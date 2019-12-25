Source Identified – IG FISA Report Identifies One Confidential Human Source Leading to Audit of FBI Activity…

Yesterday we identified one FBI Confidential Human Source who was part of the Trump campaign [SEE HERE].  Today we identify another, more interesting, one.

Throughout the 478-page IG report on FBI FISA misconduct there are several mentions of Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) who were either officially “tasked” or unofficially involved in the 2016 FBI investigation of the Trump campaign.

The inspector general review of the CHS activity is fraught with examples of the FBI denying many of the numerous “non-tasked” sources were acting in an official capacity.

The inspector general’s office knowing the FBI were lacking candor is one thing; however, proving that is another matter entirely.  The ‘having to take them at their word‘ dynamic appears throughout the chapters on the use of Confidential Human Sources.

Horowitz report shows the level of denial and justification by FBI officials in Washington DC surrounding the deployment of human sources stretches credulity. It really is quite something to take the totality of the FBI denials, for repeated and specific events, place them all together and then determine all of this is just random, happenstance activity.

Despite FBI denials, perhaps because of them; and despite the IG not being able to find specific evidence that would refute their denials; the IG found far too many coincidences for all of the activity to be coincidental.  This led to Inspector General Horowitz writing a break-out report on just the use of Confidential Human Sources [Nov. 19, 2019].

CTH has identified another key “non-tasked” (their claim) CHS that appears to have been the final straw for Horowitz amid a mountain of FBI denials.  The FBI claims around this specific person is what eventually led to the November 19th, 2019, break out report.

[NOTE: I am identifying these redacted individuals and sources because there is a bigger issue at stake.  There is growing evidence of an ongoing battle within the current FBI.  One side wants to push out the truth, the other side is intent on hiding it.]

Continuing from yesterday…. we turn to page #338.  This one is key, and please don’t skip the actual reading of the highlighted pages below (even if you have to read multiple times).

Keep in mind, the issues around this specific source was the final straw for Inspector General Horowitz to decide to do the breakout report on FBI standards and practices for the use of confidential human sources.

Footnote #476 is part of the puzzle to id this source.  Notice the source was contacted in October 2016 for assistance “serving a court order”.  Notice also that footnote #476 pertains to a later contact in “March 2017”.  There’s a very specific source who has openly discussed these events in the media.

The descriptions of the “Handling Agent”, “Case Agent”, and “Co-Case Handling Agent” are specific, purposeful and useful.  However, it is the tell-word “hobby” that finally outlines the identification of this Confidential Human Source….  The CHS has self-described using this exact word in media appearances.

These senior FBI official denials are where it gets ridiculous.  These denials are the straw that led to the November 19th report.   Notice how these denials actually contradict the material in/around fn #476 where FBI main office was informed of the activity surrounding this CHS.

[Note specifics, it helps to confirm the id] James Comey, Bill Priestap and Peter Strzok all deny knowing what this confidential human source was doing….

The source is Patrick Byrne.

You might remember when CTH originally outlined the FBI methods Patrick Byrne was describing we specifically noted the form of contact and instruction was created with built-in plausible deniability.   Now we see that denial in action.

BACKGROUND Link Here

You can follow the link to watch all of Byrnes’ interviews.  There is no doubt the CHS described (starting on page #338 of the report) is him.

I believe Patrick Byrne.

I do not believe the DC-based FBI denials of knowledge.

…neither does Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

…hence Horowitz wrote the IG report on CHS issues.

.

.

♦ Final thought: To the FBI person(s) inside the machine trying to break out the truth…. just keep doing what you are doing.  CTH can see it.

38 Responses to Source Identified – IG FISA Report Identifies One Confidential Human Source Leading to Audit of FBI Activity…

  1. john says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Thanks for the stocking stuffers, Sundance. Merry Christmas!

  2. arsumbris says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Wow. Nice.

  3. dwpender says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    More great work Sundance!

    AG Barr: Could we get these portions of the IG Report declassified, unredacted and released publicly ASAP? If your “policy” is not to name CHS’s, ask Byrne if it’s ok. He’s ALREADY gone public.

  4. susandyer1962 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Wow! He was telling the truth!!

  5. Republicanvet91 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance, and to all fellow Treehouse denizens.

  6. Rhi says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    No one digs deeper nor is more tenacious than Sundance- wow. Thought I remembered Byrne saying Struck/Strock/Smirk was running him?

    Why isn’t Sundance working with Durham? Does Durham have anyone like Sundance?

  7. Johnny Bravo says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Love it Sundance; Breaker, breaker 19 ‘a copy!

    ♦ Final thought: To the FBI person(s) inside the machine trying to break out the truth…. just keep doing what you are doing. CTH can see it.

  8. Kenney says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    This puts thing squarely into July 2015.

  9. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Sundance – you are good – real good!

  10. MNBV says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Alas, revelations and evidence are not enough. They sit waiting in abundance.
    The huge problem here isn’t evidence, it’s getting a politically corrupted DoJ to prosecute.
    All they have to say is “decline to prosecute” ….and that’s it, game over in three words.

    • MDNA I says:
      December 25, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      IDK which is the bigger heart-string jerker: Warren Buffet telling him to come forward or his mother getting in his face & insisting he not take a bribe & in addition, tell the truth to the American people

      Liked by 2 people

  12. Fools Gold says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Most excellent reveal Sundance. Nothing like putting a puzzle together and starting to see more and more of the picture. Thanks! Hope you had a great Christmas Day.
    As for me I’m sitting around a ton a family and indulging myself in all the food and found a minute just to see if you posted again. Truth is, I’ve been waiting on you to start revealing the granular pieces of the Horitz report that I could never ever see clearly and you’re filling the void nicely. Well done Sir, well done.

  13. Chewbarkah says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Due to internet slows I cant download the OIG reports.

    From those who have read them: Did Horowitz interview ANY of the CHS’s, or Carter Page, or George Papadopoulos? If not, WHY (Both the technical excuse and the real reason)? Why do I assume that Horowitz made sure not to open a Six Ton Box of Lack of Candor by scrupulously avoiding the sources that explain what the FBI was really doing?

  14. Republicanvet91 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    “there are several mentions of Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) who were either officially “tasked” or unofficially involved in the 2016 FBI investigation of the Trump campaign.”

    This again shows clearly what a sham “investigation” this was. If you listen to the media and far too many politicians, they all claim Russia meddled in our election. Often they say this as if both sides were targeted equally. If that were the case, how many CHS’s did the FBI have in any opposing campaign? Why did she only get a defensive briefing? Did they think that briefing would give legitimacy to their other activities?

    It’s easy to get lost in the details of such a massive operation by the Obama administration against an opposing political campaign. If you can get a leftist to admit to those details, the response is something about Russia meddling in our elections.

    Break it down into simple terms, and the coup becomes clear.

    Intel agencies enlisting foreign agents to set up a campaign.
    Intel agencies and federal law enforcement encouraging reporting to bolster their investigation.
    Manipulation of people sent to create a target of the campaign.
    Manipulation of the media, willing and unwilling to justify official actions.
    FISA abuse to justify access of official resources and spying.
    Multiple CHS’s used for additional spying on campaign activities.
    Manipulation of the law to either target, smear and remove someone or to protect an asset.
    Manipulation of politicians to blackmail or protect activities.

    No need to blather on using bureaucrat-ese to hide bias. List the activities in simple terms and it becomes very clear how massive this attack was and is.

  15. oldersoul says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    I would say that as a little boy, Sundance was most proficient at jigsaw puzzles. It has become a lifetime skill.

    Thank you for sharing your special gifts at this kind place.

    Merry Christmas to all here.

    • old45model says:
      December 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      Or, in later years, he had a liking & affinity for programming or similar pursuits. The ability to hold much of your information in your head, notwithstanding it will no doubt have been flow charted and also laid out in a written format, often leads to breakthroughs that eludes others.
      The ability to store a little clue here and a later clue there and later still the clue that melds them together.
      Or, he just lurves hunting ‘baddies’.

  16. Steve in Greensboro says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Nice to hear that there are non-corrupt FBI agents still working inside the bureaucracy.

    I had been getting very tired of hearing how “99% of FBI agents are honest people”. If that was true, I thought, why hasn’t anybody inside the bureaucracy stood up against the Coup-plotters?

    Apparently, some FBI agents are doing so and that is very good news. Thanks, Sundance.

  17. Arrest Soros says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Notice the source was contacted in October 2016 for assistance “serving a court order”

    I read the FN as the “handling agent’ assisting with a court order, not “The Source”.
    The HA and his SSA knew there was some sort of an investigation going on because they had helped with a court order, but didn’t know the specifics of that investigation.
    But I could be wrong because it’s early hours of Boxing day here in Australia.
    Merry Christmas Treepers.

    How can the FBI not claim Byrne as an official source when they had worked with him extensively to entrap that Russian sheila?
    Liars

  18. barnabusduke says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    When a hobby was mentioned, my first thoughts went to Nellie and the HAM radio. I wish my mind could follow this like so many others, but that’s why I hang out here, I learn! Thank you Sundance and Merry Christmas to all!

  19. gda53 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Have been planning a trip to Kauai next year for our 30th anniversary.

    The Garden Isle – restful, peaceful and extraordinarily beautiful (reportedly). It’s being on my bucket list for 50+ years.

    It occurs to me that Sundance deserves such a holiday far more than I do.

    I am just in awe of his skills and tenaciousness – even on Christmas for heaven’s sake!

  20. Perot Conservative says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:52 pm

  21. dufrst says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Keep revealing the truth! They spied on Trump to see if he did have the emails that Comey and company buried for Hillary in that sham investigation. Then, they used the special counsel to escape accountability. The Dems took all that for their political ends to impeach the President.

    It’s truly an amazing miscarriage of justice and I pray Bill Barr and John Durham are smart enough to see all this and put the cases forward to place handcuffs on all involved. Even better would be if Barr could finally release those damn emails of Hillary that made for all of what we’ve been through these past 4 years!

  22. luke says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    SD your investigative reporting is 2nd to none. I tried to get away from politics during Christmas but you sucked me back in lol…..Merry Christmas CTH

  23. MDNA I says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    “Parrhesia” is ordinarily translated into English by “free speech” (in French by “franc-parler”, and in German by “Freimüthigkeit”). “Parrhesiazomai” is to use parrhesia, and the parrhesiastes is the one who uses parrhesia, i.e., is the one who speaks the truth.

    Someone is said to use parrhesia and merits consideration as a parrhesiastes only if there is a risk or danger for him or her in telling the truth. […]

    […] when a philosopher addresses himself to a sovereign, to a tyrant, and tells him that his tyranny is disturbing and unpleasant because tyranny is incompatible with justice, then the philosopher speaks the truth, believes he is speaking the truth, and, more than that, also takes a risk (since the tyrant may become angry, may punish him, may exile him, may kill him). […]

    When you accept the parrhesiastic game in which your own life is exposed, you are taking up a speciﬁc relationship to yourself: you risk death to tell the truth instead of reposing in the security of a life where the truth goes unspoken. Of course, the threat of death comes from the Other, and thereby requires a relationship to himself: he prefers himself as a truth-teller rather than as a living being who is false to himself.

    Citaiton: Michel Foucault, “Discourse & Truth: 6 Lectures @ UC Berkely 1982
    https://foucault.info/parrhesia/

  24. Genie says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Horowitz clearly testified there were no CHS in the Trump campaign. The Horowitz IG report clearly states there were.

    What am I misunderstanding in this dichotomy?

  25. not2worryluv says:
    December 25, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Byrne added that he is “not returning to the United States until or unless I see them start rolling up the deep state. And making those arrests. I don’t care if it takes years. I am not coming back to America until I start seeing the right people arrested.”

    October 7, 2019
    3:00AM Bali Indonesia Time
    Fox Business News

    Witness #3
    Witness #2 – Senator Mike Rogers
    Witness #1 – Admiral Mike Rogers

  26. TwoLaine says:
    December 25, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    “Sh1t just got real.”

  27. bessie2003 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    I did not expect that name. wow.

