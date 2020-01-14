House Scheme Unfolds – Adam Schiff Transmits “New Evidence” to Nadler…

Yesterday’s ridiculous, albeit proactive, New York Times narrative about Russians hacking Burisma now makes sense. Today the Lawfare team (Mary McCord et al) within Adam Schiff’s impeachment crew send additional files of evidence (pdf below) to be included in the impeachment articles constructed by HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler.
It is all coordinated. The “new evidence” relates to information turned over by Lev Parnas, an SDNY indicted former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. The Lawfare purpose is to bolster their premise that President Trump was trying to force Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s corrupt activity around the Ukrainian company Burisma.
The Lawfare crew behind Schiff waited until the last minute to push the new “evidence” because they didn’t want republicans to deconstruct it during the impeachment evidence gathering phase. Aditionally, the Lawfare crew anticipate a Trump impeachment defense surrounding actual evidence of the Biden corruption, which makes the Trump request to Zelensky valid.
So the proactive democrat strategy was/is to use the New York Times presentation of Russia hacking Burisma to negate the provenance of the evidence against the Bidens. In essence, to cast doubt upon any documents that would show Joe and Hunter Biden participating in an actual influence and money-laundering scheme.
Here’s the letter and documentary evidence from Adam Schiff (House Link Here):
.
The SDNY created legal leverage upon Lev Parnas using the familiar strategy of charging “FARA violations”, as noted in the background of the House explanation.
The purpose was/is to extract anything from Parnas that could be twisted or construed to show evidence that Rudy Giuliani was working on behalf of President Trump to pressure Ukraine into investigating Burisma, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
To counter any evidence that would highlight the truth that Hunter and Joe Biden were indeed participating in a pay-to-play influence and money laundering scheme for personal financial benefit, the same democrat operatives created a 2020 Russian ‘hacking claim’ using former Crowdstrike employee Blake Darché and his colleague Oren Falkowitz.
NYT – […] The hackers fooled some of them into handing over their login credentials, and managed to get inside one of Burisma’s servers, Area 1 said.
“The attacks were successful,” said Oren Falkowitz, a co-founder of Area 1, who previously served at the National Security Agency. Mr. Falkowitz’s firm maintains a network of sensors on web servers around the globe — many known to be used by state-sponsored hackers — which gives the firm a front-row seat to phishing attacks, and allows them to block attacks on their customers. (link)
Blake Darche’ and Oren Falkowitz formed a new cyber-security company named “Area-1 Security”. It is analysis from this group that the New York Times uses to push the Russia hacking of Burisma narrative. It’s all the same players, just switching around the subject.
- The 2016 Lawfare group is now 2020’s Just Security;
- the 2016 CrowdStrike group is now 2020’s Area-1 Security;
- and the 2016 Russia DNC hack is now the 2020 Russia Burisma hack…
It’s the same players, the same story, the same approach.
Go deep on Oleg Falkowitz and Oren Falkowitz HERE
In February 2008, Oleg Falkowitz was hired as the Iran Mission Manager and Special Assistant For Policy and Cybersecurity at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
In February 2009, Oleg Falkowitz left his position at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
In August 2010, Oleg Falkowitz was hired as Director of Technology and Data Science Program (J2 — Intelligence) at the United States Cyber Command.
In July 2012, Oleg Falkowitz left his position at both the United States Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.
The same month, Oren Falkowitz co-founded the organisation sqrrl and became the Chief Executive Officer.
In January 2013, Falkowitz left his position at sqrrl.
In November 2013, Oren Falkowitz, Blake Darché and Phil Syme founded the organisation Area 1 Security.
Blake Darché published the article “Once a Target, Always a Target” in Medium, which was about “Cozy Bear”.
Between July 17–19, 2017, Oren Falkowitz, John Brennan, Andrea Mitchell and David Sanger attended the Fortune Brainstorm Tech Conference in Aspen, CO.
Question: Does the Defense get to cross examine new witnesses. I put my money on President Trump’s team. Anyone who thinks that his team has been idle is very much mistaken, they finally get to have a say.
My theory is that he wanted to get impeached, and knew that losing the House allows him to disclose EVERYTHING as a defense, in a trial, under oath, subject to perjury, knowing that the press will be covering it live, to the whole world.
That’s why Rudy is bullet-proof on any allegations of wrong-doing, because he was acting as a lawyer, representing a client (not the Office of the President, or as a government employee of the President, but the man himself, the defendant Donald J Trump, not PDJT), who is allowed to lawfully search for any exculpatory information, and can get their own subpoenas.
But he really wanted to wait and drag it out closer to the election. But this way will work, too.
First they leak to the press that Burisma is hacked by Russia. Next they gather up all the news stories and use them to get surveillance authority. Then they spy. Expect that Giuliani and anyone close to President Trump are under surveillance, lawyer client privilege be damned. Also newsflash Flynn withdraws guilty plea Go Sydney yay!
I’m still of the opinion that what you describe is how Schiff got those phone records. FISA warrant.
I think step 1 was actually all the stories about Deep Fake technology. Which means there are pictures and/or video somewhere that they needed to counter.
This assumes people on his team are not swamp…
God be with them.
Problem for the bad guys is that people have stopped paying attention to this. Minds have already been made up. And it’s gotten too complicated for everyone else.
I think the objective is to sway just enough of the senators, to hold fast with their (shrinking) base, and to rile up a crazy tool who will do their bidding. Frightening how desperate (wild accusations) and emboldened (above the law) and empowered (embedded in media and government) they are. A dangerous combination.
All they have to do is convince enough Republican Senators who are looking for an excuse to vote against POTUS Trump. I would surmise that this will mean there will be additional witnesses called. I’m not worried that POTUS has done anything wrong but am worried about the truth and law getting twisted to give the UniParty republican senators the cover they are looking for
By not dismissing the shampeachment charges because the process and charges are unconstitutional McConnell has legitimized, by precedence, the dem House unconstitutional procedures and allowed an impeachment trial on charges that are not crimes. When POTUS wins re-election they will come after him again with the same process and procedures. The dems have nothing to lose. I have a lot of cold anger right now towards McConnell & Co. Add that to the cold anger towards Lawfarse , the dems and the MSM II feel I may spontaneously cryogenize.
None of Schiff’s BS changes these facts:
1. Biden on tape bragging he blackmailed Ukraine to stop their Burisma investigations,
2. Former Ukraine prosecutor interview by OAN’s Chanel Rio, where he says Yovanovitch asked him to stop specific ongoing investigations,
3. Witnesses who claimed Yovanovitch asked them to spy on reporters,
4. Witnesses who claimed Yovanovitch denied visa’s to Ukraine officials who wanted to warn Trump certain Ukraine persons were trying to undermine his campaign.
Finally, Ukraine itself can claim the alleged Russian hacking via phishing is untrue, and that untruth verified by their own experts, who found no data intrusions at all. Thus calling Darche and Falkowitz what they are, Damn Liars.
They aren’t just making this up as they go along. They plotted this out just like a screenwriter (or wanna be screenwriter like Schiff) would have. This is pure fiction.
Hence the need to require every politician to recite the mantra “Russia meddled in the 2016 election”.
Wait until Peter Schweizer’s book comes out which is being released January 21st.
For those who don’t know, this is going to increase Biden’s legal troubles by leaps and bounds. Peter has been investigating for a year and a half and is revealing BRAND NEW money laundering evidence he has uncovered. By FIVE of the corrupt Biden family.
The incredulous thing is when you read what the book was ranked at by Amazon before Breitbart profiled it and then what it was two days later. You will cheer and laugh out loud.
This is coming at the worst possible time for Biden and his drug addict money-washing son. Not only is it likely to blow him totally out as a candidate, it’s going to be prime material for the Trump lawyers in the impeachment trial lol. Lawfare is just going to look stupid and complicit in the coverup.
Enjoy …….
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/09/it-begins-peter-schweizer-book-set-to-upend-official-washington/
And the counterarguments will be:
Schweizer is a Russian tool.
The Russians ghost-wrote his book.
The only laundry the Bidens ever took in was the cloth kind.
That’s not the link I meant to post …… this is.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/01/12/profiles-in-corruption-hits-1-on-amazon-10-days-before-book-release/
So the Demoncrats are up to their usual dirty tricks? Leader McConnell would be wise to quickly move to dismiss the charges after the House impeachment managers present their phony case against the president.
Then let Pelosi and her comrades start over and dig up some other phantom reason to impeach. Have a feeling that the general public is tired of the crazies running the Democratic Party today harassing the president.
How does that expose anyone? Quit siding with that SNAKE, Mitch. He’s not on Trump’s side!
Romney, Collins, Murkowski, and now Portman have bought the line that the impeachment is valid and needs investigating. McConnell doesn’t have the votes to dismiss. (Romney is the Deep State RINO, of course.)
They are all Uniparty RINOs.
Senator Collins is on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
When push comes to shove at least one of those RINOs will blink and vote to dismiss. Then VP Pence can step in and get it over with. Force their hand.
As far as exposing goes, that is not the job of the Senate. That’s a job for the Department of Justice.
I heard somewhere that Pence doesn’t get a vote since it is a conflict of interest for him to cast a vote in a proceeding in which he could benefit from the outcome.
Now, why that means certain senators running for president don’t have to recuse themselves is still unclear, and what I heard may have been an opinion and not actual fact. So – grain of salt?
I am soooo sick of this ridiculous bullshit!!!! Notes with no date, written on hotel stationary, could have been written anytime by anyone…maybe even James Comey and John Brennan!!
These idiots in the Deep State think they’re so smart and always have a scheme waiting in the wings for just the right moment, but they have been revealed to those who are willing to see the truth!!
Another Crowdstrike plan to blame Russia and start the election will be interfered with in 2020.
Our team—scared of their own damn shadow…or just looking for a good excuse to find any reason to vote with the Dems during impeachment trial.
If President Trump ever plans to release the Krackin, then I’d say now is the time!!! Releasing damning documents on Shitt and team will stop this coup cold for the moment, until the Dems can regroup and come up with some other bullshit charge!!!!!
They promise to continue until he is gone. So basically our elections are over.
It’s to the point to where they LOSE supporters the more they continue this. They clearly have nothing damaging on Trump.
Why does anyone think this is going o sway anyone? They keep repeating the same story.
On an unrelated topic, I think I understand the historic amounts of money being spent by Bloomberg and Steyer. They all know they have no chance to win election, they’re just saturating the airwaves with messages meant to help state and congressional dem candidates, using their own vast fortunes.
They’re not trying to sway anyone, they’re trying to keep this in the news instead of THEIR corruption. Honestly, they’ve been on the defensive since Mueller testified. It’s all a distraction.
@freedomlover – yes, and getting a tax break at the same time. Taxes are less when spent on a presidential campaign than if they donated to the DNC or the candidates as a regular person = more bang for their buck.
Dam Russians hacked my note pad.
i been watching CRWD stock price since the IPO. interesting how it went way up then hovering at down. interesting to correlate ups and downs with news stories.
These folks are so damn childish. They should get a life.
Transparently manipulative BS, IOW same old…stuff. If in fact it’s an excuse for the inexcusably disloyal RINOs to bag in with the leftist horde (aka Democrats) and they get their “witnesses”, it won’t be the same in the Senate “trial” scenario.
The “witnesses” by all accounts have nothing to add to the lack of information given by the earlier “witnesses” in the House charade. Furthermore, unlike the House nonsense “inquiry” in the Senate the President’s legal team will be doing the cross-examination. Very likely the “witnesses” will be unable to withstand the withering blast unleashed on them. They’ll be forced to reveal their hidden agendas, the illegal actions perpetrated by their Democrat “handlers” and the schemes underlying their participation.
Furthermore the Trump team will call their own witnesses with all the ugly inconvenient (Democrat) secrets they’ll have to involuntarily reveal. Call the Senate trial a “sh!tshow”, it’s almost certainly not even an exaggeration. For such reasons a very good chance the Senate will forego a witness phase re: too much potential embarrassment for Unipartisans therein.
President Trump tweeted the other day about the Senate dismissing the House impeachment charges forthwith vs. earlier on the President saying he wanted a full trial. Leads me to think it’s a “briar patch” moment with rumors flying around that some Senate Republicans are softening and favor witnesses.
Pres Trump probably will be saying, “please, please whatever you do don’t throw me in the briar patch”. Let ’em go ahead and do it anyway, it’s making a big mistake, as usual they underestimate President Trump at their own peril.
In unrelated news Chris Christie was on tv the other day talking about how Trump should just listen to Mitch and have no witnesses. That guy is a TRAITOR. There was a lot of speculation that he was the one suggesting these RINO snakes to Trump. That wouldn’t surprise me at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Christie was never trustworthy from a Republican viewpoint and Democrat too for that matter. It’s a sorry commentary on a guy when nobody trusts him. He should go hide out now, better to cut losses rather than continue to alienate people.
Hasn’t PDJT himself tweeted that the Senate shouldn’t dignify shampeachment with a trial and just dismiss it instead? Yes, he did.
Exactly, a vote to dismiss is the best option. Going for more witnesses, ie doing the job the House was supposed to do, would only open up a can of worms. The democrats, the crooked media and their lawfare pals are hoping to drag this out.
Let the DOJ nab and prosecute all the swamprats. That’s not the Senate’s job.
I agree. This sham deserves zero consideration by the Senate.
So the plan is to handcuff POTUS with incessant impeachment articles. What are the abilities of POTUS to hamstring the HOR with similar legal filings? Also can he recess appoint an AG?
Being impeached has now evolved into
A Badge Of Honor.
MAGA!
Obama is worried about Legacy… while Trump worries about America First and Winning.
And WBTW probably built another 1000 feet or more of border wall today!
FYI – Flynn is withdrawing his plea.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sue, not sure.
Desperation is thy name.
Lawfare & Co. are just throwing crap at the wall now. They lost, their last resort now is to say if only that wascally GOP Senate hadn’t gotten in the way, why, we could’ve gotten rid of that bad orange man. Losers.
The Constitution does not define any specific rules for the Articles of Impeachment, nor what they should consist of. So can the House just equip its Managers with additional ‘evidence’ for the Senate trial after sending over the Articles?
I would suggest that it is up to the Senate to decide what it will or will not accept as evidence, and when. In a judicial trial, at least in the Perry Mason TV versions, unexpected evidence can show up at the last moment, deciding the case. However, the Senate, i.e. Leader McConnell, can decide that he will not accept any evidence that is not already specified and included with the Articles. I hope that will be his policy. /LEJ
The House already voted on the articles of impeachment. To change the rules after the game is not working.
These Lawfare scum are like a psycho ex and will never stop until someone puts them down.
… or zombies.
Looks like these two companies are doing the same thing. Very, interesting don’t you think, because one company is backing up the other company even though they are competitors? Unless, they are ,not competitors?
Comparisions of Threat Intelligence products
Area 1 Security Area 1 Horizon -vs- Crowdstrike Falcon-intelligence
http://products.cisoplatform.com/security/comparisons/threat-intelligence-ti/area-1-horizon-vs-crowdstrike-falcon-intelligence
I wonder if President Zelensky will be allowed to have his people look at the evidence and the servers!? Probably work out like the DNC allowing the most corrupt government agency in the world-the F. B. I. to examine the servers…it won’t.
Another bullshit Dem scheme to keep Russia hoax interference going.
Draining the swamp has turned into quite the task, since draining the swamp would be scrapping every government agency we got!!
This whole entire thing bores me.
It’s normal for people not be be interested in the same subject matter. May I suggest, that you find something that really interest you.
Stand?
I do stand. I have for several years. I’m standing by adopting a victim of this war. I’ll continue seeking Truth and living as best I can until my fate becomes sealed.
The Predident’s counsel moves to call Eric Ciarmella.
Kamala Harris “objection your honor”
John Roberts “sustained”
Senate Democrats move to call John Bolton
President’s Counsel “objection your honor, Executive Privelege”
John Roberts “denied, Constitution blah, precedent blah blah, 5’th Circuit ruled in 1923 blah blah blah blah”
President’s Counsel “but, your honor the Supreme Court held 15 different times that the President has a right to private strategic conversations”
Mitt Romney runs to microphone “I’m disturbed that the President’s counsel has besmirched the integrity of our beloved and revered Chief Justice.”
Rinse and repeat
Ever notice when Democrats are having issues the source of their problems suddenly is hacked? When I saw this it was a ,” well of course it was” tale.
It really is sad we take this shit seriously
It’s the old “The Russian ate may homework” defense.
Crowdstrike, former creation of Darche and Volko-whatever the F his name is, lied about DNC server and lied again last December when they said Russia hacked Ukraine military launch systems.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-24/what-crowdstrike-firm-hired-dnc-has-ties-hillary-clinton-ukrainian-billionaire-and-g
Problem with this newest allegation is, these two bozo’s Darche and Volko, are super, super geens and former NDA, ODNI nerds who could easily leave server tracks looking like Russia was there.
McConnell, Trump, et al out to demand their own experts review Darche/Volko findings and conduct their own tests to see if Darche/Volko are the liars everyone knows they are.
In a Clancy novel, the hero would slip forth in the dark to pay Darche/Volke visits they’d never forget, if they even lived to recall. Only Clancy would know, for sure.
Wait. Didn’t the House already vote on articles? How does the house now modify? How can a prosecutor add additional, unvetted evidence after the case has gone to the jury?
Check it out, the Democrats can change the rules as they go along. Nanzi said it was OK and the crooked media goes along with anything the DNC comes up with. So, welcome to the new normal and it won’t change until the Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives.
LikeLike
Very good question.
These SOBs!!! They need evidence to shore up two blank pieces of paper? It is so maddening. They, the Dems and these horrible organizations of lawyers who change names like we change underwear, plus the hateful media make me want to scream. Underhanded SNAKES,
I would like to see a vote on the motion to dismiss to see which Republicans vote against it. But that’s not going to happen is my guess.
This is why the GOP response never should have been that there was no QPQ. Asking to look into the Bidens was legit and not an impeachable offense. They can still argue that, but their case, at least as it will be spun to the low info Dem base, will be weakened.
What a perfect excuse to investigate Burisma!!!
