Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Impeachment by “Anonymous” Complaint…

Lots of people, lots of analysis, lots of obfuscation, and lots of pundits stuck deep in the forest losing perspective….. This interview with Senator Lindsey Graham doesn’t help. If you are cynical of politicians, avoid the confirmation bias and don’t watch this interview.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can impeach a president for just about anything, because impeachment is a political process. The offenses are supposed to entail “treason, bribery or other high crimes or misdemeanors.” However, ultimately a majority House vote is all that’s needed for a technical impeachment. If Speaker Pelosi wants an impeachment vote against President Trump because he’s OrangeManBad, she can do that. All she technically needs for any impeachment vote is a majority agreement.
Technically, Speaker Pelosi can tear the country apart, and destroy her political party with a brutally obvious political ploy to defend life in the swamp. As a result Speaker Pelosi can also hold an impeachment vote framing an impeachment resolution, based on manufactured ‘articles of impeachment’, created by hearsay, rumors, gossip and innuendo.
However, a President should not be “removed from office” because some anonymous complaint makes an accusation. The removal from office is another kettle-o-fish entirely…. Unless, well, unless the Senate concurs with Speaker Pelosi.
Anyone who thinks Senator Lindsey Graham wants to get his hands dirty amid this highly partisan political process is very much mistaken. Watch Graham hoping the entire impeachment operation collapses before it reaches a UniParty Senate… Wait for Barr…. Wait for Durham…. Wait for Horowitz…. Wait, Wait, Wait, bottom line, for 2020:
Sundance is spot on. Nancy has enough votes to impeach for any reason or no reason. The question that GOP senators need to ask themselves is how will future generations regard them when they convict the first president in US history not for high crimes but to safeguard their Swamp. A political decapitation!
The GOP will not survive the backlash. And the Democrats will only realize it too late that the weaponization of impeachment that they’ve unleashed will come back to bite them as all constitutional norms will then have been broken. The only ones who will benefit will be the Deep State as they will usurp all power as the constitutional republic will be dead.
It’s astounding that the left and the media act like investigating corruption is as crime simply because it’s Joe Biden etc But they had no qualms bringing fake investigations against the actual president of the United States simply because they lost control ofthe levers of power for once.
These people are demented.
It is not demented if the media partakes in the corruption along with the democrats. It is about making money.
Lindsey is a horse’s behind. He has absolutely no empathy for the frustration of the average American. He could have said the same thing but with compassion and understanding. He knows who’s names are going to be in that IG report. There’s no reason that he couldn’t be interviewing them. Heck, I could write the question, the crimes are that obvious. Drain the Swamp including old croc Lindsey.
From Martin Armstrong..
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/the-trump-impeachment-heating-up/
Me personally as a trader I know how good the economy is but, I see the writings on the wall.
Graham better understand that if Trump goes down, South Carolina will discharge him in short order. They know he has the power with his seniority and chairmanship to make this go away quickly and he had best start representing the wishes of his constituency.
I forget to be realistic about Trump, Maga, and the Swamp. I mean, Trump is significantly different from the status quo GOP in D.C. (i.e., NeoCon). Every other GOP candidate running for Prez back in 2015, was a NeoCon, that is, except for Rand Paul. (Sorry, I don’t think Ted “Goldman Sachs” Cruz is that much different from the rest.) Trump defies an exact category, though perhaps PaleoCon (e.g., Pat Buchanan) comes closest. But the standard was and mostly still is NeoCon, linked to the Dems largely via a shared globalist perspective. So I sit here ticked off at the GOP for not being more pro-active both in supporting and defending Trump. But Trump is a shock to the GOP system. A welcome shock, but still a shock. Aside from a handful in the House, who is really a kindred spirit, a compatriot, of Trump in D.C.? So we say we need to drain the swamp…to primary in a whole new breed of Reps in Senate who will be Trumpians (or better yet, just PaleoCons). But that process is neither easy nor quick to achieve when you have “established” senators like McConnell and Graham. But say Trumpian challengers rise up to campaign against every one of these established NeoCons. It’s uncertain as a newbie that the constituency will automatically vote for them over the establishment guy. Which does Trump endorse? Does he take a risk in endorsing every newbie, despite the uncertainty of their chances, and thereby losing much support from the establishment guy after he is reelected? I don’t have the answers. But I do think this whole draining the swamp and filling it in with new PaleoCon ground will not easy nor happen overnight if it ever fully does. As I said, that’s just trying to be realistic. But yeah, I still will dream of a fully achieved MAGA agenda as Bannon envisioned, and support such an end insofar as one can.
There’s no freaking way the founding fathers would give person the power to impeach. There are 3 branches for oversite. Just think if they would of impeached the KENYAN BORN CIA PLANT OBAMA, THERE WOULDN’T BE A TRUMP. Take them all down for treason.
