Cunning Lawfare Maneuver – House Will Withhold Submission of Articles from Senate…

Seemingly overlooked by most, when the House voted on the ‘rules of impeachment’ they removed the traditional appointment of House Managers to a later date.
Normally the House Managers would be appointed at the same time as the impeachment vote; however, by withholding the appointment House Democrats are indicating they will not immediately send articles of impeachment to the senate but will rather hold the articles as support for pending court cases toward their judicial authority.
A cunning Lawfare ploy.
As interested observers will note the House never voted to authorize the full judicial impeachment process; instead they voted to approve an inquiry into whether an impeachment should take place. By not voting to authorize articles of impeachment the House never gained ‘judicial enforcement authority‘. The absence of judicial authority is now working its way through the courts in various cases.
It appears the absence of appointing House impeachment managers; and the decision to withhold sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate; is now a specific design.
As the process appears to be unfolding, the Lawfare contracted lawyers representing the House: chief legal counsel Douglas Letter, Barry Berke, Norm Eisen and Daniel Goldman will now argue before the courts that all of the constitutionally contended material is required as evidence for a pending judicial proceeding, a trial in the Senate.
What the house crew have assembled is an interesting back-door attempt to position a valid claim for evidence against the accused without having first gained judicial authority for it. The Lawfare crew will argue to the lower courts, and to SCOTUS, the blocked evidentiary material is critical evidence in a soon-to-be-held Senate trial.
The material they have been seeking is: (1) Mueller grand jury material; (2) a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn; and less importantly (3) Trump financial and tax records. Each of these issues is currently being argued in appellate courts (6e and McGahn) and the supreme court (financials/taxes).
The House impeachment of President Trump succeeds in applying the label “impeached president” that was their primary political purpose. President Trump is marred with the label of an ‘impeached president’.
Now the delay in sending the articles of impeachment allows the House lawyers to gather additional evidence while the impeachment case sits in limbo.
The House essentially blocks any/all impeachment activity in the Senate by denying the transfer of the articles from the House to the Senate. Additionally, the House will now impede any other Senate legislative action because the House will hold the Senate captive. Meanwhile the Democrat presidential candidates can run against an impeached President.
Lawfare’s legal svengali Lawrence Tribe recently penned an op-ed with this type of recommendation; and it appears the community that worships Tribe, including the House lawyers writ large, are following his advice.
While Politico outlines the plan from a position if the scheme as a new idea, the fact the House impeachment rules were changed to drop the appointment of the managers speaks to considerable forethought on this type of plan.
It does not appear this is a new idea; rather it looks like this is a pre-planned procedural process by design:
Washington – House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking lawmaker in the House, said Wednesday that Democrats must discuss a last-ditch gambit to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Senate and prevent the Republican-controlled chamber from summarily discarding the case against President Donald Trump.
“Some think it’s a good idea. And we need to talk about it,” Hoyer said just as the House began debating articles of impeachment that charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
In recent weeks, some legal scholars have suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi could consider refusing to transmit articles of impeachment — likely to pass the House Wednesday evening — to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declared he is coordinating trial strategy with the White House.
[…] Notably, House Judiciary Committee Democrats huddled with Tribe earlier this month as they practiced behind closed doors for their series of impeachment hearings.
[…] the House could use the delay to continue to build on its evidence for impeachment, and possibly to score additional legal victories that could unlock troves of new evidence and witness testimony that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress. Some of those court cases could be decided within weeks. (read more)
The whole thing seems harebrained and half baked. Legal maneuvers all around. Who cares? The average person won’t want to grasp all of this. Be interesting to see the media explain this and make it sound like a good idea.
Can’t Mitch just write Senate impeachment rules that say articles expire after 1 or 2 weeks? 🙂
Better would be to assume the House has voted and now it is the Senate’s turn. he can write a rule that allows a motion for dismissal as prelude to trial.
Pelosi has two options, do nothing or say NO impeachment has occurred, which scuttles their judicial authority claim..
It’s really quite astounding how everything has proceeded almost exactly as Sundance has predicted from the beginning, even incorporating the trade deals into the timeline.
Even so, with their impressive long-term planning, there always seems to be something unexpected up the sleeve that they can rationalize with the media sales job so enough people on the coasts buy in.
Still, they have to know that most people realize that their intelligence is being insulted.
Being so blatant could indicate that they think they have voter fraud just about perfected and can change just enough votes in the right places to steal 2020.
Proof of that theory will be if Clinton throws her (pussy) hat in the race.
Pelosi and her unelected Lawfare contractors may have put themselves over a barrel.
If they claim the Articles are approved and President is impeached, then McConnell can immediately create a rule that says he can pick them up and make his motion to dismiss as a prelude to the Senate Trial.
If the Pelosi says they are not complete, then NO impeachment has occurred and the democrat arguments before the courts for documents suffers.
NcConnell does not even need to ask if the House has Impeached. All he has to do is assume the vote is done and the Senate can now deal with the Articles. The House cannot have not both ways.
Ain’t video recordings great?
The Articles were read and the votes taken; all on video.
That “OLD” custom of delivering the Articles on the wood box…..meh; who needs ’em?
It’s in your court Mitch.
Can they sit on this for a year, then try to pass it to the next Senate?
It usually expires with the end of the Congressional session. When the news Congress is sworn in it would start from scratch
IMHO this is like a shutting down the govt play , I don’t think it will poll well ,the Dems had their bonfire , but time to move on one way or other , voters are tired of shannigans and stalling tactic to get better odds seems a bridge too far , will not generate support , will lose it . Only fanatic TDS crowd will think it is a brilliant meunver.
Why can’t POTUS hire 23,000,000 lawyers to work on his case?
If the dems thought they had case they would send it. They don’t.
To me, using a football analogy, this is like going for it on fourth down and one. But instead of running a play, they “green 19, green 19, hut. Green 19-HUT,” trying to draw an offside. The play clock winds down and they either waist a time out, or take a five yard penalty.
The dems are LOSING. Even as pathetic as Judge Collyer’s press release was, it was still so bad for the Coup Rats that three networks ignored it.
The demonrat true believers think this will work. The truth, which is too slowly, but still coming out says it won’t.
Charge her with obstructing congress.
DOJ – Speedy Trial Act
https://www.justice.gov/jm/criminal-resource-manual-628-speedy-trial-act-1974
That’s fine. And Lindsey Graham needs to start doing anal probe investigations of all the Democrats involved in this sham, especially Joe Biden and his money laundering kid. That should work. Eric Ciaramella May know something about it since he went to Ukraine with ole Joe a couple of times.
The problem with that is it would lead to Lindsey shining a flashlight up his but hole.
Don’t play by Pelosi’s attempt to set the field of play and the rules.
With Collyer’s letter basically accepting that the FBI violated the rules for FISAs, POTUS should direct AG Barr to assign another US Attorney (not Durham) to immediately indict everyone that signed either the original FISA or subsequent reauthorizations on Carter Page. Indict them for 4th admendment violations. Start at 20 years and disbarment. Seems to me these should be pretty cut and dry cases where the parties are guilty of not verifying the contents of the FISA applications that they signed off on. Signatures need to mean something.
This should get some folks attention and create a line to Durham’s door with offers of “assitance”.
My $0.02
What’s to stop the Senate from taking the matter up as some suggested and dismissing? As the House certainly can’t show an adherence to precedent (let alone constitutional standards), the Senate could act to dismiss and make the fishing expedition moot by doing so as it relates to what was just passed in the House, no?
I just cannot understand one thing – with all due respect to Sundance, but every time he mentions “lawfare” it is like they are the ultimate lawyers in this country and there is no lawyer or group of lawyers that can counter their bullschiff moves.
I understand, that what we are seeing is pretty much how Sundance is analyzing and laying it out for us in layman terms for folks like us to understand what is going on. But C’mon man! There has to be equally ruthless lawyers on our side who can take a wrecking ball to these “lawfare goons” strategies.
Question is – where are they and why they have not shown up yet on the scene?
After thought (original comment ended at the “Question is”) – I do play a little bit of chess so anyone coming with 3d-4d chess theory explanation …. they don’t understand that in a game of chess, if you keep playing defense all the time, then no matter how many players you have left on your side, it doesn’t matter, because time, one of your most valuable and important player, is one player that you have lost. Another analogy is – my kid plays a boat racing game on XBOX and is usually greedy to collect her “nitros” but never came first till I explained her that collecting nitro is good, but it is of no use if you will not use it at the right time. It took her a while to understand what I was saying until I showed her few times – and I rarely play the game – but after seeing that after only few attempts I was able to come first, she understood the importance – use your ‘nitros” to your benefit, rather than being happy that your boat is showing that it has full “nitro”, because at the end of the race, what matters is – did you win against your opponents? From my point of view – declass documents and Comey / McCabe / Brennan / Clapper etc. documented lying to the FIB / congress (real crimes for which Cohen, Roger Stone and General Flynn are probably going or went to jail) “were/are” our “nitros”, I hope we use it on time.
The immediate gratification available from criminality is intensely seductive, and those lacking a moral compass are thus uncontrollably attracted to it.
The longer they drag it out the worse it will be when it gets to the Senate. Closer to the election it will be dragged up again on how much of a farce this whole thing is.
FTA: She declined formally to transmit the articles to the Senate on Wednesday evening after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
Unfortunately for them, the Senate can act, regardless — and would vote to acquit.
That’s because the Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”
———-
“Shall” is the key word, legally meaning mandatory. I fit had said “may” is would be discretionary.
IF this information is accurate I don’t see the problem. Senate goes forwad without the House naming their managers. Wouldn’t that be a benefit?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/18/pollak-senate-can-acquit-even-if-house-doesnt-transmit-articles-of-impeachment-constitution/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Agreed. Mitch should have the Senate dismiss the whole thing for a variety of reasons, one of which being how irregular the whole process is.
Either William Barr will go down in history as the biggest patriot our nation has ever seen or the biggest Benedict Arnold traitor. Which will it be?
I think the left is more frustrated than PDJT.
No articles of impeachment filed with senate, ergo no charges filed, charges dismissed. Ergo These articles are fruits of intentional poisonous negligence, ergo articles void in toto for future impeachment filings.
Lawfare is so cute, all 13 year old smart boys are the darlings of the elites who are fixated 13 year old smart asses, but now the grown ups are back and reviewing busy boy law work.
Old anarchist expression, when you destroy the law, there is no law to call on for protection,
Except, the law of the jungle,
how well will the lawfare boys fare in that case law word parsing environment?
I think the Republicans need Joe DiGenova to handle the defense for Impeachment.
Can’t see what the Senate’s gonna do until they have the articles of impeachment
Looks like Sundance is the only person in the republican population to have read & understood the rule changes implemented by Pelosi in 2018. I would suggest, therefore, that Sundance would have the most effective countermoves figured out.
Sundance – could you lay out the options?
My two cents worth:
– McConnell has stated that the Senate has to hold a trial if articles of impeachment are forwarded by the House. Without a formal submission and subsequent review, trial specifics would be moot. I know he is not reliable but this new twist should piss him off;
– Announce list of witnesses that Senate cannot agree to – Biden, Schiff, Ukrainian prosecutors, whistleblower, Vindman, Pelosi, Nadler, …..
– Delay Senate cooperation till Durham investigation is complete;
– If impeachment by the House does not impact PDJT’s executive order authority, the ‘suspended’ impeachment process would be the perfect excuse to bypass Congress through EOs (House obstructing Executive function): (I) accelerate border wall construction, (II) suspend availability of lottery visas, chain immigration, … (III) accelerate deportation of criminal illegal aliens, (IV) order priority investigation & prosecution of classified info leaks, (V) disband & reconstitute the NSC, (VI) order review / study of intelligence & law enforcement agency practices & create new oversight department to prevent abuse, (VII) change intelligence & law enforcement classification authorities to prevent everything being lumped into ‘sources & methods’.
My point here is two-fold: (a) demonstrable activity that addresses current problems, and (b) all Executive branch focused. I do not know if the President can sue the Speaker for a rigged, pre-determined process that trashed his basic rights. Even if ultimately unsuccessful, it may prevent any further action while it is being litigated & appealed.
An indefinite hold in forwarding articles to the Senate works for PDJT too – just like a nuisance lawsuit filed only for payoff / afraid of what Durham will find or has found / do not want anyone to know about Biden corruption etc.
Apologies for the length of this post – just really angry at what this President has to deal with. St. Teresa once said that God will never give us something we cannot handle. Maybe PDJT’s trials are needed for our country to return to its roots.
