Supreme Court Will Take Up Trump Financial Records and Tax Cases – Consolidated All Cases and Granted Writ…

Big Win For President Trump !
As we expected the Supreme Court has granted the petition for a writ of certiorari and will hear cases related to attempts to gain President Trump financial records and tax filings.
The Supreme Court has issued a stay upon all lower court action and consolidated the cases into one writ. The court will hear arguments in March and release a ruling later in the summer of 2020.
President Trump went to the Supreme Court after the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One seeking President Trump’s tax records. In his request to the court [Read Here] Trump asked SCOTUS to block the subpoenas on the ground they go beyond the committees’ powers.
Justice Ginsburg stayed the lower court decision and ordered the House of Representatives to file a response by Wednesday, December 11. The cases and issues were then discussed at their private SCOTUS conference. Today’s writ is the outcome.
The underlying House case has several defects.
Attorney Ristvan previously provided a good encapsulation of the problems for the House that explains why President Trump could likely win the case:
House Oversight is one of three committees that 26USC§6103(f) requires the IRS to turn over individual returns “upon request”.
They requested (PDJT taxes for 6 years 2013-2018) long before Pelosi announced her impeachment inquiry, way before the House vote on same, to which Pelosi said Sunday, (paraphrased) “We haven’t decided to impeach. We are only inquiring about it.”
The ‘upon request’ is not as absolute as it seems. The request must still be predicated on a legitimate legislative purpose. SCOTUS has held (I skip the rulings, since previously commented on here many months ago) that there are only two valid purposes, both constrained to legislative powers expressly granted by A1§8.
1. An inquiry into making, repealing, or amending an A1§8 law.
2. Oversight of executive administration of an existing law.
With respect to (1), a legitimate legislative purpose would be reviewing real estate tax law for possible changes. BUT then, the request should have come from Ways and Means (Neal) where tax laws originate. AND, it should have included requests for tax returns from other big real estate developers also. Singling out only PDJT is a fatal defect to this purpose.
With respect to (2), after Nixon/Agnew the tax code was amended to require a special IRS audit of annual POTUS and VPOTUS returns, with the results held in the National Archive. Reviewing those special audits by IRS would be a proper Oversight and Reform legislative purpose, BUT ONLY for 2017-2018 after PDJT was inaugurated. The earlier 4 years demanded are a fatal defect to this purpose.
Both these valid points were raised by President Trump and were already on their way to SCOTUS. Now the committee is trying to ‘cure’ these fatal request defects by claiming the returns are necessary for impeachment. This raises four new issues where PDJT can also win.
1. Impeachment is not a legislative purpose within A1§8.
2. Articles of Impeachment have historically been the the province of Judiciary, NOT Oversight.
3. The demand was made BEFORE the impeachment inquiry unofficially started and cannot be retrospectively cured.
4. No tax ‘high crimes of misdemeanors’ have even been alleged. Impeachment fishing expeditions are unconstitutional.
IMO this case has the potential to set a major constitutional precedent about POTUS harassment via political impeachment. The constitutional convention minutes and Federalist #65 both make it clear why ‘maladministration’ (the original third test after treason and bribery, and which WOULD allow for political impeachment) was replaced by ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’. The phrase was borrowed from prior British law, has a specific set of meanings, and DOES NOT allow political impeachment. (link)
The quest for President Trump’s financial records is essentially a legislative fishing expedition in an attempt to gain opposition research for their Democrat candidate in the 2020 election.
So Pelosi and Nadler knew this would happen and could not hold impeachment for these cases because they most likely lose. So onward with “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” was their choice.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Think about it….Since Reagan, PT is the first Republican President to till the Dems to shove it.
They are so used to getting their way it is driving them crazy.
Not to mention all the corruption they thought was like an annuity with H in the Presidency.
Sorry for your loss……
LikeLiked by 12 people
And we sure dodged a bullet with Hillary the crooked witch.
This will give the dems something new to cry about, while I laugh at em.
LikeLiked by 17 people
These are Great Mopar!
A new revision of the LesDeplorables art work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes! I would say that the absolute Majority of Americans have nothing but an extreme dislike of politicians.
To have a President who actually stood up to them to the point that the politicians have to go to such lengths….well…can we say….winner-winner chicken dinner? Yup
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t need to be concerned with a millionaire’s taxes when he becomes a politician. We need to be concerned with politician’s taxes when they become millionaires on a government salary.
LikeLiked by 45 people
Like x1000
LikeLiked by 5 people
And the concern when the millionaire works for free?
The whole stupid DNC ploy makes the thought of reviewing the Archives of the tax returns 2008-2016! Oh well it’s Christmas 🎄 next
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wish I could “like” your post – the “likes” haven’t been working for me for the past few days, along with my having to sign in every single time I try to post a reply. WordPress, ugh!
LikeLike
Same here. Frankly, it’s a pain in the neck. I thought the beta improvements would have been finalized and installed by now.
Ad rem?
LikeLike
If you can press the blue follow popo-Up on bottom right of screen—then exit the blog and reenter it will work on Ipad…
LikeLike
Sorry for typos. After you press the blue “follow” if it turns green and says “following”, then you can exit blog, return and should take effect.
LikeLike
Really like your point Tax2much.
We should start a petition…
Turn it right back around at THEM!
How do so many of you get so filthy rich doing the “peoples work” representing your constituents?
Or, are you really in that position with a different priority which is representing something else, like enriching your bank account???
If not, let’s see how you became so wealthy on your gov’t salary?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most definitely.
LikeLike
Absoluteamenta!
LikeLike
You win the internet today!
LikeLike
Beautifully said tax2much!! Brilliant!
LikeLike
like
LikeLike
“So Pelosi and Nadler knew this would happen and could not hold impeachment for these cases because they most likely lose.”
****
Somewhat similar to the impeachment of Andrew Johnson. Stanton, et. al. played the system so that the un-Constitutional Tenure of Office Act didn’t receive judicial review and screw up the articles of impeachment.
LikeLike
They specifically said we can’t wait for the courts. As I said at the time, they don’t have time to obey the law.
We don’t need no stinkin’ laws. Laws are for the Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Justice Ginsburg can redeem her many decades of chipping away at our Constitutional and moral society by standing on the Law as her one last act before she retires. Her followers will be p’od because Orange Man Bad. God has a sense of humor.
LikeLiked by 4 people
These are possible 7-2 or even 9-0 decisions by the court. The House can get away with their b.s. games inside the House, but they cannot get away with this stuff when their fevered dreams meet the cold reality of law.
They knew they couldn’t wait until summer for an answer, and that the answer would most likely result in a smackdown.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Senility may be the only way to cure her dysfunctional leftist mindset
LikeLike
According to my dear wife we need to remember that Ginsburg was best friends with Scalia. There might be something to that……
LikeLike
Supreme Court must hear this issue and rule for 45!
If not, POtUS will be like Prime Minister which of course if unAmerican unConstitutional and INSANE!
LikeLike
excellent news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next Up…….The Daft and Dubious Duo of Pencil Neck and the Penguin will draft Articles of Impeachment against the Supreme Court for Collusion with a Known Russian Agent.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Certainly, if this Bill of Attainder goes forward, thereby paving the way to remove both the popularly-elected POTUS and VPOTUS and replace them with the Congress-picked Speaker of the House, the Supreme Court will obviously be next. Any Justice who has ever made an unpopular decision will be removed, and the Speaker cum President will appoint a Party-picked replacement, which the Party-controlled Senate will immediately confirm. In this way, the “three-Branch system” and its associated “separation of powers” will be done away with: Congress will now have no obstacle to imposing what inevitably will follow – tyranny.
Quite literally, seven ink-penned words are the only thing that stands against that:
And, if the House passes “Articles of Impeachment” that are allowed to stand unchallenged, such that the Senate accepts them, then the precedent will be set … §1.9.3 is not in fact a part of the Constitution and the only thing remaining is to secure a majority in both Houses. (Very easily done in the age of “electronic voting machines.”) With Trump and Pence out of the way, the 2020 election will be very easy to “engineer” and the most powerful nation now on Earth could soon become a weapon of world domination. “Imagine World War III, with the United States of America as the unstoppable Aggressor.”
Plenty of people in Germany wanted peace, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Paper ballots with receipt and stamped hand.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t surprise me a bit booger.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not funny. See my post below. Once they are done with the President, the Supreme Court and the Senate will be next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This final paragraph really is the key:
However, unless the SCOTUS otherwise acts much more quickly, it will by then be a moot point:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think articles of impeachment of the constitutional Justices really would be the very last straw…
LikeLike
You have no rights…
—
I have arms, ammo, and training in use of same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is good news, but I’m wary of Justice Ginsberg’s motives. Is she protecting the office of the Presidency, or is she attempting to permanently weaken it?
LikeLike
Ginsberg is actually a pretty solid legal mind. Her motives have always been corrupt, in the sense that they partial and partisan, but she has usually used sound legal theories firmly grounded in precedent. I consider her the Scalia of the left in many ways.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t doubt her knowledge, or the diligence of her clerks who assist her with research and written opinions. I simply recognize that she will vote to further Leftist politics, and wish she would retire while Trump can name her successor
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anonoma, depends on your definition of “solid” and “legal”.
One can hold “solid” arguments cloaked in legal jargon for
LikeLiked by 1 person
And what is his definition of “retire”?
LikeLike
Darn fat thumbs incompatible w WP app!
Anonama, the point I wanted to make…Ginsberg no doubt espouses strong arguments cloaked in legal jargon to further the socialist agenda, whereby implementing legal opinions as law at the highest Court in the land v interpreting law as was written in the Constitution.
Implementation doesn’t comport with a constitutionalist or originalist in the likes of Scalia. Major difference.
LikeLike
She had to because she’s responsible for the 2nd district. Basically it was a pro-forma responsibility of hers.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/circuitAssignments.aspx
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose, then, that other justices had already indicated their intention to hear the case, leaving her no choice but to issue the stay.
LikeLike
Protecting separation of the three part of government.
If congress can subpoena records of POTUS, nothing’s in the way of the doing the same to SCOTUS.
Separation of powers is critical. SCOTUS knows this.
LikeLike
Her BFF while alive was Justice Scalia. She’s not the caricature she allows the media to present as her real self, she even seems to play along w/ it, but in private if she & Scalia could enjoy each other’s company – both feisty – I’d say she’s reasonable
Or as Ben Wittes said about the McCabe indictment “I will assume regularity [on the part of DOJ] until given a reason not to”
LikeLike
Awesome! Don’t forget …
http://www.recallnewsom.us
Recall Gavin Newsom for California voters, likely a top Swamp candidate in 2024.
LikeLiked by 3 people
off topic?
LikeLike
You are providing the WRONG Recall site. Erin Cruz is the true site. You can compare them both and quickly see who is truly trying to conduct a recall. Ran Action Fund has hundreds of recall signature stations across hundreds of California Cities. All Volunteers.
https://ranaf.org/
LikeLike
2019 was great and 2020 is shaping up to be even better!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fishing expedition indeed!! The massive overreach of the Left, in their all quest to overturn an election, will, hopefully, be their undoing.
More and more people are waking up to the fact that our government is completely broken and the vast majority of our elected officials are not even slightly interested in fixing it! Every desperate attempt to “get Trump” just confirms how out of touch these people are and further increases his support among people who are not blinded by partisan hatred.
Seeing the recent viewer numbers on CNN and MSNBC is further proof that almost no one is listening to “Fake News” anymore. What just happened in Great Britain should be a warning shot across the bow but I don’t expect the Left to back down one bit – they have to go all in on this charade because, for way too many of them, they and their families are up to their necks in the corruption and if Trump is not taken down, they may well be facing charges and they know it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Which brings to mind Hilary Clinton’s reported warning:” if he is elected we will all swing from nooses.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
The SC majority will follow the law and precedent, and basically leave it up to voters to decide on Orange Man Bad, which is as it should be. Roberts will not let the court get dragged into assisting this extralegal partisan political project.
The Dems obviously decided long ago that if they ask for financial records and get them, they can find ways to get some people to think they look horrible, therefore Orange Man Bad. And if they don’t get the records, then they’ll just say obviously something horrible is being hidden, therefore Orange Man Bad. They calculated it as a win either way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republicans and Independents will see this move as just more fishing/ bullying-an attempt to distract Pres Trump from enacting his MAGA agenda. I think they confuse the cheering of their hyper partisan base with the angry rumbling thunder echoing through the rest of the country. You would think, by now, they would realize that error.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roberts is compromised. He is being “blackmailed”. An honorable man would have resigned long ago. Can it be so bad he can not withstand that?
LikeLike
From my point as a layman, I could see the conservative judges making it as simple as telling Congress to pass a law that all Presidential candidates release their taxes and whatever else. If that goes to court, then so be it
This would be a simple solution and one that would need a veto proof majority
LikeLike
Won’t work. The qualifications to be president are set forth by A2§1.5. Only a constitutional amendment can change them.
California’s Newsom just tried that by signing Cali legislature ‘law’ requiring tax returns disclosure to appear on Cali presidential primary ballot. Was already very quickly shot down by Cali highest court on very sound grounds. Neither state nor Congressional laws can modify the Constitution. Only A5 can.
LikeLiked by 12 people
So California considered the The Federal Election Commission was inferior to their schemes.
LikeLike
I believe States set forth voting requirements within their jurisdiction, for their state elections. Question – “Can the U. S. Government require certain requirements be met for inclusion in an U.S. national election? Example – Hard copies of election ballots for individual districts shall be required and shall be retained for 4 years to facilitate recount activities and voter integrity concerns. Penalties – If such requirements are not met, such districts voter choices shall be included (held in “limbo” for lack of a better word”) until actual voter qualification for voting in a U.S. federal election are verified. Any States not meeting these requirements shall forfeit all say in federal/national elections, their representatives shall have no vote/no say in any U.S./Federal votes/activities until discrepancies have been resolved.
LikeLike
the closer we get to the birthday of our Lord, the better the news gets…I’m actually beginning to get in the Christmas spirit despite all the other stress going on in my life…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Turning out to be a pretty good Friday the 13th, huh?! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 8 people
It is now clear to me why impeachment was in Oversight, rather than Judiciary. That is consistent with what I believe this impeachment is really about. I will repeat a modified post I put up yesterday.
In May Pelosi declared that Congress is not a coequal branch of government, but is the “superior” branch.
“I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly,” Pelosi said. “We have the power to make the law and the president enforces the law. So we have a big role. We’re closest to the people and we have a big role to play.”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-claims-congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government
Pelosi has been setting this up for months. Impeachment is the power move to change the nature of our government, from our American congressional system with three coequal branches, to a parliamentary system with a figurehead president that reports to and is answerable to the House. Under her system Congress, and specifically the House, would be superior to the other two branches, which would be powerless to resist.
Thus the impeachment “inquiry” was conducted in Oversight, since Pelosi and crew view the Presidency as subservient and answerable to the House. The “obstruction of congress” impeachment count seeks to remove President Trump for refusing to recognize this claimed Congressional superiority over the other two branches, by his refusing to comply with House summonses. Pelosi and crew are deliberately precipitating a constitutional crisis.
The Supreme Court must slap this down and slap it HARD.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“Keep on believin'” Journey
Bless you all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if the Democrats hurt their own case. Here’s their lawsuit filed on July 2: https://waysandmeans.house.gov/sites/democrats.waysandmeans.house.gov/files/documents/As%20filed%20Complaint.pdf Emphasis is mine:
2. Section 6103(f) of the Internal Revenue Code, 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f), requires in mandatory terms that Treasury “shall furnish” the Committee with “any” requested tax return information. Enacted in 1924, in the wake of Congressional attempts to investigate agency wrongdoing in the Teapot Dome corruption scandal, Section 6103(f) was intended to provide the Committee with unfettered access to tax return information necessary to carry out its broad mandate to oversee Treasury, the IRS, and the Nation’s tax laws.
[…]
4. Nothing in Section 6103(f) requires the Committee to explain to Treasury its reasons for seeking tax return information.
Neal claims that he doesn’t need any reason at all, which is contrary to what Ristvan wrote and I have no doubt Ristvan got it right.
Continuing in 4:
But the Committee’s need for the materials requested here is evident. The Committee is investigating the IRS’s administration of various tax laws and policies relating to Presidential tax returns and tax law compliance by President Trump, including whether the IRS’s self-imposed policy of annually auditing the returns of sitting Presidents is working properly, even though it has not been updated in decades. Indeed, President Trump himself has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the process by which the IRS audits his tax returns, complaining that his returns are under “continuous audit” and that the IRS’s policy of annually auditing Presidential returns is “extremely unfair.” The President has also publicly theorized that the IRS audits him because of his assertedly strong Christian faith.
5. These complaints by President Trump underscore the appropriateness of the Committee’s review of IRS audits of Presidential returns, including those of President Trump.
Laughably weak. 🙂 They want to make sure audits are working properly? And they want to fact check Trump? Did Lawfare come up with this scheme too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yah, and like impeachment let’s not forget that the Democrats have been wanting to expose Trump’s tax returns for years. And they’re on record doing it. It’s going to be hard for them to convince the Supreme Court, I think, that this isn’t personal. Didn’t someone publish one of the years of tax returns? Or got hold of it and published a summary?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just show the clip of Maddow salivating over the tax returns she got …and then her tears…! That really sums up the rabid attempts of the Democrat Politicians. .
LikeLike
You’re right! It was Maddow. I just looked it up, someone got their hands on the first 2 pages of Trump’s 2005 tax return and gave her a copy. The guy who got the pages claims they turned up in his mailbox. So he’s like Julian Assange?
LikeLike
February Vox article: Liberals have been wanting to get their hands on Donald Trump’s tax returns for years. Now, with Democrats holding a House majority with subpoena power, they have a real possibility of getting them.
But they have to be careful about how they go about it.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters this month that she’s aware of the “impatience” on the matter but wants to do it right. “It’s not a question of just sending a letter. You have to do it in a very careful way,” she said, according to NPR.
Democrats are looking into an obscure 1924 law that would allow them to request Trump’s returns from the Treasury Department. Republicans and the White House are preparing for a fight, and even Democrats appear split on how aggressively to proceed. https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/2/26/18223760/democrats-trump-tax-returns-richard-neal
Obviously they just want their hands on the tax returns and they were trying to find some fake legitimate reason to get them. I hope whoever argues this case in front of the Supreme Court stresses this.
LikeLike
So what’s next? Police searches and seizures just ‘make sure things are okay’ at home?
I swear these Lawfare types are missing a screw or two! And where do they get the chutzbah to make these arguments?
LikeLike
“The quest for President Trump’s financial records is essentially a legislative fishing expedition in an attempt to gain opposition research for their Democrat candidate in the 2020 election”.
So digging up dirt on a presidential nominee via legal channels is a.o.k. if you’re a dem/progressive, but asking a corrupt country to get to the bottom of the prior admins money laundering scheme of US taxpayers money is grounds for impeachment. Got it.
Rep Karen Bass held no compunction when she stated without hesitation, should DJT win 2020, they will continue their campaign of harassment, and should the dems take control of the Senate (dream on Karen), impeachment is all but assured.
President Trump needs to be prayerful and actively courting his successor for 2024, as these demagogic evil doers can NEVER be allowed positions of power ever again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is why we must all do our best to get the vote out. Educate as many people as we can…and get the vote out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
should the dems take control of the Senate (dream on Karen), impeachment is all but assured….
—
Impeachment and removal have consequences. Someone might slap the black off this racist piece of trash. Or worse.
https://www.tmz.com/2019/12/10/rep-karen-bass-impeach-president-trump-again-2020-election-congress/
LikeLike
It’s hard not to be suspicious of everything in and around the swamp. I’ve always believed that these returns have already been viewed and are stored on some former WH official’s flash drive.
The tax returns now must be requested and released legally in the event the holder of the purloined materials ever get caught with them.
LikeLike
You mean like in Lois Lerner’s home server? That crooked witch should have been prosecuted years ago. She is in a class with Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Holder, Hillary, Yates, et al.
LikeLike
Might be in a bunker on Kalorama!
LikeLike
Actually that’s my guess too. TBH there are likely several copies (summaries) of these returns in circulation but at this moment are simply considered by the holders too hot to handle.
Damn, I hate being so suspicious and distrusting, but these SOB’s have given us good reason to be that way.
LikeLike
What is the chance that SC will allow dems to see trumps taxes (at least for few years of presidency)?
LikeLike
There are many self-evident truths that have now become obvious to the American people. Read from the point of view of the People talking to the political swamp in Washington D.C.: We don’t believe you.
You are all dishonest crooks and horrible people who should never be trusted again.
The intelligence community is the enemy of the people and must be dismantled if any American is to ever be truly free.
We are not going to voluntarily hand over our guns. You may come try to take them by force, but we will shoot you if you try.
We are withdrawing our consent. You are now a rogue enemy government that we finally recognize as the ENEMY.
We are never going to vote for establishment candidates ever again.
We will not live as slaves, suffering under your tyranny. We would rather die as Americans, defending our liberty and our republic.
If we ever get the chance, we will arrest all of you and throw you in prison for as long as you live.
We will no longer cooperate with your sham court system, your corrupt FBI and your lawless federal regulators. They are all fraudulent, criminal cartels that have no legitimate authority. You have lost the consent of “the governed.”
I’m sure you can think of dozens more, but that short list sums up the highlights.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-13-truths-that-we-the-people-have-spontaneously-come-to-realize.html
LikeLike
If the Supreme Court rules against POTUS, how soon until the Supreme Court justice’s tax records and their judiciary documents become subpoenaed? It could all be justified under Congress’ legislative oversight. I would insist on it because we all want to fight corruption, right? Would that argument at the case be construed as a threat?
Congress is asking to have unilateral power to target the other two branches. I would insist the the judges address this issue. Can congress obtain a Supreme Court Justice’s tax documents via subpoena?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eggs–good point!
LikeLike
If the Supreme Court rules against POTUS, how soon until the Supreme Court justice’s tax records and their judiciary documents become subpoenaed? ”
That is why POTUS wins.
The Court’s opinion will be a lot longer than your question, but you nailed it.
LikeLike
Since Roberts likes to write laws I can see him saying that congress has no rights to see his tax returns when he was not in office. Since he was out of office for twenty days in 2017 I suspect they will require all full tax years be public. So he should release his 2018 return. Not.
Ha. Wouldn’t that be a hoot. Cause the court could also find that it applies to members of house and senate as well. Maybe they might want to reconsider their complaint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cause the court could also find that it applies to members of house and senate as well.
Talk about fair! Wonder if Nazi and Mad Max file jointly?
LikeLike
Trump should tweet immediately… I’ll show you mine if you show me yours… all of you.
LikeLike
Once the iRS has accepted a tax return and finalised it, meaning it’s a perfectly legally and acceptable return according to the IRS, how can other bodies then get legal access to that tax return?
It’s like Congress demanding access to someone’s medical records. Or the details of a police investigation that found there was no case to answer.
LikeLike
I’m looking at tweets about this news. The libtards are triggered. 🙂 One has threatened to riot. I guess rioting is the adult version of a temper tantrum, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe off topic for this thread, but on topic for the general coup efforts:
So it turns out — doesn’t it? — that the Horowitz “FISA” review only ended up looking into a small fraction of the illegal and improperly predicated spying on the Trump campaign because the only FISA warrant was for Carter Page.
But we know there was surveillance of Papadopoulos, Flynn and Manafort that was likely just as intrusive, that probably was done with “National Security Letters” and other methods, which were falsely predicated as well. It appears Horowitz didn’t get anywhere near this other surveillance, and the press/democrats (I repeat myself) are pretending this illegal spying on those people did not even occur. I am sure the FBI committed just as many or more improprieties in that spying.
Lastly, no one has disclosed the full range of information that was obtained through the Page warrant, which would really illuminate the extent of illegal FBI activity. And no one has disclosed the full range of information scooped up in the Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos spying,
So the Horowitz review probably disclosed a fraction of the illegal spying done by the FBI/DOJ on the quad of Page, Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos (and those people in the orbit of the quad). We still no nothing of the extent of this terrible abuse in the DOJ/FBI alone.
And that still excludes everything outside of the DOJ/FBI, including the NSA, CIA, Britain, Italy, Australia, etc.
Nor did Horowitz even review the illegal NSA database searches. Certainly Nellie and/or other Fusion people got access.
There is still a gross covering of illegal government activity.
Merry Christmas otherwise
LikeLike
Commented extensively earlier, but was eaten (cannot be posted) by WordPress.
Short form. Sundance quoted my longish comment about only the House Oversight attempt at PDJT fed tax returns 2013-2018. Joining the three cases into one make things a bit more complicated legally. The NY state case asks whether a sitting president can be criminally investigated by a state—a big con law deal never before decided.
But there are three very hopeful indicia in PDJT favor:
1. SCOTUS did join them into one, which means they think there is an underlying unity.
2. RBG issued one of the temporary stays. If she sees an issue, there is a big one.
3. Oral argument is scheduled for March 2020. SC term ends in June. Very short time for a major constitutional opinion unless today’s certiorari meeting deemed it ‘simple’.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ristvan, ‘simple’ love it…out of the weeds..decision easy. Your analytical skills are amazing
LikeLike
I’m sure we can count on John Roberts this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only my opinion, but think Roberts is a great CJ. His four part Obamacare opinion was sheer legal brilliance in all four parts, even if one did not like the part 3 result. And part four will echo bigly into the future.
CJ need to be in the ‘middle’ in order to rally max votes on all issues. CJ Roberts is there.
LikeLike
CONGRATULATIONS Jay Sekulow & Team!!!!!
LikeLike
Hey guys I’m gonna repeat this here and other places. We want justice right? Heads on a platter right? Yada yada right?…..the best way to get immediate gratification (NOW) is politic for the release of Michael Flynn. Let Durham and Barr take their time; no worries. But Flynn needs to be released NOW. The media cannot cover that acquittal up no matter how hard they try.
LikeLike
Letting Flynn out (he deserves it) but my reason is political; it would be a dagger through the heart.
LikeLike
They had no choice. To leave this in limbo and not establish case law would have opened up a Pandora’s box of vigilante congressional abuse and baseless revenge-motivated reasons to get anybody’s tax returns.
Trump is going to win again. Even more, he preserved future presidencies.
LikeLike
Patiently waiting…
LikeLike