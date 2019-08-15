Nails It – Economic Analyst El-Erian: The Era of “De-Globalization” is Here…

Finally an economic analyst gets prime-time media pundits to listen as he describes the fundamental difference between the U.S. “Economy” (Main Street) and the U.S. “Markets” (Wall Street). Charles Payne understands most of this, but El-Erian has it nailed.
Allianz Group chief economic advisor, Mohamed El-Erian, accurately describes what is happening in an era where deglobalization is taking place. The U.S. economy is strong; however, the multinationals on Wall Street -invested overseas- are exposed. Thus there’s a disconnect and accompanying market volatility.
This is well worth watching because this is the first well-regarded financial pundit that is speaking truth to Wall Street in terms the panel pundits will understand/accept.
There is nothing that China and the EU can do to stop the de-globalization process; and efforts to stimulate their economy, more quantitative easing (pumping money) while the global supply chains are being shifted, are futile.
The more a nations’ economy is dependent on exports, the more exposure they have to the inherent downsides of de-globalization. U.S. companies that are invested in these nations will lose their investment over time; some rapidly. This will keep the stock market volatile, yet the Main Street USA economy is thriving.
President Donald Trump has purposefully stalled the process of globalization, and is resetting global supply chains. This is bringing massive amounts of wealth back into the United States.
In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).
I have suspected El-Erian may lurk here. He has said things in the past that go over people’s heads, especially with the CNBC hacks (except Joe Kernan).
Hello El-Erian, it’s really a pleasure to meet you here! Thanks for the straight talk.
“The Braves will always bring us down to earth.” True dat!
I read Nancy Pelosi is voting against a UK/US trade deal. Why?
She hates Brexit. She’s also got a vested interest in the destruction of western civilization to make room for her new papa, China
Can Trump get an interim trade deal to tide the UK over until the next American election without Pelosi’s support?
We have done something weird with international deals. Instead of setting up treaties for the Senate to ratify via a 2/3rds vote. We treat them as laws requiring 50+% in both Houses of Congress. This gives the House power over treaties that was delegated solely to the Senate in the Constitution, but it makes it easier to approve international deals.
The most abusive betrayal of the Constitution in this regard can be credited to the traitorous leadership of Senator Corker, TN retired. He got a law passed that preapproved Obama’s traitorous Iran deal requiring a 2/3rds vote to reject the deal. It never even reached cloture. They voted to not bring it to a vote. No one else wanted to leave their fingerprints on that monstrosity. Not when they were making Iran’s dreams come true.
So the answer is either Trump gets Chuckles to get Senate Democrats to unite to approve it as a treaty, or he needs both Nancy and Chuckles to approve it as a law.
And it is going to be very hard to get either one to give Trump such good results for America in the run up to the election.
What if Trudeau gets destroyed in the Vanadian) Canadian elections? Could that give Trump some leverage?
Why? Because Nanzi Pelosi would vote against the U.S. Constitution itself if she had the chance. She’s a Commie-cRAT whose sole agenda is to obstruct everything that can be credited to this President. Don’t expect anything better from her
Useless bitch Pelosi sure won’t support an infrastructure bill either, even if financed for 2% over 30 years. Though she did support Obama’s shovel-ready [NOT] nonsense.
Yep, you’re right!
So, to joshuamayes5487 question which I share- can a trade deal with the UK for this Nov 1st be implemented while we are waiting for the 2020 elections?
I agree, I don’t see Pelosi supporting it. At least with the USMCA, House Dems not supporting it forces pre-NAFTA practices so NAFTA remains dead.
Because her globalist paymasters (i.e. communist Chinese lobbyists) told her to.
There is nothing THEY can do to stop the de-globalization process!!
Love it!!
….we really do have a choice…we can vote for Trump or we can vote for failure….
And vote the Dem’s out of congress.
….that right there will be pounded into
every person’s head between now and
the 2020 election/CHOOSE WINNING.
PREPARE FOR TRUMP LANDSLIDE.
Take a bow sundance/YOU NAILED IT YEARS AGO. TY.
That video was extremely informative. I found the written summary under the video was awesome and explained what President Trump’s expertise in policy consisted of. Globalization is a ridiculous policy that was destroying the American economy leaving us vulnerable to the idiocy of Stalinism and Socialism by liberal trolls.
..it wasn’t globalization that won WWII…it was American industrialization…our enemies within have exported our industrialization to our enemies without…….
specifically China….
Excuse me. I never said globalization won WWII. Don’t know how you attribute that remark to me 💁🏻♀️
LikeLike
I didn’t…
Sorry for my misinterpretation
…I’m not a stellar communicator….I believe another WW is inevitable (every century has had at least one) and that our primary opponent this time will be China…our industrial base has been eroded and our technologies stolen…..thus the enemy within remark..
Apology accepted and offered in return……
I’m fascinated by what you wrote. That is some worrisome but extremely insightful predictions. Kind of a life changing prophecy scary for future generations. Sounds more likely then not.
Ty for acceptance of my apology. 💁🏻♀️
..it ain’t the liberals…it’s the leftists!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know you’re right because you can have liberal Republicans but not leftist Republicans. We call them RINOS.
I think the most interesting part he talked about was how with Central Banks being the only game in town it led us to a situation where we had to choose something else or the way of the establishment. The same rules apply for 2020, obviously. But the situation will be more readily apparent. Do we go left down a clogged pipe that leads to a destruction of the global economy (again, and worse) or do we go a new route and un-jam everything?
LikeLiked by 3 people
just like when a change in the weather produces unrest (as in warm air meets colder air in Spring) you have volatility. Weather it. Patience.
For years Mohamed El-Erian has been one of the best guest analysts on CNBC and one of my favorites. When I first saw him on this clip, I thought geesh he’s really aged. Then I realized that I quit watching CNBC about 8+ years ago. Mostly because they are so anti-American and now anti-Trump, especially those on the panel in this clip as well as the panel that interviewed Wilbur Ross. I really enjoyed watching Steve Liesman in a very confused state. It was like someone took his cookies away.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. De-globalization. My comment from a couple days ago:
For the past several years I have been saying the current fault line is between globalism and nationalism. I was wrong. The fault line is between globalism and something else. I conceptualized it wrong because I was using the already defined term “nationalism” for lack of a better term. The same trap is inherent in the term we currently use: MAGA. “Again” is backward looking, and is wrong.
We are not rejecting globalism in favor of a return to Westphalian nationalism. That is backward looking and incorrect. What is happening is that we have gone THROUGH globalism and are coming out the other side. Similarly, “Brexit” is not the UK REJECTING the EU and “returning” to anything. The UK has gone THROUGH the EU and is coming out the other side. The other side is the future, it is new, and it will be whatever we build it to be. Read that again.
Conceptually, both the process and what we will build still do not have adequate short-hand descriptors. Well, “alter-globalization” may touch upon some aspects of it, but I have not fully explored that. At any rate, just as it is essential for a business to correctly define and understand exactly what business it is in, it is also essential that we conceptualize this historic moment correctly, avoiding obsolete descriptors and their attachment to the past. How we conceptualize what is happening will shape what America builds and what the UK builds after exiting the EU.
I will no longer refer to “nationalism.” That is not what we are working with and not what we are building. There is no “back.” There is only “forward.” And we are currently in that transition phase of de-globalization.
We are returning to a Constitutional Republic, if we are so fortunate. These are the conditions that permit nations to compete fairly with each other and to enable wealth building by entrepreneurial and diligent-worker citizens.
There is a lot “back” that is most valuable. In fact this is where the meaning of conservatism comes from. For America, tested over two centuries. Tried and true. “Forward” only is a motto I have heard somewhere. I wonder where? Is it from an ideology that hates history?
I saw this yesterday – because I was watching the preceding ‘interview’ with Wilber Ross. That part of the show was captivating because Mr. Ross was having NONE of CNBC perspective on bonds is sure fire indicator of recession coming. The whole gasliting thing. Wilber told them where to get off.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wilbur does not suffer fools. Number one wolverine.
Oh, and “meet China halfway”? What, they will screw us HALF as much as they have been? No deal. Let China implode.
As POTUS said today:
• It’s OUR Deal or NO Deal
• “I don’t think I’m ready for a Deal”
Translation:
China’s going to have to EARN a Deal
… and they’ve got a WAYS to go.’
Funny how Trump said a year ago ‘I don’t think China’s ready to deal.’ I’d say the tables have turned, but with Trump, the table always seems in his favor.
Wow. I now have much respect for Mohamed El-Erian. I used to think he was just another mindless talking head.
No, I do now believe that he has a good head on his shoulders.
On an unrelated topic, that POS Crenshaw is a major scumbag, supporting unconstitutional red flag laws. He is a RINO on level of the ONE WE SHALL NOT NAME.
Crenshaw is a demoncrat in disguise.
As a youngster, I would differentiate between the global securities and the securities / companies based in the USA and place my efforts and money on the USA companies.
Too few funds and commentators will discuss the divide that is happening as we observe. Sundance you continue to illuminate and steer the discussion in a wise direction.
I understand that investors in overseas companies are locked in to a large degree. I imagine that the investors who bet on the investors are not as exposed and can just shift those bets to companies based in the US
When the worlds countries begin to focus on their own countries. The citizens of those countries will either revolt because the leaders are ignoring their economies to profit themselves or the leaders will realize they had better improve their citizens lives or face revolt. Just like the U.S. a lot of countries leaders sold out their citizens to gain wealth and power. Every countries has its ability to make wealth, every citizen has the ability to make wealth, as long as they are not being betrayed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true. AND do not discount the historical rule of law in the USA. So important to our ability to retain free speech and to have our efforts be rewarded in a fair manner
and it is US rule of law that the left is attacking – all of it, bit by bit
Here is a link to an interesting report from American Greatness about the collision between the US Atty and Philly DA, who is a BLM supporter and funded by soros.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/08/15/u-s-attorney-blasts-soros-backed-philly-d-a-for-putting-police-in-danger-with-culture-of-disrespect/
We are the largest economy on the planet. The Great White Shark. All the other countries are remoras. It’s time to forge on. If other countries want to access U.S. markets, make a deal. If other countries don’t want to make a deal for access to U.S. markets, they’ll be the runt sucking hind tit. Deal with it.
@Elric-awesome post. I recall when Trump was first elected, someone in his admin was asked to describe what Trump’s foreign policy would be. The response was something like:
“We’re America bitches”
Yes!!
Sundance, take a bow! You nailed it years ago! Because of you, I have been able to relax and enjoy this Trump Train ride.
Good news.
MSM pushing recession hard. New article on trucking slowing down … claiming its an early indicator of slowdown … but others say trucking has recessions twice as often as the normal economy.
Q3 GDP and USMCA!
OIG reports???
This is the kind of situation where I’d say Trump has the Democrats and the MSM right here we wants them. A debate over the economy. How long have they tried to hide it? But now it’s all ‘OH THE SKY IS FALLING. DOOM IS TRUMP’ they say. As more people focus on it, the more people will now realize the economy is doing well, and the pundits become more and more wrong. Trump’s numbers go up. Re-election happens. Like the guy says, enough doom and gloom can take any economy, but Trump won’t let that happen now that they’ve made it the focus.
Hiya King. Trump’s reelection doesn’t worry me now. I think the Dems will be unable to cheat enough to defeat POTUS in November, and I think their other plans will fail too.
But I feel a huge urgency demanding awesome numbers of Senators and Reps be replaced by patriots in 2020. We need a tsunami, a sea-change, a riptide, an unexpected electoral convulsion to support our VSGTrump in draining that swamp.
Hearing this on CNBC is a good indication. Hopefully this will begin to take hold across other economic punditry. I would expect serious pushback by the globalists for yet some time, until it becomes impossible to deny the force of nature….
We have huge trade and budget deficits to finance and minimal savings…being the worlds largest debtor nation I wouldn’t consider us an independent economy from the rest of the world. What if the Saudis stopped buying our treasuries, for example?
IDK Robster-you tell us. Seriously, IDK enough about all this to know what would happen. First though, explain WHY it would happen and where else would Saudi Arabia invest their money
They’d buy crappy Euro bonds at negative interest rates?
Gosh, the discussion is quite culled for editorial purposes tonight.
Bless you, for this article. My adult son is saying that the US (Trump) is ruining the world economy. Ugh. Sent this to him.
@PBR-your adult son sounds like my “adult” daughter. But I cut off the money spigot, so now she’s against everything I am for. She’ll learn-or she won’t.
After 2 years of SD discourse on this, I am finally starting to get it. TY
I have followed Mr. El-Erian from a long time back. He understands business, and seems much better at it than Mr. Gross, his former partner at PIMCO.
SPECULATION: There’s NOTHING opponents can do to STOP DE-GLOBALIZATION.
• The Fed should and eventually will CUT RATES to OFFSET Currency Manipulators.
• In the meantime, President Trump will RAISE TARIFFS to do it.
• Every new Tranche of Tariffs will force Globalists to Shift Sources to Non-Tariff Countries.
• Every time they Shift Sources, they REPLICATE Technologies, Know-How and Skilled Capacity to produce their products in yet another Country (e.g., Vietnam and India).
• This CONVERTS the Unused Capacity in the prior Country into a DESPERATELY-AGGRESSIVE PRICE COMPETITOR that DISPLACES the Globalist in that Country – accelerated by its government-inspired anti-Globalist patriotism – and SUPPRESSES PRICES in global export markets … through desperation-driven Trans-National Shipping if necessary (e.g., China-through-Vietnam and any number of other Belt-and-Road Countries).
• Naturally, POTUS then imposes new Tariff Tranches on the NEXT offending Countries, triggering a Rinse-and-Repeat of the above scenario.
• Ultimately, Globalists and Offshored Manufacturers will be FORCED to Make-in-America, to AVOID Tariffs.
SERENDIPITY 1.0: Because Globalists are RESISTING the immediate shift to Make-in-America, their repeated Source-Shifting will have created MASSIVE EXCESS GLOBAL CAPACITY for their products, which will SUPPRESS INFLATION for many years, as their newly-created foreign competitors PREVENT them from raising prices in the USA.
SERENDIPITY 2.0: Because Globalists are CONSPIRING to encourage other Countries to RESIST Trade Deals, they’re screwing themselves out of Protection against IP Theft when they Source-Shift away from those Countries.
SERENDIPITY 3.0: The Fed will ultimately be DISMANTLED unless they BOTH match other Central-Bank Rate Cuts AND launch Quantitative Easing to provide the liquidity needed to support rapid USA GDP Growth … as POTUS will use even MORE Tariffs to support any liquidity shortfall.
They looked like hey had awoken to a green sky or the sun rising in the west, it was great, especially as some began to grasp the truth of the matter and that they probably will survive the day. Sundance is going viral…
