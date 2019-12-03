Day One Schedule – President Trump Attends NATO Summit, London, United Kingdom…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 70th Anniversary NATO Summit in London, England. The U.K. is five hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. The President and First Lady are staying with Ambassador Woody Johnson at the Winfield House, the official Ambassadors residence.

The Day One schedule includes breakfast with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, two bilats with Emmanuel Macron (one private), a bilat with Justin Trudeau, and two diplomatic receptions: Buckingham Palace and No. 10 Downing Street.

♦4:10am ET / 9:10am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a 1:1 meeting with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, London, United Kingdom

♦4:30am ET / 9:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working breakfast with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, London, United Kingdom

♦6:00am ET / 11:00am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Winfield House en route to the InterContinental London Park Lane, London, United Kingdom

♦6:15am ET / 11:15am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the InterContinental London Park Lane, London, United Kingdom

♦6:30am ET / 11:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable with supporters, London, United Kingdom

♦7:05am ET / 12:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the InterContinental London Park Lane en route to Winfield House, London, United Kingdom

♦7:20am ET / 12:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Winfield House, London, United Kingdom

♦9:00am ET / 2:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a private ‘restricted’ bilateral meeting with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, London, United Kingdom

♦9:20am ET / 2:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, London, United Kingdom

♦10:30am ET / 3:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, London, United Kingdom

♦11:55am ET / 4:55pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Winfield House en route to Clarence House, London, United Kingdom

♦12:10pm ET / 5:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Clarence House, London, United Kingdom

♦12:15pm ET / 5:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY have tea with H.R.H. The Prince of Wales and H.R.H. The Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom

♦12:50pm ET / 5:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Clarence House en route to Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom

♦1:00pm ET / 6:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Leaders’ Reception hosted by Her Majesty The Queen, London, United Kingdom

♦2:35pm ET / 7:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Buckingham Palace en route to No. 10 Downing Street,

London, United Kingdom

♦2:40pm ET / 7:40pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at No. 10 Downing Street, London, United Kingdom

♦2:45pm ET / 7:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Leaders’ Reception hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson, London, United Kingdom

♦4:05pm ET / 9:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart No. 10 Downing Street en route to Winfield House, London, United Kingdom

♦4:30pm ET / 9:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Winfield House, London, United Kingdom

~ Day One Concludes ~

Current Position on NATO Spending – pdf Link

President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrival on December 2nd