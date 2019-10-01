Senator Lindsey Graham on Spygate: “I Know We’re Going To Find Out About That in Two Weeks”…

Senator Lindsey Graham played a round of golf with President Trump last Saturday.
Curiously on Monday night, Sean Hannity asked Graham if he believed the U.K., Italy and Australia participated in a covert scheme with U.S. intelligence to subvert U.S. laws and target the Trump campaign? Graham’s response was a little surprising:
[03:30]…”I don’t know, but I know we’re going to find out about that in two weeks.”
Just in time for wizards and warlocks. Ghouls and Ghosts.
Graham has a reputation for being independent. Hopefully he’ll convince Romney and Sassehole and Collins and Murkowski and even Burr to do what’s right – should the senate end up holding a trial (as seems likely).
……”It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace²but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”-Patrick Henry
Stuck a nerve with me, 10 years ago I did that very speech.
Isn’t Lindsey the head some committee in the Senate? Why isn’t he opening an investigation?
That was a rich interview.
The Democrat/Deep State Corruption is beginning to take on shape and form. The corruption is MASSIVE. Its incredible. Billions and billions of dollars. Its going to be legendary and historic.
This “whistleblower” sound and fury may be the last breath before the death rattle. This is an incredible panic move with no clear and true strategy. Its flimsy and haphazard.
At some point our Justice Department needs to see beyond the MSM, Deep State, and the Dems and see what’s coming on the horizon. One of these other nations is going to expose this corruption. They are going to use it to tarnish us. There will be VERY public international trials with gawkers lined up to watch America fall.
Who will be the nation that does it to us? Just you watch…it will be Russia.
Russia again? Good Lord, but would you blame them? Three years of totally false allegations smearing Russia and her people. How much can a country take. You reap what you sow. God Bless PDJT.
Sorry Mr Thomas, that is not how it works. As a non American I hope and pray your great Mr Trump can defeat these Satanist – for that is what they are.
If the United States ‘falls’ it will not be “the Russians” but domestic suicide resulting from years of corrupting the minds of children from kindergarten upwards.
Just look at the other greatest fraud in history – man made global warming.
“They” are now running all government departments just like over here in Britain/Europe.
Keep praying as I cannot see any other solution.
