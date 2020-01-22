Zeldin, Jordan, Ratcliffe and Meadows Debunk Media Spin…

Unfortunately, one of the necessities of this ridiculous impeachment effort is to have fact-based advocates who can debunk impeachment lies before the narrative engineers (media) has a cycle to run with them. That’s one of the reasons why Lee Zeldin, Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe and Mark Meadows are so important.

In this quick media briefing, the truth tellers quickly debunk the narrative (story) being spun within the upper chamber by Adam Schiff’s lying House Managers. John Ratcliffe hones-in on the timeline and rattles-off the dates as an experienced litigator. WATCH: