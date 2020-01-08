USMCA Outcome – GM and Ford Shock Over 1,500 Temp Auto Workers with Full-Time Promotions…

Posted on January 8, 2020 by

One of the key sectors gaining benefit from the USMCA trade agreement is the auto sector.  Rules on steel and aluminum smelting/origination, and rules on part origination from North America are key aspects to the trade agreement that shifts focus from the import of Asian manufactured parts for assembly to manufacturing in North America.

Essentially, seventy-five percent of the component parts for the auto industry must be manufactured in North America.  This shift directly puts U.S. auto-workers at the forefront for job gains & stops the process of using manufactured parts from China, Asia or the EU.

The goal of the agreement was/is to make manufacturing investment in North America the main consideration for auto-manufacturers who want access to the U.S. market.  Today, as a direct result of future investment considerations, General Motors and Ford unexpectedly surprise 1,500 auto-workers with the announcement their jobs have gone from part-time to full-time status.  Great news for these families:

DETROIT – General Motors’ worker Adarrey “Ace” Humphrey was blindsided Sunday. That’s when his life changed.

Humphrey, 27, has been a part-time temporary worker at GM’s Flint Assembly in Michigan for the last three years. On Sunday morning, he and about 250 of his co-workers crowded into UAW Local 598’s union hall. Most thought they were there for a routine meeting.

But when the local’s president stepped to the mic, the room listened in awed silence.

“He said, ‘As of tomorrow, you guys are full-time seniority employees of GM,’ ” Humphrey said. “There was a gasp in the room for a few seconds. Some of us thought he misspoke. Then, we had to say, ‘No, we heard him right!’ It was amazing.”

On Monday, GM made about 930 temporary workers permanent full-time employees at 30 of its 52 UAW-represented facilities in the United States. There are more to come in the months ahead, it said.

Ford Motor Co. also moved 592 temps to permanent full-time on Monday, the UAW said, and will do more conversions of temps next month. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is still working to implement its temporary worker conversions, said the UAW. (read more)

Promises made, and promises kept…

RULES OF ORIGIN AND ORIGIN PROCEDURES

The United States, Mexico, and Canada have concluded substantive discussions on new rules of origin and origin procedures, including product-specific rules for passenger vehicles, light trucks, and auto parts. This update to the rules of origin will provide greater incentives to source goods and materials in the United States and North America.

Key Achievement: Increasing Regional Value Content Rule

This deal encourages United States manufacturing and regional economic growth by requiring that 75 percent of auto content be made in North America.

The rules will:

  • Help to incentivize up to billions annually
  • Help to preserve and re-shore vehicle and parts production in the United States.
  • Transform supply chains to use more United States content, especially content that is key to future automobile production and high-paying jobs.
  • Close gaps in the current NAFTA agreement that incentivized low wages in automobile and parts production.

Key Achievement: Creating New Labor Value Content Rule

This deal uses trade rules to drive higher wages by requiring that 40-45 percent of auto content be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.

The rules will:

  • Support better jobs for United States producers and workers by requiring that a significant portion of vehicle content be made with high-wage labor.
  • Ensure that United States producers and workers are able to compete on an even playing field, and incentivize new vehicle and parts investments in the United States.
  • Encourage more investment by auto companies in research and development in the region.

Key Achievement: Exceeding NAFTA 1.0 and TPP Standards with Stronger Rules of Origin and Enforcement

The United States, Mexico, and Canada have agreed to stronger rules of origin that exceed those of both NAFTA 1.0 and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), including for autos and automobile parts and other industrial products such as chemicals, steel-intensive products, glass, and optical fiber.

This deal exceeds NAFTA 1.0 and the TPP by establishing procedures that streamline certification and verification of rules of origin and that promote strong enforcement.  This includes new cooperation and enforcement provisions that help to prevent duty evasion before it happens.

The new rules will help ensure that only producers using sufficient and significant North American parts and materials receive preferential tariff benefits. (USMCA Website)

This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, Canada, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, energy, Environmentalism, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, Union Activity - ALL, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

112 Responses to USMCA Outcome – GM and Ford Shock Over 1,500 Temp Auto Workers with Full-Time Promotions…

  1. screwauger says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    The “Magic Wand” strikes again #KAG

    Liked by 38 people

    Reply
  2. Sean Supsky says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    The MAGA train steaming full ahead

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Michael Kunz says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Excellent, well done America, from an Aussie.Now time to get rid of all those Iranians in Tliabs ward, that part of Mi needed for auto workers!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  4. webgirlpdx says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    I never thought in my lifetime I’d see the Auto and Steel industries come back. Wow. Just Wow.

    Thank you, President Trump.

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    LOL Just hit play:

    Liked by 42 people

    Reply
  6. JohnCasper says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Meanwhile Nanzi Pelosi has awarded herself a Full-Time Promotion to national Dingbat.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  7. Chip Doctor says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Been a great 24 hours for KAG! Iran, jobs numbers, this news, Dems heads exploding…….

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. CNN_sucks says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Amazing. No wonder Piglosi wants to take the credit.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. EnoughIsEnough says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    This is awesome news! Will the union leadership publicly thank our great “America first” president for this monumental success for their employees? Hopefully the rank and file are grateful for this development, and will vote accordingly.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:55 pm

      The union ‘s have a new boss.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      January 8, 2020 at 10:05 pm

      I doubt union leadership will give PDJT any credit at all. They are bought and paid for.
      I hope – but seriously doubt – the rank and file will be displaying TRUMP 2020 signs on their cars and in their yards. They’ve been indoctrinated. I wish I am proven wrong.
      SAD

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        January 8, 2020 at 10:38 pm

        The rank & file had better think outside the union box. Democrats and their unions are not doing what Trump did for them.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Ironclaw says:
          January 8, 2020 at 11:07 pm

          We don’t need ALL of them to flip, we don’t even need MOST of them to flip. If 20% of them flip, the communists are screwed.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • dbobway says:
            January 9, 2020 at 12:16 am

            We need 10 million voters.
            I think Americans of African descent have done that already..
            RINOS have to go Trump, They’re barely making it now.
            Thom Tillis is polishing the President’s shoes right now.
            I’m looking forward to a town hall with the Senator.

            Like

            Reply
      • Chimpy says:
        January 8, 2020 at 10:39 pm

        H&HC, don’t expect a sudden massive flip from union members who’ve nearly 100% supported Democrats for the past many decades.

        But, DO expect SOME to move to Trump, or at least be considering it. It’s no doubt being talked about at the dinner tables, in the pool halls and bowling alleys across the Midwest.

        I personally know an electrical contractor in the auto industry. Lifelong Democrat. Voted for Obama twice. He’s voting for Trump this year.

        That’s one person. I’ll bet there’s more.

        Rome wasn’t built in a day.

        Like

        Reply
      • Roni says:
        January 8, 2020 at 11:55 pm

        When PDJT takes his campaign to Detroit, his message should be “I’m not running to gain power. I’m running because I believe in the potential of each American worker. If you want your life to continue to improve, vote for me. If you want your life to go back to the way it was, vote for him(her)”.

        Like

        Reply
  10. MNBV says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    How you destroy and neuter the US working class is make them work insecure, part time, on call jobs.
    The anxiety and inability to plan any sort of family / housing future produces angry fragile people.
    I would be too.
    You’d needed a bit of magic to save the US working class from the future Obama, Bush and the Globalists had planned for it.
    And then there was Trump……

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      The part time union job usually guarantees 24 hours, plus health insurance benefits. To get more hours workers have to scramble or pick up hours from full time workers who can give a day away for whatever reason they want off work. It takes a long time to get a full time slot, bidding each year for a position.
      I cannot imagine that opening up 1500 full time positions. made possible by MAGA, will not help Trump with the union and union workers.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. MD says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    You know who likes to rant in his documentaries about how his dad / family worked at GM in Michigan until the plants closed? Michael Moore. I wonder if he’ll have anything to say about this?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Scott Lagenfelder says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Question to Treepers ? Is this a re-thinking of how we view Labor Unions ? Was this outcome a natural output of the USMCA or did we need the UAW to act as the catalyst? Thanks

    Like

    Reply
    • MNBV says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      The Labor Union leadership are still, always Democrat Party insiders.
      The disaster for the leadership is that the membership now see the Democrat Party as the ones who want to export their jobs to China etc.
      The Democrats are Globalist anti nation State operatives who, just to rub salt into the wounds, are also for open borders and unlimited immigration. The Democrats are now in lockstep with Wall St Inc. The membership knows.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • OW21 says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:39 pm

      Scott – My brother is a GM dealer. He told me the union strike in October cost GM Billions of dollars and did very little to help anyone. He said that GM workers already get paid a very, very good salary when combined with all their benefits. I agree with MNBV that the union leaders are nothing more than Democrat party lackeys and have very little to do with supporting the typical worker. They are in it for themselves.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Scott Lagenfelder says:
        January 8, 2020 at 9:31 pm

        Thanks so much- I’ve always been very wary of unions as they seem so comfortable with leftist totalitarian tactics and agree that PDJT needs and can separate the Union voters from the Union leadership

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Mike Carrasco says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      What???? What in the hell do unions have to do with this other than taking the glory announcing that their jobs have become permanent??

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • OW21 says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      Scott, tried to post a reply but it didn’t work. Let’s see if this pulls up with it now.

      Like

      Reply
    • OW21 says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      Scott, P.S. to my previous reply. My brother also said that because of the strike, GM dealers had no new inventory for two months. That hurt his dealership tremendously and all his employees on down the line as a result. I don’t think Union leaders care too much about that either.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. MD says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Wonder what Michael Moore has to say?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • hillariousclinton says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      Should we really care? Lol. Wasn’t he the one that said it would feel good to elect Trump for about one day? Well…three years later it still feels great! Michael Moore = Big Fat Turd.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  14. Vince says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    This is 1500 votes for President Trump, but the dues money will still go to the democrats.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      Good thing PDJT does not need that dues money to get those votes.

      And whichever creepy Dim wins the pigs-in-mud contest to run against him could have all the $$ in the world and still have no chance.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      January 8, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      I’m not sure about that Vince. But I will say, the union makes sure it gets its dues every month, no matter what.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Trumpstumper says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    ♫ ♬ Hello American Auto workers, let me thank you for your time! ♫ ♬

    Like

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    I wish Union members would elect new leadership aligned with MAGA. I hope they also know it was Trump’s policies, not Union strikes, that facilitated this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      January 8, 2020 at 9:02 pm

      He has done more for them than the D’s have ever done.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      January 8, 2020 at 9:30 pm

      Troublemaker, I worked a union job for awhile and there is not much choice on the vote for Union leaders.They usually make it a one vote mixed up with other issues that members want. On the bright side, at election time the union would send out a brochure telling us how to vote on different issues. I always used it to vote opposite of what the union favored on issues like propositions, judges etc.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. Perot Conservative says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I follow RealityChek, a WordPress blog by Alan Tonelson. Wikipedia: “He is an American research fellow at the U.S. Business and Industry Council Educational Foundation. He has written extensively on the trade deficit between the United States and other countries. He has also written on free trade, globalization and industrial decline.”

    I recently chirped in about the great aspects of USMCA on his blog. Here is his reply, he’s punching above my weight.

    His criticism?

    Tonelson wrote: “…Re USMCA, the answer, unfortunately, is that this close-off effect will be minimal for years (?????) because the external tariff for the new free trade zone remains so low – and so affordable for non-North American producers. The one exception has to do with quotas on autos from Mexico that will kick in in a few years. In fact, that’s one reason that, at least logically speaking, ramping up pressure on the EU post-USMCA is so important (because the overall USMCA tariff incentives they face are so weak). Will he do it? Ya got me. Ditto for a quick US-UK deal, whether or not the UK is added to USMCA or not.”

    Easily rebutted?

    Like

    Reply
    • Darklich123 says:
      January 8, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      Your guy didn’t source anything he said. Throw his response in the trash.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ebonyraptor says:
      January 8, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      I think it’s kind of like he’s saying that winning the lottery sucks because you have to pay a lot of taxes, or that he’s being nitpicky for the sake of being nitpicky because he wants to highlight a small negative aspect (not immediate change) to something he refuses to give President Trump credit for (improving main street manufacturing based job situation).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      January 8, 2020 at 9:33 pm

      I think if you posted your comment together with his reply it would be helpful.

      I think he is saying that the tariff supporting domestic production is too low therefore the external producers still have an advantage through the new free trade zone.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        January 8, 2020 at 11:12 pm

        I also inferred that from the writing. It would have been far more effective had Tonelson referenced the sections and paragraphs in the USMCA that support his assertions.

        Like

        Reply
  18. John Hyland says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Wait a minute. Is that a file photo from last fall or something? What’s with the ‘On Strike’ signs? The strike was settled in October.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. TonyE says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Oh no…. Nancy is gonna be mad.

    More Trump voters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. johnparham1 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    I’d say this blogger Tonelson is worthless and will not persuade anybody. Who the hell can understand him? What’s a “close-off” effect?!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Republicanvet91 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Gee, wasn’t the media just telling us we were headed for a recession?

    Like

    Reply
  22. TonyinLA says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    And these families could’ve had these full time jobs a full year ago if it were not for the democraps and their singular quest to deny PJT and America any victory!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. trapper says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Plus, for Mexicans, why swim the Rio Grande to make less than minimum wage busing tables in the US when you can stay home and work in an NA Content auto components factory, support your entire family, and sleep in your own bed every night? Or work in one of the thousands of businesses the new manufacturing payroll will support in Mexico. EVERYBODY wins. Well, not China. Go around, meet come around.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. TradeBait says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Now – if all those union workers who are told by their union leaders to vote Democrat in elections would realize that is the opposite of what they should do they would be able to leave their plantations and flourish.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. olddave48 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    PDJT needs to invite some of these UAW members, men and women to the SOTO address in February. How about the appearance of them being recognized with a standing ovation while wearing a red UAW / MAGA hat !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. sarasotosfan says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Trump won more voters on the Democrat role today in key states. Well done!

    While the MSM will ignore this story, you can bet the local media where these jos are can not ignore it.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Republicanvet91 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Oof. They are just clueless.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. sarasotosfan says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Sparkle Socks ais probably used up his Christmas coal allotment by now, eh?

    Like

    Reply
  29. Moe Grimm says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    That’s a nice picture of those two folks, but somehow wonder how they’ll vote next Nov. For those who voted ‘rat last year flipping the house, one question… Are you happy with the way it turned out.. what it did for you? One day we won’t have this President anymore. If the house stays ‘rat post next election it’s over with a very real possibility for civil if not armed insurrection. Looks like Virginia they’ll test with opposing arguments delivered at 800-3200 ft. per second. And the senate needs but a few chairs to flip it ‘rat as well. One day, if there’s anything left, historians will marvel at the general stupidity of some 35 to 50 percent of this electorate. That these remaining ‘rat candidates could as much as generate any coverage at all would have been outright rejected some 14 yrs.

    This is how close to the Abyss we really are from Rich Logis at American Greatness: https://amgreatness.com/2019/12/21/is-a-2020-landslide-a-gop-unicorn/.

    Like

    Reply
  30. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    This is why I will always continue to support President Trump,Despite the deliberate actions of the left, which ripped away thousands of jobs, the average American, the forgotten deplorable. receives unexpected hope.
    Not for a lottery win. Just a chance at a decent job to support self and family. If you do not know the pain of not being able to support you’re loved ones, you are blessed.
    Cold anger? Beyond!!
    Shame on them!

    Like

    Reply
  31. mtk says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Now if the Progressive could just stop the ‘muh socialism’ wing of next to orange-man is bad, autos and energy are a close second of the evil(/s) that blights the world.

    On a second front, something that is not quite understood and stated here, if we as a Nation are going to run trade imbalances(marco economics supply-side says that is the case), would it not be better to run those imbalances directly with Mexico via win-win partnerships. Thus pumping libertizing wealth creation to our neighbors to the South. Nothing fights proverty and the uncertainty of picking up and leaving home for assumed greener pastures…
    Better than a dependable salary.

    Heck with that new found wealth revenue stream, just maybe, just maybe people to people an import and pressing issue to Mexico City can be addressed. Their water/sewerage system losing up to 60% of deliverable clean water before it even gets to the taps.
    A healthy and secure economy does encourage an active social investment climate.

    And God knows PDJT loves to build things. Well It is not the building of things he loves, my bet is at this stage in his life, he loves bringing people together to solve infrastructure building issues. Just my observational opinion.

    Like

    Reply
    • mtk says:
      January 8, 2020 at 11:00 pm

      And as an observational, it is not he wants to get down into the fuddy duddy issues of mirco managering the process and stamp the Trump brand on everything. He just knows instinctually of having been in the trenches of the actually ‘doing’ process, his life lessons/experiences have left him with a take away that goals/outcomes measured by results are best achieved by having processes that enable action. This is to say, he not opposed to concerns that have long term impact that have to be engineeringly solved, it is he opposed to those that say No right out of the gated.

      As a builder, he very open to solving problems, he is just opposed to those say no out of reflex, it can’t be done and proceed to put up cost over run problems without any counter point to addressing the engineering solutions.
      What I am saying is he has always had the goal of end results. At this stage he but does he want to cut corners on a project that has his name in it. The bigger the project and the bigger the obstacles, then the greater the risk, the more he apt he to listen to the negative ramifications. It is at this point he draws a clear line between what is achievable and what is being hampered by nonsense. If some project is saying, if you proceed on this course and all aviable evidence this will be the is outcome that points to failure then he stops to listen. But, he does not suffer fools that use the development legalise landscape to put up road blocks simply to say No for as a matter of principle. He will challenge them, forcing them to prove their merits.
      In doing so, he becomes open to entertaining issues/ problems that are supportive to the long term impacts.
      Bit at the end of the day, he has no qualms of calling bull shit on purely manufactured legal changes.

      It is just another reasoned he is currently hated by the establishment.
      PDJT crime is he does not suffer fools.

      Like

      Reply
  32. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Too bad its illegal to have an open season on De…….ah…I better not say it.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Ironclaw says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Just think, if not for evil communists this could have happened a year earlier.

    Like

    Reply
  34. TFred says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    That explains why Pelosi sat on this for so long.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Dee Paul Deje says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    “Crumbs”. – Nanzi Pelosi

    Like

    Reply
  36. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Pelosi: But, but, WAIT! Um, OK, you got full time jobs, and you’re now making good money, but hold on…what about Russia??? We’re going to impeach him! He just killed a beloved terrorist….er, I mean a beloved Iranian hero!

    You can’t possibly think he’s a good President?

    What about transgendered bathrooms???
    What about plastic straws???
    If you vote for him how will we continue allowing in illegal aliens???

    Those are the important issues!

    Put your self interests and your families futures aside and think for a moment, what will become of all the foreign parasites…. er, I mean all the foreigners who need your jobs and your tax dollars? Think of the children!

    The democrats are your friend! Diversity is our strength! The Deep State wants to help you!
    Stay with us!!!!!!!!!

    Oh my, my teeth are coming loose. I need some adhesive, and bring me a bottle of scotch!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  37. Screaming Eagle says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    Unlike O’Blamer, the jobs created here will pay into the treasury, not be a drain on it.
    Captialism works !! Let it ring!!

    Like

    Reply
  38. Fools Gold says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    Yup! I always thought that was the best part of the deal. Say hello to the genuine genius behind it. It’s called winning!

    Like

    Reply
  39. Rynn69 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 12:04 am

    This is just beautiful.

    I imagine somewhere in the dead of the night a telephone rings and Obama answers…

    “Hey, Barack. This is your Reverand. Reverend Wright. Seems your chickens have come home to roost.”

    Like

    Reply
  40. Jimmy Jack says:
    January 9, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Wow. Just wow.

    I am happy for those workers in Flint. I recently watched the documentary series on Flint and know those people are desperate for good jobs. This will help the entire city.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s