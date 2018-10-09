Final Thoughts on Nikki Haley…

In the grand scheme of things, the move of U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley to resign is a typical move of a professional politician on the establishment side of the GOPe political continuum.
Ms. Haley comes from the political house of Bush; hence the original Rubio support in 2016 etc. She is a political animal from the establishment wing.
Within the traditional political class the customary approach to a White House run is to gain about five years of wealth in advance of a presidential run. Haley would be following a wealth process for a 2024 presidential run.
During this wealth accumulation period the cocktail party circuit (the billionaire crowd) will front-load wealth, purchase homes and all expenses etc, for the future candidate. This ‘Five Year Plan‘ was the same historic approach done for Ronald Reagan.
With a candidate in the private sector, the professional donor-class make investments in the candidate while it is legal to do so. The investments are made in anticipation of future influence. This is simply how money influences politics.
With the “Me Too” movement in high political value, the currency of Nikki Haley, as an investment candidate, is at the apex. Haley checks the right boxes; she is making a predictable move to capitalize on that process, politics and timeliness.
The U.N., as an institution, is also in alignment with the high-brow Prescott Bush clan. Ms. Nikki Haley is regarded by this clan as a very valuable commodity. If they can’t get Jeb, or another Bush (ie. Rubio) over the finish line, they will be much better positioned with investments in Nikki Haley.
It goes without saying the U.N. is not MAGA. In many ways the interests of the U.N. run counter to the more nationalistic MAGA movement. Hence, it was smart for President Trump to put a non-MAGA ambassador into the U.N. while simultaneously, and smartly, using the position to keep the globalists from attacking MAGA policy.
It was a strategic move when it was done and the benefits have been visible.
Moving forward, despite the success of President Trump in taking over the Republican party, the political apparatus still has factions (ie. Never Trump etc.). Those GOPe types will back Nikki Haley in 2024 as they did Jeb in 2016. The outlooks are same/same. This is all entirely predictable.
Due to the increasing success of the MAGA or Trump Republican apparatus, Haley will need to carefully position herself as a stealth Decepticon and not upset the vulgarian hordes; ie. the new republican party base voter. As a smart and tactical politician Haley will invest heavily in the optics of supporting the MAGA movement; and embrace President Trump to avoid any conflict.
Much like the primary of 2016 (w/ Jeb), the primary race of 2024 will determine if Haley can con enough people into not seeing her elitist Decepticon position.
The Bush clan and professional political cocktail circuit was rebuked in 2016, so we can anticipate their strategy in 2024 will be with those strategic lessons at the forefront.
/End.
Thanks for this. It makes me feel alot better about a comment I made in the other Haley thread… about not entirely trusting her. Despite her doing a pretty good job for Trump at the U.N., I just can’t get past how she handled the Confederate flag/monuments thing. Just seemed cowardly, politically-correct… not remotely MAGA. So yeah, you sure don’t have to worry about ME supporting her in a 2024 run. Actually I’ll be supporting Trump’s new VP who’ll then be running for the top spot. (Do I really have to again repeat who that should be? Initials are D.C. 😉 )
Ask Sarah Palin.
IMHO if it wasn’t for Palin Tea-party-campaigning for Haley in 2010 in the SC governors race, we wouldn’t even know who Nikki Haley is in 2018.
“We don’t get fooled again, NO NO.”
The Trump Army will see right through Nikki Haley! My horse in the race is our Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. He has that it factor. He understands TRUMPISM inside and out. What he is going to accomplish as Secretary of State is going to be breathtaking. I truly believe by 2021, North Korea 🇰🇵 will be full denuclearized. I also believe by that same time period the Mullahs will either be killed or run out of Iran 🇮🇷. Mike Pompeo will be spearheading both of those monumental events.
I think the world of VP Mike Pence. However, I don’t see the country going for him because he is considered too far to the right. Ryan Zienke has a lot of potential but not for 2024. I could see him as the VP to Mike Pompeo.
MAGA and KAG is all predicated on having an America First belief system. Mike Pompeo is an America First type of guy. No nonsense and right to the point. He is very loyal to our President. They have an incredible friendship built on mutual respect. Our President would want someone like Mike Pompeo to carry forward his legacy both with foreign and domestic policies. He is the only one in my book that can do so.
Maybe Haley could take some remedial classes in MAGA?
“IF YOU THINK YOU EVER HAD A CHOICE, REMEMBER THIS PICTURE”
DEMe & GOPe view PDJT as a four or eight year aberration, after which it is back to “BUSINESS AS USUAL”. Hence, the need to PURGE the executive branch after the mid-term elections.
She’s GOPe? But she was pulled to the front by Palin and Tea party against another GOPe
“The U.N. is not MAGA”
Love you Sundance!
Pardon my French, but she was a piss-poor governor and my mother was close enough to some of her political rivals to hear about some of the nasty, behind-the-scenes stunts she pulled. Not only no [to her presidential run,] HELL NO.
It seems that she does need money.
She also checks the … person ovvvvvv cullllller … box. She does? doesn’t she? I mean she looks “white” to me … but she’s more a person of-color than Faucohauntus is a person of-Indianess.
“She is a political animal from the establishment wing.”
You betcha. Never trusted her and never will.
Pretending to be MAGA will be the establishment’s move until at least 2024, just like many of them cozied up to the Tea Party movement and pretended to be conservative. They’re coming to realize Trump’s popularity with the base is deep and real, which is why the swamp is appearing to embrace the MAGA agenda. Pure speculation of course, but perhaps the globalists have come up with a 7 year mitigation plan to ride out Trump’s MAGAnomic agenda, banking on what appears to be the likely chance that a globalist once again wins the white house in 2024, after which they can undo the MAGAnomic agenda.
Happy to see Nimrata go.
Drain the Swamp Trump!!
Trump set to select Goldman alum Dina Habib Powell for the job as UN Ambassador.
