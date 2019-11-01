DOJ Files Surreply Response to Flynn Brady Motion – (With a valuable little nugget of a mistake)….

Today the DOJ files their surreply to the game-changing Flynn motion to compel Brady material filed by defense attorney Sidney Powell (full pdf below). Within the DOJ filing the prosecution generally makes four arguments:
- The government had no legal obligation to provide exculpatory Brady material prior to the plea agreement (Nov 30th, 2017).
- After the plea agreement the government had no legal obligation to provide exculpatory Brady material that was not directly related to the evidence about the charge of Flynn lying to investigators during the January 24th, 2017, interview.
- The government uses odd language to claim a draft of the Flynn interview report (FD-302) does not exist prior to their Feb 10th construct: “Even if an earlier draft of the [302] once existed, there is no reason to believe it would materially differ” from the agents’ notes. Sounds sketchy, like they know an earlier draft does likely exist.
- The government severely understates the conflict of interest created by the DOJ using the leverage of an incorrectly completed FARA submission to pressure the Flynn plea.
Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell will now be allowed to file a sur-surreply to the position of the DOJ prosecutors.
♦Taking the #4 bullet-point first, the DOJ is being profoundly obtuse. Flynn’s original defense lawyers (firm: Covington, Kelner, Anthony, and Langton Inc.) were the attorneys who advised Flynn on how to complete the FARA paperwork/filing. When the DOJ threatened to use the FARA filing as evidence against Flynn, in essence the DOJ was accusing Covington of manufacturing false documentation.
The Covington lawyers held a material interest in the DOJ dropping the FARA aspect to their prosecution; and by extension the Covington lawyers recommending that Flynn accept a plea agreement to remove that legal issue is a profound conflict. The DOJ downplays this conflict despite the DOJ taking copious and careful notes about it during the time they were using the FARA violation to compel the plea deal.
♦On the issues of there not being a pre-Feb 10th 302 report: on its face that seems absurd. The interview was January 24th, the FBI standard dictates a 302 report to be written as soon as possible (within 24 hours) upon completion of the interview.
The 302 was edited, approved and entered into the system on Feb 11th and Feb 14th. This was a deliberative process, Andrew McCabe was approving (per “launch 302”) and Lisa Page did some of the edits.
We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017. The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per this version of the report released June 6th, 2019:
Oddly, in the reply today which included the DOJ providing the FD-302 as “Exhibit 3“, the DOJ provides another FD-302 report with the entry date February 14th, 2017? WTF?
In a letter from prosecutor Van Grack to Judge Sullivan last year he said there was only one edit after the date of entry; and that edit took place in May 2017.
Whoopsie, based on what we just outlined above, it would appear Mr. Van Grack was previously lacking candor with Judge Sullivan. I shall digress….
Here is today’s filing from the DOJ:
.
Enjoy your weekend….
The problem with lying is keeping the fake story straight. The DOJ/FBI story is falling apart because of the internally inconsistent lies it is premised upon. The more they file the deeper the grave they are digging for themselves.
LikeLiked by 30 people
And each day Schiff is also digging a deeper grave.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Hi Sidney! Thank You!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Best wishes, Sidney! Keep up the great work!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Great Sidney Powell is still great! Thank you Sidney!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem as I see it is I’m not at all sure the judge will pick up on it or it could be he’s not inclined to do so. I keep going back to the FARA filing. I find the conflict of the firm representing Flynn a pretty big thing. Am I wrong to think that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
All judges will give pretty wide latitude and benefit of the doubt to the government. Not deserved just about across the board these days, but it is what it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the law firm was involved in filling out and filing the form, and the form was the basis for a criminal charge against Flynn, the law firm should have immediately recused itself and Flynn should have had new counsel. A lawyer cannot represent a client and act as a witness in the same case, particularly if the testimony they’re giving is, or might be, adverse to their client. So if the law firm was not going to recuse itself, it had to get rid of the FARA charge as quickly as possible, meaning a plea. Sundance is right about that. I’ve been a lawyer for well over thirty years and this is not a close call, if the law firm really was involved as claimed. I haven’t personally seen the testimony about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would posit that keeping a true story straight is difficult when you have these cretins trying to trip you up. No one should ever say a GD word to a government official about anything, innocent or not, PERIOD. If there is one good thing that comes from all this, my former libertarian brain hopes that the conservative side will finally wise up: no government entity is your friend, and you should NEVER cooperate with any of them. No matter how innocuous you think it is. they are not there to protect you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This video titled “Don’t Talk to the Police” is well worth the 45 minute investment of your time –
It has 3.9 million views and made its way around a lot of respected firearm forums when it was first posted on the inter-webs.
LikeLike
The Coup Crew were in CYA Turbo mode so hard that even the most diligent of schemers could forget which font to use.
Plus: in their particular case, they just weren’t really good at it. Too much time faffing about in Andy’s Office, I guess.
LikeLike
To be fair, they’ve never had to cover their own a’s before.
They’ve been protected by the media, the academy, the arts, etc. and it never occurred to them that their words and actions would or could be used against them.
LikeLike
Very true. Good points. TBH, I don’t think you can listen to James B. Comey and NOT think: “Wow, this guy’s soft.”
LikeLike
Well said Jay.
LikeLike
Tell the truth and you don’t have to remember anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’d think Brady material would be critical is you are being squeezed for essentially a ‘no contest’ plea.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Strzok and Page texts are a treasure trove. Did you see Sen. Johnson’s tweet referencing additional tests that talk about the FIB having Obama-HRC emails?
LikeLiked by 9 people
There’s a little story out there on OAN
Where their (FBI) gal Lisa Page who was rolling in the hay with Strozk
Was also in the hay with McCabe
Then Lisa Page went home to her husband
I do wonder what Mr Lisa Page thinks about that?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He thinks about everytime he takes his medication and rubs on the cream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He seems like a team player…for the other side.
LikeLike
OAN retracted that story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OAN pulled it because it lacked confirmation from additional sources.
LikeLike
Page must have a lot of underwear.
LikeLike
Wait, HOLD ON…
Lisa Page was Blowing their Whistle?!
LikeLike
I’m not sure I believe that. I think it’s another attempt to cover the amount of time they spent together with an affair. That way they can deny access to their communications on the grounds that it’s between them and doesn’t affect the investigation. This seems to be the pattern. To hide corruption claim, they’re having an affair and make their communications off limits as a results – sort of the eeewwww factor. I think this has Lawfare written all over it.
LikeLike
Zorro,
As a retired LEO I have always believed the filing date for the 302 to be suspicious.
I don’t recall ever not filing a report by the end of my shift, except for one time that I was taken to the hospital while on duty due to acute appendicitis. The WC actually brought me the paperwork, took my statement the next day, then had me sign it while in my hospital bed. They want you to fill out the reports as quickly as possible so everything that happened is still fresh in your mind which makes it more difficult to be challenged in court.
I know that I never would have even considered finishing out an entire work week without having all my reports submitted and logged. In this case there was a THREE WEEK delay in filing the report which is a HUGE red flag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If true, Did Wray know this and if so for how long???
I really wish PT read CTH.
LikeLike
Sidney Powell: “Your Honor, at this time I would like to point out the lie that the Prosecution told you as evidenced by the paperwork they filed…..”
LikeLiked by 21 people
I keep thinking about General Flynn being the target of the Intelligence Community and FBI… and the White House. He’s an American hero, for chrissakes. So much for “On behalf of a grateful nation.” It’s appalling.
If this is what “the Deep State” does to a general… what chance do any of us have to defend ourselves?
We can’t all be fortunate enough to have Attorney Sidney Powell step in to save us.
Makes me wonder what the judge thinks of this mess our government has made here.
I can’t wait to see the response Sidney gives to this surreply. My God… the government prosecutors don’t appear to understand the trap they’re in. Sidney has them dead to rights…. they are caught!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Van Crack is toast.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hopefully he breaks down and blames Herr Weissmann.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In a sane world, sure.
Inside the Beltway Swamp? 50-50.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wouldn’t give it that good of odds. Even now, I remain fully convinced no one will ever stand trial for anything about this coup. NO. ONE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep asking myself this question: **IF** the DOJ was NOT targeting Flynn and setting him up……
….then WTF were they concerned about the guy in the first place? That is…origins again….what had Flynn done that triggered some of the most senior FBI and DOJ officials to investigate him?
For what, exactly? And what was the evidentiary predicate for said interest and investigation?
And why are they holding on to their obsession with Flynn like a starving dog who just got a hold of a prime rib bone with meat still attached?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Are you talking about Obama’s/Brennan’s obsession with Flynn for views during the O admin?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps Flynn knows too much about deep state criminal acts and they hope to keep him silent or at least in-effective.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As DIA Chief and man of integrity, Flynn had many deep state enemies. Guarantee Adm Mike Rogers is also in the cross-hairs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It began with Gen Flynn publicly disagreeing with Obama’s middle east policy, and wanting to re-structure Intel agencies.
After Gen Flynn became Trump NSA, Gen Flynn announced he would be auditing the Intel agencies.
Gen Flynn became target #1 “First we f Flynn, then we f Trump” (page-Strzok text messages)
Source – Sidney Powell and Joe Flynn
LikeLiked by 6 people
Jeans2nd info above is also in the new Lee Smith book.
Cheaper 10 Blood in the Water
LikeLike
If I remember correctly, General Flynn provided character reference to a woman which had filed a (sexual?) harassment complaint against Andrew McCabe, which terribly upset “Andy”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Her name was Robyn Gritts.
Dirt bag McCAbe retaliated against her.
LikeLike
My understanding was that Flynn, as National Security Adviser was going to request that the the IC be audited, since he knew as Director of the DIA under Obama, that they were doing a lot of unauthorized surveillance and Clapper and Brennan did not like that, so they hatched a plan to take Flynn out. It worked.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They say it was a part of the Russia interference investigation. But my problem is exactly what Sundance said, the deception. They already had the phone conversations. There was no need to interview Flynn except to entrap him. No matter whether Flynn explicitly responded to the questions as the prosecutors in this document said he had the opportunity to do, they would have interviewed him, in my opinion, until they got him.
The objective in entrapping Flynn is so clear now that we see the composition of the people in the National Security Counsel (NSC) that the National Security Advisor (NSA) presides over. The objective was to remove Flynn so that they can have their people still in place on the NSC to spy on Trump. And that’s what we are seeing now with this whole Ukraine situation. When Mueller failed, the objective afterward was to find anything to taint the president with in order to continue the distraction from the real wrongdoing, which hopefully Barr/Durham are getting to the bottom of.
These people are the eyes and ears of the Swamp sitting in the NSC. And Flynn being the NSA was a direct threat because he knew the people who were loyal to the Swamp and the ones that were loyal to Trump. They could not allow Flynn to remove the eyes and ears on Trump in the NSC. So they set him up in order to force his resignation. Since then, Trump has had an NSC with Swamp loyalist. He tried to address that with Bolton, but Bolton didn’t do the job in the manner that would support Trump. Instead, he was promoting his own NeoCon agenda. Only Flynn was simpatico with Trump’s view of the world and they had him removed immediately.
It’s a crying shame what these people have done to our country. Yet, Trump continues to work and fight on our behalf despite having subversives in his administration. I am hoping Flynn is exonerated and I hope that he’s reappointed as NSA after 2020 so that Trump can truly finish draining the Swamp!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Metoo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…six ways from Sunday….
LikeLike
Lee Smith’s book….when the FBI came to “interview” him, Flynn was wondering why because “you have the intercept”.
He was initially targeted bc he wanted to audit the intel agencies and downsize them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“.then WTF were they concerned about the guy in the first place?”
The coup, as structured by the Washington Mob members, had an extensive insurance policy. One of the dirty deeds was to undermine Trump Admin appointees. That is the only reason Flynn was targeted.
We need to get this wheel turning in the other direction, where legal costs are put onto the shoulders of the government criminals and their cohorts in the Democratic Party.
These dirty b_stards were gloating about bowing to the “higher power” (of Satan) instead of to the Constitutional Republic that they took an oath of loyalty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn was about to audit all the intell depts and other depts. He had to be gotten rid of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can they possibly argue that they had no obligation to provide any kind of Brady information when, at least I thought, Judge Sullivan has ordered them more than once to produce all Brady information and that if there was any question he would decide whether something was Brady? He seems to have been quite clear in his orders for them to produce EVERYTHING even potentially responsive.
Or have I misunderstood Sullivan’s previous rulings?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Justlizzyp: Whenever the prosecutors decline to provide Brady material he has always agreed with them. He is 100% Swamp!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you – I must be confusing this case with something else.
LikeLike
You aren’t incorrect. SIdney “Liked” your comment.
LikeLike
I’m withholding judgment on Sullivan. He has shown his commitment to Brady over the course of his career.
LikeLiked by 1 person
justlizzyp, that was my impression, but what does Sullivan do, just keeps telling them to do it.
LikeLike
The issue was when were they required to provide the material to Flynn. The prosecution’s position today was not during the investigation and not until he was charged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barnstormer: Fighting over “when” was a nice diversion in place of providing Brady material. “When” should be dead and gone by now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘I was replying to justlizzyp, who seemed to be confusing Judge Sullivan’s standing order with the original obligation of Mueller’s prosecutors to provide Flynn with the Brady material.
LikeLike
My guess is that the prosecutors contrived to have the “plea negotiations” be about what the charges WOULD BE, precisely so they could evade Brady disclosures. Normally a defendant is charged with something, then bargains some charges away. Why would Flynn’s attorneys fall for this procedural scam (I think we all know)? Once Flynn was coerced into pleading guilty to a very simple, narrow charge, the prosecutors thought they did not have to bother with proof and were home free. If Judge Sullivan has a working nose, he ought to realize smell the misconduct from this alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I had not clued in to the hard conflict posed by counsel directing the client to cop a plea and simultaneously remove the counsel from risk of FARA violation.
Is this not grounds for being dealt with both in the current court forum but also in a civil suit to come against his prior counsel?
LikeLiked by 6 people
evergreen, no one seems to mention this. I think it’s a big deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fylnn was framed by his own attorneys.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. He. Was. Holder’s firm to boot. The “FISA Experts”…used their expertise to frame him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FARA…not FISA…
LikeLike
More likely simple incompetence; however I read somewhere that the FARA disclosure the DOJ was asking for included new and extensive information beyond a typical FARA filing.
LikeLike
AND the state ARDC where the attorneys are licensed!
LikeLike
It’s infuriating that these DOinJ idiots are allowed to continue their malfeasance! Also infuriating – sur-replies ad nauseum.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What worries me is how the swamp judge is going to spin his vertict to protect the prosecutors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We assume that S. Powell will observe the same things observed here by The Lawyer Sundance and will run them into the end zone for a home run and a slam dunk? 😉
On another topic a Republican Congressman is quoted as saying “the Truth will defend itself.”
Absolutely NOT!!! How would that happen exactly?
The Truth DIES unless WE defend it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, Ausonius…smh
How you underestimate Sundance’s reach…
Big mistake. Big. Yuge
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heh-Heh! I am hoping it is a severe “misunderestimation” ! 😉
LikeLike
Any honest judge would toss this case into the river as fast as they could get their hands on it. We will see if Judge Sullivan is who he has appeared to be in past cases of government overreach and corruption.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Sundance has earlier made the case that a quick dismissal of the Flynn case is not the optimal goal. What the prosecution is forced to reveal on a more deliberate path, with Powell and Sullivan working toward uncovering prosecutorial misconduct, is substantially more desirable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
02/14/2017
Why is the 14 darker than 02/ and /2017? It’s also darker than any of the date on the 02/15/2017 submission.
LikeLike
Van Grack is toast:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Beautiful. I hope they throw the book at him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would not all three be toast, i.e. Mueller and Ahmad, if they signed a fraudulent document?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance you have printed this at least 5 times in the last year and now we see proof in the altered 302. I knew you knew it would come to this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In this context “toast” is a very subjective term. Is he toast because he has sullivan ordered ethics training in his future?
Is he toast because he will be caught in a lie and suffer the (dem) social embarrassment (without contrition) for not getting away with it?
Is he (please dear lord) toast because he will be punished severely for his part in the abuse of an American citizen?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This prosecutor Van Hack seems intent on refusing to concede anything here despite the continued surfacing of more & more illegal conduct on DOJ’s part as they pursued General Flynn.
I find it somewhat curious that DOJ under AG Barr is not attempting to reign in Van Hack. Maybe AG Barr is content to continue using the case to leak out docs, data, & information that also ends up helping General Flynn AND President Trump?
Hey Van Hack, you are really just digging your own contemptible hole from which I doubt you will dig out of.
Good luck finding future employment with a reputable firm in the future assuming of course that you are not convicted & thrown into prison yourself along with several of your cohorts.
There’s plenty of room in Gitmo Mr Van Hack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They usually get promoted. Have you read Sidney Powell’s book?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, these statements by Pientka are just about anyone being pressured to change the Flynn FD-302.
He does not claim that neither he nor Strzok nor Page edited the FD-302.
A curious focus for the questions asked of him, and an omission to ask the relevant one: did you or Strzok (or anyone else) do it?
LikeLike
One of the interesting insights Kash Patel (Nunes’ investigator, former DOJ) provides in the Lee Smith book is that DOJ never, ever, admits error. Even when it is obvious error. Even when they provide evidence of their error (such as new dates on documents…). It’s their culture. So what you do is not argue about the law, but find what they did wrong and hammer, hammer, hammer away at it. Once you find the thing they did wrong, you’ve got them because they’ll get so obsessed with not admitting they are wrong, they’ll start making even more mistakes.
That’s what is going on here. Powell comes from that world too, and she knows this too, and she is exploiting the DOJ’s biggest weakness too.
If Sullivan is anything like a logical person, he can look at the dates, see the obvious and almost tragically hilarious inconsistency in the dates, and throw out the entire surreply just on the grounds that if they made a mistake that stupid, which also contradicts their prior assertions, he can basically just ignore the rest of what they said.
idk, but I think Flynn has a pretty good case to take to Trump and get a pardon. In fact, I think pardoning Flynn after the IG Report comes out would be a good strategic move for Trump to deal with the phony “impeachment”. Basically just put what Powell has done together with the IG Report and issue the full pardon. It would be like giving the finger to the Democrats in Congress by putting a fork in the tattered remains of the Mueller attempted-coup.
Then, work with CIA Director Haspel to re-hire Flynn into a key post with direct impact on how the IC is reorganized and all the traitors are rooted out and terminated (by which I mean “fired” of course, haha). I would turn Flynn loose on those bastards and let him find them all and get rid of them. Trump needs a highly motivated hatchet-man at this point to clean house.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hokkoda: How do you pardon an innocent man?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Easy, the President has his staff write up the pardon. Gen Flynn has plead guilty of one count of lying to the FBI. He is, by definition, guilty.
I don’t have to like that result to understand his true legal standing.
Also, recall the DOJ threatened to bring other charges against him if he didn’t take the plea deal. A pardon would shut all of that down too, presumably.
This is a bureaucratic civil war. We need to use ALL of our weapons in this war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it would be far preferable to have the case dismissed, either by the prosecution or by the judge, than to be pardoned by PDJT afterward.
LikeLike
at what point does Van Grack and his team become complicit in covering up bad behavior? And why are they willing to put themselves at risk?
LikeLiked by 2 people
CommodoreBTC:. My guess is they know the deep state will protect and reward them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will never admit error. They cannot put themselves at risk for bad behavior because they can always claim there was some sort of administrative foul up or whatever. It’ll never be their fault, and short of text messages and emails stating “Let’s screw over Gen. Flynn and here’s how we’re gonna do it…”, they’ll never be accused or or punished for misconduct. The only punishment these people really are subjected to is having their case thrown out. But they get remembered for the convictions (like Mueller nailing Anderson Consulting), not those convictions getting tossed. DOJ has really nothing to lose here.
Worst case, Flynn walks, and they claim it was a “technicality” but that he’s still guilty as hell and they’ll take that to their graves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hokkoda: Yes Van Grack is not the least bit worried. He wins no matter how the verdict goes. He successfully ran Flynn through the process for 3 years. He will be rewarded and promoted no doubt for his efforts!
LikeLike
About a 1000 points ago.
LikeLike
Powell knows even more than what she is letting on. She said so in several recent interviews. She has an inside Whistleblower. She’s stringing the Weissman hit team out. Giving them enough rope to hang themselves. Keep going Super Sid, first you’ll fck Page, then Strzok me Strzok me, then McCabe then the rest of the DOJ crooks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just LOVE Sidney!!!
LikeLike
So the Department of Justice just inadvertently revealed that they had been lying earlier. As Sir Walter Scott once wrote:
Oh what a tangled web we weave
When first we practice to deceive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
….microcosmography…
https://www.eudaemonist.com/biblion/microcosmography/
LikeLike
If that was Obamas DOJ he wouldnt have to fight them. Come On Bondo Barr!
LikeLike
Let me predict what Ms. Powell will undoubtedly reply on Monday. Points one and two are legal nonsense. Point three ADMITS FBI did not follow their own official 302 process. Point 4 is the legal equivalent of extortion.
Further prediction: Judge Sullivan is going to be furious with this DoJ brushoff. Ted Stevens deja vue. He will severely sanction Van Grack. Next week is going to be supercalifragilistic expialidocious, to paraphrase a certain Mary Poppins.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ristvan, I believe that is just one word, per the excellent Ms. Andrews.
LikeLike
P.S. I actually don’t get Point 4 at all. Are they blaming Flynn’s lawyers for the plea deal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“supercalifragilistic expialidocious”
LOL I had to look that up.
LikeLike
Well it was Valentine’s Day , looks like the lovebirds were also loving screwing General Flynn as well as each other . Hell hath no fury …………… Let’s hope General Flynn is the one doing the screwing come Valentines Day 2020 .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Undercover Huber has a marvelous Twitter thread today on this subject. There’s a little issue on who took interview notes and who wrote the 302(s). Strzok or the MIA and always redacted Agent Pientka. It would be interesting to see if their stories match or conflict. Also why Strzok very publicly known and fired but Pientka is thought to still be at FBI laying low.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ZY, why do they keep redacting his name when everybody knows he was one of the interviewers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, they are trying to hide him because his truthful testimony would blow things up. He’s involved in both the Flynn case and with Bruce Ohr/Fushion GPS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So let me get this straight, the FBI 302 wasn’t “completed” until 2/14-15 but Sally Yates goes to the WH 2 days after Stroke and Pientnka interview Flynn to tell the WH Flynn is compromised by the Russians?
On Jan. 26, acting Attorney General Sally Yates meets with White House counsel Don McGahn to warn him the Justice Department has evidence, via the FBI surveillance, that what Pence was saying publicly was inaccurate.
“We told him we felt like the vice president and others were entitled to know that the information that they were conveying to the American people wasn’t true,” Yates said in testimony to a Senate Judiciary panel in May.
She adds that because Russian diplomatic and intelligence officials also knew about the content of the conversations — and probably had their own proof of them — Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail.
VVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVV
“We believed that Gen. Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians,” she said. “To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised by the Russians.”
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
https://www.npr.org/2017/12/05/568319589/the-10-events-you-need-to-know-to-understand-the-michael-flynn-story
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. I call this 1000 points of S$HT they are piling on POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Sally Yates’ neck too thin to hang just like pencil neck?
LikeLike
Actually I misspoke:
Is Sally Yates’ neck too small to hang? I think she has her fingerprints all over this coup.
LikeLike
JCIAWD, that is a most useful observation!
LikeLike
“Mr. Van Grack was previously lacking candor” but lucky for him he is not a Trump associate so his career in the DOJ will not be adversely affected. It might even lead to a significant promotion like others in the DOJ. He can also write a book with a $5 million advance and take advantage of other special opportunities bestowed upon those before him that prosecuted, spied on, harassed or bankrupted Trump related people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.S. I actually don’t get Point 4 at all. Are they blaming Flynn’s lawyers for the plea deal?
LikeLike
Ugh, WordPress. Sorry, that doesn’t belong here. For some reason, WP reposted my previous comment from above.
What I really want to know is – who are these publishers who aid and abet these scoundrels with big book advances? Is this really good for business? Or just another form of deep state hush money?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meow4me2:. It is the way Dems reward the faithful.
LikeLike
Trump needs Powell on his legal team perhaps
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve heard she is working pro bono for Flynn, and this is more than a full-time job. Would prefer her and Flynn to work on a book after this, perhaps even a dramatized product, via. someone like Phelim McAleer or Dinesh D’Souza. Added to that even if/when case is dismissed there is a lot to pursue for real justice against the perpetrators (disbarments being the start of it).
LikeLike
A documentary released right before the 2020 election, maybe Steve Bannon could help out.
LikeLike
Don’t forget that Sidney already filed that DOJ procedure is FBI 302 must be completed (submitted, edited) in FIVE DAYS. (SD rightly points out should be sent to system …old days we would have meant the “steno” stenographer should type it up…within 24 hours).
So she addressed that and Govt ingnored her point.
PS: (302s where names are in all CAPS indicated that person has a FBI 302 on the already. So when you think about Bruce Ohr 302s…you can see who had a 302 (i.e.) was interviewed by the FBI and approx when. In the old days we’d say ‘you can try and fake it but good luck getting it past the steno pool’. That meant the transcription pool has their own dating system SEPARATE from the Agent to double check revisions etc. FBI is falling all overthemselves because what has been already testified on…doesn’t match the record keeping system (Sentinel, Inc).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tell one lie today and you will tell five tomorrow to cover up the one today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
““Even if an earlier draft of the [302] once existed, there is no reason to believe it would materially differ” from the agents’ notes. ”
When a lawyer says “no reason to believe”, dig deeper. Its a lie,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Van Crack is saying we know there is an original that exonerates Flynn and we are not sure if Sidney possesses it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES brillllliant. in simple language you nailed it!
lets hope its not different (sarc) well i hope its different!
LikeLike
Can anyone who spent time at DOJ comment on what review and involvement occurs, when a prosecutor gets accused of actions warranting criminal contempt and is briefing the issue? I would assume that person’s entire chain of command would receive notice, but I never worked there myself. Since this was a Mueller case, I assume that chain would include Weissman, Mueller (except he’s gone), the Deputy AG (Jeffrey Rosen) and Barr. How does that work, and aren’t the supervisors responsible for what gets filed by those who report to them? If so, aren’t Rosen and Barr getting their hands dirty now? Also, when does a prosecutor who’s accused of criminal contempt need to recuse himself and have someone else represent him or her?
LikeLike
There isn’t much more to tell you other than looking carefully at the Stevens case and noting that as recently as 2014…the best the ‘experts’ have come up with is telling the DOJ they can “do better”
It’s really lousy. These guys aren’t supposed to be seditious against the country. The misconduct procedure is framed against self-enrichment. Not political ideology…
Here’s the go to article on the current process which you can get your own outline of how this will go down for Van Gack (if at all)
https://www.gao.gov/products/GAO-15-156
LikeLike
Can they just argue that the 14th one was a copy of what would be entered as the official record on the 15th? They needed to get the material to the court quickly so they didn’t take the time to get the official one they just sent over one from a file folder or something? It would almost add to their argument that the 302 hasn’t changed. I’m not taking their side, just wondering how they will explain that discrepancy.
LikeLike
there is an audit trail for all agency drafting, submission, and finalizing reports.
how many people want to go down with this ship? my guess would be no more than the few that know there is NO WAY OUT for them (dual operators)
LikeLike
Sidney was on Hannity about a week ago and stated the obvious, the FBI and the Courts should not allow 1001 (lying to the FBI) charges to ever be based on an F-302 account of what may or may not have been said given the possibility of errors in understanding, memory, context and the like. Her point was that ALL FBI agents have cell phones and all statements given can simply be recorded completely doing away with any chance of intentional or inadvertent error. Given the Flynn case discrepancies, Judge Sullivan should tell the prosecutor/DOJ, No recording, no case – Dismissed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure Sidney knows the points Sundance makes but it might be helpful if a tweeter would tweet this over to Sidney as I love this line……..
In a letter from prosecutor Van Grack to Judge Sullivan last year he said there was only one edit after the date of entry; and that edit took place in May 2017.
Whoopsie, based on what we just outlined above, it would appear Mr. Van Grack was previously lacking candor with Judge Sullivan. I shall digress….
LikeLike
Writing this had to be humiliating for Mr. Van Grack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More here–and Strzok’s handwritten notes
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/doj-responds-to-flynn-lawyer-sidney-powell-claims-no-material-changes-made-to-flynn-fbi-302-but-here-is-evidence-to-the-contrary/
LikeLike
Who is “Techno Fog”???
LikeLike
A lawyer, per TF’s self-description on Twitter.
LikeLike
Hey FBI/DOJ….lie much?
LikeLike
It must be a FRIDAY NIGHT….
SIR:
May I please have another helping of documents? Sir!
LikeLike
my understanding is that Van Graack is now in charge of FARA filings at the DOJ. Someone with his sketchy reputation regarding this Flynn case – should not hold that kind of position in our government.
LikeLike
HUGE! Suspected ‘Whistleblower’ CIAramella May Be CIA Spy Planted in Trump White House Identified as “Charlie” in Strzok and Page Texts!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/huge-suspected-whistleblower-ciaramella-may-be-cia-spy-planted-in-trump-white-house-identified-as-charlie-in-strzok-and-page-texts/
LikeLike
Even prior to the time when agents were required to preserve their handwritten notes, the fact that there is a 15+ day lapse between the time of interview and the “final” approved report of that interview ALONE would raise suspicion and be cause for suspicion.
The rule of thumb for interviews that aren’t audio or video taped is for the investigating / interviewing agent to submit his written Memorandum of Interview the following day….at the latest.
This stinks BIGLY.
LikeLike
The only reason that the FBI would continue to use written notes during an interview, is to achieve the outcome they hope to achieve.
Videoed interviews do not lie!!!
Unless you want the advantage to mull over the interview and write your recollection of the interview and change the answers, leave out pertinent information possibly helpful to the person you are interviewing…a logical person would think these interviews would be recorded.
Video recorders don’t lie— people do.
This is the first thing that needs to be changed unless entrapment is still the name of the game for the FBI.
LikeLike
“Can they just argue that the 14th one was a copy of what would be entered as the official record on the 15th? They needed to get the material to the court quickly so they didn’t take the time to get the official one they just sent over one from a file folder or something? It would almost add to their argument that the 302 hasn’t changed. I’m not taking their side, just wondering how they will explain that discrepancy.”
probably what may have happened.
LikeLike