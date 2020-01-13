Former Senior Treasury Financial Crimes Official Pleads Guilty To Leaking Records of Cohen, Manafort, Gates, Butina and More…

As you review this story keep in the back of your mind that U.S. DC Attorney Jessie Liu has been recently moved to head the Financial Crimes Division of the Treasury Department.
CTH noted last year when John Fry, an intelligence analyst with the IRS’s law enforcement arm, was arrested that something more was happening in the background of his case and the DOJ case against Natalie Sours-Edwards. Today Ms. Sours-Edwards pleads guilty to downloading & distributing the financial records of people connected to the Trump orbit.
You might remember back in May 2018 when sketchy porn lawyer Michael Avenetti was releasing U.S. Treasury notifications on Michael Cohen received from an unknown source within the Treasury Department [See Here]. You might also remember when New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow wrote a sympathetic article after talking to the leaking treasury official [See Here]. As a result the Treasury Inspector General began an investigation.
(VIA DOJ) Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards Illegally Repeatedly Transmitted SARs and Other Sensitive Government Information To A Reporter Resulting In Approximately 12 News Articles Over 1-Year Period.
Ms. Sours-Edwards, a former senior adviser at the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), pled guilty today to conspiring to unlawfully disclose Suspicious Activity Reports (“SARs”).
Beginning in approximately October 2017, and lasting until her arrest in October 2018, EDWARDS agreed to and did unlawfully disclose numerous SARs to a reporter (“Reporter-1”), the substance of which were published over the course of approximately 12 articles by a news organization for which Reporter-1 worked (“News Organization-1”).
The illegally disclosed SARs pertained to, among other things, Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, the Russian Embassy, Maria Butina, and Prevezon Alexander.
EDWARDS had access to each of the pertinent SARs and saved them – along with thousands of other files containing sensitive government information – to a flash drive provided to her by FinCEN. She transmitted the SARs to Reporter-1 by means that included taking photographs or images of them and texting the photographs or images to Reporter-1 over an encrypted application.
In addition to disseminating SARs to Reporter-1, EDWARDS sent or described to Reporter-1 internal FinCEN emails or correspondence appearing to relate to SARs or other information protected by the BSA, and FinCEN nonpublic memoranda, including Investigative Memos and Intelligence Assessments published by the FinCEN Intelligence Division, which contained confidential personal information, business information, and/or security threat assessments.
At the time of EDWARDS’s arrest, she was in possession of a flash drive on which she saved the unlawfully disclosed SARs, and a cellphone containing numerous communications over an encrypted application in which she transmitted SARs and other sensitive government information to Reporter-1. (read more)
There is so much sketchy about all of this – it is difficult to know where to begin.
[Sidebar Question: In 2017 how would Mrs. Sours-Edwards know to search and download the financial records of Maria Butina? …I digress]
First, within the current DOJ press release there is no identification of Mrs. Edwards co-conspirator. Mrs. Edwards was a “senior official”; however, within the original indictment there was clearly a supervisor who was working with her: [Pg 13]
What happened to the co-conspirator?
Second, based on the information from 2018 CTH was able to identify that at least one part of Ms. Sours-Edwards leaking was a series of financial records identical to those sent to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence:
[May 2018] Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee told reporters Thursday that his committee also had gotten the Treasury Department data. (read more)
Which begs the question: Was Ms. Edwards alone in leaking the financial records, or did both the SSCI and Ms. Edwards leak that material to the media?
Why is this question important?…. Because it will determine what happens with her plea. There is a decent likelihood, perhaps even a strong likelihood, Ms. Edwards will benefit from the same issue that protected SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.
Watch the plea process closely. If my hunch is correct, the DOJ will touch Ms Edwards very lightly in their sentencing recommendation as they did with James Wolfe.
Thirdly, along the lines of the SSCI and the DOJ sentencing, it does not go unnoticed that former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, is the SDNY prosecutor in this case.
…”This case is being prosecuted by the Office’s Public Corruption Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly J. Ravener, Daniel C. Richenthal, and Maurene R. Comey are in charge of the prosecution.”… (link)
Lastly, few things shock me upon follow-up review; however, this statement:
…”The illegally disclosed SARs pertained to, among other things, Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, the Russian Embassy, Mariia Butina, and Prevezon Alexander. EDWARDS had access to each of the pertinent SARs and saved them – along with thousands of other files containing sensitive government information“…
I find the “thousands of other files” to be particularly noteworthy.
I would not be surprised to discover those files would include President Trump’s tax records; and/or the records of his business and family interests.
What exactly did Ms. Edwards extract, download and leak?
Perhaps that’s why U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu was moved into the Treasury Dept (?).
As we noted last year, it is highly likely Ms. Edwards was the Treasury Department source for a myriad of resistance articles written by multiple journalists. Some of the more transparently obvious examples come from Buzzfeed via Jason Leopold, in addition to Ronan Farrow:
October 6th, 2017 – The Treasury Department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has been illegally rifling through and filing away the private financial records of US citizens, Treasury employees alleged. “This is such an invasion of privacy,” said one official. (read more)
October 29th, 2017 – BuzzFeed News has learned of a series of wire transfers, made by companies linked to Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, that federal officials deemed suspicious. Many of the wires went from offshore companies controlled by Manafort to American businesses. (read more)
May 16th, 2018 – Ronan Farrow […] there has been much speculation about who leaked the confidential documents, and the Treasury Department’s inspector general has launched a probe to find the source. That source, a law-enforcement official, is speaking publicly for the first time, to The New Yorker, to explain the motivation. (read more)
Keep an eye on the sentencing phase for Ms. Sours-Edwards. I suspect we have not seen the end of this story….
…unfortunately, as with James Wolfe, I also suspect it won’t be the DOJ to tell it.
This would mark the first real Coup conviction–if they don’t give her the James Wolfe overdue book-fee punishment.
James Wolfe did the best thing for himself, threaten to put the whole corrupt mob on the stand with him. They were always going to back down.
The upper echelons of DC are riddled with corrupt bad actors no matter what the departmental initials are. Wolfe knows where the SSCI bodies are buried who know where the DoJ bodies are buried hence the DoJ can’t touch Wolfe if the threatens to upset the apple cart.
If Sours-Edwards does likewise then the DoJ backs down again and she skates. They absolutely cannot afford anybody to turn over any rocks.
Who exactly is it that reports this information to the DOJ, Congress, White House Legal, Fox, Limbaugh, Hannity et. al.? Does anyone even know what the numbers are versus the Deep State, MSM, Google,Facebook, Twitter et. al.? With these appointments and the actions of the DOJ, FISA (Supreme Court), FBI they are just laughing and spitting in our faces. Are we an echo chamber of very good folk with exultant researchers or are we forwarding this to where it needs to be? I hear very little of this from anyone in the first sentance.
I’m pissed and it hasn’t happened yet.
“SARs”… even moar of the swamp spying on Americans, and their money.
You earn it, but if you take over X amount of CASH out of it, bang! A report is generated due to the amount. Sent to the gubmint to assess… I think it’s down to amounts even of $3k now.
Where’s the LIBERTY and freedom there? Where is my privacy???
And creatures like this one can access and share this with anyone?
We need a MUCH SMALLER government system. Yeah, I’m pissed too.
The best thing Ron Paul ever said was that the government had no business knowing how we make or spend our money.
I use as much cash as possible, for this very reason. It’s none of the govts damn business.
But MY activity is suspicious?
Burn it freaking down.
She’s a beaut.
I also find the Maria Butina angle most interesting and would welcome a digression in her direction.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The most interesting thing about Butina is how they tried to use her to get the NRA, a la Fast and Furry-ous. If you were in the Coup business, disarming the citizenry would have to be a top goal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI (Peter Strozk) was using Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne to run Maria Butina at persons connected to the Trump campaign. Maybe someone at the FBI was interested if there was any success in connecting Maria Butina to a Trump campaign official. Or maybe someone at the FBI was a bit concerned that Patrick Byrne was getting nervous about the way he was used and was looking for information that might be used to silence Patrick Byrne.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would say they found it, DA… Byrne came out in a flurry of interviews suggesting all kinds of nefarious misbehavior and then disappeared almost immediately from the airwaves as best I can tell… I’d say the FBI, et al used the ‘silencing information’ quite effectively.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of little fish in the swamp. The big ones always seem to get away.
Washington versus Trump. Evelyn Farkas warned us long, long ago.
Talking about charging this or that bureaucrat for petty crimes is spitting into a hurricane.
Make war on the Deep State, or choose to live in an authoritarian state.
They’ll come for Lindsey Graham or Mitt Romney last, but they will come for them.
The welfare state will mollify the poor. The rich will remain rich; big government means big spending, means big profit. The middle class, which is America, will wither.
Trump is John the Baptist. Not to be sacreligious, but someone or something has to come next. The Left are anarchists: they crave civilizational collapse. Many of the limousine liberals are dilettante leftists (like the Hollywood clowns): they think they want radical change. They don’t.
The middle-class (Republicans) must save the country. The world economy, since World War II, is based on re-distributing the wealth created by American capitalism. Without American wealth, the world descends into another Dark Age. The Left is saturated with the Hegelian myth that progress is inevitable. It isn’t.
Defeat the Deep State and save the world. How’s that?
And Bill Barr approved Liu’s transfer.
Nuff said.
Barr had to get Liu out of the US Attorney’s Office in DC otherwise none of these people will be charged! Putting her in FINCIN like sending her to the Naval War College in Newport RI. It’s a banishment just the same!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liu is being baby sat by Steve Mnuchin. He’s a “killer” of sorts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say we burn the witch at the stake.
Comey’s phone number:
Address: 1 Saint Andrews Plz, New York, NY 10007-1701
Phone: (212) 637-2324
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gosh, if I didn’t know better, I would say that Ms. Comey is going for a slap on the wrist sentence in return for Ms Edwards shutting up and not saying anything more about WHO ELSE was involved, both in Congress and in the media…
But I’m sure that she is just a kind-hearted soul who doesn’t want to see such a lovely young woman have to spend time in jail! How magnanimous!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the old days, prosecutors would cut a deal with criminals to catch bigger criminals. Now they cut deals to keep them from testifying against Dirty Cops and politicians.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, they couldn’t prove INTENT!
She went into a bank, with a gun.
Handed the teller a note, demanding $.
TOOK the $, and RAN out of the,bank, and led police on a high speed chase.
But, we’re giving 0-6months jailtime, cause,we can’t prove she INTENDED to rob a bank!
Sheesh!
LikeLike
Treasury employee charged in leaks to invoke ‘see something, say something’ defense
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/nov/3/treasury-employee-charged-leaks-obligation-lawyer/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Edwards was only charged with two counts, according to this article…
“Ms. Edwards, 40, was charged last month with two counts related to allegedly leaking Suspicious Activity Reports maintained by the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). She was arrested Oct. 16, pleaded not guilty the following day before a judge in Virginia and remains free on a $100,000 bond following Friday’s hearing in Manhattan federal court.”
The story males her a Joan of Arc. Sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…makes…
Do we know if the SARS are real or fake?
According to the 10/29 article…
“Sources also claimed that OIA has opened a back door to officers from other intelligence agencies throughout the government, including the the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Officials from those agencies have been coming to work at OIA for short periods of time, sometimes for as little as a week, and thereby getting unrestricted access to information on US citizens that they otherwise could not collect without strict oversight.”
And then this…
“In October of 2016, Rep. Sean Duffy, the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, sent a letter to then-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew asking for OIA’s legal authority to collect and retain domestic information.
Nearly one year later, the Congressman has yet to receive an answer, according to a committee staffer.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Unfortunately, as w James Wolfe, it won’t be the DoJ to tell it”.
The circuitous and unwarrentedly circumspect manner of the investigation substantiates Sundance.
Is the lag time useful for distancing Warner? To protect CC1?
He & fellow righteous colleagues zealous pursuit to substantiate their Russia Lie: “we must follow the money”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be interesting to compare the actual sentencing of Flynn and later on Edwards as compared to the Fed Sentencing guidelines for their crimes…will be interesting to see if Flynn gets the max and Edwards is treated with kid gloves…actually, it will be quite infuriating.
How is Comey’s wife on this case and not recused?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey’s daughter. She was also on the Epstein case. She should be thrown off this one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good to see Mark Warner admit that the information came to his committee. This confirms my belief that Burr is CINO (Chairman In Name Only) of the Senate Intelligence Committee. When you look at the committee members, my first thought is what Intelligence exists on this committee? I have yet to see anything intelligent come from CINO Burr and his puppeteer Mark “let me contact Steele and Simpson myself” Warner. Why hasn’t Warner been charged yet? I guess the biggest reason is that Burr isn’t intelligent enough to know he’s been played for the fool he is!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to know what’s up with the supervisory coconspirator. She reported to this criminal and conspired with her, at least, immediate boss. This stinks of another low level coup plotter becoming the sacrificial lamb while those in power disappear unscathed into the wind never to be discussed or put in the spot light again. This is the Wolfe model all over. Get caught, wash, rinse repeat. She has plead guilty so there must be a plea deal involved, Look for her to get a slap on the wrist!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the holy hell is going on? The dots all need to be connected NOW
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, But, But Why would she need to be criminally deranged Democrat? She is so beautiful she could have gotten any man she wanted with that face; she didn’t need to do some superior’s dirty work. Or did she?
LikeLike
Anytime I see a woman perp with more than two aliases, I laugh and remember the famous line in the Andy Griffith episode “Convicts at Large.” The radio announcer describes an escaped female convict.
Radio announcer: The leader is Big Maude Tyler– 5’6″ tall, dark hair, weight– 175 pounds. Known as “Big Maude Tyler,” “Clarice Tyler” “Maude Clarice Tyler,” “Annabelle Tyler” and “Ralph Henderson.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
When will some Republican/Righty ever leak anything about a Democrat? It’s always on the Left and nothing ever happens to them!
LikeLike
MY question is WHY CAN’T NUNES GO ON THE HOUSE FLOOR AND REPEAT VERBATIM what the ICIG said in his interview in EARLY OCTOBER?
HE CAN AND HE CANNOT GET IN TROUBLE FOR DOING IT!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because all the petty bureaucrats are Lefties.
I get sick of hearing of crimes, corruption, then cover-up, and NOTHING done!!!! Where are all these Good guys in all these agencies or Congress.we keep hearing about???..I am at the stage of praying for God just to wash DC away since there is not one righteous……imprecatory prayers of David….It is all so disheartening…..Warner and Schiff need to go first !!
LikeLike
Where are you Barr, head of DOJ???????
LikeLike
WHY do treepers keep asking ;
“Where are you, Barr?!!”
Reminds me of that old joke”Of COARSE I was a virgin when we met,….
Why do men ALWAYS ask that?”
Barr is RIGHT where he is supposed to be, doing EXACTLY what he is supposdd to be doing,….NOTHING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I once had a hard time praying King David’s imprecatory prayers against enemies. That was before 2016.
“No reasonable prosecutor”
Like father, like daughter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would hazard that the “thousands of other files” are TECs records. (Treasury Enforcement Computer System). Far more sensitive than SARs.
LikeLike
Remember the DOJ recommends incarceration for Flynn for lying (but actually framed)
Let’s see what this same DOJ recommends for Edwards for leaking
Don’t be shocked if we get probation or less.
I have a dream. I dream that President Trump’s lawyers would go into the Senate and demand the Chief Justice recuse himself for not stopping the FISC from wiretapping the President. Or more precisely, from rubber-stamping the wiretapping that had already been taking place illegally. And then demand the recusal of Senator BurrWarner, the Two-Headed Constitutional Crime Wave f or their Siamese Coup Attempt.
Yes, I have a dream.
If you recuse everyone in the Senate, that SHOULD, legitimately be recused, there,would be NO jury to hear the case, or Judge to preside.
Personally, I’d like,Clarence Thomas to preside, cause he can recognise a LYNCHING when he sees one!
Organized Crime Organized Resistance
Prosecute & sue em
The light punishments will continue to embolden the left until they do something even more unimaginably heinous. Whatever can we do? My only hope is that in the end, they will make an accounting before God, as we all must.
Light punishment of worker bees that never thought they would be noticed and everyone was doing it.
Trust me her life has changed I know I would rather see her swing from the gallows but any punishment to the insignificant ones sends a message to all the other drones they may not get as good a deal. “Do I keep my mouth shut and hope they don’t catch me or do I spill.and offer what I know” ” My God I cannot afford to lose my job over this”.
She has already been assured a BETTER job elsewhere, rest assured.
Its part of a package deal; “free” legal representation (so we can make,sure you don’t ‘flip’) and secure employment in the private sector, with a bump in pay, and nice bennies.
LikeLike
I doubt it Dutchmen we are way down the ladder here.
Is there no end to these deep state bastards? It becomes difficult to listen to and digest the extent of their seditious activity….. absolutely repulsive.
LikeLike
Okay I know we all want a hanging.
It aint going to happen. However if you were busted at work for leaking say boudoir pictures.of.the bosses wife. No one goes to jail but what happens to your perfect life, your mortgage, your car payment. Do your friends and family still respect you. You lose your 15 year career job and have no reference.
In this case there is press reports the checkout lady at Walmart recognizes you so does.the barista where you get coffee. You will.forever be marked as not trustable and unreliable
I know this is not what we want BUT a thousand other resisters and their wives and husbands are watching this. The game now involves risks and consequences that were not considered.
The “thousands of files” on her thumb drive would be very interesting, if only we had any kind of honest investigation into this mess.
Would any include Oleg Deripaska? He seems to figure in quite a bit of this coup, so I wonder if they were searching for something to pressure him with for cooperation with their coup.
If Congress were interested, they might discover a number of Senators or Congressmen named in the files.
For any administration that was loudly touted as scandal-free, there sure has been a significant amount of damage to the country that will take years to recover from, if ever.
The CIA was always suspect. The FBI is a complete joke. The DOJ is going downhill fast and picking up speed. Now we can add Treasury to the race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget STATE. Heck, at this point I suspect Dept of Ag, and Weights and Measures!
> As you review this story keep in the back of your mind that U.S. DC Attorney Jessie Liu has been recently moved to head the Financial Crimes Division of the Treasury Department.
Why do I feel like she was moved there to work against Trump on tax stuff?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see the President’s name mentioned in the above (just by Sundance), so it is obvious she, like Clinesmith, is just another scapegoat, someone I never heard of (par for the course of such machinations), thrown over the side by the main criminals in highest positions, showing yet again their complete lack of character, and petty, smug, reality-denying evil. We oldsters have seen this kind of totally slimy behavior in every other institution that feels itself threatened. It CANNOT be corrected from within any of these rotten agencies, from within any part of the corrupted government (this is why such national self-destructions give rise to one-man dictatorship, overruling all the old government structures; because they will not save themselves by correcting themselves).
We do not have a legitimate federal government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Decency, security and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperiled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.
– Justice Brandeis, Olimstead v. United States 277 U.S. 438 (1928)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Comey’s daughter Maurene Comey and Barr’s transfer of Jessie Liu to Treasury is creating for me a sense of DESPAIR………Is the battle lost?
LikeLike
Comey’s daughter Maurene Comey and Barr’s transfer of Jessie Liu to Treasury is creating for me a sense of DESPAIR………Is the battle lost?
LikeLike
Ms. Sours-Edwards will get a slap on the wrist sentence, become one more hero of the Left, and go on to become a handsomely paid correspondent for MSNBC and/or CNN. Which is absolutely repulsive. We have descended to a two-tier justice system, one for Leftists, the other for non-Leftists. Much like a banana republic. Progressives are without honor. For the Left it is politics uber alles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So she gets charged with Two counts. Prosecution recommends 0 – 6 months and a fine of less than 10 K.
Count 1 : unauthorized use of government photo copier.
Count 2: Unauthorized use of official stationary for private use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the Federal Government is just one big Crime Wave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least the Mafia kept their neighborhoods safe.
In 1976, Pres. Gerald Ford hired Paul Manafort to secure convention delegates from the insurgent Ronald Reagan, which Manafort did successfully. candidate Trump hired Manafort to do it again against Ted Cruz. It had zero to do with Russia.
In fact, Mueller had given Manafort a pass on his deals because he was in business with the Podestas. Only when it became useful to the Russia Hoax years later did Mueller prosecute. If Dirty Bob had done his job in the first place, Donald Trump never would have hired Manafort.
I only mention this because you’ll never hear from the Professional Liar Media. We’ve become like the Samizdat news smugglers in 2020 America, which is a hell of thing.
Personally I think it had more to do with Mueller owing Deraposka a return favor. Mueller shanked Manafort for the Russian Oligarch.
LikeLike
So, if reporter #1 and anyone else knowingly acquired illegally obtained treasury data, are they not co-conspirators in the crime? 🤔 How could they not be? 🤔 And would not any of the information used from this illegally obtained data nullify any convictions that used that data as evidence? 🤔
Ah the resistance.
Start singing now, coup plotters.
Give up your leaders.
Save yourselves.
How is this woman able to retain and pay for a $1000/hr+++ defense attorney like Marc Agnolio? http://marcagnifilo.com/professionals/marc-agnifilo/
Past clients: Dominique-Strauss Kahn, ex-IMF head who raped a hotel maid; Martin Shkreli; Keith Raniere and Allison Mack of NXIVM cult fame. His other cases here: http://marcagnifilo.com/my-cases/
He may be a sleazebag of an attorney but he sure ain’t cheap. Who’s paying the bills?
+ his wife oversees the Trial Division at the Manhattan DA
Dan Jones?
With every story like this, it’s like we’re watching the case unfold that our Republic has been eaten hollow from the inside. The rot is so widespread. If Trump can’t fix this corruption in a two-term administration, what alternatives are left? I doubt we’re going to elect another Trump any time soon after 2024…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is so much rampant leaking going on, I wouldn’t assume the leaks came from her.
Recall OIG Michael Horowitz said 50-100 FBI staff and agents, possibly more, were caught leaking. And the investigation should be ongoing, no final report yet. Plus Sessions had numerous leak investigations underway.
I posted earlier an alleged Whistleblower leaker from 2009 who alleged gov’t illegal behavior, who received 20 months time, and he didn’t have “thousands of documents”.
Was his crime pinpointing a corrupt government? Oh yeah, Mr. Kris was involved in that case. Seriously.
Besides them finding the downloaded documents and the encryption software in her possession, your probably right.
It’s endless.
And all the while, they’re stealing and finding new ways to do the same.
While taking breaks from that, they learn new lies to tell.
Our Founding Fathers would be soooo proud.
Several news reports from late 2018 say she and her attorney(s) were in plea discussions, and that her court date was 1/20/2020.
Did those talks break down?
https://apnews.com/80319ba004064b1f98e4111532332b41
Another interesting news report suggests she had additional charges filed against her in January 2019. In addition to the Associate Director, who is Enigma?
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/prosecutor-indicates-potential-disposition-in-case-against-suspected-source-of-mueller-probe-leaks/
It’s not clear what her current charges are, but if she is only charged with one count of unauthorized disclosure of SAR’s and one of conspiracy, she is getting off lightly. She had 24,000 SAR’s on her thumb drive.
Which leads to the question, why do any FinCen IT systems have operational USB ports on employee’s computers?
“In 2017 how would Mrs. Sours-Edwards know to search and download the financial records of Maria Butina? …I digress]”
Patrick Byrne isn’t what he purports to be?
Oh, and she claimed she was a whistle blower according to her Wiki entry, and that she reached out to Congressional staffers. Seems that process is common, and they learned their lesson with how to do it with Ciaramella.
“”Edwards told the Interviewing Agents, in sum and substance, that she is a “whistleblower” and the government acknowledges she filed a whistleblower complaint and reached out to congressional staffers””
IMO if our DOJ was truly interested in halting all the leaking and sending a clear message that this crap won’t be tolerated, one would think they would ask for the maximum penalty under the law.
But it appears they are asking for less than 3-5% of the max.
So for the trust the plan lovers here is another REAL example, one of many so far that says IMO we will never see justice for 2 coups on a sitting President.
Maurene R. Comey, who orchestrated the disappearance of the Epstein “first attempt at ‘suicide'” tapes? THAT Maurene R. Comey?
This is all ok. This is fine…
