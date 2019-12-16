NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses U.S. Economy and Trade Agreements…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News for a discussion of the status of the U.S. economy, the USMCA and the U.S-China trade agreement.
The Wall Street GOPe, positioned primarily in the senate, are preparing to punish the administration for their restructuring of global trade against the backdrop of the senate influence over impeachment.
Oh those NeverTrumpers, bless their hearts. Proven wrong again and again, but they keep trying.
I think my answer, if I were Trump, and Pat Toomey showed up at a meeting saying, “Give us this or that in exchange for my impeachment vote,” Trump’s going to pull up video of that rally in Hershey and tell Toomey, “Do what you need to do, Pat. I have a long memory, and so do my supporters. Best of luck in the 2022 primaries…”
Toomey is always walking on thin ice in PA. He can’t afford the hell PDJT would rain down on him if he tried something like that. Let them squawk. As Kudlow says, there is no perfect deal. But the totality of the deals is 100% America-first, and the totality of the deals puts the USA in the drivers seat as the smaller players step up to the plate.
Toomey rode the TEA Party wave and has become a true blue Swamper! Need a MAGA/KAG person to run against him!
The GOPe is going my to looked smaller and more insignificant then ever before.
I believe a new dynamic will take place within the donor class and those handmaidens. Their Rank and File support is being stressed by their inability to embrace Trump. If China and the donor class continues to press for obstruction their candidates become unelectable and they lose their leverage.
At this point a re-triangleisation should be taking place.
I believe the CTH us one of the few (only?) places that has highlighted USMCA closing the China tariff free backdoor.
If Sundance or others could repost those specific sources, we can cite them (and I’ll save them this time).
It’s like they purposefully want us ignorant.
Toomey’s reaction is very strange. Tom Donohue has gone on record supporting USMCA.
One hour ago –
One must admit, Toomey and the GOPe’s reaction is troublesome, and not fully understood, by me anyway.
Suggestions?
He’s the picture in the dictionary on the definition of Term Limits! Needs to go 3 years ago!
NAFTA has been an absolute disaster for the American worker. Nearly anything would be an improvement. Trump Lighthizer Mnuchin Ross Navarro have done an outstanding job! Jobs, stocks, earnings, trade deals, GDP, you name it .. where is the bad news? These guys are resetting the fundamental rules of global trade and putting the US and the citizenry on the top in the middle. How about that looming recession we were promised this fall? I like the way Larry K sets the “mood music” too. These guys have made historic deals and gains for the American worker, family, and investor. The media should be blaring it 24/7. Instead they have their collective head up their **** and are at sea, drooling over this (non)impeachment rubbish.
