Updated MAGAnomics and Global Dynamics – A Discussion With Mohamed El-Erian….

Whenever we discover a financial analyst who understands the new dimension in U.S. economics (rare) it is worth revisiting them from time-to-time. Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian was one of the first MSM pundits to: (a) accept the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street via de-globalization; and (b) begin to explain why that matters in the era of Trump.
El-Erian appeared this morning on Fox Business News to discuss President Trump’s re-imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina. Additionally El-Erian discusses trade tensions, market outlooks, consumer strength, recession fears, and the drag the rest of the world is placing in the U.S. economy.
The U.S. economy is strong; all the fundamentals are solid. However, the multinationals on Wall Street -invested overseas- are more exposed. There is nothing that China and the EU can do to stop the de-globalization process; and efforts to stimulate their economy, more quantitative easing (pumping money) while the global supply chains are being shifted, are futile… they need “structural reform.” The multinationals are holding cash, waiting to see how it plays out.
The more a nations’ economy is dependent on exports, the more exposure they have to the inherent downsides of de-globalization. U.S. companies that are invested in these nations will naturally see diminishing returns on investment over time; some rapidly. President Trump’s trade policy is controlling the speed of that investment contraction.
The exposure of the multinationals keeps the stock market twitchy, yet the Main Street USA economy is thriving.
China’s economy is dependent on selling products to the U.S. in order to receive dollars. China takes those dollars and then purchases industrial goods from Europe. If China gets less dollars they purchase less from Europe. In essence both China and the EU are dependent on receiving dollars from a maintained trade imbalance. President Trump has begun resetting that imbalance… that is the current status of the global economic flux.
So what is the “structural reform” El-Erian is discussing? This is where the EU needs to accept their economic model will no longer work if the global economy is changed.
Specifically:
♦The EU has benefited from their one-way tariff system against U.S. industrial goods. They have also used non-tariff barriers to keep their position. Now they need to change their perspective and embrace reciprocity in new trade agreements; or else Trump will use the strength of the U.S. market to pummel them with tariffs.
♦The EU has used their one-sided tariff and trade system as a key part of their overly generous social and worker benefits. If they don’t change the level of social payments and begin to ‘structurally’ change their social benefits, again they will suffer when the one-sided financial benefits are removed. They won’t be able to afford their social system without the one-sided trade benefit.
♦The EU has over-regulated their industrial base and attached themselves to burdensome regulatory standards; specifically worsened by their Paris climate treaty and changes within their energy programs. The compliance standards in combination with the increased costs and less global income is a perfect storm for contracting economic growth.
These are the types of EU reforms that are needed in an era where President Trump has purposefully stalled the process of globalization and is resetting global supply chains. The Trump policies that bring massive amounts of wealth back into the United States has created the dynamic where the EU must adapt or contract.
In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshal plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).
Remember a few paragraphs above when we noted: “President Trump’s trade policy is controlling the speed of that global investment contraction”…. well, here’s an example:
Bravo, President Trump!
Didn’t explain at all what evidence they have of Brazil manipulating currency rates… I was wishing they could give some.
Yes, the Real is weak in relation to the US Dollar. But that’s not Brazil’s doing. All the Dollars around the world are going back to the United States because of the strong economy.
Y’all talk about Brazil like it’s China. The US has a surplus in trade with Brazil. Do you just want the jobs to go away?
We don’t mind fair deals. We don’t mind deficits. From our point of view, right now it just looks like Trump can’t be trusted because the explanation for his actions don’t make any sense. I hope there’s an explanation behind this.
“From our point of view,…”
Can you please clarify who you are speaking for.
Who is referenced by “our”? Who is “we” in the last paragraph?
I’m Brazilian.
Also surprised Brazil would get tariffs w/o major executive level discourse. Anyone know background on this?
Well, Bolsonaro is going to give Trump a call.
Especially since Brazil is going out of their way to help The US diplomatically recently.
My bet is this has to do with the Fed. The explanation Trump gave doesn’t match what’s happening.
Of course China is invested in Brazil, mostly in agriculture IMO.
If Brazil decides to go ahead with the Chinese Hauwei 5G spy plan it’ll put a damper on their relations with the US. Especially when it comes to sharing intelligence.
https://www.fox23.com/news/economy-in-mind-bolsonaro-softens-tone-on-china/1007956353
Yes, the Real is weak in relation to the US Dollar. But that’s not Brazil’s doing
It is nothing personal. But the US has only a few aluminum and steel plants, and if they go belly up the US can not really be a “superpower” when it is at the mercy of other countries for the supply of such critical metals. With low exchange rates, those US plants can not compete, so the US raises the cost of imported steel and aluminum and this enables the plants to stay in business.
People argue if it’s fair, or if it’s economical or if it costs jobs (in the US or abroad). But all of that misses the point: the US wants a domestic industry in aluminum and steel and will fight to keep it. Well, until the dems regain control of the gov’t and then it goes to the highest bidder.
Brazilian mills don’t compete directly with the US ones. Their products are complementary. Brazil produces cheap steel mostly and doesn’t export aluminum. US mills don’t even bother producing the crap we produce, they have a much refined product.
If steel tariffs are lowered, both countries would buy more of each other’s production.
Yeah, I didn’t get that either. Argentina is a basket case so its currency continually devalues naturally. And the US does have a trade surplus with Argentina. And like you said, Brazil has a substantial trade deficit with the US and Bolsonaro has been very helpful to Trump. Confused about this move.
Argentina did announce measures that could be constructed to be currency manipulation recently. But I don’t see the need to punish them for it because the measures will destroy their economy on their own.
These tariffs are so confusing markets didn’t even react to it. They will wait and see what high-levels talk produce.
Maybe it’s because Trump wants a bilateral deal with Brazil but Bolsonaro has been saying that it must include all Mercosur countries. So like you say, probably is a negotiating tactic that will get resolved by the heads of state. We know Trump loves to make a deal when possible. My guess is that for a variety of reason, a deal with Brazil will be made.
El-Erian is no fool. I’ve followed him for years (pre-Trump) and he is always sober and credible in his analysis of markets. Great MAGA / KAG news!
Ditto
I made a small fortune off of his statements just like the above, when he was CEO of PIMCO. Listen to what he has to say and invest accordingly. He is a smart dude.
It is good to focus on energy in European countries.
Because their economies have really been subsidized by the trade imbalance with the U.S., they have been able to tax and regulate energy as part of going green / fighting ( the myth of ) man-made global warming.
European countries would be changing big time if they knew U.S. was going to be consistent in our change to America-First. But this would be such a big move that it really is worth waiting to see if the political scoundrels in the U.S. can subvert America-First. And, the European countries may be working against America-First.
Once it looks like the U.S. leveling out this decades-long trade imbalance will be the new normal, Europe will be re-thinking the entire Green Movement – they will be ready to work out trade deals with U.S., including energy – and they are free to go ahead and work out energy deals with Russia or whoever else.
The American taxpayer has been being exploited ever since WW2. Not only did our people shed their blood by the hundreds of thousands and had their health damaged by the millions, afterward We the People became enslaved to propping up the countries that caused the world wide mess in the first place.
The globullists are like leeches and have been sucking the life blood out of the American people while trying to destroy our quality of life, e.g. air conditioning (checked the price of freon lately?), cars (most cost more than my house) etc. because We the People don’t “deserve” it. We the People are “privileged”. Let me tell you, I haven’t had any privilege in my life. Yet every damn one of these so-called elitists live like kings and queens while demeaning and degrading the very people who make their absurd lifestyles possible..
Thank GOD we have a GENIUS President Trump who truly understands the enemy of We the People and how to fix the problems.
It’s time We the People tend to ourselves: America First!
Excellent explanation – thank you for this
You do realize the United States has a trade surplus with Brazil, right?
What fool, (cough, cough, Obama) said that the world’s best businessman at the helm was going to need a magic wand to undo all the trash the collective globalists pitched at the United States?
My God, I love this president.
I second what CalBear84 said
Fantastic synopsis, Sundance.
Looking for POTUS to impose SELECTIVE and ESCALATING TARIFFS on the EU
… creating Tariff Leverage for the EU to change (duplicating Trump’s policy footsteps)
… just as Tariff Leverage is driving China to change (as trade slowly rebalances)
… until POTUS has reestablished opportunities for MUTUAL GAIN.
This will take time.
I would be happy with equality on the tariff front…35% on US manufactured cars and trucks, and 65% on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. They have industries they need to proooooootect. Yea, right….*spit. Nail ’em with equal tariffs immediately.
Hopefully he does the EU tariff escalation before the Dec 12 election in Britain (doubtful but possible). That might help voters decide if they truly want to be in the EU, even with the soft Brexit that Boris is pushing.
It’s amazing to watch President Trump put into motion actions that benefit the American economy. He has discussed being taken advantage for decades and is now in a position to reverse those schemes. What an incredible mind he has to see things this clearly.
The genius of his strategies never fail to fill me with patriotic pride.
I’m going to create a degree program on Economics and MAGA-Dynamics! Who’s with me? Let’s gooooooooo!
Well done President Trump. This is what matters.
One report that provides some background.
Trump to hit Brazil and Argentina with steel and aluminium tariffs
https://www.ft.com/content/1ad2ffbc-14f6-11ea-8d73-6303645ac406
People who bet with their money has skin in the game. The Dow Jones reflects who has most at stake and what their thinking. It is Trumps economic policies what money people pay attention. They care less about what the Liberal Democrat corrupt globalist media pays their attention and see it as nothing but chaff.
I wish Colleges and Universities taught what really counts, however, they do not know because “they” don’t want them to know. What is produced are dullards when it comes to the real World of what makes the World go around. Sundance understands it and offers a great economic education service for those who follow his website.
By the way they also drive the economy not the mindless who in real-time are powerless until they put skin in the game. They cannot be relevant until and subsequently shouldn’t be. Nobody caters to them in deed only in speech. They are just a temporary vote. A lasting vote is the dollar. That kinda describes the deep state also. Congress is temporary, and our beloved president.
Trump is making his mark through that fact and it will be lasting. I suspect his next four years I’ll be more law enforcement within our borders.
