Newly Empowered HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler Moves on Second Front for Impeachment Assault – HJC Moves To Enforce McGahn Subpoena…

I’m going to attempt to remove the legal linguistics and explain what appears to be a highly predictable process most are ignoring.
BASELINE – After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare group members to become House committee staff…. Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then hired Douglas Letter as House General Counsel – all are within the Lawfare network.
♦On October 25th DC Judge Beryl Howell granted the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) request for legal authority to receive 6e grand jury material underlying the Mueller report.
Additionally, within the Howell decision she officially recognized the HJC effort was predicated on a constitutional impeachment process.
In essence Howell’s opinion granted the HJC with “judicial enforcement authority.”
♦The DOJ moved to appeal the decision and requested a “stay” pending appeal. Judge Howell rejected the “stay” motion.
The DOJ appealed to the DC Court of Appeals. A panel of three judges issued an “administrative stay”, blocking enforcement of the Howell ruling while the appeal was reviewed.
The temporary administrative stay was granted to freeze the status quo while the court considers whether to grant a longer stay that would remain in effect until the DOJ appeal is argued or decided (deadline tomorrow). The outcome is pending. Judge Merrick Garland is the Chief Judge of the DC Appeals court.
After the full House voted to authorize the ongoing “impeachment inquiry” today, Nadler’s team immediately opened a second legal front.
♦Using the baseline predicate of Howell’s recognition of HJC impeachment authority; and now using the full House vote as further affirmation therein; the HJC is now moving to another Judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, an Obama appointee to the federal district court in D.C., requesting judicial enforcement authority to compel testimony from former White House legal counsel Don McGahn:
WASHINGTON DC – Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee urged a federal judge on Thursday to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress about President Trump’s possible obstruction of justice, arguing that his refusal to comply is harming House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
Democrats’ counsel said that even though McGahn’s role in the obstruction investigation carried out by former special counsel Robert Mueller was described at length in Mueller’s report, lawmakers still need to independently evaluate his testimony. (more)
The HJC objective is simple: gain judicial enforcement authority for their subpoenas so their targets cannot legally refuse to give testimony.
The premise for both fronts [(1) document subpoena 6e material, and (2) testimony from McGahn) is predicated on penetrating a constitutional firewall that exists within the separation of powers.
Under existing SCOTUS precedent, the White House can be compelled to deliver Executive Branch documents and testimony so long as an official legislative branch impeachment process is underway.
Judge Beryl Howell was the first person in the judicial branch to recognize and accept the HJC position that such an official impeachment process was ongoing. Judge Brown Jackson will likely be the second. The House vote today is fuel for that twisted-legal approach.
Some have asked for my opinion on where this is going…. My opinion is not outlining success or failure, merely the likely approach they are taking with this scheme:
It would appear that Nadler and his Lawfare group are collecting evidence for their Impeachment Managers. The decision to impeach was reached long ago; these moves by the HJC are moves to gather evidence for the Senate trial.
The Pelosi-Schiff optics of open House impeachment hearings is a pantomime, intended to give the illusion of customary and traditional impeachment proceedings taking place. The impeachment report Schiff’s Lawfare group will deliver to the HJC Lawfare group is meant only to bolster the pre-existing conclusions from Barry Berke and Norm Eisen.
In essence, the usurpers began with the end in mind, and they are now back-filling the pre-scripted articles of impeachment with supportive evidence. The HJC subpoenas are intended to do that back-filling along with the Schiff committee product.
Unfortunately, I do not foresee the DOJ succeeding in their appeals. The DOJ has put their weakest lawyers (half-hearted attempts) into the fight. As an outcome it looks like the Judiciary is aligned in favor of the constitutional predicate claimed by the HJC.
Ultimately it will take a much stronger republican house effort to stop Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and their host of Lawfare contracted agents. Simultaneously it would take a much stronger team in the DOJ fighting to retain the executive branch position. Neither is currently present.
Show me an action by U.S. AG Bill Barr to change the impression the DOJ is intentionally tanking the external fight and I will change my opinion. However, so far the push-back from the DOJ has been very weak considering the stakes. [Too weak to be accidental]
Thus my opinion: despite the strength of their constitutional position, the DOJ will fail to protect the office of the presidency. It’s a gut-sense impression; but we should be able to get a better feel of DOJ motive from their approach toward the appeals court.
♦ That brings up the Senate trial. From a review of their signaling and positioning, it appears to me the objective of the Lawfare group, via the impeachment managers, will center around modifications to Senate Impeachment Rules and the use of a Senatorial Trial Panel.
The senate rules on impeachment processes can be changed and modified [Example here from 1986]. Additionally there is nothing in the constitution that requires an established number of senators to sit or convict during the trial [Constitution, Article 1, Sec 3]:
This is my interpretation of what the Lawfare group will attempt.
“Concurrence of two-thirds of the members present“
The Democrats will argue their 2020 candidates cannot spend all this time on a Senate trial…. the media will be sympathetic….. Because the constitution is ambiguous to the construct…. and intentionally differential to the size of the Senate…. the democrat approach will be to empanel a bipartisan jury of an unknown number of Senators to sit for the trial “under oath and affirmation.”
There is nothing in the constitution that would stop the Senate from assembling a jury of 10 republican senators and 10 democrat senators. It would then require “two-thirds” or sixteen for a conviction. Or the jury could be 40 or (fill_in_blank).
This type of a senate construct is what the left has been hinting about in their discussions. This is what Lawfare has been discussing since they successfully gained the Nixon Impeachment Roadmap during their lawsuit a few months ago.
“BURN IT DOWN TRUMP! Declass it all..address the nation and lets get this party started!” well said
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Mitch McConnell goes along with the lynching and impeached President Trump the Republican Party is finished forever! I don’t think he’ll do it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do– he’s knee deep into the ChiComs, tens of millions funneled to him thru the In Laws–who knows what dirt there is on him, he wants Trump out and no doubt he will do whatever it takes along with the Dems–they are the Uniparty and you’re not part of it neither am I….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree — sadly, the Uniparty TRAITORS are so corrupt and absolutely evil, thaty will do whatever is necessary, even giving up their senate/house seats in order to both keep their ill-gotten millions, and to also stay out of federal prison.
The hell with anybody or anything else.
Hopefully President Trump and AG Barr are biding their time, knowing they have the America haters by the short hairs, and simply are choosing their optimum moment to unleash the supposedly devastating IG / Durham reports.
If Barr allows President Trump to be impeached and removed from office, there’s going to be a violent eruption not seen in our country since the 1860’s.
Sundance — when do we fix bayonets?
LikeLike
The problem with their scenario is that the MARINES WILL SURROUND THE WHITEHOUSE and THEN DEFEND THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT… and have the support of more than 50% of the country while doing so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The military is controlled by Obama and Bush generals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, not completely, and those still hanging around will be the very first removed from command. Trust me — I know of what I speak. The military will be STRONGLY on our side with President Trump. Guaranteed.
LikeLike
Has the Marine Barraks in DC been refilled after obama closed it?
LikeLike
One- there is at this time NO impeachment.
Two- the rules they made up apply only to congress. even two dems jumped ship.
Three- there is still NO evdence against the President,
They will test this and fail..
God is with US.
Do not forget..
LikeLiked by 5 people
“God is with US”
No power can beat that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regarding the two dems who voted against – since their votes were not needed, they were allowed to vote no for their own electoral protection. They are in vulnerable districts that Trump won. Absent that excuse, you can bet your sweet bippie they would have voted with the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know that even though they voted against, that in a district that Trump won, that the people won’t take out their hated for DEMORATS on them.
LikeLike
So, as a logical conclusion to this farce, all Americans who voted for Donald Trump for president are effectively and illegally having our votes disenfranchised by the Democrats. That’s a pretty big gauntlet to be thrown down, and speaks to the desperation of their plight.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Disenfranchment will come c/o the Republicans – this coup could be halted by McConnell and his majority.
LikeLike
Johnny Cash
LikeLike
Maybe it is just me but what I am sensing from SD is that we have had no actions by Barr to date that supports the notion that Barr isn’t Bondo Barr. Yes, there will be indictments just like Huber?
LikeLike
Pessimism is the natural tendency of our fallen human condition.
That’s why God sent Jesus, to give us hope even in the darkest of times…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And when times come to stand, we need not fear death
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
LikeLike
State Dept cables TO and FROM ISIS fround at Al Baghdadi’s compound-2.30
Joe Di Genova speaks
He got intel from a long time Military Intel friend
1.12
James Clapper tries to rememebr who the hell was in that limo when he called for the KILL SHOT
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Republican Party will be no more if Mitch McConnell goes along with this scam.
LikeLike
I do not for one second believe that slimy Chuck Schumer is shrewd enough to have EVER fooled McConnell on anything.
Point being … McConnell is a snake who has allowed all of this to close in on Trump … on purpose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do– he’s knee deep into the ChiComs, tens of millions funneled to him thru the In Laws–who knows what dirt there is on him, he wants Trump out and no doubt he will do whatever it takes along with the Dems–they are the Uniparty and you’re not part of it neither am I….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance screws up another anticipated good night’s sleep: “Show me an action by U.S. AG Bill Barr to change the impression the DOJ is intentionally tanking the external fight and I will change my opinion. However, so far the push-back from the DOJ has been very weak considering the stakes. [Too weak to be accidental]” And, I was really giving AG Barr the benefit of the doubt……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lurking Lawyer here.
This is a very complicated legal situation. It is DC, so a random number generator. But I want to sort out the legal fault lines for Treepers. Been studying this, and have made previous partial comments.
Most importantly, it is NOTHING of substance to be concerned about. IF there had been anything in the secret Mueller grand jury testimony to use against PDJT by biased Mueller/Weissmann, it would have been. The report had almost no redactions (4%), and there was no collusion, no obstruction. No there, there. Nadler is fishing in a pond holding no fish.
But is legally precedent setting so worth noodling. There are several parts.
First, SCOTUS established that in a ‘criminal investigation’ of a sitting president pursuant to an official House vote to have judiciary start investigating, subpoenas are properly issued and can pierce executive privilege. US v Nixon, 1974, 418US683. The fact background is not exactly the same here because there is no longer a special counsel involved investigating PDJT (and when there was, there was no House impeachment investigation vote), but the application of this precedent is IMO surficially sound ‘on its face’ concerning Nadler’s request AFTER this morning’s vote, because there was an SC during the grand jury Mueller employed. IMO that is what we will see out of DC courts.
Second, this simplistic interpretation ‘on its face’ is likely wrong, for two quite solid independent reasons.
1. Today’s resolution did NOT give Judiciary investigative power. It gave it to Schiff’s HPSCI, which did NOT originate Nadler’s subpoena. The Nadler subpoena was expressly not House authorized, nor authorized at the time it was issued.
2. Today’s resolution did not authorize an impeachment investigation based on any substance. Its watery language authorized an inquiry into whether there was any substance to begin a formal impeachment investigation, that substance to be passed to Nadler to begin a formal Articles process.
Third, the current ‘authorized inquiry’ involves Ukraine. The Mueller original scope charter was Russia. The Rosenstein second scope expansion to snare Manafort was NOT about Ukraine collusion. It was ‘related matters’ jurisdiction permitted by 28CFR600.4(b). So any Mueller grand jury testimony isn’t connected to todays ‘authorized inquiry’ and therefore should not be released on jurisdictional grounds. Translated, Nadler has neither standing nor jurisdiction. Fatal flaws.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“fatal flaws”
Who rules on that?
LikeLike
We are in unprecedented territory many ways. So the answer is SCOTUS, if it gets that far. I don’t think it will. Dems should know they have built a ‘peach doty fi’ house of cards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So the answer is SCOTUS, if it gets that far.”
————————————————————–
And we think they don’t already have a plan for that also?
LikeLike
“Who rules on that?”
Probably John Roberts, Judge for the impeachment trial.
LikeLike
You make good points, but won’t liberal judges do what they want regardless?
LikeLike
TNF addendum. Same logic applies to McGahn subpoena. He still has exec immunity.
Worth fighting harder than the Mueller GJ stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Can you even be more basic for us non lawyers.
Do we now have, as of today, an Impeachment proceeding equal to Watergate?
Or is it still mainly political theatre aimed at driving down POTUS poll numbers and preventing the passage of legislation (i.e., USMCA).
LikeLike
No Watergate equivalent. Watergate was real crimes and real cover up obstruction.
Today’s BS is ALL political theater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a pleasure to read clear reasoning. I’m not a lawyer, so can’t evaluate your post as a court would, but as somebody who is REALLY REALLY worried, rational thought is like valium for the nerves
LikeLiked by 3 people
Completely agree, Eagle. We’re on the roller coaster ride of a lifetime and it’s certainly not without moments of panic, for me, at least. So a big dose of reason goes a long way to help dial things down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ristvan: My memory maybe incorrect but wasn’t it Ukraine that Mueller got Manafort?
LikeLike
Yes. But on a second scope expansion enabled by 28CFR600.4(b) collateral matters discovered while investigating primary charter. Covered in main comment.
LikeLike
“Fatal flaws.”
—————————————-
Fatal flaws that can be overcome via cherry picked activist judges. At this point, I no longer have any belief that actual true laws will prevail. There has been no evidence of anyone on the “right” side of the law stepping up and fighting back. And when they belatedly try, they will find themselves out maneuvered by the scum who have been plotting and gaming this out for years already.
LikeLike
Sidney Powell for Flynn? Durham and Barr for PDJT?
I have more faith in the big picture than you apparently do.
LikeLike
I share your optimism re: appeal. Does anyone think that President Trump is going to just comply with the subpoenas now? Hardly likely. The democrats don’t want to end up at SCOTUS, but that’s where they are going to end up. And I couldn’t help but notice the stunning ignorance attributed to a federal judge in the embedded tweet above. The judge doesn’t seem to understand executive privilege, or that it rests with the President, not the judge, not the former employee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, bottom line, and I know that the procedural facts weren’t exactly the same, but in your opinion, was it or wasn’t it the formal impeachment investigation vote by the “entire” house that was what legally triggered the piercing and the creation of the minority and executive rights. Apart from the vote, the other facts and procedure seem helpful but actually irrelevant to the courts ruling or irrelevant to what the court would rule is required under the current situation. So because the vote today, the substance of what was passed, was not a full house vote on an actual formal impeachment inquiry, it is your opinion the executive firewall has not been legally pierced? Thanks for any anticipated clarification.
LikeLike
I still say the Senate is the Democrats (Lawfare) Ace-In-The-Hole. I don’t trust McConnell at all. Zero percent. Deep state to the core. As long as he’s there, the Senate is in the Dem’s hands. Graham is just as bad. Don’t trust them to hold the line. They won’t. They’ll let the Dem’s use the Senate, all the while wringing their hands saying, what could we do? We fought back the best we could. They outmaneuvered us. Oh, woe is us. Vote for us again and we’ll fight harder. Really.
Bunch of crony RINOs who sold themselves to Globalist Dems. I have no hope in the Senate holding up and stopping anything.
The Dems are laughing all the while. They’ve known what they were going to do if Mueller failed. Stage two is the House/Senate. Don’t doubt at all that they’ve plans for the Senate. With McConnell’s, Graham’s, etc help, it won’t be much of a problem. After they remove Trump, Pence will fold in the blink of an eye. The Dems will attack, the RINOs will pressure him, the MSM, and he won’t want his friends to go through what everyone saw with President Trump’s allies.
It has to stop at the House.
LikeLike
Hypothetically speaking, what if someone was to create an Excel spreadsheet documenting all the crimes committed by the MSM, politicians, politicians, their immediate family members and “civil servants”, with copious references to each crime committed? It could be placed on IMGUR and set up so multiple editors could add to it.
Columns could include, crime, date(s), codes violated, spouse’s job (standard practice to place a spouse in jobs where they compliment their crimes, but cannot be compelled to testify against each other (example Strzok and his wife)), 3 letter organization or MSM affiliation and copious notes about their criminal activity.
Do you think that something like this might persuade the propaganda media, etc. to maybe cut the BS? The MSM needs to be outed first, in my opinion. Everyone knows that politicians and government agencies are corrupt.
I realize that if someone were to do this, they would be a prime target for “Arkancide”, but I think it needs to be done.
BTW – I have no plans to kill myself and never will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You propose a sisyphean task.
LikeLike
I.E, rigged. I then assume:
1. They will pick the 20, 30, 40
2. The Democrats in swing states will be exempted, saving their voting necks.
If so, what does this tell us about Barr? Or is he overwhelmed with the sheer number of battles? Couldn’t he put Jeffrey Rosen as a point man?
LikeLike
Do you think it is possible that Lawfare asked Biden to run, simply so that this conversation with Ukraine could be setup?
LikeLike
What was Plan B?
LikeLike
Senators present = present senators
Present = current or existing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a proven record of ruling against POTUS. She is a perfect choice for the HJC.
WASHINGTON — A federal judge dealt a blow Saturday to President Donald Trump’s efforts to “promote more efficient” government, ruling that key provisions of three recent executive orders…..
U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Trump had “exceeded his authority” in issuing the orders.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/aug/26/judge-ketanji-brown-jackson-rules-donald-trump-exc/
LikeLike
What does Nadler really expect to glean from McGhan or the Grand Jury testimony from Mueller Russia investigation? BS he can distort.?..seems like the inept Nadler is fishing with less than half a worm on the hook.
LikeLike
Judge Beryl Howell was the first person in the judicial branch to recognize and accept the HJC position that such an official impeachment process was ongoing.
Did this judge accept that “an official impeachment process was ongoing” before the 10/31 vote?
LikeLike
The 72 year old Jerry “No Nads” Nadler must be taking massive Testosterone injections for Pelousi to let him back in. I predict more health issues like when Nads passed out, and they claimed dehydration.
LikeLike
So couldn’t McConnell appoint a jury with 11 Republicans and 1 Democrat
LikeLike
Its McConnell doing the appointing, so that would end in the same result as him appointing 12 Democrats and 1 Republican.
LikeLike
You would end up with a jury stacked 12-0 in favor of Deep State. (D) and (R) are meaningless concepts once DS is in panic/survival mode.
LikeLike
For the first time I’m beginning to think that the deep state with Republican help might succeed at removing President Trump before the 2020 election! Continuing the corruption in DC is more important to both parties than any discomfort or upheaval caused by removing any President that interferes with the corrupt status quo. God help us! I pray that God has a plan to rid Washington DC of the systemic corruption! Godspeed President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually spent time looking at property in Panama today. Ill fight for President Trump to the end, but if he’s removed from office, I’m out. I’ve no interest in living in a facist/communist country. I’ll be like the diaspora that got out of Germany before 1936.
LikeLike
Go ahead if slavery in Panama sounds better than slavery in the US.
America is the last stand
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG Obama judge Beryl Howell, Obama judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Judge Merrick Garland…that kangaroo court sounds about as fair as Pelosi’s Stasi inquisition panels.
LikeLike
This is the only hope for the republic. The ONLY thing to be done is place the date that the “impeached person” must appear before the Senate sometime in the future (oh let’s say…AFTER an Election….in 2020) Conveniently It’s something Lawfare cannot stop.
“Hereby summoned to be and appear before the United States Senate…”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/background/impeach/senaterules.pdf
“125.3 Form of summons to be issued and served upon the person
impeached
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ss:
The Senate of the United States to ——— ———, greeting:
Whereas the House of Representatives of the United
States of America did, on the —— day of ———, exhibit
to the Senate articles of impeachment against you, the said
——— ———, in the words following:
[Here insert the articles]
And demand that you, the said ——— ———, should be
put to answer the accusations as set forth in said articles,
and that such proceedings, examinations, trials, and judgments
might be thereupon had as are agreeable to law
and justice.
You, the said ——— ———, are therefore hereby summoned
to be and appear before the Senate of the United
States of America, at their Chamber in the city of Washington,
on the —— day of ———, at —— o’clock ——, then
and there to answer to the said articles of impeachment,
and then and there to abide by, obey, and perform such
orders, directions, and judgments as the Senate of the
United States shall make in the premises according to the
Constitution and laws of the United States.”
LikeLike
The Dems would have a field day running on the fact that the Senate Repubs purposely delayed the trial.
LikeLike
The republicans aren’t fighting hard enough. McCarthy refused to say that the party wouldnt unanimously vote no on the future full resolution and McConnell refuses to say the Senate will deny taking up the articles. Both are within their power to do so.
Also you have closet never trumper McCarthy giving this sham an air of legitimacy on fox news.
LikeLike
When does this charade become Obstruction of United States Justice?
It is public knowledge the US Attorney General is investigating criminal activity(s) with regard to the 2016 election and thereafter.
It appears to myself that this “impeachment” scam is more about the criminal liability(s) of those who are most involved with this “impeachment” process – their Ukraine “activities” (and others), are being covered up via an impeachment scam.
Those heavily involved in such “impeachment process” are clearly obstructing justice….IMHO
Aside from that….they are clearly INTERFERING with the US 2020 Election! TRUE ELECTION INTERFERENCE!
LikeLike
A week or so back Mitch said he cannot change the rules on how the Senate handles a trial. He said it requires ____% voting to make changes. I forget the actual number, but it was quite high. Maybe 75%?
Raise your hand if you think the Dems would let that stand in their way if they held a small majority?
I fear that Mitch wants Trump gone.
LikeLike
Mich is the swamp – he wants Trump gone. Nothing else matters.
LikeLike
McConnell is toast in KY if he allows this to happen. I just don’t see it. If he thinks eliminating PT will save him, he’s crazy. He will be booted from the Senate, the loons will take over, and they will go after him and his corruption while out of office as they went after PT while in office.
I live in Illinois. As a lifetime conservative…I voted against Rino Mark Kirk and for a third party just to get his arse out of Congress. Remember, he actually won his Senate seat for one term in liberal Illinois. Many of my conservative friends did likewise and didn’t vote for him. Now magnify that by a 30% PT electoral win in KY. McConnell would be toast.
IMO…McConnell’s only hope both politically and personally is to support PT and take his chances that PT continues to support him.
Time will tell…
LikeLike
Cannot Trump declare martial law? Clearly the house has gone roge.
LikeLike
No.
LikeLike
[The President]; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper;
Any President ever done any of that?
Maybe FDR after Pearl Harbor. That’s all I got.
LikeLike
“There is nothing in the constitution that would stop the Senate from assembling a jury of 10 republican senators and 10 democrat senators. It would then require “two-thirds” or sixteen for a conviction. Or the jury could be 40 or (fill_in_blank).”
Not plausible.
LikeLike
The reason they want the Grand Jury materials in my opinion is there must be something in there on Trump’s loans with Deutschbank that they can falsely claim was money laundered from Russia or some other financial crime. They got Manafort on trumped up tax evasion charges that are legally questionable as he followed the letter if not the spirit of the law.
At the end of the day though, obstruction is probably the charge they will focus most on.
LikeLike
Polish your weapons, keep them oiled and gleaming. Keep your powder dry and keep the ammo stacked HIGH!! Just a suggestion, but a noose or 200 lying around might be helpful as well. Traitors/Democrats need to learn their ONLY place in the USA is at the Dead end of a Rope!!!
That is my opinion 100%
LikeLike