoing Obama; the taking out of Flynn; the inexplicable and inexcusable recusal of Sessions; and of course clarion calls to impeach the new President, starting the day after he was elected.
Don’t tell me he would have been impeached if he had fought back — that ship has come to port anyway, and sunk in harbor. He deserved the right to defend himself from an obviously false Mueller attack. Even more importantly, WE deserved to see our votes — our WINNING votes — vigorously defended.
The entire apparatus of our federal government stands now indicted, in my mind, by not defending the duly-elected President from the start of the petty, hateful, irrational attacks of the Insane Left Democrats. Concerned citizen researchers found no difficulty in uncovering Mueller’s illegitimate long background and illegal Special Counsel appointment, so it is not as if no one knew what was happening. It was and is an attempted coup d’etat treason — all along.
I always thought Bidden as the weakest candidate, so would have liked to see him get nominated.
I anticipate Biden will cease his campaign after Iowa, for he will be exposed as a non-viable candidate and regarded as “yesterday’s news.”
Sanders is a ridiculous choice as the party nominee, but given the behavior of the Dems the past three years, it is not surprising.
I think “Mini-Mike” is too late in coming, and Bernie’s supporters will burn-down the convention if their man is summarily ousted by the DNC power-brokers.
Bloomberg is too late to win the Democrat nomination.
But he is not too late to run 3rd party.
That’s what he’s doing. He’s using the Democrat primaries as a springboard to build support from Democrats.
He says that he’s running because he thinks Trump is a threat to the country. The truth is he’s running because he knows Bernie Sanders is a threat to the Democrat Party.
If Sanders is at the top of the Democrat ticket, only about 1/3 of Democrats will show up to vote on election day, and Democrats will be wiped out up and down the ballot.
Bloomberg’s job will be to give the other 2/3 of Democrats a reason to show up and vote.
Biden was never going to win the nomination because Biden has NEVER won a primary. He’s been running for President since I was a teenager. His vote total as a percentage of the votes cast? 0.4%. That’s 0.004.
I disagree that he was sort of pushed into the race in order to set up Trump. I think he got into the race on 4/25 because everyone thought Mueller would indict Trump’s inner circle. Biden is Government Party. They ALL believed Mueller would be showing up with handcuffs for Trump Jr. and the rest. The Ukraine stuff was a coincidence, and later became an easy way to both take out Biden and damage Trump.
Biden has been officially “running” since 1987. It would have been more surprising if he hadn’t run. He is this cycle’s Jeb Bush – the presumptive front runner who spans up early cash…but who is so far out of touch with the base and the general electorate that he winds up wasting a lot of money. Out by Super Tuesday. Been saying it since the debates started last year.
The obama academic elitists were hoping Pocahontas and Kamilla Guerrilla and would have better appeal and polling at this point.
Must be very depressing to be a DNC elitist right now…
And who ever said Money doesn’t talk?
II suspect Mini Mike is the Dem on the ticket Trump will pick up the African American vote in SC if he hasn’t already.
Trump 2020 – Bring Americans Together Again
I think 2020 is a lost cause for the Democrat party. Trump is kicking their butts everywhere. The one to watch for in 2024 is Tulsi. She’s smart, and political. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the front runners grabs her as a VP. She’s sharp.
If an almost 75 year old senior citizen bitch slaps an ANTIFA member, can he be prosecuted?
heh-heh-heh MAGA
The punch line is that once Joe Biden ends his campaign, President Trump will have him prosecuted for pressuring Ukraine to fire the prosecutor that was going to expose the Biden corruption. Both Joe and Hunter will go to prison.
