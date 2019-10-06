Why all the Outrage? – President Trump Tweets The Heart of the Matter – A DC Tradition of Selling Influence for Personal Financial Gain…

Posted on October 6, 2019 by

As customary President Trump reminds everyone about the big picture.

The reason the DC system -writ large- is going bananas is because selling the influence of political office for financial gain is the custom and currency of DC affluence.

In the larger picture the severe reaction from DC is not about Joe Biden, but rather the accepted familiarity of what Joe Biden selling office represents….

  1. vicarioushikermom says:
    October 6, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Why is it lifelong successful businessman our great President Donald Trump when he was in business was — as are all businesspeople – held to the highest standards and LAWS against corruption in business, which he followed to the letter, but his adversaries, the ‘I’ve never had a job except to sit in Congress and feather my own nest’ so-called representatives get away with ANYTHING and our only recourse is to vote them out of office and pray our votes are not outweighed by the corruptovote.

    • Kintbury says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      The people like Susan Collins who feign indignation when The President asks about past crimes is laughable. She and others have sat by while taxpayer money has gone full circle to one organization or another and then come back as donations to a particular party. Now I am going to be honest and say that I think the biggest problem is with Democrats because they give money to people like Planned Parenthood who in turn donate huge sums back to them and our politicians sit idly by while it happens. Did Susan Collins demand an audit of the stimulus money which appeared to only go to Obama donors and had no recourse in case of bankruptcy. Hell no she didn’t. She needs to do her damn job or get out of the way.

  2. cheryl says:
    October 6, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Trump Stopped Cold When A Black Supporter Asked To Pray For Him
    https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/06/trump-black-supporter-asked-pray-for-him/
    It was a beautiful moment.

  3. Bob at Wendys says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    When people said ” We have the best congress money can buy” i used to chuckle; now I sob

  4. David R. Graham says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Yes, penultimately this is about influence peddling at the expense of Americans’ and America’s sovereign national freedom.

    Ultimately it is about the CIA.

    The Agency is eating their funders, taxpayers, extorting their marks, politicians, NGOs, corporations, underworld, and conspiring with their leftist counterparts, ChiComs, Jihadis, UN/Eurocrats, to extirpate the phenomenon of national sovereignty altogether.

  5. albertus magnus says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    It goes on EVERYWHERE in EVERY party and has gone on for decades. It goes on locally and on the state level.

    Best sign a newly elected Congressman or Senator is up for sale? See which ones set up “foundations for children” once they move to wherever their capital is or when they go to DC.

    If they were so determined to help children, they would have set it up long before they got elected. Look and see. You will be AMAZED at the names you recognize just from the last 3 years.

    Disgusting.

    • jeans2nd says:
      October 6, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      Or a sign that, once in D.C., the politician has joined the D.C. pedo club (Clintons…Haiti…AIDS drugs for African children…)?

      Other politicians set up foundations for other causes as well.
      Doesn’t matter. The cash is always for influence and always pocketed in some way eventually.

  6. Guyski says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Just a reminder from JANUARY 6, 2016

    Explaining Trump: Widespread Government Corruption

    A staggering 75% of the American public believe corruption is “widespread” in the U.S. government. Not incompetence, but corruption. This alarming figure has held steady since 2010, up from 66% in 2009.

    https://news.gallup.com/opinion/chairman/188000/explaining-trump-widespread-government-corruption.aspx

  7. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Finally!

  8. dogsmaw says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:38 pm

  9. Mncpo(ret) says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Pelosi’s son, Kerry’s son, Biden’s son, Water’s daughter and husband, Romney’s chief advisor-all taking a huge payout for their parent’s/friend’s position. It’s becoming clearer every day what the pay for play is really about and it’s rampant in DC.

    It’s become “just a way to do business”. Nobody thinks twice about it. It’s endemic in our govt. and has to stop.

    I’m sure that McConnell and many more “Conservatives” are just as deeply involved. It really is “normal” for them. They don’t even see the problem with it.

    They, honestly, do not see why we would be repulsed at the graft. Kind of amazing, if you think about it.

    • DeWalt says:
      October 6, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      Who knew all the Democrats offspring were oil and gas experts.

    • Chip Doctor says:
      October 6, 2019 at 9:13 pm

      Mncpo(ret), that is what is so scary about this whole impeachment thing. I really believe that the senate would risk civil war by conviction and removal rather than face losing their way of life and facing prison time. They are ALL filthy dirty and have nothing to lose. Dangerous bunch, they are. This is a death match.

  10. Baby El says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    So, our VSG is taking the game to the next level.

    Something ‘s afoot!!

  11. dogsmaw says:
    October 6, 2019 at 7:53 pm

