U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Sells SC Home – Will Remain in New York Upon Departure from Cabinet…

December 4, 2018

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Halley was visiting President Donald Trump in the White House today, ahead of a report she has sold her home in South Carolina home and will remain in New York after she departs from the cabinet at the end of the year.

My hunch is Haley has met, briefed and interviewed possible replacement John James on the U.N. position, and is debriefing POTUS Trump therein. Again, just a hunch….

COLUMBIA — Former Gov. Nikki Haley is not coming straight back to the Palmetto State after she leaves the United Nations at year’s end.

She plans on staying in New York where her son attends high school.

“South Carolina will always be home for Ambassador Haley and her family, and they look forward to returning to their friends and family in the Palmetto State after her son finishes high school,” Haley spokeswoman Chaney Adams said in a statement.

The return will be long enough away that Haley and her husband, Michael, recently sold their Lexington home.

Haley, 46, has not revealed what she will do when she leaves the United Nations after two years.  The Post and Courier has learned a second book is the works, per several sources who asked to not to be identified because they were not authorized to reveal the news. (more)

 

In the grand scheme of things, the move of U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley to resign is a typical move of a professional politician on the establishment side of the GOPe political continuum.

Ms. Haley comes from the political house of Bush; hence the original Rubio support in 2016 etc. She is a political animal from the establishment wing.

Within the traditional political class the customary approach to a White House run is to gain about five years of wealth in advance of a presidential run. Haley would be following a wealth process for a 2024 presidential run.

During this wealth accumulation period the cocktail party circuit (the billionaire crowd) will front-load wealth, purchase homes and all expenses etc, for the future candidate. This ‘Five Year Plan‘ was the same historic approach done for Ronald Reagan.

With a candidate in the private sector, the professional donor-class make investments in the candidate while it is legal to do so. The investments are made in anticipation of future influence.  This is simply how money influences politics.

With the “Me Too” movement in high political value, the currency of Nikki Haley, as an investment candidate, is at the apex.  Haley checks the right boxes; she is making a predictable move to capitalize on that process, politics and timeliness.

The U.N., as an institution, is also in alignment with the high-brow Prescott Bush clan. Ms. Nikki Haley is regarded by this clan as a very valuable commodity. If they can’t get Jeb, or another Bush (ie. Rubio) over the finish line, they will be much better positioned with investments in Nikki Haley.

It goes without saying the U.N. is not MAGA. In many ways the interests of the U.N. run counter to the more nationalistic MAGA movement.

Hence, it was smart for President Trump to put a non-MAGA ambassador into the U.N. while simultaneously, and smartly, using the position to keep the globalists from attacking MAGA policy.

It was a strategic move when it was done and the benefits have been visible.

Moving forward, despite the success of President Trump in taking over the Republican party, the political apparatus still has factions (ie. Never Trump etc.). Those GOPe types will back Nikki Haley in 2024 as they did Jeb in 2016. The outlooks are same/same. This is all entirely predictable.

Due to the increasing success of the MAGA or Trump Republican apparatus, Haley will need to carefully position herself as a stealth Decepticon and not upset the vulgarian hordes; ie. the new republican party base voter. As a smart and tactical politician Haley will invest heavily in the optics of supporting the MAGA movement; and embrace President Trump to avoid any conflict.

Much like the primary of 2016 (w/ Jeb), the primary race of 2024 will determine if Haley can con enough people into not seeing her elitist Decepticon position.

The Bush clan and professional political cocktail circuit was rebuked in 2016, so we can anticipate their strategy in 2024 will be with those strategic lessons at the forefront.

/End.

67 Responses to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Sells SC Home – Will Remain in New York Upon Departure from Cabinet…

  1. Hebo Sabe says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Romney has the smile of a devil.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Will Bloomberg call her for 2020 is the question?

    Like

    Reply
  3. MIKE says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Michigan’s John James? That would be pretty cool. Hope your sources are accurate

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sloth1963 says:
      December 4, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      That’s where the link leads 😎 very cool if true. He’s a great guy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 4, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      I actually hope that SD is wrong about John James getting that position! Not sure how many are aware that Gary Peters, first term Incumbent Democrat, is up for reelection in 2020. Unlike Stabenow, Peters doesn’t have the name recognition or political history. John James in losing made a tremendous name for himself. In the last quarter of fundraising, he was able to raise $9 million dollars.

      Unlike 2018, there is the added bonus that our President will be running for reelection and Michigan will be a state that he will be invested in BIGLY. Having John James announce that he is running a year + in advance would allow him to continue to fundraise but more importantly spend time in Oakland (Stabenow – 338,986 votes / James – 256,017) and especially Wayne County (Stabenow – 455,176 votes / James – 190,884).

      The one two punch will be extremely difficult for Democrats to overcome!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jmuniz1 says:
      December 4, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Sundance has been pretty accurate no one is 100 percent but he has been more than 90 percent accurate

      Like

      Reply
    • Rex70 says:
      December 4, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      Met the man, spoke with him, asked him some questions when he was running for a Senator in Michigan. Solid, upstanding, smart man. Not the best campaigner, I was informed, but Candidate James was a newbie and poured it on fairly well toward the end. Sadly…to no avail. Detroit, along with Chicago, wrote the chapter and verses decades ago of the Vote Early, Vote Often Democrat manual for Election Day; all kinds of the shenanigans had to be overcome for Mr. James to win last month to beat even the ugliest woman in the Senate. An interesting choice for the U.N. ambassadorship–where no campaigning is necessary–for sure.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Paul Tibbets says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Deep State tools. They love power.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. ar10308 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Nimrata Randhawa “Haley”. Definitely the name of a true, Heritage American.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      December 4, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      She was born with the name, Friend. In the USA.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ar10308 says:
        December 4, 2018 at 7:38 pm

        So Magic Dirt makes her American?

        Like

        Reply
        • Linus in W.PA. says:
          December 4, 2018 at 7:40 pm

          As American as you if you were also born here.

          She probably had no choice in what her parents decided to name her.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • ar10308 says:
            December 4, 2018 at 7:42 pm

            Wrong.
            Stop believing in the Zeroth Amendment and false mythos.

            Like

            Reply
            • Linus in W.PA. says:
              December 4, 2018 at 7:49 pm

              Her parents legally immigrated to the USA.

              She was then born here.

              Just as American as you if you were also born here.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • ar10308 says:
                December 4, 2018 at 8:00 pm

                Except she’s an Indian. Completely and fully. The Magic Dirt doesn’t make her innately understand the importance of the 2nd Amendment or the Confederate Flag for Southron Americans.

                Like

                Reply
                • Linus in W.PA. says:
                  December 4, 2018 at 8:11 pm

                  Your original implication is that she’s hiding her identity by taking her married name, ‘Haley.’

                  I’m sure you’ve taken your wife’s last name though.

                  Again, by all standards, she’s as American as they come, you included (if you were born here).

                  Liked by 1 person

                • ar10308 says:
                  December 4, 2018 at 8:17 pm

                  No. She’s not an American. Shes an Indian. Her name is Indian, as are her ideas and politics.

                  Like

                • Katherine McCoun says:
                  December 4, 2018 at 8:13 pm

                  Her lack of understanding the Confederate flag is in part that she was not raised in a family that has a deep understanding, deep roots and a long history in America. However, my husband was not even born here, POC (although he doesn’t think of himself or refer to himself that way), legally immigrated when he was 3 and naturalized along with his parents – he has a strong grasp of the Confederate flag.

                  So only part can be understood through lack of family tradition, history, roots and teaching the child. The Largest part of her lack of understanding is due to her education (or lack thereof). MANY American born citizens who are 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, etc., generation are also lacking the Same understanding of our history and the Confederate flag.

                  We need to “fix” our education system, esp. the curriculum taught on civics, econ, geography and history. If one receives (or seeks out on their own as a teen or even as an adult) proper education and acculturation then it does not matter how many generations their family has been in America – they will be American through and through. And, despite have family roots that trace back to the 1600s, if one receives the wrong upbringing and education, they just won’t bleed red, white and blue.

                  The color of one’s skin and the number of generations one’s family has been in America are both irrelevant.

                  She is *not* Indian unless that is her point of view and her center of culture and world view.

                  Liked by 2 people

                • ar10308 says:
                  December 4, 2018 at 8:18 pm

                  It isn’t her skin color that makes her not American, but her heritage and nationality.

                  Like

                • swissik says:
                  December 4, 2018 at 8:21 pm

                  My children are first generation American born after we became citizens. From what I know about Haley it would be the same for her. It is quite common for immigrants to name their children based on ancestry. My neighbors are first generation with Indian ancestry names plus they named their son after ancestors and believe me that kid is as American as they come. I will only say this about Haley, she is above all for herself and that is really quite the American way.

                  Like

                • ar10308 says:
                  December 4, 2018 at 8:22 pm

                  Are you from a European Christian Ancestry?

                  If not, you arent American by the standards set forth by our Founding Fathers. The Bolsheviks don’t get to redefine who Americans are.

                  Like

                • lemmus1 says:
                  December 4, 2018 at 8:31 pm

                  Let me get this clear. According to you, the child of legal immigrants, raised and educated in this country, and attaining two of the highest level positions ever held by any woman in this country’s history …and served well in both roles according to her constituents and POTUS …is NOT an American because she has slightly different views than you?

                  ALRIGHTY THEN!! …although I’m pretty certain she doesn’t have any problem spelling “Southron” unlike some southern Americans appear to.

                  While I disagree with some of her past political stances as Governor, I’m hard-pressed to think of anyone who did a better job standing up for America in the halls of the UN cesspit.

                  Like

    • Brenda Taylor Johnson says:
      December 4, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      She was born in South Carolina and went to Clemson University. She was an okay governor, but she did not finish her second term. I feel she is a rhino republican and to loyal to the Establishment. Not surprised that she is not returning to South Carolina. They have sold all their property in SC according to the SC State newspaper.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Suzanne says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    I find it smug and condescending as well

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Paula Daly says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    So long, fare well… bye bye… See ya!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Goldman Sachs.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Wonder where her husband will live.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. madeline says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I thought Richard Grenell was to be S Ambassador to the UN? No?

    Like

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      December 4, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      Richard Grenell is perfect for Germany, since he’s been there the EU is better managed and POTUS is going to be working on our Trade there soon. I think America really needs Mr. Grenell in Germany to manage the “Merkel” and her Stasi henchmen of the EU.

      Like

      Reply
  11. CNY3 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I would vote for my cocker spaniel before I would vote for her.

    Like

    Reply
  12. winky says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    She is not eligible to be president

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • CNY3 says:
      December 4, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      That never stopped Hussein Obama.

      Like

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        December 4, 2018 at 7:44 pm

        His day is coming.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Maquis says:
          December 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm

          Nikki could open the door to a Supreme Court challenge over her lack of eligibility due not being a Natural Born American.

          Shoot her down and the rug gets pulled out from under the Anti-American Usurper.

          What a great plan for her to suck up the cash and energy of the Globalists only to discover they backed a lame horse just as the gates open. . .and destroy Zero to boot.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • WSB says:
            December 4, 2018 at 8:22 pm

            Very true!

            Like I heard tonight that Mueller is going to subpoena some Trump Hotels.

            He needs to be careful in Discovery, because you never know how many Senators might be exposed who have checked in over the years with people who were not their wives or sons.

            Be careful what you wish for!

            Like

            Reply
    • swissik says:
      December 4, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      If she is born on American soil she is eligible.

      Like

      Reply
  13. DT2020 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    As far as 2024 is concerned will have to see who Trump backs.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Monticello says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Enough with the Bush dynasty already! Go away Nicki!
    Didn’t like how she forgot who nominated her at times, no loyalty, no loss.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. WSB says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Fox news contributor and/or think tank until her son graduates…not sure when that is.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. railer says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    She’s got no shot at the WH. She’s like Carli Fiorina or Christine Todd Whitman. The majority don’t want a preachy progressive woman running as a Republican, not across the country. Sorry if that offends anyone, but the object is to win, not score diversity points, and Haley’s just another diversity candidate with no special talents to speak of. She’ll lose just like JEB!, McCain and Romney lost. Money can’t help bad candidates.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. montanadi says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    A great many Trump supporters foolishly believe she would be a great candidate in 2024. They are ignorant of the fact she is a globalist. These are the same people who think Gowdy is the cat’s meow. They buy into headlines.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Zorro says:
    December 4, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    2024 is not in play because 2020 isn’t. It’s all DSA after that.

    Like

    Reply
  20. snarkybeach says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Nikki’s middle name is Swamp

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Katherine McCoun says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Sundance, you called this specifically weeks ago. Not surprised to see it come to pass

    Like

    Reply
  22. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    “Again, just a hunch….”

    Nah, she just wants to make a song reality.

    Like

    Reply
  23. LKAinLA says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Haley can run for President if she wants but I will never vote for her. If the candidate is not pro USA, then I will not bother. The company she keeps tells you all she needs to know.

    Like

    Reply
  24. lawrencepaul1 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Well personally, as a proud South Carolinian, I hope that she never comes back.
    New York is welcome to her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      December 4, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      Gee, thanks. She’ll be a great addition to the DeBoobio/Charlene/Schumer.Cuomo, Gillibrand, Delgado social circle.

      She’ll fit right in and trash upstaters like she did to South Carolina “crackers.”

      Like

      Reply
  25. wyntre says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Can’t stand that byotch.

    I will never forget how she single-handedly kicked off the anti-monuments movement by taking down the Confederate Flag from the SC State House. How DARE she flaunt American History, which neither she nor her parents lived through.

    Traitor, betrayer, slippery, untrustworthy.

    She’s the Republican version of Kamala Harris.

    Like

    Reply
  26. John Doe says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her. That being said, I thought she did a good job at the UN.

    Like

    Reply

