Did U.S. Attorney John Durham Interview Patrick Byrne? – If So, How Does DOJ/FBI Reconcile Running Russian Operative Into Trump Campaign in 2015?…

During his short-lived media appearances former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne claims he had spoken to the DOJ April 5th, 2019, and again April 30th, 2019. Mr. Byrne stated he told the DOJ all of the information he was aware of during those two interviews covering approximately seven hours of questioning from officials in the Department of Justice.
During interviews Mr. Byrne highlighted the May 13th DOJ appointment of John Durham to look into the origination of the Russia investigation events. Byrne surmised this was likely, at least in part, a direct result of his two DOJ sessions April 5th and 30th, 2019.
Ms. Maria Butina, a young Russian idealist, was caught up in the 2016 vast Russian conspiracy agenda and had strong connections to high powered Russian oligarchs.
Originally the purpose of Butina coming to the U.S. in 2015, as explained by Patrick Byrne, was for her to engage with influential Americans for political contacts that could provide geopolitical value to the oligarchs.
Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne was seen as important to Ms. Butina due to his connections to the emerging financial structures of crypto-currency and block-chain. Mr. Byrne is a libertarian who believes in small government, and is somewhat of a disruptor in the business world. Ms. Butina wanted to introduce Byrne to her friends in Russia.
Alternative currency options to the U.S. dollar has been an ongoing effort of Russian interests for a while. Russia considers global trade attached to the dollar as geopolitical problem; and they have been working for years on alternative currencies for trade (and their own wealth) that can avoid U.S. sanctions and the reach of the U.S. treasury.
As a Russian national with specific Russian interests that are not in alignment with U.S. national interests, Maria Butina was defined by the U.S. intelligence community as an ‘agent of a foreign power’.
Butina’s status meant unrestricted monitoring by the U.S. intelligence community was entirely legal. However, because of this ‘foreign agent’ status Ms. Butina could also be a valuable 2015/2016 FISA virus to infect anyone the U.S. intelligence apparatus would wish to target domestically for surveillance. Keep this in mind….
“Political Espionage” – During the 2016 election season, Butina’s useful purpose appeared to be the reason the FBI in Washington DC enlisted Patrick Byrne as a handler, giving Butina specific instructions and introductions to Republican presidential candidates.
Once those candidates were contacted the FBI’s background surveillance transferred to the republican politicians, including persons in/around the Trump orbit. Mr. Byrne stated several times that FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and persons working on his behalf, were the FBI officials directing the engagements.
Byrne claims he was asked to participate in an FBI intelligence operation and to introduce, and/or facilitate the introduction of, Ms. Butina to the campaigns of Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.
In December of 2015 Mr. Byrne said he became suspicious of the FBI motives because he warned FBI officials of the potential that his efforts, his reputation and those who trust him, may result in Butina gaining entry into campaign confidences. The FBI agents told Mr. Byrne that was exactly the intent.
People high up in the FBI wanted Ms. Butina to gain deep access into the Trump campaign. Mr. Byrne became suspicious of a corrupt political motive, but didn’t say anything at the time.
In/around Feb or March 2016 Byrne was told to focus Ms. Butina’s attention to the campaign of Donald Trump and to diminish any attention toward Rubio or Cruz.
Later in June & July (2016), FBI agents requested Mr. Byrne to focus on developing a closer romantic relationship with Ms. Butina and to use his influence to target her to closer proximity with the Trump family and Trump campaign.
It was within these June and July 2016 engagements where FBI agents were apologetic about the requests and specifically mentioned their instructions were coming from three principle FBI officials Byrne described as “X, Y and Z”. Later Byrne identified FBI Director James Comey as “Z”. Mr. Byrne said the specific instructions were coming to the agents from Special Agent Peter Strzok as he relayed the requests of those above him [X, Y and Z (Comey)].
This FBI contact structure highlights an arms-length operation; perhaps intentionally constructed to create plausible deniability for those above the directly instructing agents.
In essence, these rank-and-file FBI agents were asking Patrick Byrne to be a civilian handler of a Russian national, and instructing him to carry out a covert counterintelligence operation. The FBI agents were apologetic about asking a civilian to take on such a role.
Conducting FISA-702(16)(17) database searches and electronic surveillance on U.S. persons who would meet with Butina would be justifiable and legal.
Extended contact with any U.S. person could lead to a Title-1 surveillance warrant through the FISA court, similar to what happened with Carter Page. However, even without the FISA warrant, 702 searches would be valid just from brief contact.
As we have shown FISA-702 (“16” to-from) and (“17” about) queries were off the charts during the time-frame of November 2015 through May 2016. Per the FISA audit conducted by NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, after the flags noted by the database compliance officer, 85% of the search returns were unauthorized and unmasked.
The time-frames here seem too coincidental to be accidental. [Judge Collyer Report] This was the same period when DC-based FBI officials were telling Patrick Byrne who they wanted him to introduce Ms. Butina to.
From the operational description of Mr. Patrick Byrne it would appear Ms. Butina was used by the FBI to “dirty-up” political targets, opening them up for surveillance.
The FBI/NSA database can be used in real time, or in historic mapping, to monitor people simply by entering their cell phone number and filtering the geolocation. Additionally, texts, call logs, emails, personal data and sensitive electronic communication can all be reviewed by FBI officials using this FBI/NSA database.
Was what Patrick Byrne describes as “political espionage” the illicit and intentional use of an FBI counterintelligence operation to monitor the political campaign of the opposing party?
Maria Butina likely did have sketchy intentions from a U.S. strategic interest perspective; and monitoring her was perhaps justifiable. However, specifically directing Butina on where to go and who to meet is another kettle-o-fish entirely.
That aspect could be why Mueller, Weissmann and the “dirty cops” within the DOJ and FBI, originally locked away Maria Butina in strict isolation and solitary confinement.
♦ In a Fox Business interview, Patrick Byrne described being offered a $1 billion bribe of sorts to stay quiet in 2018. This piqued many curious questions; however, it is worth noting a bribe as described could come in a multitude of forms for a businessman who operates a massive corporation.
In 2018 Mr. Byrne’s company, Overstock, was also under an SEC investigation.
(LINK)
I’m sure it is just a coincidence, but FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman, happens to be the Assoc. Director of the SEC Enforcement Division, who happened to be leading the SEC investigation of Patrick Byrne’s company. [LINK]
So the wife of the FBI agent who was directing Patrick Byrne in the sketchy FBI operation targeting Donald Trump… just happens to open an investigation of Byrne shortly after the corrupt FBI operation containing her husband first hit the headlines in early 2018.
I wonder if the elimination of that SEC investigation was worth, oh, say $1 billion.
Huh, imagine that?
Coincidences.
Small world.
Ms. Butina pleaded guilty in December 2018 to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Maria Butina was also removed from harsh isolation in prison on May 9th, ten days after Mr. Byrne delivered his testimony to the DOJ. According to Byrne Ms. Butina was moved to a very different White Collar facility based on his information.
On October 25th, 2019, Ms. Butina was released from federal prison and immediately deported back to Russia.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina was released from a Florida prison on Friday after serving most of her 18-month sentence for conspiring to influence U.S. conservative activists and infiltrate a powerful gun rights group, and taken into custody by immigration officials to be deported to her native country. (read more)
Amazing work as always Sundance.
The US intelligence services initiated a full court press (six ways from Sunday) to gain access to and surveille the Trump Presidential campaign and, initially, the Trump Presidency.
It was unprecedented, it was unconstitutional, it was undoubtedly illegal and it worked.
What, if anything, will be done about it?
His latest blog post is very perceptive.
https://www.deepcapture.com/2019/11/on-paradigms-politics-preet-bharara/
Like Representative Nunes said, these are dirty cops. They need to be held accountable. And don’t forget that these same dirty cops let Hillary walk.
And they’re behind keeping Assange locked up possibly until he dies. At some point, the president needs to do an end run around those obstructing his directives. Find someone besides Barr to release the Rosenstein scope memos. Pardon Assange unexpectedly so he can be spirited away from the CIA murderers.
I wonder how much money, and how those assets were paid. When you think of dirty cops, there is usually some side income going on.
One example of ‘side income’ has been in the form of lucrative TV Network deals worth 10s of millions of dollars.
Another example is when they provide these Traitors an Ivy League Professorship.
Flynns sentencing is going to be devastating either for Dems or Republicans. Either way, expect a mountain of backlash. The judge better have his sh*t together on this one.
When the Machiavellian and the Orwellian marry and have a child ….
the baby is ugly….. and its name is ESPIONAGE
I trust Byrne 100 percent. Thanks SD for putting the pieces of this 1000 piece puzzle together. We are halfway done just about now.
Was she also working for the FBI? Lets see how much longer she gets to live!
Deporting her back to Russia was no doubt for her own safety.
Or she’s been shot for failure. A Russian secret agent who reports to..Peter Strzok?
Were Rocky and Bullwinkle not available?
Surely, Russian Intelligence was part of this multi-national plot. Now who received 10s of $millions from Russia for selling our uranium? Wouldn’t Crooked Hillary want to avert that investigation, for at least 4 more years. Wouldn’t Hillary’s Russian partners be willing to send one female agent to undermine the leading Republicans?
Rubio, Cruz and Trump, but no Jeb! Why no Jeb!? The dog that didn’t bark.
When Hannity says to talk, I roll my eyes. But when Trump says I caught them all, I have to think something is heading our way
President Trump leaves no room for doubt when he says, “I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let’s see what happens. Nobody else could have done it but me.”
EVERYONE needs to watch this several times and embed the president’s words in their mind. Not a single member of the press in attendance publicized Trump’s words that day, because they know they are all complicit.
Durham better proffer Durable indictments, or we’re all cookedhams, all freedom & justice loving patriots, that is !
Indeed. What will be done about it?
Sundance – so many thanks to you for all the light you bring to the many dark deep state uniparty spaces.
I’d love it if you would do a post showing all the spouse players in this murky morass. Each time you note some I’m all the more astounded by the institutional infection intensified by those intimate illegitimate pillow talk relationships – multiplied by the promiscuity of many of them whose carnal pleasures appear to have supercharged their sedition.
This is the most well documented coup in world history!
Yet no one has been charged!
Yet
Hi WES-and IMO nobody IS going to be charged.
Pffffffttt… Eeyore syndrome is boring, live a little! L 😀 L
“Yet no one has been charged!”
Yet.
Yet no one has been charged, yet. Living in Trump time requires patience most of us simply do not have… I know. “Yet”, he is large, and in charge, so have faith in him and our Natural Creator most believe put him where he is and hang in there!
What matters most right now is re-election, as Term Two will be EPIC.
Y’all know it’s true. 😉
Something I do remember with total clarity, however, is that the Men In Black were completely disinterested and indifferent. I was perplexed: I offered to whisk her off to somewhere exotic instead just to block such a meeting. They consulted then returned with this answer: We’re just going to let it play out. That is when they told me a fib to keep me in check, along the lines of Sometimes when spies come to the U.S. we might just follow them and see where they go, who they meet…. But I knew there is no way they would do that, certainly not meeting the son of the likely presidential nominee. Not in this case. That, coupled with the fact (not yet explained) that I, around about the same time, had been involved in a corruption matter, and it also played out in a way that seemed fishy, made me think…. they were leaving something out. https://trump-russia.com/tag/maria-butina/
Oh, what a tangled web they (the cabal) wove. This was a devious plot and I sure would like to know who thought it up. Hopefully, Durham will find out and prosecute him/her to the fullest.
thanks SD….
After reading doom and gloom commenters in a recent earlier thread you released, I am hoping these same commenters will start to understand the complexity AND DURATION AND BREADTH AND SCALE of the corruption that has taken place…and is likely to be well protected and defended by the same interests…that combined with a mess of citizens who are more interested in ignoring red flags if those ends can justify the means to rattle trump, excite the base for impeacment and promote an anti-GOP pro-DEM agenda.
So our task here, while seemingly insurmountable from almost every level, is just that.
a just and noble task…
if the law and justice system cannot protect against this kind of insidious corruption …then our democracy is a failure..
and that IS NOT AN OPTION.
so to commenters who are in some kind of paralysis, depressed over what appears to be a hard stop..I urge you..wake up…this is NOT the time to retreat.
this war was begun many years ago..It is going to be won with small battles and minor victories. It will take courage, focus and endurance.
the goal must be shared:
do you believe that a small minority of mostly unelected officials can abuse the very justice system to invalidate you as a citizen…?
what kind of democracy have millions of americans died for to preserve?
have they died in vain?
OUR task..our mission must be one that is shared…
future generations will not look kindly on us for failing to succeed.
this is battle that cannot be won with weapons of war..or troops..
it is a war of ideals..a war over corruption.
it’s ironic that these corrupt officials have USED and MANIPULATED RUSSIAN SPY PLANTS to coordinate a very careful and focused effort to pull off a large scale coup.
The same officials who have made the american people fear of a russian threat to our democracy.
If I was not so angry, I could find some degree of respect for the sophistication of the scheme..it’s genius.
but then I have to remind myself of the realities here: this isn’t some small scale criminal organized crime syndicate.
this is the most powerful tools of surveillance and manipulation of the most powerful laws and courts to effect a coup against the President of the United States, with resources and financing brought to bear that shadows anything that has ever occured before.
and for that reason alone, I urge my fellow americans..this is not the time to rest..it is not the time to just take it…it is not the time to have fear..
it is time to recognize the threat for what it really is..and take action.
this is OUR time to move mountains…
With God’s help, we will prevail…but we must be positive and well focused in our efforts…
that can simply be by informing other that you know..to spread the truth..to pray daily, hourly for the god’s mercy…to seek his guidance and put your everything you have into action …
We all need to make America Great AND GOOD again.
this is our chance.
god bless and praise Dog and thank those around you for their fellowship and allegiance to a greater ideal.
R,
Tim
Excellent thoughts Tim!
“””this is the most powerful tools of surveillance and manipulation of the most powerful laws and courts to effect a coup against the President of the United States”””
And it begs the question, what chance does the ‘little man’ have if this can happen to such a noble man of high statute.
Feel the Byrne
Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein = Joe McCarthy on Steroids
It is long past time to frame Rosenstein and Mueller exactly what they are: Russian hating zealots who further unleashed anti Russian bigotry and prejudice unseen since the 1950s in this country. [As an aside, anyone who watched Comey testify before Congress got to see this maniac knows almost nothing about Russia. An embarrassment.]
Joe McCarthy is a symbol of this bigotry, but that did not begin nor end with him. Mueller and Rosenstein are a symbol of this bigotry and prejudice. Media Vassals ditto.
What is a bit different now is that, in the McCarthy era, press enabled him, somewhat.
Now, the Press totally enable the new zealots epitomized by Rosenstein and Mueller.
What gets not enough attention is the Mueller Attacks on academics.
Dimitri Simes, a Russian expert, was raked over the coals by the Mueller gang for no rational reason. His name appears in the Mueller Report more than 100 times.
Crowd Strike, Steele Dossier, where are they in this report and why wasn’t that the focus–uncovering actual corruption that is? Rosenstein and Mueller are blots on our legal system.
How many lesser known Russia experts were bullied by Mueller and Rosenstein’s out of control Witch Hunt, costing tens of millions of dollars? I’d like to know. In this respect, MuellerGate was another strain of the RussiaGate virus: search and destroy those opposed to the Neo Con project who want and lust for war with Russia.
Imagine trying to be a Russian Scholar in America, now?
As far as former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne’s claims go, that man willingly did all he could to destroy a woman’s life, He belongs in a Penal Colony or an Insane Asylum, along with Comey and Brennan and Obama.
This Russian Hysteria is a sickness in our Society.
Thank you Pres. Trump for trying to defeat this sickness that Obama and Clinton were the leaders of.
The Government tried to and is still trying to destroy Gen. Michael Flynn for opposing this depraved sickness.
And Stefan Halper, you rat f u c k e r are one sick puppy.
Vindman, who hates Russia, what in Hells name was he doing on the National Security Council? He can’t be court-martialed fast enough, this Lt. Col.
Fiona Hill, John Bolton, Marie Yovanovitch, Eric C. etc: Get Out of our lives, You Partisan Zealots masquerading as experts — Go and Pontificate on CNN with their array of Fifth Columnists. And take Schiff with you. Embarrass yourselves at a station spewing malice without shame.
“This Russian Hysteria is a sickness in our Society.”
No more so than Jewish Hysteria was in Germany 1933-1945.
The Russians are simply “The New Jews”. All evil people need a scapegoat.
“Russia” is but one of the Deep State/unAmerican’s tools used to manipulate most unwoke Americans to their viewpoint; “racism”, homophobia, xenophobia, etc. are other tools. You ignore that the unAmericans and the Left and the Deep State will use any “ism” to brand their enemies–which is us. Pres. Trump is OUR weapon against them. Truth is our weapon against them. And you’re right. We cannot sit back and take the assault because we are tired of the bullschiff. Much of the media has joined the ranks of unAmericans; indeed, the media is herding the unAmericans in Congress to impeach one of our weapons.
You sometimes have to take a break but during that break, the rest of us have to continue to go forward. Do not stop searching for the truth. Do not stop talking to your friends and family. Meet their “isms” with the hard cold facts.
By all appearances, the FBI/CIA used a Russian operative to try and bring down a President. Would that have allowed Obama another 4 years?
“However, even without the FISA warrant, 702 searches would be valid just from brief contact.”
So regardless of whether any Republican official’s information was previously gathered illegally, any contact with Butina caused that information to suddenly become legal.
What a scam. With no way to reconcile that unless the FISA process is totally rebuilt. Or just burned to the ground.
I assume that either Durham or his investigators have all of this information and probably are aware of what the FBI was doing. Not sure if it is illegal or not or if they can prove the “political investigation” part. It’s just another piece of the puzzle that Barr was looking at when he said “when I asked simple questions, the answers I received did not add up.”
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves (or let the anti-American plagues called the FBI, DOJ and CIA do it).
– Abraham Lincoln
Saw today’s documentary at FOX about the Chappaquiddick -Ted Kennedy criminal incident. What I found interesting is that the commentator stated, at the end, that a similar incident could never happen again. People are demanding transparency and justice these days. NOTHING could be further from the truth………. It’s worse if anything.
In the 21st century of the Christian era a depraved conman of the lineage of Obama, combining the powers of media propagandists with the preternatural energy of a totalitarian fanatic, and the fraudulent spirit of an impostor, proclaimed himself as a gift from Heaven, and spread delusion and a desolation of rule of law over an extensive portion of the American Republic. Adopting from the book of Alinsky, he took any hopes for an apolitical and honest FBI, DOJ and CIA and ground them to dust. He poisoned the sources of human liberty at the fountain, and declared undistinguishing war against all the rest of his countrymen.
https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/25/blockbusters-buried-in-the-ig-report-on-fbi-misuse-of-confidential-sources/
Posted to inform..very good analysis…
dives into many issues that MSM are not reporting from the DOJ IG report.
r,
T
As usual Sundance you are several steps ahead of everybody. Thank you.
Without too much word-stretching all of this fits with the NYT claim that the FBI will be cleared of trying to place undercover agents inside Trump campaign. Butina was an agent of foreign influence but not an intelligence agent and not an FBI agent. As Whoopie would put it: she not an “agent” agent. Similarly for Byrne who, as Butina’s civilian handler, was not an “agent” agent either.
None of which will keep it from coming out that the FBI used these plants to justify their own electronic spying. That’s spying under false pretenses (claiming Butina had a relationship with the Trump campaign after themselves concocting/faking that relationship), which should land all of the actual agents involved in jail.
Is keeping the cover on this criminality for another couple of weeks worth the effort for our deep state conspirators? Maybe. They are in a race against the clock: can they get an impeachment vote before the whole hot mess explodes in their faces, and maybe they will be able to.
If so their victory is likely to be Pyrrhic. An impeachment vote means everything gets publicly investigated in the Senate. Scary for Trump supporters because we don’t know how many R’s are ready to stab the President in the back. We just know it would be a lot, if they thought they could get away with it.
But even scarier for D’s because far more likely is that Trump will not just be thoroughly vindicated in a trial but that massive Democrat corruption will be very publicly exposed. Maybe Ds think that Senate exposure is inevitable at this point anyway? But if that was true it would already have happened.
There has been nothing keeping the Senate majority from investigating the Bidens’ corruption, Hillary’s illegal email system and Uranium One, and many other things. They could have subpoenaed every one of the phony whistleblowers that Schiff shielded from Republican questions to come before the Senate and answer Republican questions there but so far they really haven’t taken the President’s side.
Come on guys, this is politics. You are supposed to be brave enough to take your own side in a fight. If impeachment forces Republican Senators to get in the fight (and they don’t Pierre Delecto Trump in the back) that will be a very big silver lining.
A Senate trial has the potential to be spectacular. Problem is, witnesses have to be approved by both sides unless McConnell changes the rules.
Will he?
During 2016 -18, Byrne’s company was pivoting out of its mundane niche e-commerce business, to crypto currencies, with millions poured into acquiring, through its Medici Ventures subsidiary, a series of block chain technologies that, if built into a winning globally accepted cryptocurrency, would be the most likely place the FBI could offer a billion dollar bribe.. You can see their market cap spiked from ~$800M to over $2B on the very speculative news. https://www.macrotrends.net/stocks/charts/OSTK/overstock/market-cap
If the FBI “offered him a $1B bribe” in this timeframe, it was likely some sort of leg up in the highly competitive, but still unproven cryptocurrency field that, in typical Silicon Valley hype, promises to “disintermediate the global financial industry,” by allowing payments to occur outside normal banking channels. Success here could easily be valued in the hundreds of billions.
Facebook announced early this year its Libra cryptocurrency project, JVed with Visa, UBER, Andresson Horowitz, and any other major player that wants to put up $10M, showing the size of the potential. https://techcrunch.com/2019/06/18/facebook-libra/
If Trump “caught the whole swamp,” it will surely include some aspects of the tech community whose successes have in part been beneficiaries of deep state abuse of power for financial gain in the tech world. Byrne coulda been a contender there.
The SEC investigation is likely related to the huge spike in valuation, that promptly collapsed, leaving investors who bought the hype with big losses.
A press release by a securities class action law firm details more about the timing: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/07/1466612/0/en/Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-against-Overstock-com-Inc-and-Certain-Officers-OSTK.html
Strzok was reassigned to HR in the Summer of 2017, so the timing may not synch up as you suggest.
Except Strzok’s wife got her promotion in October 2016 and she’s still at the SEC. And it is just as likely she was promoted to put her in a position to protect the Clinton Foundation if any of their donors were investigated out of their dealings with the Clinton Foundation. So she probably does have a hand in the Byrne/Overstock investigation, especially if Strzok was in direction connection with Byrne.
Meanwhile, during her promotion period, her husband (or McCabe) sat on the Weiner laptop for a full month until about 10/28/16. Sundance has documented what happened with the Weiner laptop investigation.
The coup crew is bigger than we think.
Just because Strzok got transferred to HR in 2017 doesn’t mean he didn’t use another cell phone or other communications to continue his efforts in the coup. He’s a “counterintelligence” operative with links in the CIA, FBI, friends with a FISA judge, etc.
As Gramps would’ve said about Byrne: “Somethin’ ain’t right about that boy “.
