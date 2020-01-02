2020 Resistance – Dem Operatives Open New Leak Clearing House…

2020 is the year when a variety of prior democrat operations will converge with a single goal in mind. Predictably we will see several years of prior effort beginning to merge, and it begins today.
NOTE: For interested readers it will be impossible for me to summarize the background for each step prior to putting the next puzzle piece into place. Therefore I strongly suggest bookmarking posts for later reference because it would take tens of thousands of words to understand for anyone who steps into the light mid-way through. [Just an FYI]
Tomorrow, January 3rd, 2020, the House Judiciary Committeee (HJC) will be presenting oral arguments in the DC court of appeals for their effort to obtain the Mueller grand jury information [6(e) material], and also compel testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn.
The House has a group of dozens of various DOJ and former Obama officials working on their behalf. That House network also has several currently employed DOJ, FBI, State Department and Intelligence Community officials feeding them information on current real-time events. The HJC are currently arguing the Mueller material and the McGahn testimony are needed for the impeachment trial of President Trump.
If the HJC team wins the argument to the three member DC Appellate Court, the DOJ will likely file for a full ‘en blanc’ review by the entire panel. If the HJC wins the ‘en blanc’ argument the DOJ will likely appeal for an administrative stay by the Supreme Court.
However, if the HJC team loses, they will most likely not file an appeal and will quickly release the impeachment articles to the Senate. The impeachment articles (Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress) are currently withheld in an effort to bolster the DC appeals court argument.
The primary goal is to gain the Mueller material; by design the impeachment process is a means toward that end. Impeachment is not the end; impeachment is the means to an end. Impeachment is the legal standing to exploit the Mueller material.
It is the year-long contention of CTH that Team Nadler (HJC) already has the Mueller material. The Mueller material is opposition research. The Mueller team was/is designed, and specifically constructed, to deliver that opposition research to the resistance group now represented inside the House by the aforementioned dozens of contracted lawyers.
It is our further contention to the Mueller material was collected with the intention to deliver this material to the House crews: Team Schiff (HPSCI) and Team Nadler (HJC).
Meaning, and it is important that everyone understand this: the Mueller investigation used their massively expanded scope authority (2017 and 2018), and purposefully went into a bunch of irrelevant sideline issues (unrelated to Trump-Russia) because they were using their legal authority to assemble massive files of political research material – to leave for discovery and use in 2020.
Remember, dozens of Democrat operatives behind Nadler have all of that Mueller collected material already. The HJC lawsuit is an attempt to gain legal authority to exploit it. However, if they don’t get the legal authority, meaning they lose the lawsuits, they will use it anyway – through a system of leaks to their resistance allies in the media.
Which brings us to the new phase….
♦ Understanding this ongoing process is the key to understanding a new “Leak Clearing House” created with this intent in mind. The clearing house is JustSecurity.Org
The “Just Security” group is similar to the “Lawfare” group. Their purpose is to receive and then distribute leaked material. They will be leaking material from Mueller, via the House teams, as well as material from current insider operations from the resistance.
The Just Security group will leak material which will then be picked up by specific Democrat politicians and used as evidence to attack and undermine President Trump.
That effort began today:
[…] Last month, a court ordered the government to release almost 300 pages of emails to the Center for Public Integrity in response to a FOIA lawsuit. It released a first batch on Dec. 12, and then a second installment on Dec. 20, including Duffey’s email, but that document, along with several others, were partially or completely blacked out.
Since then, Just Security has viewed unredacted copies of these emails, which begin in June and end in early October. Together, they tell the behind-the-scenes story of the defense and budget officials who had to carry out the president’s unexplained hold on military aid to Ukraine. (read more)
Democrat operatives inside government, and inside the Trump administration, leak the material to Just Security. Those leaks are then used by Democrat Politicians:
None of this is organic. All of this has been pre-planned, just like the planning by Team Mueller when they were investigating President Trump with the intent to deliver the material to their political allies.
The political opposition research against President Trump will either come out legally via HJC, or it will come out illegally via leaks. The DC Appeals Court and/or the Supreme Court decisions will determine which path.
Most of the Mueller team material is irrelevant for the purpose of Trump-Russia. There is no there ‘there’, and there never was. The Mueller investigation in 2017/2018 was never really designed to find evidence of Trump-Russia… it was designed to find dirt on Trump and his family.
Anyone who could deliver rumor, innuendo, gossip or manufactured evidence toward that end, similar to the Steele Dossier was used and included in the Mueller material. Forget about arguing the Mueller probe found nothing on Trump-Russia therefore… (fill in blank). That argument is moot. The purpose of the Mueller effort was dirt on Trump; it didn’t and doesn’t matter what that dirt is. Essentially: find dirt, put in file.
Resistance 2020 is now the use of that material.
♦ The other aspect that will be used in this 2020 effort will be for current insiders to direct those outside government exactly what the specifics are for targeted FOIA requests. All effective FOIA is a matter of knowing where to look. The inside groups will be telling the outside teams the agencies, people, dates, times and subjects of specific material that will be helpful in discovering the information. [Example Here]
(Buzzfeed) […] The hundreds of pages of documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, were the subject of a protracted legal dispute between the Justice Department and the House Judiciary Committee, which sought them over the summer as part of its impeachment inquiry. The committee had requested access to an unredacted copy of the Mueller report, grand jury testimony from the investigation, and the FBI’s summaries of 33 interviews. The Justice Department resisted, claiming the impeachment inquiry does not entitle the panel to see those records. A federal judge disagreed, ruling in October that “DOJ is wrong” and that the White House and the Justice Department were “openly stonewalling” the committee. (link)
This is the background context for everything that will be taking place.
CTH cannot duplicate this explanation every time the activity is discovered and highlighted, therefore if you need to share it to someone coming in mid-story, bookmark it now.
This is the 2020 baseline.
If Democrats spent 1/100th of the time actually governing as they do on efforts to stay in power, imagine how well this country would be doing!
To be blunt, these people are scumbag mafia.
One Big Criminal Entity.
Corruption is their name.
Evil is their game
The mafia are better than any democrat.
“After all, we are not communists”.
Fight Mafia Lawyer Scum
If they spent 1/100th of the time actually governing,…they would be PDJT. That is to say, the,U.S. would be in a GREAT place!
same with hillary she would be a ruthless pro american president if she was MAGA
I truly dislike these people! Evil inside and out – rotten to the core and in need of some serious comeuppance. Hello, AG Barr?
Agree but could use much more animated narratives personally.
Thanks Sundance.
“However, if they don’t get the legal authority, meaning they lose the lawsuits, they will use it anyway – through a system of leaks to their resistance allies in the media.”
If they really had found something then why hasn’t it been leaked already? The Left has been rabid for 2 years. I can’t see any way they’re holding on to something that can actually hurt Trump. Some loon would have gotten it out by now.
I think we haven’t seen it becuz they haven’t made it up yet.
Their first choice is to use it for impeachment & removal. If that doesn’t work they will use it for oppo research to smear PDJT. That would be my guess. These are evil basturds!
all that’s left is the narrative
BINGO – they are like a Narrative Machine Gun – just pounding the audience into reaction submission.
So just like the FBI getting the FISA warrants to spy on the dirt they already planted, the Democrat Party wants the courts to prop up the dirt from Weissmann et al via the Mueller Weissmann report? Same BS, different venue!
the FBI got FISAs to cover their previous illegal spying…
Rod Rosenstein should be quartered by four horses on the Washington Mall
Meh. The public has moved on from Mueller. This is desperate pandering to the very fringe left. As long as the economy continues to buzz this rehash of the Mueller investigation will be ignored and will be a liability for the democrats.
This kind of garbage is also dwarfed by Horowitz report and Durham’s coming indictments.
Again, this isn’t about Mueller. It’s about opposition research Mueller’s team assembled.
I understand and I agree it is for opposition research. I just don’t see it working.
Look how this Ukraine email leak you referenced has already busted. It’s routine bureaucratic discussions over aid that was released. Why wasn’t she on Schiff’s witness list if this was notable to begin with? Pelosi’s stunt withholding the articles has already made impeachment a joke.
I also think any information from Mueller’s investigation has already been beat to death and Trump will simply counter with his exoneration and that this is just more fake news attacks against him because he has been so successful. It just reeks of desperation is all I am saying. Rumors and innuendo isn’t going to make the electorate all of a sudden abandon a booming economy.
tooooo influenceee the Judge TOMORROW. see strategy and timing of events – not the actual lingo. of course it can be disproven LATER, but its unknown to the Present Audience that has to make a decision in the next few seconds.
I agree with you. This is the end-result of over-reliance on these Lawfare lawyers. Lawyers can be clever and cunning. But the people get turned off by over-lawyering. A good example from the Republican side is the 2016 Cruz campaign, trying to win over delegates and push a floor fight on the convention. It was clever lawyering, but it just pissed people off.
These Lawfare types are evil and relentless. But they can’t create substance, only hint at innuendo. And — they have a real political tin ear. These same lawyers have given the GOP the chance to retake the House due to the backlash on their impeachment nonsense. The country has moved on from this stuff — rehashing it will only hurt the Dems politically.
And, if the Mueller investigation was busy trying to dig up some other dirt, well, no ruling of a Court regarding Grand Jury materials would stop them from leaking it.
legally obtained oppo research helps the Dems minimize their Lawless branding they are slowing achieving.
I think leaks show desperation of a loss on the 6e info. – they are hoping the Spin of the Pentagon emails influence the Judges decision tomorrow.
The Same sick play is done over and over it seems – some employee is sending paper trail comments that SAY HEY LOOK HERE Bad Thing. Bill Taylor did it with his text. and this McKusker psycho is doing it in her email responses and initial contacts.
“the DOJ also redacted several emails from McCusker near the end of August raising additional legal questions about withholding the aid and the possibility that Trump’s actions violated the Impoundment Control Act”
this is the Logan Act 2.0
It’s so painful and frustrating to watch all this take place when you’ve got an actual understanding of what is happening.
Worse yet to be surrounded by people who haven’t done any research or critical thinking beyond what the headlines told them and parrot the talking points to you like the fact that they were said on the news gives them legitimacy.
Having said that I have faith 2020 will be a great year, and no innuendo or spin from the spineless politicians and media in our country has any power to change that!
Bring on the November!!!
I am READY.
Bookmarked.
This seems to be their strategy for winning the 2020 election then. Instead of ‘death by a thousand cuts’ they are hoping for a PDJT “loss by a thousand leaks” intending to keep their base hypnotized with their TDS long enough to go out and vote while simultaneously hoping the leaks presented with their usual embroidered explanation of what the leaks mean will be demoralizing to the President’s base and independents.
They must be expecting to lose in the courts if they’ve already outed the group they will use for presenting the leaked materials. To them it’s a win-win, stuff is going to get out there in the public one way or the other.
Also must mean there’s really nothing in the material or it would have found its way to the Mueller report and it didn’t. Losers.
Barr warned them about using the system against political appointees.
they didnt listen.
https://www.businessinsider.com/unredacted-emails-pentagon-trump-ukraine-aid-freeze-illegal-2020-1
Explosive new documents reveal the lengths to which the Justice Department went to conceal the Pentagon’s concerns about Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze….
BING bing BING BONG – MEME by PDJT to show leak investigations. Drop coin see it bounce around and where it pops out the bottom of the board.
Meanwhile, no one is leaking anything from SD’s list. I swear, Republicans play softball while the Dems throw rocks.
And again we come back to AG Barr and those speeches.
Will he act and uphold the rule of law for all or just let them punch the crap out of PT day in and day out?
Definitely the latter. Three AG’s over three years and ZERO indictments. ZERO leaks of redacted material that would aid President Trump.
Do we know who leaked the Page/ Struck text messages? They have been helpful.
Bogeyfree, if you have to ask, your not prepared yet, to hear the answer.
Cause there is more than enough information out, to KNOW the answer.
Wash, rinse repeat!
” That House network also has several currently employed DOJ, FBI, State Department and Intelligence Community officials feeding them information on current real-time events. “
This is the responsibility of Barr, Wray, Pompeo and Haspel. Barr may be trying to step up to that plate, but the others are AWOL.
When is it the appropriate time to water the Tree of Liberty?
How many laws must be broken?
How many treasons suffered?
How many rights cancelled?
Asking for a friend.
In Minecraft.
They have screamed “Bombshell” for three years now. Leaked emails between bureaucrats who think President Trump did something wrong is not going to sway any voters. No one is listening anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m kinda in this camp.
Anecdotal, but telling:
I work in a really big hospital with an incredibly diverse staff AND patient population. I am amazed at the people I encounter who fit a loose profile of what a NeverTrumper would look like, and yet they are fairly well versed in what liberals have been up to in the effort to take out our President, and they DON’T LIKE IT. I can’t tell you how many times, this past year in particular, where I have walked into a room where an ethnic patient is intently watching FoxNews, for example, or having discussions with their family/friends discussing Trump’s policies, tweets, etc., in a POSITIVE WAY. And don’t even get me started about employees getting excited reviewing their retirement accounts and paychecks…
It is becoming clear to the casual observer of all things politic that Dems are in a slow-moving event-horizon situation.
The HJC has to lose else the House, via the impeachment process, becomes the single dominant government body with the Judicial branch subservient, the Senate sidelined and the Executive branch forced to obey any demand they make.
They have to lose or the Republic, as is, is over.
Nothing they come up with will influence the base, and I think independents understand what the left has done & are sick of the whole mess. So let them knock themselves out, literally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Crooked was as guilty as could be and it didn’t affect her.
Perhaps this would have more meaning if we didn’t already go thru this 24/7 for three years. I see no appetite left for any if it in my interactions.
Oh, look at the Russians !!! Oh, look at the Iranians !!!
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves (or let the FBI, DOJ, CIA, State and DOD do it).
– Abraham Lincoln
The Mueller Report as “opposition research”…can it be explained any simpler than that? Wow…
@just_security – yeah Sundance, any chance this gang might be considered “domestic actors” lmao!
“…But actually, we should be looking at the party [DEMOCRATS] and political dynamics [the HOUSE IMPEACHMENT] closer to home and how domestic actors are using the platforms and manipulating the systems to spread information or misinformation that’s favorable to their political stance.” – ABCNews
Now, how to explain THIS to my brother and his wife, and my crazy bernie supporting kids….(sigh).
One class of men makes war and leaves another to fight it out.
– William Tecumseh Sherman
A superb slogan that should be spread everywhere.
Funny how our FOIA lawsuits against the FBI and DOJ for documents relating to Mueller, Rosenstein, Comey and Hillary Clinton take three years and numerous appeals these guys get all of President Trump’s documents in a few weeks on the first try?
“In war you have to kill the enemy. When you kill enough of them they quit”. Concur that 2020 is the year of resistance. Kill them with lawsuits, kill them with ballots, if that doesn’t make them quit then
The Daily Mail has an article on this though buried way down the pages, though Obama’s meeting with the jihadis in the WH has a banner.🤣
I read the unredacted emails posted in the article and frankly there is no there there and is exactly as it was explained by the President and others in the administration.
The comments by Schumer are lame.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7846065/Clear-direction-POTUS-hold-New-email-leak-hits-Donald-Trump-Ukraine-aid.html
Relax everyone…God has this. Meanwhile, I shall continue to act upon my 2nd amendment rights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was pretty good, still laughing.
So where is the Republican counter insurgents? Why arnt they going on the offensive? Why not fight fire with fire and hand it back to the Communist Democrats in spades? Oh- that’s right they’re hiding under thire desks.
Why on earth isn’t someone doing Oppo Research on Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler, Maxine etc? Investigate some of the Lawfare lowlifes.
I think it’s important that Trump speak out about the GJ’s original lack of prosecutorial potential. Mueller was an investigation, not even aimed at crime finding, so how can the resulting GJ’s opinions have any validity vis a vis an indictment? This has been a question I’ve had for a really long time. Jori
History will record that the loathsome obama was the first black president of the U.S. and the first to toss out the 250 year tradition of peaceful transfer of power based on free and fair elections. The tradition that separated us from banana republic status.
Being the first black prezzy is noteworthy (his performance not withstanding), being seditious and plotting against his successor is a big deal. He needs to be indicted and face trial.
All that was required was for obama (about 3 years ago) to say, as he was leaving office, that for the good of the country allow the incoming president the same respect and support he received as a new president and they can fight it out at the ballot box in 2020. obama may be a dud but he’s a true believer.
He is one small, rotten, loathsome human being.
And in turn, this raw sewage will be used to give RINOs cover for convicting Trump.
Not gonna happen…they know Rudy will turn the hose on them
The one thing that stands out to me at least, after all this, is that Trump must be the cleanest politician to have ever entered the arena. Must have been pretty shocking to all those dirtbags to discover there was little to nothing to discover.
Question for legal types on CTH. I believe that Presidents withheld Congressional appropriated funds quite often and then Richard Nixon did it once to often and a law was passed:
Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974.
it is my understanding that this law put the purse back in Congress’ hand but a 45 day Presidential deferral of appropriations continued to be allowed. Can someone comment if this deferral can be used in this case.
Actually it’s the “en banc” court – roughly translated, the full bench court (usually minus judges on senior status, who did sit on panels simply because there are so many appeals nowadays).
Political support of the Washington DC, Sovereign City Federal system was always intended to leave American civilian tax slave pukes on the verge of starving for meat.
Keep the above in your mind as you train at the range. Maintain focus.
Seems to me Rudy has unearthed enough info from the Ukraine to sink the whole Democrat party….the Bidens are just the hors d’oeurves. Ya’ll think the Trumpster didn’t know this was coming? Just watch…
I hope Trump is biding his time and waiting for the right time to drop several MOABs on the Dems. Metaphorically speaking, they so need to be bombed back to the political stone age.
One of the great joys in life is when a rat bastard, or rat bastards, are discovered and then exposed.
We need some more of that to go along with these charades.
