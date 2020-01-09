Senator James Lankford Calls Senator Mike Lee a Fibber….

Earlier today Senator Mike “H1B” Lee called the national security briefing “lame” and “inadequate”, saying the military and intelligence leaders ran from hard questions at the briefing. Well, Senator James Lankford calls those accusations by Senator Lee demonstrably false and untrue.
Senator Lankford noted the briefing included examples of 90 incidents of Iranian proxy attacks against the U.S. and coalition forces in the last month-and-a-half; ultimately leading to the killing of an American. It was after the final attack when POTUS Trump ordered the elimination of Qassim Soleimani.
….”I think it’s a tragedy for the world that instead of diplomacy, this administration has rushed to confrontation.”..
~ Biden Backr bin-Heinz.
Mike “RINO” Lee is an obvious liar from the US Senate, the lair of liars…
LikeLiked by 3 people
But I thought we all knew a long time ago that Mike Lee was a liar; a really big liar…so why suddenly surprised?
LikeLike
I think Mike Lee is hanging out with Mittens Romney. It’s so obvious that Mike Lee was bsing. For some reason he has lost his hair along with his mind!
LikeLiked by 2 people
sound is dead
LikeLike
Check your device.
LikeLike
What happened to H1B Lee? Really. WTH happened to this guy? He has gone to the darkside.
Hat tip to SD for the Kerry pic…LOL. Is any Democrat pro-American anymore?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The same thing that “happened” to Paul Krugman. Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kerry doesn’t look very well rested— for some reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kerry should have been arrested, indicted, prosecuted, and imprisoned for violating the Logan Act long ago.
And WTF has happened to Utah? Utah is the new Arizona (now that we’ve gotten rid of McCain and Flake).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prolly too many invading Commie-fornians…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t understand why oh-so-conservative Utah sends the worst people to the Senate!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mormons like big government as long as it’s LDS. Republicans are more State Rights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Over/Under on how many American servicemen have been killed and maimed owing to Obama, Kerry, and Rhodes’ $150+ billion funding of Iranian terrorism?
LikeLike
I seemed to remember….. Mike Lee wanted to be Supreme Court Justice, and was mad when President Trump passed him over twice from the two short lists which led to Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
I’m glad as Mike Lee is immature, petty whiny kid who isn’t worth a minute of my time. He’s like a kid who feel entitled to having daily doses of his bag of candy but it gets taken away from him time after time. Loser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So why all the dramatics by Lee? What the motivation? I’m curious, like Romney, does he take his direction from the Mormon Council or Mitch McConnell? I find it interesting that a number of the Transrepublicans are Mormon or related to Mormons? A group deeply wired into the illegal refugee money scam…
LikeLiked by 4 people
why is Lee doing this . There is so much sinister going on…….is he a secretive perv…who knows…in that interview he was beside himself.
LikeLike
Senator Lankford sure is another voice of fresh air. Glad to see there are grown ups in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always appreciated Lankford’s honesty and senatorial wisdom.
Senator suits him very well.
And I don’t think he’s a billionaire yet……
LikeLike
Yes Johnsef Kerrymani was Colonel Salamanderanis’wingman.
LikeLike
Yes Johnsef Kerrymani was Colonel Salamanderanis’wingman.
LikeLike
Something dramatic has happened to Mike Lee, a (former?) member of the Republican Freedom Caucus.
I think it’s time for the fbi to look into his recent finances and contributions.
Why else would an otherwise, stand-up senator suddenly become…anti-American?
LikeLike
2 options ; Bribery or Blackmail.
Or both.
LikeLike
You mispronounced’Deathplomacy’ John.
LikeLike
We’ve tried negotiations for 40 years and nothing show for it except hundreds of dead American soldiers and Marines. Kerry is an assholl.
LikeLike
I call him a lot worse.
LikeLike