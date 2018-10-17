*Update* Deep State Treasury Leaker Arrested – Senior U.S. Treasury Official Arrested for Leaking Financial Forms To Media…

You might remember back in May 2018 when sketchy porn lawyer Michael Avenetti was releasing U.S. Treasury notifications on Michael Cohen received from an unknown source within the Treasury Department [See Here].  You might also remember when New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow wrote a sympathetic article after talking to the leaking treasury official [See Here].  As a result the Treasury Inspector General began an investigation.

Today, a U.S. Treasury employee named Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards was arrested and charged with leaking to numerous reporters multiple financial reports about suspicious financial transactions related to: Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, Maria Butina, and others.   [DOJ Notification HERE]

EDWARDS, 40, of Quinton, Virginia, is charged with one count of unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports and one count of conspiracy to make unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports, both of which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencings of the defendants would be determined by the judge.  (read more)

Every organization from mortgage providers, to international financial institutions, to local U.S. main street banks, all the way to Western Union and convenience stores who generate money orders, are required to file CTR’s and SAR’s as part of the Treasury Department Banking Secrecy Act; a law requiring anyone engaged in financial services to assist government agencies in detecting and preventing money laundering.

At some point every person reading here has likely had a report filled out by a financial provider, submitting their details within a financial transaction, filed with the Treasury department. You never know about it, because it’s part of compliance reporting.

According to the DOJ release Ms. Mayflower Sours-Edwards “was in possession of a flash drive appearing to be the flash drive on which she saved the unlawfully disclosed Suspicious Activity Reports, and a cellphone containing numerous communications over an encrypted application in which she transmitted SARs and other sensitive government information to” journalists.

She is charged with unlawfully disclosing financial reports, and conspiracy to do the same. The 40-year-old resistance leaker will face criminal charges in New York.

  UPDATE: Located within the indictment documents – there is also a Co-Conspirator.  It appears Ms. Sours-Edwards’ boss was also in on the plot to leak the information. [See Page #13 of the indictment]

(Source pdf)

Ms. Sours-Edwards boss, one of the Associate Directors, was also in contact with journalists and leaking financial information….  Sheesh.

May 19th, 2018 (Via CNN) Investigators on the House intelligence committees have obtained access to valuable data from the Treasury Department, a development that will open their doors to investigate possible connections between President Donald Trump’s business empire and Russians, CNN has learned.

Investigators received access to the financial data this week, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the development.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee told reporters Thursday that his committee also had gotten the Treasury Department data.  (read more)

It is highly likely Ms. Edwards was the Treasury Department source for a myriad of resistance articles written by multiple journalists.  Some of the more transparently obvious examples come from Buzzfeed via Jason Leopold, in addition to Ronan Farrow:

October 6th, 2017 –  The Treasury Department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has been illegally rifling through and filing away the private financial records of US citizens, Treasury employees alleged. “This is such an invasion of privacy,” said one official. (read more)

October 29th, 2017 – BuzzFeed News has learned of a series of wire transfers, made by companies linked to Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, that federal officials deemed suspicious. Many of the wires went from offshore companies controlled by Manafort to American businesses. (read more)

May 16th, 2018 – Ronan Farrow […] there has been much speculation about who leaked the confidential documents, and the Treasury Department’s inspector general has launched a probe to find the source. That source, a law-enforcement official, is speaking publicly for the first time, to The New Yorker, to explain the motivation. (read more)

 

 

  1. lizzyp says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Seems like they are, again, under charging. If she leaked info or pulled info to leak , on 3 individuals it would seem they could have charged her for all three. She shared *thousands* of records. Am I just suffering from battered conservative syndrome here or is there some strategic reasoning I’m missing?

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Reply
  3. lurker2 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Haha, Heavy site reports that her LinkedIn bio says:

    Dr. Edwards is the first Native American Indian whose family stayed in the Commonwealth of Virginia, raised participating in tribal affairs, https://heavy.com/news/2018/10/natalie-mayflower-sours-edwards/

    It must have been pretty lucrative to claim Native American status at certain schools. Is she 1/1024 like Warren?

    Reply
  4. Howie says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Whistleblower is not a defense to these felony charges. It is a confession though. What a moron! Hahahaa! She is fried. 3…2..1.

  5. VegasGuy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    An arrest for leaking …Great…What’s even better is that there is 1 less employee in Treasury….Cut that deficit…Winning MEGA..

  6. npsrangerman says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Hope she is not holding out for a POTUS pardon! 😉

  7. Matt Hay says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    So she was a Deputy Director in Clapper’s Office from 2010-2014, color me surprised https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-may-edwards/

  8. Neural says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    So, for the act of disclosing information in an attempt to overthrow a constitutionally elected president, she might get 10 years?
    Am I reading that right?

  10. SouthCentralPA says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    How precisely does someone from New Kent County work in Vienna? Something doesn’t add up.

  11. Cumbaya says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Hey Congress, how about getting a law passed that when govt employees do this kind of crap, they immediately lose their jobs and any forfeit any govt matching funds to their accumulated 401(k), pension, or whatever these f-ckers get.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 17, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      I wish, but Congress most likely will not do it because they are part of the problem.

      Isn’t Congress Gov’t employees, too? or they should be as they are supposed to work for us….
      Fake Congress.

      • Ken Lawson says:
        October 17, 2018 at 5:21 pm

        No, Congress are not federal employees, they are elected officials. I don’t think their staff members are federal employees either because Congress has done special legislation to protect their staff members on things like healthcare that wouldn’t have been done if they were federal employees. Federal employees are almost impossible to get rid of so making more people federal employees would be a big mistake. Congress is elected by the voters and constitutionally they work for the people, but in reality they don’t because they are not held accountable. So, they end up doing what they want and acting as though they rule over us. Unless and until the voters of this country start holding politicians accountable and voting them out when they step out of line, there will be no change. They need to feel the fear that they could lose their job if they don’t do what the voters want.

  12. Bogeyfree says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    “a cellphone containing numerous communications over an encrypted application in which she transmitted SARs and other sensitive government information to” journalists”

    So can this encrypted application be hacked? And if so should we expect to see some more journalists also arrested?

    If Sessions’s justice department somehow allows this person to plea down to a slap on the wrist like the congressional staffer then I give up.

    PT MUST start putting people in jail! No mercy!

  Reply
    October 17, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    This woman’s name doesn’t surprise me at all.. Typical of a pathetic criminal liberal democrat. Put her in the clink.

  14. itsy_bitsy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Prison and throw away the key!

  15. Jay Wizz says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    I’m thinking her boss is Thomas Ott, AD of enforcement, appointed early February of 16.

  16. peterpan says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    who is the Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards Boss? (the unindicted co conspirator)

  17. Caius Lowell says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    DOCTOR Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards still gets an Obama Freedom Award, right?

  18. sundance says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:35 pm

  19. cheryl says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    I hope she looks good in orange.

  20. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    This is disgusting…..I hope this is the beginning of the Deep State Fall, and they’ll pull down many Congresspeople. No wonder many of them aren’t running for reelection.

    President Trump said “SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING – WATCH” Do you supposed this is what he meant? Did he just passed another code to us again?

    President Trump Twitter:
    Donald J. Trump

    Verified account

    @realDonaldTrump
    Oct 15.2018

    The crowds at my Rallies are far bigger than they have ever been before, including the 2016 election. Never an empty seat in these large venues, many thousands of people watching screens outside. Enthusiasm & Spirit is through the roof. SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING – WATCH!

  21. Zippy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Great to hear that it was a resistor arrested and not a whistleblower.

  22. Rose says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    I think it should be a crime when the media report the information that is obtained via fraud, theft and in this case violating the law. Why should the media be allowed to peddle personal information that was stolen illegally.

