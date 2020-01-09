Senator James Lankford Calls Senator Mike Lee a Fibber….

Earlier today Senator Mike “H1B” Lee called the national security briefing “lame” and “inadequate”, saying the military and intelligence leaders ran from hard questions at the briefing. Well, Senator James Lankford calls those accusations by Senator Lee demonstrably false and untrue.

Senator Lankford noted the briefing included examples of 90 incidents of Iranian proxy attacks against the U.S. and coalition forces in the last month-and-a-half; ultimately leading to the killing of an American. It was after the final attack when POTUS Trump ordered the elimination of Qassim Soleimani.

….”I think it’s a tragedy for the world that instead of diplomacy, this administration has rushed to confrontation.”.. ~ Biden Backr bin-Heinz.

Former Sec. of State @JohnKerry – who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal – on confirmed attacks on Iraqi military bases following the killing of General Soleimani: "I think it's a tragedy for the world that instead of diplomacy, this administration has rushed to confrontation." pic.twitter.com/TVX1ChG8mW — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) January 8, 2020