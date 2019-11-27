Bartiromo: USMCA Could Come Up for Vote Next Week….

Well, well, well…. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo announced this morning that her sources are saying a USMCA vote is possible next week. This DC source reporting would align with our CTH spidey senses from the visible DC trade twitches.
Rocky Balboa: It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!
Well said!
Get up you sonofabitch because Mickey luvs ya!
The Impeachment of the Resistance has begun
Draining the Swamp and priming the economic pump are not mutually exclusive goals.
Pelosi is hanging on to the ropes with both USMCA, a pump primer, and Impeachment, a Swamp creation.
Knock out in 2020!
While, as a guy that has been in a few fights- it is both. How hard and how many hits you can take, but you also have to be able to hit back (hard). Trump has this is spades.
A President that takes on all comers. A delight.
As to the article, the completely Demented Party has stapled their Duck Feet to the table. The only question, soon to come, is how do you like your pate.
You know that just became crystal clear to me when you say it like that. Its not how hard you hit, its how hard you can take a hit.
The President has taken the full blows and the haymakers from our enemies and is still standing tall. Now comes the counter attack, should be glorious!
Sunny, I actually have that scene in my music queue for working out and listen to it on repeat when I’m feeling exhausted. Pushes me for another 15 or so minutes. I will use this quote on my son when he gets older. It’s a great quote.
classic!
So… madame Pelosi…it is about the time stop this silly/stupid/childish/ annoying resist..after 36 months or get knock out…
VVVSGPDJT is one happy warrior! This man is not worried, not one iota. MAGA/KAG!!
A climax to his latest rally troll:
Want to see that big S on his chest for Superman! Or, is it the Batman symbol? 😉
What a stud!
Dear Nancy,
The Catwoman you ain’t!
Though she is rather ‘catty’!
Spidey Senses Sundance?
More like the Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.
100% correct……
Being out of the loop on this one, who is Agnes Nutter? Is she a witch?
Good Omens https://g.co/kgs/1CUVmJ
Specifically, her 16th century predictions of the future, up to and including the end of the world, were 100% correct, 100% of the time, hence the comparison.
Except, of course, the end of the world.
Terry Pratchett, genius, on par with VSGPT.
MAGA
KAGA
bessie, I purchased a beautifully made display witch for Halloween this year and her name is Agnes, no last name but you could be correct.
“Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch is a World Fantasy Award-nominated novel written as a collaboration between the English authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The book is a comedy about the birth of the son of Satan and the coming of the End Times”
Wikipedia
I wonder if Mexico’s ALMO threatened to withold cartel cash from the Democrats until the bring USMCA up for a vote?
POST OF THE DAY!!
I also wonder what poison pill the Dems have inserted to again delay a vote. Then they will blame the Republicans and Trump again.
They want US inspectors in Mexico and they want Mexico to set up some sort of Social Security system in their own Country. They’re clearly trying to make Mexico back off.
These Leftists are the enemy of this Country.
Gee. Sounds like Nancy wants a quid pro quo with Mexico. I thought that was bad…
I like your comment jimboct but word press is suddenly not allowing me to “like” comments.
“Gee. Sounds like Nancy wants a quid pro quo with Mexico. I thought that was bad”…
100,000 LIKES
Word Press is not allowing me to post or like comments.
Sorry mikey….you’re not on any list, so I don’t know what’s up with your comments not posting. I’ll keep an eye open…just let several more out of the bin. 😦
“They want US inspectors in Mexico and they want Mexico to set up some sort of Social Security system in their own Country.”
Are you saying Nancy wants to interfere in the internal affairs of a foreign country in exchange for passage of a Treaty? Sounds like quid pro quo to me.
The Mexican people elected AMLO to do what is best for the Mexican people. He doesn’t need any help from Nancy and certainly no strong arm tactics.
Better yet he would expose them!
I don’t know u got 19 upvotes , that is the most I have ever seen , from what I read here the “cartels” will be now designated terrorist orgs
Brilliant lol 1000 likes Dances. Hell there might even be something to it .
+123,098!!
I could only give 1/1024 of the up votes I’d like to give.
… or AMLO shares that he’s gonna help POTUS by TRACING Cartel Cash to D-rats
Unless USMCA gets a vote.
Or expose cartel cash buying the dims.
Maybe that was a “hint” in the letter AMLO sent to Piglosi
Great comment.
That about covers everything in the USMCA the DemonRATs don’t want us to know about their alleged “concern for workers wages”…
They have to pass it, or with Trump’s (our) fundraising and key TV / social media buys, it could really he a bloodbath.
POTUS also polling around 34% with African Americans in 2 different polls.
One group he reportedly could shore up is suburban women?
There are radio ads up in Utah about getting USMCA passed
Did we mention that he’s snagging the LGBTQ base by curing AIDS?
I’m suspicious because lefties but I sure hope so.
Still think Canada is the Globalist fail safe…look at O Canada to mess things up…
2016. Normally one would agree with you.
Trudy is in a difficult spot, as all of every electoral district in Alberta, Saskatchewan and eastern British Columbia ( the energy and agriculture real wealth creators) voted Conservative.
Albertans are trying to secede from the country ( unlikely.) but a movement has begun.)
His zombies in the cities will continue to vote him in no matter what he does.
My bet is on him accepting whatever Nancy orders.
There are “air biscuits” with more relevance and lasting power than Trudeau. If he tries mucking it up, Canada will hurt themselves far more than US.
If Trudeau frucks up, There will be a US Mexico agreement. Canada will be even more irrelevant economically.
Obummer endorsed Twinkle Socks in their election . . .
Not so fast! Nancy could pass to relieve domestic pressure and use Justine for further stalling. Not out of the woods yet.
once it passes in US Justina is screwed … he’ll have to pass it then …
Well, her sources were only off by 7 weeks for the FISA report release…so we got that goin’ for us.
Trump will get some great bragging rights out of this. Not only did he show that Coup Part Two was a hoax and make a mockery of the fake impeachment hearings, he forced a vote on USMCA and got it passed. There’s no way the Democrats can spin USMCA passage as a test of sanity for their lunatic impeachment proceedings. Either Trump is an immediate threat to the Republic, or he is not. Voting for one of his marquee trade agreements clearly says he’s not a threat to the Republic…creating even more cognitive dissonance for Pelosi’s vulnerable members.
Let’s see if this pans out. They have like 87 things to get done in 8 days. I think the message from those trade representatives flying in today is “This is freaking serious business, stop screwing around with our countries’ economies.”
#winning
I think the message from those trade representatives flying in today is “This is freaking serious business, stop screwing around with our countries’ economies.”
THIS!!!!
I bet Nancy Pelosi schedules a vote then next week, postpone the vote due to the Judiciary committee impeachment hearings, placing the blame for no USMCA vote until next year squarely on the President’s shoulders. I wouldn’t put it past them at all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tripling or quadrupling down on a losing hand passes the age old psycho test of persistently placing one’s hand on a hot stove burner.
It looks like Nanzi won’t be in town next week.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/do-nothing-speaker-pelosi-blows-off-all-her-work-in-dc-will-join-global-warming-summit-in-madrid-with-greta-thunberg/
Are we taxpayers paying for the cost of this unnecessary trip to Madrid?
Nah, that won’t fly anymore. They either keep digging or pass it and try and play like they are magnanamous.
The witch Pelosi has made yet another bad move.
She hoped the delay in signing USMCA would drive markets down and she could then
wag and nag at President Trump for a down economy.
Instead???
Markets have consistently been up, and are up to a new record high even this week!
And now?
It appears she will finally take her witches finger off the artery and let the real blood
of the economy flow. And the markets will climb to even higher records as a result of USMCA.
The witch has blundered again as her efforts at obfuscation will again help President Trump instead of hurt him as was her nefarious plan.
Truly, Pelosi will be remembered by history as the worst House Speaker ever.
THE HOUSE UNDER PELOSI HAS ACCOMPLISHED NOTHING IN ALMOST 4 YEARS.
It is entirely possible for the markets to tank alongside a booming US economy.
The primary beneficiaries of our current POTUS-inspired employment/higher wages expansion (as SD has previously pointed out) are the lower wage earners in the US. This demographic (Main St.) isn’t very much concerned with what happens on Wall St.
Accomplished nothing? The witch has enabled her squirrelly minions and blood-sucking lawyers to impede the most productive POTUS this country has had in my lifetime! As a result, millions of workers, tax-payers, veterans and voters are mad about the corruption, furious about the never-ending wars, paying MORE than our share, grieving for Our dead in a 70 year, still active, “UN Police Action”. And on the witches side, they are getting far too many immigrants, feces in the streets, sinister sick gender tricks, lunatic level social thoughts, craving for Communism and abuse of the public education systems.
She has (finally) woke up the conservative base, has them mad, clinching their teeth and anxious to reclaim their culture, country, patriotism and dignity. Boehner and Ryan couldn’t / wouldn’t do it either!
like
That’s why I think she’ll allow it to pass, in order to blunt Trump’s charge that the House has done nothing. Plus Justin’s party failed to secure a majority and they have to form a coalition government, so he may be under pressure to help the failing Canadian economy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pelosi likes Trudeau.
Do-Nothing-Demo☭rats is gonna STICK like a tarbaby.
Somewhere along the line Nancy has to realize how many people and three Country’s are being damaged because of her stupid dysfunctional ego. People as Pelosi are just plain psychopathic evil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If she doesn’t cave on this, they lose the House outright next year.
The damage from her fake impeachment stunt has reached critical mass with the national electorate, and is otherwise catastrophic. Even Democrat voters in Philly are now pissed off. And she has insufficient caucus support to even drag it across the finish line.
She needs a ‘victory lap’ on something — anything — to hold off the Democrat masses from massacring her.
PDJT played this beautifully, and beat her at her own game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump is certainly doing his job and giving us what we need to work with…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
AND not just the Democrat masses. She will further alienate Republicans and Independents if she damages their economic well being with these “gotcha” games.
Pelosi should accept the win and announce she planned it this way the entire time!
Congratulations on the Spidy Senses scoop Sundance.
AND the important stuff, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Where can I sign up to get me some Spidey senses?
Humm. Do you think PDJT read rules for radicals? He seems pretty good at throwing the ball back in the dems court. LOL. Love it!!
This is like some kid failing to do their homework, and then asking for ‘extra credit’, by doing some craft project.
Every day, in every way, by every action they take, Nancy and the idiots show their contempt for the American people, and just how CLUELESS the elites are, about what Americans are thinking and feeling.
She/they really thought they could do NOTHING but impeachment, for 3 years, and then quickly ram thru USMCA, and budget, and no one would notice?
She is just confirming what PDJT has said; that Immigration reform COULD be resolved in 15 minutes, that all the excuses for not getting legislation passed are just like excuses for not getting homework done.
This also exposes Republicons, especially in Senate, as FAILING to pass legislation, is one of Mitchs go-to stealth moves.
Reality is, if Leadership WANTS legislation to pass, it moves at light speed.
If Leadership DOESN’T want it to pass, they can stall it, forever. Yet more exposure of the true nature of D.C. Sewer, and how it REALLY operates.
Note that Pelosi’s never even passed a Budget.
HOW POTUS NEUTERS both Demo☭rats and Trudeau:
POTUS cuts a trade deal with AMLO that they simply implement on their own
… like a China Phase 1 Deal.
• They dump USMCA due to Demo☭rat OBSTRUCTION.
• POTUS Tariffs the crap out of Canada … in reciprocity.
• POTUS Sanctions Canada for serving as China’s USA-back-door to evade Tariffs.
The President will make certain people know Pelosi killed the deal-which would have massively benefited US and Mexican workers -just for the satisfaction of damaging the President. She will have earned the enmity of workers, including those in the Hispanic and Black communities just in time for the election.
My hunch is the Democrats will try a “graceful” exit from the Impeachment fiasco WRAPPED IN THE STARS AND STRIPES for “the good of the country”.
President Trump’s theme song for the coming election should be Yankee Doodle Dandy!
Democrat politicians are psychopathic as well as a number of their voters or they wouldn’t be Democrats. I am sure there are a number of Republican politicians who fit this category, just not as many of them. Mitt Romney as just one example as was John McCain.
You would want all of the “principals” together if you were going to make a big announcement.
The demCRACKS just keep getting bigger and bugger….
Did I read somewhere that the DNC is so broke, Perez is actually FUNDRAISING IN MEXICO? Could explain some of this. It could e the fundraising is about to get VERY successful, or, conversely, was about to be prohibited
Perhaps hes just courting future voters.
I’m sure the cartels would financially support the Dems’ open border policy.
Remember El Chapo donated $10 million to the Clinton Fund then requested extradition to the USA. Everyone thought she would win. About 5 weeks after she lost, he was on US soil and should never be free again.
I wasn’t aware of that sb
So. At what point does the dissolution of NAFTA begin? 6 months after this non vote for USMCA? Or 6 months after POTUS declared the trigger tripped? Something tells me we will be discussing this in August.
You imagine a moderate Dem or even a liberal suburban dem going back in the holidays?
“All you care about is politics! What about me and my family?”
Nancy Polosi said yesterday that the dems have reworked the USMCA to some degree to make it better for the Dems and she was hoping that the President will go along with her changes Now if the President wont go along with her changes she will again stand in the way of letting it pass so I am not at all hopeful that she will do the right thing.
All we can do is hope that she does not get her way and this thing passes as it should have over a year ag.
According to Bannon on War Room this morning the Dems are going to again make President Trumps trip over seas difficult because they schedule some thing like this impeachment mess just as he is trying again to deal with the leaders over seas They really should be taken to the wood shed for a good beating and pray for PT to do just that.
I pray for him and his family and By the Way
JUST WANT TO SAY HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL WHO POST HERE
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU HAPPY TURKEY DAY EVERY ONE.
Thank you and backatcha rb
Trump may have honed in on tarrifing interests close to Nancy’s, or her handlers’, pocketbooks.
Hahahahahahahahahaha. That 34% poll number showing Trump with 34% of the black vote in 2020 scared the crap out of the democrats. They are now desperate to come up with something to show for the last 2 years of democrat control of the House. And by “democrats” i mean the uniparty bosses who control them. Trump happened once and took away the Republican base from them. Now he is poised to take down their dominance of the black vote.
Behold, the growing cloud of dust on the horizon. And hair on fire panic in the elite club room.
Trump Landslide 2020.
That witch will deserve less than 0% credit when USMCA passes given everything these scumbags have been doing for the last three years. 100% credit goes to PDJT and company. Any pressure she’s feeling to pass it now is no doubt coming from Mexico and that wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for team Trump in the first place. 🇺🇸🇺🇸
I’m not taking anything for granted, but Pelosi & Co. do have a knack for shooting themselves in the foot.
PDJT happily supplies the bullets.
If USMCA is suddenly passed, this is to be construed as The Swamp waving the white flag. Impeachment would be a bust.
On to the election, and Bloomberg making a last stand to protect the Chinese.
No white flag from the Swamp. Most of the Swamp will benefits from USMCA, and they know it. The multinationals just have to get off their fat azzes and move their slave-wage mfg ops from China to Mexico or ASEAN nations.
IMO Pelosi is probably getting pressured by certain influential occupants of the Swamp to stop stalling and sign the damn thing…because if she lets it go, then PDJT kills NAFTA and the U.S. reverts back to pre-NAFTA unilateral trade deals, THEN the Swampians start to really lose money.
Its truly amazing to watch President Trump drag the DemonRats and Rhinocrats through the swamp kicking and dreaming to get things done! AMAZING!!!
If USMCA is passed, the Democrats will claim that the last few years economic growth was entirely due to Obama policies and now THEIR USMCA bill that they passed to prevent the next Great Depression Trump was engineering to win 2020.
Watching the moves of the DC rats is so predictable anymore. I’m sure Nancy thinks this will soften the bad taste the American Public has from Schifface and Nadless.
Giving Trump his win on this USMCA is petty. But, Trump should do what he always does… be gracious and compliment her on her wise decision. And laugh and laugh and laugh.. all the way to re-election in 2020.
Poopsie will be in Madrid at the climate summit with Greta Thinberg, Dec 2-13.
Who will preside?
Whomever the Speaker chooses to preside in her absence. Watch for that. Perhaps a democrat from a district Trump carried? Who she chooses should prove telling as to the democrat thought processes.
The SoH’s second in command is usually the Majority Floor Leader – now Steny Hoyer (D-MD).
MB is a talented, legitimate journalist in the traditional sense of the term, but she loves to create a headline.
LikeLike
“I agree with multiple comments above that the Dems will subtly torpedo the agreement with the negotiated demands….
*****
IIRC, Under “Fast Track” trade legislation rules, passage is House and Senate majority votes with no amendments or changes. ie. take it or leave it.
