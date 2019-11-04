Reconstructing Justice – Flynn Defense Submits Outstanding Sur-Surreply to Counter Prosecution….

In the case against Lt. General Michael Flynn, his lawyer Sidney Powell previously filed a motion to compel (MTC) Brady material from the prosecution (here). Because the MTC raised stunning, potentially game-changing, legal and ethical issues the prosecution requested the opportunity to file a surreptitious reply to the court; a “surreply”. (here)
Judge Sullivan directed the prosecution to file their surreply, and then granted the defense the opportunity to file a sur-surreply, a response to the prosecution’s last argument. Today Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell filed that response (full pdf below).
Having read thousands, perhaps tens-of-thousands, of legal filings, motions and court documents presenting arguments of material consequence, this sur-surreply to the arguments of the prosecution is artful in its succinct intent of getting to the nub of it.
What makes this articulate reply to the court so effective, in addition to the declared truth within it, is how it is written to both Judge Emmet Sullivan and the public. This is a motion deserving of a read by anyone who has followed the travesty of the Flynn inquisition in detail or in summary. Do not cheat yourself out of the enjoyment; read it.
The response to the prosecution argument cuts through the chaff and countermeasures and identifies the ridiculous and necessary schemes played by the prosecution, starting with their preposterous position that Flynn’s plea did not require the government to provide exculpatory, Brady, evidence. Page One:
Flynn’s defense calls out the ridiculous. The prosecution argues it had no obligation to tell the target about any material favorable to the defense while the prosecution was piling-on pressure to generate a plea agreement. Then, once the plea was coerced, the prosecution claims they have no obligation to provide Brady material because the target signed a plea.
Flynn’s defense points out the ridiculous nature of the prosecution claiming they don’t possess any FD-302 draft prior to the lengthy back-and-forth, discussion and editorial process within the FBI small group that resulted in the February 15th “official” FD-302 report.
Just because prosecutor Van Grack doesn’t have the original draft in his pocket, “if it did exist”, does not mean the government does not have access to produce the 302 draft everyone knows exists within the FBI’s electronic filing system.
Flynn’s original defense lawyers (firm: Covington, Kelner, Anthony, and Langton Inc.) were the attorneys who advised Flynn on how to complete the FARA paperwork/filing. When the DOJ threatened to use the FARA filing as evidence against Flynn, and then later against Michael Flynn Jr., in essence the DOJ was accusing Covington of participating in the manufacturing false documentation.
The Covington lawyers held a material interest in the DOJ dropping the FARA aspect to their prosecution; and by extension the Covington lawyers recommending that Flynn accept a plea agreement to remove that legal issue was a profound conflict.
In their surreply the DOJ downplayed this conflict despite the prosecution taking copious and careful notes about it during the time they were using the FARA violation to compel the plea deal. The defense team does not allow the DOJ to be so obtuse in their sur-surreply.
Every page is filled with articulate facts and sound legal justification that deconstruct the position of an ethically challenged prosecution. However, this footnote is particularly cogent in outlining the question everyone, including Judge Sullivan, holds in the back of their mind.
The defense team notes the profound conflict of interest that was carried by Mr. Flynn’s original defense team during their interview sessions prior to the plea agreement; and the defense appropriately puts that defense conflict into context amid the pressure simultaneously being applied by the government.
In essence: ‘Nice family you have there Mr. Flynn, it would be a shame if something happened to them; by the way, how’s that new grand-baby getting along?’…
The defense articulates that sometime in the future they will likely file a motion to dismiss this case…. However, in the interim the defense is proceeding on a proper course to determine the scale, scope and backroom shenanigans that took place throughout the FBI and DOJ effort against their client.
The sur-surreply is truly a great read and this motion presents Judge Sullivan with information that not only supports the original Motion to Compel, but also provides important context for how this abusive case metastasized within a special counsel who was purposed on a precondition that targeting Michael Flynn was a priority.
For the prosecution in this case, the continuation of the brady process to discover the background information/evidence might just be a worse option than withdrawing the charges.
Please read the full filing:
.
Lt. General Michael Flynn is very well represented. It will be interesting to see how Judge Emmet Sullivan responds to these latest developments.
I still think the Judge will make him withdraw his plea
Haven’t read this yet as I came to post this excellent thread. I hope Sidney sees it!
The Brady material should definitely be available before any plea deal is discussed. Especially if the plea deal involves a ‘Guilty as charged’ plea.
Sidney is FIRST requiring the Brady material, so she/Flynn can use it to sue the Crap out of multiple people. Including, Flynn’s first counsel.
This statement alone, by Sydney, is worth reading the above. I LOL!!!! “Having such concrete evidence as to the prosecution’s thinking processes is rare; having it in text messages and sworn congressional testimony is priceless” (Re the prosecution’s dirty deeds.”
That is a very good thread (~25 tweets) on how the 302s would come into play if the Flynn case were to go to trial, and the probable questions that would be asked of the interviewers (Strzok!) of Flynn.
One important one –
The process under Strzok was corrupt. He could never take the stand to testify against Flynn.
If that is true, this Flynn case will likely be a groundbreaking case if it is tossed due to Brady violations. I would hope that it would send shockwaves through the entire judicial system and raise the bar very high for the DOJ to cross.
I don’t think that is the outcome that Sidney Powell wants… IMHO, she has specifically written her response to ask the Judge to throw the book at everyone involved in this travesty. Praying that he does it!!
Probably after he lets him withdraw his plea and they start to go to trial
That may be a secondary consideration and even Flynn’s request, but getting the General off is the priority here.
Since they won’t be hanged … why not imprison the FBI and DOJ officials who doctored, fabricated 302s?
“Given the willful fraud and deliberate intent, I remand you to Club Fed while we await further legal proceedings.”
That just leaves Atty Powell more scope to demand all the Brady material. Although I suspect that the Govt would drop the case rather than actually try to convict the General on absolutely nothing.
Nope it has more effect when Judge does it. Barr is no dummy
I don’t hold out much hope. Sullivan presided over the 2008 trial of U.S. Senator Ted Stevens, who was convicted of seven felony ethics violations in October. During the trial, the judge refused requests by the defense for a mistrial to be declared, after information was revealed that the prosecution had withheld exculpatory Brady material. He finally reversed his decision against the DOJ but, by that time, Stevens lost his bid for reelection and he died in a plane crash. Too little, too late for Ted Stevens!
Yeah and it hurts him to this day
Methinks he doesn’t want to repeat his mistake….and Sidney is reminding him of that constantly in her pleadings and submissions.
How soon will Ms. Powell be finish with this case? I need to hire her!
Open your wallet!
Sidney is the heat!! I want this to finish quickly so she can dismantle the Witch Hunt. President Trump needs her wisdom!
Yes he does!!
SD: “…ethically challenged prosecution.”
Treepers: “Freakin’ UNDERSTATEMENT.”
Sometime in the future, Powell or Flynn should sit next Trump around a fireplace and read the Ukraine transcript and the sur-surreply out loud to Americans and the rest of the world.
Point of interest. If you ever thought Google search was biased try this.
Watch the pacer/court listener sites along with the CTH. When something breaks do a Google search on something like “flynn trial news”. Set the search time for 1 or 24 hours and see what you get. It will be crap from years back meant to slime flynn. Caused by Google, media, or both?
Google needs to be broken into its smallest pieces….
And stomped on.
Yep, as if the search results were placed there by Pelosi or Schiff.
I am very interested in why the current DOJ, is following down the same CORRUPT path as the previous DOJ.
I want to know more than ever, just how many innocent people are in jail because of Obama/DOJ.
In a very real sense, the Govt Atty’s persecuting Gen.Flynn are part of the old DOJ team because this case is a spin off of the Mueller investigation with Mueller attorneys running it. Maybe I should have written “Weissmann” rather than “Mueller”.
Cuz then they would say Barr is crooked. Let the Judge do it.
Deep state manufacturing of evidence and railroading enemies ran long before Obama. And will long after, unless we the people step in to disband the IC.
Glad Sidney Powell is holding out. Judge Sullivan already demanded the Brady saying Flynn is entitled to it. The refusal to produce the original 302 is ridiculous.. Perhaps the prosecutors would rather have the case thrown out than turn over all the Brady material. We’ll soon see what metal a Judge Sullivan is made of.
Would like to see Judge Sullivan compel the government to turn over EVERY piece of evidence Sidney Powell has requested regardless of whether the government chickens out and asks for dismissal.
I’ll bet that the feds drop the charges rather than let this sunshine continue to pour in.
Even if charges are dropped, I believe the Judge can still order the Brady info be provided…….I think! Ristvan? SD?
Nope. Be calm. When they have the withdrawal of plea hearing you will understand the theatrics, the hammer of the gavel, the testimony, the subooenaed witnesses, including Mueller, Rosenstein, and others. It will be Sidney’s greatest symphony ever. Let not your heart be troubled. This will be one of the greatest reversals ever
Not to forget the Judge’s decision. The fat lady at the end of the opera
” It will be interesting to see how Judge Emmet Sullivan responds to these latest developments.|
It does not require many words to speak the truth.
– Chief Joseph, Nez Perce
When is he supposed to respond? Also Mueller turned this case over to DOJ. Is there means to make SC office accountable for this?
“”In essence: ‘Nice family you have there Mr. Flynn, it would be a shame if something happened to them; by the way, how’s that new grand-baby getting along?’…””
When these charges are dropped I hope Sidney Powell hits every morning news/chitchat show on every network and looks into the eyes of every mother and every wife watching. I hope she point to this ugly truth about the people they have entrusted, and that this is what will be done to your son, your husband, your grandson should they stand up to these tyrants.
Not only will be, but HAS BEEN done. Plenty of prior examples in her book. BTW, I’m looking forward to her next book as well.
If Powell’s previous replies were firecrackers, this was an Atomic Bomb. Not only did she undermine the government’s argument, but she flat out tells the government that she will use that information in a dismissal argument. Epic ownage, she’s dancing circles around this dude.
For the prosecution in this case, the continuation of the brady process to discover the background information/evidence might just be a worse option than withdrawing the charges.
As I opined earlier in the Daily Thread after reading this remarkably clear and documented reply by Sidney — I’m amazed that Van Grack has not been THREATENED by the likes of Brennan and Comey (or their Deep State surrogates) to drop this case….because the exposure of the fraud behind the Flynn persecution can bring the whole Coup down.
People want Barr to intervene to drop the charges which would cause massive liberal splodey heads.
What if the opposite is true and he is telling Van Groek he can’t drop them. “You and Weismann created this shit show, you are herby required to have the weight of this horse shit drop on your own head. “
Eloquent
NEVER answer the governments questions without a lawyer…and even then…be VERY careful
Sidney’s words “egregious government misconduct” are the words the DOJ prosecution prays Judge Sullivan does not rule on. Game changer!
At the top of P. 5 Sydney made the spoilment argument that I had hoped for.
Checkmate!
Like a Boss …
Give ‘em he!!, Sydney.
The bigger picture is that Weissman and crew thought that they could turn Flynn, Manafort, Cohen, Papadapolos, Stone, Corsi, etc. against Trump. The Special Counsel could not have cared less about the “offenses” these individuals were charged with. They were only useful to the extent that they could produce evidence of the Russia connection. After they gave up Trump, they could get slaps on the wrists and we could move on to the big show. When they didn’t produce incriminating evidence because it didn’t exist, then the Special Counsel’s office was forced to pursue the cases. It isn’t about Flynn at all, and it never was.
Who was it that said, “First we f… Flynn, then we f… Trump”?
McCabe! Good catch!
An “F-er” himself said that!
Shipwreck is Federal Prosecutor and has made some great points on 302’s
Well worth the read.
https://mobile.twitter.com/shipwreckedcrew/status/1191076613934370816
Sidney Powell…someone who is actually fighting back against this corruption, not merely staging basement shenanigans. She’s following our President’s example of courage and using her God-given talents to try and defeat these people.
Let’s pray she’s successful.
Let’s pray that Judge Sullivan dismisses the case and demands all Brady material to be disclosed.
Congratulations, Sidney! You really fired up the interwebs today!
So here is another corruption attorney in LA commenting on the Durham investigation with some great points on how it works.
https://mobile.twitter.com/LRarey/status/1188117596169785344
Prosecutor Van Grack is obviously concealing evidence of government misconduct by refusing to comply with Brady. There is no other explanation for the government to go to such length to avoid document production.
God bless Ms. Powell. I wish we had an army of patriots with half her courage and conviction. She is incredible…the kind of woman I want my daughters looking up to. Thank you, Jesus, for sending General Flynn such a warrior to fight for him and his family.
I am not a lawyer, though I have much experience in business, and personal cases. One can always file a civil case against such lawlessness for damages. And in the civil case use discovery to produce the same result — if Gov dismisses to avoid disclosure, and being charged with contempt of court, misfeasance, malfeasance, misprision or deprivation of rights under the color of law.
Flynn’s original attorneys took his house for their conflicted and incompetent representation. Does Flynn have any recourse to hold them accountable?
It is wonderful that she says, in effect: “Yes, we are going to move to dismiss. But we’re going to make you fully expose your crimes first.”
You’re correct as usual Sundance. The footnotes are delightful, such animations gems as – Brady entitles a defendant to exculpatory evidence, not unsupported self serving denials. My other favorite is- Having such concrete evidence as to a prosecutor’s thinking processes is rare, to have iut in text messages and sworn congressional testimony is priceless.
Sweet sweet schadenfreude poetry to my ears.
Consider:
When presented with their own duplicity and malfeasance, any reasonable prosecutor would withdraw and retain their reputation and career.
But Van Grack will not.
Not in this case. Why?
Why won’t the Government (in this case attorneys representing the deep state) withdraw?
I believe we will find out in a couple weeks. I believe we will discover why the Government would seek to remove Flynn at *any* cost.
Flynn will hopefully tell us in his own words when he walks freely among his countrymen once again.
From what I’ve seen so far, I’m betting this Judge is just as crooked and deep state as they all seem to be throughout the entire Judicial branch of government. If not, I thought Judges were in place to assure fairness and even handedness for small, individual citizen brought before the court by a huge unlimited power of the prosecution. If this Judge was not corrupt, he would have already seen and taken action on the conflict of interest of Flynn’s Attorneys as presented by Msbeing . Powell. We are being ruled by three branches of corrupt government.
