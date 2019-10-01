Senator Lindsey Graham on Spygate: “I Know We’re Going To Find Out About That in Two Weeks”…

Senator Lindsey Graham played a round of golf with President Trump last Saturday.

Curiously on Monday night, Sean Hannity asked Graham if he believed the U.K., Italy and Australia participated in a covert scheme with U.S. intelligence to subvert U.S. laws and target the Trump campaign? Graham’s response was a little surprising:

[03:30]…”I don’t know, but I know we’re going to find out about that in two weeks.”

