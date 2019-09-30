ICIG Michael Atkinson Attempts Four-Page Justification for Changing “Urgent Concern” Whistle-blower Guidelines…

Methinks Mr. Atkinson doth protest too much. Prior to the current “whistle-blower complaint” the Intelligence Community Inspector General did not accept Urgent Concern whistle-blower claims without first hand knowledge. However, the ICIG revised the protocol in August 2019 to accept a CIA complaint against President Donald Trump.
Today the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, Michael Atkinson, presented a four-page justification explaining why the IC changed the Urgent Concern rules to allow the CIA to target President Trump with anonymous complaints based on hearsay:
.
The IGIC revision was made at the same time HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff was tweeting in August about President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and holding back funding pending assistance with political opponents. Note the Date: (link)
President Trump announced Joseph Macguire as the Acting ODNI on August 8th, 2019. (link) The CIA operative “whistle-blower” letter to Adam Schiff and Richard Burr was on August 12th (link). Immediately following this letter, the ICIG rules and requirements for Urgent Concern “whistle-blowers” was modified, allowing hearsay complaints. On August 28th Adam Schiff begins tweeting about the construct of the complaint.
The coordinated effort obviously ties back-in Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael K Atkinson.
The center of the Lawfare Alliance influence was/is the Department of Justice National Security Division, DOJ-NSD. It was the DOJ-NSD running the Main Justice side of the 2016 operations to support Operation Crossfire Hurricane and FBI agent Peter Strzok. It was also the DOJ-NSD where the sketchy legal theories around FARA violations (Sec. 901) originated.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) is Michael K Atkinson. ICIG Atkinson is the official who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint; an intelligence whistleblower who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge, ie ‘hearsay‘.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
.
[Irony Reminder: The DOJ-NSD was purposefully under no IG oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.]
Put another way, Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse. 2016:
Immediately after the Carter Page FISA warrant is approved, in the period where DOJ-NSD head John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave but not yet left, inside those specific two weeks, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law. The NSD specifically inform the court they are aware of contractors who have been using FISA 702(16)(17) database search queries to extract information on political candidates.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has looked into the FISA application used against U.S. Person Carter Page. Additionally, U.S. Attorney John Durham is said to be looking at the intelligence communities’ use of systems for spying and surveillance.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
Within a heavy propaganda report from the New York Times there are also details about the Intelligence Community Inspector General that show the tell-tale fingerprints of the ICIG supportive intent (emphasis mine):
[…] Mr. Atkinson, a Trump appointee, nevertheless concluded that the allegations appeared to be credible and identified two layers of concern.
The first involved a possible violation of criminal law. Mr. Trump’s comments to Mr. Zelensky “could be viewed as soliciting a foreign campaign contribution in violation of the campaign-finance laws,” Mr. Atkinson wrote, according to the Justice Department memo. (read more)
Does the “foreign campaign contribution” angle sound familiar? It should, because that argument was used in the narrative around the Trump Tower meeting with the Russian Lobbyist Natalia Veselnitskaya. More specifically, just like FARA violations the overused “campaign contribution” narrative belongs to a specific network of characters, Lawfare.
The “Schiff Dossier”, aka “whistle-blower” complaint was a constructed effort of allied members within congress and the intelligence apparatus to renew the impeachment effort. The intelligence team, including the ICIG, changed the whistleblower form to allow the CIA to insert the Schiff Dossier, written by Lawfare.
The Soft-Coup effort continues…
Paul Sperry sounding the alarm on Horowitz: From the article-
Horowitz, moreover, is married to a former political activist who helped run campaigns for liberal Democrats before producing programming for CNN out of its Washington bureau.
His wife is a CNN producer….OMG
Follow the wives, as some wise person said.
So this is what we’re up against. They’re all connected to each other in some way. I guess that’s why Mumbles Pelosi said Barr had gone rogue.
LikeLike
Some thoughts & questions (Sundance – Methinks Mr Atkinson doth protest too much):
(Apologies for length & any grammatical errors)
– OLC debunked: statutory compliance & DNI / ICIG authority over POTUS
– that 5/24/18 form ‘requests (page 2)’ first hand info is wrong (guidance language is ‘must’)
– ‘need not possess first hand info in order to file’, Filing is not the issue – approval rate is not listed.
– ‘ICIG cannot add conditions’: he only reduced the threshold
– has been accepting second-hand info since 5/29/18. God knows how many in the IC have suffered by now
– ‘authorized access to info & sources’, ‘direct knowledge of certain conduct’ & ‘subject matter expertise’ – How could career CIA person with ‘expertise’ think that PDJT’s talks with world leaders has ‘nothing to do with national security [claim on use of top secret server]’ but is of vital national security interest because of items discussed [claim on foreign election interference]?
– did May 24, 2018 form have two boxes to check off? With an explicit guidance – ‘ICIG must be in possession of reliable first hand information’? I found one page with the link Sundance provided. Anyone have the complete form rev 05/24/18’
– claiming direct knowledge is the only path to bypassing the CIA IG & filing direct with the ICIG
– ‘did not find that … could provide nothing more than second hand info ..’ Page 2 – just the date of the call from a WH announcement would qualify under this standard.
– the new forms were not available to the f’ing CIA mole (page three ‘in response to recent press inquiries regarding the instant whistleblower complaint ….. has developed three new forms …. now available on the ICIG’s open website …’)
This is how great civilizations die – those entrusted with so much have no focus beyond self.
LikeLike
Waterboard Atkinson and get the info. In fact, waterboard ALL of these evil , corrupt DS POS”!
LikeLike
The CIA has gone rogue.
Its time to contain it.
They are waging open war.
LikeLike
what gets me is why the fbi and the cia (nsa, dia, state intelligence service, etc. etc.) thought it was such a good idea to ally themselves institutionally with the democratic party, and attack without cause or mercy, the republican president of the u.s..
my observation over the last fifty years or so is that the democratic party base is not a natural fit with these agencies whereas that of the republican party is. i realize the key players, the likud mossad, will switch hit but the parties do have a reality in the eyes of their bases.
so how does this end? i voted democratic or (twice) libertarian before trump back to mcgovern but i swear i believe trump has the law and the facts on his side on all the fronts that involve real lawbreaking, so he might win. he’s getting more popular so he might even be reelected. the idiot dems are even giving him an excuse, his impeachment, to use to blame a market downturn and a recession on. so then what is the move by the fbi and the cia? trump doesn’t like the bush family or that administration generally. after he litigates crossfire hurricane and possibly uranium one, he may have done enough voter education and consciousness raising to see what the fbi and the cia might have had to do with 9-11.
can’t really say stranger things have happened though.
LikeLike
The Democrats are obstructing Barrs investigation. Clearly that’s what this is about.
They’re trying to close Barr’s access to these foreign networks exploited by the CIA and the Bidens. Its obstruction.
The republicans need to get on message and begin bringing obstruction charges against these people, beginning with Adam Schiff.
Its time to bring an end to this lawless destruction and these shenanigans. Its time they get the Manafort treatment.
LikeLike