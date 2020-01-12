McCord is The Key – Devin Nunes Discusses Sketchy Issues Surrounding ICIG Michael Atkinson and Origination of the “Whistle-blower” Complaint…

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss two very important issues. The first is the origination of the “whistle-blower” complaint and new issues surrounding Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. The second important subject is the background of newly installed FISA Court monitor, David Kris, to oversee the FBI reform promises.
CTH has some explosive new information which has been shared with Mr. Nunes on both issues; but we start with the interview and ICIG Michael Atkinson.
.
Since our original research into Atkinson, there have been some rather interesting additional discoveries.
The key to understanding the corrupt endeavor behind the fraudulent “whistle-blower” complaint, doesn’t actually originate with ICIG Atkinson. The key person is the former head of the DOJ National Security Division, Mary McCord.
Prior to becoming IC Inspector General, Michael Atkinson was the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division, Mary McCord.
It is very safe to say Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson have a working relationship from their time together in 2016 and 2017 at the DOJ-NSD. Atkinson was Mary McCord’s senior legal counsel; essentially her lawyer.
McCord was the senior intelligence officer who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House in 2017 to confront then White House Counsel Don McGahn about the issues with Michael Flynn and the drummed up controversy over the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak phone call.
Additionally, Mary McCord, Sally Yates and Michael Atkinson worked together to promote the narrative around the incoming Trump administration “Logan Act” violations. This silly claim (undermining Obama policy during the transition) was the heavily promoted, albeit manufactured, reason why Yates and McCord were presumably concerned about Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It was nonsense.
However, McCord didn’t just disappear in 2017 when she retired from the DOJ-NSD. She resurfaced as part of the Lawfare group assembly after the mid-term election in 2018.
THIS IS THE KEY.
Mary McCord joined the House effort to impeach President Trump; as noted in this article from Politico:
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
“That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added. (link)
Former DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord is currently working for the House Committee (Adam Schiff) who created the impeachment scheme.
Now it becomes critical to overlay that detail with how the “whistle-blower” complain was organized. Mary McCord’s former NSD attorney, Michael Atkinson, is the intelligence community inspector general who brings forth the complaint.
The “whistle-blower” had prior contact with the staff of the committee. This is admitted. So essentially the “whistle-blower” almost certainly had contact with Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.
There is the origination. That’s where the fraud starts.
The coordination between Mary McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018. What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of government.
Michael Atkinson and Mary McCord worked together in 2016/2017 on the stop-Trump surveillance operation (FISA application via DOJ-NSD). Then, following the 2018 mid-term election, in 2019 Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson team up again on another stop-Trump operation, each in a different position, and -working with others- coordinate the House impeachment plan via the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint.
While Devin Nunes is focused on the false statements of ICIG Michael Atkinson, the key is the contact between the ‘whistle-blower’ (Eric Ciaramella) and the House Intelligence Committee via Mary McCord.
There’s a very strong likelihood this entire impeachment construct was manufactured out of nothing.
National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate). Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance ally Mary McCord in her role within the House. McCord then helps Ciaramella create a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint via her former colleague, now ICIG, Michael Atkinson….
…And that’s how this entire Impeachment operation gets started.
So does Barr see and know all this???
Shut it down (FISA]
I’ll take my chances
I’ve thought for a while now… a catastrophic mass casualty event would be less destructive and consequential to the future of The Republic and The Constitution than what we’re seeing in the dark corners of our Federal Government. So… yeah… I think we’re better off taking our chances.
Even if Barr is covering for these maniacs, you think he’d get tired and just tell them “enough”.
A bloated bureaucracy: what exactly does Atkinson do all day?
Cashes his paycheck.
And even if he does know about it, will he do anything about it? THAT is the $64K question!! So far, when given the choice between exposing or protecting the corrupt alphabet agencies, he has made the call to cover it up every single time!! Gotta protect the institutions above all else, right Bill?!
Sundance, do you think anything will come of this or just more wailing and gnashing of teeth by those of us who know the truth but are powerless to expose the criminals?
I hate to remind you but all of Sundance’s theories are just that. The people who have to make the cases against these traitors have to have hard evidence. I am hoping the Durham’s investigations will finger a lower level traitor and then the squeeze will produce another one. Then we have the classic going up the ladder case. We all hate what these people have done to our government but we still have to operate under the law, even though they apparently didn’t. It’s fun to yell on a forum that we should kill them all but we don’t really mean it.
Actually, no. I am not yelling, and I do mean it.
§2384. Seditious conspiracy
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=%2Fprelim%40title18%2Fpart1%2Fchapter115&edition=prelim
Just saying, sometimes these cocktailing lawfare radicals are going to run into serious people.
Did you also hope Huber would find dirt on Hillary and Uranium-1?
According to the whistle blowers he never looked at or was interensted in their evidence
But go right ahead and keep trusting the plan….Sessions was my wake up call
I don’t believe I suggested killing anyone…and I don’t think I was yelling.
👍vikingmom
You didn’t, and you weren’t, but you can if you want. 😉
Actually, no.
I am not having fun and I am not yelling.
And I mean it –
Like in §2384. Seditious conspiracy (see link).
The punishment for which is a lot of time behind bars, unless elevated to §2381. Treason.
In which case we get to hang them.
I don’t think it is nice, you laughing! See my mule don’t like people laughing. Gets the crazy idea you laughing at him……..
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=%2Fprelim%40title18%2Fpart1%2Fchapter115&edition=prelim
I should have read yours first before I posted! I feel like I’m double dipping!
How could he not?
Somebody should just leak the damn thing already. Everything else gets leaked. Why should this one transcript be different?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point in time to me President Trump is the only person with the integrity, position and power to clean up these rotten and festering beauracies. I am very disappointed President Trump has not moved forward on these issues for the protection of the American people and the preservation of OUR Republic.
@bogeyfree : If Barr does not see this, then someone with importance needs to send it to him TODAY. These people are beyond disgusting.
Barr is holding a press conference tomorrow, 1/12/20, but not about this or indictments. Just kicking out the Saudis from our naval base.
http://utv44.com/news/local/attorney-general-fbi-deputy-director-to-hold-press-conference-on-nas-pensacola-findings
He must.
Barr was confirmed as AG to protect the coup conspiracy and protect them from prosecution so the whole sordid affair is covered up and never exposed. Let’s get real here. There are half a dozen tip-offs that Barr is not an honest AG. Ask General Flynn and Sidney Powell.
That’s a big question. A bigger one is will he do something about it. Most critical is will anything be done before the Senate “trial”?
Good work Sundance. Hopefully Nunes will get some traction with this
When Sundance goes Radio Silence for hours, I always know a bomber of a post will land to end that silence
…. reconfirmed here
Sundance has his own M.O.A.B –
Mother Of All Blogs
Nimrodman – True. Whenever there is a break in the postings, there usually seems to be analysis going on. It takes time to analyze intelligence and ascertain the “who, what, why, where and when”.
This will become the crux of the impeachment trial, I think. Not the Biden’s.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It seems Sen Graham et al don’t want to go down the Ukraine path as it exposes lots of corruption that traces back to too many players on both sides of the aisle. This angle would appease Sen Collins/others that witnesses were called, as well as expose the small cabal of Dems that perpetuated this fraud as a trailer to coming attractions, yet not be so alarming that the bigger crooks get spooked.
Trump needs his day in court, but best to air out the massive dirty swamp laundry at a future time and not at your own impeachment. Get acquitted, hold the SOTU, then indict a reasonably big fish sometime this summer. Win the election, hold the Senate and win the House and then go after all the Swamp creatures with a vengeance. Keep praying.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thought exactly…
AG Barr and Durham are not going to indict anyone. It would unravel the whole coup conspiracy. Their goal is to make sure it is never exposed.
So when do the “disappearances”start?
WTF is wrong with these people?
LikeLike
Nope. No trust in FBI, CIA, DOJ, etc. PERIOD.
Jail! or armed revolt?
For every taxpayer dollar spent on the fake FBI investigation, The Mueller team and fake impeachment, and equal amount of money should be given to Trump to do opposition research on democrats.
Don’f forget: Lawfare “outside legal counsel” are contracted by your very own United States Congress. You’re paying for this sh*t, my friend. And I’m sure that crew ain’t exactly cheap.
It is like watching a murder being committed on tv. You get angry, want to do something, cannot, and just end up yelling at the people who are around the gunman not doing a blessed thing except saying how terrible it all is.
LikeLiked by 8 people
These people don’t get the fact that there are many of us that DO see their treasonous ways! It all goes back to, as Sundance says; “Cold Anger!” These traitors need to take a look at the citizen’s of Iran, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but understand that the citizen’s of the USA have one thing that those citizen’s do not… We have a 2nd Amendment. They need to choose wisely, but alas they never seem to…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It is like watching a murder being committed on tv.”
Wow — good illustration. What that brings to mind is the reality/existence of “snuff films”. I have never watched anything like that and never would, but I think you have nailed it here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t this called “fruit from the poisonous tree”? Maybe the impeachment being deemed null and void is a real possibility.
“Their land is full of idols. They bow down to the work of their hands, to what their fingers have made ”
Isaiah 2-8
What leaves me speechless about all these efforts is the lack of any interest in all the common threads that keep coming up with all these people, and how the “media” makes out that because of the positions of these people, they are above reproach.
Vindman is in the military, so he is pure as the driven snow, even though there have been countless examples of people in the military who were traitors. Same with any who worked under Obama.
It would be comical to write an action thriller where the conspirators keep returning to the same play book, tweaking it only with minor changes, and expecting different outcomes, but it seems that is what these swamp creatures keep doing. Is it contempt of the American people, that they think no one will notice the common plays being used? Is it knowing they have the media propaganda team working 24/7 to assist in their cover up?
This is depressing. First that the top levels of our government agencies which are supposed to protect our country is that weak, unimaginative, and frankly stupid to keep doing these same actions over and over. Second, that we have such massive corruption in these high levels that keep their jobs, or get new ones which give them more ability to influence the cover up while continuing the framing of our President to effect a coup.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And when did the media become such fans of the military? No one seemed to care what any of the SEALs on the roof of the CIA Anex in Benghazi had to say!
LikeLiked by 5 people
More infuriating still is that they’re doing it all on our dime
They’re supposed to be sitting at their desks and working, doing whatever it is that is the mission of whatever agency they work for
Instead of working, they’re creating all this nation-destroying mischief
With all the texting Strozk and Page were doing, when did they have time to do any actual work?
And pulling in $100,000-plus salaries
For f#cking shlt up, monkeywrenching the actual legitimate functioning of government, and carrying out endless schemes to hobble their political opponents and “enemies” (including US)
Hey, but don’t get me started …
Nov 2020 cannot get here fast enough. PDJT is going to sweep both the EC AND the popular vote. The House will return to Republican control and the Senate majority will improve. This all due to President Trump. The Republican leadership at such time better start kicking some Democrat ass and getting to the bottom of the DoJ/FBI/State/DoD corruption. I cannot wait to see Nunes unleashed.
I’d say Jesus Christ cannot return fast enough.
well id think vindman and charlie the WB are too low level to have conjured up this crap and planned it.
theyre patsies for the true forces behind this crap.
more importantly, SD, are you intimating/stating outright that you have a direct line to Nunes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am super proud that Devin Nunes is from this failed state of Commiefornia. Kind of sticks a fork in those that disparage us here for fighting behind enemy lines. Go Devin!
Commifornia is like three states rolled up in one. You’ve got the Progressives in the SF to Sacramento corridor, the Progressives in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and the good folks in the rest of the state who are mostly hardworking Conservatives outvoted by their brainwashed urban neighbors and the millions of illegals that the Dimms have added to the voter rolls. It’s too bad that such a beautiful and productive region is being destroyed by the Progressive religious fanatics, but it should make it easier to reclaim as US territory later on as they are unarmed and unfamiliar with weapons for the most part. Maybe LA and SF could be trade zones where US residents live without citizenship and voting rights! Let them have their drug and homeless problems; whenever they want to join the grownups they can try and pass a drug and aptitude test!
“The coordination between Mary McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.”
Legal question: can Team Trump sue Schiff’s team specifically, and Congress in general to release the Atkinson transcript? In the least, in the context of a “trial” and as a matter of legal principle, Team Trump has a right to view ALL evidence filed and complaints lodged against The President. I can’t imagine that smart lawyers like Sekulow and Dershowitz couldn’t convince a judge of that.
I suspect judges would be reluctant to rule on an effort that could be viewed as interfering in the internal workings of Congress, who – as a separate branch of gummint – are supposed to be able to make their own rules and decisions
That ain’t my view
But from another viewpoint it could be viewed that way
I want to see every one of these seditious D.C. bureaucratic vermin go flat broke paying legal fees, lose everything they own and spend many, many years in prison without ever seeing sunshine.
Of course, if I was in charge, they’d all be tarred and feathered a week or so before they swung on the gallows. But that’s just me.
You’re not alone….My vision is the same as yours, plus I’d have a pitchfork handy to poke ’em while they’re tarred and feathered.
They are so manically evil.
I’d rather see them all flailing their legs in the air while swinging from the end of a rope, gasping for their last breath of life.
That would be a beautiful sight.
“So essentially the “whistle-blower” almost certainly had contact with Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.”
And this type of DIRECT connection would be one of the basic explanations for why the “complaint” reads so obviously as a formal legal document. Based on this bombshell dot connection, I wouldn’t be surprised if McCord had a literal hand in crafting the document. Then spit-polished with her friend Atkinson to conform to “submission standards”, etc. While Schiff emails the legal team from home: “Don’t tell me what’s in it. Ok, maybe just the first part!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So if they made all of this up, isn’t that fraud with the intent to frame an impeach a sitting President??
And isn’t that a crime?
I guess that is a question for AG Barr.
This political tomfoolery has unfortunately destroyed a very valuable part of our Government system: “real whistleblowing,” which of course requires actual first-hand knowledge. You know, “the sort of testimony that could be admissible in Court.” Specifically not hearsay, which is not.
By “conveniently removing” this requirement, we get … well … “exactly what we just got!” Someone who perfectly-obviously speaks with a corrupt lawyer’s forked tongue – footnotes and all – and with it says whatever you want to hear. Even if he had no knowledge at all. Even if his words contradict both the transcript of what he didn’t hear, and the statements made by both of the people that he didn’t hear. The value of “whistleblowing” just dropped to zero. That rule needs to immediately be put back the way it was, because the program is far more important than politics.
Wow!! I can barely believe how this fits together like a puzzle. Are all these people Teflon because they need to be indicted?
Sad that my first thought was “hung and then given a fair trial” 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was my second thought.
“There’s a very strong likelihood this entire impeachment construct was manufactured out of nothing.”
I’d say a 100% likelihood.
I am surprised anyone is surprised the impeachment is fraud. Read the transcript and then listen to shithead Schiff retell it. There is simply no doubt. Our justice system is broken badly.
It is all we should be concerned with because EVERYTHING else is meaningless without the rule of law.
These crooks had better see justice or there will be pockets of rebellion against the ruling elite around the country! Anyone who participates in the coverup is guilty of obstruction of justice minimally, and possibly implicated in crimes committed after the fact. Wray needs to be grilled like a brat at a Green Bay tailgate and fired for his attempts to sweep this IMMENSE scandal under the rug. If Barr doesn’t get prosecutions going soon he can share a cell with Wray.
The FBI needs to be abolished or completely overhauled; let the US Marshals take over in the interim! Call your congressman and senator to change the DOJ to the Dept. Of Injustice until they clean house! The SES needs to be abolished as it seems to be filled with people who are criminals, sociopaths like Strzok and Rosenstein or both! Get out and vote because you know the DemoKKKrats are going to pull every trick to steal the 2020 election! The DemoKKKrats have become the party of Krime, Korruption, Koverups and Socialism; they can no longer tell the truth about their ideology because it is adverse to the interest and wellbeing of the American people!!
They never thought the President would release the actual transcript so Vindman painted an overly dramatic version of the phone call to make it seem as if a crime had been committed and then Schiff went one step further by reading it into the record as if it was verbatim. They should both be brought up on charges, IMHO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So how and when does someone get access to the $ amount that was spent in the year 2019 on lawfare councel on all these Den. committees?
“and the drummed up controversy over the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak phone call.”
My Dad frequently used the term “drummed up”…. You don’t hear it much today. Great phrase, though…. It applies so perfectly to SO many things in the past 3 years: the ‘Russian hacking’ (RIP Seth Rich); ‘Russian interference in the election’; ‘Collusion’ by Carter Page and George Papa-D; the ‘Hillary dirt’ meeting in Trump Tower; ‘Collusion’ with the Russians by PDJT and his team; charges against General Flynn and Roger Stone, et al; ‘Whistleblowers’ and ‘witnesses’ who didn’t witness a thing; ‘Quid Pro Quo’s’ that had neither ‘this’ nor ‘that’, etc., etc…. Pretty much everything alleged against PDJT has been “DRUMMED UP”… And somebody had better do something about it — pretty damn soon. {Cue the Bagpipes}
They same question keeps coming up.”Who’s going to defend the President against this?”
He is unrepresented. One recused Ag. One In absentia. Investigations which are nothing but mirages. Fantasy crimes. The only real thing are the non-indictments.
“Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018.”
I am not quick enough or remember enough to know the timeline of this, but I am curious if his move was after the Mueller charade fell apart.
The Mueller charade fell apart, so Lawfare came up with the idea of some other foreign influence scheme, had Atkinson moved to ICIG as reliable foot soldier, then pulled the trigger when they had an opportunity.
Given the players involved, I suspect his move was intentional to quickly set up another avenue of attack. Once the players were in place, they waited for some reason to pull the trigger. It wouldn’t take much for Vindman, Ciaramella and other flunkies to identify a trigger. They just needed to wait for it and pull when needed.
Hail Thrice Sir Sundance: Another well researched and communicated deep dive into the origins and connivers of the criminal sedition of American government, enlightenment for the mind, and fuel for the forage.
Hypothetical question,
If I’m the AG and if what Sundance lays out is true meaning……..
“There’s a very strong likelihood this entire impeachment construct was manufactured out of nothing.”
Is that a crime?
And if so, as the AG am I required to act? Yes or No?
I still have a question about the transcript of the call. At one point Zelensky is saying something about an ambassador that he didn’t like working with, according to the transcript a woman named Ivanovich. The transcript seems to position her as Ukraine’s ambassador to the US. I was not able to locate mention of ANY Ukraine ambassador to the US with that name, male or female. Is it possible Pres Z was speaking of Yovanovitch_ since the transcript was prepared by and authenticated by Vindman could he have muddied those waters deliberately? Or have I misread the transcript or not dug deeply enough into Ukraine’s ambassadors?
So how and when does someone get access to the $ amount that was spent in the year 2019 on lawfare councel on all these Den. committees?
I was looking back through SD briefs for more information about McCord and found this suggesting Nadler hired McCord. Did McCord work for both Nadler and Schiff? More likely, McCord just switched theaters. Same play, same role.
“While twisted, this approach screams Lawfare…. that is, to make an indictment and then go fishing for the evidence to support that indictment. Evidence that, not accidentally, carries more political usefulness than the indictment it is intended to support.
Also, it is worth remembering HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Mary McCord as part of his contracted team effort. McCord was the DOJ-NatSec Division head who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House to confront Don McGhan about Lt. Gen. Flynn.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/19/impeachment-as-a-means-to-an-end-and-not-the-end-itself/
If the people do not give VSGPDJT both houses of Congress, it’s going to be a long additional four years. Nasty Nancy must go.
If the people do not give VSGPDJT both houses of Congress, it’s going to be a long additional four years. Nasty Nancy must go.
Nunes is seeing all the corruption and bringing it to the attention of PDJT and the public. But it seems that so far Trump uses Nunes’ findings for tweets but takes Rosenstein & Barr’s advice for actual actions or rather inactions.
I’m not buying into the 64D chess game here. Drain the Swamp is a con game.
If Sundance knows this and we know this, and Devin Nunes knows this, it’s more than obvious that Barr, Durham, the DOJ and every democrat congresscritter also know about this Trump set-up …just as ham-handed as the Mueller circus, but also fully protected by well-placed Obama appointees and the MSM.
Will anything be done about it? Of course! The Obama appointees are already working on naming a Lawfare attorney to investigate their fellow Lawfare members, and are ready to issue a pre-written document, swearing that everything that was done was as innocent as the driven snow… to quote Susan Rice, it was “By The Book”.
We’ve become as delusional as the lefty Trump-haters, that were told by the dems/MSM that every “new”, “blockbuster” piece of info was “The End of Trump!”…and they bought it. The only difference is, the left actually puts people in prison. We’re being conned!
This Lawfare group believes that they are a separate branch of gubmint.
“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”
What about when the defendant doesn’t get to appear, Your Honor-ish? Did Carter Page, and by extension, Donald Trump, get to appear before your extraordinary, dedicated hand-picked FISA judges?
No. It was the perfect closed loop of crooked and/or incompetent judges signing for crooked FBI/DOJ seditionists. And like Obama, you knew. There is no way your judges agreed to wiretap a presidential campaign without your knowledge.
Judge Collyer has been sent into Witness Protection and her replacement, Obama Judge Boasberg, has chosen Lawfare groupie and Obama stooge David Kris as Beach Friend of the Court. I guess Syd Blumenthal was unavailable.
John Roberts should recuse himself from the Impeachment Trial for malfeasance. And the FISA Court should be destroyed. You people have proven you can’t be trusted with that power. You can’t even be trusted to clean it up.
If the Founders were here today, the Deep State Uni-Party would put them under surveillance and arrest. And Justice Roberts would assist them.
So Schiff releases Nunes phone records to try and discredit him because he know what sunlight might come?
If the Senate trial gets to witnesses (and at this point it’s unclear if Collins is just doing some kabuki to help her in her re-election), Trump should reconsider the Bidens, Ciarmella, or Schiff.
Just say he wants to subpoena McCord and Atkinson. Then watch the Bidens, Ciarmella, and Schiff freak out, along with the rest of the Dems.
Nunes knows what’s in the Atkinson transcript, so he can help draft the questions.
Off-topic, but interesting: Rod Rosenstein now works for King & Spalding, the same firm that Sally Yates went to after she was canned.
Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division, Mary McCord.
If your title is more than 4 words long, you don’t need to be there.
Sundance never sleeps.
Maybe I am delusional but I still think that Bolton plants the story (becomes Schiff’s fake call transcript) and Vindman and Ciaramella bite. Schiff will take calls for naked Trump, so you know he will go for it. Whitehats watch all this go down, should provide hard evidence as well as expose Ukraine and related corruption, in the end all will be ok.
I speculate that Tehran Nancy helped coordinate Baghdad embassy at UN climate boondoggle beginning of Dec. needed the impeachment vote before Christmas break to set up Trump for an entanglement with Iran, Trump counters with a drone strike taking out Solimani et al. Iran drops the passenger flight to entice further. She hoped to turn public opinion to help bolster case for Trump removal. This of course backfired on Stretch Pelosi.
Moves and counter moves.
Trump empowered the Iranian people to take back their govt beating back pelosi and the corrupticrats again. No WWIII, weak impeachment started by conspiracy involving House Dems and the ICIG, no collusion no obstruction, FBI knowingly set up Russia hoax and its just January 12!!
Maybe just the thoughts of a frustrated delusional citizen. Nothings happening…
