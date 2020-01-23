Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Trade and Next U.S. Focus on Europe – “I’ve Seen a Little Bit of a Sense of Panic Amid Some Europeans”….

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, says the USMCA positions the U.S. to begin focusing on a new trade agreement with Europe and others. Secretary Ross notes the administration initiates the EU from a position that talks will be successful. It is only if talks are not successful that Europe has to worry about tariffs. Too funny:

…”Frankly, I’ve seen a little bit of a sense of panic among some of the Europeans, because they know that with us solidifying both the USMCA and China ‘phase-one’ we’re in much stronger negotiating position than we’ve ever been”…

  1. wodiej says:
    January 23, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Good, they should be scared. The mooching is over.

  2. littleanniefannie says:
    January 23, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    I only hope they don’t do something stupid with this impeachment.

  4. Perot Conservative says:
    January 23, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    We called it months ago. Fun times.

  5. Psycho Monkee says:
    January 23, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    CTH is intellectually stimulating and addictive. As Perot affirms, SD lays out the logic and invites us in way ahead of the crowd. It’s calming. Thus, bogus LSM headlines are brushed off quickly; cuz we understand the truth.

