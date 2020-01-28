Mitch McConnell Prepares for Next Steps in Senate Trial – Questions, Then Possible Witnesses…

Earlier today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced an agreement with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the Senate questioning phase of the impeachment trial that begins tomorrow.
Senator Schumer and McConnell have agreed to alternating back-and-forth questions from Republicans and Democrats over the course of two days totaling a maximum of sixteen hours. The alternative would have been 8 hours of questioning by Democrats followed by 8 hours of republican questions. Obviously, and curiously, McConnell and Schumer see a benefit to alternating back-and-forth over the two days.
Additionally, according to several media reports, McConnell took a ‘whip of the Senate’ regarding witness testimony and does not currently have enough republican votes to block the pre-planned House Managers’ unconstitutional scheme to call witnesses.
The appropriate constitutional position for the Senate to take would be that the House investigates; the House calls witnesses within their investigation; the House assembles articles of impeachment; and the Senate is the trier of fact from those articles.
Ergo if a witness was not included in the article assembly, that would be a defect of the House articles; incurable in the Senate. However, it appears there are enough republicans willing to establish a new extra-constitutional process whereby the House can assemble speculative supposition; avoid the executive branch using their lawful process to appeal to the judicial branch for opinion; and put the burden of witness testimony on the Senate.
How and why any senator would agree to establish this precedent is beyond my comprehension. Perhaps it would be a worthwhile endeavor to call, email or write our senators and ask them why they would even contemplate such an undertaking.
In the current quasi-constitutional House process, the Democrats refused to allow Republicans to call witnesses during their investigative phase. As a result the articles as assembled are completely one-sided and partisan. There are no republican witnesses in the evidence underpinning the article assembly. This was obviously done by design.
As a result a one-sided, Democrat only, witness group is structured in the articles. Now the same Democrats are demanding additional witnesses beyond those they called in the House. The witnesses they are demanding are from the executive branch; and blocking the executive from access to the judiciary explains why the Democrat plan has presented this end-run around the constitution. This was not a flaw in the article assembly, it was a feature.
I refuse to accept that Republican senators are stupid. Obviously they, like us, can see how and why the House used this process; yet they are willing to allow it. It makes no sense unless we accept there are GOP senators in alignment with the usurpation plans of the Democrats.
If the House Managers are successful in executing this scheme, the impeachment process will forever be severely subject to partisan manipulation. There will never be a republican president not subject to the impeachment whims of the House…. and this new standard of making the Senate a participatory investigative body instead of a trier of established House evidence. There’s no good answer why any member of the upper-chamber would permit such an abusive construct other than pure political power.
If I can make this argument understandable to you as readers, surely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could emphasize the gravity of this issue to his fellow colleagues in the Senate. Yet apparently he has not.
The inability of Senators, regardless of party, to articulate this simple and dangerous constitutional issue is the most alarming development in this entire impeachment process.
In the most general of terms, DC politicians do not understand the level of intelligent understanding held by most voters. Perhaps, as a final firewall against losing our constitutional republic, it would be helpful if we contacted with our senators and advised them we are aware of the issue.
Find Your Senator Phone Number HERE
(202) 224 – 3121 [Extensions Here]
my first question would be,why have we not seen the atkinson testimony??
Schiff classified it.
So? The Senate can demand that it be unclassified if they want any witnesses.
Classification does not prevent it being given to other Congress members 🙂
Interesting development reported on Ingraham by Lee Smith and Sara Carter. The Ukraine Whistleblower was also involved in Russiagate by promoting that Trump fired Comey for the Russians. You know what happened after that.
Carter correctly points out that the person can no longer be called a “whistleblower” , The person is a Deep State operative trying to take out Trump on multiple occasions.
Hang the seditionist CIAramella.
On Friday, Mitch should ask his caucus:
1) If the procedure was over and we were voting on impeachment right now, how would you vote?
2) What could Bolton possibly say that would make you change your vote on impeaching Trump?
3) If your answer is, “Well, probably nothing, I’m just curious about this bit….”
Then there is no need to call Bolton. Anything he would say would not be considered material evidence.
He could also point out:
1) Closing arguments and a vote on Monday would enable Trump to go to the State of the Union forever acquitted.
2) Finishing Monday would free up left wingers Warren and Sanders to get to Iowa on the last day of campaigning. Better for Trump and the GOP if Bernie wins instead of Biden.
Optics, always optics.
The articles are bogus because the entire House is supposed to vote and only the committee voted. It invalidates the entire thing! These Senators are WORSE than Democrats! Breaking their duty to the law when they know better, as shown by the presentations on Monday. We shouldn’t, but we could explain Democrats by TDS. Not as bad as Senators who know better. We aren’t having a problem with a Swamp, we have a problem with Hell!
it seems its Bolton’s word against PDT? Was there any recordings? who can prove it either way? And how can a top adviser, scorned top adviser I might add, be allowed to publish a tell all of a President that is still sitting? This is craziness. This guy should be in prison for exposing top secrets to the world. MY GOD!! How can this be happening? And why is nobody moving to stop it?
The real question to all, “do the RINOs actually want the party to fail?”
If we look at how the Republicans have lost all validity in New England and West Coast, then you start to realize that there is a common denominator. RINOs actually want the party to fail and allow the blue to take over. Romney going to Utah wasn’t cause he couldn’t win(he couldn’t), but rather to break the Red Firewall in the Mountains. Romney is a design of remapping the electorate for the elites. Trump may be the last Republican President, but it will be because the RINOs destroyed every resemblance of republicanism
As Sundance pointed out, Mitch prefers to be minority leader. It’s where he thrives.
It really seems that there is no valid Republican Party in Colorado anymore.
“According to media reports,
McConnell took a ‘whip of the Senate’ regarding witness testimony and does not currently have enough republican votes”
And
According to media reports
“Trump has no chance of winning the election”
Do you truly believe that a two-thirds majority would vote for conviction? Right now, my tear-stained belief is that won’t happen…it can’t happen.
No, but here it’s what I think it could happen. A few sacrificial lambs/RINOs could switch party and give Schummer control.
There won’t be a conviction, but dragging this process out any longer than needed is allowing unnecessary punishment to us, POTUS and the constitution.
First, it’s a good idea for Mitch to have questioning alternate between R’s & D’s, if for no other reason than to not allow the networks (looking at you Fox) to only show the 8 hours of dimms questioning and cut away from Republican questions like they have during the counsel presentations.
I can appreciate that Mitch is probably trying to use a velvet glove with Collins and Murkowski right now, but if after the two days of questioning they still want witnesses, then he has to drop the hammer on them. If not, he failed as a leader.
This isn’t hard, as SD and many others have laid out. To vote for anything other than acquital at this point is making a mockery of the constitution and the Senate.
What hammer?
He has very little leverage.
For those of you with any doubt about what a dirty, filthy, vicious scum bag Mitch is, just look at how he treats conservatives. He is as vicious as Pelosi. Race card and all. He funds attacks against conservatives.
But when it comes to Democrats he plays dumb and nice and classy. That’s not who he is.
It’s a game. He sides with Democrats but need to get re-elected as a Republican so they(uniparty) can keep winning.
He needs his position, he needs us to believe she is just dumb and weak and a Republican.
“But when it comes to Democrats he plays dumb and nice and classy. That’s not who he is.“
Do you think Merrick Garland agrees with you?
I never thought we would get to this point in our Republic. I BELIEVE IT IS TIME… to stop a potential civil war by illegally removing the president of the United States thru a bill of Attainder.
IMO it is now time for PDT to declare Martial Law. And arrest the coup plotters.
Welp! It looks like it’s safe to say…if Bolton testifies…he’s gonna be one lying MFer! How do I know that? Cause he said so!
By alternating questioning it gives the LSM lots of time to cut to commercials when Rs speak.
In my opinion, the four senators will be the cause of the death of the GOP. Certainly will stop many of the donations to any of their campaigns. In effect, they are giving control of the Senate to the Democrats. Yet they hung together on judicial appointments; difficult to figure that out. I keep telling my wife there are too many votes to remove Trump; but I am thinking that could happen. If so, it is the end of the party for me. A third party may be needed as these two are not working for the common good of the people; only for themselves.
I refuse to accept that Republican senators are stupid. Obviously they, like us, can see how and why the House used this process; yet they are willing to allow it. It makes no sense unless we accept there are GOP senators in alignment with the usurpation plans of the Democrats. — SD
It makes sense if you consider pretty much all of them wanted to find a reason to oust PT45, but he’s too clean, so they want a lynching. That’s what it was/is always about; how dare this political outsider put America back on her historical constitutional path and cut the pigs’ $ off, can’t fire him so lets lynch him! Find him guilty of our fabricated BS! Anything to shut him up so he’ll stop outing our corruption.
If they vote for witnesses, then this travesty stretches into April or even May.
Which traps ALL Senators running for re-election.
Including one Susan Collins, who will be in a tight race in Maine.
Perhaps she might consider if sticking it to Trump one more time is worth being unable to campaign while her Dem opponent can 🙂
Senators? Senators? Likely a handful of key saboteurs.
Sybil Romney
Cox
Its Taco Tuesday, I can’t come up with red headed stepchildren 3 & 4.
Romney, a Billionaire, who feels one-upped by Trump, and very likely feels morally superior. Not used to losing. And what other Mormon Billionaire or even over-50 Millionaire would ever think about boxing a former heavyweight champ? And shirtless at that.
Susan Collins sounded (as) sincere (as any of them can manage) re. her (correct) vote on Justice Kavanaugh. Did she really have to wrestle with that one, or does she just feel she has to APPEAR “torn and conscience-stricken” to placate her New England constituents?
There’s a lot of posturing going on. Does Mitt Romney really think he can get re-elected in Utah if he votes (or maneuvers) to remove a successful, popular Republican president? Does he plan to move back to Massachusetts?
Remember, most Democrat “witnesses” never actually “witnessed” anything, and they’d now be appearing in a forum where a White House attorney could presumably stand up and say “Objection, Mr. Chief Justice, inadmissable as hearsay and opinion.”
At that point, what “witnesses” do Schumer and Romney have who could swing 18 to 20 Republican votes? (Or, if Manchin and Sinema and other red-state Democrats are lining up to acquit out of simple self-preservation, should we make that 20 or 24 or more?)
I understand the terrible precedent Senate witnesses could set. But i’m trying to envision how this would work. I can’t believe the Taiwan Turtle or “Yesterday it was a tax, today it’s not” Roberts would allow the optics of permitting “some more Democrat witnesses, ONLY.”
If they allow “one each,” are the Democrats dumb enough (I know that’s a very low bar) to call Bolton without knowing exactly what he’s going to say? He could say “The Times got it all wrong” — either because it’s true, or because he’s thinking of his future employability. What if he (or the White House) asserts executive privilege (there couldn’t be a better test case than a White House NATIONAL SECURITY adviser) and asks for an expedited ruling from the Supreme Court to bar his appearance? (Trump has been fully cooperating with these a-holes for THREE YEARS; surely he’s allowed to show some spine at SOME point.) Does it go to an 8-member court with Roberts recused? How long does THAT take?
I doubt Cipillone & Sekulow call Hunter Biden as their sole witness. He’s a space cadet who lies to get out of paying child support, claiming he’s broke when he made millions last year and he’s driving around in a new Porsche. He’s got about as much credibility as that Mafia don who used to show up in his pajamas. What if Hunter says “Thanks for inviting me here today; I respectfully invoke my Fifth Amendment right to not answer any questions”?
For that matter, “one witness apiece” would be pretty weird. Five witnesses apiece? How would Cipillone & Sekulow prioritize a list of five? “Intelligence” Inspector General Atkinson? Eric Ciaramella? Adam Schiff UNDER OATH? President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Ukraine? Former chief of staff to the U.S. Attorney Genera Mark Levin? Former federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani, reading a two-hour opening statement — with big charts — on “Corruption in the Ukraine”? Even the Vindman twins would be interesting: “Captain Vindman, before you depart for your new posting, guarding that really important mess hall on Guam, could you explain to us why you think the President of the United States has to follow the direction of some cabal of unelected bureaucrats when it comes to foreign policy. Did you leak details of his phone call with President Zelensky to CIA operative Eric Ciaramella? Do you know what the penalty is for leaking classified information from the White House?”
Remember, the White House team already gets to eliminate all “hearsay and otherwise inadmissable” stuff from the House file — which could take a couple of butchers with really big meat cleavers. Where would Schumer and his new pals Romney and Murkowski FIND five Democrat “witnesses” to offer anything but inadmissable opinion and hearsay? In exchange for which they’re going to allow the White House lawyers to conduct a week-long seminar on Ukrainian corruption, including naming EVERY U.S. SENATOR WHOSE FAMILY GOT RICH ON UKRAINIAN LOOT? (“Hey, we’d rather not have, but if you insist . . .”)
And finally, “OK, guys: To be fair, I’m thinking maybe eight witnesses for each side, call it another five weeks, and that’s after allowing two weeks for scheduling, I believe that takes us through the end of March. Too bad about some of you folks missing those presidential primaries . . .”
— V.S.
