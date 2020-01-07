*Update* REPORTS: Iran Launches Short-Range Missiles into U.S. Bases in Iraq…

January 7, 2020

UPDATE: Response from President Trump

There is a big difference between “rockets” being fired, and ground based “missiles” being launched from inside Iran.  Stay aware initial reports are often wrong or misleading.

Breaking Reports are confirming that several “short range” and/or “cruise” missiles are being fired into “multiple” U.S. bases in Iraq.  U.S. officials are confirming missiles from Iran have targeted Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq (Western Anbar Desert), and U.S. forces in Erbil – northern Iraq.

CNN is reporting President Trump was briefed on the “rocket” attacks, White according to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” Grisham said.

(VIA ABC) – Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

A U.S. official confirms to ABC News that ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple U.S. military facilities inside Iraq on Wednesday morning local time. The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, the official said. (link)

( VIA CNN ) At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town told CNN.

Qatri al-Obeidi, a commander in the nearby town of al-Baghdadi, said that the shelling has stopped for now. President Donald Trump visited the base in December 2018 to visit troops after Christmas. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the base in November 2019. The attack follows last week’s deadly US drone strike that Trump ordered to kill key Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian state TV reported that the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, “has hit U.S. Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq with tens of missiles.” The IRGC warned the US of of more “crushing responses in case of new aggression,” according to state TV. The IRGC said it will target any regional state that becomes a platform for US aggression, a second banner on state TV read. (LINK)

Obviously the Iranian government is taking their lead from favorable U.S. media and Democrats in congress who will come to their defense.   If Iran has launched ground-based missiles from inside their country, it would be a major escalation.

Stay frosty…. wait to see exactly what Iran has done.   If they kill Americans, there will be a massive U.S. response that will likely be far more overwhelming than Iran would predict.

  1. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    People are looking to step from the brink. Iran is signaling that this is their only attack. if no Americans killed then maybe a truce can be called so long as they start real negotiations on all issues.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:35 pm

      I dunno, when people shoot missiles at the concrete I’m hiding under I don’t feel like making peace. I say we turn the entire region to glass. We’ll have to figure out where to negotiate starting from that.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        January 7, 2020 at 9:38 pm

        I guess we’re cool, too, with them wounding 5 Iraqi soldiers with the missiles they shot?

        How long do we let Iran fund terror that kills people all over the world? I see killing Salami as a good start, not something we need to negotiate about.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      No, other proxies are waiting to to damage.

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      …to do damage, that is.

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:20 pm

      All in due time. I trust President Trump to determine where or when or maybe even another who. He got the big general. Kohemini is going crazy…hope you saw the video upstream. He went nuts at the big funeral. Iran will raise it’s ugly head again then PT will have the whole world’s support to MOAB.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Pew-Anon says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/foreign-policy/item/34555-iraqi-prime-minister-says-soleimani-was-in-iraq-to-discuss-de-escalating-tensions

    Soleimani was in Iraq by invitation of the Iraqi PM at the request of the Trump administration. Say what you want about Soleimani, but the timing of all this is beyond suspect. I pray Trump can see through what is shaping up to be an obvious “six-ways-to-Sunday” IC setup.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Randolph Scott says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      Very possible. I thought so at first when the 3 came out and made the announcement that the Iranian had been offed. If that happened I would declare Martial Law and have the SS and Marines arrest every son of bitch from the FBI and CIA. Shoot them on the spot if they attempt to run.

      Using a bunch of lies to impeach our elected President is not going to cut it..

      Like

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      So why did he have Iranian militia attack and kill people if he was there to “deescalate”?

      Like

      Reply
      • Pew-Anon says:
        January 7, 2020 at 10:27 pm

        It seems like you answered your own question. The militia attack represented escalation, from which the Trump admin requested DEescalation, which we now know was a pretext. How much PT was accurately briefed on all this is unknown, but the point I’m making is the transparently suspect timing of all this that appears to be scripted to start a war to maximum advantage of the IC and maximum damage to PT.

        Like

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:16 pm

      That doesn’t square with the UN ban on Soleimani’s travel outside Iran.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Andy Krause says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      The article at the link does not say “at the request of the Trump administration”. Maybe I missed it. Could you point out where it says that?

      Like

      Reply
  3. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    If Hannity Announces Six B-52 Bombers Are On Way to Region is right, then someone is taking out command and control?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      5 Iraqi soldiers were injured.

      So we just let that slide? How? How is it o.k. that we turn our cheek?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • dufrst says:
        January 7, 2020 at 9:43 pm

        We dont turn the cheek unless we get what we want. Trump been wanting them to come to the friggin table for a year. IF they finally do come to the table and really negotiate then I say truce. The alternative is mayhem in that region and a big risk to Trump’s reelection. we would win the war, but at what costs? No one can predict that outcome, so do the predictable. If Trump can guide this to de-escalation without going to war while having taken out their top general, it’s a massive win for him!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          January 7, 2020 at 9:47 pm

          You’re advocating negotiating with Religious Zealots. They’re not rational people….

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • Sentient says:
            January 7, 2020 at 9:56 pm

            Are you talking about Pompeo?

            Like

            Reply
          • dufrst says:
            January 7, 2020 at 10:09 pm

            They are no such thing. They are corrupt kleptocrats that at the end of the day love their power and wealth than their stupid religion. Their religion is a means to that end, not the end. Tonight proves that. They know that the US means business now and they look for the least resistant way to save face. Now they are hoping Trump got the signal, which reading his tweet tells me he did and I think there’s an opportunity for peace. War is the last thing we need right now in an election year. Too unpredictable and it only unites the Left.

            Trump has already vowed that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on his watch.

            Like

            Reply
        • MaineCoon says:
          January 7, 2020 at 10:00 pm

          Q: Since when do terrorists from Iran negotiate?

          A: Never

          Like

          Reply
      • Garavaglia says:
        January 7, 2020 at 9:47 pm

        It’s not okay. It’s what Obama would do. Nothing. Hoping this is different.

        Like

        Reply
      • Johnny Boost says:
        January 7, 2020 at 9:48 pm

        Has the Iraqi government said anything about being hit by missiles? They seem too quiet.

        Like

        Reply
      • YeahYouRight says:
        January 7, 2020 at 9:59 pm

        Of course we let this slide. Iran must save face. They know we would not excuse dead Americans, and they remember how the vaunted Iraqi forces handled us in previous wars. They don’t want to get into it with us, they don’t want to give us a reason to stay when we’re so ready to leave. They want to save face and slink away to await the next American appeaser to get elected.

        Like

        Reply
    • czarowniczy says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      I’m thinking they used unguided missiles as that allowed them to use a ‘shoot and scoot’ system whose launch/guidance system couldn’t be detected and jammed. You just drop the window guards on the launch vehicle, fire and unass the area before you get a return card. The launch vehicles travel with support and reload vehicles so as soon as you stop at a new spot you can reload and fire…downside is a relative degree of inaccuracy, it’s and area and not a point system. They know there’s a system overhead that would detect and pinpoint the missiles’ launch points and types of missiles almost immediately after they were lit and that other systems would be tracking and targeting the launch systems.

      An alternative is that in anticipation of an Iranian attack and the possibility that the Iranians may have been planning on using a GPS guidance system, we moved in one of the systems to blur the GPS signals. We’re hearing also that our most advanced AAM systems were quietly moved in over the last week so I’m leaning towards the use of a more unguided system that sort of sneaks in…wondering if we’ll now sneak in Iron Dome systems?

      Like

      Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Iran’s borders are unprotected…Iran has no money resources or weapons that could approach maximum destruction of 350 million people Super Power…any war would last 72 hours if we responded with nukes…

    Russia? China?? EU??? Turkey???? Isarael?????

    the question is would any of these countries enter the fray?

    everything else is domestic politics as the Dimms are openly treasonous!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • James Felter says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:49 pm

      Sleeper agents here could take out our electrical grid. That could be as damaging as a nuclear attack in terms of lethality here. But it would draw a nuclear response from our President. We are not immune. But neither are they.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Reserved55 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Ayatollah bin Heinz channeling his inner Lieawatha

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. 6x47 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Iran’s curiosity got the better of them. They really REALLY want to know what are the 52 designated targets President Trump alluded to, so now they’re going to find out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. MaineCoon says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    President Trump is so unpredictable that he could sit back until he’s darn ready…..and then MOAB!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. littleanniefannie says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Publius2016 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Go to UN Security Council and watch Dimms Heads explode!

    Like

    Reply
  12. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    NeoCons saying this? Wow

    Like

    Reply
  13. Reserved55 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Hooray, others are awakening to CUCKER.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • ALLAN CRAIN says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      Tucker cannot bring himself to say that Iran with or without Nuclear weapons is a threat to us at home and abroad.
      He is taking the “I’m above it all” and “Why can’t we all get along” stances. His elitism is sickening.

      Like

      Reply
    • ALLAN CRAIN says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      Tucker cannot bring himself to say that Iran with or without Nuclear weapons is a threat to us at home and abroad.
      He is taking the “I’m above it all” and “Why can’t we all get along” stances. His elitism is sickening.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. sundance says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  15. Sherri Young says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Like

    Reply
  16. MaineCoon says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Iran’s Foreign Minister…says this was self-defense

    Like

    Reply
  17. doohmax says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Trump. You sly devil. The Iranians fling a few missiles toward Iraq and you don’t respond. The Dems will then have to demand, I say, demand that he confront these terrorists and retaliate. Kerry will be the first one to say that Trump is showing weakness by not confronting the Iranians. The time for diplomacy is over and Trump is being weak by not responding.The Dems will have a war posse at the Capitol by night fall. As I write this, there have been no reports of casualties. A dead American soldier or another round of missiles tonight or tomorrow changes everything. Surely the Iranians have more sense.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Dutchman says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Just to keep things in perspective, Faux is reporting that CNN settled the Nick Sandman lawsuit, for an undisclosed (but no doubt ‘pretty penny’) amount.

    Lawsuits against other media outlets ongoing. So YEA!, The barstuds with falling ratings just got socked in the wallet!

    And, more to come!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. 335blues says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    If Trump held back after they downed the reconnaissance drone, he isn’t going to take the bait for a couple of crappy missiles that did not hit much of anything.
    The ayatollah is like the school bully who just got the crap kicked out of him, and he had to say he got back at Trump. No question the islamofascists are afraid of Trump.
    If this is the “fierce retaliation”, the ayatollah is all talk without his world class terrorist.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Wow, this is indeed the wad Iran has shot!

    Well, it wasn’t that bad if we suffered no casualties. If Iran is willing to come to the table, then I say call off the strikes on the 52 sites and negotiate. It would be a massive win for Trump that he took out their top general and they responded with such a weak attack in which no US soldier was killed. BRAVO MR PRESIDENT!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      How do you negotiate with “Death to America, Allah Commands it” ?

      Did you miss the part where they were actively plotting terror attacks against us 3 days ago, or that they were shooting missiles at us tonight?

      These people are crazy and deserve to be bombed to death. Just my opinion, I understand I’m a little hardcore about bombing deserts.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kimmy K says:
      January 7, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      This^^^

      Thank you Jesus!
      Please continue keep our men and women safe, surround them with your protection. In Jesus Name.
      Amen

      Like

      Reply
  21. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    I would love to sathc some Iran state run fake news reports right now. Probably showing bases all blown up and bodies scattered, people in the US crying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. MaineCoon says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    PT tweeted

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. Paul from Seattle says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    For the US homeland it’s all about preventing an Iranian EMP as there is too many ways to get such a weapon close enough via the myriad of cargo ships that approach the US everyday. Obama already went full on appeasement and it didn’t work. We have no choice at this point as an EMP would result in the death of 90% of the US population in one year. My fear is that we go back into frog soup mode yet again and Iran crosses this deadly finish line.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. wodiej says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I don’t understand why our troops are still there. They don’t want us there. As long as the culture worships a false God, things will stay as they are.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Massive win for Trump and the USA!!! BRAVO!

    We took out their top general and their response, so far has resulted in no deaths of any Americans! Outstanding job by our VSG in deterring Iran! They knew his red line was American lives and they didn’t dare risk taking one. WOW

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • dufrst says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      Trump will likely give Iran the opportunity to come back to the table for talks. Most likely, he will give them 24 to 72 hrs to inform him of whether they will seriously come to the table for talks before he decides to exercise his right to strike back at them. So long as no US lives were taken and this indeed are the only salvos Iran is lobbing in response to Soleimani’s death, then I think the way is clear for a truce and talks, so long as Iran reciprocates.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mylabs5 says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:05 pm

      They did a Nancy Pelosi. Shot blanks to please their radicals.

      Like

      Reply
  27. NC Nana says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Please God, give our POTUS, his advisors, and all the people protecting the US the wisdom needed to make the right choices. Please God, protect the men and women serving this country. Please let their families feel your Holy Spirit in their midst and comfort them during this anxious time.

    Thank you God for loving us, for your protection, and for your wisdom.

    In Jesus precious name, amen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Rgt says:
    January 7, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    I’ve had this feeling that the situation Trump is in hasn’t changed much since he stunned our “betters” by being elected. The “establishment”, elites, ruling cabal, whatever you want to call them, have been fighting an insurgency against the President since day one. I view the pending impeachment trial in the Senate is a loaded gun pointing at him. If he starts to seriously upset their gravy train they will pull the trigger and deal with the consequences. Would their be blood in the beltway? They haven’t disarmed the public as planned, but they have dumbed a lot down, made pretty good progress in growing cultural rot and slowly hooking more and more normals on various drugs and idiotic preoccupations.
    Trump is surrounded by treasonous swamp dwellers and only has courage, common sense, and the massive army of normal Americans supporters to fight back with. Most politicians are snakes and cowards. They know millions of Americans view Trump as their last best hope to avoid the destruction of the American idea, individual liberty and self rule. I have friends that say why doesn’t Trump just pull out of the Middle East like he said. I go back to all the swamp people with their knives out, if they feel threatened enough they will take the gamble that the people won’t rise up. I have to admit that is still an open question.

    Like

    Reply
  29. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    This looks like Missile-Failure Theater.

    So THAT’S why they call them the Republican Guard!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. David says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Trump just posted this on Facebook:
    “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

    Like

    Reply
  31. CNN_sucks says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Thank you PDJT. For negotiation for Iran, mullahs should step down.

    Like

    Reply
  32. mylabs5 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    So the “missiles” were probably Shahab (Russian made) or Ya-ali or maybe Meshkat (for longer range). If they wanted accurate hit they would have gotten it. So I say they purposefully missed targets. But who knows. Most of their warcraft is crap. They depend on bodies on the group and up close and personal encounters with c-4.

    Like

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      The Iranians very likely know the layout of these bases from Iraqi allies. They would know where personnel were concentrated and where they weren’t. So they could control the odds of whiting someone to a fair degree.

      Like

      Reply
      • MNBV says:
        January 7, 2020 at 10:23 pm

        Nah, none of their stuff is anywhere near accurate enough to differential target points on an airbase. These are not cruise missiles.

        Like

        Reply
  33. David says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Hello from an Israeli friend.
    I pray for the safety of all American troops in Iraq.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    So who will represent the Obama Administration at Soleimani’s funeral?

    Besides the corpse, I mean.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. DeWalt says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Of all the news footage out of the Middle East of the missiles striking, not one showed or could I hear our defense systems engaging. Strange.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Bogeyfree says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    So this little skirmish can be put aside tomorrow when PT speaks assuming no US casualties but at what point do we address the Elephant in the Room?????

    A Nuclear Iran that screams death to America and death to Israel??

    Like

    Reply
    • dufrst says:
      January 7, 2020 at 10:20 pm

      Iran has been exposed. They have been utterly deterred and have revealed that their regime is a bunch of talk and are not the religious zealots that they portray themselves as. At the end of the day, it’s all about regime preservation and our VSG understood this from the beginning. Remember Trump exposes all to the light! Iran now will have no choice but to come to the table. Sanctions are still on and now we have a chance at peace! Give this man the Nobel Peace Prize already! MAGA!!

      Like

      Reply
  37. MaineCoon says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    James LaPorta retweeted….

    Maybe Iran was shooting the missiles Ollie North sold to them. Unbelievable.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Mike Robinson says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Quite honestly, I am entirely ready to “wait until tomorrow morning …”

    Do the Iranians actually “command the Rules of Engagement in this fight?” No. But do they know that yet? Once again I daresay the answer is “No.”

    “Good morning …” 😎

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Like

    Reply
  40. mallardcove says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    For all you pro-war hawks getting hyped right now… after the bombs fall…then what? We couldn’t control the borders in Iraq in 15 years. Iran is 3 times as big, with a REAL military. There will be an insurgency and there will be a power vacuum.

    Are you going to sign up and fight for this?

    Like

    Reply
  41. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Like

    Reply
  42. TreeperInTraining says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Earthquake in Iran.

    Like

    Reply
  43. silentmajority4life says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    There are pieces of crap in this world which are most Democrat politicians as an example, then there is something worse which are demons: spawns from the pit of hell. That is Iran. To quote a famous man, some I assume are good people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  44. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Another NeoCon

    This is looking good for Trump and the US!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. dallasdan says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    SD:
    “Stay aware initial reports are often wrong or misleading.”

    Thank you, SD. This is the first comment I heard from my neighbor (MGen. USAR) when he came to my home this evening to watch the news reports of the attacks. He advised it will be well into tomorrow before accurate information, that the President is willing to share immediately, is available to the public.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. sundance says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  47. dufrst says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    LOL, big win tonight!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  48. bessie2003 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    I wonder if Iraq will want to retaliate against Iran firing missals into Iraq?

    Seems like Iran just declared open war on Iraq by their actions; so assume Iraq will feel the need to revenge their soldiers that were harmed. Iraq needs to show to the world it is capable of standing up for its own country and its own people so that other nations, like ours, will know they can stand on our own so we can bring our troops home.

    Seems like a perfect opportunity for Iraq to stand up and declare Iraq First for its people, or something like that.

    Like

    Reply
  49. MaineCoon says:
    January 7, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

