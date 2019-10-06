Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Impeachment by “Anonymous” Complaint…

Lots of people, lots of analysis, lots of obfuscation, and lots of pundits stuck deep in the forest losing perspective….. This interview with Senator Lindsey Graham doesn’t help. If you are cynical of politicians, avoid the confirmation bias and don’t watch this interview.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can impeach a president for just about anything, because impeachment is a political process. The offenses are supposed to entail “treason, bribery or other high crimes or misdemeanors.” However, ultimately a majority House vote is all that’s needed for a technical impeachment. If Speaker Pelosi wants an impeachment vote against President Trump because he’s OrangeManBad, she can do that. All she technically needs for any impeachment vote is a majority agreement.

Technically, Speaker Pelosi can tear the country apart, and destroy her political party with a brutally obvious political ploy to defend life in the swamp. As a result Speaker Pelosi can also hold an impeachment vote framing an impeachment resolution, based on manufactured ‘articles of impeachment’, created by hearsay, rumors, gossip and innuendo.

However, a President should not be “removed from office” because some anonymous complaint makes an accusation. The removal from office is another kettle-o-fish entirely…. Unless, well, unless the Senate concurs with Speaker Pelosi.

Anyone who thinks Senator Lindsey Graham wants to get his hands dirty amid this highly partisan political process is very much mistaken. Watch Graham hoping the entire impeachment operation collapses before it reaches a UniParty Senate… Wait for Barr…. Wait for Durham…. Wait for Horowitz…. Wait, Wait, Wait, bottom line, for 2020:

