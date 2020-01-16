Senate Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement with 89-10 Vote…

In advance of the Senate beginning the impeachment trial of President Trump, the upper chamber ratified the USMCA trade agreement with an 89-10 vote. The agreement now moves to the White House where President Trump will sign it.
The final ratification is the result of two-years worth of renegotiated trade reform, and the outcome gained bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The only republican senator who voted against the deal was Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania who is concerned the USMCA will weaken the position of Wall Street multinationals.
Nine democrat senators did not support the agreement because there wasn’t enough verbiage to support their climate change priorities, and the USMCA does not align with the Paris Climate Accord. [Vote Tally Here]
USMCA gives American producers better access to Canadian dairy markets, and creates a cornerstone for a revitalized U.S. manufacturing base. The deal has much more strict rules of origination for the auto-sector with 75% of parts and materials must be made in north America. Combined with the requirement that 40% of those industrial parts must come from plants where workers make a minimum of $16/hr, the U.S. auto-industry will gain significant benefits.
USMCA closes the loophole where imported manufactured goods were delivered into Mexico and Canada, assembled, and then shipped into the U.S. market. The agreement requires the creation of the goods in North America in order to avoid tariffs.
Other major changes include modernized rules for digital trade and enhanced copyright protections for intellectual property. The economic gains from the agreement will be felt over many years as manufacturers now have a concrete way to estimate the total cost of production in North America as compared to Asia. The initial estimates highlight GDP gains around .35% with an additional 176,000 jobs for American manufacturing workers.
Mexico has already ratified the agreement and with U.S. ratification the deal is now only waiting on ratification within Canada before it goes into full effect.
Justin Trudeau is an idiot — just saying…
Will Canadians be coming to the US as economic refugees?
Canadians will quite likely be coming to the US as refugees. The huge number of muslims imported by Justin Trudeau will soon be taking over the country and throwing them out.
Yes we shouldnt wait until there is a problem on the northern border. Lets start building the wall there now while nobody is looking.
This is the plan.They will take the country without firing a shot.
Can true patriots come to the USA as Patriotic Refugees? Can’t stand Justine, telling everyone I can, how I detest it.
You meant Justine Trudeau?
Is Toomey principled or just stupid? His NO vote was not going to save anything. So why expose yourself like that? Why be the turd in the punch bowl. You are now on Trumps poop list and you did not sink the vote. You simply took off your mask and exposed yourself. You are a Wall Street tool and your vote did not matter or effect anything
Well this is what he said as to why he opposed the USMCA if interested.
https://www.toomey.senate.gov/?p=news&id=2554
Paragraph 7. Looks like Big Pharma got to him. All the rest in the Op-Ed is gobbledegook.
How about stupid…and conniving!
I read earlier today that Toomey – who did oppose USMCA – actually didn’t vote either way on it due to some kind of illness or emergency in his family. But I can’t find the source for that now and google doesn’t return any hits on any such story.
::shrug emoji::
Maybe you are thinking of Inhofe? Another Treeper posted he did not vote because of a family illness.
That could be it, yes.
The Republican Senator from Oklahoma is the Senator you’re thinking of. Toomey voted against it.
You’re exactly right. Thanks.
Actually, Toomey is neither.
Toomey is thinking out loud about running for governor of PA, rather than running for Senate.
But to cover all his bases, Toomey voted for his absolutely certain position as a lobbyist, should Toomey lose no matter for which office he runs.
Always follow the Golden Rule when analyzing politicians actions, Pedro – follow the money trail to their wallet.
So true, CL. But he does have precious taste in sockage, so there’s that.
KAGA!
Keep America Great Always ?
They always under estimate these deals. I think we get a much bigger boost than .35%, only because the negative impact of NAFTA was severely missed and those jobs and loss GDP has to come back in a major way with USMCA and Phase 1 China. If I had to guess, I would say these two deals together make up about 1.5% to 2% GDP growth.
Voting Nay: Toomey What a joke
Booker (D-NJ)
Gillibrand (D-NY)
Harris (D-CA)
Markey (D-MA)
Reed (D-RI)
Sanders (I-VT)
Schatz (D-HI)
Schumer (D-NY)
Toomey (R-PA)
Whitehouse (D-RI)
Not Voting – 1
Inhofe (R-OK)
A great collection of DA’s from the northeast….as usual…must be in the water system.
4 Presidential Candidates in Booker, Gillibrand, Harris, and Sanders.
Chuck Schumer.
Toomey not giving af and milking his Wall Street pipeline.
3 Senators from Rhode Island & New England.
1 from Hawaii.
& Inhofe from Oklahoma not voting.
Sounds like an amazing deal for the AMERICAN people.
Inhofe has a family medical emergency. He missed the trial swearing in, but will take the oath on Tuesday.
The list of proud Communists !
Schumer’s ‘pack of thieves’… all Communists
Toomey is definitely part of the Republican Squad (Bongino) joining Romney, Murkowski, Collins Tier 1. There are others that come in at other levels. These clowns are consistently against PDJT.
Toomey just signed his death warrant for any hope of a re-election! I sure hope his competition is not Connor Lamb, another a**hole! Even that pinhead Casey voted for it!
I’m here in PA. I once thought 2Me was an honest conservative.
Today I view him as being less than a turd in Jeb Bush’s latrine.
SPIT!
Toomey needs to be removed and replaced. Voting any to show your paymasters you are still in their club is a slap in the face to your constituents!
Having paymasters at all is a slap in the face of America.
Correct you are, see who his real masters are. https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/contributors?cid=N00001489&cycle=CAREER
Awesome. Pelosi bogged this down for nothing.
Analyst Alan Tonelson questions why the tariff penalty is only 2% if the goal is to ramp up manufacturing, and figures some Asian exporters will absorb the added costs.
I’m hoping lower energy prices, stability, local access, increased local content reqs, and minimal transportation costs create a cumulative effect to catapult our manufacturing.
Where is Inhofe? Is his health ok? Conservative stalwart, I hope we don’t have to defend his seat….
It seems there is a family medical situation and he’s in Oklahoma.
This long delay is simply because Nancy hates Trump. Their political strategy to hinder and remove Trump also says they reject all the good he has done for America.
Not for nothing,so she could get the impeachment farce in the headlines to take momentum from trade successes.
Go back and look at steel and aluminum tariffs and re-assess your 2% citation.
Waiting for Justine is going to be tedious. He’ll use this moment to draw attention to himself, as usual.
Him and his fake eyebrows….oh, also his sparkling socks.
(I couldn’t resist–sorry for the distraction, I’ll move along now)
It’ll be up to Great, Great, Great, Great-Grandma Nasty Peelosi to let Justine put USMCA up for the ratification. Like Nasty, Justine doesn’t care about the Canadians, only about Cubans. (Again, I couldn’t resist…. having too much fun winning for USMCA and Phase 1 China deal)
I am ashamed to admit that Toomey is my senator and I voted for him in 2016. No choice really as he was running against empty skirt Katie McGinty who was even worse. Toomey is a real tool — owned by Club for Growth and the Wall Street establishment. I hope he can be primaried in 2022.
Choomer.
Promises Made….Promises Kept
Time for Pat Toomey to be voted out of office.
Better find someone to run against him.
I’ve never posted here before, but read often, in awe and admiration. Nonetheless, I’m deeply disturbed by elements in the USMCA that are not being talked about. I’m a huge Trump supporter, want great trade deals, etc.
Still, there are elements, reportedly, in the treaty that take away rights in a HUGE way. I and many friends have been writing senators and the President. I guess it didn’t help.
Don’t be “judging” the author of this article without listening to his reasoning. He’s telling it like it is: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/if-passed-usmca-bigger-threat-america-russia-china-iran-combined-will-be-end-america
This writer is not the only source of identical information.
Others have researched and have the same views. The USMCA treaty is very long, but MUST be READ! Here are a few of the disturbing elements:
The USMCA will:
Take our sovereignty,
Override our Constitution,
Circumvent our Congress,
Take jurisdiction over our Courts
Establish a Single Energy Grid for Canada, Mexico and the US run by the UN
Establish Open Immigration among the 3 countries
Climate Change regulations & taxes will be implemented
Effectively make us a member state of the globalists run North American Union
Welcome Trudy!
He’s just parroting word for word what I’ve seen from other alarmists, and he doesn’t show a line from the treaty to support his “conclusions”.
I’m more than willing to pay attention to people who quote from the agreement, and tell us what is wrong with what they find. This guy is not one of those people.
Welcome Trudy.
I am not buying it. Sundance has been all over this like white on rice. No way Ross, Lighthizer, or Mnuchin let that kind of garbage in a new Trump approved trade treaty.
Thank God the people voted in 2016 for the highly successful billionaire business man, Donald J. Trump. His performance regarding the economy has been nothing short but spectacular.
Not only did he secure a great tax reduction plan, and allowing international corps. to repatriate and create manufacturing jobs, expand job growth and reduce unemployment to historic levels, but he also secure trade agreements with S. Korea, Japan, China, Canada, and Mexico.
He already is working with the U.K., and once Brexit is complete, will secure a new trade with them. That only leaves the EU, and he will pressure them with new tariffs if they fail to capitulate.
Trump has already proven by his deeds he is one of, if not the most successful President the U.S. has ever had, and deserves another term by the people to continue this amazing prosperity.
Well, the Swamp stalled this for a looooong time, but good it’s finally done. It’s a shame how bought off the Congress is, that something that’s a clear positive for the country’s economy can be blocked for so long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The bill should be brought by motorcade to the White House, after it is marched through the Capitol building by Mick Mulvaney, Rudy Giuliani and Don McGhan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOVE this!
And a coupled of times around the block at the US Chamber of Commerce offices.
“ Because it doesn’t address climate change, the greatest threat facing our planet.” Chuck, apparently you haven’t seen the movie “Mars Attacks”.
Nor has he looked in the mirror. Or at the communist, kleptocrat, globalist, tyrannical, low IQ sea of Democrat seditionists surrounding him.
He’s called Cryin’ Chuck for a reason…always whiny about everything good.
It’s the Democrats’ tears that is causing the water to rise-Ha
Unbelievable. Schmuck…my Senator. Spit.
So Chinese buy whatever they want and own 100% of it in the US without “non tariff” barriers but that’s impossible with business or real estate or any other asset in China.
There’s some sort of self loathing gene in the US that’s very strange
So Toomey (PA) voted ‘no.’
Bye, Senator Toomey, you piece of navel lint.
Toomey (D-PA) is in dire need of a recall…
What is wrong with those two republical senators and in fact all 10 ? The deal is good for american people, keep politics aside. it is hard to reach such deal and trump did negotiate a winning deal. Such a pathetic note.
What’s a voter to do?
I am so ashamed.
At least Casey, perhaps the dumbest member of the Senate, had the good sense to vote for it.
Pat Toomey is Tom Donahue’s stooge. When Wall Street says jump, Toomey says how high. He has stabbed PDJT in the back before.
PA was one of the states most decimated under NAFTA. Some areas will never recover. Pennsylvanians will massacre Toomey at the polls for this flagrant betrayal. And then he will slither back to his Wall Street masters for reassignment.
I would not be surprised if he doesn’t run in 2022. He is probably looking to return to Wall Street. The inept GOP establishment in PA better start looking NOW for a replacement.
Schumer and Gillibrand voted against USMCA because AOC did.
I was wondering if anyone knows of the details of the agreement. The walk away group I meet with (even though I walked away many years ago, it’s the only pro-Trump group here and I am enjoying it) said that there was some not so good stuff in that agreement like the UN having some kind of role in our country, and that it would be like the European Union, etc. I don’t know where the info is coming from. I knew nothing about that. Does anyone know?
Hi, Little Flower! I posted a link earlier, which elaborates on some of the concerns. Deep researchers have dug into the USMCA and find things that I believe have been hidden from President Trump. Why do you think the Dems are voting for something Trump WANTS?!
This treaty is hugely LONG. Please read this link, even though the author is not Sundance — the info is legit: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/if-passed-usmca-bigger-threat-america-russia-china-iran-combined-will-be-end-america
Trudy what info there was one short paragraph at the end of the article that mentions the USMCA. other than that he goes on a rather long rant about just about every other trade agreement from the past 40 or 50 years and how terrible and bad they were and are. We have all known this since their inception. What he dosen’t do is speak to anything specifically in it’s relation or inclusion in the USMCA. What a waste of time unless you’re dying to hear how he saved his town and what a expert he is about international trade. Legit hardly.
Toomey = Wall St + CofC
Globalcoolingwarmingclimatechangepolarbeardrowningpeguinsheatstroke is a Relgion to those people. They even canonized a saint- a 16(17?) year old retard named Greta. These JackWads are not fit to lead a flea circus. LoonyToomey? I hope PDJT doesn’t campaign for that turd.
If Trudy knows what’s good for him, he’ll sign it.
Toomey doesn’t give a rats ass about the people he purports to serve. He is a trure multi-nationalist which I guess in a perfect utopian world he must live in is ok. One where all people and countries compete equally with access to each others markets. However the rest of us live in the imperfect real world where europe operates under trade policies implemented during the Marshall plan designed to benifit their economies at our expense. China manipulates it’s currencies, uses forced transfer of technology and forced labor crippling all true competitors. Mexico and Canada both have abused NAFTA as a means for foreign companies to skirt tariffs and shift more assembly jobs outside the US.
He is either a globalist zealot or delusional quite possibly both but any pretense that he is acting on behalf of the American people is laughable. Get real Senator Toomey enjoy your last term in office from now on there will be consequences for your self serving actions and lack of support for POTUS TRUMP2020
