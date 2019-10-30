Mystery Revealed – CIA Gossiper Eric Ciaramella: Democrat, Former NSC Staff, Worked with Joe Biden and John Brennan…

Paul Sperry from RealClearInvestigations has outlined the CIA “whistle-blower” who originated the hearsay complaint against President Trump as Eric Ciaramella.
According to the researched outline, Ciaramella worked closely with Democrat operative, Alexandra Chalupa in 2016 to advance the anti-Trump effort; and this year Ciaramella worked closely with HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff’s staff to continue his efforts.
(RCPI) […] Federal documents reveal that the 33-year-old Ciaramella, a registered Democrat held over from the Obama White House, previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of Trump who helped initiate the Russia “collusion” investigation of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.
Further, Ciaramella (pronounced char-a-MEL-ah) left his National Security Council posting in the White House’s West Wing in mid-2017 amid concerns about negative leaks to the media. He has since returned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
“He was accused of working against Trump and leaking against Trump,” said a former NSC official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.
Also, Ciaramella huddled for “guidance” with the staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, including former colleagues also held over from the Obama era whom Schiff’s office had recently recruited from the NSC. (Schiff is the lead prosecutor in the impeachment inquiry.)
And Ciaramella worked with a Democratic National Committee operative who dug up dirt on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, inviting her into the White House for meetings, former White House colleagues said. The operative, Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American who supported Hillary Clinton, led an effort to link the Republican campaign to the Russian government. “He knows her. He had her in the White House,” said one former co-worker, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. (read more)
I’m spreading that real clear investigation article far and wide!
Eric is no longer anonymous. He may get protected by schiff but the public doesn’t have to abide by schitt’s rules!!
We will “leak” your name every where Eric. Maybe the fake news media will camp out on your doorstep for a denial./sarc off
Surely now every last Obama holdover stinking out the WHite House will be clearing out their desks by close of business tomorrow.
It is long overdue for a ‘night of the long knives.
Congratulations are due to Mitch McConnell, who helped immeasurably to create this disgrace with his deliberate tanking of hundreds of Trump appointees, many of whom are still languishing unconfirmed.
Can you say, ” never a recess” Mitch.
How is this not illegal?
How is he not ASHAMED?
How is this allowed?
How can this be prevented ?
Connecticut Prep School. Yale. Connections in the Obama Administration that gave him easy advancement. Wealthy family, no doubt.
A privileged member of the Ruling Class. The rules don’t apply to him and he is most likely incapable of feeling ashamed.
His father is a VP at Peoples United Bank!
That should answer everything you ever wanted to know!
If there’s no true patriot in the DOJ, maybe we need a William Mummy out of Missouri type. I’m so sick of this crap. My coworkers just spout yahoo news headlines and I ask them the most basic questions to which they have no answers. It took me two days of them complaining about trump illegally bribing the UKN president to finally convince them to read the damn transcript. I always ask them why they don’t just go to the source documents and read them and make their own decisions instead of parroting news headlines. It’s so sad so many people live their lives that way. And frustrating as hell.
Sorry you have to work with such people.
MPAI. Always remember that lazy and stupid as the average person is, half of them are WORSE. Hence Most People Are Idiots.
Left the whitehouse in mid 2017 yet 2yrs later is being provided the details of a highly classified Presidential phone call in mid 2019.
Why didn’t this paragon of virtue report the illegal leaking of classified materials? I’m sure he would have a legal duty to do so.
Thank you for your work, Robster. Keep on w your suggestions for current admin.
he was caught spying through a leak trace (my guess) and he found out… and they created this whistleblower cover to protect him.
He probably leaked those phone calls from the Australian PM and Mexican President.
The mere fact his name appears in the Mueller report and that he attended a dinner with the Italian PM invited by Biden and with Brennan Clapper and the other POS, proves he is a CIA operative spying right here in the good old US of A!
Eating lunch at Wendy’s yesterday with a Trump-hating individual (don’t ask) when up comes a prominent member of our large rural county. He loves President Trump! I said, “You’re the first person I’ve talked to in this entire country (I’m new here) besides myself who loves Trump.” His answer: We’re in the MAJORITY. We just don’t talk about it. The guy is a registered Democrat. Great day!
should read ‘entire county’ sorry I blame WordPress
I can tell you, my cold anger has peeked over and over again and to the point of, if the congress building burned down i would not care.
The thought that gets me back to normal, the DemonRats in congress are very very afraid, their action to this point shows that to be a fact.
What gives me poss the most, ‘We The People Of The United States’ may have to take this congressional corruption into our own hands!
Remember the “pink pu**y hat” rally the day after the inauguration? Imagine that number multiplied by 10,000– not of “feminists,” but of patriots, locked and loaded, surrounding the Capitol building and seizing control of all roads leading to it. This needs to happen if the House attempts to deliver bills of impeachment to the Senate. Romney and the other RINOS need to really *GET* how serious We the People are. We are patently *not* obligated to permit treasonous and felonious Senators to enter the building, or to attempt to meet elsewhere. By their treason and felonies, they will have lost the privilege from arrest given by our Constitution at Article I Section 6 Paragraph 1 (“They shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same”), and citizens’ arrests of a bunch of Senators will be appropriate. On top of that CJ Roberts is required to preside, but he has no such privilege! Our Constitution rests on our Declaration of Independence, which enshrines in paragraph 2 our profoundly important, unalienable Right for this very circumstance (“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it”), which I will call our “Alteration Right.” The Alteration Right is MORE IMPORTANT than our unalienable Right to keep and bear arms (“Arms Right”). Significantly, the Arms Right, as enshrined in the Second Amendment, has TWO purposes, the lesser of which is individual defense of self and others in close proximity. The greater purpose of the Arms Right it to protect the Alteration Right. Who will organize this massive rally?
Kinda like the Bundy Ranch response, eh?
I guess I was wrong. I guessed that the leaker was Schiff’s mother-in-law. She told what she knew from talking with Schiff’s wife, who learned what she knew from Schiff.
Makes as much sense as anything coming from the Star Chamber.
SD mentioned Ciaramella a few weeks ago. It was fun waiting to see how long it would be until he was outed publicly and by who.
Ciaramella was the subject for discussion as the gossip blower by lesser known Twitter investigators before Sperry wrote about it. The lesser known Twitter investigators are better than anyone the MSM has to offer.
Well S-PHD,you can call it a reality show if you want but I worry about this country. While we all talk through Sundance and call them names,China’s influence and stealing from us plus their nukes,the Dem’s, The never Trumpers, the media, the leakers,and lies, the crazies,etc,etc,etc(so many more) are trying to over throw our President. I do NOT want to set back and later say “oh I wish I had done more”. We have one man taking all the blows. Sure he is smart and tough but they know it only takes one crazie to take him down. No one can replace him. Are we going to have a real civil war? Don’t say we are already in one because I mean REAL.
Yet…nothing ever happens….no one is ever held accountable and the crimes just keep coming.
No wonder the MSM “journalists” rather talk about Hero Dog 🐕 . It’s a diversion from their truth aversion.
It appears that the corruption is far, wide, and deep. Clintoon, bush, and 0Bombas evil gift for we the people.
Im still going with SD’s 2nd scenario where Barr is so overwhelmed with the vast amount of corruption, that most of the perps will get the rosie treatment. Cant have da gubment collapse now can we.
The gubmint won’t collapse. It will just shrink back to the size envisioned and recommended by the Founders. At least that’s my wish.
Really at this point it has to just needs to be a controlled crash.
Besides being overwhelmed with the amount of corruption, I worry Barr et al are being slowed down, misdirected, sabatoged etc. by some of the libs still in the DOJ and IC
It’s almost like someone tilted the earth and all the corruption in the world slid into America.
I have been to many countries in the second and third world with massive corruption. USA right now is almost worst than all those other countries. Reason:
CIA TURNED ALL ITS ATTENTION/DIRTY DEEDS INSIDE THE COUNTRY WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS NOMINATED.
It’s the money.
It’s always been the money.
Even the communists are in it for the money. You ever read about a communist official who had to live as humbly as the mass population under his authority? Of course not.
The aggregate wealth of America as represented in its annual treasurey revenue attracts the most vile, greedy, meglamaniacal despots from around the world, and it corrupts the weak and unprincipled power seekers from within.
The government has become a huge cash sow where the corrupt parasites manipulate themselves into positions where they can suck on as many teats as possible. President Trump is drying up a few of those teats and the piglets are squealing.
That’s why the totally unaccomplished hippie Sanders is a commie. He likes the perks.
I think of it more like a global corruption toilet that leads to a septic tank covering a few square miles in Northern, VA.
Anyone on Twitter should spread Paul’s article wide and often. Tweet until your fingers drop because the media will cover it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just caught a pic of Eric Ciaramella. It’s certainly plausible to believe he’s a member of “Dumbledore’s Army”
Either that, or a close relative of “Pajama Boy”
Who’s the sneering blonde glaring at Melanie? That is a face of sheer jealousy and hatred if there ever was one.
Spell check – Melania
Macron’s mom.
Is Eric Ciaramella related to CJ Ciaramella?
Too funny, I went to CJ’s Twitter. Under “Who to Follow” is Ali Watkins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean is not going to say a word unless Sara Carter or John Solomon day something about it. Rubini did break it but if it is “not invented here”…
Hannity mentioned Sperry’s article in his opening statement. He wouldn’t mention Eric Ciaramella’s name because he said he could not verify it. He did, however, give info about the alleged background if this guy and mentioned “Real Clear Investigations” article enough that people can easily find it if they are curious.
Eric Ciaramella hasn’t denied it yet.
Isn’t Eric Ciaramella about the same age as Seth Rich would have been?
Schiff hired two of Ciaramello’s natsec buddies. One was Sean Misko -also an anti-Trump leaker who tried multiple times to “edit” White House transcripts.
The Deep State is like a Black Hole. No integrity can come out of it.
The Dark State
Well, this story is now all over the net tonight.
I guess we find out how it plays out
Geez, no wonder they put transcripts in a super secret computer system at the White House. It seems all these Natsec officials were trying to go back in and “edit” transcripts.
Obama used the same storage servers.
Ciaramella (pronounced char-a-MEL-ah) Strange pronounciation CHAR-a-mel-a.
First thing I thought of was the texts between Strzok and Page where they talk about having a covert operative named CHAR-lee planted into the whitehouse.
Is Ciaramella Charlie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hah. Good question. May be a great catch. Does he fit in every context where Charlie is mentioned?
So, I was wrong. I thought it was someone else. And if that guy’s name pops up then I’ll take credit for the link. (I should have known that these kinds are secondaries that work in the shadows yet are the go to people because of their anonymity yet erstwhile hero worship of their uppers. I’ve been around this for years…it’s always the middle management secretary that they use to CYA).
But that being said, what I see the problem displayed is that there are so many strings to this that it becomes bogged down in connections and details which by design is confusing to the average person. Alinsky and Cloward -Piven come to mind on misdirection. Confuse and take over during the confusion. I believe that Comey said close to the same thing when he sent in McCabe to illegally interrogate Flynn. In fact he bragged about it.
This must be simplified for public consumption. There are masses of people who don’t keep up with this stuff. They are too busy keeping food on the table and a house over their families heads.
Enter Trump the master at branding. He must and will boil all this down to a simple understandable and easily purveyed train of thought.
We sometimes become bogged down in all the minutiae that this presents those of us who are very inquisitive and want to be in the know. It’s time to reduce this down to simplicity.
Keep it simple, stupid. KISS.
After all…those are the masses that vote.
Wouldn’t have to explain much if the headline becomes “US Attorney Durham indicts John Brennan, former head of the CIA, with seditious conspiracy”.
And remember, Obama did build this. He built it all !
From Greg Rubini a little bit ago:
