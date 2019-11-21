President Trump Disrupted DC’s Ability to Monetize Government…

Listening to the pearl-clutching from State Department foreign service officers; and looking at the circular laundry operation where DC politicians send taxpayer funds overseas and then use networks, friends and families to capture those same funds for their own personal financial benefit; while overlaying how much Hillary Clinton corruption the U.S. Justice Department, State Department and intelligence community hid in the 2016 election; the big picture emerges.
When politicians in Mexico or Afghanistan accept bribes we call it corruption, but when DC politicians participate in the exact same process we call it “lobbying”. It is no wonder the Clinton Foundation starts losing money as soon as the political influence over policy no longer exists. It is also no surprise why those same donors hate President Trump.
In the larger picture it is clear the Obama administration weaponized institutions of government to target their political opposition. It is also increasingly clear a Hillary Clinton administration would have further monetized the U.S. government.
President Obama’s team used the IRS, DOJ, CIA, FBI and State Dept. to target their opposition. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized; one small example that scratches the surface is the FBI/NSA FISA(702) database exploitation. Black files on DC politicians, private sector groups and individuals facilitating leverage, and we are still seeing the ramifications.
When business executive Patrick Byrne discussed his role within the “political espionage” operations, he was describing this exact process; not coincidentally he also seems to have retreated into a safe-space.
Big multinational interests, Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Global Banking interests, etc, were exclusively supporting both President Obama and candidate Clinton. The domestic politics of the U.S. were/are tools toward an end; and, so long as the person occupying the oval office did not interfere with multinational objectives, they too would benefit financially.
It is also obvious the opposition to President Trump, those who are really coordinating and manipulating the grassroots sheeple, are funded by these same multinational interests.
The college kid wearing a pink pussy hat is oblivious, but the executive offices of the Deep State FBI and Intelligence Community under James Comey, Andrew McCabe, or even Christopher Wray and AG Bill Barr are not; they know.
Additionally, the current occupants must also know that we know. Likely a great many more people are aware of the bigger issues than ever before. Perhaps this explains the dynamic of DC resistance angst amid those same occupants.
Think about how much the DOJ and FBI did to protect candidate Clinton.
Obviously, in their down-time discussions, they would have discussed and recognized some benefit would be forthcoming.
No entity would go so far out on an obvious limb of corruption if they did not perceive some personal benefit on the horizon.
Think about how much leverage James Comey would have held over the institution of the Office of the President if they had succeeded. If the sum total of dirt on Trump filled a bucket, by comparison Hillary Clinton owns a landfill.
Thousands of bills written by the multinational lobbyists were awaiting her arrival. Think of the scale of multinational effort behind TPP (Asia), TTIP (Europe), Paris Climate Treaty (Global), etc. Literally tens of trillions of graft and scheme within reach of those global financial networks; at the fingertips of the multinational Big Club,… until Donald Trump.
Think of the scale of wealth headed to the top of the pyramid that President Trump halted. Domestically, all of those lobbyist-written bills worthless on November 9th, 2016. All of the DC politicians, sales people indulged to sell those bills, left teetering on the border of functional obsolescence…. It’s quite stunning to think about.
Thus, after the initial shock, all of those interests lashing out in rage; weaponizing every group they can muster. Dispatching urgency to the corporate media forces. The pure unmitigated hatred that started immediately becomes much more understandable in this context.
Years of leftist planning led to President Obama’s ability to weaponize government without being held accountable in the process. Years of assistance by corporate media allies, all building toward the same end goal. How rich would Hillary and Bill have become by simply allowing phase two, “the monetization“, to proceed?
Remarkable to contemplate.
James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Sally Yates, Denis McDonough, Valerie Jarrett, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and many more, including the aforementioned foreign service officers, all knew and anticipated the professional power and personal financial benefits that would have followed…
Mr. Patrick Byrne only barely touched the flame…
It is President Trump standing at the center of the furnace.
So the question is…What will Bill Barr do?
Dear AG William Barr, cc.John Durham
Decency, security and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperiled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.
– Justice Brandeis, Olimstead v. United States 277 U.S. 438 (1928)
Like any good government employee, he will follow the money.
Eventually write a book.
They all do.
Every single one of them.
Anyone wanna bet Vindman already has his galley proofs?
Bill Barr will pursue justice … because he knows we know.
History is calling him to “right the wrong,” and he will answer the call. We are a nation founded under God and we will be saved by God’s grace. God’s providence is now in action.
i said it before, barr has a chance to carve his name into american history.
…..in either a POSITIVE or a NEGATIVE way.
Here’s hoping he doesn’t choose unwisely.
Barr had no reason to take this mess upon his shoulders .. just as Trump had no personal need to be POTUS. Both volunteered to enter this fight for U.S.
These men are originalist patriots.
So Liz Warren is not considered a greater threat to the multinationals than Trump? That question has perplexed me for months.
Possible answers:
They already own her.
Shes a Democrat, so they’re sure they will own her.
Nobody has stood up to them until Trump, so they’re sure they can bulldoze her.
They’re certain she’ll lose, so the problem remains Trump.
Any other theories?
She’s about as exciting as watching macrame?
No theories, just facts….SHE’S A FAKE. A PHONY. AN IMPOSTER (a real one).
The better question is what is Barr going to do when President Trump tells him the DOJ is going to go to U,rained in support of President Zelensky’s request for help in investigating Ukrainian corruption and money laundering involving Americans??
Should Bill Barr’s attempt to hold DeepState politicians and bureaucrats to account for their malfeasance fizzle out, then Donald Trump has but one arrow left in his quiver; Veto the CR. Let FISA die on the vine.
Please God let the floodgates open and these traitors put in jail for stealing our money!
The irony was not lost on me when our elected and unelected bozos were tut tutting about how corrupt Ukraine was. Their is a timber in DCs collective eye.
^There
Thank you Lord for PDJT!!👊🏼
There is no more rule of law in America. the Traitor obama destroyed it completely
Thank you SD. Everything I’ve been thinking, not yet verbalized, and much more with respect to Ukraine being the epicenter of international Democrat money laundering and policy for plunder. The minions In State Dept would no doubt, in their mind, get a small slice of cheese hence the lash back from twerps paraded in this impeachment fiasco.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Forgot about Denis McDonough — too many DC Swamp creeps to track…
“President Obama’s team used the IRS, DOJ, CIA, FBI and State Dept. to target their opposition.”
And the DOD. Maybe a lessor player compared to the rest, but a player none the less. And now, the DOD may be moving up in that pack of jackals and hyenas as some of the others fall back. And no, I don’t robotic PC like say to them all, “Thank you for your service”.
Scum always covers for scum….
Ukraine is a yuge corrupt money teat for all the corrupt….PT was about to shut that teat off..
he is not of the Big Club….they must be rid of him…any way they can….they have the CIA,FBI, the courts. judges ..many Military Leaders…the media…endless money…
These same issues on a smaller scale were the reason Scott Walker faced a recall election. He stopped the corruption of unions/politicians in Wisconsin. But that was a petty system of corruption compared to the worldwide corruption of NGOs and foreign entanglements.
The Department of Education is a similar system. It uses tax dollars to employ people with no obvious skill sets and no value added. And Democrats reap votes and campaign donations from the industry that would not exist in its current form without tax dollars.
Statewide, nationwide, or worldwide these programs are money laundering operations.
Then we risk lives (or spend resources) to get these people back when they’ve done something foolish abroad.
It really is up to Barr to prosecute. PDJT can expose it all but …. And somehow, it HAS to move to a court outside beltway, they can never find unbiased jurors there – just ask Roger Stone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance .once again thanks for sharing the dept of the abyss we stare into when we look at the deep state and monsters who inhabit it. In God we must trust- and in Donald, Barr and many other warriors for the truth.
Today I prayed publicly at my catholic church that our leaders would act with courage to do the will of God always. I remain hopeful that Barr and Durham will do their job and begin the major cleanup of the swamp of DC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Both pithy and profound.
Sundance – the characters in the scene from The Patriot movie are priceless. A great picture not needing a caption. Good job and thank-you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At first, i thought Adam Schiff as Cornwallis was Schiff-for-brains too much credit as Cornwallis was a learned and successful leader of men. The I realized, the “Patriot’s” “ghost” observing that although Cornwallis was a military genius, he was so prideful as to be arrogant. A weakness the “ghost” exploited. Schiff’s arrogance is that the press can really cover for his absolutely faux fact-free farce. Arrogance, or hubris, he is the embodiment of that wise man, Forrest Gump — stupid is as stupid does.
The pay for play involving DC and foreign aid to other countries is likely a larger scandal than Spygate.
But, I’m not sure it’s what President Trump meant when he said he caught a Deep Stare?
The country is the real thing, the substantial thing, the eternal thing; it is the thing to watch over, and care for, and be loyal to; institutions (FBI, CIA, DOJ, DOD, State Dept) are extraneous, or worse – dangerous), they are its mere clothing, and clothing can wear out, become ragged, cease to be comfortable, (become criminal and engage in coup or putsch), cease to protect the body from winter, disease, and death (and invasions across our southern border). To be loyal to rags (including Dress Blues Monkey Suits) , to shout for rags, to worship rags, to die for rags–this is loyalty to unreason, it is pure lower animal; it belongs to monarchy, was invented by monarchy; let monarchy keep it.
– Mark Twain’s Notebook
John Kerry’s son made tens of Millions.
So did Hunter Biden.
Chelsea Clinton’s BFF made Millions for sophomoric work.
Michelle Obama’s girlfriend landed the health care website that cost hundreds of Millions. And failed. (I know techies who say they would charge a maximum of $5 Million – and it would be working months before the launch.)
Chelsea’s husband had a business (failed).
McConnell’s wife owns a shipping company.
THINK ABOUT THIS.
A new friend was a Marine who served in the Middle East. I asked him what surprised him most … I’m thinking culture, explosives, sanitation.
He replied, “I never knew money weighed so much.”
Me: “What do you mean?”
Friend: “We handled PALLETS OF CASH.”
Feinstein’s husband made money off of many things, including the US Post Office. (He also sat on the University of California Board of Regents.)
Nancy Pelosi’s son is involved in Ukraine along with Mitt Romney.
President Trump said that he caught them all. It seems he’s letting them go farther and farther out on the impeachment limb before he grabs his chainsaw. Like Pokémon, I hope he gets them all. Especially the self-righteous, smarmy RINOs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Could you imagine if PT were to tweet this out and attach the Ukraine article that talks about the 7.5B in corruption and money laundering.
When politicians in Mexico or Afghanistan accept bribes we call it corruption, but when DC politicians participate in the exact same process we call it “lobbying”.
It’s time to call a spade a spade!
Dissappointing isn’t it? And yet some low life thinks that PDJT is not presidential? Who you want to run and govern the country? Someone who sweet talk and steal from you or one that is rude but tells the truth? I take the latter.
Gateway Pundit reporting that it has obtained US docs/disclosures showing monetary declarations (both asset interest and dividends) of one Adam Schiff from Franklin Templeton….
This massive corruption could never have been done without control of the media.
Our omnipresent enemy is the always-selling-it masters of messaging.
“As of 2019, 90% of the United States’s media is controlled by five media conglomerates: Comcast (via NBCUniversal), Disney, Viacom & CBS (both controlled by National Amusements), and AT&T (via WarnerMedia).”
Their globalist agenda will be forever in conflict with America First.
Enemy of The People
No question. Enemy number one. The MSM shields themselves from any review using the 1st Amendment for a shield. They simply are not journalist but news actors who read their masters script to keep the sheeple in the pin as the conglomerates sell their neighbors out for 30more pieces of silver. . .
If you are paying for cable or satellite tv you are funding our enemies
hey, the leftists all screaming about how ukraine is an eesential partner in our national security position, we best do what the ukraine parliament ask’s,right?
Bingo! It’s a criminal syndicate that has the West up for sale. Our Great President Trump is our beachhead we fight here or the concept of Western Civilization will perish.
We crush them if we stick together. The BS is a mile wide and a millimeter thick. Hold our ground and gain, poke and prod and it with evaporate like a stale fart in a brisk wind.
Regardless of what AG Barr does, we have a country to save.
Is Patrick Byrne hiding in a safe space,……..or……………..?
And with open borders, allowing millions of illegals to flow in and vote overwhelmingly left, they were going to hold power forever. None of this was ever supposed to come to light.
Interesting that Ukraine was apparently the biggest single donor to the Clinton Foundation?
why Ukraine, though?
Why Ukraine as the birthplace of the coup and now the hub of all of this corruption?
I blame Obama for the whole thing!! He made politically correct a thing in this country and it went down hill from there!! He gave all these Demonrats too much power and now they can’t let it go!! We all sat around and took it but no more!! I voted for Donald J Trump to be my President and they can’t take that away!
Bill Barr do your job!
He’s partially responsible. The NWO construct is a 100 years old and was set in overdrive by George H W Bush.
Barry was just the, “one they’ve been waiting for.” Now we understand what he meant.
i blame dept of justice lawyers,who sat down when they should have stood. although we really are just witnessing human nature. when some ignore their conscience/God sense. i still liked the ancient custom that politicians had to observe,by sitting on the skin of the previous crooked politician that held their office.
I can not wait to hear President Zelenskiy when he comes over to testify at the Senate trial and tells all of America about the call AND more importantly all the corruption and money laundering they have uncovered that involved high ranking Americans and a political party.
It will be cemented in the records of American history FOREVER and all of this coming right about when the Iowa caucuses kick off.
Brilliant Mr. Trump!
On top of this? The government and media are so entangled and incestuous. If someone in government is making money, it is likely also benefiting someone in the media.
We have a ratified treaty with Ukraine promising mutual law-enforcement cooperation specifically concerning matters of corruption, and I both hope and expect that both countries will indeed vigorously pursue it.
People such as Obama, Biden, Nadler, Schiff, and Pelosi rightly should be shitting bricks right now.
Seems to me, if these are the facts (and I do not doubt that they are), that the Dims should have run away fast & far from anything to do with calling attention to Ukraine. If I recall correctly, early on here there was cautious speculation that Ukraine being brought front & center was purposeful on the part of PDJT. I remember hoping that this was indeed the opening he would use to expose everything. So maybe it is. Once opened up, what else could the Dims do but try & distract us from the truth by creating the dreadful brouhaha in which we now find ourselves mired? It’s just crazy, arrogant, misguided, & stupid enough on their part that it could actually be so. Faith, Hope, Trust. 🙏❤🇺🇸
Everyone always thought that J Edgar Hoover was the master of the Black Files on politicians….he would be considered an amateur now
