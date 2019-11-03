Adam Schiff had a little Freudian slip on Twitter today as he outlined how his impeachment team views President Trump defending himself against baseless accusations. “Efforts to intimidate or threaten witnesses will further build the case for obstruction, itself an impeachable offense.”
No-one is “threatening” or “intimidating” a witness, President Trump is asking questions about the credibility of the no-longer-anonymous whistle-blower. However, no whistle-blower has the right to be anonymous. Even the statute that protects whistleblowers only applies to retaliation. It is ridiculous to think whistleblowers can remain anonymous.
That said, within the tweeted messaging from Adam Schiff there is the indicator of exactly what all of this investigative nonsense is designed to create: a case for obstruction.
Just like the false accusations within the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy narrative, the end goal of the Mueller team was actually “obstruction.” Indeed, after quickly discovering there was nothing to the ‘collusion/conspiracy’, the Weissmann/Mueller team spent the majority of their time and effort trying to construct an obstruction of justice charge.
Now we see the same process developing within Schiff’s phony Ukraine quid-pro-quo investigation. There’s no validity to the originating premise, so the investigative effort shifts toward building an “obstruction” impeachment charge.
In both examples any action taken by President Trump to defend himself against false charges is re-framed as evidence of obstruction.
This impeachment approach highlights why Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and contracted Lawfare members Barry Berke and Norm Eisen are working diligently through the courts to gain access to the Mueller grand jury testimony. {Go Deep}
The special counsel grand jury proceedings were 100% about questioning witnesses to frame an obstruction of justice case against President Trump. Weissmann and Mueller spent most of their time shaping grand jury witnesses toward that objective.
There is ZERO DOUBT Nadler, Berke and Eisen have been fully debriefed by Andrew Weissmann and the special counsel team about what exactly was presented in that grand jury. The impeachment by obstruction plan is why the HJC is going after the 6e material so hard.
Almost anything an innocent person does to defend themselves against false accusations can be made to look like obstruction. Especially if the highest executive in the country is the one who stands falsely accused. This approach has Lawfare written all over it.
Barry Berke (left), Norm Eisen (right), Jerry Nadler (far right, hiding)
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare group members to become House committee staff…. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then hired Douglas Letter as House General Counsel – all are within the Lawfare network.
death of a nation by lawfare….now that would a pity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1 Lawfare s batting average ain’t so good.
2 POTUS 45 doesn’t look too worried
3 pelosi can’t have a kangaroo Court and she can’t allow open hearings for swamp crimes to be exposed
4 Mitch can’t have a kangaroo Court and he can’t allow open hearings for swamp crimes to be exposed
5 ocsams razor- no kangaroo Court, no hearings, no trial, no impeachment.
6 this is all a sham process that ends by year end with no impeachment. Nancy is running out the clock until the holidays until she lets the voters decide
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like your optimism. I’m worried as hell!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too. Sekulow is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Normal conservative boutique law firms are already allied with the corrupt Senators. It will be hard to find some that aren’t conflicted out.
LikeLike
“It will be hard to find some that aren’t conflicted out.”
I read and re-read the comment a couple of times because it’s true.
Somehow our culture has become so rotten and morally useless that it’s almost impossible to find an elected rep who is actually there to be a public servant. I have no idea, but some may have that in mind initially but once the money is flowing they all seem to prioritize gaining personal wealth about “service.”
On the upside, all you really have to do is maintain, and update as required, a spreadsheet of who receives “campaign funds” from which lobbyists to know how they will vote and how much pressure they can withstand/apply.
Some will say, it’s always been that way. I say it’s a f’ing mess. We, in many respects are no better than some of the most corrupt third world banana republics like, oh I dunno, Venezuela or the Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t be. Mitch floated his trial balloons and they flopped. Mitch is no dummy. He can add. And a billion dollars flowing into the RNC coffers means Trump is not going anywhere. 90 percentage gop approval means Trump is going no where. And the dirt Trump has on Mitch and his wife mean Trump is going no where. You think Trump was looking into Biden? Trump has done his homework on Mitch and Nancy. Mitch can play his games but Trump does not f—- around. He is the only guy in DC that isn’t for sale. Trump has plenty of dirt on Mitch.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not hard to diss Mitch. China owns him, lock, stock and barrel. He is heavily invested personally in China. Trump certainly has Mitches resume in China.
LikeLike
Feinstein also has deep financial ties to China. That’s where her husband made his money.
LikeLike
Respectfully, I think this comment is a bit naive. Trump has dirt on lots of people. Comey, McCabe, etc., etc. The problem is moving corrupt institution where even if you personally want to see justice done, it could mean you’re indicting a long-time friend. Think: Mueller and Barr. If having dirt were the answer, it would be over now. I mean . . . we have enough dirt to fill the Grand Canyon.
LikeLike
Damn right!
LikeLike
Me too worried. After all Schifft so far gets away with what looks to me like lawlessness outright. How is he empowered ? It just makes no sense to me that he can pull these tricks and all we hear repeated is that he is a liar, a cheat etc. but nobody takes the guy down of his pedestal.
LikeLike
And running another campaign—either Warren and Sanders do their job as Senators or they aren’t worthy to be in Congress. If they are there for the trial, they aren’t on the campaign trail. Nazi has a two-for. She isn’t worried about Kamala, Spartacus or Amy—they have no chance. Sleepy Joe can be controlled. Nazi is setting herself up either way. As long as she’s Speaker, they will eliminate Trump, have Pence on charges next and boom—the country implodes when she’s sworn in. The way she ram-riddled HR1 through the House to effectively neuter House Republicans she will do to the country as she neutered our votes. That’s her plan. What stands in her way—President Trump and his Deplorables. She is underestimating both!
LikeLike
I concur.
LikeLike
To add to that concept.
First we overlook evil… Then we permit evil…Then we legalize evil…Then we promote evil… Then we celebrate evil… Then we persecute those who still call it evil…
The observations of a clergy man. It’s the creed of the communist AKA…Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Step one: coordinate all messaging with a rotten and corrupt media, all platforms.
Step two: deny the accused all ability to defend themselves. Cause it’s “obstruction.”
It’s not at all different from how the Chinese cultural revolution went down.
LikeLike
I’m sure the Presidents legal team is aware of the direction the dems are taking. Time to take the gloves off Mr. President hit them hard!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sure wonder if his team fully understands. Hopefully they read here or are in contact with people who do read here.
Nobody I know in real life understands anything about what’s going on. And most people I know are supporting President Trump.
I worry a lot 😑
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you are sharing the Treehouse URL with them. They don’t need to be a legal scholar to understand what the dangers to our republic are. Share as often as possible to give people an understanding of what is happening.
LikeLike
For crissakes!!! Do you really think Trump needs to read a friggin blog to figure stuff out? Do you have any idea the network of people and resources he is tapped into? You seriously think he is all alone and clueless about this stuff? He already knows how this ends. How do you think he got to Mueller????
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do. Sundance and most everyone here have been a Godsend for me 🙂
LikeLike
Gloves ain’t needed. There will be no fight. Mitch is boxed in. He floated a few trial balloons. Flake, Romney, Lindsey, his own statements. He got way too much push back from voters. He sees the rally numbers, the real polls, the swing state polls, Trump fundraising, RNC record money, and the uniparty Biden collapsing. Mitch can’t take down Trump. He sees the landscape. He gave up. There will be no Senate double cross. It’s over. They stacked the decks and they can’t get the Republicans and independents to move toward impeachment. The Dems media and fake polls with one message aren’t moving the polls. Wtf would happen if Trump got a hearing??? The whole thing would collapse. They can’t take down the Teflon Don. It’s over. Now Nancy has to figure out the end of the game. Fear not treepers it’s over
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice……………but I’m still worried!
LikeLike
God put TRUMP in office to clean up this mess. Where do I receive my peace each day? From KNOWING that The SWAMP is still draining, justice has not YET come, God is in control and TRUMP is in the palm of HIS HAND…..GOD IS JUSTICE FOR ALL
LikeLike
The most dangerous move for Team Schgiff is to underestimate Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of rallies, there’ll be one in Mitch’s backyard of Lexington tomorrow. Can’t imagine there won’t be a turtle siting in Rupp Arena.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill,
All Cruz, Mitch, Ms. Lindsey etc. need to do is incorporate Federal Rules of Evidence into the Impeachment trial procedure. This 3rd hand hearsay is not going to pass muster as it is fruit from a fraudulent poisonous tree planted by a 33 year old wanker.
The lefties have no pretext and no case when they get to the Senate, if procedure is drafted to incorporate Federal legal procedure that has been in play since the Warren Court.
LikeLike
Agree. But… he needs Barr’s help for that.
LikeLike
In other words, there is no lie they are unwilling to tell.
LikeLiked by 10 people
GOP should be screaming about this, and how it’s a repeat of the strategy used for Russia, Stormy… and a repeat of the Kavenaugh approach, showing the certainty that they will not hesitate to use this approach on every single Republican and Conservative they can find. No one is safe. They had better hang together, or they will hang alone, one by one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were explicit with Kavanaugh: if accused, you are guilty until proven innocent. I recall they charged Martha Stewart with obstruction of justice because she protested her innocence. The judge threw that one out.
It seems overdue for the Supreme Court to end this nonsense and reinforce the Fifth Amendment. It’s the stuff of police states that everyone is guilty of something when required: they need only select the crime.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The DemoncRATs want a police state—with only their stormtroopers!
LikeLike
The coup is leading in this game. There is no venue for Team Trump to provide evidence and defend themselves. There is no equivalent on the defensive side to the unlimited hoaxes and false narratives that the offense can utilize.
LikeLike
Guess again. It’s called the 2nd amendment and it’s coming to that.
LikeLike
So defending yourself from false charges is now obstruction?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Of course it is. Just ask Robert Mueller and the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’re a democrat it is.
They specifically don’t want anyone to defend themselves from the false accusations.
The Bible calls satan the Accuser. His children are running the impeachment scam.
They call the truth a lie and a lie the truth. Just like the Bible says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since 2016.
LikeLike
No amount of logic can get in Schiff head. Consume of all the hate and evilness. It must be the opiod he inhale with Ed Buck. Also, he is the butcher of the Demon rats party.
LikeLike
This is a Coup! How can one low life have so much power?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Media. Education. Administration. Entertainment for starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…..and Paul Ryan handing the House of Representatives to Pelosi and the Marxists on a silver platter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So anyone accused using false witnesses isn’t allowed to defend themselves. I don’t know what this is but it isn’t America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obstruction of what?
It will be hard to bring an obstruction charge when the president has allowed anyone to testify and released the actual transcript of the call!
I’m not sure what the Mueller investigation has to do with anything, it is old news and it found no crimes committed by the president, including the unicorn they are calling obstruction.
I remain unimpressed with this lawfare group.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Obstruction of what?”
Of the coup. That’s what.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They resemble annoying mosquitoes.
LikeLike
Our VSGPDJT is obstructing the attempted castration these weenies have been trying to effectuate ever since he was elected.
What they fail to consider is that we the people granted our consent to this man to act exactly as he is acting, like a man.
Since there really is no contest, these adversaries should gather up whatever balls they have amongst them all, and go home.
LikeLike
I don’t think it’s a Freudian slip. I think Schiff and the other coup participants are convinced they can work with media to gaslight sleeping sheep to ram it through. They’ll bring in the UN to shut down any patriot protest as ‘civil unrest’.
LikeLike
Lol….I hope they try bringing in UN forces. Talk about defining the lines into crystal clarity!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have seen before the comment about “bring in the UN to shut down any patriot protest as ‘civil unrest’” and was tempted to ask the following question:
Would the US Defense Establishment stand aside and watch foreign troops killing Americans on US soil?
I DO NOT THINK SO !!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rank and file soldiers, particularly in the Army and Air Force, would have to disobey high command. From sources I’ve heard, the AF brass are completely compromised, and you’ve seen how Mattis has behaved now that he’s gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recall reading a while back that Mattis authorized UN forces being installed at a base somewhere in CA, & also in eastern VA. Whether that actually came to fruition- IDK?
LikeLike
They’ll sure get to see US citizens killing UN troops and the deep state players.
LikeLike
UN is broke and needs a cash card to fill their Jeeps.
LikeLike
I’m sorry, but these people are stupid. To us regular folks, it just looks like ENTRAPMENT, which we all know it is. They can call it whatever they want… pick a name, any name. I wonder if these fancy-dancy lawyers realize how ridiculous and useless they look to us. Their noses are so far up their (il)legal schemes, they can’t see the forest for the trees. It makes them all look so guilty (of collusion?) because they are trying sooo hard to bring our President down. It’s like watching a movie. And WE’RE PAYING FOR THIS!!!!! Infuriating. What a total waste.
#BurnItAllDown
LikeLiked by 7 people
We, the people, did not consent to be governed by some hired attorneys, put into OUR house, by a few districts’ representatives!
Just because those representatives have abrogated their elected duties to these men playing their law-fare games, does not comport to we, the people, having our consent subjugated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, anytime President Trump attempts to defend himself by pointing out the fraud it’s considered obstruction just like with Herr Mueller. This is why Sleepy Mitch McConnell has to step-up and publicly tell the Democrats and the news media that impeachment is DOA as of right now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray in gratefulness that You have this, Holy Spirit. You are there in meetings and discussions bringing honesty, wisdom, and Your Glory. If the enemy is sending arrows into cause unrighteousness I appreciate that Your power can shield the righteous and turn the unjust plans into actions that bring Glory and honor to Your name. I thank You, Jesus, for Your incredible sacrifice, which allows us now to come humbly before Your with our concerns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ohh brother Schiff and Haberman , they make a great team . I think most normal people would look at that statement and see no threats or intimidation .. sick sick people and another thing what gives these morons the right to think they are in charge of foreign policy ? They can all go to hell .. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸 Keep fighting the good fight ..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actual Federal whistleblowers (I was one in 1990) do not get this kind of protection and attention. They are often shunned by their coworkers, and targeted by their managers. Their is no “silver whistle” award.
Hire an attorney at your own expense, and at the least, expect your career to be DOA. Few whistleblowers are ever made whole again. This guy is a shameless, cowardly embarrassment to actual whistleblowers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dear emet: Thanks for taking a stand. Hope you were and are a big difference maker.
MAGA
LikeLike
Each repulsive member of the Lawfare Impeachment Enterprise (LIE) needs to be held accountable. First, they need to be disbarred, and then they need to be tried for treason. Enough with these Southern Law Poverty Center-like unAmerican liars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what the demon rats plan. Confuse, muddy up and wrap around smear by Pelosi. They will lose their collective mind, PDJT will still be President for another 4 years. Arrest these co conspirators after election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone who votes for a demonrat is complicit in the attempted coup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who votes for a demonrat is complicit in the attempted coup.
LikeLike
eisen & burke are the architects of the sedition – working via the house & media. Barr/Durham should be investigating all of the law fare co-conspirators along with Zaid, Eliad (Perkins Coie). All of these conspirators should face swift justice
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish we could impeach or recall members of congress, rather than waiting for them to be up for re-election. If there was a national vote tomorrow, I bet Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler, along with the commie squad would get hammered. Just dreamin’. Worst congress in history!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You’re guilty”
“If you object that you aren’t, you’re even more guilty”.
Yes, these tyrannical authoritarians are the folks that should be running the country…
/s [shouldn’t be needed but..]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, they are delusional if they think the American Publis is going to stand for this BU11SH1T.
I just listened to this TWIT on Deface the Nation, and you won’t believe what she told Kevin McCarthy several times.
He said the DIMs are talking about removing a democratically elected President, and she had the nerve to tell him that’s not true because Pence would step up. WHAT?????????? WHO ELECTED PENCE FOR PRESIDENT? She repeated it as if saying it again would make it true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obstruction of bullshit is not a crime.
Said another way, if there was no crime, how can there possibly be obstruction of justice?
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW Sundance, you say you are certain they were told exactly what went on in the Mueller Witch Hunt.
I would take that a step further and say they already have all the docs they are fighting the courts for. However, they can’t use them unless they win.
BUT, since it was spying after the fact on every little detail of the TRUMP campaign, it is a gold mine of political espionage. Think of all the insider campaign knowledge they could gain to use against whoever in 2020.
LikeLike
Your guilt is assumed. If you do anything to attempt to prove you are not guilty, then you have obstructed our phony, baseless, sham of an investigation. At that time, you will have committed obstruction. We will forget all about the origins of our phony, baseless, sham of an investigation and focus solely on the impeachable offense of obstruction.
Sounds perfectly, 100 percent in misalignment with the Constitution.
It’s so sad that the Democrat’s have become the woke and cloaked , party of Stalin and Mao that destroy the lives of citizens while they hide in their inferno with Dante.
LikeLike
Dosnt he have the most punchable face anyones ever seen. Cabbage patch kid mouth with squashed bug eyes.What jackwads voted for this jackwad?
LikeLike
As Nigella succinctly stated; “So defending yourself from false charges is now obstruction”‘
Indeed obstruction of “LAWFARE” justice. Exactly the model used by Blasey-Fords crew and Weissmans signature strategy …
I refuse to believe that the Presidents team aren’t fully “on to Them” or Sidney Powell as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obstruction of in-justice is not a crime.
President Trump should call the Dems on this right now. “Nothing I tweet to defend myself from this phony quid pro quo hoax can be considered obstruction. I have a right to defend myself. This is just more of the typical Dem hypocrisy. First accuse collusion, when that hoax is revealed, claim that attempts to fight back and reveal the truth is obstruction. Next claim quid pro quo, when that hoax is revealed, claim that attempts to fight back and reveal the truth is obstruction. Same sad song, just a different verse.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hang the Traitors ! Hang them all !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes on Jesse Watters’ show: The real money quote on this clip is toward the end where Nunes talks about how Schiff & his staff are afraid of Ratcliff because he’s a real prosecutor:
LikeLike
If I see one more “poll” touted by the MSM (and that includes Fox). These polls are as valid as the ones taken the first week of November 2016!
LikeLike
The obstruction ploy did NOT work for Weissmann despite the many outrageous things done to provoke PDJT using the power of a Special Counsel.
It will work even less well here because Schiff has NO ability to do anything provoking.
The failure tell will be when the inquiry expands beyond Ukraine to whatever else they dream up, as Pelosi already hinted.
LikeLike
The Democrats are doing the same thing now that they tried to do with Mueller: redefine “obstruction of justice” to mean “mounting a successful legal and media strategy to defend yourself against charges of high treason”.
Schiff comes the closest anyone yet has come to claiming that ANY effort to defend himself constitutes “obstruction of justice”. Which is like saying you are illegally “obstructing” an assassination attempt by moving so the killers cannot take a clean shot at you.
LikeLike
Seems to me “obstruction” is the weakest of arguments for the House of Schiff to make with their already tainted inquiry denying the President due process…….and yet he has allowed many witnesses from his administration to testify for and against him. Easiest charge for the Senate to dismiss as poppycock.
LikeLike
The rumor blower needs to be charged and convicted with perjury. He lied on the form under penalty of perjury. As long as these traitors are allowed to operate illegally with impunity, they will continue to push the boundaries of our rule of law. They are already too damn close to convincing half the country that you are guilt until you prove you are innocent.
LikeLike
As Bannon noted in his interview with Maria, Nancy is all in. It doesn’t matter what the charges are, they are going to use the majority in their caucus to impeach Trump. That seems a given now that we’ll see a completely partisan impeachment vote on a straight party line basis, exactly as the inquiry vote.
The only remaining question is if 20+ Republican senators will either abstain or vote to convict?
LikeLike
Again, ‘Enough is Enough’
LikeLike
noticing a common heritage among those involved
LikeLike
There is nothing special about being a Lt. Colonel. There are almost 9,000 of then in the US Army alone. In the Washington DC area, they are a dime-a-dozen, as are GS13’s, their protocol rank equivalent. It’s not like they all graduated from, say, medical school or even could. All bow, both men and women, to Lt. Colonels for the democrats, who never had much use for them before ? I think not.
LikeLike
The UniParty will not quit until President Trump has been ousted from the Oval Office. They cannot allow PDJT to initiate an investigation into Obama’s usurpation; that will have repercussions across the majority of Congress and the USSC.
The actions by ‘Uranium One’ Mueller (aka The Shredder) and the stalling, aka Congressional hearings, and ‘trumped-up’ lateral arrests, and threats of impeachment are all key in getting rid of President Trump before he gets a chance to reveal to the public the Constitutional crisis cited by most misinformed individuals as the 44th POtuS.
Hillary Clinton’s loss has the whole Washington D.C. three-ring circus in a turmoil. The stench that everyone smells is the rotting fish, aka A-Number-One aka Barry HUSSEIN 0Bama – the nucleus of the Russia-Trump collusion hoax.
LikeLike
The factor the Swamp Rats just cannot fathom is Candidate/President Trump’s CONNECTION with his base. Why: because they have never experienced such a connection with voters.
Only President Trump can break that connection, and he has not.
They see people waiting in line hours to get into a Rally, any Rally….they see the fundraising numbers.
Four years of negative press and they cannot break the connection, and it’s driving the Swamp Rats nuts. Coming up with some elaborate “Obstruction” claim ain’t gonna fly with the Trump Base and my belief is the Base has expanded.
Even with the voter fraud we suspect exists, these Rats still need voters……..
LikeLike
Unlike Schiff, when the president says he has evidence he really does.
DC is in an absolute panic right now. Trump plays the game asymmetrically and they continue to be surprised.
They still look at Trump as if he is a politician that needs this town for wealth and power.
LikeLike
The democrat party is now clearly the party of lynch mobs, kangaroo courts and star chambers. They are hyper-regressive throwbacks all the way back to the dark ages and a pox on humanity and on human rights.
LikeLike
Adam Schiff is nothing but bigger liar and party of propaganda Democrats who is reelected for 2020 we must vote em out, then voting for more Republican’s 2020,
LikeLike
That’s why I think trump should have sued them in the Supreme Court immediately because they denied him his civil rights.
Let them take this phony story and have to provide evidence- not media, talking points evidence.
LikeLike
It didn’t work with the phony Russiagate.
It won’t work with the phony Ukrainegate.
LikeLike
The grand jury 6(e) material cannot be that negative, or even negative at all, given that had it been harmful to POTUS, Weismann would have already packed it into the Mueller report somewhere. One way to blunt any obstruction of Congress charge would be to obtain opinion letters from the DOJ and POTUS personal counsel advising the president that it is not obstruction to protest ones innocence, comment on the veracity or truthfulness of particular witnesses, criticize the impeachment process, criticize members of Congress etc…Then if later it is called obstruction, he whips out the letters advising he was following DOJ and counsels advice and therefore lacked intent to obstruct anything. Following counsel’s advice negates any wrongful or unlawful intent to interfere wrongly or unlawfully in anything.
LikeLike
Meanwhile the Big Ugly has been stalled.
LikeLike