Update* REPORTS: Iran Launches Short-Range Missiles into U.S. Bases in Iraq…

UPDATE: Response from President Trump
There is a big difference between “rockets” being fired, and ground based “missiles” being launched from inside Iran. Stay aware initial reports are often wrong or misleading.
Breaking Reports are confirming that several “short range” and/or “cruise” missiles are being fired into “multiple” U.S. bases in Iraq. U.S. officials are confirming missiles from Iran have targeted Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq (Western Anbar Desert), and U.S. forces in Erbil – northern Iraq.
CNN is reporting President Trump was briefed on the “rocket” attacks, White according to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” Grisham said.
(VIA ABC) – Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases.
“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.
A U.S. official confirms to ABC News that ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple U.S. military facilities inside Iraq on Wednesday morning local time. The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, the official said. (link)
( VIA CNN ) At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town told CNN.
Qatri al-Obeidi, a commander in the nearby town of al-Baghdadi, said that the shelling has stopped for now. President Donald Trump visited the base in December 2018 to visit troops after Christmas. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the base in November 2019. The attack follows last week’s deadly US drone strike that Trump ordered to kill key Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Iranian state TV reported that the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, “has hit U.S. Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq with tens of missiles.” The IRGC warned the US of of more “crushing responses in case of new aggression,” according to state TV. The IRGC said it will target any regional state that becomes a platform for US aggression, a second banner on state TV read. (LINK)
Obviously the Iranian government is taking their lead from favorable U.S. media and Democrats in congress who will come to their defense. If Iran has launched ground-based missiles from inside their country, it would be a major escalation.
Stay frosty…. wait to see exactly what Iran has done. If they kill Americans, there will be a massive U.S. response that will likely be far more overwhelming than Iran would predict.
People are looking to step from the brink. Iran is signaling that this is their only attack. if no Americans killed then maybe a truce can be called so long as they start real negotiations on all issues.
I dunno, when people shoot missiles at the concrete I’m hiding under I don’t feel like making peace. I say we turn the entire region to glass. We’ll have to figure out where to negotiate starting from that.
I guess we’re cool, too, with them wounding 5 Iraqi soldiers with the missiles they shot?
How long do we let Iran fund terror that kills people all over the world? I see killing Salami as a good start, not something we need to negotiate about.
No, other proxies are waiting to to damage.
…to do damage, that is.
All in due time. I trust President Trump to determine where or when or maybe even another who. He got the big general. Kohemini is going crazy…hope you saw the video upstream. He went nuts at the big funeral. Iran will raise it’s ugly head again then PT will have the whole world’s support to MOAB.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/foreign-policy/item/34555-iraqi-prime-minister-says-soleimani-was-in-iraq-to-discuss-de-escalating-tensions
Soleimani was in Iraq by invitation of the Iraqi PM at the request of the Trump administration. Say what you want about Soleimani, but the timing of all this is beyond suspect. I pray Trump can see through what is shaping up to be an obvious “six-ways-to-Sunday” IC setup.
Very possible. I thought so at first when the 3 came out and made the announcement that the Iranian had been offed. If that happened I would declare Martial Law and have the SS and Marines arrest every son of bitch from the FBI and CIA. Shoot them on the spot if they attempt to run.
Using a bunch of lies to impeach our elected President is not going to cut it..
So why did he have Iranian militia attack and kill people if he was there to “deescalate”?
It seems like you answered your own question. The militia attack represented escalation, from which the Trump admin requested DEescalation, which we now know was a pretext. How much PT was accurately briefed on all this is unknown, but the point I’m making is the transparently suspect timing of all this that appears to be scripted to start a war to maximum advantage of the IC and maximum damage to PT.
That doesn’t square with the UN ban on Soleimani’s travel outside Iran.
The article at the link does not say “at the request of the Trump administration”. Maybe I missed it. Could you point out where it says that?
If Hannity Announces Six B-52 Bombers Are On Way to Region is right, then someone is taking out command and control?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that was announced before these reports
Good to know, thanks!
I think/hope this was a head fake by Iran. Try and fool their people into thinking they’re badasses. If no one is killed I suspect Trump will respond in kind. At least the Iranians better hope not; PDT seems like an “eye for an eye” kinda feller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
5 Iraqi soldiers were injured.
So we just let that slide? How? How is it o.k. that we turn our cheek?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We dont turn the cheek unless we get what we want. Trump been wanting them to come to the friggin table for a year. IF they finally do come to the table and really negotiate then I say truce. The alternative is mayhem in that region and a big risk to Trump’s reelection. we would win the war, but at what costs? No one can predict that outcome, so do the predictable. If Trump can guide this to de-escalation without going to war while having taken out their top general, it’s a massive win for him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re advocating negotiating with Religious Zealots. They’re not rational people….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Are you talking about Pompeo?
LikeLike
They are no such thing. They are corrupt kleptocrats that at the end of the day love their power and wealth than their stupid religion. Their religion is a means to that end, not the end. Tonight proves that. They know that the US means business now and they look for the least resistant way to save face. Now they are hoping Trump got the signal, which reading his tweet tells me he did and I think there’s an opportunity for peace. War is the last thing we need right now in an election year. Too unpredictable and it only unites the Left.
Trump has already vowed that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on his watch.
Q: Since when do terrorists from Iran negotiate?
A: Never
They did with Obama. He just signed a stupid deal. With Trump, hopefully we get a better deal with teeth.
A: Whenever some doofus is willing to give them everything they want. See John Kerry and Barack Obama as recent examples.
It’s not okay. It’s what Obama would do. Nothing. Hoping this is different.
Has the Iraqi government said anything about being hit by missiles? They seem too quiet.
Of course we let this slide. Iran must save face. They know we would not excuse dead Americans, and they remember how the vaunted Iraqi forces handled us in previous wars. They don’t want to get into it with us, they don’t want to give us a reason to stay when we’re so ready to leave. They want to save face and slink away to await the next American appeaser to get elected.
I’m thinking they used unguided missiles as that allowed them to use a ‘shoot and scoot’ system whose launch/guidance system couldn’t be detected and jammed. You just drop the window guards on the launch vehicle, fire and unass the area before you get a return card. The launch vehicles travel with support and reload vehicles so as soon as you stop at a new spot you can reload and fire…downside is a relative degree of inaccuracy, it’s and area and not a point system. They know there’s a system overhead that would detect and pinpoint the missiles’ launch points and types of missiles almost immediately after they were lit and that other systems would be tracking and targeting the launch systems.
An alternative is that in anticipation of an Iranian attack and the possibility that the Iranians may have been planning on using a GPS guidance system, we moved in one of the systems to blur the GPS signals. We’re hearing also that our most advanced AAM systems were quietly moved in over the last week so I’m leaning towards the use of a more unguided system that sort of sneaks in…wondering if we’ll now sneak in Iron Dome systems?
Iran’s borders are unprotected…Iran has no money resources or weapons that could approach maximum destruction of 350 million people Super Power…any war would last 72 hours if we responded with nukes…
Russia? China?? EU??? Turkey???? Isarael?????
the question is would any of these countries enter the fray?
everything else is domestic politics as the Dimms are openly treasonous!
Sleeper agents here could take out our electrical grid. That could be as damaging as a nuclear attack in terms of lethality here. But it would draw a nuclear response from our President. We are not immune. But neither are they.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ayatollah bin Heinz channeling his inner Lieawatha
LikeLiked by 3 people
The comments on this are great! Seems many people have John Kerry’s number!
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Kerry has never missed an opportunity to side with America’s enemies.
By diplomacy, do you mean paying the Iranians to build nuclear bombs?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Diplomacy to them = Pallets of Cash
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quid-pro-quo minus the quo.
He called it the Iran Nuclear Agreement.
He wants you to know it was a masterful achievement of diplomacy thanks to Obama.
And turning a blind eye to Iran’s nuclear program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rushed??? It’s been 40 years and we’ve gotten nowhere with Iran. It’s time to end this once and for all! Level the place. Destroy the Iranian Air Force, Navy and Army.
I think its a tragedy that “swift-boat John Kerry” who betrayed his fellow soldiers in Vietnam is still drawing breath.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Does DoJ/FBI have a Title I FISC spy warrant on him yet??? Since he’s working for a foreign government?
LikeLiked by 5 people
No the Feds only prosecute President Trump associates not Democrats!
He should be Swift Boated by AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Diplomacy = handing over pallets of cash?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Diplomacy = attacking embassies???
John Boy Kerry with his fellow traitor John McCain sealed the POW records from Viet Nam ….what would those records reveal about these two
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it’s spelled T.R.E.A.S.O.N.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Diplomacy? Is that what you call releasing $150 billion in funds and delivering $1.5 billion in cash? That sounds a lot more like submission than diplomacy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s my understanding that his daughter from 1st non-wealthy wife married an Iranian doctor and the son of the Foreign Minister of Iran (the same guy who Kerry negotiated the nuke deal with) was best man at the wedding.
He and McCain…what a pair, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the same John Kerry who publicly threw away his Vietnam War medals in protest to his brothers in arms fighting there.
IIRC, those medals that he “threw” over the WH fence, appeared years later mounted on a fancy wooden frame on his Senate office wall.
LikeLike
Iran’s curiosity got the better of them. They really REALLY want to know what are the 52 designated targets President Trump alluded to, so now they’re going to find out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump is so unpredictable that he could sit back until he’s darn ready…..and then MOAB!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…if there are no U.S. casualties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Punch back. Hard. Why allow this regime to “save face”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Injured 5 Iraqi soldiers. So Iran strikes at us, and 5 of our allies (no matter how crappy they are) get injured, that’s on us. No choice but to respond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s always a choice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Shoulda drawn in the hand wearing the ring.
LikeLike
I think they just made a huge mistake. The Iraqis were caught in the crossfire of Iran’s problem with us, will be hard to just let that slide.
They were safer being bombed by these clowns than being at the dead terrorist’s funeral.
Over 50 died at the funeral!
Clowns.
Go to UN Security Council and watch Dimms Heads explode!
LikeLike
NeoCons saying this? Wow
LikeLike
Well, he is “French” 🏳🏳🏳🏳🏳🏳
LikeLiked by 2 people
David French is a never-Trumper who nonetheless strongly supported PDJT’s making mincemeat out of Soleimani.
LikeLike
Have to agree with him here. With Russians providing Iranian’s tech, I have to believe they missed on purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hooray, others are awakening to CUCKER.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tucker cannot bring himself to say that Iran with or without Nuclear weapons is a threat to us at home and abroad.
He is taking the “I’m above it all” and “Why can’t we all get along” stances. His elitism is sickening.
Tucker cannot bring himself to say that Iran with or without Nuclear weapons is a threat to us at home and abroad.
He is taking the “I’m above it all” and “Why can’t we all get along” stances. His elitism is sickening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
It’s not a win when 5 Iraqis got injured, they’re our allies, we’re over there taking people out and the Iraqis got injured because of it.
President Trump taking out that clown two or three days ago was big brash and bold. I doubt he’s going to just ignore that 5 Iraqis (as useless as they are) got hurt standing by our guys.
LikeLike
Standing BY our guys or BEHIND our guys?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were standing in front of our guys. They got hurt and we didn’t.
I trust the President’s judgement, though, I won’t second guess him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait a minute …how many Americans have been killed by supposed friendlies in Iraq…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now……..will Iraq now hold a vote in their parliament to kick the Iranians and the militias they back out of Iraq?
Can’t see it happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ding ding! thats the counterpunch.. US did not kil iraq people in their attack.. Iran just injured iraqi people in theirs… brilliant CIA move.. this shows PDJT is in full control of the CIA. first positive sign i have seen in 3 years.
the deep state is no longer in power and threatening PDJT. his CIA has sucessfully just operated what he wanted and accomplished his goal. Ask us to stay as we withdraw.
LikeLike
Is this true? If so are there still many US troops left in Bagdad? Interesting if Iranians are attacking empty bases.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/01/07/tuesday-morning-news-briefingus-troops-pulled-baghdad/
LikeLike
Rolcons are out singing tonight!
LikeLike
Iran’s Foreign Minister…says this was self-defense
LikeLike
If Iran can say “this was self-defense,” then surely Trump can say “this was a WIN!”
LikeLike
Trump. You sly devil. The Iranians fling a few missiles toward Iraq and you don’t respond. The Dems will then have to demand, I say, demand that he confront these terrorists and retaliate. Kerry will be the first one to say that Trump is showing weakness by not confronting the Iranians. The time for diplomacy is over and Trump is being weak by not responding.The Dems will have a war posse at the Capitol by night fall. As I write this, there have been no reports of casualties. A dead American soldier or another round of missiles tonight or tomorrow changes everything. Surely the Iranians have more sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DEMS and NEOCONS HARDEST HIT! BRAVO TRUMP!
Just to keep things in perspective, Faux is reporting that CNN settled the Nick Sandman lawsuit, for an undisclosed (but no doubt ‘pretty penny’) amount.
Lawsuits against other media outlets ongoing. So YEA!, The barstuds with falling ratings just got socked in the wallet!
And, more to come!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I saw that a little while ago, great news. I hope he got more than his fair pound of flesh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Undisclosed amount, but firstly, he was sueing to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again, secondly the punitive damages from a jury could have been astronomical, and thirdly he has other suits still pending against a BUNCH of news outlets.
In all likelihood, Nick, his kids and his kids kids will NEVER have to work for $.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I saw a report of CNN paying Sandman $50million to settle.
They were afraid a jury would award the whole $275million Sandman sued for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Trump held back after they downed the reconnaissance drone, he isn’t going to take the bait for a couple of crappy missiles that did not hit much of anything.
The ayatollah is like the school bully who just got the crap kicked out of him, and he had to say he got back at Trump. No question the islamofascists are afraid of Trump.
If this is the “fierce retaliation”, the ayatollah is all talk without his world class terrorist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, this is indeed the wad Iran has shot!
Well, it wasn’t that bad if we suffered no casualties. If Iran is willing to come to the table, then I say call off the strikes on the 52 sites and negotiate. It would be a massive win for Trump that he took out their top general and they responded with such a weak attack in which no US soldier was killed. BRAVO MR PRESIDENT!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you negotiate with “Death to America, Allah Commands it” ?
Did you miss the part where they were actively plotting terror attacks against us 3 days ago, or that they were shooting missiles at us tonight?
These people are crazy and deserve to be bombed to death. Just my opinion, I understand I’m a little hardcore about bombing deserts.
LikeLike
You don’t realize that Iran just showed that they are rational. They have been deterred. They didn’t dare kill any of our people. It’s over. We won. Accept the VICTORY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This^^^
Thank you Jesus!
Please continue keep our men and women safe, surround them with your protection. In Jesus Name.
Amen
I would love to sathc some Iran state run fake news reports right now. Probably showing bases all blown up and bodies scattered, people in the US crying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I go to the Fars web site does Peter Strzok start watching my every move? 🙂
LikeLike
PT tweeted
LikeLiked by 7 people
For the US homeland it’s all about preventing an Iranian EMP as there is too many ways to get such a weapon close enough via the myriad of cargo ships that approach the US everyday. Obama already went full on appeasement and it didn’t work. We have no choice at this point as an EMP would result in the death of 90% of the US population in one year. My fear is that we go back into frog soup mode yet again and Iran crosses this deadly finish line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That EMP threat is ridiculously overblown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow ! That EMP stuff is powerful. A bunch of camel jockeys have really progressed the last few years. I didn’t know Obuma helped them that much.
LikeLike
I don’t understand why our troops are still there. They don’t want us there. As long as the culture worships a false God, things will stay as they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Massive win for Trump and the USA!!! BRAVO!
We took out their top general and their response, so far has resulted in no deaths of any Americans! Outstanding job by our VSG in deterring Iran! They knew his red line was American lives and they didn’t dare risk taking one. WOW
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump will likely give Iran the opportunity to come back to the table for talks. Most likely, he will give them 24 to 72 hrs to inform him of whether they will seriously come to the table for talks before he decides to exercise his right to strike back at them. So long as no US lives were taken and this indeed are the only salvos Iran is lobbing in response to Soleimani’s death, then I think the way is clear for a truce and talks, so long as Iran reciprocates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They did a Nancy Pelosi. Shot blanks to please their radicals.
Please God, give our POTUS, his advisors, and all the people protecting the US the wisdom needed to make the right choices. Please God, protect the men and women serving this country. Please let their families feel your Holy Spirit in their midst and comfort them during this anxious time.
Thank you God for loving us, for your protection, and for your wisdom.
In Jesus precious name, amen.
Amen
Amen
I’ve had this feeling that the situation Trump is in hasn’t changed much since he stunned our “betters” by being elected. The “establishment”, elites, ruling cabal, whatever you want to call them, have been fighting an insurgency against the President since day one. I view the pending impeachment trial in the Senate is a loaded gun pointing at him. If he starts to seriously upset their gravy train they will pull the trigger and deal with the consequences. Would their be blood in the beltway? They haven’t disarmed the public as planned, but they have dumbed a lot down, made pretty good progress in growing cultural rot and slowly hooking more and more normals on various drugs and idiotic preoccupations.
Trump is surrounded by treasonous swamp dwellers and only has courage, common sense, and the massive army of normal Americans supporters to fight back with. Most politicians are snakes and cowards. They know millions of Americans view Trump as their last best hope to avoid the destruction of the American idea, individual liberty and self rule. I have friends that say why doesn’t Trump just pull out of the Middle East like he said. I go back to all the swamp people with their knives out, if they feel threatened enough they will take the gamble that the people won’t rise up. I have to admit that is still an open question.
This looks like Missile-Failure Theater.
So THAT’S why they call them the Republican Guard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump just posted this on Facebook:
“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”
Thank you PDJT. For negotiation for Iran, mullahs should step down.
LikeLike
So the “missiles” were probably Shahab (Russian made) or Ya-ali or maybe Meshkat (for longer range). If they wanted accurate hit they would have gotten it. So I say they purposefully missed targets. But who knows. Most of their warcraft is crap. They depend on bodies on the group and up close and personal encounters with c-4.
The Iranians very likely know the layout of these bases from Iraqi allies. They would know where personnel were concentrated and where they weren’t. So they could control the odds of whiting someone to a fair degree.
Nah, none of their stuff is anywhere near accurate enough to differential target points on an airbase. These are not cruise missiles.
Hello from an Israeli friend.
I pray for the safety of all American troops in Iraq.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shalom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are a very great friend to our country, and we will always be there for you as well.
Shalom!
Thank you. I pray for Israel. Hope all is well.
So who will represent the Obama Administration at Soleimani’s funeral?
Besides the corpse, I mean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talib Rashid and Omar Iman will arm wrestle for that honor.
Of all the news footage out of the Middle East of the missiles striking, not one showed or could I hear our defense systems engaging. Strange.
We have these around all our bases and on ships. Why didn’t they engage? Something strange here.
That’s crazy. What system is that?
So this little skirmish can be put aside tomorrow when PT speaks assuming no US casualties but at what point do we address the Elephant in the Room?????
A Nuclear Iran that screams death to America and death to Israel??
Iran has been exposed. They have been utterly deterred and have revealed that their regime is a bunch of talk and are not the religious zealots that they portray themselves as. At the end of the day, it’s all about regime preservation and our VSG understood this from the beginning. Remember Trump exposes all to the light! Iran now will have no choice but to come to the table. Sanctions are still on and now we have a chance at peace! Give this man the Nobel Peace Prize already! MAGA!!
James LaPorta retweeted….
Maybe Iran was shooting the missiles Ollie North sold to them. Unbelievable.
Quite honestly, I am entirely ready to “wait until tomorrow morning …”
Do the Iranians actually “command the Rules of Engagement in this fight?” No. But do they know that yet? Once again I daresay the answer is “No.”
“Good morning …” 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
For all you pro-war hawks getting hyped right now… after the bombs fall…then what? We couldn’t control the borders in Iraq in 15 years. Iran is 3 times as big, with a REAL military. There will be an insurgency and there will be a power vacuum.
Are you going to sign up and fight for this?
if they kill american troops, their country needs leveled. no need for troops in cave man land.
Earthquake in Iran.
There are pieces of crap in this world which are most Democrat politicians as an example, then there is something worse which are demons: spawns from the pit of hell. That is Iran. To quote a famous man, some I assume are good people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another NeoCon
This is looking good for Trump and the US!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD:
“Stay aware initial reports are often wrong or misleading.”
Thank you, SD. This is the first comment I heard from my neighbor (MGen. USAR) when he came to my home this evening to watch the news reports of the attacks. He advised it will be well into tomorrow before accurate information, that the President is willing to share immediately, is available to the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, big win tonight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Iraq will want to retaliate against Iran firing missals into Iraq?
Seems like Iran just declared open war on Iraq by their actions; so assume Iraq will feel the need to revenge their soldiers that were harmed. Iraq needs to show to the world it is capable of standing up for its own country and its own people so that other nations, like ours, will know they can stand on our own so we can bring our troops home.
Seems like a perfect opportunity for Iraq to stand up and declare Iraq First for its people, or something like that.
LikeLike
