Supreme Court Will Take Up Trump Financial Records and Tax Cases – Consolidated All Cases and Granted Writ…

Big Win For President Trump !

As we expected the Supreme Court has granted the petition for a writ of certiorari and will hear cases related to attempts to gain President Trump financial records and tax filings.

The Supreme Court has issued a stay upon all lower court action and consolidated the cases into one writ.  The court will hear arguments in March and release a ruling later in the summer of 2020.

President Trump went to the Supreme Court after the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One seeking President Trump’s tax records. In his request to the court [Read Here] Trump asked SCOTUS to block the subpoenas on the ground they go beyond the committees’ powers.

Justice Ginsburg stayed the lower court decision and ordered the House of Representatives to file a response by Wednesday, December 11.  The cases and issues were then discussed at their private SCOTUS conference.  Today’s writ is the outcome.

The underlying House case has several defects.

Attorney Ristvan previously provided a good encapsulation of the problems for the House that explains why President Trump could likely win the case:

House Oversight is one of three committees that 26USC§6103(f) requires the IRS to turn over individual returns “upon request”.

They requested (PDJT taxes for 6 years 2013-2018) long before Pelosi announced her impeachment inquiry, way before the House vote on same, to which Pelosi said Sunday, (paraphrased) “We haven’t decided to impeach. We are only inquiring about it.”

The ‘upon request’ is not as absolute as it seems. The request must still be predicated on a legitimate legislative purpose. SCOTUS has held (I skip the rulings, since previously commented on here many months ago) that there are only two valid purposes, both constrained to legislative powers expressly granted by A1§8.

1. An inquiry into making, repealing, or amending an A1§8 law.
2. Oversight of executive administration of an existing law.

With respect to (1), a legitimate legislative purpose would be reviewing real estate tax law for possible changes. BUT then, the request should have come from Ways and Means (Neal) where tax laws originate. AND, it should have included requests for tax returns from other big real estate developers also. Singling out only PDJT is a fatal defect to this purpose.

With respect to (2), after Nixon/Agnew the tax code was amended to require a special IRS audit of annual POTUS and VPOTUS returns, with the results held in the National Archive. Reviewing those special audits by IRS would be a proper Oversight and Reform legislative purpose, BUT ONLY for 2017-2018 after PDJT was inaugurated. The earlier 4 years demanded are a fatal defect to this purpose.

Both these valid points were raised by President Trump and were already on their way to SCOTUS. Now the committee is trying to ‘cure’ these fatal request defects by claiming the returns are necessary for impeachment. This raises four new issues where PDJT can also win.

1. Impeachment is not a legislative purpose within A1§8.
2. Articles of Impeachment have historically been the the province of Judiciary, NOT Oversight.
3. The demand was made BEFORE the impeachment inquiry unofficially started and cannot be retrospectively cured.
4. No tax ‘high crimes of misdemeanors’ have even been alleged. Impeachment fishing expeditions are unconstitutional.

IMO this case has the potential to set a major constitutional precedent about POTUS harassment via political impeachment. The constitutional convention minutes and Federalist #65 both make it clear why ‘maladministration’ (the original third test after treason and bribery, and which WOULD allow for political impeachment) was replaced by ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’. The phrase was borrowed from prior British law, has a specific set of meanings, and DOES NOT allow political impeachment. (link)

The quest for President Trump’s financial records is essentially a legislative fishing expedition in an attempt to gain opposition research for their Democrat candidate in the 2020 election.

  1. fanbeav says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    So Pelosi and Nadler knew this would happen and could not hold impeachment for these cases because they most likely lose. So onward with “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” was their choice.

  2. Somebody's Gramma says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Maybe Justice Ginsburg can redeem her many decades of chipping away at our Constitutional and moral society by standing on the Law as her one last act before she retires. Her followers will be p’od because Orange Man Bad. God has a sense of humor.

    • hokkoda says:
      December 13, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      These are possible 7-2 or even 9-0 decisions by the court. The House can get away with their b.s. games inside the House, but they cannot get away with this stuff when their fevered dreams meet the cold reality of law.

      They knew they couldn’t wait until summer for an answer, and that the answer would most likely result in a smackdown.

    • alliwantissometruth says:
      December 13, 2019 at 6:10 pm

      Senility may be the only way to cure her dysfunctional leftist mindset

    • JAS says:
      December 13, 2019 at 7:08 pm

      According to my dear wife we need to remember that Ginsburg was best friends with Scalia. There might be something to that……

  3. Publius2016 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Supreme Court must hear this issue and rule for 45!

    If not, POtUS will be like Prime Minister which of course if unAmerican unConstitutional and INSANE!

  4. anoynomus says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    excellent news!

  5. booger71 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Next Up…….The Daft and Dubious Duo of Pencil Neck and the Penguin will draft Articles of Impeachment against the Supreme Court for Collusion with a Known Russian Agent.

    • Mike Robinson says:
      December 13, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      Certainly, if this Bill of Attainder goes forward, thereby paving the way to remove both the popularly-elected POTUS and VPOTUS and replace them with the Congress-picked Speaker of the House, the Supreme Court will obviously be next. Any Justice who has ever made an unpopular decision will be removed, and the Speaker cum President will appoint a Party-picked replacement, which the Party-controlled Senate will immediately confirm. In this way, the “three-Branch system” and its associated “separation of powers” will be done away with: Congress will now have no obstacle to imposing what inevitably will follow – tyranny.

      Quite literally, seven ink-penned words are the only thing that stands against that:

      “No Bill of Attainder […] Shall Be Passed.” (§1.9.3)

      And, if the House passes “Articles of Impeachment” that are allowed to stand unchallenged, such that the Senate accepts them, then the precedent will be set … §1.9.3 is not in fact a part of the Constitution and the only thing remaining is to secure a majority in both Houses. (Very easily done in the age of “electronic voting machines.”) With Trump and Pence out of the way, the 2020 election will be very easy to “engineer” and the most powerful nation now on Earth could soon become a weapon of world domination. “Imagine World War III, with the United States of America as the unstoppable Aggressor.”

      Plenty of people in Germany wanted peace, too.

    • mopar2016 says:
      December 13, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      Wouldn’t surprise me a bit booger.

    • trapper says:
      December 13, 2019 at 6:11 pm

      Not funny. See my post below. Once they are done with the President, the Supreme Court and the Senate will be next.

  6. Mike Robinson says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    This final paragraph really is the key:

    IMO this case has the potential to set a major constitutional precedent about POTUS harassment via political impeachment. The constitutional convention minutes and Federalist #65 both make it clear why ‘maladministration’ (the original third test after treason and bribery, and which WOULD allow for political impeachment) was replaced by ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’. The phrase was borrowed from prior British law, has a specific set of meanings, and DOES NOT allow political impeachment.

    However, unless the SCOTUS otherwise acts much more quickly, it will by then be a moot point:

    “Look, even though the US Constitution does say that ‘no Bill of Attainder shall be passed,’ our Lawfare people got around that pesky point by the simple expedient of ‘not calling it by that name.’ So, we just went ahead and impeached the President and the Vice-President anyway, and Madame Presidente Pelosi doesn’t seem terribly concerned about ink-stains on a piece of paper in the National Archives … Long before you got around to deciding whether or not it was ‘constitutional,’ we went ahead and did it, and so now it’s ‘precedent.’ The Congress will be finalizing Articles of Impeachment against four Supreme Court Justices next week, and don’t bother to argue about it … you’re guilty. You have no rights.”

  7. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    This is good news, but I’m wary of Justice Ginsberg’s motives. Is she protecting the office of the Presidency, or is she attempting to permanently weaken it?

    • Anonoma says:
      December 13, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Ginsberg is actually a pretty solid legal mind. Her motives have always been corrupt, in the sense that they partial and partisan, but she has usually used sound legal theories firmly grounded in precedent. I consider her the Scalia of the left in many ways.

      • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
        December 13, 2019 at 6:16 pm

        I don’t doubt her knowledge, or the diligence of her clerks who assist her with research and written opinions. I simply recognize that she will vote to further Leftist politics, and wish she would retire while Trump can name her successor

      • Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
        December 13, 2019 at 6:35 pm

        Anonoma, depends on your definition of “solid” and “legal”.
        One can hold “solid” arguments cloaked in legal jargon for

      • Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
        December 13, 2019 at 6:45 pm

        Darn fat thumbs incompatible w WP app!

        Anonama, the point I wanted to make…Ginsberg no doubt espouses strong arguments cloaked in legal jargon to further the socialist agenda, whereby implementing legal opinions as law at the highest Court in the land v interpreting law as was written in the Constitution.

        Implementation doesn’t comport with a constitutionalist or originalist in the likes of Scalia. Major difference.

    • IGiveUp says:
      December 13, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      She had to because she’s responsible for the 2nd district. Basically it was a pro-forma responsibility of hers.

      https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/circuitAssignments.aspx

    • All Too Much says:
      December 13, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      Protecting separation of the three part of government.
      If congress can subpoena records of POTUS, nothing’s in the way of the doing the same to SCOTUS.
      Separation of powers is critical. SCOTUS knows this.

    • MDNA I says:
      December 13, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      Her BFF while alive was Justice Scalia. She’s not the caricature she allows the media to present as her real self, she even seems to play along w/ it, but in private if she & Scalia could enjoy each other’s company – both feisty – I’d say she’s reasonable

      Or as Ben Wittes said about the McCabe indictment “I will assume regularity [on the part of DOJ] until given a reason not to”

  8. Perot Conservative says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Awesome! Don’t forget …

    http://www.recallnewsom.us

    Recall Gavin Newsom for California voters, likely a top Swamp candidate in 2024.

  9. fragemall says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    2019 was great and 2020 is shaping up to be even better!

  10. vikingmom says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Fishing expedition indeed!! The massive overreach of the Left, in their all quest to overturn an election, will, hopefully, be their undoing.

    More and more people are waking up to the fact that our government is completely broken and the vast majority of our elected officials are not even slightly interested in fixing it! Every desperate attempt to “get Trump” just confirms how out of touch these people are and further increases his support among people who are not blinded by partisan hatred.

    Seeing the recent viewer numbers on CNN and MSNBC is further proof that almost no one is listening to “Fake News” anymore. What just happened in Great Britain should be a warning shot across the bow but I don’t expect the Left to back down one bit – they have to go all in on this charade because, for way too many of them, they and their families are up to their necks in the corruption and if Trump is not taken down, they may well be facing charges and they know it!

  11. everywhereguyy says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    The SC majority will follow the law and precedent, and basically leave it up to voters to decide on Orange Man Bad, which is as it should be. Roberts will not let the court get dragged into assisting this extralegal partisan political project.

    The Dems obviously decided long ago that if they ask for financial records and get them, they can find ways to get some people to think they look horrible, therefore Orange Man Bad. And if they don’t get the records, then they’ll just say obviously something horrible is being hidden, therefore Orange Man Bad. They calculated it as a win either way.

    • mikeyboo says:
      December 13, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      Republicans and Independents will see this move as just more fishing/ bullying-an attempt to distract Pres Trump from enacting his MAGA agenda. I think they confuse the cheering of their hyper partisan base with the angry rumbling thunder echoing through the rest of the country. You would think, by now, they would realize that error.

    • Silent Entity says:
      December 13, 2019 at 7:25 pm

      Roberts is compromised. He is being “blackmailed”. An honorable man would have resigned long ago. Can it be so bad he can not withstand that?

      Like

    December 13, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    From my point as a layman, I could see the conservative judges making it as simple as telling Congress to pass a law that all Presidential candidates release their taxes and whatever else. If that goes to court, then so be it

    This would be a simple solution and one that would need a veto proof majority

    • ristvan says:
      December 13, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      Won’t work. The qualifications to be president are set forth by A2§1.5. Only a constitutional amendment can change them.
      California’s Newsom just tried that by signing Cali legislature ‘law’ requiring tax returns disclosure to appear on Cali presidential primary ballot. Was already very quickly shot down by Cali highest court on very sound grounds. Neither state nor Congressional laws can modify the Constitution. Only A5 can.

      • Harvey Lipschitz says:
        December 13, 2019 at 7:17 pm

        So California considered the The Federal Election Commission was inferior to their schemes.

      • Silent Entity says:
        December 13, 2019 at 7:51 pm

        I believe States set forth voting requirements within their jurisdiction, for their state elections. Question – “Can the U. S. Government require certain requirements be met for inclusion in an U.S. national election? Example – Hard copies of election ballots for individual districts shall be required and shall be retained for 4 years to facilitate recount activities and voter integrity concerns. Penalties – If such requirements are not met, such districts voter choices shall be included (held in “limbo” for lack of a better word”) until actual voter qualification for voting in a U.S. federal election are verified. Any States not meeting these requirements shall forfeit all say in federal/national elections, their representatives shall have no vote/no say in any U.S./Federal votes/activities until discrepancies have been resolved.

  13. Merle Marks says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    the closer we get to the birthday of our Lord, the better the news gets…I’m actually beginning to get in the Christmas spirit despite all the other stress going on in my life…

  14. Landslide says:
    December 13, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Turning out to be a pretty good Friday the 13th, huh?! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  15. trapper says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    It is now clear to me why impeachment was in Oversight, rather than Judiciary. That is consistent with what I believe this impeachment is really about. I will repeat a modified post I put up yesterday.

    In May Pelosi declared that Congress is not a coequal branch of government, but is the “superior” branch.

    “I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly,” Pelosi said. “We have the power to make the law and the president enforces the law. So we have a big role. We’re closest to the people and we have a big role to play.”

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-claims-congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government

    Pelosi has been setting this up for months. Impeachment is the power move to change the nature of our government, from our American congressional system with three coequal branches, to a parliamentary system with a figurehead president that reports to and is answerable to the House. Under her system Congress, and specifically the House, would be superior to the other two branches, which would be powerless to resist.

    Thus the impeachment “inquiry” was conducted in Oversight, since Pelosi and crew view the Presidency as subservient and answerable to the House. The “obstruction of congress” impeachment count seeks to remove President Trump for refusing to recognize this claimed Congressional superiority over the other two branches, by his refusing to comply with House summonses. Pelosi and crew are deliberately precipitating a constitutional crisis.

    The Supreme Court must slap this down and slap it HARD.

  16. Jorizabeth says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    “Keep on believin'” Journey
    Bless you all!

  17. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    I wonder if the Democrats hurt their own case. Here’s their lawsuit filed on July 2: https://waysandmeans.house.gov/sites/democrats.waysandmeans.house.gov/files/documents/As%20filed%20Complaint.pdf Emphasis is mine:

    2. Section 6103(f) of the Internal Revenue Code, 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f), requires in mandatory terms that Treasury “shall furnish” the Committee with “any” requested tax return information. Enacted in 1924, in the wake of Congressional attempts to investigate agency wrongdoing in the Teapot Dome corruption scandal, Section 6103(f) was intended to provide the Committee with unfettered access to tax return information necessary to carry out its broad mandate to oversee Treasury, the IRS, and the Nation’s tax laws.
    […]
    4. Nothing in Section 6103(f) requires the Committee to explain to Treasury its reasons for seeking tax return information.

    Neal claims that he doesn’t need any reason at all, which is contrary to what Ristvan wrote and I have no doubt Ristvan got it right.

    Continuing in 4:

    But the Committee’s need for the materials requested here is evident. The Committee is investigating the IRS’s administration of various tax laws and policies relating to Presidential tax returns and tax law compliance by President Trump, including whether the IRS’s self-imposed policy of annually auditing the returns of sitting Presidents is working properly, even though it has not been updated in decades. Indeed, President Trump himself has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the process by which the IRS audits his tax returns, complaining that his returns are under “continuous audit” and that the IRS’s policy of annually auditing Presidential returns is “extremely unfair.” The President has also publicly theorized that the IRS audits him because of his assertedly strong Christian faith.

    5. These complaints by President Trump underscore the appropriateness of the Committee’s review of IRS audits of Presidential returns, including those of President Trump.

    Laughably weak. 🙂 They want to make sure audits are working properly? And they want to fact check Trump? Did Lawfare come up with this scheme too?

    • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
      December 13, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      Oh yah, and like impeachment let’s not forget that the Democrats have been wanting to expose Trump’s tax returns for years. And they’re on record doing it. It’s going to be hard for them to convince the Supreme Court, I think, that this isn’t personal. Didn’t someone publish one of the years of tax returns? Or got hold of it and published a summary?

      • 4gypsybreeze says:
        December 13, 2019 at 6:44 pm

        Just show the clip of Maddow salivating over the tax returns she got …and then her tears…! That really sums up the rabid attempts of the Democrat Politicians. .

        • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
          December 13, 2019 at 6:51 pm

          You’re right! It was Maddow. I just looked it up, someone got their hands on the first 2 pages of Trump’s 2005 tax return and gave her a copy. The guy who got the pages claims they turned up in his mailbox. So he’s like Julian Assange?

      • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
        December 13, 2019 at 6:46 pm

        February Vox article: Liberals have been wanting to get their hands on Donald Trump’s tax returns for years. Now, with Democrats holding a House majority with subpoena power, they have a real possibility of getting them.

        But they have to be careful about how they go about it.

        House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters this month that she’s aware of the “impatience” on the matter but wants to do it right. “It’s not a question of just sending a letter. You have to do it in a very careful way,” she said, according to NPR.

        Democrats are looking into an obscure 1924 law that would allow them to request Trump’s returns from the Treasury Department. Republicans and the White House are preparing for a fight, and even Democrats appear split on how aggressively to proceed. https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/2/26/18223760/democrats-trump-tax-returns-richard-neal

        Obviously they just want their hands on the tax returns and they were trying to find some fake legitimate reason to get them. I hope whoever argues this case in front of the Supreme Court stresses this.

    • donaldthegreat20 says:
      December 13, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      So what’s next? Police searches and seizures just ‘make sure things are okay’ at home?
      I swear these Lawfare types are missing a screw or two! And where do they get the chutzbah to make these arguments?

  18. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    “The quest for President Trump’s financial records is essentially a legislative fishing expedition in an attempt to gain opposition research for their Democrat candidate in the 2020 election”.

    So digging up dirt on a presidential nominee via legal channels is a.o.k. if you’re a dem/progressive, but asking a corrupt country to get to the bottom of the prior admins money laundering scheme of US taxpayers money is grounds for impeachment. Got it.

    Rep Karen Bass held no compunction when she stated without hesitation, should DJT win 2020, they will continue their campaign of harassment, and should the dems take control of the Senate (dream on Karen), impeachment is all but assured.

    President Trump needs to be prayerful and actively courting his successor for 2024, as these demagogic evil doers can NEVER be allowed positions of power ever again.

  19. Niagara Frontier says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    It’s hard not to be suspicious of everything in and around the swamp. I’ve always believed that these returns have already been viewed and are stored on some former WH official’s flash drive.

    The tax returns now must be requested and released legally in the event the holder of the purloined materials ever get caught with them.

    • littleanniefannie says:
      December 13, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      You mean like in Lois Lerner’s home server? That crooked witch should have been prosecuted years ago. She is in a class with Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Holder, Hillary, Yates, et al.

      • littleanniefannie says:
        December 13, 2019 at 6:59 pm

        Might be in a bunker on Kalorama!

        • Niagara Frontier says:
          December 13, 2019 at 7:36 pm

          Actually that’s my guess too. TBH there are likely several copies (summaries) of these returns in circulation but at this moment are simply considered by the holders too hot to handle.

          Damn, I hate being so suspicious and distrusting, but these SOB’s have given us good reason to be that way.

  20. JImmy says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    What is the chance that SC will allow dems to see trumps taxes (at least for few years of presidency)?

  21. JohnCasper says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    There are many self-evident truths that have now become obvious to the American people. Read from the point of view of the People talking to the political swamp in Washington D.C.: We don’t believe you.

    You are all dishonest crooks and horrible people who should never be trusted again.
    The intelligence community is the enemy of the people and must be dismantled if any American is to ever be truly free.
    We are not going to voluntarily hand over our guns. You may come try to take them by force, but we will shoot you if you try.
    We are withdrawing our consent. You are now a rogue enemy government that we finally recognize as the ENEMY.
    We are never going to vote for establishment candidates ever again.
    We will not live as slaves, suffering under your tyranny. We would rather die as Americans, defending our liberty and our republic.
    If we ever get the chance, we will arrest all of you and throw you in prison for as long as you live.
    We will no longer cooperate with your sham court system, your corrupt FBI and your lawless federal regulators. They are all fraudulent, criminal cartels that have no legitimate authority. You have lost the consent of “the governed.”

    I’m sure you can think of dozens more, but that short list sums up the highlights.

    https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-13-truths-that-we-the-people-have-spontaneously-come-to-realize.html

  22. EggsX1 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    If the Supreme Court rules against POTUS, how soon until the Supreme Court justice’s tax records and their judiciary documents become subpoenaed? It could all be justified under Congress’ legislative oversight. I would insist on it because we all want to fight corruption, right? Would that argument at the case be construed as a threat?

    Congress is asking to have unilateral power to target the other two branches. I would insist the the judges address this issue. Can congress obtain a Supreme Court Justice’s tax documents via subpoena?

  23. doofusdawg says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Since Roberts likes to write laws I can see him saying that congress has no rights to see his tax returns when he was not in office. Since he was out of office for twenty days in 2017 I suspect they will require all full tax years be public. So he should release his 2018 return. Not.

    Ha. Wouldn’t that be a hoot. Cause the court could also find that it applies to members of house and senate as well. Maybe they might want to reconsider their complaint.

  24. MNBV says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Once the iRS has accepted a tax return and finalised it, meaning it’s a perfectly legally and acceptable return according to the IRS, how can other bodies then get legal access to that tax return?
    It’s like Congress demanding access to someone’s medical records. Or the details of a police investigation that found there was no case to answer.

  25. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    I’m looking at tweets about this news. The libtards are triggered. 🙂 One has threatened to riot. I guess rioting is the adult version of a temper tantrum, right?

  26. Putting On Its Shoes says:
    December 13, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Maybe off topic for this thread, but on topic for the general coup efforts:

    So it turns out — doesn’t it? — that the Horowitz “FISA” review only ended up looking into a small fraction of the illegal and improperly predicated spying on the Trump campaign because the only FISA warrant was for Carter Page.

    But we know there was surveillance of Papadopoulos, Flynn and Manafort that was likely just as intrusive, that probably was done with “National Security Letters” and other methods, which were falsely predicated as well. It appears Horowitz didn’t get anywhere near this other surveillance, and the press/democrats (I repeat myself) are pretending this illegal spying on those people did not even occur. I am sure the FBI committed just as many or more improprieties in that spying.

    Lastly, no one has disclosed the full range of information that was obtained through the Page warrant, which would really illuminate the extent of illegal FBI activity. And no one has disclosed the full range of information scooped up in the Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos spying,

    So the Horowitz review probably disclosed a fraction of the illegal spying done by the FBI/DOJ on the quad of Page, Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos (and those people in the orbit of the quad). We still no nothing of the extent of this terrible abuse in the DOJ/FBI alone.

    And that still excludes everything outside of the DOJ/FBI, including the NSA, CIA, Britain, Italy, Australia, etc.

    Nor did Horowitz even review the illegal NSA database searches. Certainly Nellie and/or other Fusion people got access.

    There is still a gross covering of illegal government activity.

    Merry Christmas otherwise

  27. ristvan says:
    December 13, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Commented extensively earlier, but was eaten (cannot be posted) by WordPress.
    Short form. Sundance quoted my longish comment about only the House Oversight attempt at PDJT fed tax returns 2013-2018. Joining the three cases into one make things a bit more complicated legally. The NY state case asks whether a sitting president can be criminally investigated by a state—a big con law deal never before decided.

    But there are three very hopeful indicia in PDJT favor:
    1. SCOTUS did join them into one, which means they think there is an underlying unity.
    2. RBG issued one of the temporary stays. If she sees an issue, there is a big one.
    3. Oral argument is scheduled for March 2020. SC term ends in June. Very short time for a major constitutional opinion unless today’s certiorari meeting deemed it ‘simple’.

  28. OCBill says:
    December 13, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    I’m sure we can count on John Roberts this time.

    • ristvan says:
      December 13, 2019 at 7:46 pm

      Only my opinion, but think Roberts is a great CJ. His four part Obamacare opinion was sheer legal brilliance in all four parts, even if one did not like the part 3 result. And part four will echo bigly into the future.
      CJ need to be in the ‘middle’ in order to rally max votes on all issues. CJ Roberts is there.

  29. TwoLaine says:
    December 13, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    CONGRATULATIONS Jay Sekulow & Team!!!!!

  30. luke says:
    December 13, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Hey guys I’m gonna repeat this here and other places. We want justice right? Heads on a platter right? Yada yada right?…..the best way to get immediate gratification (NOW) is politic for the release of Michael Flynn. Let Durham and Barr take their time; no worries. But Flynn needs to be released NOW. The media cannot cover that acquittal up no matter how hard they try.

  31. ChampagneReady says:
    December 13, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    They had no choice. To leave this in limbo and not establish case law would have opened up a Pandora’s box of vigilante congressional abuse and baseless revenge-motivated reasons to get anybody’s tax returns.

    Trump is going to win again. Even more, he preserved future presidencies.

  32. 2Alpha says:
    December 13, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Patiently waiting…

