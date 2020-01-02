2020 Resistance – Dem Operatives Open New Leak Clearing House…

Posted on January 2, 2020 by

2020 is the year when a variety of prior democrat operations will converge with a single goal in mind.  Predictably we will see several years of prior effort beginning to merge, and it begins today.

NOTE: For interested readers it will be impossible for me to summarize the background for each step prior to putting the next puzzle piece into place.  Therefore I strongly suggest bookmarking posts for later reference because it would take tens of thousands of words to understand for anyone who steps into the light mid-way through. [Just an FYI]

Tomorrow, January 3rd, 2020, the House Judiciary Committeee (HJC) will be presenting oral arguments in the DC court of appeals for their effort to obtain the Mueller grand jury information [6(e) material], and also compel testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The House has a group of dozens of various DOJ and former Obama officials working on their behalf.  That House network also has several currently employed DOJ, FBI, State Department and Intelligence Community officials feeding them information on current real-time events.   The HJC are currently arguing the Mueller material and the McGahn testimony are needed for the impeachment trial of President Trump.

If the HJC team wins the argument to the three member DC Appellate Court, the DOJ will likely file for a full ‘en blanc’ review by the entire panel.  If the HJC wins the ‘en blanc’ argument the DOJ will likely appeal for an administrative stay by the Supreme Court.

However, if the HJC team loses, they will most likely not file an appeal and will quickly release the impeachment articles to the Senate.   The impeachment articles (Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress) are currently withheld in an effort to bolster the DC appeals court argument.

The primary goal is to gain the Mueller material; by design the impeachment process is a means toward that end.  Impeachment is not the end; impeachment is the means to an end.  Impeachment is the legal standing to exploit the Mueller material.

It is the year-long contention of CTH that Team Nadler (HJC) already has the Mueller material.  The Mueller material is opposition research.  The Mueller team was/is designed, and specifically constructed, to deliver that opposition research to the resistance group now represented inside the House by the aforementioned dozens of contracted lawyers.

It is our further contention to the Mueller material was collected with the intention to deliver this material to the House crews: Team Schiff (HPSCI) and Team Nadler (HJC).

Meaning, and it is important that everyone understand this: the Mueller investigation used their massively expanded scope authority (2017 and 2018), and purposefully went into a bunch of irrelevant sideline issues (unrelated to Trump-Russia) because they were using their legal authority to assemble massive files of political research material – to leave for discovery and use in 2020.

Remember, dozens of Democrat operatives behind Nadler have all of that Mueller collected material already.  The HJC lawsuit is an attempt to gain legal authority to exploit it.  However, if they don’t get the legal authority, meaning they lose the lawsuits, they will use it anyway – through a system of leaks to their resistance allies in the media.

Which brings us to the new phase….

♦ Understanding this ongoing process is the key to understanding a new “Leak Clearing House” created with this intent in mind.  The clearing house is JustSecurity.Org

The “Just Security” group is similar to the “Lawfare” group.  Their purpose is to receive and then distribute leaked material.  They will be leaking material from Mueller, via the House teams, as well as material from current insider operations from the resistance.

The Just Security group will leak material which will then be picked up by specific Democrat politicians and used as evidence to attack and undermine President Trump.

That effort began today:

[…]  Last month, a court ordered the government to release almost 300 pages of emails to the Center for Public Integrity in response to a FOIA lawsuit. It released a first batch on Dec. 12, and then a second installment on Dec. 20, including Duffey’s email, but that document, along with several others, were partially or completely blacked out.

Since then, Just Security has viewed unredacted copies of these emails, which begin in June and end in early October. Together, they tell the behind-the-scenes story of the defense and budget officials who had to carry out the president’s unexplained hold on military aid to Ukraine.  (read more)

Democrat operatives inside government, and inside the Trump administration, leak the material to Just Security. Those leaks are then used by Democrat Politicians:

None of this is organic.  All of this has been pre-planned, just like the planning by Team Mueller when they were investigating President Trump with the intent to deliver the material to their political allies.

The political opposition research against President Trump will either come out legally via HJC, or it will come out illegally via leaks.  The DC Appeals Court and/or the Supreme Court decisions will determine which path.

Most of the Mueller team material is irrelevant for the purpose of Trump-Russia.  There is no there ‘there’, and there never was.  The Mueller investigation in 2017/2018 was never really designed to find evidence of Trump-Russia… it was designed to find dirt on Trump and his family.

Anyone who could deliver rumor, innuendo, gossip or manufactured evidence toward that end, similar to the Steele Dossier was used and included in the Mueller material.  Forget about arguing the Mueller probe found nothing on Trump-Russia therefore… (fill in blank). That argument is moot.  The purpose of the Mueller effort was dirt on Trump; it didn’t and doesn’t matter what that dirt is.  Essentially: find dirt, put in file.

Resistance 2020 is now the use of that material.

♦  The other aspect that will be used in this 2020 effort will be for current insiders to direct those outside government exactly what the specifics are for targeted FOIA requests.  All effective FOIA is a matter of knowing where to look.  The inside groups will be telling the outside teams the agencies, people, dates, times and subjects of specific material that will be helpful in discovering the information. [Example Here]

(Buzzfeed) […] The hundreds of pages of documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, were the subject of a protracted legal dispute between the Justice Department and the House Judiciary Committee, which sought them over the summer as part of its impeachment inquiry. The committee had requested access to an unredacted copy of the Mueller report, grand jury testimony from the investigation, and the FBI’s summaries of 33 interviews. The Justice Department resisted, claiming the impeachment inquiry does not entitle the panel to see those records. A federal judge disagreed, ruling in October that “DOJ is wrong” and that the White House and the Justice Department were “openly stonewalling” the committee. (link)

This is the background context for everything that will be taking place.

CTH cannot duplicate this explanation every time the activity is discovered and highlighted, therefore if you need to share it to someone coming in mid-story, bookmark it now.

This is the 2020 baseline.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Agitprop, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Impeachment, Just Security, Lawfare, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, Supreme Court, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

66 Responses to 2020 Resistance – Dem Operatives Open New Leak Clearing House…

  1. Eric says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    If Democrats spent 1/100th of the time actually governing as they do on efforts to stay in power, imagine how well this country would be doing!

    To be blunt, these people are scumbag mafia.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. lotbusyexec says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    I truly dislike these people! Evil inside and out – rotten to the core and in need of some serious comeuppance. Hello, AG Barr?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. MM says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Thanks Sundance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. RC23321 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    “However, if they don’t get the legal authority, meaning they lose the lawsuits, they will use it anyway – through a system of leaks to their resistance allies in the media.”

    If they really had found something then why hasn’t it been leaked already? The Left has been rabid for 2 years. I can’t see any way they’re holding on to something that can actually hurt Trump. Some loon would have gotten it out by now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. littleanniefannie says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    So just like the FBI getting the FISA warrants to spy on the dirt they already planted, the Democrat Party wants the courts to prop up the dirt from Weissmann et al via the Mueller Weissmann report? Same BS, different venue!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Tall Texan says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Rod Rosenstein should be quartered by four horses on the Washington Mall

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Ellis says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Meh. The public has moved on from Mueller. This is desperate pandering to the very fringe left. As long as the economy continues to buzz this rehash of the Mueller investigation will be ignored and will be a liability for the democrats.

    This kind of garbage is also dwarfed by Horowitz report and Durham’s coming indictments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:02 pm

      Again, this isn’t about Mueller. It’s about opposition research Mueller’s team assembled.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Ellis says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:20 pm

        I understand and I agree it is for opposition research. I just don’t see it working.

        Look how this Ukraine email leak you referenced has already busted. It’s routine bureaucratic discussions over aid that was released. Why wasn’t she on Schiff’s witness list if this was notable to begin with? Pelosi’s stunt withholding the articles has already made impeachment a joke.

        I also think any information from Mueller’s investigation has already been beat to death and Trump will simply counter with his exoneration and that this is just more fake news attacks against him because he has been so successful. It just reeks of desperation is all I am saying. Rumors and innuendo isn’t going to make the electorate all of a sudden abandon a booming economy.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • WhiteBoard says:
          January 2, 2020 at 8:28 pm

          tooooo influenceee the Judge TOMORROW. see strategy and timing of events – not the actual lingo. of course it can be disproven LATER, but its unknown to the Present Audience that has to make a decision in the next few seconds.

          Like

          Reply
        • Revenant says:
          January 2, 2020 at 8:32 pm

          I agree with you. This is the end-result of over-reliance on these Lawfare lawyers. Lawyers can be clever and cunning. But the people get turned off by over-lawyering. A good example from the Republican side is the 2016 Cruz campaign, trying to win over delegates and push a floor fight on the convention. It was clever lawyering, but it just pissed people off.

          These Lawfare types are evil and relentless. But they can’t create substance, only hint at innuendo. And — they have a real political tin ear. These same lawyers have given the GOP the chance to retake the House due to the backlash on their impeachment nonsense. The country has moved on from this stuff — rehashing it will only hurt the Dems politically.

          And, if the Mueller investigation was busy trying to dig up some other dirt, well, no ruling of a Court regarding Grand Jury materials would stop them from leaking it.

          Like

          Reply
      • WhiteBoard says:
        January 2, 2020 at 8:26 pm

        legally obtained oppo research helps the Dems minimize their Lawless branding they are slowing achieving.

        I think leaks show desperation of a loss on the 6e info. – they are hoping the Spin of the Pentagon emails influence the Judges decision tomorrow.

        The Same sick play is done over and over it seems – some employee is sending paper trail comments that SAY HEY LOOK HERE Bad Thing. Bill Taylor did it with his text. and this McKusker psycho is doing it in her email responses and initial contacts.

        “the DOJ also redacted several emails from McCusker near the end of August raising additional legal questions about withholding the aid and the possibility that Trump’s actions violated the Impoundment Control Act”

        this is the Logan Act 2.0

        Like

        Reply
  8. Zachary Navarre says:
    January 2, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    It’s so painful and frustrating to watch all this take place when you’ve got an actual understanding of what is happening.

    Worse yet to be surrounded by people who haven’t done any research or critical thinking beyond what the headlines told them and parrot the talking points to you like the fact that they were said on the news gives them legitimacy.

    Having said that I have faith 2020 will be a great year, and no innuendo or spin from the spineless politicians and media in our country has any power to change that!

    Bring on the November!!!
    I am READY.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. bessie2003 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Bookmarked.

    This seems to be their strategy for winning the 2020 election then. Instead of ‘death by a thousand cuts’ they are hoping for a PDJT “loss by a thousand leaks” intending to keep their base hypnotized with their TDS long enough to go out and vote while simultaneously hoping the leaks presented with their usual embroidered explanation of what the leaks mean will be demoralizing to the President’s base and independents.

    They must be expecting to lose in the courts if they’ve already outed the group they will use for presenting the leaked materials. To them it’s a win-win, stuff is going to get out there in the public one way or the other.

    Also must mean there’s really nothing in the material or it would have found its way to the Mueller report and it didn’t. Losers.

    Like

    Reply
  10. WhiteBoard says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Barr warned them about using the system against political appointees.
    they didnt listen.

    https://www.businessinsider.com/unredacted-emails-pentagon-trump-ukraine-aid-freeze-illegal-2020-1
    Explosive new documents reveal the lengths to which the Justice Department went to conceal the Pentagon’s concerns about Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze….

    BING bing BING BONG – MEME by PDJT to show leak investigations. Drop coin see it bounce around and where it pops out the bottom of the board.

    Like

    Reply
  11. gunrunner03 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Meanwhile, no one is leaking anything from SD’s list. I swear, Republicans play softball while the Dems throw rocks.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Bogeyfree says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    And again we come back to AG Barr and those speeches.

    Will he act and uphold the rule of law for all or just let them punch the crap out of PT day in and day out?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Shyster says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Wash, rinse repeat!

    Like

    Reply
  14. JohnCasper says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    ” That House network also has several currently employed DOJ, FBI, State Department and Intelligence Community officials feeding them information on current real-time events. “

    This is the responsibility of Barr, Wray, Pompeo and Haspel. Barr may be trying to step up to that plate, but the others are AWOL.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. arsumbris says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    When is it the appropriate time to water the Tree of Liberty?
    How many laws must be broken?
    How many treasons suffered?
    How many rights cancelled?
    Asking for a friend.
    In Minecraft.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Eaglemom says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    They have screamed “Bombshell” for three years now. Leaked emails between bureaucrats who think President Trump did something wrong is not going to sway any voters. No one is listening anymore.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LouisianaTeaRose says:
      January 2, 2020 at 8:35 pm

      I’m kinda in this camp.

      Anecdotal, but telling:

      I work in a really big hospital with an incredibly diverse staff AND patient population. I am amazed at the people I encounter who fit a loose profile of what a NeverTrumper would look like, and yet they are fairly well versed in what liberals have been up to in the effort to take out our President, and they DON’T LIKE IT. I can’t tell you how many times, this past year in particular, where I have walked into a room where an ethnic patient is intently watching FoxNews, for example, or having discussions with their family/friends discussing Trump’s policies, tweets, etc., in a POSITIVE WAY. And don’t even get me started about employees getting excited reviewing their retirement accounts and paychecks…

      It is becoming clear to the casual observer of all things politic that Dems are in a slow-moving event-horizon situation.

      Like

      Reply
  17. jambo says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    The HJC has to lose else the House, via the impeachment process, becomes the single dominant government body with the Judicial branch subservient, the Senate sidelined and the Executive branch forced to obey any demand they make.

    They have to lose or the Republic, as is, is over.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Issy says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Nothing they come up with will influence the base, and I think independents understand what the left has done & are sick of the whole mess. So let them knock themselves out, literally.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. ALEX says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Perhaps this would have more meaning if we didn’t already go thru this 24/7 for three years. I see no appetite left for any if it in my interactions.

    Like

    Reply
  20. JohnCasper says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Oh, look at the Russians !!! Oh, look at the Iranians !!!

    America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves (or let the FBI, DOJ, CIA, State and DOD do it).
    – Abraham Lincoln

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. bleep21k says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    The Mueller Report as “opposition research”…can it be explained any simpler than that? Wow…

    @just_security – yeah Sundance, any chance this gang might be considered “domestic actors” lmao!

    “…But actually, we should be looking at the party [DEMOCRATS] and political dynamics [the HOUSE IMPEACHMENT] closer to home and how domestic actors are using the platforms and manipulating the systems to spread information or misinformation that’s favorable to their political stance.” – ABCNews

    Now, how to explain THIS to my brother and his wife, and my crazy bernie supporting kids….(sigh).

    Like

    Reply
  23. California Joe says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Funny how our FOIA lawsuits against the FBI and DOJ for documents relating to Mueller, Rosenstein, Comey and Hillary Clinton take three years and numerous appeals these guys get all of President Trump’s documents in a few weeks on the first try?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. PinotNoir says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    “In war you have to kill the enemy. When you kill enough of them they quit”. Concur that 2020 is the year of resistance. Kill them with lawsuits, kill them with ballots, if that doesn’t make them quit then

    Like

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    The Daily Mail has an article on this though buried way down the pages, though Obama’s meeting with the jihadis in the WH has a banner.🤣

    I read the unredacted emails posted in the article and frankly there is no there there and is exactly as it was explained by the President and others in the administration.

    The comments by Schumer are lame.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7846065/Clear-direction-POTUS-hold-New-email-leak-hits-Donald-Trump-Ukraine-aid.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Garavaglia says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Relax everyone…God has this. Meanwhile, I shall continue to act upon my 2nd amendment rights.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. flyboy51v says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Is there any knowledgeable speculation out there on what is in the Mueller material? It’s hard to imagine anything that would actually be damaging to Trump at this point. Affair rumors? Tax issues? Sex with goats? What?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    So where is the Republican counter insurgents? Why arnt they going on the offensive? Why not fight fire with fire and hand it back to the Communist Democrats in spades? Oh- that’s right they’re hiding under thire desks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Jorizabeth says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    I think it’s important that Trump speak out about the GJ’s original lack of prosecutorial potential. Mueller was an investigation, not even aimed at crime finding, so how can the resulting GJ’s opinions have any validity vis a vis an indictment? This has been a question I’ve had for a really long time. Jori

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Jederman says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    History will record that the loathsome obama was the first black president of the U.S. and the first to toss out the 250 year tradition of peaceful transfer of power based on free and fair elections. The tradition that separated us from banana republic status.

    Being the first black prezzy is noteworthy (his performance not withstanding), being seditious and plotting against his successor is a big deal. He needs to be indicted and face trial.

    All that was required was for obama (about 3 years ago) to say, as he was leaving office, that for the good of the country allow the incoming president the same respect and support he received as a new president and they can fight it out at the ballot box in 2020. obama may be a dud but he’s a true believer.

    He is one small, rotten, loathsome human being.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Merkin Muffley says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    And in turn, this raw sewage will be used to give RINOs cover for convicting Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  32. RJinAlberta says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    The one thing that stands out to me at least, after all this, is that Trump must be the cleanest politician to have ever entered the arena. Must have been pretty shocking to all those dirtbags to discover there was little to nothing to discover.

    Like

    Reply
  33. gsonFIT says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Question for legal types on CTH. I believe that Presidents withheld Congressional appropriated funds quite often and then Richard Nixon did it once to often and a law was passed:

    Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974.

    it is my understanding that this law put the purse back in Congress’ hand but a 45 day Presidential deferral of appropriations continued to be allowed. Can someone comment if this deferral can be used in this case.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Wethal says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Actually it’s the “en banc” court – roughly translated, the full bench court (usually minus judges on senior status, who did sit on panels simply because there are so many appeals nowadays).

    Like

    Reply
  35. Bone Fish says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Political support of the Washington DC, Sovereign City Federal system was always intended to leave American civilian tax slave pukes on the verge of starving for meat.

    Like

    Reply
  36. StuckInBlue says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Keep the above in your mind as you train at the range. Maintain focus.

    Like

    Reply
  37. benifranlkin says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Seems to me Rudy has unearthed enough info from the Ukraine to sink the whole Democrat party….the Bidens are just the hors d’oeurves. Ya’ll think the Trumpster didn’t know this was coming? Just watch…

    Like

    Reply
  38. Sparky5253 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I hope Trump is biding his time and waiting for the right time to drop several MOABs on the Dems. Metaphorically speaking, they so need to be bombed back to the political stone age.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 2, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    One of the great joys in life is when a rat bastard, or rat bastards, are discovered and then exposed.

    We need some more of that to go along with these charades.

    Like

    Reply

