Senate Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement with 89-10 Vote…

Posted on January 16, 2020 by

In advance of the Senate beginning the impeachment trial of President Trump, the upper chamber ratified the USMCA trade agreement with an 89-10 vote.  The agreement now moves to the White House where President Trump will sign it.

The final ratification is the result of two-years worth of renegotiated trade reform, and the outcome gained bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.  The only republican senator who voted against the deal was Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania who is concerned the USMCA will weaken the position of Wall Street multinationals.

Nine democrat senators did not support the agreement because there wasn’t enough verbiage to support their climate change priorities, and the USMCA does not align with the Paris Climate Accord.  [Vote Tally Here]

USMCA gives American producers better access to Canadian dairy markets, and creates a cornerstone for a revitalized U.S. manufacturing base.  The deal has much more strict rules of origination for the auto-sector with 75% of parts and materials must be made in north America.  Combined with the requirement that 40% of those industrial parts must come from plants where workers make a minimum of $16/hr, the U.S. auto-industry will gain significant benefits.

USMCA closes the loophole where imported manufactured goods were delivered into Mexico and Canada, assembled, and then shipped into the U.S. market.  The agreement requires the creation of the goods in North America in order to avoid tariffs.

Other major changes include modernized rules for digital trade and enhanced copyright protections for intellectual property.   The economic gains from the agreement will be felt over many years as manufacturers now have a concrete way to estimate the total cost of production in North America as compared to Asia.  The initial estimates highlight GDP gains around .35% with an additional 176,000 jobs for American manufacturing workers.

Mexico has already ratified the agreement and with U.S. ratification the deal is now only waiting on ratification within Canada before it goes into full effect.

 

75 Responses to Senate Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement with 89-10 Vote…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Justin Trudeau is an idiot — just saying…

    Reply
  3. 1footballguru says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    They always under estimate these deals. I think we get a much bigger boost than .35%, only because the negative impact of NAFTA was severely missed and those jobs and loss GDP has to come back in a major way with USMCA and Phase 1 China. If I had to guess, I would say these two deals together make up about 1.5% to 2% GDP growth.

    Reply
  4. MR52 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Voting Nay: Toomey What a joke

    Booker (D-NJ)
    Gillibrand (D-NY)
    Harris (D-CA)
    Markey (D-MA)
    Reed (D-RI)
    Sanders (I-VT)
    Schatz (D-HI)
    Schumer (D-NY)
    Toomey (R-PA)
    Whitehouse (D-RI)

    Not Voting – 1
    Inhofe (R-OK)

    Reply
  5. fanbeav says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Toomey needs to be removed and replaced. Voting any to show your paymasters you are still in their club is a slap in the face to your constituents!

    Reply
  6. Perot Conservative says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Awesome. Pelosi bogged this down for nothing.

    Analyst Alan Tonelson questions why the tariff penalty is only 2% if the goal is to ramp up manufacturing, and figures some Asian exporters will absorb the added costs.

    I’m hoping lower energy prices, stability, local access, increased local content reqs, and minimal transportation costs create a cumulative effect to catapult our manufacturing.

    Reply
  7. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Waiting for Justine is going to be tedious. He’ll use this moment to draw attention to himself, as usual.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 16, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      Him and his fake eyebrows….oh, also his sparkling socks.
      (I couldn’t resist–sorry for the distraction, I’ll move along now)

      It’ll be up to Great, Great, Great, Great-Grandma Nasty Peelosi to let Justine put USMCA up for the ratification. Like Nasty, Justine doesn’t care about the Canadians, only about Cubans. (Again, I couldn’t resist…. having too much fun winning for USMCA and Phase 1 China deal)

      Reply
  8. Crewdog 52. says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    I am ashamed to admit that Toomey is my senator and I voted for him in 2016. No choice really as he was running against empty skirt Katie McGinty who was even worse. Toomey is a real tool — owned by Club for Growth and the Wall Street establishment. I hope he can be primaried in 2022.

    Reply
  9. Reserved55 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Choomer.

    Reply
  10. booger71 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Promises Made….Promises Kept

    Reply
  11. Ozark says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Time for Pat Toomey to be voted out of office.

    Reply
  12. trudy2015 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    I’ve never posted here before, but read often, in awe and admiration. Nonetheless, I’m deeply disturbed by elements in the USMCA that are not being talked about. I’m a huge Trump supporter, want great trade deals, etc.

    Still, there are elements, reportedly, in the treaty that take away rights in a HUGE way. I and many friends have been writing senators and the President. I guess it didn’t help.

    Don’t be “judging” the author of this article without listening to his reasoning. He’s telling it like it is: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/if-passed-usmca-bigger-threat-america-russia-china-iran-combined-will-be-end-america

    This writer is not the only source of identical information.

    Others have researched and have the same views. The USMCA treaty is very long, but MUST be READ! Here are a few of the disturbing elements:

    The USMCA will:
    Take our sovereignty,
    Override our Constitution,
    Circumvent our Congress,
    Take jurisdiction over our Courts
    Establish a Single Energy Grid for Canada, Mexico and the US run by the UN
    Establish Open Immigration among the 3 countries
    Climate Change regulations & taxes will be implemented
    Effectively make us a member state of the globalists run North American Union

    Reply
    • WeeWeed says:
      January 16, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      Welcome Trudy!

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 16, 2020 at 5:52 pm

      He’s just parroting word for word what I’ve seen from other alarmists, and he doesn’t show a line from the treaty to support his “conclusions”.

      I’m more than willing to pay attention to people who quote from the agreement, and tell us what is wrong with what they find. This guy is not one of those people.

      Reply
    • willthesuevi says:
      January 16, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      Welcome Trudy.

      I am not buying it. Sundance has been all over this like white on rice. No way Ross, Lighthizer, or Mnuchin let that kind of garbage in a new Trump approved trade treaty.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Tom Hansen says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Thank God the people voted in 2016 for the highly successful billionaire business man, Donald J. Trump. His performance regarding the economy has been nothing short but spectacular.

    Not only did he secure a great tax reduction plan, and allowing international corps. to repatriate and create manufacturing jobs, expand job growth and reduce unemployment to historic levels, but he also secure trade agreements with S. Korea, Japan, China, Canada, and Mexico.

    He already is working with the U.K., and once Brexit is complete, will secure a new trade with them. That only leaves the EU, and he will pressure them with new tariffs if they fail to capitulate.

    Trump has already proven by his deeds he is one of, if not the most successful President the U.S. has ever had, and deserves another term by the people to continue this amazing prosperity.

    Reply
  14. railer says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Well, the Swamp stalled this for a looooong time, but good it’s finally done. It’s a shame how bought off the Congress is, that something that’s a clear positive for the country’s economy can be blocked for so long.

    I’d really like to flush Toomey, too. These Club for Growth guys are a menace, and I once thought they were good too, silly me.

    Reply
  15. The Boss says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    The bill should be brought by motorcade to the White House, after it is marched through the Capitol building by Mick Mulvaney, Rudy Giuliani and Don McGhan.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Dora says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Reply
  17. MNBV says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    So Chinese buy whatever they want and own 100% of it in the US without “non tariff” barriers but that’s impossible with business or real estate or any other asset in China.
    There’s some sort of self loathing gene in the US that’s very strange

    Reply
  18. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 16, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    So Toomey (PA) voted ‘no.’

    Bye, Senator Toomey, you piece of navel lint.

    Reply
  19. Benedict Comey says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Toomey (D-PA) is in dire need of a recall…

    Reply
  20. JImmy says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    What is wrong with those two republical senators and in fact all 10 ? The deal is good for american people, keep politics aside. it is hard to reach such deal and trump did negotiate a winning deal. Such a pathetic note.

    Reply
  21. lansdalechip says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    What’s a voter to do?
    One of my US Senators is a declared democrat: the other’s a RINO. Yup. Senator Toomey.
    I am so ashamed.

    Reply
    • oldersoul says:
      January 16, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      At least Casey, perhaps the dumbest member of the Senate, had the good sense to vote for it.

      Pat Toomey is Tom Donahue’s stooge. When Wall Street says jump, Toomey says how high. He has stabbed PDJT in the back before.

      PA was one of the states most decimated under NAFTA. Some areas will never recover. Pennsylvanians will massacre Toomey at the polls for this flagrant betrayal. And then he will slither back to his Wall Street masters for reassignment.

      Reply
      • Crewdog 52. says:
        January 16, 2020 at 6:31 pm

        I would not be surprised if he doesn’t run in 2022. He is probably looking to return to Wall Street. The inept GOP establishment in PA better start looking NOW for a replacement.

        Like

        Reply
  22. MLK says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Schumer and Gillibrand voted against USMCA because AOC did.

    Liked by 1 person

  23. littleflower481 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    I was wondering if anyone knows of the details of the agreement. The walk away group I meet with (even though I walked away many years ago, it’s the only pro-Trump group here and I am enjoying it) said that there was some not so good stuff in that agreement like the UN having some kind of role in our country, and that it would be like the European Union, etc. I don’t know where the info is coming from. I knew nothing about that. Does anyone know?

    Reply
    • trudy2015 says:
      January 16, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      Hi, Little Flower! I posted a link earlier, which elaborates on some of the concerns. Deep researchers have dug into the USMCA and find things that I believe have been hidden from President Trump. Why do you think the Dems are voting for something Trump WANTS?!

      This treaty is hugely LONG. Please read this link, even though the author is not Sundance — the info is legit: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/if-passed-usmca-bigger-threat-america-russia-china-iran-combined-will-be-end-america

      Reply
      • Mike Carrasco says:
        January 16, 2020 at 6:17 pm

        Trudy what info there was one short paragraph at the end of the article that mentions the USMCA. other than that he goes on a rather long rant about just about every other trade agreement from the past 40 or 50 years and how terrible and bad they were and are. We have all known this since their inception. What he dosen’t do is speak to anything specifically in it’s relation or inclusion in the USMCA. What a waste of time unless you’re dying to hear how he saved his town and what a expert he is about international trade. Legit hardly.

        Reply
  24. littleanniefannie says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Toomey = Wall St + CofC

    Reply
  25. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Globalcoolingwarmingclimatechangepolarbeardrowningpeguinsheatstroke is a Relgion to those people. They even canonized a saint- a 16(17?) year old retard named Greta. These JackWads are not fit to lead a flea circus. LoonyToomey? I hope PDJT doesn’t campaign for that turd.

    Reply
  26. Broc Smith says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    If Trudy knows what’s good for him, he’ll sign it.

    Reply
  27. Mike Carrasco says:
    January 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Toomey doesn’t give a rats ass about the people he purports to serve. He is a trure multi-nationalist which I guess in a perfect utopian world he must live in is ok. One where all people and countries compete equally with access to each others markets. However the rest of us live in the imperfect real world where europe operates under trade policies implemented during the Marshall plan designed to benifit their economies at our expense. China manipulates it’s currencies, uses forced transfer of technology and forced labor crippling all true competitors. Mexico and Canada both have abused NAFTA as a means for foreign companies to skirt tariffs and shift more assembly jobs outside the US.

    He is either a globalist zealot or delusional quite possibly both but any pretense that he is acting on behalf of the American people is laughable. Get real Senator Toomey enjoy your last term in office from now on there will be consequences for your self serving actions and lack of support for POTUS TRUMP2020

    Reply

