USMCA Outcome – GM and Ford Shock Over 1,500 Temp Auto Workers with Full-Time Promotions…

One of the key sectors gaining benefit from the USMCA trade agreement is the auto sector. Rules on steel and aluminum smelting/origination, and rules on part origination from North America are key aspects to the trade agreement that shifts focus from the import of Asian manufactured parts for assembly to manufacturing in North America.
Essentially, seventy-five percent of the component parts for the auto industry must be manufactured in North America. This shift directly puts U.S. auto-workers at the forefront for job gains & stops the process of using manufactured parts from China, Asia or the EU.
The goal of the agreement was/is to make manufacturing investment in North America the main consideration for auto-manufacturers who want access to the U.S. market. Today, as a direct result of future investment considerations, General Motors and Ford unexpectedly surprise 1,500 auto-workers with the announcement their jobs have gone from part-time to full-time status. Great news for these families:
DETROIT – General Motors’ worker Adarrey “Ace” Humphrey was blindsided Sunday. That’s when his life changed.
Humphrey, 27, has been a part-time temporary worker at GM’s Flint Assembly in Michigan for the last three years. On Sunday morning, he and about 250 of his co-workers crowded into UAW Local 598’s union hall. Most thought they were there for a routine meeting.
But when the local’s president stepped to the mic, the room listened in awed silence.
“He said, ‘As of tomorrow, you guys are full-time seniority employees of GM,’ ” Humphrey said. “There was a gasp in the room for a few seconds. Some of us thought he misspoke. Then, we had to say, ‘No, we heard him right!’ It was amazing.”
On Monday, GM made about 930 temporary workers permanent full-time employees at 30 of its 52 UAW-represented facilities in the United States. There are more to come in the months ahead, it said.
Ford Motor Co. also moved 592 temps to permanent full-time on Monday, the UAW said, and will do more conversions of temps next month. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is still working to implement its temporary worker conversions, said the UAW. (read more)
Promises made, and promises kept…
RULES OF ORIGIN AND ORIGIN PROCEDURES
The United States, Mexico, and Canada have concluded substantive discussions on new rules of origin and origin procedures, including product-specific rules for passenger vehicles, light trucks, and auto parts. This update to the rules of origin will provide greater incentives to source goods and materials in the United States and North America.
Key Achievement: Increasing Regional Value Content Rule
This deal encourages United States manufacturing and regional economic growth by requiring that 75 percent of auto content be made in North America.
The rules will:
- Help to incentivize up to billions annually
- Help to preserve and re-shore vehicle and parts production in the United States.
- Transform supply chains to use more United States content, especially content that is key to future automobile production and high-paying jobs.
- Close gaps in the current NAFTA agreement that incentivized low wages in automobile and parts production.
Key Achievement: Creating New Labor Value Content Rule
This deal uses trade rules to drive higher wages by requiring that 40-45 percent of auto content be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.
The rules will:
- Support better jobs for United States producers and workers by requiring that a significant portion of vehicle content be made with high-wage labor.
- Ensure that United States producers and workers are able to compete on an even playing field, and incentivize new vehicle and parts investments in the United States.
- Encourage more investment by auto companies in research and development in the region.
Key Achievement: Exceeding NAFTA 1.0 and TPP Standards with Stronger Rules of Origin and Enforcement
The United States, Mexico, and Canada have agreed to stronger rules of origin that exceed those of both NAFTA 1.0 and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), including for autos and automobile parts and other industrial products such as chemicals, steel-intensive products, glass, and optical fiber.
This deal exceeds NAFTA 1.0 and the TPP by establishing procedures that streamline certification and verification of rules of origin and that promote strong enforcement. This includes new cooperation and enforcement provisions that help to prevent duty evasion before it happens.
The new rules will help ensure that only producers using sufficient and significant North American parts and materials receive preferential tariff benefits. (USMCA Website)
The “Magic Wand” strikes again #KAG
Obama: “These jobs are gone, they’re never coming back.”
“Obama: “These jobs are gone, they’re never coming back.”
In his fetid, “fundamental transformation” dreams.
All of those people will be voting for Trump as well as their spouses. Love it.
That would surprise me, unfortunately TDS is strong with most unions.
Wages up, jobs back from overseas, inflation low, unemployment low, stock market high, winning, winning, winning….
Every Dem candidate “I’m going to put a stop to all that.”
O’bama basically told a black guy to sit down and mind his place when he asked the question.
This clip did not wear well for Obama. IMO, the Obama years will be known as the years of “The Smooth Con.”
Lied about everything. Jobs, manufacturing, climate “change”, healthcare, Iran, corruption at the IRS, border security, freaking everything.
Love that Magic Wand.
Beautiful. This is what unions are supposed to be about.
This is what our whole GOVERNMENT should be about. Improving American lives.
Except the unions weren’t behind this for quite a while.
MAGIC WAND 2020 🙂
Such a beautiful story. Thanks SD for producing this article. One of your better ones to date.
The MAGA train steaming full ahead
Excellent, well done America, from an Aussie.Now time to get rid of all those Iranians in Tliabs ward, that part of Mi needed for auto workers!
LikeLiked by 21 people
I never thought in my lifetime I’d see the Auto and Steel industries come back. Wow. Just Wow.
Thank you, President Trump.
Now if we can get twenty, forty, fifty blast furnaces back online, and the open hearths and rolling mills……. that is American greatness……
God bless President Trump and God bless the USA!
LOL Just hit play:
That was wonderful!
⭐ That was the ⭐ Universe ⭐
Awesome!
Remember all those photos of Barry with the halos and ethereal glow? The One, ya know. His halo has been exposed as a defective curlicue bulb and his glow turned off…by Donald Trump’s magic wand. Message sent. Pretty sure message received. America First!
O’bama demanded he get a epic echo processing for his speeches.
But Barry was a family man, according to Juan McDead.
What a contrast to the Hussein O of the Beelzebub connections:
Preserve this for the Trump Presidential Library.
Meanwhile Nanzi Pelosi has awarded herself a Full-Time Promotion to national Dingbat.
I like it. She held this for a year to damage Trump and not give him a win. Hey UAW, Nancy held you hostage for a year so she could play politics with you as the bait. Be sure and pay her back.
Too bad we had to wait for an election year for this to start happening!
Been a great 24 hours for KAG! Iran, jobs numbers, this news, Dems heads exploding…….
Chip, brings to mind a video excerpt a treeper had posted here a few years ago.. a number of people sitting around an exceptionally long conference table, suddenly, their heads begin exploding.
But some R’s, what is with Mike Lee,
Mike Lee
He’s a “JackAss”
Promoted to full time Jack As$.
Time for someone to check his bank account. Desperate to sneak in cheap labor with citizenship and now full blown nevertrumper…gee, I wonder whose payroll he’s on.
He’s fat. Especially in the head.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mike lee was spoken to by the chamber of commerce. They want those h1b visas.
Looks like Lee went BERSERK today.
USCOC must be LOSING.
He really is hysterical these days. Somehow he is not getting what he wants out in Rino land.
Maybe he’s overextended. Like in Goodfellas when the Feds busted in and he couldn’t pay back his dealer.
Amazing. No wonder Piglosi wants to take the credit.
This is awesome news! Will the union leadership publicly thank our great “America first” president for this monumental success for their employees? Hopefully the rank and file are grateful for this development, and will vote accordingly.
The union ‘s have a new boss.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The rank & file had better think outside the union box. Democrats and their unions are not doing what Trump did for them.
We don’t need ALL of them to flip, we don’t even need MOST of them to flip. If 20% of them flip, the communists are screwed.
We need 10 million voters.
I think Americans of African descent have done that already..
H&HC, don’t expect a sudden massive flip from union members who’ve nearly 100% supported Democrats for the past many decades.
But, DO expect SOME to move to Trump, or at least be considering it. It’s no doubt being talked about at the dinner tables, in the pool halls and bowling alleys across the Midwest.
I personally know an electrical contractor in the auto industry. Lifelong Democrat. Voted for Obama twice. He’s voting for Trump this year.
That’s one person. I’ll bet there’s more.
Rome wasn’t built in a day.
1’s better than none! MAGA
Agreed!
Bottom line is MAGA can only grow in voters while do-nothing dems stand to lose bigly.
Unless election fraud is not yet under control? I fully expect Dems to focus on flipping key districts they lost in 2016, as well as electoral college shenanigans like in Colorado. Count on it.
When PDJT takes his campaign to Detroit, his message should be “I’m not running to gain power. I’m running because I believe in the potential of each American worker. If you want your life to continue to improve, vote for me. If you want your life to go back to the way it was, vote for him(her)”.
How you destroy and neuter the US working class is make them work insecure, part time, on call jobs.
The anxiety and inability to plan any sort of family / housing future produces angry fragile people.
I would be too.
You’d needed a bit of magic to save the US working class from the future Obama, Bush and the Globalists had planned for it.
And then there was Trump……
The part time union job usually guarantees 24 hours, plus health insurance benefits. To get more hours workers have to scramble or pick up hours from full time workers who can give a day away for whatever reason they want off work. It takes a long time to get a full time slot, bidding each year for a position.
I cannot imagine that opening up 1500 full time positions. made possible by MAGA, will not help Trump with the union and union workers.
They will try to give credit to Pelosi and the democrats for passing it.
You know who likes to rant in his documentaries about how his dad / family worked at GM in Michigan until the plants closed? Michael Moore. I wonder if he’ll have anything to say about this?
In English or in Farsi?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question to Treepers ? Is this a re-thinking of how we view Labor Unions ? Was this outcome a natural output of the USMCA or did we need the UAW to act as the catalyst? Thanks
The Labor Union leadership are still, always Democrat Party insiders.
The disaster for the leadership is that the membership now see the Democrat Party as the ones who want to export their jobs to China etc.
The Democrats are Globalist anti nation State operatives who, just to rub salt into the wounds, are also for open borders and unlimited immigration. The Democrats are now in lockstep with Wall St Inc. The membership knows.
Scott – My brother is a GM dealer. He told me the union strike in October cost GM Billions of dollars and did very little to help anyone. He said that GM workers already get paid a very, very good salary when combined with all their benefits. I agree with MNBV that the union leaders are nothing more than Democrat party lackeys and have very little to do with supporting the typical worker. They are in it for themselves.
Thanks so much- I’ve always been very wary of unions as they seem so comfortable with leftist totalitarian tactics and agree that PDJT needs and can separate the Union voters from the Union leadership
What???? What in the hell do unions have to do with this other than taking the glory announcing that their jobs have become permanent??
Scott, tried to post a reply but it didn’t work. Let’s see if this pulls up with it now.
Scott, P.S. to my previous reply. My brother also said that because of the strike, GM dealers had no new inventory for two months. That hurt his dealership tremendously and all his employees on down the line as a result. I don’t think Union leaders care too much about that either.
I believe that as the GM dealer here has no inventory. The lot is ridiculously empty.
Wonder what Michael Moore has to say?
Should we really care? Lol. Wasn’t he the one that said it would feel good to elect Trump for about one day? Well…three years later it still feels great! Michael Moore = Big Fat Turd.
This is 1500 votes for President Trump, but the dues money will still go to the democrats.
Good thing PDJT does not need that dues money to get those votes.
And whichever creepy Dim wins the pigs-in-mud contest to run against him could have all the $$ in the world and still have no chance.
I’m not sure about that Vince. But I will say, the union makes sure it gets its dues every month, no matter what.
♫ ♬ Hello American Auto workers, let me thank you for your time! ♫ ♬
I wish Union members would elect new leadership aligned with MAGA. I hope they also know it was Trump’s policies, not Union strikes, that facilitated this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Troublemaker, I worked a union job for awhile and there is not much choice on the vote for Union leaders.They usually make it a one vote mixed up with other issues that members want. On the bright side, at election time the union would send out a brochure telling us how to vote on different issues. I always used it to vote opposite of what the union favored on issues like propositions, judges etc.
I follow RealityChek, a WordPress blog by Alan Tonelson. Wikipedia: “He is an American research fellow at the U.S. Business and Industry Council Educational Foundation. He has written extensively on the trade deficit between the United States and other countries. He has also written on free trade, globalization and industrial decline.”
I recently chirped in about the great aspects of USMCA on his blog. Here is his reply, he’s punching above my weight.
His criticism?
Tonelson wrote: “…Re USMCA, the answer, unfortunately, is that this close-off effect will be minimal for years (?????) because the external tariff for the new free trade zone remains so low – and so affordable for non-North American producers. The one exception has to do with quotas on autos from Mexico that will kick in in a few years. In fact, that’s one reason that, at least logically speaking, ramping up pressure on the EU post-USMCA is so important (because the overall USMCA tariff incentives they face are so weak). Will he do it? Ya got me. Ditto for a quick US-UK deal, whether or not the UK is added to USMCA or not.”
Easily rebutted?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he is saying that the tariff supporting domestic production is too low therefore the external producers still have an advantage through the new free trade zone.
I also inferred that from the writing. It would have been far more effective had Tonelson referenced the sections and paragraphs in the USMCA that support his assertions.
Wait a minute. Is that a file photo from last fall or something? What’s with the ‘On Strike’ signs? The strike was settled in October.
I think it’s the emotion that is the reason for the photo.
Oh no…. Nancy is gonna be mad.
More Trump voters.
I’d say this blogger Tonelson is worthless and will not persuade anybody. Who the hell can understand him? What’s a “close-off” effect?!
Gee, wasn’t the media just telling us we were headed for a recession?
And these families could’ve had these full time jobs a full year ago if it were not for the democraps and their singular quest to deny PJT and America any victory!
Plus, for Mexicans, why swim the Rio Grande to make less than minimum wage busing tables in the US when you can stay home and work in an NA Content auto components factory, support your entire family, and sleep in your own bed every night? Or work in one of the thousands of businesses the new manufacturing payroll will support in Mexico. EVERYBODY wins. Well, not China. Go around, meet come around.
Now – if all those union workers who are told by their union leaders to vote Democrat in elections would realize that is the opposite of what they should do they would be able to leave their plantations and flourish.
PDJT needs to invite some of these UAW members, men and women to the SOTO address in February. How about the appearance of them being recognized with a standing ovation while wearing a red UAW / MAGA hat !
Trump won more voters on the Democrat role today in key states. Well done!
While the MSM will ignore this story, you can bet the local media where these jos are can not ignore it.
Oof. They are just clueless.
Working hard every day against citizens. And that is the plain unbiased truth.
Sparkle Socks ais probably used up his Christmas coal allotment by now, eh?
That’s a nice picture of those two folks, but somehow wonder how they’ll vote next Nov. For those who voted ‘rat last year flipping the house, one question… Are you happy with the way it turned out.. what it did for you? One day we won’t have this President anymore. If the house stays ‘rat post next election it’s over with a very real possibility for civil if not armed insurrection. Looks like Virginia they’ll test with opposing arguments delivered at 800-3200 ft. per second. And the senate needs but a few chairs to flip it ‘rat as well. One day, if there’s anything left, historians will marvel at the general stupidity of some 35 to 50 percent of this electorate. That these remaining ‘rat candidates could as much as generate any coverage at all would have been outright rejected some 14 yrs.
This is how close to the Abyss we really are from Rich Logis at American Greatness: https://amgreatness.com/2019/12/21/is-a-2020-landslide-a-gop-unicorn/.
This is why I will always continue to support President Trump,Despite the deliberate actions of the left, which ripped away thousands of jobs, the average American, the forgotten deplorable. receives unexpected hope.
Not for a lottery win. Just a chance at a decent job to support self and family. If you do not know the pain of not being able to support you’re loved ones, you are blessed.
Cold anger? Beyond!!
Shame on them!
Now if the Progressive could just stop the ‘muh socialism’ wing of next to orange-man is bad, autos and energy are a close second of the evil(/s) that blights the world.
On a second front, something that is not quite understood and stated here, if we as a Nation are going to run trade imbalances(marco economics supply-side says that is the case), would it not be better to run those imbalances directly with Mexico via win-win partnerships. Thus pumping libertizing wealth creation to our neighbors to the South. Nothing fights proverty and the uncertainty of picking up and leaving home for assumed greener pastures…
Better than a dependable salary.
Heck with that new found wealth revenue stream, just maybe, just maybe people to people an import and pressing issue to Mexico City can be addressed. Their water/sewerage system losing up to 60% of deliverable clean water before it even gets to the taps.
A healthy and secure economy does encourage an active social investment climate.
And God knows PDJT loves to build things. Well It is not the building of things he loves, my bet is at this stage in his life, he loves bringing people together to solve infrastructure building issues. Just my observational opinion.
And as an observational, it is not he wants to get down into the fuddy duddy issues of mirco managering the process and stamp the Trump brand on everything. He just knows instinctually of having been in the trenches of the actually ‘doing’ process, his life lessons/experiences have left him with a take away that goals/outcomes measured by results are best achieved by having processes that enable action. This is to say, he not opposed to concerns that have long term impact that have to be engineeringly solved, it is he opposed to those that say No right out of the gated.
As a builder, he very open to solving problems, he is just opposed to those say no out of reflex, it can’t be done and proceed to put up cost over run problems without any counter point to addressing the engineering solutions.
What I am saying is he has always had the goal of end results. At this stage he but does he want to cut corners on a project that has his name in it. The bigger the project and the bigger the obstacles, then the greater the risk, the more he apt he to listen to the negative ramifications. It is at this point he draws a clear line between what is achievable and what is being hampered by nonsense. If some project is saying, if you proceed on this course and all aviable evidence this will be the is outcome that points to failure then he stops to listen. But, he does not suffer fools that use the development legalise landscape to put up road blocks simply to say No for as a matter of principle. He will challenge them, forcing them to prove their merits.
In doing so, he becomes open to entertaining issues/ problems that are supportive to the long term impacts.
Bit at the end of the day, he has no qualms of calling bull shit on purely manufactured legal changes.
It is just another reasoned he is currently hated by the establishment.
PDJT crime is he does not suffer fools.
Too bad its illegal to have an open season on De…….ah…I better not say it.
It’s the skinning and gutting that’s disgusting. At least there aren’t many with guts. And none with nuts….. happy hunting 🙂
👍..It opens in the primaries so to speak so I’ve already got my investment ready to target rats out in the open, so to speak. But! I see you’re ready as this one but I want say it either or not at this time.
Just think, if not for evil communists this could have happened a year earlier.
That explains why Pelosi sat on this for so long.
“Crumbs”. – Nanzi Pelosi
Pelosi: But, but, WAIT! Um, OK, you got full time jobs, and you’re now making good money, but hold on…what about Russia??? We’re going to impeach him! He just killed a beloved terrorist….er, I mean a beloved Iranian hero!
You can’t possibly think he’s a good President?
What about transgendered bathrooms???
What about plastic straws???
If you vote for him how will we continue allowing in illegal aliens???
Those are the important issues!
Put your self interests and your families futures aside and think for a moment, what will become of all the foreign parasites…. er, I mean all the foreigners who need your jobs and your tax dollars? Think of the children!
The democrats are your friend! Diversity is our strength! The Deep State wants to help you!
Stay with us!!!!!!!!!
Oh my, my teeth are coming loose. I need some adhesive, and bring me a bottle of scotch!!!!
Unlike O’Blamer, the jobs created here will pay into the treasury, not be a drain on it.
Captialism works !! Let it ring!!
Yup! I always thought that was the best part of the deal. Say hello to the genuine genius behind it. It’s called winning!
This is just beautiful.
I imagine somewhere in the dead of the night a telephone rings and Obama answers…
“Hey, Barack. This is your Reverand. Reverend Wright. Seems your chickens have come home to roost.”
Wow. Just wow.
I am happy for those workers in Flint. I recently watched the documentary series on Flint and know those people are desperate for good jobs. This will help the entire city.
