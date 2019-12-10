AG Bill Barr One-on-One With Wall Street Journal…

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr sits down with the Wall Street Journal to discuss the information released within the IG report on FBI 2016 election surveillance against candidate Trump; and FISA exploitation for use therein.
How does this reconcile with the bagpipe photo theme that is typically shown for Barr. This seems very good. If he was just about protecting FBI institution then it seems like he and Durham would have stayed silent with release of IG FISA report. He’s actually fanning the flames instead.
Barr is doing this quite intelligently. He’s only making statements in venues where he can develop the full story, free of the cacophony of the politicized cable news shows. He reveals himself to be quite bright, above reproach, and truly convicted by the wrongdoing here.
The more this thing unrolls, the worse it gets and he’s allowing it to unroll in full view of all of us. You can feel the turn happening…the silencing of those who propagated this nonsense. When the full knowledge of this filters through our culture, it will leave a permanent shift behind. Im not sure we fully grasp just what this report contains yet..it presents so much to be sorted through.
Yes, and he made sure he “uroll[ed] in full view of all of us” enough to lead into the questioning of Horowitz on the Hill tomorrow as he knew the Dems would yell, “IG found nothing untoward” to the heavens all day. They can try that now but it won’t do any good after the couple of interviews Barr gave today.
Barr’s media offense is obviously intended to blunt the MSM effort to spin the Horowitz report as exoneration which it isn’t. Whether one believes Barr will follow through with indictments or not, he’s at least he’s on the attack instead of defense, something typical Republicans rarely do.
Loved that he said this crazy stuff only survived because the press played it up.
Sundance – does this interview change your views on Barr in any way? I don’t know what to think but I am slightly encouraged that he does seem to be pushing back pretty hard against the conclusions of the Horowitz Report.
An arrest will change my opinion….
Barr paraphrase. “Cannot see why and there is no explanation why, they never went to the campaign to tell them of the Russian threat….{wait for it}…ESPECIALLY SINCE THEY WENT TO THE RUSSIANS. Obama called Putin himself but he couldn’t talk to someone on the President’s campaign?”
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Aug 4 they contacted Russia”
“President Obama directly in September”
Barr had those dates top of mind for this interview
seee the clues
both dates are prior to the Fisa warrant 0ct 2016.
both are communications prior.
to me thats looks like communication – we cant define what type that is yet.
a guilty person would call the communication a defensive briefing
an investigator mind find that communication was coordination ( and when it didnt work, many russians were eliminated by someone to clean the evidence, i think 10 – 11?; deaths on our soil. assasinations in public overseas in crowds.. etcc)
They were talking to Russia 4 days after supposedly opening the investigation? It sounds more like they were coordinating with Russia.
“Certainly Chris Christie and Jeff Sessions were not Russian assets. What’s wrong with telling them?”
Catherine Herridge has vigorously highlighted text that talks about High Office campaign staff engaged in ‘consensual’ cooperation
pic.twitter.com/zXJR1dLlbx
(the above tweet says “a High Level campaign person agreed to ‘consensual monitoring’).
Well did Barr just hint that Chris Christie is that person…and that the President was never told that Obama called him after calling Putin (or something like that).
“One of the investigative techniques that the FBI may use in predicated
investigations is consensual monitoring, which means the monitoring and/or
recording of conversations, telephone calls, and electronic communications based
on the consent of one party involved, such as an FBI CHS. 1”
Someone else posted again that it was Chris Christie who recommended Wray for the FBI. Well, that speaks volumes.
oooo forgot about that.
Plus Crispy Creme has a gig with MSM propagandists ABC.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/12/10/my-theory-on-what-barr-and-durham-are-doing/
I urge people to read this powerful, thought full analysis by Rush Limbaugh as to what Barr is taking on and what he is trying to accomplish.
i think this website has it correct. Barr knows he has to defend the institutions and make them stand. he has to deal with what WE ALREADY KNOW (per constant informing from this site). the institution does not stand (all based on trust and illusion like all societal norms are; nothing stopping anarchy truly just look at how the projects can make police whimper and walk out with their tails tucked).
because of us being informed, Barr must prosecute to the level that meets WHAT WE KNOW ( and know in a large enough population percentage that it MATTERS)
if we want people held accountable – we must inform as many people as possible in a beleiveable way TO GET THAT STATISTICAL NUMBER OF people that know into one that MATTERS. BARR will not LET the TRUST in the INSTITUTIONS FAIL CAUSE IT SO< SO GOES THE REPUBLIC. (as the site says – i didnt intend to not pay my taxes, etc,,)
A very thorough analysis and I certainly hope and pray that his conclusion turns out to be accurate!
I think I understand even more now WHY Hillary Clinton was such a lousy, lazy campaigner. All she has done, her entire political career, is to dig up (or make up) dirt on her opponents in order to discredit them…so much easier than actually having a legislative agenda or a vision for governance. With Hillary it has always been about two things – acquiring power and becoming filthy rich! She was actually the one who started all of the rumors about Obama not being a US Citizen in 2008 and we still have never gotten any good explanation of all of the holes in his story, but this time, all of her investigations couldn’t turn up anything to slow down Donald Trump so she had to have her Perkins-Coie goons hire Fusion GPS, who then reached out to Steele, who then created the fake dossier that started this whole debacle!!
Like many, I heard Rush live stating what Barr and Durham are fighting.
It’s worth anyone to read the link in the post above or try to get an audio of it to listen.
Rush pulled the curtain back.
In a nutshell, Barr and Durham are fighting the core of evil in our country and across the globe who have tried to hurt this country or our President.
Agree Mikeyboo 🙂
That was a great read. Rush said what I’ve been saying for some time to the eyores here and elsewhere…..Trump and Barr have one shot. It’s like D-Day: go only when you are ready and think you have best chance at success.
Given the battle they are fighting, I am beyond impressed with how far they’ve come. Unless I’m misreading the extension of the timeline they are investigating. Now that I think about it, I may be, based on the emphasis Barr put on the second and third renewals and the fact that they continued the FISA warrant even after the election and after they knew it was all hogwash….
I still say Barr is the U.S. Grant of the current “civil war”.
At least we’re not shooting at each other this time.
Hopefully Durham is the Sherman
LikeLiked by 6 people
yet anyway
SD: In re your O’Mara Zimmerman comparisons.
Isn’t Durham –West? And isn’t he leading and O’mara (Barr) sitting on the sidelines?
As the prosecutorial team. The assistant is usually the lead, and given all the leeway to decide the case direction. Very different than the defense side where the lead defense decides the angle.
That is a tough one…I can see this both ways.
AND, our President has made a few comments, that as the chief LEO, he may be behind the scenes at the very least within the huddle.
“We caught them all.” Wink.
I prefer not to bet the country on a suspicious fellow suddenly becoming our “friend “.
It Barr is MAGA, deeds will always weigh more than words.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/william-barrs-connection-to-ruby-ridge-defending-fbi-snipers/
Sundance’s instincts are keen. ‘Ruby Ridge Bill’ talks a great talk, but his past history strongly suggests what we can expect going forward.
We’ve heard nothing but talk for 3 years. Time is past due for some coup plotters to get the Manafort/Stone swatting, perp walk treatment
Most important language I picked up on this was at 16:49- the standard is “proof beyond a reasonable doubt”. Well, it’s pretty clear they didn’t. Barr said so himself- the dossier was even disproven from their own source and they refused to disclose that evidence to the court and instead spun the language into him being “cooperative” and then got another renewal. It’s a travesty of justice and a complete abuse of the FISA Court- which is literally in existence to be used against foreigners- not political adversaries. Now let’s see what he and Durham actually do about it. This case has literally blown up the entire jurisprudence process, that has to irritate this man.
I’m curious why Barr is appearing in several media outlets explaining the IG report. Why would he do that before Horowitz testifies?
Perhaps a warning shot to Horowitz.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That may be, but the report is public. What would he be warning Horowitz about?
I think it may be more of a shot at the Senate about spinning it as a nothingburger.
I happened to be in the car tonight during one of Barr’s interviews. His message was very simple.
When stated by an interviewer that the IG exonerated the FBI, AG Barr stated that the IG cannot determine an outcome, because an IG does not conduct an investigation but seeks to look at internal failures for only corrective procedures within a department.
Because Horowitz will admit he doesn’t have the same scope and authority that Barr/Durham have.
Boxing Horowitz in.
Giving senators ammunition.
Does anyone know if the media cartel is even covering this?
Dang, they must be sca’od.
This Barr media blitz taking place the day after the IG report drops, and the day after Barr and Durham independently issue caveats to the IG report, is very interesting to me.
Barr will pursue proof beyond a reasonable doubt, upon which indictments will follow.
Barr added that he directed Durham to EXPAND his probe into the events that occurred POST ELECTION….which means Mueller and the Special Counsel’s investigation!:
Thanks for providing these interviews SD!
A/G Barr is admirably making the rounds to make his case. At least he’s trying to present an alternative rational and factual view to a wider American audience to compete with the MSM “malarkey.”
i wonder if these are Bill Barr’s “opening remarks” in preparation for further legal actions.
I so hope Barr is not a Graham 2.0!
Not a complaint, but just a FYI: keep in mind that WSJ is owned by Rupert Murdoch. They are not friendly to PDJT.
I think Barr’s top priority is the restoration of DOJ/FBI legitimacy. If it aids Trump it’s just coincidental and not personal as he apparently views him as the injured party. The question then becomes how many people and how high up the chain of command do they need to be charged for wrongdoing to accomplish this goal? Personally, I would like to see them all in orange but that would tie up the courts for years. It’s like the way the old Boston Celtics would play physical knowing that if all fouls were called it would make the refs look biased. So Barr will seek a few major scalps and rely on handslaps for most and proclaim legitimacy restored to the DOJ/FBI.
I liked the NBC one more. In this WSJ one, Barr seems to be in a different mood, at least.
You can see that he has some talking points that he’s determined to get out.
At the end, though, he seems to hint and some people not getting indicted, or at least that it doesn’t happen on a whim.
I still think he’s saying the right things.
Barr seems particularly upset that the FBI/Mueller did not close down the investigation in January 2017 since all of the information they had collected was exculpatory. There should have been no Special Counsel. The situation should have been closed down.
Fundamentally, I think that Mr. Barr is very wisely “running interference” against the otherwise very-popular notion that “Mr. Horowitz’s perspective is legally conclusive,” when the fact of the matter is that it was never designed to be. The Prosecutors are therefore very quickly and aggressively running ahead to ensure that the public fully understands that “the matter is far from over.” In fact, it has barely begun.
TFW (the feels when) Barr talks tough! What if the “Feels” is our reward and not actual justice. What if he’s playing us? His words had not cost to them. Has Comey been indicted? Has Strozke? Is Wray still in charge of the FBI and allowed to offer counter views to his boss? Is Boente still at the FBI? Did Tash get indicted or a cushy job with Boeing? So one fall guy, Clinesman? That guy must have been a rear horses rear end to be pegged.
I for one like what I just saw and heard.
If he means every word he just said the dems are in trouble.
This is what we, as law abiding Americans have been looking for, someone that will stand up for us and our President.
Pray that Barr hold up his end , and loves America like our President.
3:10 to about 7:00 Barr almost rolls his eyes twice at the suggesting that the political considerations/sensitivities were “discussed” at senior levels, and then he trounces the FBI leadership saying, “If the goal is to protect the elections, you do the defensive briefings.” Later, “We don’t assume the campaign is part of that plot.” (referencing campaign finance issues that often crop up during elections) But in this case, the FBI made the worst-case possible determinations in every instance that would promote the Russia hoax and damage the Trump team.
“If you actually spent time to look at what happened, you would be appalled.”
“What he was being truthful about was that the dossier was garbage.” (referencing the comment in the FISA where the FBI claimed the sub-source seemed truthful…to bolster their application…this is a clear indication of the agents’ state of mind)
Still waiting for Barr and others to point out that the “three, separate hand picked, teams” (how the IG report describes them) all reported to the same people at the FBI. How can three, separate, hand-picked teams repeat the same comedy of errors again and again and always in ways that would be the most damaging to President Trump? Easy! You have the same half-dozen or so people in charge of them directing their actions.
Always look for what seemingly different events have in common.
Cagey. Gasbag will not investigate Biden.
Nice words.. I’ll be impressed when I see action.
