A MAGA-Dose of Common Sense on Trump Wiretapping…

Logical thought is antithetical to the interests of the coup-plotters. Nuance and obfuscation are their shields; that’s why they, writ large, will not release the classified documents. A common sense American Thinker article cuts through the chaff and countermeasures for many interests:
[…] The implications of intercepting the communications of a U.S. citizen who is associated with the political campaign of a candidate seeking the presidency rings nearly every “bell” in the FBIs and Attorney General’s Guidelines for sensitive investigations. As discussed in the IG report, by regulation, these cases cannot be initiated without the written approval of the Director and the Attorney General.
In addition to the approval obviously granted by the Director and AG, the IGs report identified the following additional high level officials who reviewed and approved the Page FISA affidavit: “NSD’s Acting Assistant Attorney General, NSD’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General with oversight over 01, 01’s Operations Section Chief and Deputy Section Chief, the DAG, Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, and the Associate Deputy Attorney General responsible for ODAG’s national security portfolio.”
The suggestion that somehow, seventeen significant errors, omissions of fact, falsehoods, or deliberate misrepresentations made their way into a FISA affidavit/s (accidentally, at the hand of an anonymous case agent) and then were not immediately noted and corrected throughout the course of this exceptional review process is simply not believable. ~ Continue Reading
Keep the pressure on ’em, Sundance!
God Bless you!
You can say that again, Trumpstumper!!
We can all help Sundance by donating (yellow button above) to support the Treehouse and let him keep digging and reporting until the truth does in fact ‘come out’.
What a glorious day that will be!!
This needs to be in the WSJ, or somewhere more people will read it.
I prefer CTH to the Globalist WSJ for the obvious reasons.
I picked up a copy of the WSJ recently and, after reading CTH for a while now, found its oh-so-obvious globalist rah-rah-ism essentially unreadable…
Or borrow a page from the ’60’s college radicals. Print out a bunch and leave them on the table with the newspapers and magazines in cafes around town.
0bama’s legacy: socialism, globalism, and anti-Americanism…
Yes, start distributing “literature” as we called it in the 60’s…good idea…I think I will do that.
The one thing that boggles the mind is why, staging a coup, would anyone document what they were doing.
Spectacular arrogance. Oops.
Because they thought Hillary would win, and documenting it would make it appear legit
I read the article. The writer has impeccable FBI credentials. Very easy to understand. Everybody involved is guilty. Unavoidable conclusion: “There is no happy face to put on this episode.”
We will will need to retrieve these documents with our own dirty, grimy, deplorable hands. Tick tock. Anonymous don’t fly.
When it is announced that Comey, Yates, Clinesmith, Brennan, Lynch, Rice, Powers, Clapper, McCabe, Page, Strozk, Ohrs, Simpson, Wolfe, SSCI,… (I’m missing a few) are all being arrested in the most shocking scandal eva, the media will cover it.
I will smile that day.
Or …
Our utterly corrupt, TDS Deep State will parrot the excuse that mid-level staff and directors read none of this, as it was all handled by the low-level case agents in charge.
But we’ll draw up some new policies, & conduct training…
And the compliant, complicit bought-and-paid-for MSM will spout it from every rooftop.
And they will be further emboldened. On top of that, when the Dems win in 2024 or 2028 … hell hath no fury like a trans-sectional, non-binary, triggered Socialist scorned.
You forgot the most cherished two: she-Clinton and Obama. I know, I am a real dreamer.
The media will cover it, but they will say that the Trump administration has engaged in a political vendetta, that the action proves that Trump is a tyrant who must be removed by any means necessary.
FUBAR….FTA – “Either your nation’s premiere law enforcement agency was breathtakingly incompetent when the stakes were the highest, or select officials in that organization made deliberate decisions to break the law, undermine the Constitution, and illegally spy on a fellow American. Either possibility has deeply damaged the reputation of the FBI and DOJ in addition to the reputations of thousands of honest FBI Agents and DOJ attorneys.”
This article is Spot On and from the lips of a 22 year, honest FBI Agent.
I find this sentence incredible……
The particulars regarding the seventeen I.G. findings are startling, taken individually. It’s difficult to see how any of the individual omissions or misstatements could have happened accidentally. Viewed collectively, the apparent intentionality is nearly impossible to reconcile as anything but corruption.
Now if a 22 year law enforcement agent sees this, is it even possible that Durham and Barr don’t see this?
I wonder what this honest agent would say if Durham and Barr in the end don’t indict anyone?
Barak knew and approved of this illegal op.
LikeLiked by 5 people
POTUS wants to know everything!
Doesn’t that statement alone mean that Durham MUST interview Obama?
For LOTS of reasons, Obama will be allowed to skate. However, the White Hats holding O’s dirty cards may tell him, from here going forward: STFU!
What White Hats are there who would intervene as you suggest? Anyone who intervenes to protect a single person from the consequences of their assault on our Constitution is automatically a Black Hat, a person operating to bring the demise of our Republic.
Is there a tshirt to that affect?
No, it’s not believable. They all chose to embrace the Hillary paid-for Russia collusion hoax initially because they “knew” she would win. Smelly Walmart shoppers had no chance against the nation’s “best and brightest”. After reality rudely interrupted that narrative, it’s been one long cover-up of Obama administration crimes and baiting Trump into some stupid act … not realizing Trump doesn’t do stupid.
LikeLiked by 6 people
…..and neither do we.
How do we get this guy on the new Bongino interview show?
Send Bongino an email. He and his team really do look at the emails.
info@bongino.com
If anyone missed the Bongino’s podcast yesterday, here is the page that contains the podcast plus some articles he cites. He goes into Susan Rice’s reported spreadsheet database of the Trump campaign’s communications and how that may have been accomplished by accessing the Amazon cloud service. To me, that sounds like a reason that the DS would need a FISA warrant on someone, anyone in the Trump campaign to be able to cover up such data harvesting from the cloud.
https://bongino.com/ep-1144-is-this-what-john-brennan-is-worried-about/
Gitmo for life is too good for these folks. The punishment needs to be so severe as to stop all future efforts along these lines.
Even after all the ringing bells, these dirty cops seem to still be protected.
Rosemary Collyer needs to be charged, maybe for just being stupid?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The AT author further raises red flags on the Court as well IMO. They know what normal practice is in “other” situations as described in the article. The limited response of Judge Collyer suggests this is nothing more than CYA action in attempt to hold the “new” fallback line that this is simply a “bad” actor and not a real systemic problem. The entire FISA/deep state edifice must come down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance previously had figured out Collyer’s character or lack thereof. The retired agent confirms very articulately what our host and a few others have figured out.
Collyer, Horowitz, and unfortunately so far, Barr, all have spoken or written strong words about the unlawful actions of many involved in the coup, but have taken no visible actions to punish the lawbreakers to date.
You couldn’t find enough honest people in DC to have a 5 on 5 basketball game.
The author of that piece was a 22 year veteran of the FBI. FTA, here is his either/or analysis of the FISA mess:
“The first is that the hand selected team of investigators, attorneys, and Senior Executive Service officials with decades of law enforcement, administrative, and judicial experience were abject failures at a task that they were hired to perform. Speaking from personal experience, in FBI, DEA, and state and local wire tap investigations, the slightest omissions, misstatements, and clerical errors are routinely identified and corrected by the street agents and line prosecutors who do these investigations for a living. To believe that a “varsity level” team, with unlimited time, support, and resources, somehow inadvertently overlooked seventeen major omissions, misstatements, and/or outright falsehoods, is simply not believable.
The second possibility is that nearly everyone who significantly participated in obtaining FISA coverage on Page knowingly and deliberately operated outside the law to one degree or another. The reasons behind the decision to do so are irrelevant. The particulars regarding the seventeen I.G. findings are startling, taken individually. It’s difficult to see how any of the individual omissions or misstatements could have happened accidentally. Viewed collectively, the apparent intentionality is nearly impossible to reconcile as anything but corruption.”
The 2nd possibility is, of course, the common sense correct answer.
There IS a paper trail, there ARE emails, texts, messages, electronic pathways/foot prints. There is SO much wrong here that if Sundance and a 22 year FBI vet can see it from afar, Durham HAS to see it. Durham is unrestricted, he can go anywhere, read anything [unredacted].
God, hear our prayer, Please guide this man to righteousness.
PS: Mr Barr, WE WANT A REPORT.
PPS – Mr. Barr, We want a firing squad!
What we will get is neither a report nor a firing squad (since none of the potential penalties are death eligible). What we will get, in my opinion April/May (six months before election by DoJ custom), are multiple felony indictments for most Spygate perps. That suffices for this election.
“ Either possibility has deeply damaged the reputation of the FBI and DOJ in addition to the reputations of THOUSANDS of honest FBI Agents and DOJ attorneys. “
I was in agreement with this author until he shoveled in a big pile of manure. I don’t think we can find five in all of the DOJ and FBI that are honest.
Lipstick on a pig still makes it a pig.
I have said it before but I do not see how FBI survives this. How many previous cases will be contested because of the Obama Administration. It is a good thing there wasnt any corruption when O was President or we would have a real mess on our hands.
Everything about this hot mess defies credulity. There were no honest brokers, save Admiral Rogers in leadership at any of the weaponized alphabet agencies. These administrators don’t exist for the benefit of their countrymen but a small group of subversives put in place by the Kenyan to retain power.
Saul Alinsky is waiting in hell with open arms to receive this entire cabal.
Just wow!
The article only lists titles. I want the names of every single person who was a party to this.
Just think this happened 1000’s of times.
If the FIB will cover up the Satanic rape and torture of TODDLERS at the McMartin preschool, what’s the big deal about a little FISA Court fraud? FBI “Finders” Vault, pages 48-49. IT WAS ALL TRUE!
My opinion is that you can save Comey, McCabe et al or you can save your precious FISA court but you can not do both…..
Anxiously waiting……
A terrific piece, but as everyone here knows, this isn’t the half of it. Whether the “two-hop” rule or the confirmed political spying on thousands of Americans through the FISA system.
This article is part of the attempt over the coming months to lay the groundwork for putting some kind of a period on this clusterf**k.
The Politico post immediately previous is a great counterpoint in that it lays out in so many words the anti-constitutional, no accountability, alternative. But, most importantly, it reveals how utterly unworkable a surveillance/police state is in our great Republic.
Even China’s CCP is figuring out that surveillance/coercion are absurdly expensive and unstable compared to Rule of Law.
The most heartening part of the Politico piece is what isn’t in it — any quote whatsoever from an elected Democrat. As I’ve mentioned before, it’s essential in the coming months that Democrats stop defending the malefactors.
Even with Trump having been President for almost 3 years, the FBI is still only somewhat restrained and remains much more an enemy of the Republic and its Bill of Rights than a friend … … … and Trump won’t be President forever. The FBI and the Republic and its Bill of Rights – in the end, there can be only one. Our Republic and its Bill of Rights can coexist with Russia, but not with the FBI. The greatest enemy is inside the gates. Was Cicero ever right.
I concur with Frank Watt on almost everything in that article, save for one of his last points…
“Despite the legitimate concerns of civil libertarians, the FISA process has indisputably proved an invaluable resource in safeguarding the country from terrorism. If the heinous abuses documented in the I.G.s report result in a weakening or loss of FISA, we will all be the worse for it.”
Do we indeed know this to be true? I thought William Binney proved that his less intrusive program actually worked to minimize collection, focus on more critical data-points and thus would negate requiring this type of secret court altogether?
Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/12/two_possibilities_in_trump_wiretapping_and_neither_is_good.html#ixzz69MIcjjLz
