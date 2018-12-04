U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Sells SC Home – Will Remain in New York Upon Departure from Cabinet…

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Halley was visiting President Donald Trump in the White House today, ahead of a report she has sold her home in South Carolina home and will remain in New York after she departs from the cabinet at the end of the year.
My hunch is Haley has met, briefed and interviewed possible replacement John James on the U.N. position, and is debriefing POTUS Trump therein. Again, just a hunch….
COLUMBIA — Former Gov. Nikki Haley is not coming straight back to the Palmetto State after she leaves the United Nations at year’s end.
She plans on staying in New York where her son attends high school.
“South Carolina will always be home for Ambassador Haley and her family, and they look forward to returning to their friends and family in the Palmetto State after her son finishes high school,” Haley spokeswoman Chaney Adams said in a statement.
The return will be long enough away that Haley and her husband, Michael, recently sold their Lexington home.
Haley, 46, has not revealed what she will do when she leaves the United Nations after two years. The Post and Courier has learned a second book is the works, per several sources who asked to not to be identified because they were not authorized to reveal the news. (more)
In the grand scheme of things, the move of U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley to resign is a typical move of a professional politician on the establishment side of the GOPe political continuum.
Ms. Haley comes from the political house of Bush; hence the original Rubio support in 2016 etc. She is a political animal from the establishment wing.
Within the traditional political class the customary approach to a White House run is to gain about five years of wealth in advance of a presidential run. Haley would be following a wealth process for a 2024 presidential run.
During this wealth accumulation period the cocktail party circuit (the billionaire crowd) will front-load wealth, purchase homes and all expenses etc, for the future candidate. This ‘Five Year Plan‘ was the same historic approach done for Ronald Reagan.
With a candidate in the private sector, the professional donor-class make investments in the candidate while it is legal to do so. The investments are made in anticipation of future influence. This is simply how money influences politics.
With the “Me Too” movement in high political value, the currency of Nikki Haley, as an investment candidate, is at the apex. Haley checks the right boxes; she is making a predictable move to capitalize on that process, politics and timeliness.
The U.N., as an institution, is also in alignment with the high-brow Prescott Bush clan. Ms. Nikki Haley is regarded by this clan as a very valuable commodity. If they can’t get Jeb, or another Bush (ie. Rubio) over the finish line, they will be much better positioned with investments in Nikki Haley.
It goes without saying the U.N. is not MAGA. In many ways the interests of the U.N. run counter to the more nationalistic MAGA movement.
Hence, it was smart for President Trump to put a non-MAGA ambassador into the U.N. while simultaneously, and smartly, using the position to keep the globalists from attacking MAGA policy.
It was a strategic move when it was done and the benefits have been visible.
Moving forward, despite the success of President Trump in taking over the Republican party, the political apparatus still has factions (ie. Never Trump etc.). Those GOPe types will back Nikki Haley in 2024 as they did Jeb in 2016. The outlooks are same/same. This is all entirely predictable.
Due to the increasing success of the MAGA or Trump Republican apparatus, Haley will need to carefully position herself as a stealth Decepticon and not upset the vulgarian hordes; ie. the new republican party base voter. As a smart and tactical politician Haley will invest heavily in the optics of supporting the MAGA movement; and embrace President Trump to avoid any conflict.
Much like the primary of 2016 (w/ Jeb), the primary race of 2024 will determine if Haley can con enough people into not seeing her elitist Decepticon position.
The Bush clan and professional political cocktail circuit was rebuked in 2016, so we can anticipate their strategy in 2024 will be with those strategic lessons at the forefront.
/End.
Romney has the smile of a devil.
…or an idiot.
Joe Isuzu-
He IS the devil
Romney is a cold, impersonal, self-serving. He wows no one but himself.
Will Bloomberg call her for 2020 is the question?
Bloomberg puts people to sleep.
2020 is a dog’s breakfast for anyone running against the Trumpet.
Didn’t Bloomberg re-register as a dem last weeek?
Michigan’s John James? That would be pretty cool. Hope your sources are accurate
That’s where the link leads 😎 very cool if true. He’s a great guy.
I actually hope that SD is wrong about John James getting that position! Not sure how many are aware that Gary Peters, first term Incumbent Democrat, is up for reelection in 2020. Unlike Stabenow, Peters doesn’t have the name recognition or political history. John James in losing made a tremendous name for himself. In the last quarter of fundraising, he was able to raise $9 million dollars.
Unlike 2018, there is the added bonus that our President will be running for reelection and Michigan will be a state that he will be invested in BIGLY. Having John James announce that he is running a year + in advance would allow him to continue to fundraise but more importantly spend time in Oakland (Stabenow – 338,986 votes / James – 256,017) and especially Wayne County (Stabenow – 455,176 votes / James – 190,884).
The one two punch will be extremely difficult for Democrats to overcome!
I agree that we need James as a Senate candidate in ’20, but a year plus in a highly visible cabinet-level position will likely enhance that Senate candidacy, not degrade it
Problem is that it eliminates him from the state where he amazingly needs to make inroads with Black voters since he only received 5% of their votes.
Sundance has been pretty accurate no one is 100 percent but he has been more than 90 percent accurate
Met the man, spoke with him, asked him some questions when he was running for a Senator in Michigan. Solid, upstanding, smart man. Not the best campaigner, I was informed, but Candidate James was a newbie and poured it on fairly well toward the end. Sadly…to no avail. Detroit, along with Chicago, wrote the chapter and verses decades ago of the Vote Early, Vote Often Democrat manual for Election Day; all kinds of the shenanigans had to be overcome for Mr. James to win last month to beat even the ugliest woman in the Senate. An interesting choice for the U.N. ambassadorship–where no campaigning is necessary–for sure.
Deep State tools. They love power.
Nimrata Randhawa “Haley”. Definitely the name of a true, Heritage American.
She was born with the name, Friend. In the USA.
So Magic Dirt makes her American?
As American as you if you were also born here.
She probably had no choice in what her parents decided to name her.
Wrong.
Stop believing in the Zeroth Amendment and false mythos.
Her parents legally immigrated to the USA.
She was then born here.
Just as American as you if you were also born here.
Except she’s an Indian. Completely and fully. The Magic Dirt doesn’t make her innately understand the importance of the 2nd Amendment or the Confederate Flag for Southron Americans.
Your original implication is that she’s hiding her identity by taking her married name, ‘Haley.’
I’m sure you’ve taken your wife’s last name though.
Again, by all standards, she’s as American as they come, you included (if you were born here).
No. She’s not an American. Shes an Indian. Her name is Indian, as are her ideas and politics.
Her lack of understanding the Confederate flag is in part that she was not raised in a family that has a deep understanding, deep roots and a long history in America. However, my husband was not even born here, POC (although he doesn’t think of himself or refer to himself that way), legally immigrated when he was 3 and naturalized along with his parents – he has a strong grasp of the Confederate flag.
So only part can be understood through lack of family tradition, history, roots and teaching the child. The Largest part of her lack of understanding is due to her education (or lack thereof). MANY American born citizens who are 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, etc., generation are also lacking the Same understanding of our history and the Confederate flag.
We need to “fix” our education system, esp. the curriculum taught on civics, econ, geography and history. If one receives (or seeks out on their own as a teen or even as an adult) proper education and acculturation then it does not matter how many generations their family has been in America – they will be American through and through. And, despite have family roots that trace back to the 1600s, if one receives the wrong upbringing and education, they just won’t bleed red, white and blue.
The color of one’s skin and the number of generations one’s family has been in America are both irrelevant.
She is *not* Indian unless that is her point of view and her center of culture and world view.
It isn’t her skin color that makes her not American, but her heritage and nationality.
My children are first generation American born after we became citizens. From what I know about Haley it would be the same for her. It is quite common for immigrants to name their children based on ancestry. My neighbors are first generation with Indian ancestry names plus they named their son after ancestors and believe me that kid is as American as they come. I will only say this about Haley, she is above all for herself and that is really quite the American way.
Are you from a European Christian Ancestry?
If not, you arent American by the standards set forth by our Founding Fathers. The Bolsheviks don’t get to redefine who Americans are.
Let me get this clear. According to you, the child of legal immigrants, raised and educated in this country, and attaining two of the highest level positions ever held by any woman in this country’s history …and served well in both roles according to her constituents and POTUS …is NOT an American because she has slightly different views than you?
ALRIGHTY THEN!! …although I’m pretty certain she doesn’t have any problem spelling “Southron” unlike some southern Americans appear to.
While I disagree with some of her past political stances as Governor, I’m hard-pressed to think of anyone who did a better job standing up for America in the halls of the UN cesspit.
She was born in South Carolina and went to Clemson University. She was an okay governor, but she did not finish her second term. I feel she is a rhino republican and to loyal to the Establishment. Not surprised that she is not returning to South Carolina. They have sold all their property in SC according to the SC State newspaper.
Yup. She’s not a Southron and she’s not an American. Hence why she gladly removed the Confederate Flag from the SC Capital Building.
I find it smug and condescending as well
Oops… This was to have been a reply to Hebo Sabe… sorry
So long, fare well… bye bye… See ya!
That’s the problem. She will be back.
Goldman Sachs.
Perish that sentient thought.
Wonder where her husband will live.
I thought Richard Grenell was to be S Ambassador to the UN? No?
Richard Grenell is perfect for Germany, since he’s been there the EU is better managed and POTUS is going to be working on our Trade there soon. I think America really needs Mr. Grenell in Germany to manage the “Merkel” and her Stasi henchmen of the EU.
I would vote for my cocker spaniel before I would vote for her.
She is not eligible to be president
That never stopped Hussein Obama.
His day is coming.
Nikki could open the door to a Supreme Court challenge over her lack of eligibility due not being a Natural Born American.
Shoot her down and the rug gets pulled out from under the Anti-American Usurper.
What a great plan for her to suck up the cash and energy of the Globalists only to discover they backed a lame horse just as the gates open. . .and destroy Zero to boot.
Very true!
Like I heard tonight that Mueller is going to subpoena some Trump Hotels.
He needs to be careful in Discovery, because you never know how many Senators might be exposed who have checked in over the years with people who were not their wives or sons.
Be careful what you wish for!
If she is born on American soil she is eligible.
As far as 2024 is concerned will have to see who Trump backs.
Nikki is not eligible, and I do not think PT would ever back her even if she were.
Enough with the Bush dynasty already! Go away Nicki!
Didn’t like how she forgot who nominated her at times, no loyalty, no loss.
Fox news contributor and/or think tank until her son graduates…not sure when that is.
She’s got no shot at the WH. She’s like Carli Fiorina or Christine Todd Whitman. The majority don’t want a preachy progressive woman running as a Republican, not across the country. Sorry if that offends anyone, but the object is to win, not score diversity points, and Haley’s just another diversity candidate with no special talents to speak of. She’ll lose just like JEB!, McCain and Romney lost. Money can’t help bad candidates.
But election fraud can
Good analysis
A great many Trump supporters foolishly believe she would be a great candidate in 2024. They are ignorant of the fact she is a globalist. These are the same people who think Gowdy is the cat’s meow. They buy into headlines.
2024 is not in play because 2020 isn’t. It’s all DSA after that.
McCain Jr.
Nikki’s middle name is Swamp
Sundance, you called this specifically weeks ago. Not surprised to see it come to pass
“Again, just a hunch….”
Nah, she just wants to make a song reality.
Haley can run for President if she wants but I will never vote for her. If the candidate is not pro USA, then I will not bother. The company she keeps tells you all she needs to know.
Well personally, as a proud South Carolinian, I hope that she never comes back.
New York is welcome to her.
Gee, thanks. She’ll be a great addition to the DeBoobio/Charlene/Schumer.Cuomo, Gillibrand, Delgado social circle.
She’ll fit right in and trash upstaters like she did to South Carolina “crackers.”
Can’t stand that byotch.
I will never forget how she single-handedly kicked off the anti-monuments movement by taking down the Confederate Flag from the SC State House. How DARE she flaunt American History, which neither she nor her parents lived through.
Traitor, betrayer, slippery, untrustworthy.
She’s the Republican version of Kamala Harris.
I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her. That being said, I thought she did a good job at the UN.
