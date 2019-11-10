Nikki Haley, President Trump and MAGA Convenient Friction…

You might have noticed today how former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N, Nikki Haley, has grabbed multiple headlines.  Apparently within her new book, the former South Carolina republican – who removed historic monuments and then moved her permanent residence to New York, has outlined Rex Tillerson and John Kelly as stealth insiders working to undermine President Trump and attempting to bring Haley into their clique.

This move is so typically Nikki Haley it would almost have been predictable right?

Well, it was.

In 2018 CTH foretold and forewarned of exactly what Nikki Haley would do.  She is as predictable as the sunrise.  [SEE HERE]  Everything about Nikki Haley is opportunistic, political and false.  Nikki Haley is the female version of Mitt Romney.

CTH Archives […]  Due to the increasing success of the MAGA or Trump Republican apparatus, Haley will need to carefully position herself as a stealth Decepticon and not upset the vulgarian hordes; ie. the new republican party base voter.

As a smart and tactical politician Haley will invest heavily in the optics of supporting the MAGA movement; and embrace President Trump to avoid any conflict. (more)

I’m not going to write about it again.  CTH forecast exactly what would happen.

Nikki Haley relies on people with short memories.  She is a liar, a manipulator, and a purely political animal.   She wants to be president.  She will manipulate anyone and everyone in the process in order to achieve her career goals.

Remember in January 2016 when Nikki Haley gave the State of the Union rebuttal so she could attack the outside candidacy of Donald Trump?   A month later she endorsed Marco Rubio for president.  Or maybe you remember in June 2016 when Nikki Haley blamed Trump supporters for causing violence in San Jose?

Nikki Haley has one priority, Nikki Haley.  Everything else is a transaction.

She claimed South Carolina as her home in order to advance her political career.  Haley would never have become Governor without the endorsement of Sarah Palin and the help of the Tea Party; months later Haley openly rebuked, dismissed and disparaged Ms. Palin.

Haley enamored herself with the uniparty political ruling class, and after the politically correct and opportunistic response to the Emmanuel Church shooting, including the removal of all confederate flags, civil war monuments and historic South Carolina history….. she bailed out of South Carolina permanently and moved to New York.

Haley is for Haley, and she will do anything, sell-out anyone, and hitch her wagon to any helpful enterprise (ie. MAGA) to attain her political ambitions.  In 2016 she thought Marco Rubio was her best play; then she moved to join the Trump administration.  Now she has her eyes on the oval office.

She is the worst form of politician.

If Nikki Haley can ride a coup into the White House….

Don’t take my word for it, ask Rex Tillerson and John Kelly.

104 Responses to Nikki Haley, President Trump and MAGA Convenient Friction…

  1. sundance says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    • benifranlkin says:
      November 10, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Charles has always been gaga for Nikki. He has shown bad taste before…who was that news anchor lady with whom he had an affair a few years ago…Scotty was it?

      • Dorothea says:
        November 10, 2019 at 10:47 pm

        That woman was loony! She said she had to have an affair with Charles in order to be put on the air. What does that make her? She was as gross as he was.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      Sundance, your political acumen and predictive reasoning are literally unparalleled.

      Only a True American Patriot with an intense love of truth and nation could produce and maintain such a voluminous wealth of usable information as you do so very well.

      Any real journalist with any actual character would surely be humbled by your efforts, and I know many of us wish you were reaching the dumbmasses, as to “misunderstand” your message would need to be mostly deliberate per Mamet.

      Sure hope ole nikki doesn’t cut herself too badly with those Ginzu knives! There is no way she would settle for the soup. L 😀 L

      Time to thank you by hitting that donate button again, and soon.

    • jessetmims says:
      November 11, 2019 at 12:04 am

      @ Sundance…
      Interestingly, about an hour before just now seeing your latest post on Nikki Haley, I wrote the following on my Facebook page…

      “Nikki Haley is not a natural born citizen; which, means she’s not eligible to ever legally serve as president.

      I mention that once again because she has written a book titled With All Due Respect; in which, she goes out of her way to make clear her loyalty to President Trump. Sadly, like Usurper Obama, her greatest loyalty is to herself and her political career.

      Her claimed loyalty toward Trump is a ruse; and, her new book is just one more indication that she’s planning to run for president as soon as the opportunity arises; which, will most likely be in 2024.

      Her fake loyalty toward Trump should not sway those who truly support him.”

      I’ve been warning people about her since she ran for and won the governorship of SC. My only point of contention with what you said, is that I believe she’s more like Obama than Romney; and, just as dangerous to the Republic.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    I would venture to say that the vast majority of Americans could care less about what NH has to say, and therefore have no interest in furthering her career by buying her book(s). Bye, bye.

    • Deplorably Bonnie Blue says:
      November 10, 2019 at 10:22 pm

      That may or may not be true, but if you read all the comments on the posts about her pointing the finger at Tillerson and Kelly, the “conservatives” as gushing their approval of her. It is gag worthy.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      November 10, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      That would be nice, but she will be pushed as the first female POTUS. Mass Corporate Media will do it, just watch. They’re already starting.

      It’s up to us to start the campaign against her NOW.

    • Deception Stinks says:
      November 11, 2019 at 12:22 am

      TwoLaine, I couldn’t agree more, but for more disturbing reasons than spending a few bucks on Nikki’s book. A friend sent me the article below which knocked the socks off of me. If true, I don’t want any part of it nor would ANY sane American. Noahide Laws = death by decapitation. One law, “Do not deny God” which in essence means if one worships Jesus, off with your head! A comment below the article suggested reading the “Kabbalah Secrets” by DeAnne Loper. Suppose Nikki’s read them? I also checked to see if President Trump has signed off on the Noahide Laws and praise God … he has NOT.

      Sanhedrin Invites Nikki Haley to be Honorary President of Organization of 70 Nations ~ 12/19/18~https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/118979/sanhedrin-nikki-haley-president/

  3. littleredmachine says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    will never vote for her

  4. ericsrightsock says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Too clever by half, will never get my vote!

  5. Blind no Longer says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Haley is for Haley, and she will do anything, sell-out anyone, and hitch her wagon to any helpful enterprise (ie. MAGA) to attain her political ambitions.

    Don’t take my word for it, ask Rex Tillerson and John Kelly.

    Nikki Haley is the female version of Mitt Romney.

    Sundance said it all. Nothing else needs to be said….I just picked out the BEST parts.

  6. Scott says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    So Nimrata, why didn’t you say something publicly about these cabinet members plotting a coup when it happened? Why wait until now?

    Hmmm.

  7. Dixin-Toofar says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    A good old fashioned hoe down

  8. Zorro says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Keep your enemies close. Especially if they suddenly want to run in 2020.

    • WhiteBoard says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:32 pm

      exactly splitter… she will say i feel my moral obligation is to run, because i beleive that if u see somethign wrong you have to stand up (like kelly and tillerson didnt, but they came to me and said they wanted). …

      she wll run AGAINST Nationalism attributing it to the confederate flag. and bringing up the SHOOTING OVER AND OVER in her church…

      but trump has the trump card – he knows Haley wants to step out… he is being nice until she does.. and he will point out WHY – because he will show his history of PROTECTING ALL people, she cant position herself.

      Like

      Reply
  9. peace says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    I would never, ever buy her book. She took a child from her biological father who fought hard to keep her, and GAVE her to an infertile adoptive couple. See the Veronica Brown case for details. NH is an evil human being imo.

  10. Abolition Man says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Sundance, I think you are correct in calling her the female version of Mittens. The main difference seems to be that she has bigger “huevos” than he does! I guess that Nanzi is still keeping them!

    • MustangBlues says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:40 pm

      someone says, ”’ she has bigger “huevos” — Not nicki nukie, she has the most important Vagina Card, immune from blame, plus playing the military card, she is a prize. Pure Political. Foreigner playing the American system.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Zy says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Nikki-Pierre Delecto.

  12. Somebody's Gramma says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    omg… they think we have short memories… it’s like trying to bring Megyn Kelly back… nope nope nope. I woke up this morning and checked… yep, Romney is still a weasel. Sorry Nikki. We have very long memories. You have no chance in hell. I’d vote for Sarah Palin tho!!!!!!!

  13. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    She will never be President. By time she has a chance, Trump will be out of office. He will go after any candidate that won’t carry on MAGA and America First!

  14. Heika says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    With all due respect Nikki – F OFF.

  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Just think what it takes to become one of these people

    You have to be morally bankrupt, void of any loyalty to your country and your people. Every step you take in life is based on some conniving calculation of whats in it for you, how can it help you to achieve your power trip

    You have no problem lying and deceiving. You’d sell your own mother out to achieve your goals. Nothing matters in life more than power

    Only totally shallow, soulless people could have what it takes to become this morally corrupt

    Disgusting people through and through

  16. CNN_sucks says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    At least she did not stabbed PDJT unlike Kelly and Tillerson who are both conniving snakes and cowards.

    • Scott says:
      November 10, 2019 at 10:44 pm

      Do we know she didn’t?

      She did read the GOP rebuttal to Trumps SOTU speech. A rebuttal to their own pparty member. She is not pro-trump or pro-America one bit.

      Like

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      November 10, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    • Blind no Longer says:
      November 10, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      Well that’s a good question as to whether she did or didn’t stab President Trump in the back. Do we know if she went to President Trump immediately about Kelly and Tillerson undermining him–or did she wait to reveal this fact in her book?
      A true supporter of PDJT would have warned him immediately.

      • WhiteBoard says:
        November 10, 2019 at 11:42 pm

        her backstabbing is coming – ITS CLEAR the CHARLOTESVILLE IS THERE ANGLE….

        NATIONALISM = confederate flag … and all they have to do is condone more mass shootings and its tilts the media angle

        THIS is a race between BARR and this coup. if BARR FOLDS he best of mapped out every deplorable for removal in gas chambers like hitler did cause this will end in us not working anymore.. and just using our supplies to wait until things resolve.. a STRIKE COUNTRYwIDE for 2 months.. get your food supply. put your leave in at work … and be ready. protect your family and friends.

        Like

        Reply
  17. ronald charles vrooman says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Rex and Kelly are not good references for an America seeking a Constitutional Republican form of government. Do not trust flag rank that survived 44. nor field grade either.

  18. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    SD, I had her pegged as the female version of ‘lil Marco. But after her stint with the UN I have to agree…Mittens it is. Great pic of Knickers and Mittens.

  19. Daniel M. Camac says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Sundance, I’d be disappointed if you didn’t seize on the oppurtunity of poor little Nikki flashing her support for OUR President. What a POS she is.

    Thanks for bringing her “allegiance” to the forefront. /S

    And thanks for the AL/LSU post (that was some real love going on there), the Thanksgiving post (Great recipes from Stella this year), the Nunes post…..ok. I’m going to the donate page now.

    You are the best. Please keep going.

  20. dissonant1 says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Sundance, I had indeed remembered your earlier essay on her. “She is the worst form of politician.” That is sort of like saying the worst form of a disease. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and an informed populace can help protect against contagion. Thank you for once again shining a light on her true nature, especially at this point in time.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      Sunlight on her true nature, and the succinct statement on her level of common sense/intelligence… awesome, hilarious, and kind of scary given that the Faux/Newsmax crowd “love her”.

      Sundance: “In 2016 she thought Marco Rubio was her best play;”.

      Genius, she is not.

  21. Athena the Warrior says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    I do not have a short memory about Nimrata Haley and will be front and center exposing who she really is if she tries to run for POTUS.

    NOT A NATURAL BORN CITIZEN!!!!!

    Is something coming out that she’s trying to get ahead of so she throws Rex and Kelly under the bus when she was likely right there with them?

    • sDee says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      Interesting isn’t it, the rash of Presidential contenders, mentions, candidates and one elected, in the last 3 elections who would fail to Constitutionally qualify against jus soli, jus sanguinis, or both.

      Off the top of my head , John McCain, Barack Obama, Roger Calero, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Bobby Jindal. Considering what we know about that nest of snakes, the Founder Fathers knew exactly how to sort out usurpers.

      • California Joe says:
        November 10, 2019 at 11:55 pm

        McCain was born on a US military base in Panama where his father was assigned. It was US soil and digging deeper into the inclusion of military officers and diplomatic personnel assigned overseas the natural born citizen definition came from British law which also included the children of British military officers and diplomatic personnel born to parents on official duty on foreign soil… of which you can imagine were quite a few in those days! The others on your list were all pretenders!

    • Lester Smith says:
      November 11, 2019 at 12:04 am

      Already had a non natural born citizen president silly.

  22. ATheoK says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    “has outlined Rex Tillerson and John Kelly as stealth insiders working to undermine President trump

    Sundance? Mod?
    Could you please fix the typo of President Trump’s name? It really should be capitalized.
    Thank you!

    Sundance and the CTH didn’t think Rex and John were stealthy at all. Rex especially was a bull elephant that hates tea in a small tea shop.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Magabear says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    The only problem for Nikki is that eventually, after she’s thrown too many people from all sects of the party under the bus, there won’t be enough people left that will support her. And what a shame that would be. 😁

  25. jeans2nd says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    With her position as U.N. Ambassador, Haley would have had to have her book content approved by the Censors at the State Dept.

    Sec Pompeo, what’s up with this???
    Are you stoopid, or what?

    • WhiteBoard says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:48 pm

      nope PDJT’s slow roll on action is to create COMFORT so the limited hangouts reveal themseles – even obama didnt purge until the year prior to his reelection.. its standard – u map out the people around u before u purge.

      Like

      Reply
  26. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Dear Sundance. THANK YOU!!! I liked Nikki Haley…until you opened my eyes about her.

  27. doofusdawg says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Well… she is obviously going to challenge Pence for nomination in 2024. Yall are a tough crowd. And I like Charles Payne too. Nobody is perfect… and sorry I don’t think Don Jr. will run… although he would get my vote.

  28. maxmbj says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    I don’t trust Haley but I hated Tillerson with a purple passion so she wins this round for me.

  29. Burnt Toast says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    About forty years ago taking basic civics it was a merely a statement of fact that ‘natural born citizen’ was a native born American whose parents were Americans. Lately that is a rather controversial position… That said. I could swear that Haley’s wiki bio used to have significantly more background information on how her parents came to the US, left, came back again… chameleon.

  30. graphiclucidity says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Nikki Haley calls for removal of Confederate flag from capitol grounds
    June 24, 2015

    South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Monday called for the removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the State House.
    “Today we are here in a moment of unity in our state without ill will to say it is time to remove the flag from our capitol grounds,” said Haley, a Republican and the state’s first non-white governor, while flanked by a diverse group of South Carolina politicians.
    “This flag, while an integral part of our past, does not represent the future of our great state,” she said.
    The flag can only be removed from its location in front of the State legislature with the approval of two-thirds of that body. And Haley said if the state’s General Assembly doesn’t convene on the matter in this last week of the legislative year, she would call up lawmakers to the capital “under extraordinary measures.”
    Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina were also alongside Haley at the announcement that came amid growing calls for the state to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the State House…

    https://www.cnn.com/2015/06/22/politics/nikki-haley-confederate-flag-south-carolina-press-conference/index.html

    South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Signs Bill Removing Confederate Flag
    July 9, 2015

    They’re taking it down.

    South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Thursday signed into law a measure to remove the contentious Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol, the culmination of a years-long movement that was reignited by the murders of nine members of a historically black church in Charleston.

    Before adding her signature to the legislation, Haley spoke of the black victims, who were killed by a white man after they welcomed him into a June 17 prayer meeting at Emanuel African Methodist Church…

    https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/confederate-flag-furor/gov-haley-sign-bill-removing-confederate-flag-n389231

    Nikki Haley moves back to SC, fuels political speculation
    September 20, 2019

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is moving back to her native South Carolina, re-establishing a home base and also fueling speculation that a return to politics is next on her to-do list.

    The 47-year-old former South Carolina governor, who left office in 2017 to join the Trump administration, closed Friday on a home on Kiawah Island, according to Alex Malloy, a spokeswoman for Kiawah Island Real Estate, which operates on the tony golf community near Charleston.

    Haley’s office confirmed the purchase, saying the family would be splitting time between South Carolina and New York until their son graduates from high school next spring…

    https://news.yahoo.com/nikki-haley-moves-back-sc-162625808.html

  31. abigailstraight says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Well…..now that the whole wide world knows all about the motives of the snake Nikki Haley; her future presidential dreams make take a slight turn from the prior destination, Heh? LOL!!!
    I never like Nikki Baby; not evah! ( Just as an aside).

  32. Gregreyalan says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Hey,
    There are only allies and enemies;
    in the current MAGA fight.
    Amb/Gov. Haley:
    Has had SEVERAL OPPORTUNITIES to turn on
    Pres. Trump.
    She has CONSISTENTLY stepped up.

    VERY disappointing to see such a vicious personal
    Attack, on a clear loyal member of THE TEAM.

    If, and when she runs for office, by all means,
    Oppose, vigorously, if thats your wish.

    But in the meantime, PLEASE judge her on Loyalty
    to Our Vsgpdjt.
    MAGA

  33. JohnCasper says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they (Kelly and Tillerson) said.”

    John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald said the same thing.

  34. vikingmom says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    So, is Nikki positioning herself to actually CHALLENGE President Trump for the nomination in 2020? Or is she just hedging her bets in case he is removed from office by the snakes in the Senate “for the good of the country” and then she can jump in and assume the MAGA mantle? Or is this all about setting herself up for 2024?

    Regardless, she is NOT Constitutionally eligible, and while the Republicans didn’t have the cajones to challenge Obama in 2008, you better believe that the Democrats will not hesitate to do so if she actually appears to be in contention!

    • 335blues says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      Mom, wasn’t Haley born in the US?

      • vikingmom says:
        November 11, 2019 at 12:03 am

        She was, in South Carolina, but my understanding is that NEITHER of her parents were citizens at the time. They were both still citizens of India – not sure if either of them even became US citizens, but they definitely were not at the time of her birth. The way the Democrats got around that question with Barack Obama was because his mother was clearly a US Citizen, although his father was not and the Republicans did not attempt to push the issue. I think it’s going to have to come before SCOTUS soon because it is becoming a more pressing issue with each election and we need clear and specific guidelines as to who is, or is NOT eligible under the Constitution!

  35. 335blues says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    I knew Haley was a Bush clan globalist, but I was unaware of some of the details shared above.
    Thanks SD for keeping us in the loop.
    Now we must expose her to all.
    I personally was never impressed with her. She is just not that intelligent.
    She has the one card: being female.
    We will know her by those around her. They will be slimy new york marxist/globalists.

    • 335blues says:
      November 10, 2019 at 11:32 pm

      BTW, ” She is a liar, a manipulator, and a purely political animal. She wants to be president.”
      Sounds like the witch hillary clinton.

  36. upstate909 says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Won’t buy the book, but she is appearing a stones throw from my house in a week. Might show up just to find out what she is up to. Snake.

  37. akaPatience says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    I wholeheartedly support Trump but he often seems easily manipulated by flattery. I wish he hadn’t gushed about Haley to the extent that he did in his tweet, and can only hope he’s aware of her ambition and opportunism, which has always seemed so baldfaced and self-serving to many of us. Still, the revelation about Kelly and Tillerson is probably a plus for the POTUS, at least right now.

    Having said that, I can’t think of any politician on the scene today that has the courage to buck the Establishment, has the courage to withstand attack for doing so, AND has a chance to win. It’s difficult to think of voting for someone like Haley for POTUS, but I guess if Democrats continue to field such far-left, wacky candidates, what choice is there? It’s hard to think of settling for a swamp denizen such as Haley again.

  38. Mike says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Sundance nailed it. 😉👏👏👏

  39. Jimmy says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Being from SC, I fully agree with SD’s assessment that “Nikki Haley has one priority, Nikki Haley. Everything else is a transaction.”. I may add that you can NEVER trust Haley for anything. A person who changes her first name (namrata) to make it sound western, is not an honest person. usually, you just add last name of husband(Haley), thats it.
    I also agree that she has ambition for WH. However, SD got the timing wrong and actually underestimated her shrewdness. She is not running in 2020 (Mark y post) and she is not a fool as she knows very well that she has no path past Trump. She will run for WH in 2024.
    In the mean time, i would not surprised if she takes secretary of state position is pompeo goes for senate run.

  40. burginthorn says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    A woman after Hillary Clintons own heart.

  41. Sentient says:
    November 10, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    I’m telling you, this is the GOPe gaming out whether we – the conservative base – will let them get away with ousting our president. They think they can convince us that Pence or Haley or somebody else will be just as good. “Hey, it’s ok if Romney-Sasse-Collins-Murkowski-Alexander etc vote to remove Trump, because then we’ll get Pence.” Sorry, A-holes. We’re not letting you get away with that. You go along with this coup and the Republican Party is dead. I’d sooner vote for Elizabeth freaking Warren than some post-impeachment Republican substitute candidate. You think you got me. You think I have nowhere else to go. Just you wait.

  42. Jim in TN says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Just a thought, maybe she is setting herself to be Pence’s V.P.

    That way she wouldn’t have to openly stand against Trump. And she insulates Pence against racist/sexist accusations.

  43. CountryDoc says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:01 am

    As my grandma would say, “She’s anyone’s dog that will hunt with her”

  44. dufrst says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Sundance is absolutely correct about Haley and I would be damn to see NeverTrump once again attain the reigns of power in the GOP after Trump and especially after they tried to decapitate him in this latest coup attempt in collaboration with the Dems!

    With that being said, Trump will need a successor to hold his legacy. Whatever they may be, NeverTrump GOP will only be able to go so far with the Trump agenda after all he would accomplish in 8 years. The base will be sure to hold them accountable to keeping in line with the direction that Trump put the nation. A Dem successor to Trump would be a disaster.

    All I am saying is we know Haley is primed and ready for 2024, but who is the alternative? Pence? I doubt Pence can survive in this environment. Kanye West? Waaaaay too early for him! I don’t see a MAGA minded conservative successor to Trump at this point who can continue the fight post-Trump. If you all have some names I am all ears (DeSantis? Pompeo?).

    In any event, I believe Trump would endorse Haley, if he believed that she could win in 2024 and so long as she has a place for Ivanka in her administration (UN ambassador). Clearly Ivanka is courting her too.

    Bottomline is, 2024 is just as important as 2020 will be for the future of this nation. Every truly successful two presidency has been validated with a continuation of the same party in power. Check your history books on that. The two term presidents that were not succeeded by their own party, quickly saw their agendas diminished and their overall stature in history also diminished as well. I think Trump will endorse any GOPer who he thinks can actually win and succeed him in 2024. If he believes Pence can (I doubt this), he will endorse him. Ditto Pompeo, DeSantis, Haley, etc.

    • dufrst says:
      November 11, 2019 at 12:08 am

      This is Bush succeeding Reagan redux. The Establishment didn’t like Reagan, but understood the base wanted no one else after Bush senior failed to win the 1980 nomination, so they had Bush put on the ticket and Bush then succeeded Reagan. They have been using Reagan’s name ever since, while systematically screwing over his base with the globalist agenda.

      They plan to do the same with Trump. They put Haley in as UN Ambassador and have designs to have her installed again as SoS if Pompeo decides to run for Kansas Senate or Governor (they have dangled that over him). This is how these power mad people operate. We have to wise to them but we also must identify and have a viable alternative, otherwise it will be Haley.

      The Establishment only wins because they prepare years in advance while we sit on our hands or are consumed with defending/supporting our current leader Donald J. Trump. We need to keep our eyes wide open after the 2020 elections and back someone strong, otherwise NeverTrump (NeoCon globalists) will be back in business!

  45. coolmamie says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Trump was a one-time opportunity, IMO, to vote for a person who did not rise through the political system, which, at its core, breeds corruption.

    Like it or not, our next electable non-democrat/socialist candidate will also be a Republican, and, more than likely, one to whom most of us object for varying reasons. The most I can hope for is that Trumpism becomes more and more dominant in the Republican party. On that count, Nikki does check several boxes – but certainly not all. She would not be my first choice by any means, but may be more electable than the ones I prefer. (i.e. Devin Nunes 2024)

    Elections these days, for me, are less getting exactly what I want than they are keeping me from getting what I most fear for my country. (i.e. a democrat. Because they are all socialists or too stupid to realize they are all socialists)

    Frankly, I am still red-hot in my hatred of Hillary Clinton. I would sort of love her having to witness the election of a Republican as first woman president of the US. Haley may be the best bet for that – probably due to the shrewdness most of us on CTH so distrust.

  46. Bogeyfree says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Might I suggest to PT to declass Mitch’s emails and phone calls and my guess is one just might see a lot of calls this past year with NH.

    This impeachment BS IMO is far from over. Mitch, Romney and the rest of the RINOS have anointed their 2020 candidate once they vote out PT.

  47. Gem says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:12 am

    I have been listening to the vomit worthy praise of Haley all day. Thank GOD for the TREEHOUSE!

  48. Don McAro says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Regardless of her book, the woman is as stimulating as an end table….Oh just wait to see what the leftists dig up on her… it will be a treat

  49. noswamp says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:28 am

    SD,
    Thanks for the reminder article. I was almost duped.

  50. The Devilbat says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:28 am

    I seem to remember that Nikki Haley was an ardent anti Trumper when Donald Trump was running for the presidency. Does she really believe that we have forgotten about that?

