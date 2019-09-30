Deep State Impeachment Team Racing Against Time, Durham and Barr – NY Times Aids With Australian Narrative…

It is becoming clear the principals connected to the 2016 weaponization of the intelligence apparatus, DOJ and FBI are increasingly concerned about U.S. Attorney John Durham and Attorney General Bill Barr looking at the origins of “Spygate” and the Trump-Russia narrative. Lawfare and their media outlets are leading their defensive-based offensive.
Remember, Stefan Halper (U.K.), Joseph Mifsud (Italy) and Alexander Downer (Australia) all played a key part in helping CIA Director John Brennan assemble his two-page Electronic Communication (EC) that initiated the FBI to start “Crossfire Hurricane.”
All of the Obama-era officials (specifically those who weaponized government in 2016 to target their political opposition) are using the “IC anonymous whistleblower” approach in an attempt to paint any current inquiry as Trump weaponizing the investigation of their coup effort. Any effort by President Trump to expose the 2016 misconduct is now spun to be President Trump weaponizing his office to target his political opposition.
The latest visible example of the corrupt team anxiety surfaces via a counter-narrative in a New York Times article claiming President Trump asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to assist AG Bill Barr and his 2016 review.
WASHINGTON — President Trump pushed the Australian prime minister during a recent telephone call to help Attorney General William P. Barr gather information for a Justice Department inquiry that Mr. Trump hopes will discredit the Mueller investigation, according to two American officials with knowledge of the call.
The White House restricted access to the call’s transcript to a small group of the president’s aides, one of the officials said, an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with the Ukrainian president that is at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump.
Like that call, the discussion with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia shows the extent to which Mr. Trump sees the attorney general as a critical partner in his goal to show that the Mueller investigation had corrupt and partisan origins, and the extent that Mr. Trump sees the Justice Department inquiry as a potential way to gain leverage over America’s closest allies.
[…] President Trump initiated the discussion in recent weeks with Mr. Morrison explicitly for the purpose of requesting Australia’s help in the Justice Department review of the Russia investigation, according to the two people with knowledge of the discussion. Mr. Barr requested that Mr. Trump speak to Mr. Morrison, one of the people said.
[…] Mr. Barr flew to Italy last week and met with Italian government officials on Friday. The Justice Department spokeswoman would not say whether he discussed the election inquiry in those meetings, but former Justice Department officials said that Mr. Barr would need to ask foreign countries for cooperation in turning over documents pertaining to the 2016 election.
[…] The Justice Department said last week that it is exploring the extent to which other countries, including Ukraine, “played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign.” At the very least, Mr. Barr has made it clear that he sees his work treading into sensitive territory: how the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the United States’ closest allies share information with American officials. (read more)
It’s obvious the people who ran these spy operations into the Trump campaign are nervous now. After years of denying spying; and after months of apoplectic pearl-clutching over AG Barr’s use of the word “spy”; even the New York Times finally had to admit in early August there was direct spying happening.
It must be first noted that Devin Nunes outlined the two-page “Electronic Communication” or “EC” from CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey was not from official intelligence channels. Meaning the intelligence used to originate Crossfire Hurricane did not come through officials Five-Eyes intelligence communication.
When we reviewed the documents released by the Australian government, there was a disparity between the dates of George Papadopoulos meeting Australia’s High Commissioner Alexander Downer. The Weissmann report seemed to put the meeting as May 6th, 2016, but Papadopoulos and Downer (Australian docs) put the London meeting on May 10th.
Here’s the excerpt from Special Counsel Weissmann/Mueller report that describes the events. Note Weissmann assigns a meeting date of May 6th, 2016:
The paragraphs and the footnote direct the reader to assume a meeting between Papadopoulos and Downer on May 6th, and later the communication from Downer on July 26th, as the impetus for Crossfire Hurricane. However, there’s some strategic conflation in the presentation because Downer and Papadopoulos didn’t meet until May 10th.
Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller carefully word the paragraphs because they don’t want the background of the May 6th, 2016, event attached to western intelligence.
Sneaky.
When Weissmann/Mueller write: “On May 6th, 2016, 10 days after that meeting with Mifsud, Papadopoulos suggested to a representative of a foreign government“… they are not writing about Alexander Downer.
They are writing about an aide to Downer, Erika Thompson.
As noted in Papadopoulos’ book:
After meeting with Downer’s aide, Erika Thompson on May 6th, she sets up a meeting between George Papadopoulos and her boss for May 10th. The meeting is put on the official schedule for the Australian Ambassador to the U.K:
[Note in the meeting schedule the dates/times are listed in both Australian and U.K. time zones.] On May 10th, 2016, Ms Erika Thompson and Mr. Alexander Downer then meet with George Papadopoulos.
After the meeting, Ambassador Downer reports back to the Australian government on his conversation with Papadopoulos. [As noted in the recent document release]:
The details of the conversation, and how Alexander Downer viewed the information from Papadopoulos is heavily redacted. Essentially, he writes out what the Trump foreign policy seems to be from the perspective of George Papadopoulos. This would be typical for any government to assemble the views and perspectives of a potential presidential nominee.
Additionally, Downer was a major supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton; but in general terms, any personal bias is irrelevant for the purposes of outlining information from the Trump campaign that might be useful later on in understanding how the relationship between Australia and the U.S. might evolve.
As noted in the Weissmann/Mueller report, it is from this May 10th, 2016, meeting where later communication from Ambassador Downer, July 26th, 2016, is referenced as the origin of Crossfire Hurricane. However, here’s where it gets interesting. Notice how Mueller presents the May 6th conversation as confirmation of the information from Joseph Mifsud, and not May 10th.
Weissmann and Mueller are saying the information: “that the Trump campaign had received information from the Russian government that it could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton”, came from Erika Thompson on May 6th, 2016.
Weissmann/Mueller are NOT saying that information came from Alexander Downer, despite the connection to the footnote that now appears to be intentionally conflating the origin of their claim. They are “technically” saying the information came from Erika Thompson.
This makes sense, because Downer has denied that Papadopoulos ever brought up anything about Clinton “dirt”, or Clinton emails with him in the May 10th meeting.
Now the origin of this set-up takes on a new understanding.
Remember, a large portion of the CIA’s foreign agents work overseas as members of various U.S. embassies. The U.S. State Department is the cover for a lot of CIA work; reference the “Benghazi Consulate” etc.
Rather than keep writing “U.S. intelligence officers”, and/or “U.S. intelligence assets”, let us just use the word “spies” to make things more honest and easier to understand.
Also consider “unofficial channels” as useful to a set-up; and “official channels” as part of a needed legitimacy for this operation.
George Papadopoulos was contacted by two members of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA),Terrence Dudley and Greg Baker, working out of the U.S. embassy in London. Two American spies working in London put Papadopoulos in contact with their ally/counterpart in the Australian Embassy, Erika Thompson. [ie. ‘unofficial channels’]
Erika Thompson takes it from there… and sets up the meeting with Alexander Downer which will later be used to take an ‘unofficial channel’ and turn it into an ‘official channel’.
Now, which one did the CIA/FBI use: “unofficial” or “official”? For the answer look at what Weissmann and Mueller say in their report.
The May 6th, 2016, Erika Thompson’s unofficial channel is cited for the quotation as to what Papadopoulos was claimed to have said…. as Papadopoulos is referencing information from Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud, another unofficial channel.
See how that set-up was played?
And then there’s this:
The FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, just happened to be in London on the exact same dates the ‘unofficial’ operation was happening… Now things really come into focus.
Remember, this is all happening in May, long before the official launch of the “official” FBI counterintelligence operation known as Crossfire Hurricane, July 31st, 2016.
What happens two days after Crossfire Hurricane is launched? …back to London: On August 2, 2016, Special Agent Peter Strzok and another agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation met with Alexander Downer in London to discuss his conversation with Papadopoulos further. Strzok then received reading materials, which he texted about to Lisa Page.
While the coup(?) is worried about how the predicate for Spygate was established, that is not the reason for the current impeachment push. Look at the time line and who is directly affected,
July 27, 2019; Epstein arrested. [August 10,2019; Epstein dead]. Who is most at risk if Epstein talks?
Early August, 2019; Servergate investigation ramps up at the State Department. Who is most at risk from this election?
Early August, 2019; the ICIG relaxes the requirements for accepting whistleblower reports.
Early August, 2019; the whistleblower report filed.
Now, originally, I was of the opinion that the Epstein arrest was to put pressure on HRC to stay out of the 2020 elections. However, my opinion has changed, Now that we have information that the Servergate investigation has been active, again, since early August, my opinion has changed and I suspect that this is being viewed as a direct, imminent threat to indict HRC. And this can not be allowed by a significant portion of the political Establishment.
While the establishment wants to protect the Obama Administration from its actions in Spygate and the other illegal activities it was involved in, the biggest single threat to the political establishment has always been the Clintons. One way or another, the Clintons have been involved in, or have direct knowledge of, just about every criminal and scandalous political activity involved in, in this country, since they left the WH, broke. Records probably exist. That is why the Washington establishment was willing to engage in criminal activities to Get Trump. If he won the election there was a good chance that he would follow the advice of his constituents and “Lock Her Up”. And, it is unlikely that she would go down alone.
Get Trump operations always ultimately lead back to the Clintons.
Oh how things flip… Adam Schiff pranked
Of course Trump is asking foreign govts for jelp in solving Spygate. We spent $30 million freakin’ dollars that we knkw of, hiring Swamp Rat Mueller to do it and je twiddled hks thumbs or something because he wasn’t supposed to reveal the truth. He knkws the truth, he knkws the players, the entire BHO Admin knows.
Before this is said and done, Donald Trump will be the one to get the info and get the truth to us. He’ll end up doing Barr’s work, Durham’s work and work Horowitz should have done. He will do what Jeff Sessions was far too chicken to even think about looking into.
The foot soldiers that should do this all will grow afraid of threats that the Socialists always level. They will guard their safety and reputations first and report after report will reveal ‘no harm done’. Trump doesn’t roll that way. He faces insurmountable odds every day, tackles them and scores. Might as well save our eyesight reading about what might happen and who might be doing it. This is, and must be, a One Man Job.
Pelosi says it’s worth it if they lose the House but get Trump impeached. I’ll go you one better, Granny Plastic Face. Impeaching Donald Trump will be worth it if you and your conga line of criminals and seditionists get frog marched out of your posh offices and into cells. See, if that happens, Donald Trump may have to get impeached but FINALLY the damn stinkin’ Swamp will be drained of the biggest gang of corrupters this nation has seen, but he won’t be removed. He will win all 50 states in reelection AND because all of you will be exposed for what you are, We, the People, will declare the entire impeachment proceedings as null and void because it was based entirely on falsehoods and corruption coercion.
Truth is going to win, Madame Speaker. Get used to it.
Rush made a point today; if impeaching President Trump is the right thing to do, why would they lose the House?
Clintons are spent, they do not have any power any more.
Just notice that donations to Clinton Foundation have plunged after her defeat. And this is the real measure of their power.
Clintons could not get Epstein killed. People who have real power did him in.
And Clinton had nothing to lose from Epstein business. It is not like he has a stellar reputation, and plans to run for another office. On another hand, DOJ and FBI, which covered Epstein’s crimes all those years, had plenty to lose in this process.
i would guess if the NXVIM group and Epstein situation have some common relation… then there is a power of blackmail still potent enough to influence “victims” no matter how much money isnt being donated to a nonprofit anymore. Even if the DOJ has awareness of the blackmailed “victims”, it still doesnt protect them if simply being outted is all the threat takes (depending on the “victims role in stabilizing society this may be to big to fail). Maybe there is a way the “victims” can get out from under this spell without harm.. doubt it, to them it might be better to just comply with the initial agreement.
The public should demand blackmail victim protection if after review by the AG they meet some approved standard that it was only something as simple as extramarital affair, etc… otherwise if I was a blackmail victim my only choice would be being a martyr for cleaning this swamp up.
Is it wrong for me to want to kick Adam Schiff in his ass so hard , he will using my bootlaces for dental floss?
I think I would be still considered a Christian, if I called it an “Exorcism ”
Let me know what you think.
Get in line 😂
The line is now so long their charging people for the boot kicking and $ is being given to assist PDJT in enlarging club Gitmo and hiring specialist in waterboarding and other methods to make prisoners uncomfortable.
Johnny- yes, it would considered a Rite of the Church since you would be helping to expel some Demons.
I know at least one “old priest” who would LOVE to help….
“The power of my boot compels you!”(X ad-infinitum)
Paul Joseph Watson on bitchute.com. Missed this guy’s video.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdfMp4zgpFI/.
Well, if you intend to kick Schifface there, you should take appropriate medical precautions… at least a hospital bootie to cover and protect your shoe/foot.
So many leaks, it could only be the SSCI! They are bus painting themsleve like a target
ANOTHER LEAK: Trump Asked Australian PM to Help AG Bill Barr With DOJ Inquiry Into Mueller’s Russia Probe
by Cristina Laila September 30, 2019
Another day, another leak.
According to a leak to the New York Times, President Trump asked the Australian Prime Minister during a recent phone call to help AG Barr gather information that could potentially discredit Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
The Justice Department is currently investigating the origins of Russiagate/Spygate — according to Mueller’s report, a “foreign government” (Australia?) is what prompted the FBI to “open an investigation into whether individuals associated with the Trump campaign were coordinating with the Russian government in its interference activities.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/another-leak-trump-asked-australian-pm-to-help-ag-bill-barr-with-doj-inquiry-into-muellers-russia-probe/
As a lurking lawyer, I can say that there is absolutely nothing wrong with this call. Australia helps the US government with investigations all the time. There are lots of treaties between the US and Australia. Given the DOJ investigation into the origins of the Russia smear against the Trump campaign, I would have been surprised if there had not been such a telephone conversation seeking cooperation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for the info
Notice how this “spinning wheel” works: “what’s the Mueller Report got to do with anything anymore?” The President knows that many foreign governments have been pressed into various illegal acts, and so do the present officials of those governments. (Biden, anyone?) As Barr, Durham & Company work through this, foreign law enforcement assistance is needed. There’s nothing wrong with asking for this … and you’d never think there was, unless you were a crook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“That could discredit Robert Mueller’s Russia probe”
More than it has been discredited?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT is on camera stating that he wanted the very fine AG Bill Barr to look into Ukraine, Australia and Italy’s involvement in Spygate. To paraphrase QuidProJoe, “Well sonnuva ******, he did”.
Remember .. They declared war on Trump
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dh_x_9TWkAAKbT_.jpg We’ll see what happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leaks and attacks, MSM, Congress, IC, is in large part to keep people from flipping, in my view. Start people flipping and the dominos fall fast. It is why I thought Comey , should not have been cleared, lesser crime, they said, But why not add it on to other crimes.
Huge effort to keep people from flipping, make the traitors think they can fight it out with allies.
Public flipping of traitors, my view. ends it quick
“Barr had to go in person, phone, and email, compromised”
——-
True. No one’s call is secure anymore if THEY want to listen. No. One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Worse – we threatened to not take their unwanted refugees.
LikeLike
Back in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, our federal three letter agencies did many legal and some illegal things, like COINTELPRO, but all for a noble cause – fighting communist influence in the US. Now, they do illegal things to protect globalists working against the best interests of this nation and its people.
So sad…
This is looking very much like a North Woods CIA operation, but instead of getting rid of another country’s president they are trying to get rid of ours!!
One of the reasons that I think we Treepers get so impatient is because Sundance has spoiled us rotten with this blog and all the work that goes into it.
I don’t know of any other place online where you can find even ONE article per day that is comparable to what Sundance posts. Not to mention that he often puts up 4 or 5 pieces in one day! The research, analysis and writing are second to none.
I don’t know how he does it but the world is a better, more informed place because of his work.
God bless Sundance and our President Trump.
Yup, imagine someone who tunes in every other day into Hannity and just reads some news on Facebook. The drip drop tick tock is an ongoing story for them.
Several people in my wider family know about spygate and follow it like a TV show but have no interest to read any docs or a CTH article. They love when I clarify but tune out when I go on a tangent..
But make no mistake the way Team Trump managed this, the seed was planted long ago. The “big one” won’t come out of the blue!
When something big drops people like us will be very important in clarifying and informing. Sundance investigating and keeping up with him is not for naught!
“One of the reasons that I think we Treepers get so impatient is because Sundance has spoiled us rotten with this blog and all the work that goes into it.”
I, too, am extremely grateful for his work and for the work of bloggers/authors like Dan Bongino. However, I fear than in the end all they will accomplish is further exposing to me and others how hopelessly corrupt the highest levels of “our” government is IF, as I also fear to be VERY likely, the system does not self-correct and prevent these soft coups from occurring again by properly punishing those involved in it.
So True Seneca – it’s like waiting to read a favorite book series . The type you just never can put down but are forced to because your eyes close, the book has fallen on floor and you wake up scrambling to get to a job that is not as satisfying as the book. Thus your “secret treasure” and saving grace is knowing that your favorite book awaits you at home to pick up again, and again. Twists and turns, highs and lows but always moments of brilliance with the hope that there will be a satisfying ending with all the evil characters taken down and the hero winning. This book is what inspires hope and is an alternative refuge to the otherwise dreary daily bombardment of negative news and it’s web of deception. That is what the CTH is to many of us treepers.
I’ve been random sampling the last 7 years.
Russia et al – 57% First Name “Alex”.
From “Down Under” – 0% First Name “Alex”.
No Alex from “Down Under”, or anything even close to “Alex Downer”.
Maybe someone here can quote a dime store novel to the contrary?
I never feared that we will lose this fight cause I’m listening to Trump and his team.
If we look back the last 2-3 years clearly Trump is ahead of the story and points us continuously to where this is going.
He’s always using hopefully, maybe, should qualifiers acting as if he doesn’t know if something real will happen, BY DESIGN. He doesn’t want to appear like he’s running this.
BTW. this video above was just run on Special Report(Molly Hemingway is on too)
LikeLiked by 2 people
like i said… establish the timeline and you establish the facts.
Anybody who hinders the Barr/Durham investigation in any way should be changed with obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Including every democrat in congress who votes to investigate the president for exercising his executive powers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
replace “destroy” with “execute the leadership of”. Seriously, its time for the guillotines
I started posting variations of this statement in October, 2017 – right after it was learned (thanks to Devin Nunes & insight from SD) that Hillary’s DNC was behind the “dossier” ….
“They need to make us to believe Trump & Co. were colluding with Putin to obscure the fact that 0bama & Co. were operating like Stalin”
Now, almost two years later, that statement is still 100% accurate.
The Dems must be feeling the noose tightening!!
Trump 2020!!💜🇺🇸💜
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Mr. Trump sees the Justice Department inquiry as a potential way to gain leverage over America’s closest allies.”
Huh? That NYT statement doesn’t even fit in the story. It’s like the writer had a list of propaganda points to cover and had to shoehorn this line in even if it didn’t make sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s OK, Devlin.
We won’t mock you for having to go change your underware…..
…..MUCH!
🤣🤣🤣
Decline Barrett, good buddy of Strzok and Page for leaking.
“Any effort by President Trump to expose the 2016 misconduct is now spun to be President Trump weaponizing his office to target his political opposition.”
If you let years elapse after a crime spree without even delivering any indictments for it, eventually the bad guys have pretty much the same ability to shape your pursuit of justice to their advantage as the good guys do. With their media muscle helping, the bad guys probably have more.
I seem to recall a number of people here repeatedly expressing concern about this scenario developing.
If the investigation was thorough — if the information has been really developed — it can overcome the propaganda.
A deep, serious investigation with actual, real, evidence will cast a pall over the current “whistleblower” circus, where fabricated claims are shot down every few minutes. Their fabricated story-lines won’t hold up.
The truth will set us free.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“A deep, serious investigation with actual, real, evidence will cast a pall over the current ‘whistleblower’ circus”
From what I’ve seen in the stuff released thus far, there seems to be an intentional effort to do everything piecemeal so as to not allow the many obvious dots which would conclusively lead to a conspiracy to be seen within any ONE investigation and, thereby, EASILY and OBVIOUSLY connected.
Add to that the inexcusable foot-dragging. This should have been all over a VERY long time ago if the DOJ had followed the clear outlines laid down here and in books, conducting a logical flowchart of targeted questioning of a very limited number of key people.
“Any effort by President Trump to expose the 2016 misconduct is now spun to be President Trump weaponizing his office to target his political opposition.”
Yep, I’ve today said exactly that elsewhere here.
The truth has no agenda.
LikeLike
YUP. The time to smash this was a long time ago.
The clinching piece of evidence is in Greg Miller’s book “The Apprentice”. It copies an email Thompson sent Papadopolous on May 7th saying she enjoyed the night before, meaning they were drinking together May 6th, the key date in question.
If they are only getting around to asking for assistance from these other governments now, I fear that Barr and his team are way too behind. The leaks will start coming fast and furious now and will be spun to cause the most damage possible. Will the Chamber of Commerce Senate hold?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Barr is matching up research that he already had to what the participating countries are telling him.
Yeah, these aren’t the first steps. These are the last steps.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Folks we have acts of desperation from the swamp. This is how it’s going to be up and until arrest are being made. Or the American people storm the capital. These are dishonest jackals who will turn on each other in a nanosecond the rest will scurry like rats.
It would appear that something big is in the wind and it ain’t impeachment.
KAG! …by understanding the hoax, an be prepared. DO NOT WATCH THE MSM…they lie.
Microsoft News Poll right now asking “Are you concerned that Attorney General Barr may have sought help into an inquiry into activities by the CIA and FBI in the 2016 election? 100% are voting NO! Hahahahahaha
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
For those who may be getting impatient, remember that our brave President is chest deep in it, and is fighting not only for his own personal survival but for the survival of our nation as well.
When untangling something like this, one must exercise a great deal of caution.
That does sum it up nicely.
Take a breath. This is actually hilarious. Trump so played these people. Listen to the media screaming about all these things they think are illegal and traitorous… they are the exact things the Obama Administration did (and previous admins including all the players in the intelligence community, in Washington DC, our allies, etc.). He’s letting them convict themselves in the court of public opinion. So when the declassification and indictments come, everyone will be like… oh hey, look who did that!!!! Shock and awe. I love My President!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The reverse Alinsky.
They’re not prepared and predictable. Trump is toying with them. It’s like real life Tom&Jerry
Do you think they will hold the same standards when Obamboozler’s comms with Iran are revealed?
Doesn’t Q-Tip have her own legal problems? As do Talibanlib and AOC/DC. So many Demosocialist crimes, so little DOJ time.
And the most beautiful part of this is the media’s part in it!!
Who was that that recently tweeted..either Trump and a few others are going to jail or thousands in the news media!
VoteAllIncumbantsOut: “Why are the Democrats pushing so hard for impeachment knowing they are going to be destroyed from the fallout?”
Zippy: “Because it further obfuscates a very complex scandal, gives their media allies all kinds of great headlines to further propagandize our idiocracy, and it will allow any findings released in pending reports to be classified as revenge and just an attempt to do what THEY, in fact, are doing – misdirect and obfuscate.”
Zippy has written a good summary of why the Democrats will impeach President Trump even if they risk being destroyed from the political fallout.
The best defense in a long-running political fight is to always stay on the offense. Impeaching the president is the most powerful and potentially rewarding means for staying continuously on the offense the Democrats have at their disposal.
The Democrats may lose in the end, but they’ve judged correctly that the exceptional rewards of impeaching the president, if those rewards actually materialize, are worth the extreme risks.
That’s why I believe Nancy Pelosi and her staff of lawfare advisors have been driving the Democrat’s impeachment strategy and plan of action from the very beginning of Trump’s presidency in January, 2017.
Her prior claims of being reluctant to pursue impeachment were a smokescreen to hide what she and her staff were doing behind the scenes to prepare for the oncoming battle of lawfare wits with President Trump.
Nancy Pelosi well understands what risks she and her party must take if they are to prevail over Donald Trump and his army of deplorables, and she is more than willing to take those risks.
And the Aussies respond. That was quick!
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-asked-australian-pm-investigate-origins-mueller-probe-whistleblower-not-one
Try another country, CIA Spoon Fed NYTs…..
BOOM!
Well, well, well, that NYT narrative didn’t survive very long. 🙂
IMPEACH TRUMP FOR TALKING WITH AUSTRALIA ABOUT THE CONSPIRACY AGAINST HIM!
Pelosi betting everything on Ukraine looks worse by the minute.. I love how they totally abandoned Russia and even the alleged obstruction to Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sundance, First off, I want to publicly apologize to you and your many supporters (which in fact I was and am) for criticizing you, after Mark Levin did. I was wrong and I am sincerely sorry.
I do have a question for your contemplation. “Can a grand jury be convened under the auspices of the FISA court?”
If the answer is yes, much might make sense. Treefers are well aware that after Admiral Rodgers went to the court, the court wrote a now mostly unclassified opinion about the illegal searching the intelligence data bases that went to the highest levels and Huber was appointed. Yet by all accounts nothing is happening. No one is being questioned and no grand jury appears to be empanelled.
Same with the IG’s investigation of FISA court abuses to obtain search warrants, which while not yet in the public domain if abuses were found the IG is required to immediately report that information to Federal prosecutors. Yet again by all accounts nothing is happening. No one is being questioned and no grand jury appears to be empaneled.
Although we have no real way of knowing where exactly Durham and Barr are in the investigative/charging process the same is certainly true about no apparent grand jury activity.
But what if, given the seriousness of the conspiratorial crimes, and the importance of the people involved, and since the court was already involved and has written an opinion, a grand jury has been empaneled in the FISA court. For starters, it would most likely stay secret and the guilty individuals would not have a clue what is coming so they and their allies might mistakenly think they have time to continue their efforts against the President, running or ending their lives (a possibility I fully expect for some who will not be able to deal with what is coming). Most importantly everything we think we know changes and what we do not know, starts to make sense.
Going further, most conspiracy convictions usually involve a member of the conspiracy turning States evidence, often for immunity. The one conspirator whose actions might arguably have changed after Huber was appointed, and who has not much been criticized by the President, is Rob Rosenstein.
Am I the only person who feels this is the time in Revelations when good vs evil? I pray daily for our President, for our country. I’m near 70 years old and I’ve never felt like we’re near the end times as I do now. It feels as though satan is more powerful than ever in my lifetime because of the Democrat party and the events happening in our world. Thank God, I know Who will win!
Turtle says he got to engage the impeachment offer in the Senate. Does that mean discovery will be allowed? If so what will we find?
Doesn’t it seem like the concerted effort of the Dems right now is to cast doubt on Barr? Sure, they’re saying the usual “Trump is bad” but everyone is tacking on “Barr is complicit, Barr has gone rogue, Barr must recuse himself, Barr has mixed himself up in Trump’s crimes” Etc. etc. It seems they feel they have already tarnished Trump and the current push is to tarnish Barr. They have sensed the storm that’s coming before the rest of us.
They will do Horowitz, Durham and Undercover Huber too.
CIA leaker should be arrested for treason and be jail. CIA destroy other countries. These are evil subhuman.
The best interview I have seen where George Pap lays out the spy-laced entire story is is this one with Mark Stein. It’s almost unreal how he describes Downer would hold out his cell phone in front him of when George would speak. As if, “speak into the microphone here George, I have to get all of this on tape.”
Another thing that I have observed is a skill or ability that I would say that not more than 5% of us can do. That is the CONSTANT eye contact he maintains when he speaks. He almost never looks away. It’s incredibly hard to do that. Try it yourself, talk to someone and keep a constant gaze at the person’s eyes–even when you pause to gather a thought as you’re speaking.
There is only one other person I have also seen who can do that. And guess who it is—Sidney Powell. She drills right through you with her eyes and never breaks eye contact. No wonder she is such a fabulous lawyer. That is a very intimidating talent.
Now that I’ve pointed it out, I’m sure you will see what I’m talking about. See if you don’t agree.
Does anyone else feel that Job 1 right now is to tarnish Barr? Sure they’re trashing Trump per usual, but every insult to Trump is followed by “Barr is complicit, Barr has gone rogue, Barr did it too, Barr must recuse, Barr is Trump’s personal lawyer”, etc. It seems they think they’ve adequately discredited Trump, but suddenly it’s “don’t believe anything Barr is about to say”. I do believe they anticipated what Barr is about to do before the rest of us.
Maybe…Or….see my post below.
I submit that this is already over. Nancy Pelosi saying that Barr had gone rouge was a warning to the deep state that things had moved beyond their control. Her comment was a “tell”, a warning.
Trump put out those EO’s early on in his presidency. I remember it seemed so over the top at the time. Now it shows he intends to use them and he always has.
Step back. It’s over. The hysterics on the left only show how over this really is. Rachel Maddow and Huffington Post are not going to prevent the full force of the law coming down on these people who have boldly and recklessly committed crimes leaving fingerprints the size of dinosaurs on everything they touched. It doesn’t matter how the NYT reports it or even if they report it at all. It’s going to happen regardless.
State Dept push back, article at Fox News: it’s over at Foxnews.com…for some reason I can’t copy the link
Justice Department official told Fox News on Monday that Attorney General Bill Barr asked President Trump to make introductions to foreign countries that might have had information pertinent to U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing probe into possible misconduct by the intelligence community at the outset of the Russia investigation.
But a person familiar with the situation told Fox News it would be wrong to say Trump “pressed” the Australian prime minister for information that could have discredited former Special Counsel Mueller’s now-completed probe, as The New York Times reported earlier Monday.
…The DOJ official also stressed that this has been a routine procedure in diplomacy and that Barr would not usually reach out to his direct counterpart in another country unilaterally. Instead, usually there would be an introduction of sorts made at the head-of-state level.
The efforts to unseat Trump never stopped for a single day. The conspirators are not afraid of Barr the same as they were not afraid of Sessions. The Ukraine hoax is no different from Russia hoax.
Barr is as irrelevant as Sessions was.
DOJ still resists any declassification as they did before.
I would rather believe that Barr is a part of the Resistance, of the Deep State.
Giuliani had to do his investigation in Ukraine, because DOJ and FBI would not do it.
Trump has to operate the “shadow government”, because he has almost no power over real government.
Kleen says: “Imagine how fast these attacks could disappear if all docs Sundance has listed over and over were to be made public? … In 24 hours all of the current accusations would have to go away. Democrats disinformation pravda would be scrambling.”
ristvan says: “But then we would have great difficulty nailing the Spygate perps for ‘Never Again’. … This new impeachment stuff can be fought without giving up on Spygate perps walks, because the new Dem assault is ‘only’ a Ukraine telecon based on a single anonymous WB hearsay—NOT Spygate. That is a huge unforced strategic error by them, likely owing to impending Spygate indictment reveals.”
It is now a certainty that the House of Representatives will impeach President Trump. It’s only a matter of timing as to when the articles will be released from committee and a floor vote taken.
Knowing they can’t succeed in removing Donald Trump from office before the 2020 election, the Democrats intend to inflict maximum damage on Trump’s presidency.
Because the Democrats control the timing of the impeachment vote, and because they appear to have an overall strategic plan of action for impeaching the president, they hold the tactical initiative in fighting the oncoming battle of lawfare wits with the president and his team.
I do not think the articles will be restricted to just those involving the Ukraine whistleblower narrative. That said, what will the articles of impeachment look like? What alleged high crimes and misdemeanors will be included?
Whatever the specific details of the Democrat’s strategic plan of impeachment action look like, it would seem to me that their plan must pursue several objectives.
Their plan must discourage the early public release of incriminating Spygate documents by making their subsequent use as evidence presented in DOJ indictments against the Spygate perps legally prejudicial to their defense.
It must paint Senate Republicans as being complicit in President Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice, if they acquit him.
After the Senate trial is over, the plan must also paint any Spygate perp indictments and any subsequent criminal trials held after Trump’s acquittal as representing blatant persecution of loyal patriotic CIA, DOJ, and FBI employees for doing their jobs.
My question here is this: Can the content of the articles of impeachment, and the timing of their release, be done in such a way so as to achieve all of the above listed objectives?
Another thought behind the latest Lawfare / DemonRAT attacks….
President Trump has been very successful in getting a large number of federal judges confirmed since his inauguration.
Could the recent ramping up of attacks by the Deep State / DemonRATs be driven by their increasing fear that RBG is very close to death and that PDJT will get ANOTHER conservative Justice on SCOTUS?
After all, that 3rd branch of government is where the LARGE MAJORITY of Leftwing policies have been forced upon the American citizens, because those policies were too unfavorable to voters.
So this latest barrage of offensives against the President may be to discredit him sufficiently that he will be unable or unlikely to get a justice of his choosing approved by Mitch McConnell’s Senate.
Just spitballin’…
