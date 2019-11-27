Bartiromo: USMCA Could Come Up for Vote Next Week….

Well, well, well….  FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo announced this morning that her sources are saying a USMCA vote is possible next week.   This DC source reporting would align with our CTH spidey senses from the visible DC trade twitches.

112 Responses to Bartiromo: USMCA Could Come Up for Vote Next Week….

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Dear Nancy,
    The Catwoman you ain’t!

  3. AleaJactaEst says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Spidey Senses Sundance?

    More like the Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.

    100% correct……

  4. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:19 am

    I wonder if Mexico’s ALMO threatened to withold cartel cash from the Democrats until the bring USMCA up for a vote?

  5. Perot Conservative says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:20 am

    They have to pass it, or with Trump’s (our) fundraising and key TV / social media buys, it could really he a bloodbath.

    POTUS also polling around 34% with African Americans in 2 different polls.

    One group he reportedly could shore up is suburban women?

  6. The Demon Slick says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:21 am

    I’m suspicious because lefties but I sure hope so.

  7. Publius2016 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Still think Canada is the Globalist fail safe…look at O Canada to mess things up…

    • Dekester says:
      November 27, 2019 at 11:38 am

      2016. Normally one would agree with you.

      Trudy is in a difficult spot, as all of every electoral district in Alberta, Saskatchewan and eastern British Columbia ( the energy and agriculture real wealth creators) voted Conservative.

      Albertans are trying to secede from the country ( unlikely.) but a movement has begun.)

      His zombies in the cities will continue to vote him in no matter what he does.

      My bet is on him accepting whatever Nancy orders.

    • Some old guy says:
      November 27, 2019 at 11:58 am

      There are “air biscuits” with more relevance and lasting power than Trudeau. If he tries mucking it up, Canada will hurt themselves far more than US.

    • Cynthia says:
      November 27, 2019 at 12:08 pm

      Obummer endorsed Twinkle Socks in their election . . .

  8. dallavise says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Not so fast! Nancy could pass to relieve domestic pressure and use Justine for further stalling. Not out of the woods yet.

  9. hokkoda says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Well, her sources were only off by 7 weeks for the FISA report release…so we got that goin’ for us.

    Trump will get some great bragging rights out of this. Not only did he show that Coup Part Two was a hoax and make a mockery of the fake impeachment hearings, he forced a vote on USMCA and got it passed. There’s no way the Democrats can spin USMCA passage as a test of sanity for their lunatic impeachment proceedings. Either Trump is an immediate threat to the Republic, or he is not. Voting for one of his marquee trade agreements clearly says he’s not a threat to the Republic…creating even more cognitive dissonance for Pelosi’s vulnerable members.

    Let’s see if this pans out. They have like 87 things to get done in 8 days. I think the message from those trade representatives flying in today is “This is freaking serious business, stop screwing around with our countries’ economies.”

    #winning

    • mikeyboo says:
      November 27, 2019 at 12:16 pm

      I think the message from those trade representatives flying in today is “This is freaking serious business, stop screwing around with our countries’ economies.”
      THIS!!!!

  10. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:25 am

    I bet Nancy Pelosi schedules a vote then next week, postpone the vote due to the Judiciary committee impeachment hearings, placing the blame for no USMCA vote until next year squarely on the President’s shoulders. I wouldn’t put it past them at all.

  11. 335blues says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:26 am

    The witch Pelosi has made yet another bad move.
    She hoped the delay in signing USMCA would drive markets down and she could then
    wag and nag at President Trump for a down economy.
    Instead???
    Markets have consistently been up, and are up to a new record high even this week!
    And now?
    It appears she will finally take her witches finger off the artery and let the real blood
    of the economy flow. And the markets will climb to even higher records as a result of USMCA.
    The witch has blundered again as her efforts at obfuscation will again help President Trump instead of hurt him as was her nefarious plan.
    Truly, Pelosi will be remembered by history as the worst House Speaker ever.
    THE HOUSE UNDER PELOSI HAS ACCOMPLISHED NOTHING IN ALMOST 4 YEARS.

    • bluenova1971 says:
      November 27, 2019 at 12:01 pm

      It is entirely possible for the markets to tank alongside a booming US economy.

      The primary beneficiaries of our current POTUS-inspired employment/higher wages expansion (as SD has previously pointed out) are the lower wage earners in the US. This demographic (Main St.) isn’t very much concerned with what happens on Wall St.

    • grumpyqs says:
      November 27, 2019 at 12:24 pm

      Accomplished nothing? The witch has enabled her squirrelly minions and blood-sucking lawyers to impede the most productive POTUS this country has had in my lifetime! As a result, millions of workers, tax-payers, veterans and voters are mad about the corruption, furious about the never-ending wars, paying MORE than our share, grieving for Our dead in a 70 year, still active, “UN Police Action”. And on the witches side, they are getting far too many immigrants, feces in the streets, sinister sick gender tricks, lunatic level social thoughts, craving for Communism and abuse of the public education systems.
      She has (finally) woke up the conservative base, has them mad, clinching their teeth and anxious to reclaim their culture, country, patriotism and dignity. Boehner and Ryan couldn’t / wouldn’t do it either!

    • Bob says:
      November 27, 2019 at 12:56 pm

      That’s why I think she’ll allow it to pass, in order to blunt Trump’s charge that the House has done nothing. Plus Justin’s party failed to secure a majority and they have to form a coalition government, so he may be under pressure to help the failing Canadian economy.

  12. fangdog says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Somewhere along the line Nancy has to realize how many people and three Country’s are being damaged because of her stupid dysfunctional ego. People as Pelosi are just plain psychopathic evil.

  13. oldersoul says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:28 am

    Nancy has no choice.

    If she doesn’t cave on this, they lose the House outright next year.

    The damage from her fake impeachment stunt has reached critical mass with the national electorate, and is otherwise catastrophic. Even Democrat voters in Philly are now pissed off. And she has insufficient caucus support to even drag it across the finish line.

    She needs a ‘victory lap’ on something — anything — to hold off the Democrat masses from massacring her.

    PDJT played this beautifully, and beat her at her own game.

  14. Ray Runge says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Congratulations on the Spidy Senses scoop Sundance.

    AND the important stuff, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

  15. I S says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Humm. Do you think PDJT read rules for radicals? He seems pretty good at throwing the ball back in the dems court. LOL. Love it!!

  16. Dutchman says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:41 am

    This is like some kid failing to do their homework, and then asking for ‘extra credit’, by doing some craft project.

    Every day, in every way, by every action they take, Nancy and the idiots show their contempt for the American people, and just how CLUELESS the elites are, about what Americans are thinking and feeling.

    She/they really thought they could do NOTHING but impeachment, for 3 years, and then quickly ram thru USMCA, and budget, and no one would notice?

    She is just confirming what PDJT has said; that Immigration reform COULD be resolved in 15 minutes, that all the excuses for not getting legislation passed are just like excuses for not getting homework done.

    This also exposes Republicons, especially in Senate, as FAILING to pass legislation, is one of Mitchs go-to stealth moves.

    Reality is, if Leadership WANTS legislation to pass, it moves at light speed.
    If Leadership DOESN’T want it to pass, they can stall it, forever. Yet more exposure of the true nature of D.C. Sewer, and how it REALLY operates.

  17. mikeyboo says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:41 am

    The President will make certain people know Pelosi killed the deal-which would have massively benefited US and Mexican workers -just for the satisfaction of damaging the President. She will have earned the enmity of workers, including those in the Hispanic and Black communities just in time for the election.
    My hunch is the Democrats will try a “graceful” exit from the Impeachment fiasco WRAPPED IN THE STARS AND STRIPES for “the good of the country”.
    President Trump’s theme song for the coming election should be Yankee Doodle Dandy!

  18. fangdog says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:48 am

    Democrat politicians are psychopathic as well as a number of their voters or they wouldn’t be Democrats. I am sure there are a number of Republican politicians who fit this category, just not as many of them. Mitt Romney as just one example as was John McCain.

  19. TwoLaine says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:49 am

    You would want all of the “principals” together if you were going to make a big announcement.

  20. sir4576 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:52 am

    The demCRACKS just keep getting bigger and bugger….

  21. sir4576 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:52 am

    The demCRACKS just keep getting bigger and bugger….

  22. sir4576 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:52 am

    The demCRACKS just keep getting bigger and bugger….

  23. Kerry_On says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Did I read somewhere that the DNC is so broke, Perez is actually FUNDRAISING IN MEXICO? Could explain some of this. It could e the fundraising is about to get VERY successful, or, conversely, was about to be prohibited

  24. Mike in a Truck says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:57 am

    So. At what point does the dissolution of NAFTA begin? 6 months after this non vote for USMCA? Or 6 months after POTUS declared the trigger tripped? Something tells me we will be discussing this in August.

  25. cambee99 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:59 am

    You imagine a moderate Dem or even a liberal suburban dem going back in the holidays?

    “All you care about is politics! What about me and my family?”

  26. rustybritches says:
    November 27, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    Nancy Polosi said yesterday that the dems have reworked the USMCA to some degree to make it better for the Dems and she was hoping that the President will go along with her changes Now if the President wont go along with her changes she will again stand in the way of letting it pass so I am not at all hopeful that she will do the right thing.
    All we can do is hope that she does not get her way and this thing passes as it should have over a year ag.
    According to Bannon on War Room this morning the Dems are going to again make President Trumps trip over seas difficult because they schedule some thing like this impeachment mess just as he is trying again to deal with the leaders over seas They really should be taken to the wood shed for a good beating and pray for PT to do just that.

    I pray for him and his family and By the Way
    JUST WANT TO SAY HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL WHO POST HERE
    GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU HAPPY TURKEY DAY EVERY ONE.

  27. Garavaglia says:
    November 27, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Trump may have honed in on tarrifing interests close to Nancy’s, or her handlers’, pocketbooks.

  28. trapper says:
    November 27, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Hahahahahahahahahaha. That 34% poll number showing Trump with 34% of the black vote in 2020 scared the crap out of the democrats. They are now desperate to come up with something to show for the last 2 years of democrat control of the House. And by “democrats” i mean the uniparty bosses who control them. Trump happened once and took away the Republican base from them. Now he is poised to take down their dominance of the black vote.

    Behold, the growing cloud of dust on the horizon. And hair on fire panic in the elite club room.

    Trump Landslide 2020.

    • hillariousclinton says:
      November 27, 2019 at 12:27 pm

      That witch will deserve less than 0% credit when USMCA passes given everything these scumbags have been doing for the last three years. 100% credit goes to PDJT and company. Any pressure she’s feeling to pass it now is no doubt coming from Mexico and that wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for team Trump in the first place. 🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • bluenova1971 says:
      November 27, 2019 at 12:32 pm

      I’m not taking anything for granted, but Pelosi & Co. do have a knack for shooting themselves in the foot.

      PDJT happily supplies the bullets.

  29. railer says:
    November 27, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    If USMCA is suddenly passed, this is to be construed as The Swamp waving the white flag. Impeachment would be a bust.

    On to the election, and Bloomberg making a last stand to protect the Chinese.

    • GB Bari says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:33 pm

      No white flag from the Swamp. Most of the Swamp will benefits from USMCA, and they know it. The multinationals just have to get off their fat azzes and move their slave-wage mfg ops from China to Mexico or ASEAN nations.

      IMO Pelosi is probably getting pressured by certain influential occupants of the Swamp to stop stalling and sign the damn thing…because if she lets it go, then PDJT kills NAFTA and the U.S. reverts back to pre-NAFTA unilateral trade deals, THEN the Swampians start to really lose money.

  30. Loren says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Its truly amazing to watch President Trump drag the DemonRats and Rhinocrats through the swamp kicking and dreaming to get things done! AMAZING!!!

  31. TarsTarkas says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    If USMCA is passed, the Democrats will claim that the last few years economic growth was entirely due to Obama policies and now THEIR USMCA bill that they passed to prevent the next Great Depression Trump was engineering to win 2020.

  32. beach lover says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Watching the moves of the DC rats is so predictable anymore. I’m sure Nancy thinks this will soften the bad taste the American Public has from Schifface and Nadless.

    Giving Trump his win on this USMCA is petty. But, Trump should do what he always does… be gracious and compliment her on her wise decision. And laugh and laugh and laugh.. all the way to re-election in 2020.

  33. H. Hawke says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    Poopsie will be in Madrid at the climate summit with Greta Thinberg, Dec 2-13.

    Who will preside?

    • trapper says:
      November 27, 2019 at 1:57 pm

      Whomever the Speaker chooses to preside in her absence. Watch for that. Perhaps a democrat from a district Trump carried? Who she chooses should prove telling as to the democrat thought processes.

  34. dallasdan says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    MB is a talented, legitimate journalist in the traditional sense of the term, but she loves to create a headline.

    I agree with multiple comments above that the Dems will subtly torpedo the agreement with the negotiated demands they are now making with the President’s trade negotiators, and then collaborate with the msm to spin the failure against the President. It’s how they roll.

  35. SHV says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    “I agree with multiple comments above that the Dems will subtly torpedo the agreement with the negotiated demands….
    *****
    IIRC, Under “Fast Track” trade legislation rules, passage is House and Senate majority votes with no amendments or changes. ie. take it or leave it.

