IRS Intelligence Analyst John Fry Charged With Leaking Cohen Financial Records to Creepy Porn Lawyer…

You might remember back in May 2018 when sketchy porn lawyer Michael Avenetti was releasing U.S. Treasury notifications on Michael Cohen received from an unknown source within the Treasury Department [See Here]. You might also remember when New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow wrote a sympathetic article after talking to the leaking treasury official [See Here].

As a result the Treasury Inspector General began an investigation.

John C. Fry, 54, was an intelligence analyst with the IRS’s law enforcement arm in San Francisco.

According to the North California U.S. Attorney’s Office (full pdf below) after searching for IRS activity reports related to Michael Cohen, Mr. Fry shared the information with creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti and was also a source for Ronan Farrow.

CTH NOTES – There’s more here than currently surfacing…. I’m not sure what it is, but if you review the left-wing granular reporting carefully, (CNN HERE), there’s a bigger story hiding under the umbrella of this one.

The IRS has an Obama-era history of being weaponized by political activists inside the organization in concert with the Eric Holder’s DOJ. The location of this story; plus a reminder that Eric Holder was hired by the State of California as their legal counsel; plus the participant Mr. Fry failing to accept a plea deal; equals: there’s someone/something larger attached to this story. It just doesn’t past the initial review ‘sniff test’.

VIA CNN – […] The bank transactions of Cohen became public last May when Avenatti posted a memo online outlining numerous payments to Cohen from a company linked to a Russian oligarch, pharmaceutical giant Novartis, AT&T, which owns CNN, and others. Fry’s hearing date was pushed back several times as federal prosecutors were engaged with Fry’s attorney on plea negotiations, according to a person familiar with the talks. As of Thursday, Fry declined to plead to felony charges in exchange for probation. As a result, prosecutors will seek an indictment of Fry on February 28, this person said, and are expected to seek two additional charges, including misuse of a Social Security number and misuse of a government computer. (link)

The professional leftist media is reporting on the story, but there’s just something missing.

Remember, Avenatti also received the tax records of the wrong Michael Cohen, a random guy in Canada was caught up in the original issue. The affidavit reveals that John C. Fry, placed several phone calls to Avenatti before and after he accessed Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by Cohen’s banks with the Treasury Department.

[Via Daily Caller] … Avenatti, the attorney of record for Stormy Daniels, had posted a dossier of Cohen’s financial reports on May 8, 2018. Those records showed that Cohen received payments from several companies, including Novartis and AT&T, as well as a company associated with Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch. (read more)

Mr. Fry is not the only Treasury Department employee who has previously engaged in leaking financial information relating to President Trump affiliates.

Back in October 2018 a U.S. Treasury employee named Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards was arrested and charged with leaking to numerous reporters multiple financial reports about suspicious financial transactions related to: Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, Maria Butina, and others. [DOJ Notification HERE]

EDWARDS, 40, of Quinton, Virginia, is charged with one count of unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports and one count of conspiracy to make unauthorized disclosures of suspicious activity reports, both of which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencings of the defendants would be determined by the judge. (read more)

According to the 2018 DOJ release Ms. Mayflower Sours-Edwards “was in possession of a flash drive appearing to be the flash drive on which she saved the unlawfully disclosed Suspicious Activity Reports, and a cellphone containing numerous communications over an encrypted application in which she transmitted SARs and other sensitive government information to” journalists.

She was charged with unlawfully disclosing financial reports, and conspiracy to do the same. The 40-year-old resistance leaker will face criminal charges in New York.

Located within the indictment documents – there is also a Co-Conspirator. It appears Ms. Sours-Edwards’ boss was also in on the plot to leak the information. [See Page #13 of the indictment]

(Source pdf)

Ms. Sours-Edwards boss, one of the Associate Directors, was also in contact with journalists and leaking financial information…. so that makes three.

The Treasury Department was a source for a myriad of resistance articles written by multiple journalists. Some of the more transparently obvious examples come from Buzzfeed via Jason Leopold, in addition to Ronan Farrow:

♦ October 6th, 2017 – The Treasury Department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has been illegally rifling through and filing away the private financial records of US citizens, Treasury employees alleged. “This is such an invasion of privacy,” said one official. (read more)

♦ October 29th, 2017 – BuzzFeed News has learned of a series of wire transfers, made by companies linked to Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, that federal officials deemed suspicious. Many of the wires went from offshore companies controlled by Manafort to American businesses. (read more)

♦ May 16th, 2018 – Ronan Farrow […] there has been much speculation about who leaked the confidential documents, and the Treasury Department’s inspector general has launched a probe to find the source. That source, a law-enforcement official, is speaking publicly for the first time, to The New Yorker, to explain the motivation. (read more)

