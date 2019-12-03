Schiff Team Subpoena’d Call Records from Trump Attorneys Along With Devin Nunes, John Solomon….

AT&T provided the call records, likely under subpoena. (link)
Let’s hope Schiff received them under subpoena, because the alternative is much worse. The alternative is a criminal leak from an outside interest.
There’s a particular type of anger that surfaces when you realize the Schiff team who coordinated the origination effort with the CIA whistleblower; and then vehemently hide their coordination; are the same crew simultaneously using the power of their position to subpoena private phone call records from President Trump’s lawyers, members of congress, and journalists. [See Schiff Report pages 157, 158, 159 – pdf]
Yes, in essence Adam Schiff weaponized his committee authority toward the goal of removing President Trump in an identical way the prior administration intelligence officials, DOJ and FBI weaponized their authority toward removing candidate Trump, president-elect Trump and President Trump.
It is one long continuum of political corruption, weaponization, and fabrication of evidence to achieve a political objective. It is also disgusting in construct.
This crew doesn’t care one bit how much they have to destroy this country, so long as they can advance a left-wing political agenda based on an unquenchable thirst for power. I never thought we would see the possibility of a hot civil war in my lifetime. I was wrong.
The cattle cars are on the horizon, and the full Schiff report pdf is below.
As AG Barr warned, this is going to go the Supreme Court. There should be Executive privilege and attorney/client privilege. They are overstepping their bounds. But this makes the Supreme Court more powerful than the Executive by having them decide every policy and everything that should be to each branch of government.
Now I know Pres Trump is very careful in how he speaks, he’s very smart about those things, I don’t think we have anything to worry about there. I’m sure he speaks and communicates as if he were being recorded, I believe he did that in business, too. Made sure every i was dotted and t crossed.
But this is total baloney and is not their business.
How to put a stop to this farce? Can the Executive and the Republicans just rebel against it and carry on the People’s business? The whole thing is totally illegal and unConstitutional. Who is going to force this? Why can’t they just go against a court order? They are trying to ramrod something through that holds no water.
These people identified in the call records must sue ATT to protect their privacy. Other companies have fought subpoenas in court rather than anxiously complying (Trump’s former and current employees, accountants and banks come to mind). ATT failed. This and other companies must be afraid and think long and hard before jumping on the subpoena bandwagon.
Barr should subpoena all of Schiffs phone cals and all his staffs phone calls.
Demand all comm records of Marshal Schiff and comrade Eric CIAramella.
Where do we go to sign up for the New Continental Army?
The line is forming
With Schiff allowed to do all this, we might as well be living in China or Iran
NSA LEADERSHIP PUBLICLY ACKNOWLEDGED IT IMPROPERLY COLLECTED PHONE RECORDS.
http://www.13abc.com/content/news/Documents-show-NSA-again-improperly-collected-call-records-511846252.html
Now look at the people, who make up that leadership
http://www.nsa.gov/about/leadership/
Now look at one of the people, who was praised by Sen. Warner for holding the line against Pres. Trump. A member of the most corrupt committee in Congress the SSCI.
Paul M. Nakasone
General, U.S. Army; Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; Chief, Central Security Service.
Now are you surprised, that Nunes had his phone records subpoenaed and approved by one of the most corrupt organizations, the FSCI.
Loved how a reporter asked Collins and someone else if they think Nunes should have to explain his phone contacts with OMB and whoever else. Uh, I don’t know there Clark Kent – did you think Schiff should have explained his contacts with the actual ‘Whistleblower’? Or do you think maybe a member of Congress and the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee might, just might have some legitimate business contacting anyone of those people?
So, to sum up the Democrats’ report: they don’t have any first-hand evidence of wrongdoing, and they want to impeach the POTUS for holding back on a meeting. A @#$%ing meeting. This just proves my point that they could have interviewed a bag of potato chips and they’d still be able to write a report to claim Trump should be impeached and removed from office.
Oh, and they throw in some domestic surveillance spying on US citizens to bolster their case for the police state they so desperately desire.
To obtain classified communications between POTUS and attorneys between POTUS attorneys without a court order would seem illegal a well as violate Executive privilege and client/attorney privilege which would also apply to Parnas and Toensig. Also if Rudy is in fact Presidential envoy he also enjoys those privileges under Article II. This should open to public scrutiny ALL FISA applications to disclose predicate and evidence allowing surveillance of any of these communications. This sure seems fishy to me…
“I never thought we would see the possibility of a hot civil war in my lifetime. I was wrong.”
Hopefully you are SD but as I told my girlfriend “I’ll be the first one on and the last one off unless carried.” I have a good job/career too. But what good is it if down the road these types of trials start happening to ordinary citizens because that’s what happens next.
With the help of communist sympathizer Google they will institute a social score for each citizen just like they’re doing in China. If you are not compliant to Democommunism you don’t have much chance of a education, career, access to financial services, housing, etc.
This is already happening, for example, the TSA lets young people 20-35 year old scramble to remove shoes etc as they go through the machines, old people have to be patted down, get hands stuck in their pants, raise their arms when it hurts. take off belts and their pants fall down. They know who is who before one enters the line.
Perfectly-said, Luke. 👍🏻
I hope with all my heart and soul it won’t come to this, but I’d share a foxhole with you anytime.
You are damn right.
If I have to quit my job, and I am bread winner of the family, I will take it out in spades.
If we’re going to have a civil war, I’m glad I’m on the conservative side.
Hell yeah! We got the guns and the survival skills!
Yes.
The name Bates is shown in the source references for the documents and phone records in the report. There is a Christopher A. Bates at the SDNY DA’s office. Could be the source?
“Bates numbers” are simply the system whereby legal documents are definitively identified and referenced.
per Wikipedia: The Bates Automatic Numbering-Machine or Bates stamper is named after the late 19th century inventor Edwin G. Bates of New York City.
Thanks for that info, felipe.
Makes me sick what Schiff and his gang of democrat criminals are doing to this President !!
If our President fails to take action after the 9th of December…pending the Durham account or whatever you want to call it then I can no longer defend the last three years while this odious stank that has infested these institutions that are supposed to protect the American people from wrong doing while they line their pockets with big dollars lavishly spent on themselves.
I have about had it….with the President leaping overseas while the intelligence agencies continue their damage on the institutions. at the same time Congress continues to lie to the America people what they are about. If the President cared…he would have put a stop to this long long ago….and called out the big dogs. This is not winning….
It’s too much for President Trump to overcome….everyone needs to be making plans on what they are going to do shoud they oust him. It’s that serious. If they are subpoening records and are able to gain this type of foothold access with big phone companies like this….we have major major problems.
They are all in.
The question needs to be asked are you all in….for your family… and for your life? I would encourage you to start reading the Diary of Anne Frank…and start reading up on your history books during the time of Hitler’s reign. We are at zero minutes to midnight….
“I have about had it….with the President leaping overseas while the intelligence agencies continue their damage on the institutions. at the same time Congress continues to lie to the America people what they are about. If the President cared…he would have put a stop to this long long ago….and called out the big dogs. This is not winning….”
Leaping overseas? IF the President cared? Not winning?
C’mon, you gotta try harder than that. I actually hurt my eyes rolling them.
Why is Schiff not being hauled off and arrested for this behavior. Is there no law enforcement that can stop this man? I don’t understand why and how this can be allowed
Wake up already.
It’s allowed because those who have the authority and the responsibility to stop it DON’T WANT TO.
It is NOT complicated. It is NOT confusing. It is NOT “unbelievable”.
Hasn’t been for a very, very long time.
And Soros/China is throwing gobs of money at all of them.
So the former US Ambassador to Ukrainian got her wish. She wanted these people spied on and she got it one way or another.
“I never thought we would see the possibility of a hot civil war in my lifetime. I was wrong.” Sundance? Holy s#&@!
Yea read that also and had the same reaction, I might have been closer to it earlier but seeing it from Sundance is an eye opener to what is coming.
Start at 17:57:
The “journalist” asks if Nunes should recuse himself!?! She’s not concerned about
a fellow journalist (Solomon) or a congressmen (Nunes) having their phone records seized by a Stalinist show trial conducted by Schiff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who can stop this abuse of the Constitution & power? This is a COUP & it is happening in the United States of America.
Look at the duration of the calls.
The two calls involving Devin Nunes totaled 2 seconds.
The Victoria Toensing call to Rudy was 7 seconds.
The Toensing call to Parnas was 24 seconds.
The OMB call to Rudy was 3 seconds.
The longest call was from some unknown person to Rudi was 12 minutes.
Why should an eight minute call between two Trump attorneys, Sekulow and Rudy, be concerning.
I have to say the right wing conspirators work very fast.
What other secret demand letters has Schiff sent out? What other communications has he received? Does he have the contents of those calls and communications? If he has actual transcripts and print-outs, it shows that he has gone past the point of no return, there is nothing, absolutely nothing, he won’t do to secure Trump’s overthrow.
And then the war’s begun.
Funny how this is all happening while PIGLOSI is out of the country. Then you have Panty wearing Graham saying today that he is 1,000% sure the Russians hacked the 2016 election, not Ukraine. How the hell does he know this? Something big is about to happen.
There is yet one Higher Authority, the very Author of our Liberty.
Like David of old, and believers of every age, God Himself invites us to cast our burdens on Him.
Do we really think the Mighty Creator/Judge, Jehovah Himself, is just sitting idly by?
The Adonai Redeemer and Deliverer, unable to rescue those He has also died for?
And the Spirit of God, active since the first moments of Creation, hovering over the face of the Waters, silent in all this?
Please read some verses from Psalm 55:
1 Give ear to my prayer, O God,
and hide not yourself from my plea for mercy!
2 Attend to me, and answer me;
I am restless in my complaint and I moan,
3 because of the noise of the enemy,
because of the oppression of the wicked.
For they drop trouble upon me,
and in anger they bear a grudge against me…
9 Destroy, O Lord, divide their tongues;
for I see violence and strife in the city.
10 Day and night they go around it
on its walls,
and iniquity and trouble are within it;
11 ruin is in its midst;
oppression and fraud
do not depart from its marketplace…
19 God will give ear and humble them,
he who is enthroned from of old, Selah
because they do not change
and do not fear God…
22 Cast your burden on the Lord,
and he will sustain you;
he will never permit
the righteous to be moved.
23 But you, O God, will cast them down
into the pit of destruction;
men of blood and treachery
shall not live out half their days.
But I will trust in you.
See also Psalm 35, 69, 79, 109 and 137.
The first stanza, of this hymn, composed just over 300 years ago, still rings new.
“Rise! to arms! With prayer employ you!
O Christians, lest the foe destroy you,
For Satan has designed your fall.
Wield God’s Word, a weapon glorious!
Against each foe you’ll be victorious;
Our God will set you over them all.
Is Satan strong and fell?
Here is Immanuel.
Sing hosanna! The strong ones yield,
With Christ our shield,
And we as conquerors hold the field.”
For me, it’s right to go beyond cold anger, into invoking righteous retribution if God wills.
And at very least let’s storm the gates of heaven with our pleas and frustrations.
Remember the outcome of the Showdown on Mount Carmel? Elijah vs the Priests of Baal? 1 Kings 18; a complete rout.
Just a few words for encouragement in a fight that exhausts me as well.
A compilation of of Psalm excepts:
The LORD is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer;
My God, my strength, in whom I will trust;
My shield and the horn of my salvation, my hightower.
Be not thou far from me, O my strength, haste thee to help me.
O my God, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me.
Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
Thank you for the timely reminder of the power of The Almighty. The plotters are but gnats.
Having liars in positions of authority, without accountability, is a very bad practice.
Meh
I agree with Sundance, this is the closest to “HOT” that we have gotten, we are at a 9 on the “HOT ” scale up from the highest it had previously been a month or two before the Mueller report was issued, an 8. I guess an impeachment “YES” vote gets us to 9.5. I used to be able to hit the target at a 1000 yards, at 63 I can still hit it at 500-600. I’m ready to be home guard.
Dear Mr President Donald J Trump and the Honorable Attorney General William Barr
The time has come to react. This demands a swift and powerful reply from the Leader of the Free World, or our freedoms are gone.
There is now no doubt that the government in Washington DC is now tryrannical. There have demonstrated today that everyone of us who have supported you, now has a target on our back.
Please intervene now.
I beg of you, and I beg to no one.
So when Nunez becomes leader of this committee I sure hope he subpoenas Schitt’s every last communication from email to pillow talk with his cats.
Just checking back in.
It’s been 3 hours since the Shifty subpoena phone records of PT lawyers and private citizens so has anyone seen a tweet or comment by anyone in the Republican Senate?
Anyone?
They all just must be very slow tweeters so I’ll check back in another hour or so as surely by then even with one finger they could tweet out their outrage right?
Anyway, it’s might be a good time for everybody to read up on Julius Caesar and the role his Senate played back in 44 BC.
Just flips roles
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Julius_Caesar
The double standards are infuriating. If anyone in P Trump’s WH “demanded or subpoenaed” and then received phone records on Schiff and company, the outrage would be deafening on the left. But it’s OK to do it to Nunes and Trump’s attorney Guiliani. The Civil war seems to be on the verge of igniting. Schiff is trying desperately to start it.
If anyone’s movements and phone calls should have been tracked it is Schiff and his conniving vicious Lawfare honchos but that is not how the Trump team plays the vicious game it appears.
How does America have any moral authority anymore ?
With this Shiff Stuff going on in America, who are we to tell China or Iran that they shouldn’t be doing to Iranians and Chinese what they are doing to them or even what they might do to them in the future? Who are we any longer to morally instruct anyone on anything?
1,501 footnotes. Schiff’s hired attorney must have a contract to be paid by the footnote instead of the hour.
The reality is the The Constitution and Bill of Rights are solely based on the ‘Honor System’ being upheld by those elected and people within the numerous Bureaucracies…..When you have corrupt Politicians, Lawyers, unethical Judges, State Dept., DOJ, FBI, CIA etc willfully acting unethical and criminal with no regard for Law….Who’s going to enforce the Law??? No one……Then you realize the system is broke beyond repair…….
In-fact when you look at all this corruption including the continuing Coup attempt, virtually all of it has been willfully committed by Lawyers….Lawyer politicians, Lawyer Bureaucrats & Lawfare……Our Republic is being eaten alive by corrupt Lawyers/Judges with no end in sight…..Sad as it is, it’s the simple….
“The reality is the The Constitution and Bill of Rights are solely based on the ‘Honor System’ being upheld by those elected and people within the numerous Bureaucracies…”
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People.
It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
John Adams
The demonrats are gonna do what they’re gonna do, so the repubs on the judiciary committee should only give opening statements ripping the skin off of Nadler and proceed to walk out of these Stalin show trial hearings.
Time for the people who had their phone calls illegally released to file lawsuit after lawsuit against Pencil Neck and file every censure and ethics violation complaint against him too.
Spying on Rep. Nunez and the President’s lawyers through these supeonas is illegal and unconstitutional. It cannot be tolerated and must stopped.
This is easy. Identify a target. Find a crime if you can. That opens up every single aspect of that person’s life to the prosecutor. Prosecutor is friendly with the House Chair. House Chair issues a letter of request called a subpoena and the prosecutor obliges, even though the subpoena has no force. The SDNY prosecutor is happy to cooperate for political reasons.
So the tell here is that calls unrelated to Parnas were provided with the AT&T document request, meaning that the SDNY has also obtained a warrant against Rudy. No doubt from an Obama appointee. Just look at the common denominators in all of the phone records. Rudy or Parnas.
That said, this is guilt by “bombshell insinuation”. “OMG! We have phone records!!!!!! That mens there must be something sinister!!!” GFY, Schiff. So what?
Well,it looks like in the end the Dems are in control of the house and have the votes and the spin by MSM….
so looks like an impeachment is here soon….
then what on to the Senate???
who knows they making it up as they go……it is indeed a coup and is happening right in the open..
very few doing a damn thing about it…
a storm is coming….
The clouds have gathered, for sure. It’s heating up. Articles and spin are flying fast and furious.
And the ACLU is… where?
In the swamp with the other commies, apparently. Just more fascism with a different acronym.
Rep. Jim Jordan
Verified account
@Jim_Jordan
4h4 hours ago
Doesn’t matter what the Dems write. 4 facts will never change:
-The call transcript shows no linkage
-President Trump and President Zelensky both say no pressure
-Ukraine didn’t know aid was held up at the time of the call
-Ukraine never took any action to get aid released (1/3)
3,210 replies7,650 retweets19,467 likes
Reply 3.2K Retweet 7.7K Like 19K
————————————————
Rep. Jim Jordan
Verified account
@Jim_Jordan
Follow Follow @Jim_Jordan
Between July 18th when aid was paused and Sept 11th when it was released, there were 5 interactions between President Zelensky and senior American officials.
Aid was never tied to investigations in any of those discussions.
12:31 PM – 3 Dec 2019
——————————————–
Rep. Jim Jordan
Verified account
@Jim_Jordan
4h4 hours ago
More
2 of those 5 meetings happened AFTER Ukraine learned aid was paused:
-VP Pence met President Zelensky on 9/1
-Sens. Johnson and Murphy met Zelensky on 9/5
If ever the “quid pro quo” was going to come up, 1 of these 2 meetings would’ve been the time. But it didn’t! (3/3)
How can Pedo Schiff got record of phone calls to a us citizen and member of a press? This is a crime and unprecedented. Nunez and party should sue schiTt and federal gov.
NOTICE WHERE ALL OF THESE PHONES RECORDS ARE COMING FROM?
Be sure to say hello to Gina Haspel
Current Director of the CIA
CIA pays AT&T millions for data – report
by Charles Riley @CRrileyCNN
November 7, 2013: 1:55 PM ET
The CIA is paying AT&T more than $10 million per year to gain limited access to the company’s vast database of phone records, according to a report published Thursday in The New York Times.
http://money.cnn.com/2013/11/07/technology/att-cia-phone-records/index.html
The simpler explanation is that the SDNY has warrants for Parnas and Rudy.
Not that you’re wrong about the source here, but Occam’s Razor is simpler.
IF the CIA is the source here, then they’re guilty of spying on US Citizens. I’m not discounting that possibility. Or even that the CIA is tipping off the SDNY.
But the reason will be the SDNY most likely.
having subpoenaed call records before, I can tell you it is not that hard. You go to the courthouse and pick up a subpoena from your pending court, and fill out which number you want and send it to Sprint, AT&T whoever, it is, and they send you those logs just like that.
they normally don’t list the phone’s owner, though, you have to subpoena that also. It’s tedious work
Sundance “I never thought we would see the possibility of a hot civil war in my lifetime. I was wrong. The cattle cars are on the horizon…..
“You guys (the left) really want to stop pushing quite so hard.”
https://accordingtohoyt.com/2015/09/16/thoughts-on-the-road-william-lehman/
Excerpt “You guys (the left) really want to stop pushing quite so hard. The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back. (Hint, that’s what started the whole prohibition thing, and it’s also what started the 60s, was backlashes) Well right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… REALLY! Most of these folks are vets, and the children of vets, they’ve had guns in their hands since middle school or before, or they’re still serving either in the regulars, the reserves, or the NG. If it goes to armed insurrection, even if the left wins, (highly damn unlikely) it will be a mess worse than reconstruction, worse than the Balkans. For the love of the country that I’ve served for over three decades, start seeking peace now.”
I don’t understand the Civil War comparison, myself. It seems that Revolution would be a more appropriate term.
“Let’s hope Schiff received them under subpoena, because the alternative is much worse. The alternative is a criminal leak from an outside interest.”
I anticipate attorneys Victoria Toensing Rudy G. and Jay Sekulow filing a lawsuit. They all need to take on Schiff et al.
Nunes should ask the press if they have dug into the internet story that Rep. Schiff may have raped a drugged out unconscious young, reportedly 14yo allegedly even after he was dead in the Standard Hotel?
And, if not, why not?
I mean, if crazy, far out stories are good for the goose, they’re good for the gander, right?
I have many many shares of AT&T. And many of verizon. Thanks bunches grandma and mom. They are basically retirement nest eggs if they hold their value. I get about 100 shares each quarter from dividends. Yes, being principled, I could offload them in protest, but hey, folks in higher positions than me who have the actual power to do something…..need to do something before I am asked to chip in my entire nest egg. I’m not going to jeopardize my emergency fund if they don’t want to do something.
I, through my 401(k), own shares in Facebook, Google, and Twitter. Less Twitter than there used to be.
The answer to that conundrum is shareholder suits. When YouTube blocks videos by the Trump campaign, they’re denying shareholders that revenue, purely for management’s political purposes.
A class action against these companies by shareholders for mismanagement will fix this problem. I’ve emailed numerous class action law firms, and not one will take the case yet, but I’m still working on it.
“Hot civil war in my time”. Welcome to my reality Sundance.
And they do this while our President is on foreign soil.
Let that sink in.
Levin is talking about this now.
Yes the special anger is upon us. If everyone on here does not realize what is about to happen you are niave.
We have one chance and that is Attorney General Barr better put on his big boy pants and bitch slap Adam Schiff.
Those sorry DC m***** f@&$ers are about to weighed and will be found wanting!
MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN.
GET THE H OFF YOUR BUTT AG BARR. THIS CANNOT STAND!!!!!
Meanwhile, the President should let his attorneys address this. Do not give them any excuse to claim obstruction.
Listen to the POTUS (@26:32-27:59) answering a reporter’s question today: “What do you want to learn from Adam Schiff:”
Pelosi has been shouting since Democrats took back the majority in the House that she had a litigation strategy. If that’s the way she wants it, that’s the way she’s gonna get it.
President Trump: “Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?”
