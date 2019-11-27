Bartiromo: USMCA Could Come Up for Vote Next Week….

Well, well, well…. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo announced this morning that her sources are saying a USMCA vote is possible next week. This DC source reporting would align with our CTH spidey senses from the visible DC trade twitches.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related