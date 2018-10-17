Update* Deep State Treasury Leaker Arrested – Senior U.S. Treasury Official Arrested for Leaking Financial Forms To Media…

You might remember back in May 2018 when sketchy porn lawyer Michael Avenetti was releasing U.S. Treasury notifications on Michael Cohen received from an unknown source within the Treasury Department [See Here]. You might also remember when New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow wrote a sympathetic article after talking to the leaking treasury official [See Here]. As a result the Treasury Inspector General began an investigation.
Today, a U.S. Treasury employee named Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards was arrested and charged with leaking to numerous reporters multiple financial reports about suspicious financial transactions related to: Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, Maria Butina, and others. [DOJ Notification HERE]
EDWARDS, 40, of Quinton, Virginia, is charged with one count of unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports and one count of conspiracy to make unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports, both of which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencings of the defendants would be determined by the judge. (read more)
Every organization from mortgage providers, to international financial institutions, to local U.S. main street banks, all the way to Western Union and convenience stores who generate money orders, are required to file CTR’s and SAR’s as part of the Treasury Department Banking Secrecy Act; a law requiring anyone engaged in financial services to assist government agencies in detecting and preventing money laundering.
At some point every person reading here has likely had a report filled out by a financial provider, submitting their details within a financial transaction, filed with the Treasury department. You never know about it, because it’s part of compliance reporting.
According to the DOJ release Ms. Mayflower Sours-Edwards “was in possession of a flash drive appearing to be the flash drive on which she saved the unlawfully disclosed Suspicious Activity Reports, and a cellphone containing numerous communications over an encrypted application in which she transmitted SARs and other sensitive government information to” journalists.
She is charged with unlawfully disclosing financial reports, and conspiracy to do the same. The 40-year-old resistance leaker will face criminal charges in New York.
UPDATE: Located within the indictment documents – there is also a Co-Conspirator. It appears Ms. Sours-Edwards’ boss was also in on the plot to leak the information. [See Page #13 of the indictment]
Ms. Sours-Edwards boss, one of the Associate Directors, was also in contact with journalists and leaking financial information…. Sheesh.
May 19th, 2018 (Via CNN) Investigators on the House intelligence committees have obtained access to valuable data from the Treasury Department, a development that will open their doors to investigate possible connections between President Donald Trump’s business empire and Russians, CNN has learned.
Investigators received access to the financial data this week, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the development.
Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee told reporters Thursday that his committee also had gotten the Treasury Department data. (read more)
It is highly likely Ms. Edwards was the Treasury Department source for a myriad of resistance articles written by multiple journalists. Some of the more transparently obvious examples come from Buzzfeed via Jason Leopold, in addition to Ronan Farrow:
October 6th, 2017 – The Treasury Department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has been illegally rifling through and filing away the private financial records of US citizens, Treasury employees alleged. “This is such an invasion of privacy,” said one official. (read more)
October 29th, 2017 – BuzzFeed News has learned of a series of wire transfers, made by companies linked to Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, that federal officials deemed suspicious. Many of the wires went from offshore companies controlled by Manafort to American businesses. (read more)
May 16th, 2018 – Ronan Farrow […] there has been much speculation about who leaked the confidential documents, and the Treasury Department’s inspector general has launched a probe to find the source. That source, a law-enforcement official, is speaking publicly for the first time, to The New Yorker, to explain the motivation. (read more)
Seems like they are, again, under charging. If she leaked info or pulled info to leak , on 3 individuals it would seem they could have charged her for all three. She shared *thousands* of records. Am I just suffering from battered conservative syndrome here or is there some strategic reasoning I’m missing?
I made a similar comment…I share your feelings. Slap on the wrist it seems.
Missed #3
Why isn't porn lawyer Avenatti being disbarred?

One arrest isn't enough.
Why isn’t porn lawyer Avenatti being disbarred?
One arrest isn’t enough.
Dan Bongino point out that the Stormy Daniels defense team has to pay Trump's defense costs. Where will Avenatti get the money? Oh yeah! From those thousands of dollars donated by people contributed to the "GoFundMe" who wanted to destroy president Trump!
I think to blow leftist's minds, that money awarded should then be donated directly to pro-life charities.
So, President Trump is out of pocket? All these lawsuits are costing him a fortune… I say he keeps it!
“I say he keeps it!”
It probably is more valuable publicity-wise in the long run, if he would donate it to charity. As long as it comes out of leftist pockets!
1 Timothy 6:7 For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
No matter what he does, he will criticize by the lefties and MSM. I say, keep it.
I agree but it has to start somewhere.
Yes it does….and I am really happy with this start. 👍🏻🇺🇸
“Natalie” van lines looks Russian.,,
Collusion, anyone?
It always makes me happy to see the more senior official as the unindicted co-conspirator. /s
LOL
Do we have any idea who the boss is? We need to call him or her out. The lowest level IRS employee knows it is against the law to divulge taxpayer information.
Sorry to ask a dumb question, but WHY?
I doubt these people would hand info to Avenatti.
No evidence they’re behind the “Michael Cohen” leaks. Avenatti said he’s working with some one. Who paid off his debts? He’s part of the anti-Trump team handling the low-lives. Prolly with Fusion, Perkins Coie, or the Penn Group. One of them likely “consulting” with the Mueller investigation, which is how they got the finanicial docs of multiple Michael Cohens.
I think President Trump dictates his Tweets to Siri on his iPhone.
Siri auto-corrected to “horse face” but I don’t think that’s what he called her.
Is that just your guess, or do you have reason to believe that’s actually what happened? And, are you sure he uses an iPhone and not some other cell phone?
Haha, Heavy site reports that her LinkedIn bio says:
Dr. Edwards is the first Native American Indian whose family stayed in the Commonwealth of Virginia, raised participating in tribal affairs, https://heavy.com/news/2018/10/natalie-mayflower-sours-edwards/
It must have been pretty lucrative to claim Native American status at certain schools. Is she 1/1024 like Warren?
Does this look Native American to anyone?
(I see she’s chunked out considerably since her LinkedIn photo at the top of Sundance’s article)
The arrogance is about dripping from her in the photo at the top of the article, but here, she looks appropriately scared as she reviews the stories she has heard about what happens to women in prison. Farkas really deserves the same treatment; both broke the rules for "the good of the country", "The end justifies the means," UNLESS you are Republican, of course.
Maybe the fat made her do it.
I am leaning to Blowing the Whistle made her fat….Let’s ask Stormy….
I don’t think it was a whistle
‘meat whistle’
Has she been over loading her feed bag? Haven’t really seen any pictures of her since 4chan found the NXVIM cult brand on her waist, she went mysteriously quiet after that. Hmm
No way that’s the same person…
Just saying…
🤢
Chief Spreading Bull has higher cheekbones so she must be more Native American.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those aren’t cheekbones, they’re buttocks.
Rush Limbaugh with hair.
LOL you’re dead on. Could be his sister.
I’ll take Rush Limbaugh’s DNA for $500 Alex…..
SARajSENDawea?
Buffalo Fat Rump
Paleface call it “corn”, her people call it “maize”.
And she eats maize for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A sturdy woman, good husky corn-fed squaw.
No, just an unattractive, fat chick
. . . who leaks.
She could be; not full blooded, but could be mixed ancestry.

Dana Loesch is 1/2 Cherokee.
Dana Loesch is 1/2 Cherokee.
I've known Native Americans from a variety of tribes and some tribes look more stereotypical than others. I don't think there's a "look" that can actually be considered accurate for all Native Americans. It's like Jews. So many people think they have dark hair and eyes and obviously they've never met Russian Jews who are blond with blue eyes. I think the better question is what her real status is with her tribe. If they've allowed her to be part of the tribe, then it means she's met their requirement to be considered Native American.
” If they’ve allowed her to be part of the tribe, then it means she’s met their requirement to be considered Native American.”
If she has met their requirements, they must be blind.
Not in the slightest to me and I went to grade school on an Indian reservation where most of the kids (90%) were real American Indians. If she's American Indian, I'm the Queen of Spain.
Even Mr. Magoo wouldn’t think she was American Indian.
Well, I personally know of several Native Americans that still live in Virginia and “participate” in tribal affairs. This is a very bogus claim, if that is what she meant.
The two I’ve visited are in Tidewater Virginia. The Mattaponi reservation is quite lovely and periodically holds events for visitors. The Pamunkey reservation is smaller, but in a similar area.
National Park Service has a nice page on this.
https://home.nps.gov/jame/learn/historyculture/virginia-indian-tribes.htm
So why am I posting? It just galls me to continue to see these “identity politics” folks make false claims, with impunity, that are then parroted by MSM (aka Fake News). Grrr… Many of the Native Americans in Virginia have accomplished quite a bit without using the whine of “poor me”!
The one thing she definitely participates in , is the All you can eat buffet.
Her entire name sounds fake. Mayflower?
Who really needs that many names ?
She does look felonious doesn’t she ?
She and Pocahonkey should get together to smoke a peace pipe.
What does that clumsy phrase even mean – Dr. Edwards is the first Native American Indian whose family stayed in the Commonwealth of Virginia,
I’m pretty sure there are plenty of “Native American Indians” whose family stayed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. How can she be the “first”? She must have chopped out something in the middle there. And I guess she’s suggesting her family has lived in the area since before European contact, before it was Virginia.
Whistleblower is not a defense to these felony charges. It is a confession though. What a moron! Hahahaa! She is fried. 3…2..1.
An arrest for leaking …Great…What's even better is that there is 1 less employee in Treasury….Cut that deficit…Winning MEGA..
I didn't read she was fired. Pretty sure she's a federal employee union member.
Hope she is not holding out for a POTUS pardon! 😉
So she was a Deputy Director in Clapper's Office from 2010-2014, color me surprised https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-may-edwards/
My mistake, that wasn’t a picture of Rush Limbaugh, it was Clapper, with hair. Sorry.
She is 40? Deputy Director at age 22?
2010-2014- Should would have been 32-36……
My eyes. I saw “2001.”
Not only that her bio lists about 6 advanced degrees so she must have entered college when she was about 9 or there wouldn't have been time to get them all… Unless she bought some fake diplomas on the interwebz
Bet she was hustled out for a covered-up reason.
AHA THAT EXPLAINS IT. I was reading this, shaking my head, thinking why? Why would somebody do this, risk everything to break the law like this? Oh, I see, she was a source for the Swamp, brainwashed and probably cultivated or bribed or blackmailed?. Wow–Clapper again. He's just like a bad dream–keeps coming back up in these stories, doesn't he?
I just read the complaint. I think she is a spook.
Iran and Isis information
She also lied to the FBI, and Prevazon and Manafort files are discussed.
Did the FBI just accidentally uncover a Clapper cell?
OMFG that is some serious shit there!!
I still have my dumb question: why are we glad her superior is an unindicted co-conspirator?? Don’t we want to get him/her too??
So, for the act of disclosing information in an attempt to overthrow a constitutionally elected president, she might get 10 years?

Am I reading that right?
Am I reading that right?
I know, that's barely anything!
How about others in DOJ and FBI who did worse and got nothing but fired or demotion or were able to retire with benefits? She's pretty low on totem pole, but big fish like Wolfe get nothing!
More likely a year or two, since it is probably her first offense. If she turns state's evidence against her boss, she may only get 5 – 10 years on parole, with no prison time.
I posted this elsewhere – more leaking https://neonnettle.com/news/5352-fbi-report-evidence-directly-connects-mccabe-to-illegal-leaks-on-general-flynn
So why wasn't there countless senate/house, doj,fbi, pig investigations? When they want to charge somebody they just do it.
what exactly is a “pig” investigation? Is Arnold Ziffel involved somehow?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how many people will get that Arnold reference…
interesting
How precisely does someone from New Kent County work in Vienna? Something doesn't add up.
A lot of people commute... might take 2hrs to drive that distance. I used to commute and sometimes my drive time was in excess of 4hrs from south of Richmond to DC/MD and sometimes I could drive it in less than 2 hrs.
Wow. I have heard of people commuting from front royal.
..or did she work from home?
Some agencies allow some telecommuting a day or so a week.
Hey Congress, how about getting a law passed that when govt employees do this kind of crap, they immediately lose their jobs and any forfeit any govt matching funds to their accumulated 401(k), pension, or whatever these f-ckers get.
I wish, but Congress most likely will not do it because they are part of the problem.
Isn’t Congress Gov’t employees, too? or they should be as they are supposed to work for us….
Fake Congress.
No, Congress are not federal employees, they are elected officials. I don't think their staff members are federal employees either because Congress has done special legislation to protect their staff members on things like healthcare that wouldn't have been done if they were federal employees. Federal employees are almost impossible to get rid of so making more people federal employees would be a big mistake. Congress is elected by the voters and constitutionally they work for the people, but in reality they don't because they are not held accountable. So, they end up doing what they want and acting as though they rule over us. Unless and until the voters of this country start holding politicians accountable and voting them out when they step out of line, there will be no change. They need to feel the fear that they could lose their job if they don't do what the voters want.
“a cellphone containing numerous communications over an encrypted application in which she transmitted SARs and other sensitive government information to” journalists”
So can this encrypted application be hacked? And if so should we expect to see some more journalists also arrested?
If Sessions’s justice department somehow allows this person to plea down to a slap on the wrist like the congressional staffer then I give up.
PT MUST start putting people in jail! No mercy!
This woman’s name doesn’t surprise me at all.. Typical of a pathetic criminal liberal democrat. Put her in the clink.
Prison and throw away the key!
I'm thinking her boss is Thomas Ott, AD of enforcement, appointed early February of 16.
Or possibly Andrea Sharrin.
All these people come directly from DOJ, and we know how big a cesspit that is.
who is the Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards Boss? (the unindicted co conspirator)
I'm thinking Thomas Ott or Andrea Sharrin.
Well I’ll speculate. Ott and her doing the nasty. 😘
DOCTOR Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards still gets an Obama Freedom Award, right?
Jeff Sessions gave Lois Lerner a free pass. I think the standard was set by ‘Good old boy Jeff.’
That photo would be better if the background had the height measuring thingy.
I hope she looks good in orange.
I don’t think she’ll look good in any color.
Is black a color?
This is disgusting…..I hope this is the beginning of the Deep State Fall, and they’ll pull down many Congresspeople. No wonder many of them aren’t running for reelection.
President Trump said “SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING – WATCH” Do you supposed this is what he meant? Did he just passed another code to us again?
President Trump Twitter:
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
Oct 15.2018
The crowds at my Rallies are far bigger than they have ever been before, including the 2016 election. Never an empty seat in these large venues, many thousands of people watching screens outside. Enthusiasm & Spirit is through the roof. SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING – WATCH!
Great to hear that it was a resistor arrested and not a whistleblower.
I think it should be a crime when the media report the information that is obtained via fraud, theft and in this case violating the law. Why should the media be allowed to peddle personal information that was stolen illegally.
