BREAKING: House Argues in Court Filing Don McGahn Testimony Needed for Impeachment Evidence…

As we suspected, albeit against much criticism, House counsel Doug Letter has responded to the DC Appeals Court arguing the forced testimony of White House counsel Don McGahn is needed for evidence in impeachment trial. [Court pdf Avail Here]
This court filing today bolsters the unspoken background motive for delayed House Impeachment Managers. The House Judiciary Committee is using impeachment as support for their ongoing effort to gain: Don McGahn deposition, and Mueller grand jury material (6e). The goal is opposition research; impeachment is a tool to establish legal standing to obtain it. Everything else is chaff and countermeasures.
[Scribd pdf link – Direct pdf link (w/ embed below)]
This court filing bolsters CTH analysis that rushed House articles are a means to an end. That is – a way for House lawyers to argue in court all of the constitutionally contended material is required as evidence for pending judicial proceedings, a trial in the Senate.
This would explain why all the prior evidence debated for inclusion and legal additions to “articles of impeachment” were dropped. Instead the House focused only on quickly framing two articles that can facilitate pending court cases.
Here is the full House argument:
.
REMINDER: The House Judiciary Committee (HJC) led by Chairman Jerry Nadler has been seeking: (1) Mueller grand jury material; (2) a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn; and less importantly (3) Trump financial and tax records. Each of these issues is currently being argued in appellate courts (6e and McGahn) and the supreme court (financials/taxes).
Looking at the legal maneuvers from that perspective means the grand jury material is the unspoken goal and impeachment is simply the enhanced means to obtain it.
The 6(e) material relates to evidence gathered by the Mueller team for grand jury proceedings in their two-year effort to construct a case against President Trump.
Remember, the Mueller evidence was gathered during a counterintelligence investigation, which means all things Trump -including his family and business interests- were subject to unbridled surveillance for two years; and a host of intelligence gathering going back in time indefinitely. A goldmine of political opposition research.
Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president. This material would also be fuel for a year of leaks to DC media who could exploit rumor, supposition, and drops of information that Andrew Weissmann and team left to be discovered.
Here is the DOJ Response:
Notice the DOJ is aware of how the HJC is trying to manipulate the system…
.
KEY:
[…] “Pursuing an interbranch suit in court while simultaneously pursuing impeachment, and then using that litigation as part of the impeachment proceedings, is “far from the model of the traditional common-law cause of action at the conceptual core of the case-or-controversy requirement.” Raines v. Byrd, 521 U.S. 811, 833 (1997) (Souter, J., concurring). But that is exactly what the Committee has done. The effect of that choice is
to “embroil the federal courts in a power contest nearly at the height of its political tension.” Id.
Indeed, if this Court now were to resolve the merits question in this case, it would appear to be weighing in on a contested issue in any impeachment trial. That would be of questionable propriety whether or not such a judicial resolution preceded or post-dated any impeachment trial. Cf. Nixon v. United States, 506 U.S. 224, 232, 235-36 (1993).
The now very real possibility of this Court appearing to weigh in on an article of impeachment at a time when political tensions are at their highest levels—before, during, or after a Senate trial regarding the removal of a President—puts in stark relief why this sort of interbranch dispute is not one that has “traditionally thought to be capable of resolution through the judicial process.” Raines, 521 U.S. at 819.
This Court should decline the Committee’s request that it enter the fray and instead should dismiss this fraught suit between the political branches for lack of jurisdiction.
There is no way Pelosi and Lawfare xould sneak this by the DOJ.
all it takes is a democrat corrupt judge, but I’m being redundant.
Name a DC Judge that’s not a sleeve bag!
Hey no fair! Ask me a question that actually can be answered 🙂
Looks like – once again – THEY are the ones meddling in the election, then projecting. And what is Weissmann still doing with a law license anyway – should’ve been at least disbarred long ago, if not jailed.
I can’t believe that it hasn’t already been leaked.
This is why it’s so important to instruct judges of the laws, because most of them only decide on what’s been put in front of them.
I do laugh however, that their subpoenas had no judicial weight and now… because they voted to impeach, the McGahn testimony becomes moot. You voted without it, why now is it a must? It’s a nice slight of hand and only a (dare I say it) corrupt judge will deny DOJ’s filing.
Do not underestimate the Mamet Principle working in the courtroom.
Good point SD, the FISA court pretended not to know that the FBI and CIA didn’t spy on Trump, even though Nunes informed them of this two years ago. They then pretend to be perturbed by the FISA abuses, LOL.
Keep an eye open for the DOJ response to the court on the 6e material.
That’s the one I’m most interested in reading. It is also due today.
I’m cynical. I believe if McConnell were truly caring for Trump, he’d have quashed this thing before it was voted on by the House by saying DOA: no valid gripes, no due process, nuclear option will be used and impeachment summarily dismissed within 24 hrs of any passage by the House.
By being the quintessential parliamentarian, he “stands” by Trump, according him due process, tradition, and allowing the chips to fall fairly…to the point that damaging “evidence” of such severity finally gets introduced that “steals” GOP votes from McConnell’s caucus. I don’t trust the guy with a deal at all. After all, he can get judges just fine with Pence. What Pence can’t do is carry Trump’s economic policy to the degree of effectiveness that only Trump can. I think McConnell is playing so damn nice an ally of Trump because he wants to be seen as not the guy that arranged the senate conviction.
Trump is entirely in McConnell’s hand to remove from office. McConnell would be a fool to pass on this opportunity. Should he pass, China, EU, Brexit, the entire war on globalism would run to fruition. Should he remove him, it stops abruptly.
Your expressed fear is that grand jury material, family surveillance, and privileged testimony would make it into the 2020 election. Well, state secrets end up in the public domain regularly via leaks. Why would these be exempt? The only utility the above secrets have is if they are properly introduced in “court”. Which leads me to believe that the senate is where the impact is expected. Which brings this back to Mitch.
The doj is not involved in this dispute. The dems are appealing to a judicial branch court. I think the D.C. Circuit.
Poor choice of words, doj is in involved but not the decision maker.
Sundance, you have called this all along. Thank you! 🙂
Sundance has been on this like white on rice in a glass of milk in a snowstorm, to quote Major Payne.
Impressively astute the entire time.
Sundance, if you see this and care to comment, I have read where you doubted the arguments of the DOJ on something such as this because they didn’t seem to be sending their best.
Do you think the DOJ is doing a good job with their arguments now that they are being presented? Do you have a guesstimate as to the probability of success for the DOJ with this?
I don’t like the DOJ response filing…. it’s ok.. but not strong enough.
However, the DOJ may be saving their best arguments for the oral arguments on Jan 3rd.
Dunno.
Thank you, I appreciate it.
Then I hope on January 3 the DOJ comes out swinging HARD. And irrefutably.
IMO the DoJ response today is good enough. Remember this is a supplemental brief mainly on mootness given the Ukraine ‘obstruction of congress‘ article. The stronger argument was already made in the original appeal brief that got the district court order temporarily stayed:
McGahn was made extensively available to Special Counsel Mueller, and Mueller found no Russian collusion after two years of investigation, and no obstruction of that investigation. House Judiciary therefore wouldn’t, either.
But what the House Judiciary response today has done is expose the House fishing expedition back in March for what It always was only about, impeachment. EVEN tho there was at that time neither the Pelosi announcement nor the subsequent ‘impeachment inquiry’ vote. And now DOJ has called them on it—An IMPROPER investigation into now additional articles of impeachment despite the Mueller report and despite the absence of an impeachment investigation authorization in the House. Gives DoJ lots of new fresh ammo for the oral argument Jan 3.
They have shown they will relentlessly pursue their goal, by any means necessary.
See: FISA abuse.
Pretty much outta options, and if this doesn’t work, I think we all have a pretty good idea what could happen next.
GOD FORBID, AND PREVENT, PLEASE, LORD.
Thank you ristvan. You brought up some points I had not thought of, as usual.
I’m no help on legal matters. I am somewhat helpful when it comes to info on target rifles. But not legal matters. So I appreciate the info you and others provide here. A lot!
Democrat attempt at bait and switch. Articles of impeachment in search of a crime.
What kind of idiot thinks McGahn’s testimony is so critical now if it wasn’t worth waiting a week for last week? How in Heaven’s name the Democrats think they should always get their way is quite amazing. The ability to continually rig the system has worked well for them ever since the community organizer began his reign of illegal terror through the government. Time for him and his posse to get b17ch-slapped down by the courts. If not, justice will be denied and the courts will have advocated a civil war beginning@
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will simply regroup and charge again. They. Will. Never. Ever. Stop. Because for them it’s victory or death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, this is not the end and the dems say that over and over!
And RGB.
It would be nice if we had honest media who would call them out on their antics. Media is cover for democrats.
They think they should get their way because they always do. Seems the opposition to them is always hot air and empty words and huffy rants. Who steps up here I wonder. DOJ, Durham, SC, the Senate(McConnell) who it seems could end this without a trial if they wanted?? Who? Can’t wait to see the heroes come through.
IMO if the HJC is denied they will simply start leaking it. They have nothing left to lose at this point. Orange Man Bad must go, or the universe will die in darkness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How can the HJC illegally obtain and leak the Mueller Investigation Grand Jury material?
I think SD has already stated that he believes Nadler & Co. already have the 6E material. They just want a legal predicate for having it in their possession.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo Tars! The Democrat-Communist will stop at nothing to stop President Trump and us. Reread that a couple of times and let that sink in. WILL. STOP. AT. NOTHING!
The minute the House didn’t file the articles of Impeachment with the Senate this became an example of a Bill of Attainder. At this point, they denied President Trump his rights to a trial, therefore the Impeachment stands as unconstitutional.
Now make it formal, by filing with the court system.
So it follows that the pending cases are null and void. since reason for their existence is gone
Is it possible if the Russian Hoax is exposed the entire Mueller investigation is moot and all the evidence is illegitimate? Barr and Durham could end up complicit in the destruction of the 2020 election dragging the investigation out as they have done.
Calling it is one thing. Reacting to it with breathless panic is another.
Evidentiary fishing expeditions to continue a non-judicially enforceable impeachment orgy *after* impeachment has been voted on is (1) unconstitutional and (2) a moot point.
This is going nowhere.
IMO DC Appeals Court is no different than the rest of the DS.
It will be going to the SC.
Agreed. And if it does and they rule, it would take Roberts out of the position to be the presiding judge due to his already stating a ‘bias’ by seeing his vote. Therefore, he would have to recuse himself from the vote making it a possible deadlock. And I believe that any deadlock sides with the defendant. Thoughts?
RGB has shown a bias against the president several times. She should be recused too. (but don’t hold your breath)
Also is this not one of the 3 cases heading towards the SC anyway? I seem to recall Sundance putting probabilities on 3 different cases couple of weeks ago.
What are the chances of the Court denying the House’s request?
Keep in mind that the House has argued this to the Court, SO, even if the Court agrees the point becomes moot IF the Senate calls for neither of the so called pieces of evidence….Point …Senate…..NO witnesses….No additional evidence….. just evaluate the Impeachment based on the “evidence” provided by the House….and then acquit….Again …Point…Match…. Senate.
The Senate has to fold & agree to both call witnesses & call to present the Meuller evidence. The Senate could easily end this fiasco by instituting the procedure trial & voting to dismiss the ridiculous Impeachment….Providing there are no RINO’s lurking about to upset the applecart…That is the danger we face….
Unless we are dealing with Obama/Clinton Judges, it ought to be almost 100% that it gets denied. Supposed “Abuse of Power” in the Russia Hoax and Coup has nothing to do with the ridiculous abuse of power claim in the Ukraine matter.
And the court seemed to imply that when, on its own motion, it ordered Nadler’s Clowns to show cause why the case should not be dismissed now that impeachment is done.
But, if we have Obama/Clinton Judges—Trump loses–that’s just the way it is today.
But – but – but there are NO Obama judges……………………
LikeLike
I don’t trust anyone in the Government TBT. They aren’t above altering documents because trillions are at stake. JMO. I trust President Trump.
here’s the response by DOJ
JFC, what a poorly worded brief.
Sundance nailed it. Again.
Seems to me the House made its own court case moot and lost all standing for it at the moment they proceeded with their vote on impeachment articles. At that point the entire legal matter related to impeachment transferred to the Senate per the Constitution. That includes gathering evidence for the case and trying it. The Senate doesn’t even have to let the House managers present its case, that’s just a historical custom (all of which were jettisoned on the House side to this point). The House is now irrelevant, so the court should dismiss the case.
If the Senate wants McGhan’s testimony and GJ material it’s up to Senate to file their own requests, subpeonas and lawsuit for it. House passed the articles. That’s it. they’re done, and all else is up to the Senate, who has sole power now (vs. House AND courts).
If the judge grants the House anything at this point then then the court is part of the coup too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And nothing would surprise me at this point.
Mike: If I remember correctly Ristvan speculated that this would likely go to SCOTUS. That also meant the Fed court would likely rule in favor of the Dems.
If the testimony was so critical then the house should have voted before the inquiry so that they had judicial authority behind subpoenas- the judge should tell them (the house dems) that they fuct up the process and are SOL 💯
Yes, it would seem that they would have to invoke subpoena power in the house before asking the court for help in the matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s how Adam was able to hold everything hostage, by NOT doing that first.
Won’t matter. People are over all of these shenanigans. They have cried wolf too many times for anyone to care much about the latest BOMBSHELL or MAJOR ALLEGATION.
I don’t work in criminal defense, but isn’t there generally a restriction on admitting unrelated past activities as evidence, especially when there is no prior conviction related to said activities?
The grand jury material. Why didn’t the house simply call the witnesses themselves? Did somebody die after testimony to the grand jury? Meaning the grand jury is the only testimony available? Don’t think so. The house should do its own homework. And should have done so – properly by calling the witnesses themselves. And McGahn would assert a-c protection anyways. This is why muller was so fraught with danger – turning politics and counter intell into a criminal investigation. Judge Ellis should have punched the special counsels clock – as usurping congressional intent when congress let the ic statute expire.
THIS IS SICKENING!!
How about we hear everything Hillary Clinton spoke to her attorneys about.
Confusery:
Didn’t we think here on CTH that impeachment mooted their request. Looks like DOJ says ‘not moot’ but ill timed…but please dismiss anyway?
What does any of this have to do with a phone call to the Ukrainian president that the entire impeachment* is based upon?
The house is asking for the courts to violate long established law and precedent. This is a hail mary with zero chance of success. It’s desperation time in DC.
“Ongoing impeachment proceedings of the House”? What?!
They held a sham investigation, used hearsay and supposition as “evidence”. They chose not to pursue subpoenas in the courts because they claimed it would take too long. They drew up articles of impeachment on the “evidence” they had then voted to impeach.
That’s it. The House is done. Their demands for more evidence are rendered ludicrous by their impeachment vote. They have already claimed that had sufficient evidence. Are these clowns now claiming they impeached without sufficient evidence in the mad hope they could find it later?
The House voted to impeach VSGPDJT based on the evidence presented in committee and public debate. That evidence was deemed to be sufficient for the house to vote to proceed with impeachment. The court should reasonably determine that if the evidence in hand was deemed to be inadequate, the house would not have voted to impeach. But they did vote to impeach, so the evidence the house has in hand is apparently adequate.
It is time for them to present their case to the senate.
Since all surveillance against Trump and his family was conducted illegally … wouldn’t it just be thrown out?
That official determination has not been made yet. They are all reaching against the clocks.
Quick! Someone should file an amicus brief to support denial of such irrelevant data.
This material, in absence of conviction or even indictment makes this material inappropriate for release. That said, sympathetic judges about it there, so am amicus would be ignored if that were the case.
Someone with the writing style similar to Sidney Powell, clear and easy to understand.
I guess i am too thick to understand the concept of confidentiality..so does this mean the Democrsts are saying that a person’s lswyer csn be compelled to testify against his client? So can Trump demand the whistleblowers lawyer testify? What about the 5th amendment …is that gone too? What other rights have the American Bolsheviks ditched?
The issue here is different. PDJT made McGahn available to Mueller, so privilege was waived in that specific case. HJC is a different case, now having admitted looking for possible additional articles of impeachment.
There are no ongoing impeachment proceedings. The vote brought those to an end.
Yup need lurking lawyers to explain that one. Probably better to cover the bet by being general vs absolute so that the ruling applies to all impeachments.
But maybe someone will enlighten us…
So how is this any different than……..
I need a Dossier to get a FISA warrant to spy on PT so we can frame him?
Does anyone in DC outside PT have the backbone to stand up to these evil doers?
More importantly, pseudo-impeachment as opposed to actual impeachment was a backroom compromise between the Ocasio Cortez faction and Pelosi loyalists. Ergo the non transmission of the articles. Pseudo-impeachment has the look and feel of of an actual impeachment and gives the Democrats an election narrative without ever having to deliver an actual impeachment.
Again – blackmail and extortion being exhibited by the Democrats in Congress (House and Senate). IMHO, President Trump should exercise his right provided under Article II; Section 3 of The United States Constitution:
Section 3 – President shall communicate to Congress. He may convene and adjourn Congress, in case of disagreement, etc. Shall receive ambassadors, execute laws, and commission officers.
He shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in case of disagreement between them, with respect to the time of adjournment, he may adjourn them to such time as he shall think proper; he may receive ambassadors, and other public ministers; he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed, and shall commission all the officers of the United States.
Extraordinary occasions – pending articles of impeachment don not qualify? Convene both houses tomorrow night. Those not showing up shall be zero dark thirty’d on Christmas morning. Extraordinary occasions require extraordinary measures.
Last night on Life, Liberty and Levin, guest Kenneth Starr said the House can’t have it both ways: claim to have overwhelming evidence and therefore vote to impeach, and then turn around and claim it needs more evidence.
I guess we shall see…
as Spinoneone posted earlier, just acquit and move on.
According to SCOTUS in 1993, McConnell doesn’t need the House articles.
https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/12/22/scotus-no-articles-of-impeachment-or-a-trial-are-required-for-the-senate-to-acquit-president-trump/
The House passed Articles of Impeachment with no evidence nor did the Articles make reference to missing evidence or testimony from any source. This argument has no merit as well as arguments for other evidence sought for the same reason.
The House passed Articles of Impeachment with no evidence nor did the Articles make reference to missing evidence or testimony from any source. This argument has no merit as well as arguments for other evidence sought for the same reason.
Plus they are arguing for evidence the president withheld under his constitutional rights of Executive Privilege. Plus the House declares the President exercising his rights as “criminal”. which it is not.
How can they argue a need for materials they do not even reference in the Articles of Impeachment they saw fit to pass without reference or waiting for the courts decision??
Their arguments are riddled with errors, unproven innuendo and arguments inconsistent with the Separation of Powers under the constitution.
“The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”
Henry The Sixth, Part 2 Act 4, scene 2
The Democrat/Lawfare gambit is being exposed. How long before it is squashed like the underhanded attempt that it is?
Nancy threw impeachment into limbo and now we will see how low they can go.
Where is Barry Berke? His name is not on that filing.
SCHUMER laying out his case NOW:
BTW, the Courts don’t appreciate it when you publicly lay out your case before laying it out before the Court. This isn’t a smart move. Schumer is putting pressure on the Judge.
Sundance never sleeps.
Surprised Barr didn’t put Van Grack on this case to defend the administration.
If you need some good news, check out Gateway Pundit.
The Dem’s are just trying to expose that one piece of dirt that all the RINOs in the Senate can hide behind and support impeachment. These RINOs want impeachment more than the Dems.
These rat bastard Dems need to be beaten back (legally) into the stone age.
As I am a conspiracy theorist of the worst kind, I sense these “legal” moves are being coordinated with powerful senate members who have control of proceedings. For me, it doesn’t matter how they attempt to justify their methods to protect themselves from accountability, the verdict has already been read. They cannot escape punishment..it’s too late. I do not intend to sit around for 5 more years of my life watching these treasonous bastar&s continue overthrow of my country.
Originally I wanted a motion to dismiss filed with the Chief Justice and decided by SCOTUS arguing that the Shampeachment deprived POTUS Trump of key Constitutional rights. But Nixon v. United States (91-740), 506 U.S. 224 (1993) cuts off that avenue. Fortunately, it also chops the Lawfare team off at the legs too. DOJ cited that case in its brief near the end. That case reads, in part:
(c) Justiciability is also refuted by (1) the lack of finality inherent in exposing the country’s political life–particularly if the President were impeached–to months, or perhaps years, of chaos during judicial review of Senate impeachment proceedings, or during any retrial that a differently constituted Senate might conduct if its first judgment of conviction were invalidated, and by (2) the difficulty of fashioning judicial relief other than simply setting aside the Senate’s judgment of conviction. See Baker, supra, at 210. Pp. 11-12.
(d) A holding of nonjusticiability is consistent with this Court’s opinion in Powell v. McCormack, 395 U.S. 486. Unlike the situation in that case, there is no separate constitutional provision which could be defeated by allowing the Senate final authority to determine the meaning of the word “try” in Art. I, § 3, cl. 6. While courts possess power to review legislative action that transgresses identifiable textual limits, the word “try” does not provide such a limit on the authority committed to the Senate. Pp. 12-13.
290 U. S. App. D. C. 420, 938 F. 2d 239, affirmed.
Here a very specific Constitutional provision assigns SOLE responsibility for the impeachment trial the US Senate. SCOTUS precedent virtually guarantees that court won’t touch the Tar Baby the House threw on the judiciary branch’s doorstep. The House democrats made their bed. They will be forced to lie in it.
Impeachment evidence? Didn’t they already have a final vote on impeachment?
